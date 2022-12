00:00

> > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION" WITH FRANCINE LACQUA. TOM: GOOD MORNING AND WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG "SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION", I'M TOM MACKENZIE IN LONDON. STEPPING IN FOR FRANCINE LACQUA. PUSHING HIGHER, EUROPEAN STOCKS TREAD WATER AS CHINESE INFLATION SOFTENS AND TRADERS AWAIT TODAY'S U.S. FACTORY GATE REPORT. THE U.K. SETTING OUT A PACKAGE OPPOSED EXIT -- POST-BREXIT FINANCE REFORMS TO SPARE THE CITY OF LONDON, BUT FOR SOME THE PLANS REPRESENT A RETREAT FROM EARLIER AMBITIONS. RIGHTS ISSUE BUMP. CREDIT SUISSE SHARES OPENED IN THE GREEN AFTER THE SWISS LENDERS SECURES RESTRUCTURING FUNDS IN A $4.3 BILLION CAPITAL INCREASE. AN HOUR INTO THE TRADING SESSION THIS FRIDAY, IT IS A BIT OF A HOLDING PATTERN I HAVE THE FACTORY GATE PRICES OUT OF THE U.S., AND WHAT IT TELLS US ABOUT CPI NEXT WEEK, AND THAT DECISION ON THE 13TH AND 14TH. IT IS A GLASS HALF-FULL, HALF-EMPTY KIND OF PICTURE IN CHINA. INFLATION CAME UP, THAT OPENS THE OPPORTUNITY FOR OFFICIALS TO SHORE UP THE ECONOMY, BUT IT POINTS OUT WEAKNESS AND QUESTION MARKS AS TO WHETHER FURTHER EASING IN CHINA CAN DO MUCH AS IT BATTLES TO EXIT COVID ZERO. ACROSS THE BENCHMARK, RANGE BOUND, THE EUROPEAN STOCKS INDEX BENCHMARK FOR TECH NAMES, GAINING .3% ON OPTIMISM IN THE SEMICONDUCTOR SPACE FILTERING THROUGH FROM THE U.S. SESSION. THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX RANGE BOUND CURRENTLY, AND BITCOIN $17,206, A GAIN OF .1% AND THE RIPPLE EFFECTS AT FTX CONTINUES, IT IS FACING MULTIPLE PROBES FROM THE DOJ AND MANY OTHERS. IN FRANCE, THE CAC 40 DOWN .2%, IN THE U.K. WE HAVE NEWS ON RELATIONS IN THE CITY OF LONDON, OVER IN SPAIN, GAINS OF .2%, IN GERMANY THE DAX IS RANGE BOUND AS WELL. YES, RECESSION CONCERNS AND TO WHAT EXTENT DATA SHAPES THE MONETARY POLICY RESPONSE. CHINA'S CONSUMER INFLATION DATA EASE IN NOVEMBER AS KOBE DISRUPTIONS SUPPRESSED DEMAND, GIVING THE CENTRAL BANK SOME ROOM TO EASE POLICY. MEANWHILE CHINESE PROPERTY SHARES RALLIED ON EXPECTATIONS THAT OFFICIALS MAY ADD SUPPORT FOR THE AILING SECTOR, THAT FED INTO A SIXTH WEEKLY SET OF GAINS FOR THE BENCHMARK, THE MSCI ASIA PACIFIC. LET'S BRING IN CHINA ECONOMY EDITOR, TALK TO ME ABOUT THE LATEST INFLATION DATA AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE POLICY RESPONSE FROM THE PBOC? > > RIGHT, WE ARE CONTINUING TO SEE ECONOMIC MOMENTUM WEAKENING IN NOVEMBER. THIS WAS BEFORE YOU SAW DISMANTLING OF COVID ZERO THIS WEEK, WHICH IS GOING TO TAKE SOME TIME TO TAKE EFFECT. LAST MONTH, THERE WERE STILL COVID LOCKDOWNS, GROWING OUTBREAKS, RECORD CASES BEING REPORTED. THAT MEANT PEOPLE ARE STAYING INSIDE THEIR HOUSES AND NOT SPENDING MONEY. YOU ARE SEEING CONTINUED COOLING INFLATION DATA ESPECIALLY COMPARED WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD. WHAT THAT MEANS FOR THE PBOC AS THEY WILL HAVE SOME ROOM TO EASE POLICY GOING INTO EARLY NEXT YEAR. ECONOMISTS ARE THINKING MAYBE THERE IS A BENCHMARK INTEREST RATE CUT ON THE TABLE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER. MAYBE YOU SEE THEM LOOKING AT THE RESERVE REQUIREMENT RATIO FOR BANKS AND EASING THERE. SO THERE ARE SOME OPTIONS POLICYMAKERS HAVE, THEY WILL NEED IT AS THE ECONOMY CONTINUES TO SLOW DOWN. TOM: POSSIBLY A BENCHMARK RATE CUT IN THE FIRST QUARTER, WE WILL LOOK TO THAT. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE PROPERTY SECTOR AND THE NUMBER OF REGULATORY MOVES IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS, HOW CONVINCED ARE THEY THAT THEY NEED TO SUPPORT THIS SECTOR? STOCKS ARE RALLYING. IS THERE A DANGER THEY UNDO THE GOOD WORK THAT IS BEING DONE TO ADDRESS THE BUBBLE RISKS WITHIN THAT SECTOR? > > WELL CERTAINLY IT SEEMS LIKE POLICYMAKERS ARE LOOKING AT THE HOUSING SECTOR. ALONG WITH COVID ZERO, THIS HAS BEEN THE OTHER MAJOR DRAG ON THE ECONOMY THIS YEAR. WE'RE LOOKING AHEAD TO WHAT'S LIKELY TO BE THE ECONOMIC WORK CONFERENCE NEXT WEEK, A MASSIVE MEETING FOR POLICYMAKERS IN CHINA WHERE WE ARE HEARING THEY MIGHT STOP USING THAT PHRASE THAT HOUSING IS FOR LIVING, NOT SPECULATION. INDICATING THAT THEY ARE LIKELY TO LOOK INTO PROVIDING RELIEF FOR THE HOUSING SECTOR NEXT YEAR. TOM: FANTASTIC STUFF, BLOOMBERG JAIL DISIS BREAKING DOWN THE POTENTIAL POLICY RESPONSE AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE REAL ESTATE SECTOR IN CHINA. LET'S GET MORE ON THE MACRO PICTURE WITH SREE KOCHUGOVINDAN WHO IS THE SENIOR RESEARCH ECONOMIST AT ABRDN. LET'S START WITH CHINA AND THE OPPORTUNITY IT PRESENTS FOR THE PBOC TO SUPPORT THIS ECONOMY, AND HOW THAT POTENTIALLY CLASHES WITH A MESSY EXIT FROM COVID ZERO. HOW IMPACTFUL CAN THAT STIMULUS BE? SREE: IT'S DEFINITELY TRICKY. THEY HAVE BEEN BIG STEPS TOWARDS REOPENING, AND