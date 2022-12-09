Bloomberg Market's The Close(12/08/2022)

00:00

I AM MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, FIVE STRAIGHT DAYS OF LOSSES ON THE S & P 500. ENOUGH TO LURE SOME FOLKS INTO THE MARKET. KATIE, THE QUESTION IS HOW MUCH CONVICTION AS ARE BEHIND THIS OR ARE WE SETTING UP FOR ANOTHER BIG DISAPPOINTMENT? KATIE: I DO NOT HAVE AN ANSWER IF THERE IS MORE TO THE NARRATIVE, DIP BUYING GOING ON OR IF SOMETHING FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGED. ROMAINE: YOU'RE WEARING BOTH OF YOUR CHAINS, THAT WILL BE THE SIREN SONG, THE OPTIMISM IN THIS TOPSY-TURVY WORLD WHERE BAD IS GOOD. THE LABOR MARKET, THE WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS COME THE S & P 500 UP .6%. YIELDS ARE CREEPING BACK UP. CONTINUING CLAIMS, THAT IS WHAT EVERYONE FOCUSED ON. THE IDEA THAT THAT HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY TRENDING UPWARD. WE ALWAYS SAID IT WAS ONE WEEK, SO MUCH DISTORTION, ONCE YOU GET 4 AND 6 WEEK TRENDS YOU CAN MAKE A CASE THAT THERE IS SOFT THIS IN THE LABOR MARKET. KATIE: CONTINUING CLAIMS CONTINUING TO RISE, THE SIGNAL IN THEIR FOR THE FED TO TAKE THE EDGE OF THE LABOR MARKET? WE WILL FIND OUT SOON. ROMAINE: WE WILL TALK FED, CREDIT MARKET, AND THE LACK OF M & A SPACE. LEARNING ON BLOOMBERG REPORTING, THE ACTIVISION BLIZZARD DEAL WITH MICROSOFT THEY NOT BE HAPPENING. THE FTC HAS VOTED TO SUE MICROSOFT A BLOCK THAT DEAL. THIS WOULD BE THE START OF WHAT COULD BE A POTENTIALLY PROLONGED LEGAL PROCESS HERE. WE KIND OF KNEW THIS WAS COMING. THERE WAS A BIG LAST RITES MEETING THAT OCCURRED YESTERDAY. WE DID NOT KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS. MICROSOFT WAS OF A SEEING CONCESSIONS TO NINTENDO AND OTHER BIG GAME MAKERS NOT TO KEEP CALL OF DUTY JUST TO THEMSELVES. KATIE: YOU DID NOT SEE TOO MUCH REACTION ON MICROSOFT SALE -- SHARES. BLIZZARD IS DROPPING 4% ON THE NEWS, DOWN 2% ON THE NEWS. ROMAINE: THE FTC CONFIRMING THE SCOOP HERE THAT THEY ARE SEEKING TO BLOCK THE ACQUISITION. WE SHOULD POINT OUT THIS COMES ON A DAY WHERE THEY ARE GOING TO COURT OUT IN SAN FRANCISCO TODAY TO BLOCK META'S ACQUISITION OF THE METAVERSE COMPANY THEY TRIED TO BUY. A LOT TO COVER THEIR, AND WE HAVE A LOT TO COVER HERE WHEN IT COMES TO MARKETS. WE WILL SPEAK TO ONE OF THE MOST FOLLOWED VOICES ON WALL STREET. MIKE WILSON, CHIEF U.S. EQUITY STRATEGIST AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OVER AT MORGAN STANLEY. MIKE, THIS HAS BEEN A BEFUDDLING MARKET OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS. WITH BEAR MARKET RALLIES IN HINDSIGHT. YOU CALLED AHEAD OF TIME. WHEN YOU LOOK AT IT WITH THE PRICE ACTION WE SEE HERE, IS THERE ANY SENSE THERE IS ANY MEANINGFUL REENTRY INTO THE MARKET? INTO U.S. EQUITY MARKETS? MARK: I THINK THERE HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTS TO DO THAT MULTIPLE TIMES THIS YEAR. THAT IS WHAT BEAR MARKETS ARE ALL ABOUT. THEY SUCK YOU IN, PROBABLY AT THE WRONG TIME, THEY WHIP YOU AROUND FROM SECTOR TO SECTOR. JUST WHEN YOU THINK YOU HAVE IT FIGURED OUT THERE IS ANOTHER TRICK FOR YOU. WE DO NOT THINK THIS BEAR MARKET IS OVER YET. MAINLY BECAUSE OUR FORECAST FOR NEXT YEAR IN EARNINGS IS MATERIALLY BELOW THE STREET. IT IS BECOMING A BIT OF A CONSENSUS VIEW. OUR FORECAST IS EVEN BELOW. THIS NEW LEVEL PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT. WE ARE AT 195 DOLLARS FOR S & P EARNINGS WITH A DOWNWARD BIAS. WHAT WE'VE TALKED ABOUT, IS HIS IDEA OF OPERATING LEVERAGE. HOW IT IS WORKING AGAINST COMPANIES. INFLATION COMING DOWN IS GOOD FOR BONDS AND YIELDS. IT IS NOT GOOD FOR PROFITS. IT SQUEEZES THE MARGINS. ROMAINE: 195, I DOING QUICK BACK OF THE ENVELOPE MATH, WHERE DOES THAT TAKE VALUATIONS FROM WHERE THEY ARE TODAY? THERE WOULD BE A SIGNIFICANT DROP TO BRING THIS DOWN TO SOMETHING COMMENSURATE TO WHEN $95. -- 195$. > > EXACTLY, IT IS A DECENT LEVEL TO BE TAKING A SWING, NOW BACK TO 4000 WHERE TALKING ABOUT 20 TIMES EARNINGS AGAIN. THAT IS THE WRONG PRICE. EVEN IF THE FED PAUSES RATE HIKES, RATE LEVELS ARE HIGHER THAN THEY WERE A YEAR OR TWO AGO. IT IS DIFFICULT TO ARGUE THAT 20 TIMES IS THE RIGHT MULTIPLE. IT IS PROBABLY CLOSER TO 16 TIMES. THAT IS WHY WE THINK WE WILL SEE LOWS IN THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR. KATIE: TO THE POINT OF INFLATION COOLING, ACTUALLY PEEKING WILL BE BAD FOR STOCKS, GOOD FOR BONDS. YOU SAID SOMETHING LAST WEEK, YOU WANT TO BE CASH FIRST, THEN TREASURIES, THEN CREDIT, THEN BY EQUITIES LAST. WHERE ARE WE ON THE TIMEFRAME? SHOULD WE BE BUYING DURATION? MARK: THAT IS CORRECT. WE HAVE BEEN ADDING DURATION SINCE THE SUMMER, EARLIER THAN WE SHOULD HAVE. WE TRY TO BE AHEAD OF THE GAME. YES, FRONT AND CASH, SHORT DURATION WAS A PLACE TO GO FOR SAFETY WAS A BEAR MARKET FOR BONDS AND STUFF -- STOCKS. BOND YIELDS REACHED AN ATTRACTIVE LEVEL AND THEN WE EXCEEDED THAT. IS NOT AS GOOD AS VALUE AS IT WAS A MONTH AGO. IT IS STILL A BETTER PLACE TO BE IF YOU'RE GOING TO BE RIGHT ABOUT THE EARNINGS CYCLE. CREDIT ALSO OFFERS A PRETTY GOOD PLACE TO BE AS LONG AS YOU ARE HIGH ON THE CREDIT QUALITY SIDE, YOU ARE PROBABLY FIVE TO SEVEN YEARS IS YOU DURATION. WITHIN EQUITIES WE HAVE BEEN POSITIONED IN DEFENSIVE SECTORS THAT ARE BASICALLY BOND PROXIES. WE BASICALLY MADE THAT SHIFT, EVEN WITHIN THE EQUITY BOOKS, YOU CAN BE DEFENSIVE AND THAT IS WHAT THE MARKET LIKES RENAULT. ROMAINE: AS PART OF THAT DEFENSIVENESS THERE, I REMEMBER WE HAD THE BIG DEBATE LYSED -- LATE LAST YEAR AND EARLY THIS YEAR BETWEEN VALUE, GROWTH, MOMENTUM AND THE OTHER PURE FACTORS. IS THAT AN ARGUMENT OR DEBATE THAT IS REALISTIC TO THE CONDITIONS WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW? IS THAT THE SEPARATION BETWEEN VALUE GROWTH IN THE STOCKS THAT REPRESENT THOSE? IS IT JUST A MASH-UP RIGHT NOW? MARK: IT IS MORE OF A MASH-UP. THE PROBLEM OF VALUE STOCKS NOW, THEY ARE PROBABLY JUST AS VULNERABLE TO THE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, AS THE OVERARCHING -- EARNING GROWTH STOCKS WERE. I DO NOT THINK THERE IS -- IN THE ECONOMIC CYCLE, UNLESS YOU TALK ABOUT THE DEFENSIVE PARTS OF VALUES. UTILITIES, STAPLES, HEALTH CARE. THOSE ARE VALUE SECTORS. NOT THE SECTORS PEOPLE THINK ABOUT WHEN THEY SAY BY VALUE. NORMALLY THE THINK INDUSTRIALS, FINANCIALS, ENERGY, COMMODITIES. THAT IS NOT THE PLACE TO BE AT THE STAGE. KATIE: GIVEN THE MISHMASH WE ARE PERHAPS IN AT THE SECTOR LEVEL DOES THAT LEAVE YOU FOCUSED ON THE TECHNICALS? I LIKE THIS BE 500 AND IT IS WEDGE BETWEEN THE 100 AND 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. MARK: WE ARE IN A TRADING ENVIRONMENT WE ARE TRYING TO DO OUR BEST TO NAVIGATE THAT. WE HAVE HAD SUCCESS RECENTLY. WE WILL SEE IF WE CAN CONTINUE. THE MESSAGE WE GIVE TO OUR CLIENTS AND OUR OWN PER FOLIOS, THIS IS NOT A TIME TO BE REACHING DOWN ON THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE OR MORE RISK -- FOR MORE RISK. WE WHAT SHOULD BE PATIENT, LET THIS POTENTIAL EARNINGS RECESSION PLAY OUT. PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO LOOK PAST THAT TOO EASILY. THAT IS WHY I THINK WE WILL GO LOWER. MOST OF MY MEETINGS, WHEN DO WE BUY? WHAT DO WE BUY? AS OPPOSED TO, WHAT DO I SELL? MORE PORTLY, HOW DO TECH MYSELF BECAUSE THERE IS -- IMPORTANTLY HOW DO I PROTECT MYSELF BECAUSE THERE IS AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN COMING NEXT YEAR? ROMAINE: A LOT OF FOLKS PAYING ATTENTION TO THE BOND MARKET, AND SEEING WHAT IS PRICED IN THEIR. THE FX ENDED DOLLAR IS A BIG PART OF THE STORY THIS YEAR -- AND THE DOLLAR IS A BIG PART OF THE STORY THIS YEAR, HOW IS THAT IMPORTANT TO NEXT YEAR? MARK: THE DOLLAR TOPPING IS IMPORTANT. THE MOVIEMAKING WE SAW THAT HAPPEN IS WE UPGRADED EMERGING MARKETS, CHINA, KOREA SPECIFICALLY WITHIN THAT BUCKET WE GOT MORE CONSTRUCTIVE IN A MONTH OR SIX WEEKS AGO. THOSE CALLS WORKED OUT, WEAKER DOLLAR IS IMPORTANT TO THAT CALL, I THINK THE WEAKER DOLLAR WILL HELP THE U.S. RECOVERY AS WELL. IT WILL NOT PREVENT THE SLOWDOWN. IT IS TOO LATE FOR THAT TO HAPPEN THE WEAKER DOLLAR IS HIM A MEDIC OF THE SLOWDOWN ALREADY IN PROCESS. PEOPLE FOCUS ON POLICIES AS A REASON FOR THE DOLLAR MOVING AROUND. I BELIEVE THE DOLLAR TOPPED WHEN THE BIG TECH STOCKS HAD EARNINGS TROUBLES LAST QUARTER AND WE SAW THEM UNDERPERFORM. THAT TOLD ME INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS HAVE TOO MUCH EXPOSURES TO THOSE STOCKS. THE MONEY PROBABLY WENT BACK HOME. KATIE: I WANT TO GET AN UPDATE ON THE S & P 500 LEVELS. I WAS READING SOME OF YOUR RECENT COMMENTARY. A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO YOU SAID YOU SEE ABSOLUTE UPSIDE FOR THE S & P 500 AT 4150. I AM LOOKING AT 3950. IF THAT IS THE ABSOLUTE UPSIDE WHAT YOU SEE IS ABSOLUTE DOWNSIDE? MARK: WE MADE THAT 4150 MAXIMUM UPSIDE WHEN WE FLIPPED BACK BEARISH ON SUNDAY NIGHT MONDAY MORNING WHEN WE WERE TRADING ON 4075. AT THAT POINT THERE IS NOTHING TO PLAY FOR. THE RISK REWARD WAS AWFUL. I SAY THE ODDS OF US GETTING BACK TO 4150 OR 4100 IS TERRIBLE. THE ABSOLUTE DOWNSIDE TO 3000. EVEN IF YOU THINK IT IS 4150, THE RISK REWARD IS 5-1 DOWN. ROMAINE: WE WANT TO GO BACK TO THAT BREAKING NEWS INVOLVING MICROSOFT AND ITS ACQUISITION OF ACTIVISION BLIZZARD. WE ARE GETTING CONFIRMATION OUT OF THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION IN THE UNITED STATES THEY PLAN TO SUE TO BLOCK THAT DEAL. JOINING US FROM SYMPHYSIS GO IS BLOOMBERG'S EXECUTIVE -- FROM SAN FRANCISCO IS BLOOMBERG'S EXECUTIVE EDITOR OF TECHNOLOGY. AND REALLY EVERYONE SAID THIS WOULD RUN INTO ISSUES WITH A NEW ADMINISTRATION THAT WAS CLEARLY FOCUSED ON ANTITRUST ISSUES. > > IT IS A HUGE DEAL. $70 BILLION, MICROSOFT LARGEST DEAL EVER. IF YOU ARE SONY, THE SELLER OF A COMPETING CONSUL, IF YOU ARE NINTENDO, YET TO BE LOOKING AT THIS AND SHAKING IN YOUR BOOTS. THIS IS MICROSOFT, THE OWNER OF THE XBOX, THE SELLER OF THE XBOX. BUYING ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR GAMING FRANCHISES IN THE WORLD. WORLD OF WARCRAFT, FOR EXAMPLE. THEY ARE WORRIED, YOUR COMPETITORS ARE WORRIED, SOMEHOW THE OWNER OF THE XBOX WILL EITHER LIMIT YOUR ACCESS TO THOSE BEST-SELLING GAMES THAT EVERYBODY WANTS UNDER CONSUL. OR THEY WILL SOMEHOW DEGRADE THE EXPERIENCE. THE FTC IS VERY WORRIED ABOUT THAT. LENA, WHO WAS APPOINTED BY BIDEN, WAS VERY WORRIED ABOUT THAT. WE SAW THE LAWSUIT HAPPENING AS WE SPEAK. KATIE: ANTI-MONOPOLIST IN HER OWN WORDS, AS YOU SAID TOM, THIS IS A HUGE DEAL. WHAT DOES MICROSOFT DO FROM HERE? > > THEY ALREADY TRIED TO REMEDY THE SITUATION, SAY HERE ARE SOME THINGS WE WILL DO. WE WILL ASSURE OUR COMPETITORS THAT THEY WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE ACCESS TO THESE POPULAR TITLES. THERE IS ALSO SOME LABOR ISSUES AT STAKE. THEY HAVE KIND OF MADE PROMISES THEY WILL NOT OPPOSE IF EMPLOYEES TRY TO UNIONIZE. THAT IS ANOTHER CONCERN THE ANTI-COMPETITION REGULATORS HAVE OUT THERE. CLEARLY THOSE HAVE NOT DONE IT. THEY HAVE NOT REALLY IN WHAT THE GOVERNMENT IS LOOKING FOR. I WOULD IMAGINE THAT THAT WE ARE IN THIS PLACE, YOU WILL SEE MORE NEGOTIATING BACK AND FORTH. ULTIMATELY IF THEY CANNOT READ SUMS -- REACH SOME KIND OF SETTLEMENT THE DEAL WILL GET BLOCKED. ROMAINE: TO YOUR PREVIOUS POINT THE FTC IS SPECIFICALLY CITING THE PURCHASE OF BETHESDA OR THE PARENT COMPANY OF THAT IS THAT A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO. MAKER OF DOOM AND ELDER SCROLLS AND SAYING SOME OF THE BEHAVIOR MICROSOFT ENGAGED IN AFTER THAT MAY BE HARD TO BEEN -- A HARBINGER OF WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF THEY ARE LEFT TO ACQUIRE ACTIVISION. WE'LL HAVE TO LEAVE THAT, FTC PLAINTIFF SUED TO BLOCK THE ACTIVATION OF -- ACQUISITION OF ACTIVISION BLIZZARD. