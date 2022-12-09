Live on Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg Market's The Close(12/08/2022)

Romaine Bostick & Katie Greifeld bring you the latest news and analysis leading up to the final minutes and seconds before and after the closing bell on Wall Street and tackles softness in the labor market, the business of sports and what to expect from PPI Guests Today: Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley, Kathryn Edwards of Pardee RAND Graduate School, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, Sameer Samana of Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Christopher Ailman of CalSTRS, Oksana Aronov of JPMorgan Asset Management, Author William Cohan (Source: Bloomberg)