EXITING FROM ZERO COVID STRATEGY. BUT THERE IS STILL GOING TO BE QUITE DIFFICULT BECAUSE OF STRAINS ON THE HEALTH SYSTEM. BECAUSE WE ARE SEEING RISING COVID CASES, THERE HAVE BEEN SOME KEY INDICATORS WE NEED TO SEE. VACCINE ROLLOUT NEEDS TO IMPROVE. THERE IS STILL NOT ENOUGH ELDERLY POPULATION BEING COVERED THERE. THAT IS PART OF THE POLICY. BUT IT DOES SEEM THAT EVEN WITH CHANGES, FOR EXAMPLE, HOME QUARANTINING, THE FACT THAT WE DON'T HAVE TO HAVE MASS PCR TESTING. THESE ARE ALL STEPS TOWARDS IT, BUT THERE ARE STILL GOING TO BE DISRUPTIONS THAT ARE GOING TO CONTINUE, AND THAT HAS BEEN WEIGHING ON THE GDP OUTLOOK SOME TIME NOW. TOM: LINK THE CHINA STORY THEN TO YOUR CALL THAT DISINFLATION WILL BE THE KEY THEME. SREE: IF WE LOOK AT HEADLINE, STEPPING AWAY FROM CHINA BECAUSE CORE IS VERY WEAK THERE BECAUSE OF THE ACTIVITY SITUATION. BUT IF YOU LOOK ELSEWHERE, VERY DIFFERENT STORY IN TERMS OF ACTIVITY AND BALANCES, THE SUPPLY IMBALANCES. IS LIKELY TO SEE SHARP DECELERATION BECAUSE OF THE BASE EFFECTS FROM OIL, COMMODITY PRICES ARE STARTING TO UNWIND. SUPPLY CHAINS ARE IMPROVING AS WELL, SO PANDEMIC-RELATED DISTORTIONS, AND MORE ARE STARTING TO UNWIND. THERE ARE STILL DISLOCATIONS, IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME BUT THE IMPACT ON HEADLINE WILL BE QUITE SHARP. SO WE WILL SEE DECELERATION. HOWEVER ACROSS U.S. AND U.K., WE SEE STICKIER PICTURE FOR CORE INFLATION, IN PARTICULAR CORE SERVICES. THAT'S WHERE YOU ARE SEEING NEW BOTTLENECKS WITHIN THE LABOR MARKET, AND THAT'S GOING TO BE THE KEY STORY NEXT YEAR. TOM: IS THERE A SCENARIO WHERE WE HAVE INFLATION COMING DOWN BUT THE LABOR MARKET HOLDS UP? OR IS THAT AN IMPOSSIBLE SCENARIO, HOW PLAUSIBLE IS IT THAT YOU GET INFLATION COMING DOWN TOWARDS TARGET, BUT YOU CONTINUE TO HAVE A RESILIENT LABOR MARKET? SREE: THAT WOULD BRING A VERY CHALLENGING BACKDROP, PARTICULARLY FOR THE FED. IN THE U.S., WE'RE SEEING IS A RESULT OF TIGHTENING MARKETS, VERY STRONG WAGE PRESSURES. THAT IS ACROSS THE BOARD, WHETHER IT IS OCCUPATIONS, ACROSS SKILL LEVELS AND SECTORS. IF YOU LOOK AT TURNOVER DATA, YOU ARE SEEING QUITS ARE PARTICULARLY HIGH IN THE TRANSPORTATION SERVICE SECTOR. REOPENING AND BALANCES ARE REALLY FOCUSED ON SERVICES. -- IMBALANCES ARE REALLY FOCUSED ON SERVICES. BECAUSE OF THAT, INFLATION COULD REMAIN STRONG. YOU COULD SEE COMPONENTS COMING DOWN, CORE GOODS PRICES DECELERATING, NEGATIVE ON A MONTH ON MONTH BASIS AND THE U.S., BUT THE SERVICE SECTOR COULD REMAIN STRONG -- SERVICE PRICES COULD REMAIN STRONG, DOES THAT MEAN SOFT LANDING? NOT NECESSARILY. THE FED WILL HAVE TO HIKE MORE AGGRESSIVELY AND THAT'S GOING TO BE A TRIGGER FOR POTENTIALLY DEEPER ECONOMIC PAIN. TOM: RIGHT -- YOU ARE HIGHLIGHTING IN YOUR NOTES, SERVICES ARE KEY IN TERMS OF BETTER VICTORY OF INFLATION. BUT LET'S STAY ON THE QUESTION OF RECESSION. WE WERE SPEAKING TO HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT EARLIER, THEY FAVOR ASIA. THEY THINK THE U.S. WILL BE IN A BAD PLACE IN TERMS OF THE DEPTH OF THE RECESSION. IT'S COUNTERINTUITIVE, A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE SAID THE U.S. IS STRONGER POSITION. HOW DEEP IS THAT RECESSION LIKELY TO BE IF THAT IS YOUR FORECAST? SREE: WE ARE EXPECTING SPILLOVERS FROM THE U.S. RECESSION ACTUALLY. IF THE TIMING -- THE TIMING WE'RE NOT STUCK TO THE TIMING, WE HAVE Q2 PENCILED IN. TOM: Q2 PENCILED IN FOR THE RECESSION BEGINS? SREE: WHAT WE ARE CONFIDENT ABOUT IS THERE WILL BE A SHARP RECESSION IN THE U.S., AND THAT WILL HAVE SPILLOVERS ACROSS EM DEFINITELY. EUROPE AND U.K. ALREADY VERY POOR LEADING INDICATORS, ALREADY IN RECESSION MOST LIKELY. AND THEN WITH ASIA, THE SLOWER PACE OF GROWTH IN CHINA IS THE KEY TO WATCH FOR SPILLOVERS. THERE WILL BE SPILLOVERS FROM THE TRADE CHANNEL WITH THE U.S. AND EUROPE, BUT CHINA IS UNLIKELY TO MEET CCP TARGET GROWTH. WE'VE GOT 3.5% PENCILED IN FOR 2024, NOT A CONTRACTION BUT SLOW GROWTH. TOM: AND THEY MAY SET A TARGET OF 5% WHICH MAY BE AMBITIOUS FOR CHINA. ON THE U.K. BEFORE WE LET YOU GO, MARKETS ARE PRICING LESS IN TERMS OF THE BOE. WE HAVE THE DECISION DECEMBER 15, HUNDRED BASIS POINTS BY FEBRUARY NEXT YEAR, IS THE MARKET GETTING IT RIGHT ON BOE? SREE: CAUTIOUSNESS IS UNDERSTANDABLE BECAUSE YOU HAVE THAT BALANCE WITH THE FISCAL OUTLOOK AS WELL. WE ARE NOT SEEING LIKE WITH STIMULUS IN EUROPE MEASURES TO HELP WITH ENERGY BILLS AND UTILITIES, BUT THE REAL FOCUS GIVEN WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GILT MARKETS FOLLOWING THE MINI-BUDGET, WE ARE SEEING FISCAL CONSOLIDATION AND CREDIBILITY. SO THERE, IT'S A DIFFERENT MAKES. -- DIFFERENT MIX. WE EXPECT INFLATION TO REACH 11% EARLY NEXT YEAR, SO AGAIN THERE IS THIS RISK THAT LABOR MARKET TIGHTNESS WILL BE A PROBLEM FOR BANK OF ENGLAND. THIS IS SOMETHING WE HAVE SEEN REFLECTED IN SPEECHES RECENTLY. AND THIS FEAR OF EXPECTATIONS BECOMING MUCH