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THE LEAK OF THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE THAT CREATED ANOTHER WHILE DAYTON THE OIL MARKETS -- WILD DAY IN THE OIL MARKETS. ELON MUSK, BEING PROVIDED WITH NEW MARGIN LOANS, BACKED BY TESLA STOCKS. NOT GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS. WE WILL TALK TO TIM TEBOW ABOUT HIS VENTURE INTO THE MULTIBILLION-DOLLAR WELLNESS INDUSTRY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATIE: WE HAVE ONE OF THE LAST PIECES OF ECONOMIC DATA WE WILL GET BEFORE THE FED'S ALL-IMPORTANT DECEMBER POLICY MEETING. THIS MEANING -- MORNING THEY WEEKLY CLAIMS DATA, YOU CAN SEE IT IN WHITE. IF YOU LOOK AT THE CONTINUING CLAIMS IN LIEU, -- BLUE 8 STRAIGHT WEEKS WITHOUT A FALL. WHAT THAT MEANS TO TAKE THE EDGE OFF THE LABOR MARKET IS NOT TO CLEAR. ROMAINE: LET'S GET SOME INSIGHTS FROM SOMEONE WHO SPENT A CAREER STUDYING THIS MARKET. SHE IS AN ECONOMIST AND PROFESSOR, GREAT TO HAVE YOU HERE, LET'S START WITH THE CONTINUING CLAIMS FIGURE THAT WE GOT TODAY AND PUT THAT AGAINST SOME OF THE REPORTS THAT WE HAVE GOTTEN RECENTLY. IS THAT TREND, THE UPWARD TREND, IS IT CONCERNING? GUEST: IT IS IN LINE WITH WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED FROM THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS IN THE PAST FIVE MONTHS. THAT HIGHER -- HIRES ARE SLOWING AND QUITS HAVE SLOWED. IT IS GETTING HARDER TO FIND A JOB AND LEAVE UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE. WE DO NOT SEE A VERY LARGE ENTRY INTO UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE. THAT IS A DEFENSE BETWEEN ENTRY AND CONTINUING CLAIMS. ROMAINE: DOES THAT RELATE TO THE JOB OPENINGS WE SEE IN THE JOLTS REPORTS AND OTHER DATA? GUEST: A JOB OPENING DATA POINT IS NOT AS INTERPRETABLE AS A QUIT, LAYOFF, OR HIGHER. I COULD POST A JOB OPENING BECAUSE I'M HEDGING AGAINST THE FACT THAT MY EMPLOYEE MAY LEAVE. I MAY NOT BE ACTIVELY RECRUITING FOR A POSITION LIKE WHEN SOMEONE QUITS MY OFFICE IT IS VERY TANGIBLE. WE'LL BE SEEING THE PAST YEAR SOMEWHAT INDICATES THERE MAY NOT BE AS MUCH SUBSTANCE BEHIND OPENINGS AS MUCH AS STRATEGY. A QUIT, LAYOFF, HIGHER ARE VERY DISCERNIBLE EVENTS. WE CAN LOOK AT PATTERNS OF OVERTIME. QUITS HAVE BEEN DOWN AS WELL AS HIRES OVER THE LAST SIX MONTH AND THE CONTINUING CLAIMS ARE STARTING TO REFLECT THAT. > > TO THE POINT THEY HAVE BOTH QUITS AND HIRINGS SLOW DOWN, WAS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THOSE TWO DATA POINTS AND WHEN WE SEE LAYOFFS AND THE AND IMPLEMENT RATE INCREASE? IS THAT A DIRECT RELATIONSHIP OR IS THERE NUANCE? GUEST: THERE IS, IS IMPORTANT TO THINK OF THE DATA SOURCES, IT'S NOT NECESSARILY THE MOST INTERESTING PART OF THIS. THE QUITS, THE LAYOFFS, THAT COME FROM THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS, THAT THE SURVEY DATA THAT IS COMPILED SYSTEMATICALLY. UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE CLAIMS ARE FILTERED THROUGH, THE FACT THAT PEOPLE HAVE TO DECIDE TO APPLY FOR UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE TO SHOW UP. THE VAST, VAST MAJORITY OF UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE DO NOT RECEIVE UNEMPLOYED AND -- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE. EVEN PEOPLE THAT ARE ELIGIBLE, ESTIMATES SHOW THAT 50 TO 60% NEVER BOTHER APPLYING. THE MEANINGFULNESS OF THIS INDICATOR, WATCHING CLAIMS WEEK BY WEEK HAS TO BE FILTERED BY THE FACT THAT THIS PROGRAM IS 70 YEARS PAST WHEN IT NEEDED TO BE REFORMED. MAYBE CLOSER TO 50 DEPENDING ON WHO YOU ASK. IT IS TO HAVE ANY DEFENDERS TO SAY THIS IS A VERY GOOD, VERY SHARP PROGRAM THAT IS IN TOUCH WITH THE UNEMPLOYED COMMUNITY. IT IS A FIRST RESORT FOR THE AND EMPLOYED WORKERS. IT IS HARD TO INTERPRET THE DATA GIVEN THE NUMBERS WE SEE NOW IS LOWER THAN THE NUMBERS IN THE 70'S. ROMAINE: INTERESTING POINT, I'M CHRIS ABOUT ANY PARALLELS WE COULD DRAW BETWEEN WHAT WE SEE NOW IN THE LABOR MARKET AND SOME ATTEMPTS BY THE FED TO REIN IN THAT LITTLE MARKET. IF IT IS FOCUSED ON WAGE GROWTH OR LABOR MARKET ITSELF. IS THERE ANYTHING WE CAN. -- WE CAN COMPARE IT TO? GUEST: WE ARE IN A UNIQUE TIME PERIOD FOR THE LABOR MARKET. NOT FOR THE REASON THE FED IS FOCUSED ON. THEY ARE LOOKING AT WAGES AND UNEMPLOYMENT AND DETERMINE HOW THE HOT THE MARKET DOES. FROM A LABOR ECONOMIST PERSPECTIVE WE ARE THEY UNIQUE MOMENT IN TERMS OF LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION AND LABOR SUPPLY. THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE LEFT THE WORKFORCE, THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE SIDELINED BY LONG COVID, NEVER PEOPLE SIDELINED BECAUSE THEY CANNOT FIND CHILDCARE, THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE SIDELINED BECAUSE THERE IS NOT ACCOMMODATIONS FOR AN ONSET ILLNESS. THOSE HAVE COMBINED IN A WAY NOT SEEN IN THE PAST 20 YEARS, THE WAY THE PANDEMIC ACCELERATED. WE ARE FOCUSED ON BRINGING DOWN WAGES, AND REDUCING PRICES OVERALL IN THE ECONOMY. WE DO NOTHING OF THIS MASSIVE INPUT AS TO HOW MAY PEOPLE HAVE ACCESS TO THE LABOR MARKET. THAT IS A NUMBER THAT HAS NOT BEEN STRONG FOR A VERY LONG TIME. ROMAINE: I HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE, I THINK THERE IS A BROADER DISCUSSION TO BE HAD COME ABOUT STRUCTURALLY IN A FACIES -- INEFFICIENCIES NOT ONLY IN THE DATA, BUT THE LITTLE MARKET ITSELF. THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, JOE BIDEN AS WELL AS THE LABOR SECRETARY, ARE SET TO DELIVER REMARKS ON THE ECONOMY. ROMAINE: A MODEST RALLY ON OUR HANDS ON THE DAY HERE, IT IS A TIGHT TRADING RANGE. WE HAD A TIGHT TRADING RANGE YESTERDAY, THE 39 LEVEL WE HIT WAS A PIVOT POINT. WE HAVE BEEN HERE BEFORE, A LOT OF FOLKS NOT FOLLOWING THE CONVICTION OF THIS TRAIT. HIGHER ON THE DAY, WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE WEEK. ROMAINE: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE," ALMOST 2:30 IN NEW YORK AT LET'S GET YOU CAUGHT UP ON WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE COMMODITIES SPACE. ANOTHER WILD DAY ON THE OIL MARKETS, WTI ALMOST UP 1%. IT WILL FINISH LOWER HERE, BELOW $72 A BARREL. THAT'S SIX PERCENTAGE POINT SWING WE SAW THE DAY ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL. A LOT OF IT HAD TO DO WITH WHAT WE LEARNED ABOUT WHEN IT CAME TO THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE. LET'S BRING YOUR EYES TO SECOND LINE OF THE SCREEN. IRON ORE PRICES RALLYING HIGHER, INDUSTRIAL MATERIALS HAVING HIGHER ON THIS DAY HAS RENEWED OPTIMISM ABOUT CHINA RELAXING COVID CURBS. THE WORLD'S BIGGEST CONSUMER OF MOST OF THESE COMMODITIES WILL BE BACK IN THE GAME IN FORCE WHEN WE GET TO BETWEEN 23. NATURAL GAS HERE AND ABROAD MOVING HIGHER IS COLD WEATHER COMES ACROSS THE EAST COAST UNITED STATES AS WELL AS ACROSS EUROPE. WE WANT TO GO BACK TO OIL AND THE ERASING OF THE BIG GAINS WE SAW EARLIER IN THE DAY. ON THE BACK OF THE DUES ABOUT AN OUTAGE ALONG THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE -- NEWS ABOUT THE OUTAGE ALONG THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE. 6000 BARRELS A DAY, BETWEEN U.S. AND CANADA, THE BIG QUESTION IS, WHEN WILL IT REOPEN? HOW SEVERE IS THIS? IS IT A SMALL BLIP THAT WILL FEED BACK INTO THE SUPPLY STORY? CATHERINE LEADS OUR OIL COVERAGE DOWN SOUTH. LET'S TALK ABOUT HOW LUNGS OUTAGE ME LAST. GUEST: WE DO NOT KNOW. THE COMPANY HAS NOT GIVEN US ANY UPDATE ON THE SIZE OF THIS SPILL OR DURATION OF THE OUTAGE. TRADERS ARE TELLING US THEY ARE EXPECTING THE PIPELINE TO BE DOWN, UPWARDS OF A WEEK OR TWO WEEKS. ONE CONCERN IS THAT THERE IS A WATERWAY INVOLVED AND COULD COMPLICATE CLEANUP EFFORTS AND SLOW BRINGING THINGS BACK ONLINE. KATIE: WHAT WE LEARNED TODAY INTO CONTEXT, WE HEAR ABOUT THESE LEAKS SEVERAL TIMES EVER ALL YEAR -- ACROSS THE YEAR. IS THIS POINT? GUEST: THEY ARE NOT COME, BUT KEYSTONE HAS HAD QUITE A FEW, INCLUDING 20 IN NORTH DAKOTA, WHERE MANY THOUSANDS OF -- INCLUDING 2019 IN NORTH DAKOTA WHERE MANY THOUSANDS OF BARRELS WERE SPILLED AND IT WAS DIFFICULT TO CLEAN UP. ANY DISRUPTION, A PIPELINE LIKE THIS, WILL TRIGGER MASSIVE SWINGS. IT WENT UP, THEN BACK DOWN, THEN BACK DOWN AGAIN, WE ARE TO FIND A DIRECTION. ROMAINE: PART OF THE VOLATILITY AND THE LACK OF DIRECTION IT DOES NOT SEEM LIKE THIS IS ORGANIC IN NATURE. GEOPOLITICAL ISSUES HAVE BEEN DRIVING PRICES. THE WAR IN UKRAINE THE BIGGEST ONE OF ALL. WE ARE LEARNING ABOUT A POSSIBLE WINDFALL TAX PLACED ON OIL COMPANIES FROM THE DEMOCRATS. THEY HAVE A CONTENTIOUS RELATIONSHIP WITH A BY DEMONSTRATION, PARTICULARLY WITH HIS URGING OF THEM DRILLING MORE. GUEST: THE DYNAMIC HAS CHANGED A LOT BIT WITH THE SENATE RE CLINCHING THE MAJORITY, EXCUSE ME, WITH DEMOCRATS RE-CLINCHING CONTROL OF THE SENATE. BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS OF THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS HAVE BEEN THROWING BARBS AT THE OIL INDUSTRY. TELLING THEM TO BRING DOWN PRICES BY RAISING PRODUCTION AND AT THE SAME TIME SAYING THEY ARE REAPING TOO HIGH OF A PROFIT. WE SEE MORE THE SAME. WILL ANYTHING COME OF IT? WELL THE TAXES BE STRIPPED AWAY FROM THESE COMPANIES? IT IS HARD TO SAY. KATIE: IT BRINGS AN INTERESTING DISCUSSION ABOUT WHAT KIND OF SCRUTINY THE BIG OIL COMPANIES OR UNDERWENT COMES TO THE USE OF CASH. YESTERDAY EXXON ANNOUNCING A PAY RAISE FOR U.S. EMPLOYEES AND SAYING THEY WERE LIFTING THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM. NOT JUST FROM THE ADMINISTRATION, BUT FROM SHAREHOLDERS AS WELL, HOW MUCH SCRUTINY IS THERE ON THE COMPANY'S WITH WHAT THEY ARE DOING WITH THE PROPHETS? GUEST: FROM MY PERSPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT HAVE MUCH TO COME PLANE ABOUT -- COMPLAIN ABOUT. THEY ARE THE ONES ASKING COMPANIES TO RETURN MORE PROFITS BACK TO THEM. FOR MANY YEARS OIL WAS NOT DOING AS WELL AS IT IS DOING NOW. SHAREHOLDERS VIEW THIS RECENT BOOM AS THEM GETTING THERE DU -- THEIR DUE AFTER YEARS OF BANKRUPTCIES AND LOSSES. OIL EXECUTIVES, INCLUDING EXXON, HAVE BEEN CLEAR THAT THIS IS THEIR CHANCE TO REPAY SHAREHOLDERS EVERYTHING THEY HAVE PUT IN OVER THE YEARS -- HARD YEARS. ROMAINE: SHAREHOLDERS SEEM TO BE CONTENT, IF NOT HAPPY WITH THE COST DISCIPLINE HERE. LET'S BRING IT BACK TO THE BROADER STORY, WHAT WE PUMP, CONSUME, AND EXPORT? WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE GOING INTO 2023? GUEST: THE LATEST ESTIMATES FROM THE U.S. GOVERNMENT IS THAT THE SUPPLY WILL OUTWEIGH THE MAN IN 20 -- DEMAND IN 2023. WE HAVE A INTENSE GEO-POLITICAL SITUATION WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITH RUSSIA. ESPECIALLY WITH NEW SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FUEL IN FEBRUARY. WILL CHINA DEMAND COME BACK? WE WILL WAIT AND SEE. ROMAINE: A LOT OF UNKNOWNS AND ENERGY MARKET RIGHT NOW, CATHERINE OVER AT BURKE NEWS HELPING TO BREAK IT DOWN FOR US -- BLOOMBERG NEWS COME HELPING TO BREAK IT DOWN FOR US. WE WILL CONTINUE ABOUT THE UNKNOWNS IN THE CREDIT SPACE. THE LATEST TRENDS IN THE. CORPORATE DEBT MARKET. WE TALKED ALL DAY YESTERDAY ABOUT CARVANA. A LOT OF LOANS ELON MUSK HAD TO TAKE UP THE TWITTER ACQUISITION. THERE MAY BE RESTRUCTURING IN THAT, THE QUESTION IS, DOES THAT COME AT THE EXPENSE OF TESLA SHAREHOLDERS? WE WILL TALK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: LET'S GET A VIEW FROM THE SELL SIDE WITH THE TOP CALLS, ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS, VULCAN MATERIALS UPGRADED TO OVERWEIGHT. JP MORGAN THE ANALYST MAKING A CALL SAYING THAT THE PRICING POWER THESE COUNTRIES HAVE HAD WILL CONTINUE INTO 2023 BUMPING MATERIALS UP 2% ON THE DAY. HERSHEY, RAISE TO A BUY, BEING THE RACE QUARTERS IN 2023, PERSISTING TO 2025. LOOKING AT SALESFORCE CUT TO NEUTRAL, PRICE TARGET DOWN TO 150. THE SECOND DOWNGRADE WE HAVE SEEN THE PAST COUPLE OF WEEKS AMID THE EXECUTIVE DEPARTURES AND MACRO HEADWINDS. EVEN WITH THE DOWNGRADES, 44 BUYS AND ZERO SELLS. THAT IS SOME OF THE TOP CALLS. KATIE: TURNING TO CREDIT, RISKY BORROWERS ARE USING THIS TO BUY TIME ON LOOMING DEBT MATURITIES, NINE COMPANIES THIS QUARTER SEEKING TO AMEND THE TERMS OF THEIR LOANS IN THE U.S., ACCORDING TO PITCH BOOK. JOINING US NOW IS BLOOMBERG CREDIT REPORTER, JILL. WALK US THROUGH THE URGENCY. HOW BIG IS THE MAGNITUDE AND THE MATURITIES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT? GUEST: IN THE LOAN MARKET IT IS 400 BILLION OVER THE NEXT 4 YEARS. 20% OF THE LOAN MARKET. THAT IS A DECADE HIGH. IN PART BECAUSE REFINANCING OF THE LAST YEAR WAS DIFFICULT BECAUSE OF VOLATILITY. A LOT OF COMPANIES DID COME IN 2020, AND 2020 ONE, THOUGH CFOS DESERVE A RAISE BECAUSE THAT WAS A GOOD CALL. THEY ARE FACING HIGHER INTEREST RATES, AND DESERVE TO AMEND THE TERMS OF THEIR LOANS. ROMAINE: YOU TALK ABOUT HOW PRISSY AND SOME OF THE CFOS WERE IN 2021 TO GO TO MARKET. THEY HAD A LOT OF BARGAINING POWER THEN, I ASSUME THEY HAVE ZERO BARGAINING POWER NOW. IT WAS NOT JUST A RATES COME ALL THE GOVERNANCE AND PROVISIONS IN FAVOR OF BONDHOLDERS WERE IN FAVOR OF THE COMPANY. THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN AGAIN, RIGHT? GUEST: I THINK THEY'RE GETTING BETTER TERMS AND THEY WILL BE ABLE TO NEGOTIATE MORE ON THE DOCUMENTATION, THESE DEALS WILL NOT BE OPEN EVERYONE. YOU HAVE TO BE IN GOOD STANDING IN TERMS OF YOUR PERFORMANCE AS A COMPANY. YOU HAVE TO GO TO EXISTING LENDERS AND SAY YOU WANT TO EXTEND FOR 2-3 YEARS. IF INVESTORS LIKE THE CREDIT THEY WILL DO THAT. KATIE: IS THERE A COMMON DENOMINATOR AMONG THE BORROWERS WHO CAN DO THAT RIGHT NOW THEY HAVE THAT COULD STANDING? GUEST: I IMAGINE IT IS COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT BASING AS MUCH ARGENT PRESSURE. WE HAVE SEEN A BUNCH OF DIFFERENT COMPANIES, SOFTWARE, BJ'S WHOLESALE IS UP THERE. IT IS COMPANIES PROJECTED TO DO WELL OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS AND IS DOING WELL SO FAR. ROMAINE: A COUPLE ELEPHANTS IN THE ROOM, STARTING OFF OF CARVANA. EVERYONE IS OBSESSED WITH THE STORY. THE IDEA THAT THE DEBT ARE TEAMING TOGETHER. USUALLY WOULD SEE FIGHTS AND ONE DEBT HOLDER WOULD X OUT THE OTHER. THEY ARE IN UNISON, SINGLET STICK TOGETHER, THEY WILL STILL OVER -- SCREW OVER EQUITY INVESTORS. GUEST: A LOT OF COMPANIES WILL BE FALLING INTO RESTRUCTURING AND DISTRESS AND THESE COPIES ARE GETTING AHEAD OF IT. KATIE: THAT IS WHAT I WANT TO GET AT, TO BE EXACT MORE OF THESE PACKED OR --PACTS OR SEE THIS CREDITOR ON CREDITOR VIOLENCE? GUEST: THIS IS FOR THREE MONTHS, IS A TEST CASE FOR SURE. ROMAINE: THE OTHER ELEPHANT IS ELON MUSK AND SOME OF THE DEBT OBLIGATIONS HE HAD TO TAKE ON TO MAKE THIS TWITTER DEAL HAPPEN. WHERE DO WE STAND RIGHT NOW FOR THE POTENTIAL, JUST ON BANK BALANCE SHEETS, NOT HIS BACK, WE STAND RIGHT NOW? GUEST: 13 MILLION DEBT THAT BANKS LED BY MORGAN STANLEY PROVIDED. 1.2 BILLION OF INTEREST EXPENSE, THAT IS A LOT, ESPECIALLY WHAT WE'VE SEEN OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS. THERE ARE PULL HIM AND ORE DISCUSSIONS -- ELIMINATE DISCUSSIONS TO -- PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS TO CHANGE THE UNSECURED DEBT. THEY ARE THINKING ABOUT THIS RISK, IT IS A BIG RISK FOR THIS COMPANY. DEBT INVESTORS ARE NOT INTERESTED IN THIS DEBT UNTIL THEY SEE SOMETHING MORE IN TERMS OF THE EARNINGS AND A COUPLE MORE QUARTERS OF PERFORMANCE. ROMAINE: MARKETS OVERALL ARE INTERESTED IN THE SAGAS. NO ONE PAYS ATTENTION IN CAP AND CREDIT UNTIL WE HIT TOUGH ECONOMIC TIMES, THEN SUDDENLY EVERYONE IS AN EXPERT. WE WILL CONTINUE THE BROADER MARKET CONVERSATION AND TALK A LOW BIT MORE ABOUT INVESTING AN ENTREPRENEUR SHIP, HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER, TIM TEBOW TO TALK ABOUT HIS PARTNERSHIP WITH A WELLNESS COMPANY RESTORE AND THE UNIQUE WAY TO HELP CUSTOMERS REACH THEIR POTENTIAL. KATIE, PAY ATTENTION. YOU ARE THE FIT WHEN ON THIS SET. