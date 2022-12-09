JPMorgan's Nishihara on Japan Gender Inequality

00:00

Oh, how much will this disclosure rules actually help? Yes, I think, you know, looking back, Japan has made progress in gender equality, says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They presented a woman who makes that to woman gender equality promotion and back in 2015. That progress included that Japanese famous end cut. The labor force participation ratio, which shows a lower ratio in the age of 30 is to 40s, is no way shape to a diverse you like the other G7 countries. And second, progress includes such as, you know, deputies. Also famous over time, Wolf, is now reduced to the level closer to that European peer countries or U.S. and assert more disclosure. And now, ISE, you mentioned that disclosure rule wise changes this summer on gender gap and this change of the rule. I think I believe I'll also make another promotion progress in this gender equality, especially in the data. Gender pay gaps in Japan. And looking at that gender pay gap. Japan in 2020, one last year is 25 percent. This is about the double all that the average age of always these countries looking at France, 12 percent to 8 percent, Asian to UK 15 percent age and the U.S. is 18 percent full. So Japan, there is much more potential to improve this gender pay gap. And the thing with Japan is that it's not only the pay gap, it's also how women advance in their careers. So we're talking about the upper levels of management. And although we are seeing more women in boards in Japan, how much further do they actually have to go? Yes. So it's all in the past five years. That remains the employment ratio or labor participation ratio of 53 percent. Dick is now catch up with the average of all the OPEC countries. Fifty three percent did. But the issue is still remains through that ratio of women leaders. Still a percentage of voting members are women. So eight percent THC or a witness. So compared to the level of ability level of G7 countries, very much, you know, big, big gap. I mean, Japan is behind in this perspective. So we need to enhance more the number of female leaders. Do you see a gap between different industries and the government that you observe? Because we see in a lot of different economies where there is more progress being made by individual companies or there's more progress being touted by the government. But there remains really that gap in being able to bring that together cohesively. Yes. So, of course, there is some gap across sectors. The sectors closer to consumers or sectors close to a consumption of the gender, half of the populations are women consumers such as cosmetic companies or I.T. companies, more diversified, you know, the workforce more diversified as its end out. What government can do? I think in this perspective, I think two things. One is, let's say kind of we can say that obstacle for Japan to address woman and agenda, a quantity is related to that differential old economy. The higher uncertainty that Japanese CEO hesitated to make a longer time commitment in business investment and also a commitment to gender equality or Green thinks green policy and so on. So I think that now we see inflation, it's picking up and more clearly the future. I mean. KTLA had this vigilance into the future, and now government is now urging to pound corporates to consider the wage its ratio to exist from my low information economy to normal. If racial economy. I think that's a development. Would also opens the door for a government's commitment to gender equality. So that's one thing for the government can do. And another thing is, I think a tax scheme currently for a Japanese man whose wife earned less than 70 500 USD or what medial yen. I mean, this man can get the spouse deductions. And in the past, this scheme was introduced to protect the woman working at home. But currently, there are many women's who wants to work more. But this tax scheme becomes like to discourage actually those women to work more. So I think the government can change this tax scheme as soon as possible. Too hard to say. Open the door to work as much as you know as they ladies won't want to work. Yes. To set and achieve quotas is one thing, but as you point out, that doesn't mean that diversified views are being actually reflected at board level or in managerial decisions on conversations. How do you bridge that gap? I think there I mean, we need time step by step approach, looking at the French example, experience a French and to use the quarter roll it took I mean, it took like more than a decade, more than a decade. They fit that medium term goals step by step. First 20 percentage of female board member ratio in three years and 40 percent date in six years. And now 30 percent stated goal of women consecutive ratio. So I think Japan also needs to take a step, step by step approach. Medium term target. And when it's met that next to medium term target to close to to catch up with the other peer groups into Europe ending U.S..