MORE BACKWARD LOOKING AS WELL. IT COULD BE MUCH MORE STICKY. TOM: A CHALLENGE WHEN IT COMES THE LABOR MARKET AND INFLATION EXPECTATIONS OF 11% IN THE U.K., PAINFUL STUILL, AS WE LOOK TO THE RESPONSE FROM CENTRAL BANKS. SREE KOCHUGOVINDAN, SENIOR RESEARCH ECONOMIST AT ABRDN. CREDIT SUISSE'S WILD RIDE CONTINUES WITH A $4.3 BILLION CAPITAL INCREASE. MORE ON THAT STORY NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TOM: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M TOM MACKENZIE IN LONDON. ONE OF THE BIG CORPORATE STORIES, ONCE AGAIN CREDIT SUISSE COMPLETING A 4.3 BILLION CAPITAL INCREASE, GIVING THE CEO THE FUNDS TO CARRY OUT THAT STRUCTURING PLAN. INVESTORS AGREED TO BY 98.2% AND A RIGHTS OFFER FOR THE ANALYSIS, LET'S BRING IN BLOOMBERG FINANCE REPORTER IN ZURICH, MARION, WHAT DOES THE CAPITAL INCREASE MEAN FOR CREDIT SUISSE? HOW MUCH ROOM DOES IT GIVE THEM TO BREATHE? MARION: IT GIVES THEM ROOM THE NEXT COUPLE MONTHS TO EMBARK ON THIS BIG RESTRUCTURING PLAN THEY HAVE ANNOUNCED. THEY WILL BE CARVING OUT THERE INVESTMENT BANK AND LAYING OFF EMPLOYEES, AND THEY HAVE TO UNWIND ASSETS THAT ARE JUST TOO CAPITAL-INTENSIVE. THAT WILL TAKE TIME. AND MONEY TO DO. TOM: AND THERE HAS BEEN A TRIP FEED IN TERMS OF HOW THEY PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE, BUT IF WE REMIND THE VIEWERS OF WHAT THAT RESTRUCTURING IS LIKELY TO LOOK LIKE? MARION: WE HAVE ABOUT 9000 JOB CUTS, THAT'S ACROSS THE GLOBE AND ACROSS THE BANK. A LARGE PART OF THE RESTRUCTURING IS THIS SHIFT FROM BEING A GLOBAL BANK THAT DOES ALL SORTS OF THINGS, TO JUST FOCUSING PRIMARILY ON WEALTH MANAGEMENT. WITH THEIR INVESTMENT BANK, THAT'S EVERYTHING FROM DEALMAKING TO ADVISORY, AS WELL AS TRADING. ALL OF THAT'S GOING TO BE SHIFTED OUT AND BE LESS FOCUSED ON. WE'RE GOING TO SEE THIS NEW ENTITY, CREDIT SUISSE FIRST BOSTON, BEING CREATED TO HOUSE THOSE BUSINESSES. THEY ARE LOOKING FOR EXTERNAL CAPITAL TO FUND THAT BUSINESS. TOM: WILL THAT ALLOW THEM WITHIN THIS RESTRUCTURING TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY, AND CAN THAT HAPPEN NEXT YEAR? MARION: THAT'S THE BIG QUESTION, AND THEY HAD A HARD TIME CONVINCING INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS. THEY HAVE BEEN CRITICIZED FOR HOW IS THIS PLAN ACTUALLY GOING TO WORK? MARKETS ARE NOT HELPING. AND THE KEY BUSINESS THEY WANT TO FOCUS ON HIS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, AND THEY HAVE HAD A LOT OF OUTFLOWS IN THAT BUSINESS, SO IT'S NOT LOOKING SUPER STABLE AT THE MOMENT. THE CHAIRMAN AND CEO HAVE GUIDED THAT THEY THINK THEY WILL RETURN TO PROFITABILITY IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS, BUT THE NEXT COUPLE QUARTERS WILL BE REALLY SHAKY. WE WILL HAVE TO WAIT A WHILE TO SEE WHETHER THE FRUITS OF THIS RESTRUCTURING WILL PAN OUT. TOM: THEY HAVE TO STAND THE BLADE. SO FAR, THE STOCK UP 2.8% IN THE SESSION. THANK YOU FOR THE DETAILS AND CONTEXT. NOT THE U.K., THE COUNTRY HAS REVEALED A PACKAGE OF POST-BREXIT REFORMS TO BOOST ITS FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY, INCLUDING RELAXING RINGFENCING CAPITAL RULES TO LIGHTEN THE BURDEN ON SMALLER BANKS. FOR MORE, BLOOMBERG'S LIZZY BURDEN. IS IT WHAT WE EXPECTED, ANY CONTROVERSY, ADDITIONAL RISKS IN THE FINANCIAL SECTOR AS A RESULT? LIZZY: MOST OF THIS HAS BEEN TRAILED. JEREMY HUNT DOES NOT LIKE TO SURPRISE MARKET. WE HAVE 30 MEASURES, THE ONES THAT STAND OUT ARE THE NEW RULES ON SHORTSELLING, MOVING FROM EU RULES TO THE U.K.'S OWN, AND THE INCREASED THRESHOLD THAT WILL BE CONSULTED ON FOR RINGFENCING FOR AN INCREASE TO 35 BILLION POUNDS. IT APPLIES ONLY TO SMALL RETAIL BANKS, BUT IT'S NOT IN LINE WITH THE REVIEW, WHICH HAS SUGGESTED KEEPING IT AT 25 BILLION. CONSPICUOUSLY ABSENT FROM THIS MORNING'S ANNOUNCEMENT ARE THE WORDS BIG BANG 2.0, A REFERENCE TO MARGARET THATCHER'S DEREGULATION 30 YEARS AGO. THIS HAS WATER DOWN FROM WHAT LIZ TRUSS WANTED TO DO WHEN SHE WAS PRIME MINISTER, AND WHAT SITTING MINISTER ANDREW GRIFFITH WAS TALKING ABOUT A FEW WEEKS AGO. WE WILL HOPEFULLY SPEAK TO HIM LATER TODAY ON BLOOMBERG TV. WE HAVE ALREADY SPOKEN TO THE CITY OF LONDON CORPORATION POLICY CHAIRMAN, HE SAYS THIS IS NOT BIG BANG 2, IT IS NOT DEREGULATION EVEN. HE SAYS GOOD REGULATION AND GOOD GROWTH ARE TWO SIDES OF THE SAME COIN. TOM: CONCERNS OF THE RULING PARTY SPINNING THIS AS THE BOUNTY OF, OR THE UNREALIZED BOUNTY OF BREXIT, HOW LINK IS THIS TO THE EXIT FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION? LIZZY: IRONICALLY, GIVEN THE FRAMING OF THIS AS THE GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY POST-BREXIT TO CREATE BRITAIN'S OWN RULES, HONORING-FENCING FOR EXAMPLE, BRITAIN DID NOT NEED TO LEAVE THE EUROPEAN UNION. IT HAD GONE FURTHER THAN MANY OF ITS INTERNATIONAL PEERS ON RING-FENCING. THE FINANCIAL INDUSTRY AND THE U.K. GREW AS A MEMBER OF THE EUROPEAN UNION, THE