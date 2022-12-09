Earnings Won't Be Catastrophic in '23: BlackRock's Moore

00:00

How much damage do you think they'll be OK? So, Jon, I just need to be clear, because I heard the preamble, so I am not what you'd call a terrific bear at this point. In fact, I still see some opportunity in equity markets kind of over the medium term. I think where I'm more cautious in the very near term is that, you know, you can't really make a buy argument on either the fundamental or the valuation side at this moment in time. You know, multiples have rerated a little bit higher over the course of the rally, but really no one knows what earnings are going to look like in 2023. I feel bad for the analysts that I have to put out forecasts when the uncertainty factor is so incredibly high. And you can't make either a valuation or an earnings argument in most of the sort of opportunity in the equity market is going to around trading the technicals and sentiment. And there you have to be very tactical. So I just feel like in the near-term, we need a little bit more clarity, both in terms of data, maybe a little bit more information on the path of policy and more concrete details around the macroeconomic environment, not just in the U.S., but in China, as you guys were talking about earlier and other places over the course of 2023. But that said, John, I need to say this. I do think, just as Jim was mentioning a moment ago in that clip, there's a decent probability that the super bearish economic and earnings calls for 2023 are not going to prove right. In fact, there's a chance that things are more resilient and we'll find some interesting buying opportunities in the first quarter. Interesting. So what would lead you to believe that at the moment is an incoming information? What is it that gives you that picture? Friday 23? Yeah. So on the corporate side, I would say what I'm really watching and frankly listening to is what companies are talking about in terms and how they're preparing for a recession. We already know that every economist on the street is forecasting a recession. We already know that most CEOs from many of these recent surveys have said they expect a recession in 2023. Would that means that everyone's preparing for it? And so we're seeing companies streamline their businesses a little bit. They're cutting excess headcount that's not necessary or places where they over hired. They're thinking about their investment in CapEx plans for 2023. They're getting a little bit more defensive, which means that once the economy downshift, they're going to be in pretty good position. I would say, John, we never want to bet against the dynamism of the U.S. corporate. So the start of the quarter, when you and I called out, you said it was too soon to have confidence in this forecast next year. Got a sense of this, the same thing right now. But based on what you've seen recently, has that given you a clearer picture than you had at the start of the quarter? Yeah. Look, we know there's a big gap between what bottoms up analysts are saying in terms of, you know, earnings and what top down strategists are kind of pricing in based. Frankly, a lot on macro forecasts. So I think there's still some room for adjustment on both sides. That said, I do think that companies are going to really work extremely hard at defending their bottom line in the cost cutting, managing higher input costs, managing slower demand and perhaps slightly slower revenue growth. And so I don't think that earnings are going to be catastrophic next year. I actually can envision a world or flat to slightly off in terms of IBS.