00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Asset allocation, equities, your cautious, but you're positive in duration. To simplify, does that mean you think equities have not bottomed but bonds have bottomed? So basically what we have is a relatively defensive position in your multi asset portfolios with zero things built on that. There's going to be a pretty downbeat outlook for the global economy, given all the tightening we have seen so far. This year is going to have its sluggish growth next year below trend pace. So that's why we still think for equities there's more room for equities to fall from here for duration. We're still we're currently neutral by way of warming up to. We think the current level of 10 year yields in the US, three point five percent, not attractive. But we do think Marcus slowly getting to kind of shifting their focus from inflation to growth where duration will be more positive. The US 10 years at three and a half in the Chinese, ten years, almost three percent. Do you expect that to narrow further? So so I think for the Chinese 10 year bonds there, definitely you do have more support to fully see growth recovers further from the reopening story. So we could see some narrowing there if we see further slowdown in the U.S.. Now, we spoke with Standard Chartered a few days back. I'd like to play that sound bite and get your reaction to it, because they talked about how next year consumption will recover in a very big way. Let's play it out, guys, please, if we can. Five point eight percent. OK. So let's put some numbers there. Five point eight. What's what's what's government spending, what's consumptions? What net what's net export? It's the type of growth, too. Yes. Our base assumption is the household consumption will get back to the pre pandemic trend level. Boom, that will translate to 4 to 4.5 percentage point contribution to GDP. People are still that is the main driver. I guess while you're cautious in equities, generally speaking, where does where do Chinese equities lie with in your equity allocation sort of spectrum? So Chinese equities, while far more preferred to markets within our global asset allocation, we definitely do see that positive catalyst from this re opening in polls and also from a global perspective. China does have that more favorable for life cycle as well as policy cycle in contrast to the major economies. It does a recovery in China create inflation problems for the rest of the world next year? I don't think so. So if you think about the recovery, we're likely to see that amount of pent up demand. It won't be the same as what we see in the US. China hasn't really got us much consumer stimulus. And also the labor market has been weak. So income hasn't been not income growth hasn't been that strong. So could see recovery in services consumption. But I don't think it's going to be a global problem. What about the dollar? The dollar, we think stubbornly expensive. I'm sure everybody talking. Has it peaked or were they is closest to peaking? I think it's difficult to say because we still have further rate hikes to come. Could we have another last hurrah for the dollar? But we think our longer term definitely has more room to fall from here. OK. Now, we started this talking about how you're cautious generally in equities. I'm not sure we got to it. You still think revisions and earnings, downward revisions, we might still see more of that. How much more so? So it's still a think about earnings estimates currently is too high. And our main concern is actually on the margins level. So we're still hoping for the U.S. large cap. The margins is still elevated. If we think of our inflation outlook, where inflation will gradually come down next year, while wage growth probably takes a bit longer to come down, that's not really a positive story for margins. What about commodities? How does that fit in? So that was a winning trade this year. So for commodities, we do think for energy products, obviously we're likely to get a boost from the China reopening story about we think it's more second half of next year's story. But if I look at the Matt Miller space, maybe more makes given we expect some stabilization in the property sector in China, but that could mean we also see some slowdown in terms of the infrastructure stimulus as well. So maybe more mix for metals, but some room for added products got the boost from China, right? We're jumping from mass to acid here. Let's go back to bonds then within bonds, if you're positive and duration. Is that sovereigns? Is that is that credit, corporate credit? So so we're not moving more positive on duration, but we're still negative on U.S. high yield to within the cars where our level is too tight for real follow. We think they are vulnerable to widening from here. Okay, understood. Now, what would make you change your mind on just a global equity story? Is it. Is it something that the Fed pivots on or is it an earnings bottom, for example, or is it both? So. So I think for us to get more positive on the equity side, we definitely do need to see more earnings revisions downwards from here. And also, it would be good to get some clarity on the end of the Fed hiking cycle and also just looking at the labor markets and as well as inflation really coming down to our more confidence, not that we're close to to the end of this down cycle. I guess final question, just to wrap up really a year where correlations snap back together, right? Bonds and equities, I mean, 60 40 portfolio was 100 percent lost. I just put it that way as a joke. Right. What have we learned about this year in terms of construction that teaches us something about what what to do next year? Sure. I mean, this year, a lot of that is really driven by high inflation. So during high inflation environment, you do see that stuff on correlation move more positive. But give our view that inflation is going to moderate. And we also from a longer term perspective, we don't thing where you knew inflationary regime. So longer term, where do things stop? Found a correlation will move back down to negative territory. Final final question. Hang Seng index. Twenty thousand. Do we get to thirty thousand? Well, assess. It's possible somebody's going off. Always.