U.K. PLAYED A BIG ROLE IN WRITING THE EU'S FINANCIAL SERVICES REGULATIONS, AND TALENT AND CAPITAL HAVE LEFT LONDON SINCE THE U.K. LEFT THE BLOC. YOU HAVE TO ASK WHETHER IT WAS THE EU THAT WAS HOLDING BACK U.K. FINANCE. I'M SURE THAT CHANCELLOR JEREMY HUNT, AND CITY MINISTER ANDREW GRIFFITH, WHEN THEY HEAD NORTH OF THE BORDER, WILL WANT TO ADDRESS THAT. AND ALSO, ASSURE INVESTORS THAT THESE MEASURES WILL BOOST GROWTH BUT NOT AT THE EXPENSE OF FINANCIAL STABILITY. TOM: LIZZY BURDEN ON THAT IMPORTANT CHANGE, WE WILL BE LISTENING OUT FOR THE CHANCELLOR LATER TODAY. COMING UP, EUROPEAN TECH FIRMS HAVE FACED A VERY CHALLENGING YEAR. WE WILL HEAR ABOUT THE STATE OF EUROPEAN TECH FROM THE CEO OF ATOMICO, ONE OF THE LEADING VENTURE CAPITAL FIRMS ON THE CONTINENT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TOM: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M TOM MACKENZIE IN LONDON. LET'S BRING IN YOUR BLOOMBERG FIRST WORD NEWS. CHINA AND SAUDI ARABIA HAVE AGREED TO HOLD REGULAR SUMMITS SOLIDIFYING TIES BETWEEN THE WORLDS NUMBER TWO ECONOMY AND ITS TOP SUPPLIER OF OIL. IN A MEETING IN RIYADH, CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING AND CROWN PRINCE BIN SALMAN HAVE AGREED TO UPGRADE THE RELATIONSHIP TO A COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP. THE TWO NATIONS ALSO SIGNED A SLEW OF ENERGY AND INVESTMENT DEALS. PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY'S DIPLOMATIC ADVISOR HAS TOLD BLOOMBERG THAT VLADIMIR PUTIN'S COMMENTS ABOUT NUCLEAR WEAPONS SHOULD BE TREATED SERIOUSLY .THE TWO CRIMEA. > > THERE IS A DANGER --WE ALSO ARE VERY SERIOUS ABOUT THIS. TOM: BASKETBALL PLAYER BRITTNEY U.S. BASKETBALL PLAYER BRITTNEY GRINER HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM DETENTION IN RUSSIA IN EXCHANGE FOR ARMS DEALER VIKTOR BOUT, KNOWN AS THE MERCHANT OF DEATH. WHILE GRINER'S RETURN WAS CELEBRATED BY MANY IN BIDEN'S PARTY, THE CHAIR OF THE SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE CALLED RELEASING VIKTOR BOUT BACK IN THE WORLD A DEEPLY DISTURBING DECISION. CREDIT SUISSE MANAGING TO PULL OF A CAPITAL RAISE OF 4.3 BILLION U.S. DOLLARS, ENABLING IT TO MOVE AHEAD WITH RESTRUCTURING .THE FORMER SANTANDER BEING HIT BY A FINE BY REGULATORS AND THE U.K., DOWN .4%. IN TOTALENERGIES WRITING OFF 3.7 BILLION IN TERMS OF INVESTMENTS IN RUSSIA. PLENTY MORE COMING UP, INCLUDING THE PRESSURE ON TESLA AND ELON MUSK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TOM: PUSHING HIGHER. EUROPEAN STOCKS EDGE UP BY ZERO .2% ACROSS THE BENCHMARK AS TRADERS AWAIT TODAY'S U.S. FACTORY GATE REPORT. U.K. SETS OUT A PACKAGE OF POST BREXIT FINANCE REFORMS DESIGNED TO SPUR THE CITY OF LONDON, BUT TO SOME THE REPLANT REPRESENTS A RETREAT FROM EARLIER AMBITIONS. CREDIT SUISSE SHARES OPENS IN THE GREEN AFTER THE SWISS LENDER SECURES ITS RESTRUCTURING FUNDS IN $4.3 BILLION CAPITAL INCREASE. ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I AM TOM MACKENZIE IN LONDON. WHILE ELON MUSK IS BUSY OVER TWITTER, TESLA IS FACING INCREASINGLY URGENT ISSUES, TESTING THE FAITH OF SOME OF MUSK'S BIGGEST FANS. WE ARE JOINED BY ALBERTINA. WHY IS SO MUCH WRATH BEING FACED BY TESLA'S BOARD? WHERE THEY COMING UNDER SO MUCH FIRE FROM THEIR OWN INVESTORS? > > THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. THERE IS ALWAYS SOME DRAMATIC TWIST AND TURN WITH ELON MUSK AND TWITTER. ELON MUSK HAS CREATED THIS LARGER-THAN-LIFE PERSONA FOR HIMSELF. TWITTER IS THE FIFTH COMPANY HE IS RUNNING, BUT HE IS JUST LIKE THE AVERAGE CEO WHO WILL NOT THE IMMUNE BY SHAREHOLDER ANGST IF THE STOCK DOES NOT DO WELL. TAKE TESLA SHARES. TESLA SHARES ARE DOWN 51% THIS YEAR. IT IS A BIG DECLINE. THE CARMAKER IS FACING ISSUES. THESE ARE NOT THE ISSUES THAT ONLY TESLA IS FACING. THE GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY IS UNDER PRESSURE FOR VARIOUS REASONS. ONE OF THEM IS THE SLOW DOWN IN CHINA. ELON MUSK IS LARGER-THAN-LIFE AND HE IS BUSY ELSEWHERE RIGHT NOW. THAT IS WHERE THE ISSUES ARE COMING FROM RIGHT NOW. TOM: HE IS CERTAINLY LARGER-THAN-LIFE. HOW IS HE DEFLECTING SOME OF THIS CRITICISM? ALBERTINA: HE IS VERY ACTIVE ON TWITTER, NOT ONLY THE RUNNING OF THE COMPANY, BUT HE IS SLEEPING THERE RIGHT NOW BECAUSE HE IS BUSY WORKING THERE. HE KEEPS BUSY ELSEWHERE OVERSEAS AND ALSO TWEETED THAT JUST BECAUSE HE IS NOT PHYSICALLY PRESENT AT TESLA RIGHT NOW, THIS DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE COMPANY IS NOT RUNNING WELL AND DEALING WITH THE LATEST ISSUES APART FROM THE CHINA PROBLEMS. THERE IS A PROBLEM RIGHT NOW AT A PLANT IN TEXAS, THE RAMP UP IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED BECAUSE OF A BATTERY PROBLEM. THIS WILL PROBABLY KEEP THE TESLA TEAMS BUSY. HE DOES HAVE EXCELLENT TEAMS AND AGAIN, THESE ARE NOT ONLY TESLA ONLY PROBLEMS BUT INDUSTRY PROBLEMS. THE PROBLEM IS WHEN YOU ARE AN INVESTOR AND