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: WE ARE NOTHING IF NOT ABOUT WELLNESS ON THIS PROGRAM. WHILE THIS COMPANY RESTRICT -- WELLNESS COMPANY RESTORE WANTS TO BRING IV DRIPS AND CRYOTHERAPY TO THE MASSES. JOINING US, IS SOMEONE WHO KNOWS A LOT ABOUT KEEPING THE BODY HEALTHY. TIM TEBOW, WHO STARTED OFF AS A COMFORT -- CUSTOMER AND IS NOW AN AMBASSADOR. GREAT TO HAVE YOU. GUEST: A PLEASURE TO BE HERE. ROMAINE: YOU KNOW ABOUT KEEPING YOUR BODY IN TUNE, WHITE AS THEY SLOW -- SHLUB LIKE ME NEEDED? > > YOU ARE PLAYING SPORTS FOR SO LONG, YOU WANT TO DO THAT TO BE AS ELITE AS AN ATHLETE AS YOU CAN. ALL OF US HAVE THE CHANCE TO BE THE BEST YOU CAN WITH YOUR LIFE, BODY, ALL OF YORK PASSIONS, CALLINGS -- LIFE, BODY, ALL OF YOUR PASSIONS AND CALLINGS. WE WANT TO RESTORE THE BODY, GIVE PEOPLE THE ENCOURAGEMENT, FUEL TO DO MORE OF WHAT YOU LOVE TO DO. IT IS SOMETHING, THAT FOR SO LONG WE HAVE BEEN REACTIVE IN THE HEALTH CARE SPACE RATHER THAN PROACTIVE. SOMETHING THAT IS SO IMPORTANT AS OUR HEALTH, WHY WOULD WE WAIT UNTIL ONE DAY WE ARE BEING REACTIVE? LET'S BE PROACTIVE ASLEEP, NUTRITION, ALSO 70 OF THE UNIQUE THINGS -- SO MANY OF THE UNIQUE THINGS LIKE IV THERAPY AND CRYOTHERAPY? I WANT TO ENCOURAGE EVERYBODY TO LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST. I DO NOT WANT #IT OR PUT IT ON A BUMPER STICKER. WANT TO LIVE IT OUT. KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT INFLATION, VERY HOT RIGHT NOW. IN TRYING TO BRING RESTORE AND SOME OF THE THERAPIES AND TREATMENTS YOU OFFER TO THE MASSES HAD YOU MAKE IT ACCESSIBLE AND AFFORDABLE? GUEST: THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS, CONTINUING TO GROW WHERE YOU CAN BRING DOWN THE PRICE. IT IS SOMETHING THAT IS DEFINITELY AN INVESTMENT. WHEN YOU INVEST IN SO MANY THINGS, WHY WOULD THE LAST BE YOUR BODY? YOU TALK ABOUT INVESTMENT ALL THE TIME. RIGHT? ONE DAY COULD HAVE SOMETHING MORE IN YOUR WALLET, BUT YOU MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ENJOY IT. I WOULD LOVE TO UNDERSTAND THAT. LET'S BE ABLE TO ENJOY THE BLESSINGS THAT WE HAVE WHEN WE GET THE CHANCE TO USE THEM. LET'S ALSO FEEL GOOD SO WE CAN REALLY ENJOYED. ROMAINE: DOES THE RESTORE AND THE MESSAGE YOU ARE GIVING, IS SOMETHING FOR ATHLETES, PROFESSIONALS, AND WE CAN WARRIORS? -- WEEKEND WARRIORS? > > IT IS EVERYBODY, NOBODY IS NORMAL. WE ARE ALL UNIQUE, GIFTED, WE LOVE TO DO DIFFERENT THINGS. EVERYTHING A PERSON IS UNIQUE AND SPECIAL AND AWESOME IN THEIR OWN RIGHT. LET'S ENCOURAGE THAT AND BE ABLE TO ENJOY THAT BY BEING THE BEST AND HEALTHIEST WE COULD POSSIBLY BE. BE PROACTIVE, NOT REACTIVE. SO MANY DIFFERENT THINGS WE OFFER AT RESTORE ARE THINGS THAT, NO MATTER IF YOU'RE A YOUNG ATHLETE OR SOMEONE GOING TO SCHOOL. MAYBE EVERYONE IS TELLING YOU YOU ARE PAST YOUR PRIME BUT YOU WANT TO FINISH STRONG. IT DOES NOT MATTER. I THINK IT IS A PLACE FOR EVERYBODY. KATIE: I SPEND A LOT OF TIME ON INSTAGRAM AND TIKTOK. THIS WELLNESS INDUSTRY, WHEN I HEAR WELLNESS INDUSTRY I THINK OF INFLUENCERS AND THERE IS A LOT OF SCAMS THERE. HOW DO YOU LEGITIMIZE RESTORE? GUEST: THAT IS ONE OF THE THINGS WE HAVE DONE AN AMAZING JOB AT. EVERYONE THAT GOES IN THEIR GETS AN IV DRIP, THEY WILL SEE A NURSE PRACTITIONER. IT WILL NOT BE A RANDOM PERSON HELPING YOU. IT IS SOMEONE THAT IS TRAINED AND QUALIFIED AND ALSO BE ABLE TO BE THERE TO SUPPORT YOU. BE THERE TO GIVE YOU THE LOVE AND CARE THROUGH THIS FIELD. ALSO DO IT WITH A KNOWLEDGE BASE THAT THEY ARE READY TO HELP YOU. THAT IS SOMETHING, WHEN PEOPLE CHECK THIS OUT, THEY WILL SAY THIS IS NOT JUST CLEVER TALK. IT MAKES AN IMPACT. I WILL TELL YOU. I WAS ROAMING SOMETHING WITH NISSAN A FEW YEARS AGO WITH MY BUDDY EDDIE GEORGE. WHEN WE FINISH WE ARE BOTH EXHAUSTING FROM NOT -- EXHAUSTED FROM NOT SLEEPING ENOUGH. HE SAID, I'M GOING TO RECOVER. IT WAS A COOL PLACE IN NASHVILLE, I WAS A CLIENT A LONG TIME BEFORE HE MET AND CONNECTED. ROMAINE: THE FACT THAT YOU ARE A CLIENT BEFORE YOU BECAME AN INVEST -- AMBASSADOR, THERE IS A BROADER TREND, WITH ATHLETES THAT YOU MADE YOUR MONEY OFF OF ENDORSEMENT DEALS, THE ATHLETES TODAY SEE MORE INTEGRATED IN CREATING INVESTMENT VENTURES. BEING PART OF SOMETHING. RATHER THAN SAYING, PAY ME MONEY AND PROMOTE YOU, THEY WANT TO BE INVESTORS. WHY HAVE INVESTED -- ATHLETES BECOME MORE SAVVY? GUEST: I THINK, FOR SOMEBODY ATHLETES, MEN AND WOMEN, PROFESSIONALS, NOW WITH NIL AMATEURS THEY UNDERSTAND THE PERFORMANCE OF BUILDING THEIR BRAND. THE BRAND IS PARTIALLY TIED TO THE TEAMS THEY PLAY WITH. THEY ARE BUILDING AN INDIVIDUAL BRAND. EVERYONE IS UNIQUE AND PASSIONATE ABOUT DIFFERENT THINGS. SOME MIGHT BE MORE PASSIONATE ABOUT SHOES, ASHEN, CLOSE SOME MIGHT BE MORE PASSIONATE ABOUT TRAINING AND WELLNESS. ROMAINE: HOW DO YOU PICK WHAT YOU ARE INVESTED AND AFFILIATED WITH? GUEST: I WANT SEE GREAT PEOPLE, GREAT PRODUCT, GREAT PURPOSE. THOSE OF THE THREE THINGS THAT REALLY MATTER. LIFE IS TOO SHORT. I WENT TO BUSINESS AND LIFE WITH GREAT PEOPLE. I WANT A PRODUCT THAT TRULY HELPS PEOPLE. NO MATTER WHAT IT IS. I WANT TO HAVE GREAT PURPOSE. ROMAINE: THAT SEEMS TO FIT WITH YOUR ETHICS, FAITH, WE KNOW PUBLICLY ABOUT IT. GUEST: HOPEFULLY IT IS THE SAME, IF YOU KNOW, TRULY AS I BELIEVE TO MAKE AN IMPACT IN PEOPLE'S LIFE. SO MUCH OF THAT IS THE FUEL THAT WE GIVE OURSELVES, SOMEBODY DIFFERENT WAYS. BY THE FRIENDS, COPY THAT WE KEEP, FELLOWSHIP, COMMUNITY, RELATIONSHIP. IT IS THE SLEEP, NUTRITION AND THE DIFFERENT WAYS WE GIVE OURSELVES THE RIGHT FUEL. KATIE: I WANT TALK MORE ABOUT NIL, NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS THAT IS A MONUMENTAL CHANGE. HAVE YOU NOTICE AN EFFECT ON THE GAME SO FAR? GUEST: SO MANY OF US ARE CONTINUING TO LEARN AND SEE. I THINK THAT IT IS AN AREA, WITH SO MUCH ADJUSTMENT TAKING PLACE. YOU ARE SEEING AN IMPACT IN A LOT OF AREAS. YOU ARE SEEING SOME REALLY COOL THINGS THAT HAVE TAKEN PLACE SOME PEOPLE HAVE DONE AMAZING THINGS. YOU WILL SEE CONSTANT EVOLVING AND GROWING OF IT. THERE HAVE BEEN SOME COOL THINGS THAT HAVE HAPPENED. I THINK WE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO LEARN AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS. KATIE: IF YOU ARE PLAYING COLLEGE FOOTBALL RIGHT NOW, HOW WOULD YOU TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT? GUEST: HOPEFULLY IT WOULD JUST BE WITH THE SAME KIND OF ARTS, BELIEFS -- THOUGHTS, BELIEFS, VALUES, THAT I SHARED WITH YOU. IT IS NOT CHANGE WHEN YOU ARE COLLEGE, PROBE, WHENEVER THIS. -- PRO, WHERE IN EVERETT IS. IT IS THE THINGS YOU ARE PASSIONATE ABOUT. ROMAINE: GREAT TO SEE YOU. A LOT OF OTHER INVESTMENTS FOR HEISMAN WOMEN -- WINNING QUARTERBACK TIM TEBOW. GETTING READY TO RESET FOR THE FINAL HOUR OF TRADING. I KNOW THAT IS YOUR FAVORITE TIME OF THE DAY BECAUSE YOU ARE CLOSER TO GOING HOME. KATIE: GOOD TIME. A LOT CAN HAPPEN IN THE LAST 30 MINUTES IN PARTICULAR. WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF INTRADAY VOLATILITY. THE S & P 500 LOOKING LIKE IT WAS DIPPING LOWER AT SOME POINT. WE ARE FIRMLY HIGHER AT THIS POINT, .7%. ROMAINE: DOLLAR WEAKNESS WHEN YOU SEE THE YIELD, ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, THE CEO OF ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYING THE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE IS SHIFTING. THAT THEY WILL FIGHT FOR THE DEAL AND I THINK THE DEAL WILL STILL GO THROUGH. FROM NEW YORK, FOR OUR VIEWERS WORLDWIDE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE AHEAD OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS NOW. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, 60 MINUTES LEFT. TO GO IN THE TRADING SESSION ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONGSIDE KATIE GREIFELD, JOINED BY CAROL MASSAR AND TIM STENOVEC. WELCOME TO OUR AUDIENCES ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE AS WELL AS YOUTUBE. FIVE STRAIGHT DAYS OF LOSSES, $1.5 TRILLION OF MARKET CAP ERASED FROM THE MARKET. LOOKING TO CALL BACK SOME OF THAT. CAROLINE: IT IS VOLATILITY, OFF OF THE BEST SESSIONS WHEN IT COMES TO THE EQUITY TRADE. WE SAW INVESTORS POURING INTO TECHNOLOGY. THE OTHER THING THEY ARE POURING INTO IS CHINESE INTERNET NAMES. THOSE TECH NAMES AND CHINESE GAMING STOCKS. NASDAQ GOLDEN DRAGON UP I .5%, -- 5.5%, BAIDU UP 4.5%, BILLY BILLY, A GAMING COMPANY UP 4% -- ALL MOST 5%. MELCO IS UP ALMOST 12%, THIS HAS TO DO WITH THEM USING TESTING. YOU HAVE TO WONDER IF USING COVID ZERO LEADS TO A SURVEYED -- SURGE IN CASES LEADING TO MORE LOCKDOWNS. TIM: INVESTORS THING THIS IS GOOD FOR SOME CASINO OPERATORS. THEY ARE UP ON THE DAY TODAY AS A RESULT OF MECOW OFFICIAL SAYING THEY ARE RELAXING COVID TESTING RULES. THEY GOT MORE THAN 6% OF THEIR REVENUE FROM THE CHINA AREA -- 60% OF THE REVENUE FROM CHINA AREA AND WYNN RESORTS AT 75% FROM THE CHINA SHARE. ROMAINE: A MODEST RALLY TO BE SURE, IT WAS NOT JUST FIVE STRAIGHT DAYS OF LOSSES. WE DID NOT OPEN HIGHER ON ANY OF THOSE DAYS. WE OPEN HIGHER TODAY UP ABOUT THREE TO 4/10 OF A PERCENT, WE ARE SPLITTING THE DIFFERENCE. .9% ON THE NASDAQ AND THE RUSSELL UP ABOUT .4%. KATIE: ON WHAT THAT -- IS POWERING THE GAINS IT IS TECHNOLOGY. NINE SECTORS IN THE GREEN, TO IN THE RED, ENERGY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PILE. THIS IS THE SIXTH STRAIGHT DAY OF LOSSES FOR THE ENERGY SECTOR. THE LONGER STREET -- STREAK SINCE AUGUST 2021. ROMAINE: A LOT OF PEOPLE LOOKING TO THE DOW, LOOK INTO THE SEMICONDUCTORS NVIDIA SHARES UP 5.5%, ALLOW THE CHICK STOCKS GETTING REBID HERE. WE TALKED ABOUT THIS AFTER THE BELL, IT IS A STOCK THAT HAS BEEN BEATEN DOWN, UP 70% ON THE DAY, DISTILLATE TO DOLLAR STOCK, REFLECTIVE OF THE DRAWDOWN WE SAW EARLIER. IMPROVING REVENUE, IMPROVING MARGINS. THERE MAY BE A LONGER-TERM STORY OR EXPRESS AND RENT THE RUNWAY. THE SHARES UP 40% WITH EXPRESS ON THE DAY, AFTER ANNOUNCING A PARTNERSHIP WITH WHR, A CONGLOMERATE THAT TAKES OVER OTHER BRANDS LIKE TOYS "R" US. MAYBE THERE IS A LITTLE BIT OF HOPE FOR THIS AUGER TERM IF THE FOLKS AT -- LONGER TERM AT THE FOLKS AT WHR CAN FIGURE IT OUT. THEY ARE LESS CONCERNED ABOUT THE STOCK AND MORE CONCERNED ABOUT THE COMMENTARY IN THE REPORT THAT TALKED ABOUT A SLOWDOWN IN AD SPENDING HEADING TO NEXT YEAR. THAT SOFTNESS IS A BIG PART OF THE STORY, WE STARTED OFF OF THE WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS REPORT. MORE PORTLY THE BLUE LINE. THE TREND WE SEE, HIGHER CONTINUING CLAIMS ON A SIGNIFICANT TREND. BASED ON SOME MEASURES, IF YOU LOOK AT DIFFERENTIAL OF WHERE WE WERE LAST YEAR TO WHERE WE ARE NOW THE DIFFERENTIAL SEEMS TO BE, AT LEAST ON A HISTORICAL BASIS A HARBINGER OF RECESSION. > > SOFTER DRAWS MARKET, COULD IT BE THAT THE FED IS FIGURING OUT HOW TO ENGINEER THAT SOFT LANDING? FORMER FED CHAIR TALK TO BLOOMBERG RADIO. HE GOT INTO THE FED AND FOMC REALLY UNDERSTANDING THAT THEY CANNOT OVERDO IT. THAT PLACE TO ENGINEERING THE SOFT LANDING. THIS IS WHAT HE HAD TO SAY. > > IF THEY ARE NOT COGNIZANT OF THE LONG LEGS THAT WILL GO TO SAW -- FAR AND CAUSE A DEEP RECESSION. TO ME IT IS ENCOURAGING TO HEAR THE CENTRAL BANKS SAYING THAT. THEY ARE AWARE OF IT AND THEY KNOW IT IS A DANGER. THEY ARE TRYING TO AVOID IT. > > FORMER VICE CHAIR OF THE FO MUST SEE, ALLEN'S TALKING TO -- FOMC, ALAN TALKING TO DAVID. THIS IS WHERE THE MEETING IS SO IMPORTANT. DO WE GET INDICATIONS THE FED SAYING WE GET IT, IT IS TIME TO BE CAREFUL WE DON'T OVERDO IT. TIM: THERE WAS A GREAT ARTICLE TODAY, WE SPOKE TO RICH, HE IS AN ECONOMIC BLOOMBERG'S REPORTER. IT IS ABOUT HOW THE FED HAS SUCCEEDED DEFLATING ASSET BUBBLES WITHOUT BLOWING UP THE ECONOMY. WE ARE NOT JUST TALKING ABOUT CRYPTO, WHERE TALK ABOUT TECH STOCKS COMING OUT THERE HIGHS LAST YEAR. