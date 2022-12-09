Live on Bloomberg TV

JPMorgan's Nishihara on Japan Gender Inequality

Rie Nishihara, Chief Japan Strategist at JPMorgan Securities Japan, discusses Japan's gender pay gap and female leadership ratio. The latest World Inequality Report shows that women in Japan accounted for less than a third of labor income in 2020, largest among the G-7 nations. Nishihara speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on the weekly equality segment on 'Daybreak Asia'. (Source: Bloomberg)