YOU BET ON TESLA, ONE OF THE REASONS YOU BET ON TWIST -- TESLA IS BECAUSE OF ELON MUSK AND HIS CAPACITY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS, TO BE EVERYWHERE , AND NOT HAVING HIM THERE RIGHT NOW, SEEING HIM BUSY ELSEWHERE, THIS IS ADDING PRESSURE BOTH ON ELON MUSK AND THE SHARES BUT ALSO ON THE BOARD. ONE OF THE LARGEST INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS ON WEDNESDAY TWEETED, TESLA'S BOARD IS MISSING IN ACTION. THIS IS THE REASON FOR THE TENSIONS WE ARE SEEING RIGHT NOW. TOM: INDEED AND THE SITUATION IN CHINA REALLY CHALLENGING FOR THIS BUSINESS AS WELL. TESLA WILL SUSPEND MODEL WHY OUTPUT AT THEIR SHANGHAI FACTORY AT THE END OF DECEMBER. IT DOES POINT TO THE CHALLENGES IN CHINA AND HOW TROUBLING IS THE SLOW DOWN IN THAT ECONOMY FOR THE TESLA BUSINESS? ALBERTINA: THE SLOW DOWN IS TROUBLING FOR EVERY CARMAKER, NOT ONLY TESLA. THE PROBLEM RIGHT NOW AS THEY HAD THE CHIEF OF THE CHINA OPERATIONS, VERY GOOD EXECUTIVES, HAVE BEEN TAKEN AND SENT TO DEAL WITH THE PROBLEMS IN TEXAS. THERE IS A SENSE THAT THERE IS A VACUUM RIGHT NOW AND I CRUCIAL TIME FOR THE COMPANY -- A CRUCIAL TIME FOR THE COMPANY. IT IS A WIDER PROBLEM THAT ALL OTHER CEO'S ARE DEALING WITH THAT PROBLEM AND THE SENSE IS THAT ELON MUSK IS BUSY ELSEWHERE. WE WILL HAVE TO SEE HOW 2023 PANS OUT. IT IS A PROBLEM AND A SLOWDOWN IN CHINA, BUT DO NOT FORGET THE CHINA SITUATION HAS ALSO LED TO OTHER SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS. THERE ARE LOGISTICS PROBLEMS, ALL KINDS OF PROBLEMS ELSEWHERE. AND OF COURSE A POSSIBLE RECESSION NEXT YEAR IN EUROPE. A LOT OF PRESSURE ON TESLA, OTHER CARMAKERS. AGAIN, INVESTORS WANT TO SEE THEM THERE AND ASKING FOR A BUYBACK. IT IS TAKING LONGER THAN INVESTORS WANT TO GET A BUYBACK, SO I FEEL THE END OF 2022 AND 2023 WILL BE INTERESTING FOR TESLA AND THE INDUSTRY. TOM: AND MUSK HAS HINTED THAT HE MIGHT BE IN FAVOR OF A BUYBACK, BUT A MULTITUDE OF HEADWINDS AT A TIME WHEN HIS ATTENTION IS SPLIT. THANK YOU FOR THE ANALYSIS ON THAT STORY. EUROPEAN TECH FIRMS HAVE SEEN THEIR COMBINED VALUE FALL BY NEARLY $4 BILLION THIS YEAR TO $2.7 TRILLION. THIS IS ACCORDING TO THE LATEST STATE OF EUROPEAN TECH REPORT. I SPOKE TO THE ATOMICO CEO AND BEGAN BY ASKING HIM THE REASONS BEHIND THIS YEAR'S SETBACKS. > > WHAT WE ARE EXPERIENCING IS A TRICKLE DOWN EFFECT FROM THE PUBLIC MARKET AND PRIMARILY WHERE CROSSOVER INVESTORS AND HEDGE FUNDS WHO HAVE DISAPPEARED FROM THE GROWTH MARKET, AND AS A CONSEQUENCE, COMPANIES LOOKING FOR GROWTH PRONOUNCEMENTS, THEY ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND THOSE INVESTORS. EVALUATIONS HAVE COME DOWN AND VALUATIONS COME DOWN AROUND 57% FROM THE HEIGHT OF THIS YEAR IN EUROPE. AND THE VOLUME IS DOWN 30%, SO GOING DOWN MORE THAN THAT, WE DON'T KNOW. BUT BACK TO THE VALUATIONS WE HAD IN 2020, AROUND WITH THE PANDEMIC STARTED, SO VALUATIONS ARE MORE NORMALIZED NOW. TOM: SO VALUATIONS ARE NORMALIZED, BUT HAVE THEY BOTTOMED? > > WHO KNOWS. BECAUSE THERE HAVE BEEN SO FEW INVESTMENTS, FOUNDERS WHO HAVE RUN WAY, BECAUSE THEY HAVE SO MUCH MONEY LOST, THEY ARE NOT GOING TO BID THE MARKETS TO TEST THEIR VALUATIONS. WE EXPECT THEM TO BE OUT RAISING YOUR AND I THINK THIS LAST FEW MONTHS AND THE BEGINNING OF NEXT YEAR, THE MARKETS ARE GOING TO TRY TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THE VALUATIONS ARE, WHERE FOUNDERS HAVE EXPECTATIONS OF HIGH VALUATIONS BUT INVESTORS ARE GOING TO BE LOOKING AT HISTORICAL AVERAGES. WHAT I DO THINK WILL HAPPEN IS THERE IS SO MUCH DRY POWDER IN EUROPEAN VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTORS, IT IS OVER 80 BILLION, THE NUMBER THAT CAME OUT FROM MARK REPORT TODAY -- OUR REPORTS TODAY. SO INVESTORS WANT TO INVEST IN COMPANIES BUT WHAT THEY WILL DO IS HAVE A HIGHER FOCUS ON HIGH-QUALITY COMPANIES AND TEAMS. WHAT I EXPECT TO SEE IS THAT THE GOOD COMPANIES WILL BE COMPARATIVE. TOM: YOU TALKED ABOUT THE 80 PLUS BILLION DOLLARS OF DRY POWDER THAT THE VENTURE CAPITAL INDUSTRY IN EUROPE HAS. WHERE DO YOU EXPECT THAT TO BE DEPLOYED IN THE MONTHS AHEAD? WHICH PARTICULAR SECTORS ARE LOOKING THE MOST ATTRACTIVE? > > WHAT WE WILL SEE INVESTORS LOOKING MERRILY AT, THE TYPE OF COMPANIES WHERE THEY CAN SEE SUSTAINABLE GROWTH. THEY DO NOT NEED TO HAVE PROFITABILITY BUT THEY WILL LOOK WITH MORE SCRUTINY ON THE BUSINESS MODEL. WHETHER THE ECONOMICS WORKS, WHETHER THEY WILL BE ABLE TO GET GOOD PROFIT MARGINS. I THINK WE WILL NOT SEE MUCH OF THAT AND WHAT WE HAVE ALSO STARTED TO SEE MORE, BECAUSE WHAT WE LOOK AT IS THE SEED STAGE INVESTORS AND THE COMPANY FORMATION. WHAT HAS BEEN EXCITING TO SEE OVER THE LAST HALF YEAR IS MORE ENTREPRENEURS ARE STARTING COMPANIES TO ADDRESS THE CLIMATE CRISIS. THEY SEE THE PROBLEM AND THEY SEE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SOLVE THAT. THERE ARE A RANGE OF DIFFERENT TECHNOLOGIES FOR THAT. THAT