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE MARKET, CAROL HAD A GOOD QUESTION, DOES THAT MEAN THIS COULD BE 114 SOUTH LANDING? IT -- FOR TEAM SOFTLANDING? ROMAINE: AFTER I READ THAT STORY I GOT ON THE PHONE WITH FOLKS, I AM CURIOUS TO FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE AS TIGHT AS PEOPLE MAKE THEM OUT TO BE. THEY POINTED TO CHARTS THAT FINANCIAL CONDITIONS EASED INTO THE TIGHTENING CYCLE. THE IDEA IS THAT THE TIGHTENING AND FIND INITIAL CONDITIONS -- INITIAL CONDITIONS FRONT RAN THE FED. THEY DIPPED BEFORE THE FED GOT TO THE FIRST MEETING IN MARCH WHERE THEY HIKED RATES. I WONDER IF THAT BECOMES A CONUNDRUM. IF FOLKS FEEL THE FED IS READY DEPOSIT PIVOT, FOLKS WILL ERASE THE EFFORTS. > > IF THINK OF WORK FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE, DEPENDS WHAT MEASURES YOU ARE LOOKING AT. MARKET-BASED MEASURES CAN REALLY THING THE EQUITY MARKET IS BULLISH ABOUT IS THE IDEA OF A DEAD -- FED PAUSE AND FED PIVOT IT SEEMS LIKE IT WOULD CAUSE AND EASING IN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. WE ARE BEFORE THE MARCH INITIAL HIKE. ROMAINE: DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THE -- > > I CARE. > > I WAS TALKING TO CAROL. > > I CARE ABOUT EVERY ECONOMIC DATA POINT. I CARE ABOUT THE CPI, I CARE ABOUT WHAT THE FED ULTIMATELY HAS TO SAY. WHERE THEY STRESS THE CONVERSATION NEXT WEEK? WE WILL HAVE TO SEE. WE HAVE TO WRAP. THE CROSS PLATFORM COVERAGE ON RADIO, TV, AND BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE WE WILL CAME DOWN TO THE CLOSE WITH BEYOND THE BELT, 4:00 P.M. WALL STREET TIME. ROMAINE: WE CONTINUE THE MARKET COVERAGE ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, CAP YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE WITH 50 MINS TO GO -- COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE WITH 50 MR. GO ON THIS THURSDAY. -- MINUTES AGO ON THIS THURSDAY. IT IS ALWAYS GOOD TO SEE YOU. I AM CURIOUS WHAT YOU MAKE OF SOME OF THE DRUMBEAT COMING OUT OF CEOS, FINANCIAL CEOS WAS ON THE GOLDMAN CONFERENCE THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. AS WELL AS A FEW OTHERS THAT SEEM TO BE PESSIMISTIC. WHEN YOU LISTEN TO THEIR COMMENTS AND LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC DATA, WAS A PICTURE BEING PAINTED? GUEST: IF YOU LOOK AT THE LEADING EDGE, THE LEADING ECONOMIC INDICATORS YOU MENTIONED THE CONTINUING CLAIM NUMBER. THE LEADING EDGE TELLS US THINGS ARE SOFTENING TO WHAT DEGREE REMAINS TO BE SEEN. YOU HAVE A LOT OF TRIGGER PULLERS, DECISION-MAKERS. PEOPLE TO HIRE AND FIRE BROAD SWATHS OF PEOPLE TALK ABOUT LAYING FOLKS OFF. THEY TALK ABOUT SOME PRETTY. DIRE TIMES AHEAD. FROM THAT STANDPOINT, WHAT THAT MEANS IS YOU WILL SEE MORE LAYOFFS. YOU WILL SEE BOTH INITIAL AND CONTINUING CLAIMS GO UP. I GET THAT TEAM SOFT LANDING HAS A POINT ON THE BOARD. THE TRICKY PART IS THE MARKETS ARE DISCOUNTING THE SOFT LANDING. KATIE: WHEN THE DISCOUNT THE SOFT LANDING IS THAT SAYING THAT THIS HAS GONE TOO FAR? THIS PICKUP WE SAW IN STOCKS TODAY, WE HAVE SEEN A STRETCH OF LOSSES BEFORE THAT. YOU ZOOM OUT AND LOOK SINCE MID-OCTOBER, WE SEE A PRETTY HEALTHY RALLY ACROSS THE BOARD IN THIS ASSETS -- RISK ASSETS, YOU SAYING IT IS PREMATURE? GUEST: IS NOT JUST RISK ASSETS. YOU LOOK AT THE VOLATILITY INDEX THAT IS BACK DOWN, HIGH TEENS LOW 20'S, IS MARKETS THAT HAVE GONE QUITE A BIT TOWARDS PRICING IN AN ECONOMIC OUTLOOK THAT IS NOT THAT BAD. UNFORTUNATELY OUR BASE CASE INCLUDES A MODERATE RECESSION IN THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR. AS SOME OF THAT REALITY SINKS IN, YOU HAVE ONE MORE LOWER MARKET. ROMAINE: A LOT OF VOLATILITY WE HAVE SEEN IN EQUITIES IS PEOPLE TRYING TO FIND THE VALUATION GIVEN THE EXPECTATIONS OF POOR ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. I WAS LOOKING AT SOME OF THE TARGETS GOING FORWARD, FOR EARNINGS GROWTH ON THE S & P 500 AS A WHOLE. THEY SEEM TO ME, FOR ME RELATIVELY HIGH FOR 2023. THE CONSENSUS IS 235 ON AVERAGE. WHERE YOU FALL ON WELLS FARGO, BASED ON PROJECTIONS WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR CURRENT VALUATIONS AND WHERE THEY GO TO MEET THAT? GUEST: OUR EARNINGS NEXT YEAR IS 205, 10 TO 15% BELOW THE STREET. IF YOU LOOK AT THE CHANGE THE CONSENSUS EXPECTS THEY EXPECT GROWTH NEXT YEAR. WE ARE IN THE RECESSION CAMP. THAT IS WHAT MAKES UP MUCH OF THE 15% SCRAP AND SEE. I -- DISCREPANCY. I THINK WE WILL SEE HIGHER MARKETS MAINLY IN THE LATTER HALF OF NEXT YEAR. AS FAR AS VALUATIONS GO, LOOK AT AS A NORMALIZED BASIS. WE ARE NOT KEEPING UP THE -- KEYING OFF OF THE 205 FOR THE MULTIPLE. WE ARE SAYING IS NOT A BAD NORMALIZED NUMBER TWO. USE IF YOU APPLY A HIGH TEENS MULTIPLE, -- YET A LOOK THROUGH THE 205 TO SOMETHING THAT IS MORE NORMALIZED AND THEY MAY HAVE TO USE 2024'S. > > WE HAVE TALKED TO A LOT OF BOND BULLS. LATELY. IF YOU ARE IN THE RECESSION CAMP ARE YOU A BOND BULL? GUEST: WE ARE, WE UPGRADED IT TO MOST FAVORABLE. I'M NOT SURE WE WOULD CHASE YIELDS LOWER. I THINK THERE WILL BE ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES CLOSE TO 4% TO LOCK IN SOMEBODY LONGER-TERM YIELDS. ROMAINE: LET'S GO BACK TO THE BROADER PICTURE. IT IS ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. A LOT OF US HAVE BEEN PAYING ATTENTION TO THE CREDIT MARKET, LOOKING FOR THAT PROVERBIAL CANARY IN THE COAL MINE. I AM WONDERING, AS A STRATEGIST, IS THAT THE WRONG PLACE TO LOOK? GUEST: WITH HIGH YIELD AS ENERGY FOCUSED WITH OIL PRICES AND OTHER ENERGY ASSETS MORE ROBUST RECENTLY, INVESTMENT GRADE IS THE BETTER PLACE TO LOOK. THAT IS WHERE YOU SEE SPREADS ON A MUCH MORE STEADY MARCH HIGHER. HIGH-YIELD HAS TAKEN QUITE A BIT, TO WHERE WE ARE IN MARCH. INVESTMENT GRADE HAS MADE MUCH LESS HEADWAY IN COMING BACK TO THAT LEVEL. WITH ALL THAT TOOK PLACE IN THE LAST 10 THE 15 YEARS IN THE POST FINANCIAL CRISIS, THE CANARY -- IT MIGHT BE THE CANARY THIS TIME AROUND. KATIE: ONE OF THE INTERESTING THINGS THE PAST FEW YEARS IS HOW CORRELATED STOCKS AND BONDS ARE RIGHT NOW. MOVING INTO 2023 WE MIGHT GET A DOWNTURN IN FORM OF A RECESSION. DO YOU SEE THAT TIGHTENING OR GOING BACK TO NAMOR -- MORE NORMAL LEVELS? GUEST: YOU WILL SEE YIELDS START TO DROP, MEANING BOND PRICES WILL GO UP. EQUITY MARKETS WILL CORRECT LOWER. YOU SEE SOME OF THE NEGATIVE CORRELATION REASSERT ITSELF. HISTORY TELLS YOU POSITIVE CORRELATIONS BETWEEN THE TWO DO NOT LAST FOR LONG. THEY ARE DRIVEN BY SURPRISE INFLATION OR A FED PIVOT. AS SOME OF THE SHOCK WEARS OFF THEY GO BACK TO LOWER CORRELATIONS OR NEGATIVE CORRELATIONS. ROMAINE: SENIOR MARKET STRATEGIST AT WELLS FARGO INVESTMENT. INSTITUTE. ONE OF THE MANY WONDERFUL VOICES WE HAVE ON THE PROGRAM TODAY. COMING UP IS CHRISTOPHER, WE WILL GET HIS VIEW FROM THE GROUND. A NUMBER OF COMPANIES POSTING EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL TODAY. BROADCOM, COSTCO, LULULEMON. WHICH ONE ARE YOU MOST INTERESTED IN? KATIE: LULULEMON ALL THE WAY. ROMAINE: SHALL BE TALKING ABOUT HER OUTLOOK FOR CREDIT MARKETS. ALL THAT MORE COMING UP JUST A BIT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: THE MOST GREEN ON THE SCREEN WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST SIX SESSIONS. FIVE DAY DROP IN THE S & P 500 COMING TO A HALT. SOME LOOKING FOR A BARGAIN, SOME LOAD -- ROTATING IN AND OUT. REMAINS TO BE SEEN IF THERE IS CONVICTION BEHIND THE TRADE. BIG NAMES LIKE AMAZON HIGHER ON THE DAY. ALLOW THE WEAKNESS ON THE ENERGY SPACE AS WELL AS SOME OF THE FINANCIALS. KEEP AN EYE ON THAT SPACE, THE ECONOMIC NARRATIVE HAS NOT CHANGED. THE NARRATIVE REGARDING INFLATION IS NOT CHANGED. THE NARRATIVE AROUND THE INFLATION -- FED HAS NOT CHANGED. TAKEN WITH A GRAIN OF SALT ON THE NASDAQ NOT FAR OFF THE HIGHS OF THE DAY UP ABOUT 1%. WE SAW DECENT BUYING OVER THE SEAS, ASIA STOCKS AND EMERGING MARKET STOCKS AS WELL. THIS ON THE BACK OF FURTHER EASING OF COVID RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA. INDIVIDUAL NAMES TO KEEP AND EYE ON, CARBONIC CONTINUES TO CAPTIVATE PEOPLE, META-AND MICROSOFT IN FOCUS ON THE BACK OF FTC ACTION. I WANT TO PROVIDE A CORRECTION ABOUT GE HEALTHCARE. IT WILL BE SPUN OFF AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. HOLDING AND INVESTOR DAY WE SAID WOULD BE VIRTUAL. IT WILL BE IN PERSON WITH A VIRTUAL COMPONENT AS WELL. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT LITTLE BIT LATER IN THE SHOW. I WANT TO BRING ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE INTO THIS CONVERSATION AS WE DO FOR THE OPTIONS INSIGHT SEGMENT. A LOT OF ACTIVITY IN STOCKMARKET, A LOT OF ACTIVITY IN THE BOND MARKET. I WONDER ABOUT THE CORRELATIONS BETWEEN THOSE TWO AND WHAT WE CAN DIVINE. ABIGAIL: IT IS PRETTY INTERESTING. THIS YEAR HAS BEEN A WILD ONE IN TERMS OF YIELD GOING UP AND STOCKS GOING DOWN. THAT MEANS BONDS GOING DOWN AT THE SAME TIME. IT IS A ROUGH YEAR FOR THE TRADITIONAL 6040 PER FOLIO. LET'S BRING IN MATT, HEAD OF CROSS ASSET STRATEGIES. GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US AS ALWAYS. IS A 60/40 PORTFOLIO ON ITS WAY OUT? > > THAT IS THE BIG QUESTION FOR THE YEAR. I THINK IT HAS UNDERPERFORMED THIS YEAR, TO SAY THE LEAST. MOST INVESTORS FEEL THAT. IT IS LARGELY UNDERREPORTED. IT IS LIKE PUTTING UP BAD NEWS EVERY DAY, SAME STORY EVERYONE IS FEELING. IT IS A PROBLEM EVERYONE IS TRYING TO SOLVE. CORRELATIONS, TO REMAINS POINT, -- ROMAINE'S POINT, YIELDS HAVE GONE UP AND THE SPOT RATE OF THE BONDS THEMSELVES HAVE DROPPED THE SAME TIME STOCKS ARE BARKING -- DROPPING. LOVE PEOPLE HAVE ENJOYED THE BEEN -- A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO ENJOY THE BENEFITS OF QUANTITATIVE EASING IS NOT WORKING ANYMORE COMEY CANNOT SNAP YOUR FINGER AND CHANGEABLE -- YOU CAN NOT SNAP YOUR FINGER IN CHANGE THE MIXTURE OF YOUR PORTFOLIO. ABIGAIL: EVERYONE IS WORRIED ABOUT 2023, THE IDEA OF A RECESSION LIKELY AHEAD. HOW BAD IT WILL BE AND HOW LONG WILL LAST. LET'S BRING IT INTO A 60/40 PORTFOLIO. IF THERE IS A RECESSION, BONDS WOULD DO WELL. WITH THAT BRING THE SWING TO THE OTHER DIRECTION? WHEN I HEAR THE 60/40 HAS WORKED WELL FOR A LONG TIME IS ON HIS WAY OUT, I THINK TO MYSELF THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT. WE ARE COMING OUT OF THE LAST DECADE OF ACCOMMODATION GOING INTO TIGHTENING. IT IS DIFFERENT. GUEST: WE HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCOMMODATION AND STIMULUS. TO SOME DEGREE WE ARE PAYING IT BACK A LITTLE BIT, I BELIEVE. THERE IS A DIFFERENCE IN THE 60/40 CONTRACT, -- CONSTRUCT, HEAVILY EXPOSED TO THE FRONT END OF THE YIELD CURVE. HIGH-YIELD VERSUS INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT, THERE ARE VARIOUS FLAVORS TO HOW YOU DEPLOY THAT. THE THEME THAT HAS BROKEN, IS CHASTEN EQUITY -- CHASING EQUITY BETA IS NO LONGER THE SUBSIDY FOR A TRADE. WE ARE GETTING OFF THAT THEME. INVESTORS ARE TRYING TO REVERSE OUT OF THOSE POSITIONS AND MAKE MORE SENSE OF IT. WE ARE SEEING A RATIONAL REDUCTION IN EQUITY EXPOSURE. A LITTLE BIT MORE CAREFUL RISK TAKING GOING FORWARD. WHAT WE SEE HERE IS A LITTLE BIT OF A RALLY GOING INTO YEAR END. PEOPLE FEEL BETTER AT THIS POINT, ALTHOUGH NOT GREAT. ABIGAIL: ARE THERE ANY SIZE OF INVESTOR FAVORED BY THIS ENVIRONMENT? WHAT IS YOUR PREFERRED TRADING TRAGIC GOING INTO 2023 USING OPTIONS -- STRATEGY GOING INTO 2023 EASING OPTIONS? > > I WILL GO WITH A STRATEGY FIRST. FOCUS ON, DEFEND AGAINST WHAT YOU CANNOT LIVE WITH. IF YOU CANNOT TOLERATE A FURTHER 20% DRAWDOWN, STEP ONE COMING BEFORE YOU HEDGE ANYTHING DECIDE IF YOU WANT TO OWN IT. SOME ARE CONSTRAINED BY THE SIZE OF THEIR POSITIONS, THE CONTRACTUAL NATURE OF THEM THAT THEY CANNOT GET OUT. THEY ARE FORCED TO HEDGE THAT TYPE OF EXPOSURE. OTHER INVESTORS CAN BE MORE NIMBLE, HAVE THE ABILITY TO TAKE THE VANTAGE OF THE SITUATION. I WOULD RECOMMEND THE OPTION SPACE, TAKE ADVANTAGE OF BETA INVESTMENT -- TAKING SO LONG VOLATILITY POSITIONS WITH LOW VOLATILITY ENTRY POINTS, WITH SLIGHT OVER THE MONEY CALLS ON THE S & P. PUT TOGETHER A STRUCTURED STRATEGY TO MONETIZE THAT. YOU CAN BUY IMPLIED VOLATILITY TO MARCH OF 2023, YOU'RE CURRENTLY REALIZING CLOSER TO THE LOW 20'S, IMPLIED ON THE FRONT END IS 26. WE USE A LOT OF COMPLICATED TERMS, THE NAME OF THE GAME IS BY LOW, SELL HIGH. THE CHEAPEST TIME TO BUY IT IS THREE MONTHS FORD ON THE MONEY CALLS. YOU CAN -- FORWARD ON THE MONEY CALLS. ABIGAIL: MAYBE WILL HAVE A CONVERSATION IN THE FUTURE ON WHAT SIZE INVESTORS ARE SUITED FOR THIS ENVIRONMENT. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US FOR OPTIONS INSIGHT. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATIE: THE CRUSHING BEAR MARKET, INFLATION FUELED VOLATILITY, AND THE INFLOWS ARE SUPPOSED TO CALL THE ETF INDUSTRY, THEY HAVE NOT GOTTEN THE MESSAGE. 422 NEW ETF'S ISSUED THIS YEAR. THAT IS ALREADY A RECORD, FIVE MORE THAN THE NUMBER SEEN THIS TIME LAST YEAR, WAS ALSO A RECORD. ROMAINE: ARE THEY ALL GOOD? KATIE: NO. ROMAINE: ANYONE CAN PUSH THESE OUT. WHAT IS COMING TO MARKET? WHAT IS NEW? KATIE: YOU SEE A LOT OF SINGLE STOCK ETFS A NEW STRUCTURE INTRODUCED TO THE U.S. THIS YEAR. ROMAINE: I THOUGHT -- I AM CONFUSED BY THIS, I THOUGHT IF YOU WERE INTERESTED IN A SINGLE STOCK YOU BOUGHT A SINGLE STOCK. I AM A BLOOMBERG. -- BOOMER. > > WHAT GENERATION ARE YOU? ROMAINE: I PLEAD THE FIFTH. GEN Z. > > WITH BEING RETAIL OR -- ROMAINE: I AM CURIOUS YOU MENTIONED 422 NEW ETFS THERE IS A LOT OF CLOSURES THIS YEAR. KATIE: NOT AS MANY AS YOU THINK. IF YOU LOOK AT CLOSURES THERE IS BELOW 150. YOU DO NOT SEE THE NEW LAUNCHES TRANSLATE INTO MORE CLOSURES. TO THAT POINT YOU NOT SEEN A LOT OF INFLOWS OR GREAT PERFORMANCE EITHER. WHEN THAT FLIPS THE DYNAMIC, I AM NOT SUPER SURE. ROMAINE: YOU HAVE AN ETF SHOW COME IS THAT WE TALKED ABOUT THIS? KATIE: AN ENTIRE ETF SHOW, ETF IQ EVERY MONDAY AT 1 P.M. > > KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, HERE IS THE FIRST WORD. I AM MARK CRUMPTON. U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN SAYS THE UNITED STATES IS WORKING RELENTLESSLY TO SECURE THE RELEASE OF AMERICANS WHO HAVE BEEN WRONGFULLY DETAINED. > > SECURING THE RELEASE OF AMERICANS WRONGFULLY DETAINED IS A TOP PRIORITY FOR ME AS SECRETARY OF STATE. IT IS SOMETHING WE WORK ON EVERY SINGLE DAY. WHILE WE ARE ELATED AT BRITNEY RETURNING HOME, WE CONTINUE TO WORK RELENTLESSLY TO BRING PAUL WE WENT WELL. MARK: THE U.K. SEEKING TO BOELTER IT'S -- WITH INDIVIDUAL SEES AFTER IS THE PORTION -- AFTER HIS DEPARTURE. BRITTNEY GRINER FREED IN PRISONER SWAP FROM RUSSIAN PRISON AFTER SPENDING 10 MONTHS IN ROOM RUSSIAN PRISON FOR DRUG OFFENSES. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION STILL NEGOTIATING FOR THE RELEASE OF AMERICAN PAUL WHELAN SERVING 16 YEARS ON SPYING CHARGES, WHICH HE DENIES. U.K. TRADE MINISTER GREG HANSEN TELLS BLOOMBERG HE REMAINS IN HIS WORDS, VERY INTERESTED IN REACHING A FREE-TRADE AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S.. WHENEVER PRESIDENT BIDEN'S ADMINISTRATION IS READY TO TALK. > > WHAT WE ARE LOOKING TO DO WITH AGREEMENTS WITH INDIANA, NORTH CAROLINA, WE ARE LOOKING TO DO FURTHER AGREEMENTS TODAY IN CALIFORNIA, TOMORROW IN UTAH. WE ARE LOOKING AT DOING WHATEVER WE CAN WITH THE U.S. STATE. PARTICULARLY AREAS OF COMMON INTEREST. MARK: THE U.K. IS SEEKING TO BOELTER ECONOMIC TIES OVERSEAS AFTER HIS DEPARTURE FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION. GERMANY'S REGULATOR SAYS HOMES AND COMPANIES NEED TO SAVE MUCH MORE GAS TO AVOID SHORTAGES. HIS COMES AFTER COLD WEATHER SPARKED A DEMAND SPIKE IN EUROPE'S BIGGEST ECONOMY AND SAYS CONSUMPTION MUST BE CUT BY AT LEAST 20% TO OFFSET RUSSIAN SUPPLY AND TO AVOID RATIONING OR BLACKOUTS THIS WINTER. THE GOVERNMENT SO FAR DISPENSED HALF ENOUGH ENERGY. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM MARK CRUMPTON, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, ABOUT 27 MINUTES LEFT TO GO. A BIT OF A RALLY. I WOULDN'T CALL IT A RALLY, MAYBE A REBOUND. KATIE: A BIT OF A RALLY. IT HAS BEEN A COUPLE -- IT HAS BEEN A UGLY COUPLE OF DAYS. DOWN THE LINE WE HAVE NINE SECTORS IN THE GREEN. LOOK AT THE BOTTOM, IT IS ENERGY. ENERGY HAVING A REALLY ROUGH GO. THIS IS THE SIXTH STRAIGHT DAY OF LOSSES. ROMAINE: TESLA HAD BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER ON THE DAY IS TRYING TO POKE INTO THE GREEN. KEEP AN EYE ON THAT SPACE TRADE A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT HOW ELON MUSK FINANCED THAT TWITTER DEAL, WHETHER THAT HAS A MATERIAL IMPACT ON TESLA SHAREHOLDERS. SIENA, SECOND BIGGEST MOVER OF THE DAY, UP ABOUT 20 PERCENT AFTER GIVING A PRETTY INTERESTING FORECAST. CHEVRON SLIGHTLY FLAT ON THE DAY. HAD A PRETTY GOOD DAY ON THE DAY YESTERDAY WHEN THEY LAID OUT THEIR GENERAL CAPEX SPENDING CLAN. GOING FORWARD INVESTORS SEEM TO BE PLEASED. THE STOCK PULLING BACK GETTING CLOSER TO THE CLOSE. PUBLIC LEARNING THAT ONE OF THE BIG STAKEHOLDERS THEY ARE HAS 6% STAKE BACK IN MARCH COMPLETELY DIVESTED. A LOT OF CONCERNS WHETHER THERE IS ANYONE, AT LEAST THE MAJOR PLAYERS LEFT ON BOARD WITH THAT STOCK. BACK TO THE MACRO PICTURE. WHAT THE FED IS DOING, EASING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. HAVE THEY REALLY TIGHTENED? THEY DID. THEY TIGHTENED BELOW -- THEY TIGHTENED BEFORE THE FED STARTED RAISING RATES. THE DIFFERENTIAL IN THE WHITE LINE AND THE BLUE LINE, STARTING TO SEE THE WHITE LINE, FINANCIAL CONDITIONS EASING A LITTLE BIT. NOT NECESSARILY INDICATING WHAT THE FED WANTS TO SEE. KATIE: NOT MAY BE SUCCESS WHEN IT COMES TO FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. THE FED'S MONETARY TIGHTENING CAMPAIGN IS HAVING A MAJOR IMPACT IN DEFLATING HIGH-FAT LEVELS DURING THE PANDEMIC. JOINING US NOW TO TALK ABOUT IT IS BLOOMBERG U.S. ECONOMIST ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE. RICH, I WANT TO START WITH YOU. A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE LOOKED AT YEAR OVER CPI AND SAYING THE FED ISN'T DOING TOO GREAT HERE. WALK US THROUGH THE OTHER ARGUMENT. > > THE OTHER ARGUMENT IS WE HAD A WHOLE BUNCH OF BUBBLES DURING THE PANDEMIC. WE HAD TECH STOCK ZOOM UP, CRYPTO REALLY SURGED. WE HAD HOUSE PRICES GO UP. IF THE FED WANTS TO SLOW DOWN, THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO HAVE TO TAKE THE AIR IN THOSE BUBBLES. THAT IS A PART OF THE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT. IT WANTS TO DO IT IN A WAY IT DOESN'T COME BACK TO HAUNT IT BY WRECKING THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM LIKE WE HAD IN THE GREAT FINANCIAL CRISIS. THE MESSAGE FROM THE STORY, SO FAR, SO GOOD, KNOCK WOOD. THE AIR IS COMING OUT OF THESE BUBBLES BUT IT IS NOT REALLY HAVING EFFECTS ON THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM TO THE EFFECT IT IS DESTABILIZING THINGS. ROMAINE: THAT IS THE GOOD NEWS. YOU LAID IT OUT WELL IN YOUR STATEMENT -- IN YOUR STORY TODAY. ABIGAIL, WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE MARKET'S REACTION, THERE IS THIS WEIRD PUSH, POOL, EVERY TIME THINGS GET DIRE, THE MARKET SEES THAT AS A WAY TO PUSH THINGS BACK HIGHER, UNDOING SOME OF THE FEDS DOING WHEN IT COMES TO FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. ABIGAIL: THAT IS A GREAT POINT. SOMETIMES I THINK OF THE POLICY ALMOST AS A CAR GETTING OUT OF THE DITCH. IF YOU THINK BACK TO THE DAYS OF THE PANDEMIC AND THE LIQUIDITY THEY PUT IN, THE GOAL MIGHT HAVE BEEN TO PUT THE CAR OUT OF THE DITCH. PUT THE LIQUIDITY IN THE SYSTEM AND NOW IT IS ROCKING BACK. A LOT OF THIS GOES BACK TO THE POLICY CHANGE BACK IN AUGUST OF 2020 WHEN THEY ALLOWED FLEXIBILITY ALONG -- FLEX ABILITY AROUND THE FUNDS RATE. THEY KNEW PUMPING LIQUIDITY, THEY HAD TO GIVE THEMSELVES SOME LEEWAY. THEY TOOK THE LEEWAY. THEY ARGUE BETTER THAN A LOT OF PEOPLE MIGHT HAVE THOUGHT, I WOULD ARGUE INFLATION, THEY HAVE DONE A GREAT JOB OF IT. 9.1% IN JUNE OR JULY. NOW THE MOST RECENT READING WAS AT 7.7 PERCENT. IT IS EXPECTED NEXT WEEK TO COME IN AT 7.3%. THESE THREE BACK-TO-BACK 75 BASIS HIKE POINTS THEY HAVE DONE IN A ROW SEEM TO HAVE DONE A DEAL THERE. A LOT OF IT COMING OUT OF THE ASSET CLASSES. THE HOMEBUILDER WAS IMPRESSIVE. THEY HAVE DONE A GREAT QUARTER BUT THEY TALK ABOUT INPUT PRICES ARE COMING DOWN. WHEN IT STARTS TO CIRCULATE THROUGH THE REAL ECONOMY IT TAKES SOME TIME. THE FED IS DOING BETTER THAN A LOT OF PEOPLE A COUPLE OF MONTHS THOUGHT THEY WERE DOING. KATIE: THAT IS REALLY GENEROUS. A LOT OF PEOPLE WOULD SAY THERE IS STILL A LOT OF WOOD TO CHOP WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION. THE LINE IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. RICH, ON THE ASSET BUBBLE TOPIC, LET'S TALK ABOUT WHY THIS EVEN MATTERS FOR THE FED. THEY ARE NOT EXPLICITLY TARGETING MARKETS, NECESSARILY. WHY IS THIS A WIN FOR THE FED THAT YOU ARE SEEING THIS DEFLATION? RICH: THEY ARE TRYING TO GET A SOFT LANDING OF THE ECONOMY. THEY ARE TRYING TO GET A SOFTEST LANDING. THEY WANT THE AIR TO COME OUT OF THESE BUBBLES. THEY WANT IT TO COME OUT GRADUALLY AND NOT BURST. IF IT BURSTS, IT DAMAGES THE ECONOMY, DAMAGES THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM. THAT IS SO FAR WHAT THEY HAVE SEEN. I AGREE INFLATION IS TURNING A. IT MAY BE NOT BE TURNING AS QUICKLY AS PEOPLE WOULD LIKE. THERE ARE SIGNS. A USED CAR PRICES ARE DOWN QUITE A BIT. RENT IS NOT MEASURED IN THE CPI, NEW RENT, NEW LEASES HAVE COME DOWN. THERE ARE SIGNS INFLATION IS HEADED LOWER. MAYBE THEY'D ALERT -- MAYBE THEY DESERVE A LITTLE BIT MORE CREDIT. ROMAINE: GREAT REPORTING BY RICH MILLER AND OUR THANKS TO ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE IN NEW YORK. ANOTHER INTERESTING MILESTONE GOING ON TODAY WHEN IT COMES TO THE WORLD OF FINANCE INVOLVING TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN, TODAY UNVEILING THE FIRST U.S. BANK NOTES THAT WILL BEAR THE SIGNATURE OF A WOMAN AS THE TREASURY SECRETARY. ON OUR BANK NOTES, THERE ARE TWO SIGNATURES, ONE FROM THE TREASURY SECRETARY AND THE OTHER FROM THE U.S. TREASURER WHO ALSO IS A WOMAN. THIS WILL BE A MILESTONE WITH TWO WOMEN. THE ONLY SIGNATURES ON THERE. KATIE: YOU CAN SEE THESE NEW ONE DOLLAR AND FIVE DOLLAR BILLS BEING PURCHASED IN FORT WORTH RIGHT NOW. THEY'RE GOING TO BE DELIVERED TO THE FED IN DECEMBER. THEY INTERSECT -- THEY ENTER CIRCULATION IN JANUARY. SOMETHING TO LOOK FORWARD TO. ROMAINE: INTERESTING MILESTONE I WENT DOWN THIS RABBIT HOLE. WE HAVE HAD SEVERAL WOMEN TREASURERS. THIS IS THE FIRST TREASURY SECRETARY WE HAVE -- THE SECOND -- THIS IS THE FIRST WOMAN TREASURY SECRETARY WE HAVE HAD. WHO BETTER TO DO THAT? THE WOMAN WHO RAN THE FED NOW RUNS THE TREASURY. WHAT IS NEXT FOR HER? KATIE: SHE HAD A NICE QUOTE, "WOMEN REPRESENT 62% OF THE TREASURY WORKFORCE." I DID NOT KNOW THAT. ROMAINE: SHE POINTED OUT THE FACT WE DON'T HAVE WOMEN ON ANY OF OUR NOTES. SHE PLANS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH THAT OPPOSABLE REPLACING ANDREW JACKSON. WE WILL BE BACK IN A MOMENT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: CHRISTOPHER AILMAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OVER AT CAL STATE. MAKE SOME SENSE OF SOME OF THE VOLATILITY WE HAVE BEEN SEEING IN THE MARKET OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF MONTHS. CHRISTOPHER: I CANNOT MAKE ANY SENSE OF IT. IT IS JUST CRAZY. I CAME ON THE SHOW ABOUT A MONTH AND A HALF AGO AND SAID WE WOULD HAVE VOLATILITY. WHO KNEW IT WAS GOING TO BE TO THE UPSIDE. MARKET RISE IS MORE THAN 15% IN THE SCARY MONTH OF OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER. I STILL THINK THESE ARE BEAR MARKET RALLIES. I STILL THINK WE ARE HEADED TOWARDS RECESSION. IF WE DO HAVE ONE IT IS GOING TO BE THE MOST ANTICIPATED RECESSION IN 40 YEARS. IT IS REALLY HARD. DATA IS ALL OVER THE PLACE AND THE FORECAST IS ALL OVER THE PLACE. ROMAINE: DO YOU THINK THE VOLATILITY IS BECAUSE MOST PEOPLE ARE NOT IN AGREEMENT OVER ECONOMIC CONDITIONS OR IS IT SOMETHING ELSE? CHRISTOPHER: IT IS THAT CLASSIC FEAR AND GREED SCREAMING BACK AND FORTH. THERE IS VERY LITTLE OTHER INVESTMENTS AND SO PEOPLE ARE STILL ON THE MARKET. WE STILL HAVE SOME OF THAT DAYTRADING LEFT OVER FROM THE OLD DAYS OF THE PANDEMIC. WHENEVER THEY SEE AND INFLATION NUMBER AS LOW AS FIVE, THEY RALLY. BUT THEN THEY GET SCARED WHEN THEY SEE A HIGHER INFLATION NUMBER. WE CANNOT MAKE HEADS OR TAILS OF THE JOB MARKET. LAYOFFS AND THEN A FEW PEOPLE FILING FOR UNEMPLOYMENT, IT IS CRAZY. ROMAINE: I WANT TO DIVE A LITTLE BIT DEEPER INTO SOME OF THE ECONOMIC DATA. WE NEED TO TAKE A CRUISE BREAK -- WE NEED TO TAKE A QUICK RIGHT. CHRISTOPHER AILMAN, CIO OVER AT CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. I AM ROMAINE BOSTICK. KATIE: I AM KATIE GREIFELD. ROMAINE: THE GAINS ARE MODEST WITH THE S & P UP ABOUT .5%. SOME OF THE SECTORS SEE A SLIGHT DECLINE IN THE OIL AND GAS SPACE AS WELL. WHEN IT COMES TO THE TRAVEL SPACE AS WELL A LOT OF PEOPLE STILL TRYING TO ASSESS ECONOMIC CONDITIONS RATE A FEW EARNINGS COMING AFTER THE BELT INCLUDING LULULEMON AND BROADCOM. IT STILL WITH US, CHRISTOPHER AILMAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OVER AT CASTERS. TALKING ABOUT SOME OF THE ECONOMIC DATA. YOU CAN TAKE ONE ECONOMIC DATA POINT AND IT SHOWS ECONOMIC STRENGTH AND TAKE ANOTHER LOOK AT ANOTHER DATA POINT AND IT SHOWS AN ECONOMY HEADED TOWARDS A RECESSION. CHRISTOPHER: ABSOLUTELY. FIRST THING IN THE MORNING ON THE WEST COAST I WAKE UP AND I SAY TO MY WIFE, HIS ECONOMIC NUMBER CAME OUT NEGATIVE. SHE IS LIKE, OH, THE MARKET IS DOWN? NO, THE MARKET IS ACTUALLY UP. 5% INFLATION IN THE MARKET RALLIES, PRETTY SURE THE FED SAID WITHOUT A QUESTION THEY WANT INFLATION AT 2%. WHICH MEANS THEY ARE GOING TO RISE AND RISE AGAIN. HOPEFULLY WE GET ANOTHER 50 NEXT WEEK. THE STREET IS EXPECTED THAT. IT IS NEVER GOOD TO SURPRISE THE STREET. YOU ARE RAISING RATES 50 BASIS POINTS, THAT IS A PRETTY STEADY INCREASE. LOOK AT THE YIELD CURVE. IT IS STILL INVERTED. ALL THE INDICATORS TELL YOU A RECESSION IS COMING. THIS WEEK ALL THE BANK EXECUTIVES SAID A RECESSION IS COMING. IT FEELS LIKE IF EVERYBODY PREDICTS IT, IT WON'T HAPPEN. KATIE: WHERE DO YOU FALL ON THAT, DO YOU SEE A RECESSION COMING? WILL THE FED ULTIMATELY HAVE TO TIP US INTO ONE? CHRISTOPHER: JUST BECAUSE I SAY IT IS SO DOESN'T MEAN IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. WE HAVE THIS DEBATE WITH OUR INTERNAL TEAM. I FEEL A RECESSION HAS TO HAPPEN BECAUSE IN MY LIFETIME, WHEN THE FED RAISES RATES THIS AGGRESSIVELY, 75 TIME AND TIME AGAIN, THE ECONOMY SLOWS DOWN. BUT THIS IS SUCH A WEIRD PERIOD. WE ARE COMING OUT OF A PANDEMIC. THE INFLATION IS FROM THE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS AND THE WAR. MAYBE INFLATION SLOWS DOWN ON ITS OWN. I WOULD BE SURPRISED THAT I THINK WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A RECESSION. KATIE: WE ARE STARTING TO SEE SOME SIGNS OF STRESS IN CERTAIN PARTS OF THE ECONOMY. ONE OF THEM BEING REAL ESTATE. THE BIG NEWS BEING WHAT HAPPENED WITH ABOUT -- WHAT HAPPENED WITH BLACKSTONE'S REAL ESTATE FUND HITTING ITS LIMIT. I LOOK AT YOUR PER FOLIO, I SEE A HEALTHY ALLOCATION TO REAL ESTATE. WHAT IS YOUR THINKING ON THAT SECTOR AS WE CONTINUE TO DEAL WITH A VERY AGGRESSIVE FEDERAL RESERVE? CHRISTOPHER: WE ARE A REALLY LONG TERM INVESTOR. WE HAVE A BIG EXPOSURE TO WHAT I CALL PRIVATE. PRIVATE EQUITY, REAL ESTATE, INFRASTRUCTURE, EVEN PRIVATE DEBT. WE ARE LONG-TERM INVESTORS. WE ARE NOT GOING TO BE IN AND OUT OF THAT MARKET. THERE IS NO QUESTION THE REAL ESTATE MARKET IS TIGHT. NUMBER ONE, YOU CANNOT FIGURE OUT VALUATIONS. OUR THE OFFICE MILLION -- ARE THE OFFICE BUILDINGS OCCUPIED OR NOT? PEOPLE ARE PAYING THEIR RENT. BUT ALSO PEOPLE WANT TO START TO FILL IN THOSE REDEMPTION CUES EVEN ALL THE WAY BACK TO LAST MAY. THAT MARKET HAS LOCKED UP. AS RATES HAVE RISEN, BUYERS HAVE DISAPPEARED. LIKE A LOT OF MARKETS, ESPECIALLY IN THE PRIVATES, VERY TIGHT AND THEY ARE NOT MOVING. WHICH SCARES ME. THAT IS REALLY UNCOMFORTABLE WHEN MARKETS TIGHTEN UP. ROMAINE: IS THERE A BROADER CONCERN ABOUT CONTAGION OR VALUATION? THE CHAIRMAN OF BLACKSTONE, HE BRUSHED IT OFF SAYING THERE ARE A LOT OF FINANCIAL IT -- FINANCIAL ISSUES FOR INVESTORS WHERE THEY HAVE TO COVER MARGINS AND OTHER THINGS. THAT EXPLAINS SOME OF THE REDEMPTIONS. HE SAID, "THE IDEA THERE IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG SPECIFICALLY WITH UNDERLYING INVESTMENTS OR THE PRODUCT THEY ARE PACKAGING THEM IN A, IS MISLEADING." CHRISTOPHER: I WOULD AGREE. I DON'T ALWAYS AGREE WITH STEVE. I WOULD AGREE. THE BLACKSTONE PORTFOLIO IS A PRETTY DECENT LOOKING PORTFOLIO. A LOT OF PEOPLE WANT LIQUIDITY RIGHT NOW AND THE PRIVATES ARE REALLY