IS THE TREND WE ARE SEEING. TOM: THAT WAS ATOMICO CEO NIKLAS ZENNSTROM ONTO THE CHALLENGES FACING THE TECH SECTOR AS IT SQUARES UP TO 20 33. -- 2023. HOW MUCH UNLIKELY OUTCOMES HAVE YOU BET ON FOR THE WORLD CUP THAT HAVE BEEN MADE? WE WILL GET THE ANSWERS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TOM: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." M TOM MACKENZIE IN LONDON. THE WORLD CUP IS BEING HOSTED IN QATAR BUT THERE HAVE BEEN SHOCKS AND STUNNING WINS. WE ARE ALL LOOKING AHEAD TO ENGLAND VERSUS FRANCE. JOINING US NOW FOR A PREDICTION ON THE ULTIMATE FINALE IS GOING TO BE JOACHIM KLEMENT, WHO IS A STRATEGIST AT LIBERUM, AND HAS BUILT AN ECONOMIC MODEL WHO YOU CLAIM WILL PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF THE WORLD CUP. AND TO YOUR CREDIT, YOU HAVE DONE IT SUCCESSFULLY IN 2014 AND 2018. TALK TO US ABOUT WHAT YOU'RE PREDICTION IS FOR THIS YEAR, AND WHAT IS BEHIND THIS ECONOMIC MODEL? JOACHIM: THE GOOD NEWS FOR ENGLAND FANS IS THAT ENGLAND WILL MAKE IT INTO THE FINALS -- NO, THE BAD NEWS IS THEY WILL LOSE THIS ONE. THIS YEAR'S PREDICTION FROM US IS FROM -- FOR ARGENTINA TO WIN. IS BASED ON THIS ECONOMIC MODEL THAT IS BASED ON SOME ECONOMIC FACTORS THAT QUITE FRANKLY I PRODUCED EIGHT YEARS AGO FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A WAY TO SATIRIZE ECONOMICS' HUBRIS TO TRY TO PREDICT EVERYTHING, AND I WAS RIGHT TWICE IN THE LAST TWO WORLD CUP'S. TOM: IT TURNS OUT THAT PRETTY OF GREEN THE WORLD CUP IS EASIER THAN PREDICTING INFLATION -- PROTECTING -- PREDICTING THE WINNER OF THE WORLD CUP IS EASIER THAN PREDICTING INFLATION. JOACHIM: I HAVE BEEN SWEATING A LOT AFTER THE FIRST MATCH OF THE WORLD CUP. THERE ARE IMPORTANT FACTORS AT PLAY THAT MAKE THE TEAM GOOD AND THEY DO NOT NECESSARILY HAVE TO DO WITH INDIVIDUAL PLAYERS BUT WITH THE INFRASTRUCTURE. TOM: TALK TO US ABOUT THAT. I KNOW YOU STARTED THIS AS A NOD TO ECONOMIC FORECASTING AND HOW FALLIBLE IT CAN BECOME A BUT WHERE THE COMPONENTS YOU HAVE BUILT INTO THIS MODEL? JOACHIM: ESSENTIALLY FOUR COMPONENTS IN THE MODEL. NUMBER ONE IS THE CLIMATIC CONDITIONS. YOU HAVE COUNTRIES WHERE YOU CAN PLAY FOOTBALL ALL YEAR ROUND AND THERE ARE CLEARLY AT AN ADVANTAGE VERSUS COUNTRIES WHERE IT IS TOO COLD IN THE WINTER AND TOO COLD -- HOT IN THE SUMMER. AND YOU NEED MORE PEOPLE. THE BIGGER THE TALENT POOL YOU CAN SELECT FROM AND THE IDEA THAT YOU WILL PRODUCE STELLAR PLAYERS. AND THE THIRD QUESTION IS BASICALLY GDP PER CAPITA, THE WEALTH OF A COUNTRY. IF YOU ARE TOO POOR, LOOK AT NIGERIA AND OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES, THEY MIGHT HAVE A MASSIVE TALENT POOL, BUT NOT THE MONEY TO PUT THE INFRASTRUCTURE IN PLACE TO DEVELOP THESE TALENTS. AND FORTH IS A CULTURAL FOR MAMA -- CULTURAL PHENOMENON. BUTTON COUNTRIES ARE MORE FOOTBALL OBSESSED, WHICH MEANS THEY HAVE MORE ADVANTAGE BECAUSE MORE PEOPLE ARE KEEPING TO PLAY THE GAME. TOM: I WILL THROW IN TWO OF THOSE COUNTRIES, WEALTH AND LARGE POPULATION, AND THAT IS CHINA. THEY HAVE NOT MADE IT INTO THE WORLD CUP EVEN. JOACHIM: CHINA AND INDIA ARE THE TWO COUNTRIES THAT SHOULD ON THE FACE VALUE DO REALLY WELL. THE INDIANS HAVE DECIDED TO PLAY CRICKET AND THE CHINESE FOR SOME STRANGE REASON HAVE NEVER CAUGHT UP ON THAT. CHINA IS THE BIG OUTLIER IN THIS MODEL TO THE NEGATIVE IN TERMS OF NOT BEING AS SUCCESSFUL AS THEY SHOULD BE. WHILE THERE ARE OTHER COUNTRIES, LIKE THE NETHERLANDS, A COUNTRY THAT IS RELATIVELY SMALL BUT HAS BEEN INCREDIBLY SUCCESSFUL IN FOOTBALL OVER THE YEARS. TOM: WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO IF YOUR PREDICTION IS ENGLAND ULTIMATELY LOSING, ARGENTINA WINNING WITH MESSI AT THE HELM? IF THAT DOES NOT COME TO PASS, WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THAT? HAVE YOU MADE A BET WITHIN THE OFFICE? JOACHIM: YES, I HAVE PARTICIPATED IN OUR OFFICE RAFFLE AND WE GOT OUR TICKETS ATTRIBUTED AT RANDOM, AND I GOT GHANA, SO I AM OFF THE RACE ALREADY. IN THE NOTE ITSELF, I CLAIMED ALL OF THE EXCUSES I CAN HALF. I AM A GOOD -- I'M GOOD AT EXCUSES, AND THE NUMBER ONE EXCUSE WHICH MAKES THIS WORLD CUP THE HARDEST TO PREDICT IS THAT IT IS IN WINTER, NOT SUMMER. IT IS IN THE MIDDLE OF A SEASON WHERE SOME PLAYERS ARE MORE RESTED THAN THEY USUALLY ARE WHEN YOU PLAY IN THE SUMMER. TOM: YOU'RE GOING TO STICK BY YOUR PREDICTIONS BECAUSE OF THE WAY YOU HAVE BUILT IT, BUT YOU GIVE BRAZIL A ONE IN FOUR CHANCE TO WIN KEY -- WINNING, AND LLOYD'S PUT TOGETHER THE COLLECTIVE INSURED VALUE OF TEAMS' PLAYERS AND THEY PREDICT ENGLAND WILL WIN AGAINST BRAZIL. ANYTHING TO SAY FOR THOSE MODELS? JOACHIM: I DO UNDERSTAND THEIR APPROACH AND THERE IS A LOT OF MERIT IN THEM. I AM CAUTIOUS ABOUT USING THE COLLECTIVE VALUE OF THE PLAYERS BECAUSE THE PREMIER LEAGUE HAS SO MUCH MORE MONEY AT ITS DISPOSAL AND IT CAN PAY MORE FOR PLAYERS THAT IT IS SKEWED IN THAT RESPECT. THERE ARE DIFFERENT APPROACHES. I USE THE MACRO APPROACH THAT HAS TURNED OUT TO BE BETTER THAN I EXPECTED. TO BE HONEST, I WOULD BE HAPPY IF I FOR ONCE GET IT WRONG. TOM: LET'S HOPE YOU DO AND LET'S HOPE ENGLAND ENDS UP VICTORIOUS. IS IT EASIER PREDICT THE WORLD CUP OR THE SHAPE OF THE EQUITY MARKETS? JOACHIM: I ALWAYS THOUGHT THE EQUITY MARKETS WERE EASIER TO PREDICT, BUT STATISTICALLY THE WORLD CUP IS EASIER PREDICT BECAUSE THERE ARE FEWER UPSETS. BUT WHEN IT COMES TO THE CURRENT MARKET OUTLOOK, I HAVE CONFIDENCE IN A FEW ASPECTS OF IT THAT TRY TO FORECAST WHEN THIS MIGHT GET IS GOING TO BOTTOM IS JUST AS IMPOSSIBLE AS WHETHER FRANCE WILL WIN AGAINST ENGLAND. TOM: WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU AGAIN AND YOU CAN DUST OFF SOME OF THOSE EXCUSES YOU HAVE BEEN PREPARING. JOACHIM KLEMENT WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR AN ENGLAND WIN. INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT LIBERUM , HE BUILT HIS ECONOMIC MODEL FOR PREDICTING THE WORLD CUP. HE PREDICTS ARGENTINA WILL WIN THE WORLD CUP AGAINST ENGLAND. BRIEFLY CHECKING ON THE MARKETS, CURRENTLY ACROSS THE BENCHMARK, EUROPEAN EQUITIES ARE SEEING GAINS OF 0.2% AND U.S. FUTURES HOLDING ONTO PRODUCER PRICES TODAY. STAY WITH US. WE GET MORE ON THE U.K. AS IT UNVEILS A PACKAGE OF POST BREXIT REFORMS AIMED AT REDUCING THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY. WE BRING YOU THE DETAILS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TOM: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I AM TOM MACKENZIE IN LONDON. THE REDHEAD CROSSING THE TERMINAL NOW, WE KNOW THE CHINESE ECONOMY IS UNDER PRESSURE. NOW THE REDHEAD THAT THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE IS STEPPING UP WITH ADDITIONAL SUPPORT. THEY WILL SELL SOME HUNDRED 50 BILLION YUAN OF THREE-YEAR SPECIAL SOVEREIGN BONDS. THEY WILL DO THAT TO AID THE ECONOMY. THAT ACCORDING TO A STATEMENT FROM THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE AS WE CONTINUE TO WATCH FOR FURTHER LEVERS THAT POLICYMAKERS IN BEIJING ARE LIKELY TO PULL TO PUT A BOTTOM UNDER THIS ECONOMIC SITUATION. MAY BE A BENCHMARK RATE CUT IS IN THE OFFERING BUT SO FAR YOU ARE GETTING A SOVEREIGN DEBT SALE TO HELP THE CHINESE ECONOMY. LET'S GET THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. CREDIT SUISSE HAS COMPLETED A 4 BILLION FRANK, TO PROMPT CAPITAL INCREASE, GIVING THEM THE FUNDS NEEDED FOR RESTRUCTURING. THE REMAINDER OF THE SHARES WILL BE SOLD IN THE MARKETS. U.S. REGULATORS ARE SEEKING TO BLOCK MICROSOFT'S $69 BILLION ACQUISITION OF GAMES PUBLISHER ACTIVISION BLIZZARD. THIS COULD LIMIT RIVALS' ACCESS TO THE COMPANY'S GAMES. THE TRANSACTION WOULD TURN MICROSOFT INTO THE NUMBER THREE GAMING COMPANY BEHIND TENCENT AND SONY. CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES HAS BECOME THE FIRST RECIPIENT OF THE CHINESE MADE C919 PASSENGER JET. IT FOLLOWS YEARS OF PLANNING, TESTING, AND DELAYS. THE C919 IS DUE TO START FLYING COMMERCIALLY NEXT SPRING. AND THAT IS YOUR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. LET'S GET BACK TO THE CHANGES IN THE CITY OF LONDON IN THE U.K. BEING ANNOUNCED BY THE GOVERNMENT. THEY HAVE UNVEILED A PACKAGE OF POST BREXIT REFORMS TO BOOST THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY TO LIGHTEN THE BURDEN OF SMALLER BANKS. LET'S BRING IN BLOOMBERG'S JOE EASTON. HOW SIGNIFICANT IS THIS STEP? LIZZY BURDEN HAS BEEN TELLING US THAT THE OFFICIALS DO NOT WANT TO BRAND IT AS A BIG .0. DOES IT MATTER -- BRANDED AS BIG BANG 2.0. DOES IT MATTER? JOB: YOU HAD AN EXPLOSION IN DERIVATIVE TRADE BANKING, SO THEY WILL HAVE TO SEPARATE THOSE THINGS. THAT WAS MASSIVE NEWS AND AT THE TIME, I REMEMBER WE LEARNED ABOUT BILLS LIKE THIS THAT WILL BE A BIG CHANGE. THIS KIND OF IS A RISKY THING TO DO AND I THINK THEY KIND OF FEEL LIKE IT IS A SMOKE POLICY. THE HEDGE FUND BACKGROUND, IT SEEMS LIKE SOMETHING THAT WILL HAVE INFLUENCE FOR ME. TOM: AND THERE IS A RISK COMPONENT AS WELL THAT WILL BE SCRUTINIZED. WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT RISK, SHORTSELLING IS BEING LOOKED AT AS WELL. JOE: AT THE MOMENT YOU CAN SHORT SELL IN THE U.K. BUT YOU CANNOT NAKED SHORTSELLING THIS IS WHERE YOU AGREE TO SELL A STOCK FOR YOU HAVE ACTUALLY BORROWED IT. THIS INFLATES THE SHORT POSITION ON ANY SECURITY BECAUSE IT MEANS THERE COULD BE MORE SECURITIES SHORT THAT ARE ACTUALLY IN EXISTENCE. IT IS TECHNICAL, BUT IT ESSENTIALLY MEANS THERE IS MORE DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON A SECURITY. THAT CREATES A LOT MORE RISK. THAT WILL NOT BE SCRAPPED BUT IT WILL BE REVIEWED. THEY'RE ASKING FOR PEOPLE TO GIVE THEIR THOUGHTS, AND WE COULD SEE THAT RULE DROP. TOM: WATCHING THE SHORTSELLING RULES IS THAT REVIEW IS UNDERWAY. WE ARE SEEING THE FINANCIAL SECTOR IN LONDON LOSING ITS CROWN WHEN IT COMES TO STOCK LISTINGS COMPARED