VERY LOCKED UP. PEOPLE PUT INTO SELL ORDERS INTO THAT Q AND THAT IS WHY WE HAD TO SLOW IT DOWN SO THE ASSETS ARE NOT HARMED IN ANY WAY. WE ARE NOT SEEING ATOMIC RATES GOING UP. WE ARE NOT SEEING OVERSUPPLY IN THOSE MARKETS. WHEN INTEREST RATES GO UP THAT QUICKLY, YOU KNOW IT IS GOING TO SHUT DOWN A MARKET AND IT IS GOING TO TAKE BUYERS OUT OF IT. PRICES ARE GOING TO COME DOWN. WHEN YOU LOOK AT PRIVATE EQUITY, REAL ESTATE, PEOPLE HAVEN'T READJUSTED TO THOSE LOWER PRICES. I AM SEEING PRIVATE EQUITY STILL HAVING PRICES BASED ON LAST MARCH. THEY HAVE GOT TO CATCH UP WITH WHERE WE ARE. IT IS A TOUGH TIME TO MANAGE SUCH A LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO. JUST LIKE ANYBODY, WE ARE DEFENSIVE. WE ARE BUILDING OUR CASH JUST TO BE SAFE AND PROTECT OUR ASSETS. ROMAINE: IN CONVERSATION RIGHT NOW WITH CHRISTOPHER AILMAN. STICKING WITH US AS WE COUNT DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. BACK TO CHRISTOPHER AILMAN IN A MINUTE. WE GO OVER TO ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE WITH THE CLOSING MARKET. -- WE GO TO JUST MINTON WITH THE CLOSING MARKET. > > TAKING A LOOK AT ITS EARNINGS, REALLY STRONG SALES GROWTH FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER. FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER -- OBVIOUSLY FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER. I HAVE BEEN TALKING TO ANALYSTS, ALSO ANALYSTS AT BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE ARE BULLISH ON THIS AS THE ECONOMY CONTINUES TO REOPEN AND CONSUMERS ARE GOING TO MORE EVENTS, THEY THINK THEY ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO LOOK FOR CHEAPER PRICES AND OPTIONS TO RENT TO SOME OF THESE OUTFITS TO WEAR TO BIG EVENTS COMING UP. SPECIAL OCCASIONS LIKE WEDDINGS AND THINGS LIKE THAT. SEEING A HUGE MOVE IN THE STOCK TODAY. WHAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING WITH THE TECHNICALS, WE HAVE CHATTED A LOT IN THE LAST SESSION WITH THE TWO DAY MOVING AVERAGE IS THAT RECENTLY THE S & P 500 IS EDGING CLOSER TO RETAKING BACK ABOVE ITS OCTOBER UPTREND LINE. IT FELL BELOW THAT IN RECENT SESSIONS. THE KEY IS THAT DOWNTREND LINE AT SINCE JANUARY IS STILL IN PLACE. LOOK HOW THE KEY LEVEL IS 4000. CHRIS, WHAT KEY THRESHOLDS ARE YOU LOOKING AT ANALYZING THE S & P 500 RIGHT NOW? CHRISTOPHER: I AM AN OLD TECHNICAL ANALYST. THAT IS CLASSIC PENDANT. THE LONG-TERM DOWNTREND IS GOING TO HOLD. I WOULD BE SHOCKED IF IT BREAKS IT. THERE IS GOING TO BE PROGRAM TRADE IF IT DID. YOU HAVE GOT SOME FUNDAMENTALS BECAUSE YOU HAVE A EARNINGS NEWS COMING OUT. FROM A TECHNICAL STANDPOINT THIS MARKET HAS RUN UP AGAINST ITS TOP. IT IS DO TO THAT DOWNLINE AND RE-CORRECT. AS YOU HAVE HEARD FROM A LOT OF PEOPLE IT FEELS THERE IS MORE DOWNSIDE IN THIS EQUITY MARKET. TOWARDS YEAR-END WE ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE A HUGE SELLOFF. I WON'T DISAGREE WITH SOME OF THE PEOPLE WHO SAID THERE IS AS MUCH AS A 15% TO A 20% DROP IN POTENTIAL IN THIS MARKET. ROMAINE: CHRIS, I APPRECIATE YOU COMMENTING ON THE SHORT TERM COMING OUT OF THE LONG-TERM. ONE OF THE MOST RESPECTED CIOS. CHRISTOPHER AILMAN CIO OVER AT CALSTRS. DON'T GO ANYWHERE. WE ARE ABOUT TO TAKE YOU TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. > > "BEYOND THE BELL", BLOOMBERG'S MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONG WITH KATIE GREIFELD. WE ARE HERE TO TAKE YOU BEYOND THE BELL. WELCOME TO OUR AUDIENCES ACROSS BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, BIRD RADIO, QUICKTAKE AS WELL AS YOUTUBE. FIVE DAYS OF DECLINE, LOOKS LIKE PEOPLE WANT TO BUY AGAIN. CAROL: THE LAST HOUR, ECONOMY UPS AND DOWNS. I WAS UPDATING MY BLOOMBERG BIG FAMOUS NAMES. THEY HAVE BEEN OUTPERFORMING IN TODAY'S SESSION. APPLE UP ABOUT ONE POINT 2%. MICROSOFT, 1.2%. AMAZON UP MORE THAN 2%. META IS UP MORE THAN 1.2%. META IS UP 30% SINCE NOVEMBER. IT IS GREAT WHEN PEOPLE PUSH BACK AGAINST THOSE FAME NAMES, THAT IS WHO WE ARE SEEING TODAY. TIM: SPEAKING OF PUSHING BACK, -- WAS ON YOUR PROGRAM EARLIER. HE SAID MARKETS RIGHT NOW BROADLY REFLECT A RECESSION. PRETESTING LOWS OF 3700 AND BELOW WOULD GIVE US IN THE EARLY PART OF NEXT YEAR 25% UPSIDE OF WHAT HIS TARGET RANGE IS FOR NEXT YEAR WHICH IS AT THE END OF THE YEAR 4400. HE IS SAYING HE DOESN'T THINK TECH IS THE LEADER THIS ROUND. THE REGIME HAS CHANGED. KATIE: WHAT IS THE LEADER? TIM: CYCLICAL. CAROL: I DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOU GUYS, TECH IS A BIG PART OF MY LIFE. -- ROMAINE: LET'S WALK YOU THROUGH THE CLOSING BELL HERE, THE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE, HIGHER. NASDAQ, HIGHER ON THE DAY, LESS THAN 2000, A BITE 6/10 OF A PERCENT. THIS MINIATURE RALLY, IS IT RESULT OF THAT WEEKLY JOBS REPORT, JOBLESS CLAIMS REPORT, IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. WE HAVE TWO OTHER DATA POINTS TOMORROW. PPI IS NEXT WEEK FOR THE FED MEETING. CAROL: THEY WILL BE KEY AND OBVIOUSLY THE FED MEETING WILL BE KEY. BROADER MARKET, LIKE TO LOOK AT THAT. MOST NAMES IN THE INDEX ARE ACTUALLY HIGHER TODAY, KATIE. 353 TO BE EXACT. YOU ARE GOING TO DIG A BIT DEEPER, THOUGH, INTO WHAT EXACTLY WAS MOVING HERE? KATIE: YEAH IT WAS PRETTY UNINSPIRED. AT THE TOP YOU HAVE A BASE RALLY IN THE CHIPS WITH THE INDUSTRY UP MORE THAN 3% OR SO. I SEE THE DURABLES UP THERE AS WELL WITH CONSUMER SERVICES. DOWN AT THE BOTTOM IT'S TELECOM AND ENERGY. WHICH IS INTERESTING, IS THAT A TOUGH GO LATELY, NOT JOINING IN ON THE RALLY. CAROL: LET'S GET TO THE INDIVIDUAL NAMES WHO SAW OUTPERFORMANCE. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT WITH LAST WEEK OR SO. CARMELO, UP 30% IN TODAY'S SESSION. IT SUNK A RECORD 33% YESTERDAY. A BIT OF A BOUNCE BACK TODAY. MARIETTE TODAY, INVESTORS POTENTIALLY MOVING INTO IT, CONSULTING WITH LAWYERS AND INVESTMENT BANKERS FOR OPTIONS ON MANAGING THE DEBT LOAD. WE HAVE ALL BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT WITH PLUNGING USED CAR PRICES AND SWIFT CASH THREATENING SOLVENCY, BONDING TOGETHER IF YOU WILL TO FIGURE OUT A SOLUTION GOING FORWARD. DATA DOG, TOP OF THE NASDAQ 100, GOOD FOR ABOUT AN 8.5% GAIN. MATTHEW JACOBSON PURCHASED $13.3 MILLION IN SHARES ACCORDING TO A FILING WITH THE SEC THAT WE SAW IN TERMS OF OUTPERFORMANCE. RENT THE RUNWAY, I KNOW IT'S A SUPER SMALL CAP, 142 MILLION, UP IN TODAY'S SESSION, HARD TO IGNORE. STILL DOWN MORE THAN 70% YEAR TO DATE, SHORTED BY THE SHORT COVERING GOING ON. BUT THE LAST REPORT WAS STRONGER THAN EXPECTED WITH QUARTERLY RESULTS BOOSTING ANNUAL REVENUE OUTLOOK WITH WELLS FARGO SAYING THE THIRD QUARTER WAS A WELCOME SIGN OF RELIEF. OVERWEIGHT ON THAT STOCK, THEY WERE UP 74% IN TODAY'S SESSION. TESLA -- TIM: TESLA HAD A CHOPPY SESSION TODAY, FINISHING 3/10 OF 1%. A LOT OF NEWS FOR TESLA INVESTORS TO DIGEST WITH BLOOMBERG NEWS REPORTING THAT THEY WILL BE SHIFTING SHANGHAI PRODUCTION ON MONDAY, ADDING TO SIGNS OR DEMAND IN THE ELECTRIC CAR IN CHINA NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS AND ELON MUSK BANKERS CONSIDERING THE HIGH INTEREST DEBT ON TWITTER WITH HIGH MARGIN LOANS. AND THEN AN INTERESTING STORY ABOUT HOW ONE OF THEIR LARGEST INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDERS TESTED THE BOARD WITH TENSION HAPPENING FROM ELON MUSK IN THAT THEY ARE MISSING IN ACTION. ACTIVISION BLIZZARD IS DOWN 1.5%. THIS AFTER BLOOMBERG REPORTED THAT THEY ARE SEEKING TO BLOCK THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY FROM MICROSOFT, SAYING THE TIE UP WOULD HARM COMPETITION. IT DID FINISH OFF ITS LOWS. WE DID -- WE SHOULD NOTICE THAT BRAD SMITH SAID THAT THE DEAL SHOULD EXPAND COMPETITION TO CREATE MORE OPPORTUNITY FOR GAMERS AND DEVELOPERS. WORST PERFORMERS ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS, LINCOLN NATIONAL IS DOWN TODAY, WORST IN MORE THAN A MONTH. THE COMPANY CEO CAME OUT OF A CONFERENCE TO SAY SHE EXPECTS DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN 600 MILLION AND 800 LIEN NEXT YEAR. ROMAINE: -- MILLION NEXT YEAR. ROMAINE: THE FLIP-FLOP HERE CONTINUED ON THIS DAY, WE HAVE BEEN BEARISH ON MONDAY, BULLISH TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, NOW BACK TO BULLISH. YOU CAN SEE WHERE YIELDS HAVE DRIFTED HIGHER BUT THE NET EFFECT IS DOWN SO FAR ON THE FOUR BASIS POINTS FROM THE TWO HERE WHERE WE WERE ON FRIDAY. STILL ABOUT AS DEEP AS IT'S BEEN IN A GENERATION. THE 2/10 CURVE AT -83 OR SO. CAROL: I HAVE TO SAY THAT I WENT BACK TO THE TREASURY TRADE TO WATCH OUT YIELDS HAD SETTLED AT THE LONGER AND WITH EXPECTATIONS GOING OUT AND I WONDER, KATIE, WHAT DO WE GET FROM THE FED NEXT WEEK? WHAT'S THE LONG-TERM VIEW THAT THEY HAVE WHEN IT COMES TO RATES ? THEY EXPECT THINGS TO COME DOWN TO MORE HISTORICAL LEVELS BUT I WONDER HOW MUCH THEY STICK TO THAT. KATIE: AND WHAT THEY HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR RECESSION WE HAVE BEEN HEARING ABOUT AD ALL WEEK. IS THIS GOING -- AD NAUSEA HIM ALL WEEK. ROMAINE: TO YOUR POINT, CAROL, PPI, A LOT OF PEOPLE GOT A PROPONENT YEAR BUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT HOW IT CAME DOWN ON THE HEADLINE IN MARCH, IT'S BEEN PRETTY MUCH A STRAIGHT LINE DOWN . EVERY SINGLE MONTH OR CONTINUES TO GO DOWN. THE SAME WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE HEADLINE NUMBER OR THE CORE NUMBER HERE. I KNOW THAT'S NOT THE MAIN METRIC BUT THERE IS A LOT OF EVIDENCE THAT THE INFLATION FIGHT HAS WORKED. CAROL: A TRENDLINE MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. WE GOT A, RIGHT? KATIE: LULULEMON IS OUT WITH FULL YEAR NET REVENUE AND HAD BEEN EXPECTED AT 8.7 BILLION TO 7.9 4 BILLION BUT YOU LOOK AT HOW THE STOCK IS REACTING, NOT HAPPY. DOWN 11% OR SO POST MARKET AS INVESTORS I JUST THAT. ROMAINE: YEAH -- DIGEST THAT. ROMAINE: YEAH, AFTER HOURS TRADING EARNINGS CROSSING NOW ON THE ADJUSTED NUMBERS OVER THE 42 CENT ESTIMATE HERE WITH SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE AT 624 MILLION. THERE'S THE BEAT AND THE GUIDANCE, FULL YEAR REVENUE AT 2.5 BILLION ABOVE WHAT THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR. A SIMILAR STORY FOR THE GUIDANCE WHEN IT COMES TO THESE QUARTERLY FIGURES AS WELL AND OVERALL IT LOOKS LIKE THE KNEE-JERK REACTION HERE IS POSITIVE. TIM: NOT GETTING GREAT INSIGHT INTO THE COMPANY AS FAR AS COMMENTARY FROM THE NEW CEO WHO SAID THAT THEY DELIVERED SOLID RESULTS AND ARE PLEASED WITH CONTINUED PROGRESS IN CRITICAL PRIORITIES LOOKING TO ADVANCE THE BUSINESS TO INNOVATE OPERATING SCALE FOR VALUE FOR STAKEHOLDERS. DID WELL DURING PANDEMIC, QUESTIONING THE WAY PEOPLE WILL CONTINUE TO USE IT. ROMAINE: I MEAN ARE PEOPLE STOPPING USING THAT? THIS WHOLE ARGUMENT -- TIM: I AGREE WITH YOU, ARE YOU GOING TO GO FIND YOUR NOTARY TO SIGN SOMETHING? YOU CAN DO THIS ON YOUR PHONE, I JUST SIGNED ONE ON YOUR PHONE. ROMAINE: IT'S LIKE WE ARE IN ANCIENT GREECE. CAROL: WHEN YOU GET A NOTARY, YOU LIKE THAT STAND. ROMAINE: YOU KNOW HOW EASY IT IS TO BE A NOTARY? KATIE: WOW. CAROL: I'M SAYING THE NOTARIES. ROMAINE: I HAVE THEM IN MY FAMILY. CAROL: LOOKING AT THE LULU PRESS RELEASE -- ROMAINE: I CAROL: LOVE THEM. LOVE MOM. WE ARE PLEASED WITH OUR EARLY PERFORMANCE AND LOOKING FORWARD TO WHAT'S AHEAD FOR LULULEMON TO DELIVER ON THE PLAN BUT I WANT TO SAY THAT SOMETHING THAT THE LULULEMON CFO SAID, PROUD TO DELIVER ANOTHER QUARTER OF STRONG SALES AND EARNINGS DESPITE A DYNAMIC OPERATING ENVIRONMENT. HOW DO YOU READ THAT? CHANGING? NOT QUITE SURE. LOTS OF THINGS GOING ON. KATIE: LOOKING AT THE GROSS MARGIN, MISSING A LITTLE BIT AT 59.9% AND THE EXPECTATION HAD BEEN FOR 56.7% WITH A DISAPPOINTMENT ON MARGIN. MAYBE THAT IS WHAT IS FILTERING THROUGH TO THE STOCK BECAUSE ANOTHER BIG NEW -- BIG MOVE WITH A STOCK THAT HAD ONLY BEEN DOWN PERCENT LEMON HAVE BEEN VERY RESILIENT SO THE BAR IS HIGH. ROMAINE: THOSE NUMBERS BEATING A LOT, BY A LOT. MONEY SPENT ON PETS. HAS TO BE. ARE YOU UP THAT PERSON? CAROL: I HAVE TWO DOGS. ARE YOU KIDDING? ROMAINE: AND KATIE HAS A FEW MORE. KATIE: TIM: CAROL: CAROL: 20. I LOVE CATS. I CAN'T EVEN GET HIM TO BUY A STUFFED ANIMAL. [LAUGHTER] CAROL: CHEWIE IS UP. LULULEMON IS A BIT OF A BUMMER. DOWN 11% IN THE AFTER HOURS. THAT'S A WRAP. BEYOND THE BELL, CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE, WE WILL SEE YOU AGAIN SAME TIME, SAME PLACE TOMORROW. ROMAINE: A LOT MORE MARKETS COVERAGE COMING UP, HERE. EARNINGS CROSSING THE WIRE, EARNINGS SEASON NEVER ENDS. WE JUST TALKED A BIT HERE ABOUT SHOE WE AND A FEW OTHERS AND WE WILL BE BACK IN A MOMENT TO BREAK IT DOWN. IN-DEPTH. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: U.S. EQUITY MARKET, A LOT OF FOLKS ARE LOOKING FOR ANY OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AND I GUESS FOR TODAY THEY MANAGED TO FIND A HERO ON THE BACK OF THAT SOFT WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS REPORT ADDING MORE EVIDENCE TO THAT CLAIMS REPORT THAT THERE IS A FATE FOR THE FED THAT WAS. THE NASDAQ UP MORE THAN 1% ON THE DAY WITH YIELDS HIGHER AND THE FED TAMPING DOWN A BIT, THE DOLLAR AS WELL. IS IT RISK ON APPETITE? NAME STOP IS BACK IN VOGUE ON THE DAY WITH CARVANA COMING OFF A BRUTAL SELLOFF OF THE LAST FEW WEEKS. UP 29% NOW. EVEN ROBIN HOOD AND AMC ARE GETTING ROBIN -- MODEST BIDS ON THE DAY. GRAIN OF SALT, ONE DAY DOES NOT MAKE A TREND HERE. MULTIPLE DAYS MAKES A TREND. YOU KNOW WHAT HAS BEEN RISING? CASINOS. PARTICULARLY THOSE EXPOSED TO MACAU. A LOT OF BATS NOW ON THE REOPENING IN CHINA WITH ONE OF THE BIG BENEFICIARIES IN THE MINDS OF INVESTORS BEING WITH REGARDS TO THE LAS VEGAS SANDS AND A LOT OF THOSE CASINOS. KATIE: OBVIOUSLY A BIG TREND FOR THOSE CASINOS STOCKS LATELY, LET'S GET BACK TO THE EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL. LULULEMON, ONE AMONG MANY. RESULTS DIDN'T SEEM THAT BAD. LOOKING AT EPS IN THE THIRD QUARTER, IT CAME IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND THEY DID USED THEIR NET REVENUE FORECAST FOR THE FULL YEAR AHEAD. LET'S RECAP THIS ALL WITH OUR CORRESPONDENT AT BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. THE NUMBERS DON'T LOOK BAD TO MY EYE BUT THEN THE STOCK IS DOWN 9% THOSE MARKET. WHAT DON'T MARKETS LIKE HERE? > > TWO THINGS THAT DON'T GO SO WELL WITH THE STORY. ONE, IN THE REPORTING ON RESULTS FOR GROSS MARGINS THEY CAME IN WEAKER THAN EXPECTED. WEAKER THAN EXPECTATIONS ON 50 BASIS POINTS AND THERE'S AN ISSUE. IN THE GUIDANCE, BUT YOU LOOK AT THE GUIDANCE IT WAS ACTUALLY AT THE MID POINT BELOW CONSENSUS. FOUR Q THEY ARE EXPECTING WEAKER RESULTS IN WHAT WE WANT TO HEAR ON THE CALL IS WHY. THEY SAID THE HOLIDAY WAS OFF TO A STRONG START WITH INVENTORY UP 85% BUT THEY ARE COMFORTABLE WITH THAT GIVEN THE DEMAND EXPECTED FOR FOUR Q. THAT IS WHERE WE ARE A LITTLE PUZZLED. ROMAINE: GIVE US A BREAKDOWN OF SOME OF THESE COMP SALES. I KNOW THAT THEY WERE UP AS MOST EXPECTED THEM TO BE BUT THIS WAS A PRETTY COMPELLING GROWTH STORY IN TERMS OF COMP SALES OVERALL FOR THIS COMPANY. IS THERE SIGNS HERE THAT THE GROWTH STORY OR THE SCALE AND SCOPE OF IT MAYBE NEEDS TO BE REVISED? POONAM: NO I THINK THE GROWTH STORY IS STILL VERY MUCH INTACT. THEY BEAT UP THE TOP LINE REVENUE 28% VERSUS CONSENSUS OF 27%. THEY PLAN TO DOUBLE THE BUSINESS FROM 2021 LEVELS IN IT STILL REMAINS INTACT, GOING FROM A $6 BILLION COMPANY TO A $12 BILLION COMPANY IS STILL IN SIGHT AND WE THINK THEY CAN ACHIEVE THAT. KATIE: HOW MUCH OF WHAT WE ARE SEEING AFTER HOURS COULD BE A RESULT OF THE BAR BEING TOO HIGH FOR LULULEMON. CHECKING OVER THE NUMBERS THIS MORNING, THEY WERE DOWN JUST ABOUT OR PERCENT YEAR TO DATE IN A YEAR WHERE ALMOST EVERYTHING IS DOWN IS JUST ASTONISHING. PUT IT INTO CONTEXT OF HOW HIGH EXPECTATIONS WERE HEADING INTO THIS REPORT. POONAM: THEY WERE DEFINITELY HIGH COMPARED TO THEIR PEERS BECAUSE THEY HAVE DONE SO WELL, RIGHT? BUT WHERE THEY HAVE STRUGGLED WHICH CAME AS A SURPRISE IS ON THAT MARKET LINE. GROSS MARGINS BEING DOWN BY 100 BASIS WAITS WAS A BIG SURPRISE AND WE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THAT WAS DRIVEN BY FREIGHT OR IF THAT WAS DRIVEN BY MARKDOWNS. I THINK THAT IS WHAT WE ARE REALLY LOOKING TO HEAR. HOPEFULLY IT'S A TEMPORARY GLUT AND THINGS WILL GET BACK ON TRACK BECAUSE WE SEE LULULEMON OUTPERFORMING IN THE ACTIVEWEAR SPACE. HOLIDAY IN STORES, THEY DIDN'T REALLY HAVE SALES WITH THE EXCEPTION OF BLACK FRIDAY. ROMAINE: AND THEY DON'T REALLY DO SALES, AT LEAST NOT LIKE WE GET FROM OTHER APPAREL MAKERS. POONAM: YEAH YOU DON'T GET THOSE BLANKET SALES OUTSIDE OF NEW YORK. THEY JUST HAVE SELECT RANDOM ITEMS IN THE MIDDLE OF RACKS WHERE YOU CAN GET SOMETHING AT A DISCOUNT BUT ONCE AGAIN, IT'S ONE-OFF, RIGHT? MIGHT BE IN YOUR SIZE, MIGHT BE THE COLOR OR STYLE THAT YOU WANTED, BUT THEY DON'T PROMOTE IT AGGRESSIVELY. IT KEEPS CERTAIN BRANDS INTACT AND AS IN CLOSE -- AS CLOSE TO FULL SELLING AS THEY CAN. ROMAINE: POONAM, HELPING US TO WRITE DOWN LULULEMON, ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS IN AFTER HOURS TRADING. ONE OF THE BEST RIGHT NOW IS BATH AND BODY WORKS, UP 7% HERE. THE HEADLINE IS SIMPLE. THE COMPANY IS OFF OF A 13 FILING, CROSSING THE WIRE RIGHT NOW. OTHER EARNINGS CROSSING THE WIRE RIGHT NOW ARE BROADCOM WITH NUMBERS COMING IN AT FOUR Q AND ADJUSTED NET REVENUE SLIGHTLY ABOVE WHAT THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR IN A CONSENSUS BASIS AND A SIMILAR STORY HERE, $10 $.40 SHOULD SAY FOR THE CONSENSUS STREET ESTIMATE OF 1025 AND I BELIEVE THAT ED LUDLOW IS STANDING BY TO HELP US WALK TO IT. I KNOW WE HAVEN'T HAD A LOT OF TIME TO WALK THROUGH IT AND DIGESTED BUT GIVE US A SENSE OF WHAT PEOPLE WERE LOOKING FOR. ED: THEY CONTINUE TO BUCK THE TREND. LAST QUARTER THEY CALL THE EARNINGS SO REAL BECAUSE THEY COULDN'T BELIEVE HOW RESILIENT THEY WERE WITH A BIG BACKLOG OF ORDERS AND EXTENDED LEAD TIMES AND THAT CONTINUES TO BE THE CASE. JUST STRENGTHENING THE ACTUAL SEMI CONDUCTORS MISSIONS BUSINESS STRAIGHT THROUGH THAT FISCAL FIRST FORECAST WITH A REVENUE OF $8.9 BILLION. SO IT LOOKS LIKE THAT RESILIENCE IS STILL THERE. IT'S AN INTERESTING COMPANY BECAUSE A LOT OF THE PAIN HAS BEEN ISOLATED FOR CHIP NAMES GOING INTO CONSUMER ELECTRONICS WITH ROD, BEING MORE DIVERSIFIED THAN THAT, CHIPS GOING INTO PHONES BUT ALSO CHIPS GOING INTO DATA CENTERS, CORPORATE DATA CENTERS AND IT LOOKS FROM THE AFTER HOURS REACTION THAT THE STREET IS CONVINCED THAT THEY HAVE SPARE POWER BUT WHAT I'M NOT SEEING IS ANY COMMENTARY AROUND THE BACKLOG OF ORDERS THAT CONTINUED TO GROW. I'M LOOKING HERE TO FIND OUT IF IT CONTINUES TO GROW. OTHERWISE, WHAT'S BINDING IT? GROWTH MEANS A GOOD SIGN FOR THOSE FORWARD-LOOKING BUSINESSES THEY HAVE. KATIE: AND OF COURSE THE RESULTS COME AS YOU HAVE THE OVERHANG OF SCRUTINY OF THE PROPOSED $61 BILLION TAKEOVER OF VMWARE. WHEN WE LOOK AHEAD TO THE CALL, SHOULD WE EXPECT COMMENTARY AROUND THAT ISSUE? ED: THE REASON IT'S IMPORTANT IS INFRASTRUCTURE SOFTWARE IS BECOMING MORE IMPORTANT FOR BROADCOM. LESSER THAN REVENUES HERE, THINKING ABOUT THE MOST RECENT NUMBERS, INFRASTRUCTURE SOFTWARE, 74 BILLION GIVE OR TAKE A FEW THOUSAND. THE REASON THEY WANT TO GET THE TRANSACTIONS DONE IS TO DIVERSIFY AWAY FROM THE RELIANCE ON THAT CORE BUSINESS AND WE AGAIN, RIGHT NOW M & A IS TOP OF MIND FOR EVERYONE BECAUSE OF WHAT WE HAVE SEEN WITH MICROSOFT, ACTIVISION, MEDA, THE COURT CASE ONGOING. USUALLY YOU GET FIGHTING TALK FROM THESE CALLS. ROMAINE: BROADCOM ALREADY DOESN'T HAVE THE BEST TRACK RECORD BUT GIVEN WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT WITH MEDA AND THE FTC HERE, I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHERE A COMPANY LIKE BROADCOM WOULD GO. ED: I'M JUST SCANNING OVER THE STATEMENT AS WELL AND THERE'S NOTHING IN THERE ON VMWARE, YOU ARE RIGHT, WE WAIT FOR THE CALL. AGAIN, THIS IS AN AREA OF FOCUS IN THE ECONOMY AT THE FTC, SOFTWARE, NOT BRICKS AND MORTAR. THE VMWARE ATTEMPT IF YOU WANT TO CALL IT THAT, IT'S A FIRM CATEGORY THAT THE FTC IS LOOKING AT WHERE THEY ARE SAYING WHY CAN YOU NOT DEVELOP THIS IN HOUSE? WE WANT TO FOSTER MORE COMPETITION WHEN IT COMES TO THE SOFTWARE SPACE. KATIE: ED LUDLOW, SO APPRECIATE YOU. STILL TO COME MEDA IN COURT WITH ANTITRUST ALLEGATIONS AND WE WILL BE LIVE, NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: ALL RIGHT WILL LAY KEY COMPONENT TO THE METAVERSE I MARK ZUCKERBERG IS BEING TESTED IN COURT. ANTITRUST WANTS TO STOP META PLATFORMS FROM PURCHASING THE VIRTUAL REALITY STARTUP WITHIN, GIVING THEM TOO MUCH OF A LEG UP IN DOMINATING DVR MARKET. WE ARE OUTSIDE THE HOUSE RIGHT NOW IN SAN JOSE AND I'M TOLD THAT CLOSING ARGUMENTS JUST WRAPPED UP. WHAT DID THEY SAY? > > THEY WRAPPED IN THE LAST FEW MINUTES AND WE HEARD THE FTC LAYING OUT THIS NOVEL ARGUMENT THAT IT HURT COMPETITION NOW BUT IT WILL IN THE FUTURE. AN ARGUMENT THAT THE AGENCY REALLY HASN'T MADE IN DECADES. IT'S AN INTERESTING ONE. WE SAW , MARK ZUCKERBERG HIMSELF, SAYING HOW BULLISH HE IS IN THE VR FITNESS WORLD AND HESITATIONS ALLEGED BY THE FTC SHOWING THAT MEDA WAS ATTEMPTING TO YIELD A VR FITNESS APP INTERNALLY AND KILLED THE ASPIRATIONS TO BUY WITHIN AND TAKE ITS RIVAL COMPETITOR OFF THE MARKET. FOR MET -- META THEY CAME IN HOT, SAYING IT'S NOT TRUE, THAT THAT WAS A BRAINSTORM, AN IDEA. THEY SHOW THE ORG CHART POINTING TO UP THE CHAIN HOW IT WAS A NO AT EVERY LENGTH BECAUSE IT WOULD HAVE BEEN TOO DIFFICULT TO BUILD IT INTERNALLY SO THEY HAD TO BUY IT. BOTH PARTIES HERE COMING INTO A HIGH-STAKES COURT HEARING WITH SOME FIGHTING WORDS FOR EACH SIDE. KATIE: HIGH-STAKES FOR FTC, HIGH-STAKES FOR META. THIS IS THE START OF WHAT'S GOING TO BE AN EIGHT DAY TRIAL. THE FIRST DAY IS OUT OF THE WAY, WHAT WILL YOU BE LOOKING FOR IN THE DAYS AHEAD? ALEX: THE TESTIMONIES OF THE META EXECUTIVES. WE EXPECT MARK ZUCKERBERG HIMSELF AS WELL AS THE CEO OF META TO TESTIFY AND I WILL BE LOOKING TO THE FTC TO SEE HOW THEY KIND OF MEAT THIS CASE THAT FUTURE COMPETITION WILL BE HARMED AND LAY OUT THIS IDEA THAT THEY KNOW WHERE THE ANTITRUST ISSUES ARE IN THE FUTURE AND THAT THEY NEED TO INTERVENE NOW. THOSE HAVE BEEN THE KEY POINTS OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS AND ULTIMATELY THE JUDGE OVERSEEING THE CASE IS EXPECTED TO MAKE A JUDGMENT BY THE END OF THE YEAR AND IF HE AGREES AND SAYS HE WILL BLOCK THIS CASE, WE HEARD THEIR COUNSEL TODAY SAY IT WAS THE BALLGAME AND THEY PLAN ON WALKING AWAY FROM THE TRANSACTION. THANKS CONTINUING OVER EIGHT DAYS AND HOPEFULLY THERE WILL BE A SAY AS TO WHETHER THEY ARE AWARDED BY THE END OF 2022. ROMAINE: WITHOUT GETTING TOO DEEP INTO THE LEGALESE HERE AND THE PEOPLE, THE FOLKS WHO COVER ANTITRUST AND THE BATTLE THE FTC HAS IMPROVING THIS CASE, I'M CURIOUS IF THERE IS ANY SENSE AROUND OPENING ARGUMENTS OR ANY OF THE OTHER FOLK YOU TALK TO, THIS IDEA THAT PRESSING FORWARD WITH IT COULD BACK FIRE ON THE FTC AND FOR THE GOVERNMENT WRIT LARGE IN SOME OF THEIR ANTITRUST AGAINST MICROSOFT AND A FEW OTHER COMPANIES AS WELL. ALEX: THAT IS WHAT THEY ARE SAYING, THE LAST TIME THEY TRIED IT WAS 2015 AND THEY ACTUALLY LOST. THEY'VE TAKEN SOME AGGRESSIVE STANCES TOWARDS ANTITRUST IN THE CONTEXT OF LARGE TECH COMPANIES IN THE MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS THEY ARE PURSUING AND IT'S AN EARLY TEST FOR THIS AGGRESSIVE WHERE SOME EXPERTS SAY HEY, WHY ARE YOU PULLING PUNCHES NOW, WHY NOT WAIT FOR A CASE WITH MORE EVIDENCE AND IT'S CLEAR THEY THINK THEY NEED TO GET MOVING AND START TAKING SWINGS AT THE TECH COMPANIES THEY FEEL ARE INFRINGING ON COMPETITION. ROMAINE: FTC TESTING THEIR CASE AGAINST META ON A DAY WHERE THEY SAY THEY ARE LOOKING AT THE ACTIVISION BLIZZARD DEAL AND WE WANT TO GET BACK TO BREAKING NEWS THAT WE SAW INVOLVING BATH AND BODY WORKS. HAVING TAKEN A 6% STAKE IN THE COMPANY, BUT HAVE SIGNIFICANT CONCERNS ABOUT SOME OF THE FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES HERE. NO STRANGER TO ACTIVIST INVESTMENTS HERE, WE WILL SEE IF THIS ACTUALLY LEADS TO A MORE MATERIAL UPSWING IN THE SHARES HERE IN THE AFTER HOURS TRADING. KATIE, WE HAVE GOT TO TALK ABOUT CREDIT. I KNOW IT IS YOUR FAVORITE TOPIC NEXT TO WHATEVER ELSE. KATIE: CRYPTO. ROMAINE: BROADCOM. THE HEAD OF JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS GOING TO BE JOINING US. WE'LL BE BACK IN A MORE -- A MOMENT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATIE: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT HOW MARKETS PERFORMED ON THE DAY. YOU SAW THE BOND RALLY WITH A LOT OF HIGHER IN THE YIELDS ACROSS THE 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD. WE WILL SEE HOW THAT EVOLVES. THE STOCK MARKET AFTER A STRETCH OF LOSSES WE HAVE SEEN, S & P RISING EIGHT TENS OF 1% WITH TECH OVER 1%. YOU LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENED IN THE COMMODITIES MARKET WITH NY CRUDE DOWN ABOUT 3/10 OF 1% BELOW $72 A BARREL. TOGETHER THE DOLLAR INDEX IS DROPPING A BIT, 3/10 OF 1%. TEPID MOOD MUSIC THERE, ROMAINE. ROMAINE: ABSOLUTELY. A LOT OF THE FOLKS OUT THERE ARE FINDING OPPORTUNITY BUT OTHER FOLKS ARE LOOKING AT THE MARKET AND WONDERING IF THERE ARE SIGNS OF > > THAT CAN BE EXTRAPOLATED INTO THE ECONOMY AND THAT GOLDMAN SACHS U.S. FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE WE HEARD A LOT OF COMMENTS FROM FOLKS SAYING THAT THE > > EXIST AND OTHERS SAYING NOT SO MUCH. A LOT OF FOCUS ON BLACKSTONE AND PRUDENTIAL, STEVE SCHWARZMAN ADDRESSING IT AND SHRUGGING IT OFF, SAYING HE THOUGHT THAT SOME OF THE MEDIA ATTENTION AROUND IT WAS BAFFLING. I WANT TO GET SOME INSIGHTS INTO THAT IN THE BROADER CREDIT MARKET OVERALL WITH META -- WITH OKSANA ARONOV OVER AT JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT. I WANT TO TALK A BIT ABOUT THE OPTIMISM IF YOU WILL COMING BACK INTO SOME POCKETS OF THE CREDIT MARKET IF YOU WILL. THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF TALK HERE THIS WEEK ABOUT ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT IN THE FUNDS THAT ARE ATTRACTING I WILL INVESTORS AND THE RISE IN THE REDEMPTIONS THAT WE HAVE BEEN SEEING IN THOSE AND I WONDER IF THIS IS JUST SOMETHING REALLY SPECIFIC TO THOSE INDIVIDUALLY OR IF THERE IS SOMETHING BROADER GOING ON RIGHT NOW. META -- OKSANA: I WOULD SAY THAT THE PARTS OF THE MARKET THAT HAVE GENERATED GAINS AGAINST LOSSES FOR FIXED INCOME THIS YEAR, DOESN'T SURPRISE ME THEY WANT TO RIGHT SIZE PORTFOLIOS TO TAKE THOSE PROFITS AND THEREFORE YOU GET REDEMPTIONS. THE LESS LIQUID PARTS OF THE MARKET ARE HITTING THE LIMITS THAT ARE THERE AND DOESN'T REALLY CREATE OR RING ANY RED FLAGS FOR ME BUT THAT'S NOT SPECIFIC TO ANY FIRM OUT THERE. THAT SEEMS TO MAKE SENSE. BROADLY IN CREDIT WE ARE PROBABLY MORE CONCERNED THAT YOUR AVERAGE INVESTOR IS FINDING THIS ATTRACTIVE RIGHT NOW IN THE CREDITS IS EXCITED, WE THINK THAT IS STILL HAD OF US AND WE WILL GIVE YOU ONCE A MONTH BEHIND US BUT THAT LAST PRINT WHEN WE CAME OUT AND HAD THE INITIAL RALLY WITH $2.5 BILLION FLOWING INTO HIGH-YIELD ETS WAS IN A MONTH WHERE THEY OVERTOOK UPGRADES FOR THE FIRST TIME AND YOU HAVE A BIT OF A RETURN TO THAT CHASE FOR YIELD AT A TIME WHERE I THINK THERE IS A LOT OF COMPLACENCY AND A LACK OF REALIZATION OR RECOGNITION INTO HOW MUCH CREDIT THEY HAVE TO RECKON WITH AS WE LEARN TO LIVE WITH A 4% TO 5% WORLD REGARDLESS OF WHAT THE FED DOES, IF THEY CONTINUE MOVING OR THEY PAUSE, IT'S JUST GOING TO BE A SLOW GRIND ON THE PROFIT MARGINS THAT SHOULD REFLECT PRICES THAT WE HAVEN'T SEEN YET. KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT RUSHING TO JUMP AND IT HAS BEEN REMARKABLE. I KNOW YOU MADE THE POINT LAST MONTH THAT TYPICALLY IN RECESSION THE HIGH YIELD SPREAD, YOU TEND TO SEE IT GO OUT TO 800, 900. LOOKING AT WHERE JUMP SPREADS ARE RIGHT NOW, THEY ARE BELOW 500 AND THE OTHER SIDE OF THE ARGUMENT WE HEARD THIS WEEK IS THAT THE RECESSION WE ARE HEADING INTO IS MAYBE GOING TO BE MODERATE BUT CORPORATE AMERICA BALANCE SHEETS SEEM TO BE OK AND WE DON'T HAVE THE DEFAULT RISKS THAT WE HAVE FROM PAST DOWNTURNS. HOW DO YOU SQUARE THAT? OKSANA: WITHOUT A DOUBT WE HEADED INTO THIS HIGH RATE ENVIRONMENT WITH RELATIVELY HEALTHY BALANCE SHEETS, RIGHT? WITH SOME OTHER INSTANCES OF PAST CYCLES HOWEVER WE ARE JUST AT THE VERY EARLY STAGES OF THIS, RIGHT? WE JUST HAD ONE QUARTER EARNINGS IN THE HIGHER RATE WORLD AND I THINK IT'S TOO EARLY TO TELL WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN TO DEFAULT RATES. WITHOUT A DOUBT, SOME ARE STRUGGLING, OTHERS DON'T HAVE EQUITY. WITHOUT A DOUBT THE OVERLEVERAGED COMPANIES ARE STRUGGLING ALREADY. HIGHER LEVELS OF DEFAULT IN LEVERAGE LOANS. IT'S A WORLD OF ZERO-BASED RATES AND NOW THERE ARE LIBRARIES AT 5.2%. IT REALLY REMAINS TO BE SEEN. THE OTHER THING I WOULD SAY, THAT'S GOING TO BE A REALLY BIG ONE FOR CORPORATE BALANCE SHEETS. THE THIRD THING, PROBABLY THE MOST IMPORTANT, YOU DON'T NEED TO SEE A TREMENDOUSLY PAINFUL RECESSION TO SEE TREMENDOUSLY PAINFUL PRICING IN THE CREDIT MARKETS. PARTICULARLY THE HIGH-YIELD MARKET. YOU DON'T HAVE LIQUIDITY IN THIS MARKET LIKE YOU USED TO. THE FED IS NOT THERE. THE SELL SIDE IS NOT THERE. IT BECOMES MUCH MORE DRAMATIC. YOU COULD HAVE RECESSIONARY PRICING LIKE 2015 OR 2016 FOR OIL AND ENERGY WITHOUT AN ACTUAL DEEP RECESSION. ROMAINE: I KNOW THERE ARE POTENTIAL BORROWERS OUT THERE BUT IS THERE THIS IDEA THAT THERE IS A DEGREE OF SAFETY FOR THOSE COMPANIES OUT THERE WITH BALANCE SHEETS IN A BETTER PLACE AND EVEN IF NOT IN RECESSION, SERVING CHIEF INVESTORS? OKSANA: THAT'S THE HOPE WITH THE PRICING POWER THEY HAD BEFORE BUT I DON'T THINK THEY ARE IMMUNE TO THE CHANGES IN CONSUMER SPENDING THEY ARE NOT IMMUNE TO THE HIGHER COSTS OF PRINTED PROFIT MARGINS TO SOME EXTENT AND MOST IMPORTANTLY THEY ARE NOT IMMUNE TO INTEREST RATE RISK, WHICH REALLY HAS BEEN THE SINGULAR MOST IF OCCULT STORY THIS YEAR. ALL OF THOSE LOSSES AND FIXED INCOME HAVE COME FROM THAT. ROMAINE: WHY HAVEN'T WE SEEN SPREADS GO UP THE LINE FURTHER? OKSANA: THERE'S BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY LESS ISSUANCE IN THE LOWER RATE MARKET. WE HAPPEN TO LIKE FLOATERS, AND ASSET CLASS THAT WE DO LIKE BUT THERE HAS BEEN NO ISSUANCE THERE, NO ONE WANTS TO ISSUE THAT DEBT. THE CORPORATE BALANCE SHEETS STORY IS STILL RELATIVELY STRONG AND AS I SAID WE WILL HAVE TO SEE ANOTHER QUARTER TO TWO QUARTERS TO SEE WHO IS SWIMMING NAKED VERSUS NOT AND WHO DOES HAVE A CASH FLOW VERSUS NOT AND I DON'T THINK HE CAN DISCOUNT THE FED AT THIS POINT, THEY'RE SORT OF A LITTLE BIT OF MAGICAL THINKING OUT THERE LIKE THE FED IS GOING TO STOP AND MAYBE ONE OR TWO MORE HIKES AND EVERYTHING WILL GO BACK TO THE WAY IT IS NOW. WE WILL HAVE TO LIVE IN THIS WORLD WITH HIGHER COSTS CAPITAL AND WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IT MEANS AND THE HANDS OF THE FED ARE TIED WITH INFLATION STILL A BIG GORILLA IN THE ROOM AND THEY CANNOT PRODUCE THE KIND OF EASING THEY WOULD BE ABLE TO DO IF INFLATION REMAINS ELEVATED AT 4%, 5%. ROMAINE: AT WHAT -- KATIE: AT WHAT POINT WOULD YOU CALL THIS A BUYING OPPORTUNITY SPECIFIC TO THE HIGH-YIELD RATE MARKET? OKSANA: WE ARE CERTAINLY SEEING POCKETS OF THE MARKET BREAK. THERE ARE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES THAT ARE STARTING TO COME UP AND THEY WILL EVENTUALLY LEAD INTO BROADER SECTORS FOR HIGH YIELDS SPECIFICALLY BUT RIGHT NOW THE YIELD BEING THROWN OFF IS 130 BASIS POINTS OF WIDENING TO WIPE IT OUT COMPLETELY. THAT'S A VERY QUICK MOVE AS THINGS START TO MOVE AND FOR US I THINK WE WOULD NEED TO SEE HIGH YIELD FIRMLY IN THE 600S BEFORE THEY LOOKED INTERESTING. YOU MENTIONED THE 800 BASIS POINT PRIMARY RECESSION BUT I THINK WE HAVE GOTTEN USED TO THIS MANTRA -- MANTRA OF HIGH PRICING IN THE RECESSION BUT IT'S NOT, IT'S NOT PRICING IN ANY RECESSION BECAUSE SHOW ME ONE, YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO FIND IT HOW MILD, WE HAVE ALWAYS SEEN SPREADS SIGNIFICANTLY WIDER WITH DEFAULTS THAT ARE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER AT 3.5 AS WE START TO PULL TOWARDS THAT HISTORIC AVERAGE MUCH BETTER PRICING AND ARE READY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THAT. ROMAINE: KATIE: IT IS WONDERFUL -- IT IS WONDERFUL KATIE: -- WONDERFUL -- KATIE: WONDERFUL TO GET SOME TIME WITH YOU, OKSANA ARONOV. WE ARE SEEING A SLOWDOWN IN WHOLE PRICE GAINS ON BALANCE IN A GOODS SECTOR. LET'S GET INTO IT WITH OUR U.S. ECONOMIST FOR BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS REPORTER. THIS IS ONE OF THE LAST DATA POINTS THAT WE WILL GET BEFORE THE FED MEETING NEXT WEEK. WHAT ARE WE > > LOOKING AT WHEN? > > WE ARE -- WE LOOKING AT WHEN? > > WE ARE ANTICIPATING PRICES ACCELERATING AT 02% FROM CORE AND IT MEANS THAT YEAR ON YEAR THEY WILL CONTINUE DECELERATING AND WHAT IS GOING DRIVING THE DECELERATION, AS POWELL MENTIONED IN NOVEMBER IN HIS SPEECH AT THE END OF NOVEMBER IS THE GOODS DISINFLATION, WHICH IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE STARTING TOMORROW AND GOING THROUGHOUT ALL OF NEXT YEAR. AS HE MENTIONED, HE DIVIDED INFLATION INTO THREE DIFFERENT SEGMENTS. THE KEY FOR TOMORROW IS THE PART ON SERVICES. ROMAINE: IS THERE A CONCERN THERE? ERIZA: EVEN IN LAST MONTH'S NUMBER, THE SERVICE OVERALL EXCLUDED SOME OF THE VOLATILITY, THE VOLATILE TRADE AND TRANSPORTATION. THEY ACTUALLY, THE DATA ACTUALLY DECLINED BUT THE TOP LINE ON SERVICES DECLINED AND THE ONE EXCLUDING THE VOLATILE NUMBERS STILL INCREASED AT 0.2%. SO WE ARE DIGGING DOWN THROUGH THE NUMBERS AND WE SHOULD STILL SEE SERVICES HOLDING PRETTY STURDY AND BASICALLY WE ARE GOING TO SEE WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN NEXT WEEK. SOMETIMES YOU GET PPI AFTER PPI, NOVEMBER PPI ENOUGH. KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE PPI DATA WE ARE LOOKING AT COMING FROM THURSDAY. NOT TOO MUCH ADO BETWEEN HEADLINE AND CORE. WHEN DOES THE NUANCE REALLY BECOME IMPORTANT AGAIN FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF THE CHAIRMAN? KATIE: THE INCREASE LAST MONTH WAS DRIVEN IN A CONSENSUS FOR THE CORE AND THE HEADLINE TO BE THE SAME, STILL LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS WITH CORE BEING SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN THE TOP LINE? -- TOP LINE. IT COULD BE THE NUMBER TO LOOK AT. ROMAINE: IT WENT UP TODAY, AND IT WASN'T JUST VIRTUALLY, KATIE. IT WAS IN PERSON AS WELL. I LOVE CORRECTING YOU ON AIR. WE ARE GOING TO BE STOPPING BY WITH RECOVERING THE END OF THE ERROR THERE AS GE BREAKS UP, AND LOOK WHO IS STOPPING BY TO TALK WITH US IN A SECOND. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: IT'S NOT AN UNDERSTATEMENT TO SAY THAT GENERAL ELECTRIC IS PROBABLY ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC COMPANIES IN U.S. HISTORY. WELL THAT ERA IS COMING TO AN END IN A FEW WEEKS AS THEY START TO SPIN OFF AND BREAK IT INTO THREE COMPANIES WITH GE HEALTH CARE BEING THE FIRST. THIS AS THEY ENTER A NEW ERA, IT RAISES A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT THE ERA OF CONGLOMERATES OVER ALL AND WHO BETTER TO TALK ABOUT THIS THAN SOMEONE WHO SPENT A LOT OF TIME ON WALL STREET AS AN INVESTMENT BANKER AND HAS SPENT A GREAT AMOUNT OF TIME DOCUMENTING OUR GREAT AMERICAN COMPANIES OVER THE YEARS. WILLIAM COHAN JOINS US NOW, HIS LATEST BOOK IS ABOUT GENERAL ELECTRIC, "POWER FAILURE," RISE AND FALL OF AMERICAN ICON. LET'S START OFF YOUR, I STARTED COVERING THIS COMPANY, THE EPITOME OF CORPORATE GROWTH, THE IMPEDED ME OF INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDER MANAGEMENT BACK IN THE WELSH ERA AND PRIOR TO THAT HERE. WHAT GOT US TO THE POINT WHERE WE ARE TODAY WHERE THIS COMPANY BASICALLY HAS TO BREAK INTO THREE TO EXTRACT AND FIND SOME DEGREE OF VALUE? META YEAH THIS IS -- WILLIAM COHAN YEAH THIS IS A COMPANY THAT ONCE UPON A TIME HAD IT ALL. THE MOST VALUABLE COMPANY IN THE WORLD. THE MOST RESPECTED COMPANY IN THE WORLD. CEO OF THE CENTURY IN JACK WELSH IN THE 20TH CENTURY. A 130-YEAR-OLD COMPANY THAT THOMAS EDISON HAD A HAND IN CREATING, BACKED BY THE MAN HIMSELF, J.P. MORGAN. IN MANY WAYS IT'S A BIT OF A SAD DAY THAT WE ARE HERE AND AT THIS POINT WE ARE BREAKING THE COMPANY UP INTO THREE PIECES BUT AS YOU SAID, THIS IS IT, THIS IS THE CHANCE THAT'S LEFT FOR SHAREHOLDERS WHO HAVE FRANKLY BEEN LONG-SUFFERING TO EXTRACT ANY VALUE OUT OF THIS COMPANY AND OF THE REASONS WHY THAT HAPPENED OF COURSE ARE THE SUBJECT OF MY LONG BOOK, BUT IT'S A COMBINATION OF HIGH DEMAND AND HUBRIS I THINK THANKS TO THE MONOPOLY. KATIE: AND WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE RISE OF GE, THAT LONG HISTORY AND WHERE WE ARE TODAY, DO YOU THINK WE WILL EVER SEE ANOTHER CONGLOMERATE LIKE GE OR IS THIS REALLY TRULY THE END OF AN ERA? WILLIAM: IT COMBINES A CONGLOMERATE ATTITUDE OF BUYING AND SELLING ALL SORTS OF COMPANIES BUT IT WAS ALSO A GREAT TECHNOLOGICAL LEADER IN THE BUSINESS IS IT SHOWS TO BEGIN, WHETHER IT WAS ELECTRIC POWER, JET ENGINES, HEALTH CARE EQUIPMENT AND DEVICES, EVEN YOU KNOW WHEN I WORKED AT CAPITOL FOR TWO YEARS AFTER BUSINESS SCHOOL, GE CAPITAL WAS QUITE INNOVATIVE IN TERMS OF DEMAND, SAYING THAT GE HAS BEEN A TECHNOLOGICAL LEADER AND AN M & A LEADER. IT'S DIFFERENT FROM ALL THE OTHERS THAT EXISTED. THE TECHNOLOGY IN THAT VEIN, SPLITTING THEMSELVES UP, DANA HEARD, THAT'S WHERE LARRY FELT CAME FROM, CEO OF GE, THAT WAS MORE OF AN M & A SHOT. NOT REALLY HAVING ANY HISTORY OF TECHNOLOGICAL LEADERSHIP. BUT THIS COMPANY BEGAN AS A TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATOR IN THE WAY THAT GOOGLE, APPLE, OR MICROSOFT U.N. DOES. ROMAINE: I REMEMBER WHEN THE CAREER OF JACK WELSH KIND OF WOUND DOWN, BILL, AND HE LEFT AND THERE WERE A LOT, I'M TRYING TO THINK OF HOW TO PUT THIS DELICATELY. THERE WAS A LOT OF UNRAVELING OF WHAT HE DID, FOR BETTER OR WORSE , AND A LOT OF SORT OF HINDSIGHT AND SAYING THAT SOME OF THE THINGS THAT HE DID MAYBE DIDN'T LEAVE THE COMPANY AND THE BEST POSITION. I'M WONDERING HOW ACCURATE HAVE YOU FOUND THAT TO BE IN YOUR REPORTING AND WRITING THIS BOOK AND WHAT KIND OF POSITION IT -- DID THAT PUT HIS SUCCESSORS IN? WILLIAM: THERE'S OBVIOUSLY A LOT OF DEBATE ABOUT THAT NOW BUT I SPENT A LOT OF TIME WITH JACK BEFORE HE DIED IN 2020. I ENJOYED MY MANY HOURS WITH HIM . HE HAD A LOT TO SAY AND THAT'S IN THE BOOK, TO. HE FELT THAT HE LEFT HIS SUCCESSOR WITH A ROYAL FLUSH. AND AT THE TIME THAT HE DID RETIRE, GE WAS THE MOST RESPECTED, MOST VALUED COMPANY ON THE PLANET. I THINK IT'S ALSO FAIR TO SAY THAT HE LEFT GENERAL ELECTRIC WITH TOUGH CHOICES TO MAKE. JEFF IMMELT STARTED IN 2011, HIS FIRST DAY HE WAS IN THE OFFICE WAS SEPTEMBER 10, 2001. SO RIGHT FROM THE GET-GO THE WORLD CHANGE UNDER JEFF IMMELT. BUT HE MADE A LOT OF DECISIONS ALONG THE WAY THAT IN RETROSPECT, IN HINDSIGHT LIKE THE WRONG DECISIONS. ROMAINE: WITH THE COMPANIES BEING SPUN OFF, HEALTH CARE, AVIATION UNIT, THAT LAST CHUNK LEFT BEHIND HERE, IS THERE A CASE TO BE MADE? WILLIAM: YOU HAVE SEEN THEIR STOCK MOVE UP DRAMATICALLY AS INVESTORS BEGIN TO GRAPPLE WITH THE REALITY OF BEING SPLIT UP. THE HEALTH CARE BUSINESS IS THERE VERY STRONG BUSINESS WITH THE JET ENGINE BUSINESS BEING TECHNOLOGICAL IN WORLDWIDE, LEADING AS IF THEY ARE GOING INTO A TOUGH DECEPTION IN THE PANDEMIC. THE POWER BUSINESS REMAINS A DIFFICULT IS THIS. GE NOVO, THAT'S GOING TO BE TOUGH. STILL A LEADER AROUND THE WORLD. I THINK IF IT CAN GET ITS COSTS STRUCTURE RIGHT SIZE, THAT BUSINESS COULD DO WELL, TOO. ONCE UPON A TIME, $5 BILLION IN PROFITS A YEAR. A VERY GOOD BUSINESS IF RUN RIGHT. KATIE: IT'S GREAT TO GET SOME TIME WITH YOU, THAT WAS BILL COHAN, AUTHOR OF "POWER FAILURE," WHICH OF COURSE FOCUSES ON GE. COMING UP, WHAT INVESTORS NEED TO WATCH FOR TOMORROW, WE WILL ROMAINE: ECONOMIC DATA DRIVING THE MARKET TODAY THAT COULD POTENTIALLY DRIVE THE MARKET TOMORROW. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT FINANCIALS HAVE THEIR EYE ON. PPI DATA OUT OF CHINA. KATIE: THERE WE GO, MAYBE SOMETHING IMPORTANT TO WATCH AS WE TRY TO TRACK THE ECONOMIC DATA COMING OUT OF CHINA. ROMAINE: MEANWHILE BACK HERE IN THE U.S. IT STILL ABOUT INFLATION AND MODERATING THOSE NUMBERS. KATIE: I'VE GOT TO SAY THAT MY MOST IMPORTANT DATA TOMORROW IS FOR YOU MESH. WHEN IS THIS TOP TIER? ALSO INFLATION EXPECTATION. ROMAINE: I A LOT OF FOCUS ON WHAT USE IN PAYING DOES, LEADER OF THE WORLD'S SECOND-LARGEST ECONOMY. HE'S IN SAUDI ARABIA SCHEDULED TO GIVE A PRESS CONFERENCE AND IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SAY WHAT HE HAS -- SEE WHAT HE HAS TO SAY ABOUT HIS VISIT TO THE MIDDLE EAST. AND A BIG CONSUMER OF ENERGY AND COMMODITIES HERE IN THE U.S.. COMING OUT TOMORROW THEY WILL GIVE THEIR OUTLOOK FOR CROPS AND PRODUCTION MOVING FORWARD INTO 2023 WITH POTENTIAL MARKET IMPLICATIONS THERE WRAPPING UP ARC IT'S THE CLOSE HERE ON THIS THURSDAY AFTERNOON.