TO PARIS. WHERE IS THE CITY OF LONDON AT THIS POINT? JOE: THIS IS COMING AT A TIME WHERE THE BREXIT DECISION IS COMING UNDER SCRUTINY. THIS IS BECAUSE INFLATION SITUATIONS IN THE U.K. IS NOW WORSE. I AM THINKING THAT IT MUST BE BREXIT AND AT THE SAME TIME YOU HAVE TO MARKET CAP STORY THAT WE HAVE THEIR. ALSO SOME COMMENTARY, LIZZY BURDEN HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE COST OF BREXIT AND WE HAD THE NEW GUIDE THIS WEEK SAYING THAT THE U.K. IS LOSING ITS PLACE AS YOUR'S LEADING FINANCIAL CENTER. THIS IS PLAYING INTO THE GOVERNMENT'S DECISION. TOM: THERE IS PLENTY MORE COMING UP. "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION" CONTINUES IN THE NEXT HOUR WITH MATT MILLER IN NEW YORK AND AND EDWARDS IN LONDON. > > MARKETS LEAD THE ECONOMY AND WHAT THEY ARE TELLING US IS THAT NEXT YEAR, IT IS GOING TO BE A DIFFICULT PERIOD IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE. > > THE U.S. ECONOMY WILL PROVE TO BE MORE RESILIENT. > > WE HAVE NEVER SEEN A RECESSION SO ANTICIPATED. IT DOES MAKE YOU SEEM TO THINK, MAYBE I SHOULD TAKE THE OTHER SIDE OF THAT. > > IF YOU THINK THE BEAR MARKET IS NOT OVER, I GET THAT. I THINK THE LOWS ARE REAL AND WE ARE STARTING TO MOVE. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION" WITH ANNA EDWARDS, MATT MILLER, AND KAILEY LEINZ. ANNA: IT IS 10:00 A.M. IN LONDON, 5:00 A.M. IN NEW YORK. WHAT WILL THE FED DO NEXT? INVESTORS LOOK AT KEY INFLATION FIGURES OUT TODAY. EUROPE MAY BE ABLE TO FIGHT OFF THE BIG FREEZE BECAUSE OF STOCKPILES OF NATURAL GAS. AND THE U.K. UNVEILS POST BREXIT REFORMS AIMED AT BOOSTING THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY. WELCOME TO "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I AM ANNA EDWARDS WITH MATT MILLER. KAILEY LEINZ IS OFF TODAY AND WE HAVE HAD SOME DIVERTED NEWS FROM THE TOP OF THE BREAK WHERE THE MARKETS GO INTO NEXT YEAR. YESTERDAY AND TODAY, MARKETS TRYING TO CLOSE OUT THIS WEEK BETTER THAN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN AT THE START OF DECEMBER. MATT: IT DOES LOOK LIKE -- WE DEFINITELY HAD A GAIN IN THE CASH SESSION YESTERDAY IN THE U.S. AND WE HAVE A GAIN IN FUTURES AS WELL. WE HAVE A CONFLICTING STORIES IN TERMS OF OUTLOOK FOR MARKETS NEXT YEAR. WE WILL DIG INTO THOSE OUT THE PROGRAM. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS GOING ON IN ASIA. WE ARE SEEING GAINS ACROSS THE ASIA-PACIFIC, THE MSCI AT 1.20 5% AND THE HANG SENG IS GAINING 2% AS WELL. THE NIKKEI IS CLOSING OUT WITH MORE THAN 1% IN JAPAN AND YOU CAN SEE THE YEN, THE U.S. DOLLAR AT 136. THAT IS FEWER YEN THAT I BOUGHT THE DAY BEFORE. DEFINITELY RISK ON IN ASIA AND THAT CARRIES OVER TO U.S. FUTURES AS WELL, NOT QUITE AS MUCH RIGHT NOW. S & P FUTURES UP BY 0.2% BECAUSE WE WERE UP DURING THE CASH TRADE YESTERDAY AND WE ARE STILL NOT BACK TO THE 4000 LEVEL AS WE HAD AT THE BEGINNING OF THIS MONTH. THE 10 YEAR YIELD COMING UP A LITTLE BIT, STILL UNDER 3.50 RIGHT NOW. THAT IS THE LEVEL AFTER WE HAD CLIMBED TO A RECORD 4.25 A COUPLE OF MONTHS AGO AT LEAST FOR THIS CYCLE. AND YOU SEE NYMEX CRUDE IS UP 1.4%, BUT STILL AT LEVELS WE HAD NOT SEEN BEFORE THIS WEEK SINCE 2021. VERY LOW LEVEL RELATIVE TO WHAT WE HAVE SEEN THROUGHOUT THIS YEAR FOR CRUDE OIL AND THE SAME IS TRUE OF BRENT. FINALLY TAKE A LOOK AT BITCOIN, OVER 17,000, HOLDING AT THAT LEVEL. THE STABILITY SINCE THE FALL OF THE FTX EXCHANGE, IN FACT THE CLIMB SINCE BITCOIN WAS REVALUED AFTER THAT IMPLOSION, IS PRETTY IMPRESSIVE TO ANYONE, ALTHOUGH COINBASE MAY BE TRADING DOWN A BIT IN PREMARKET. WHAT DO YOU SEE IN EUROPE? ANNA: EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS MAKING MODEST GAINS BY AROUND 0.2% IN THE U.K. AND GERMANY. WALL STREET BENEFITED YESTERDAY FROM CRACKED EMERGING IN THE LABOR MARKET STORY AND WE ARE LOOKING AHEAD TO PPI DATA LATER TODAY. THAT'S COMING AHEAD OF THE FED MEETING NEXT WEEK. ALL OF THAT WILL ADD TO AN INTERESTING PICTURE GOING INTO THE FED MEETING. THE MARKETS ARE WAITING FOR MORE CLARITY ON WHERE THE INFLATION PRESSURE GOES. THE CHINA STORY OVERNIGHT WITH THE SUDDEN WEAKNESS IN THE INFLATION DATA ADDICT EXPECTATIONS. BRENT CRUDE IS UP 1.25% THIS MORNING. WE KEEP SEEING THIS TIME OF THE DAY THAT BRENT CRUDE IS HIGHER EVEN THOUGH THE NUMBERS LOOK LOW. THAT IS A DAILY PATTERN FOR WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CRUDE MARKETS RIGHT NOW. WE HAVE LOST A LOT OF GROUND SINCE THE START OF THIS WEEK AND TRADING PRETTY CLOSE TO THE AREA WE TRADED AT THE START OF THIS YEAR. WE HAVE BEEN UP MUCH HIGHER THAN THIS DURING THE COURSE OF 2022 WITH THE GEOPOLITICS. CREDIT SUISSE UP 3.2% THIS MORNING. THEY HAVE MANAGED TO PUT AWAY 98% OF THOSE SHARES OF THE 4 BILLION SWISS FRANCS, PLANNING TO RESTRUCTURE. MAN GROUP, THIS IS THE BIGGEST GAIN ON THE STOXX 600, THE HEDGE UP BY 6.6%. THEY ARE DOING A BUYBACK AND THAT IS PROVING POSITIVE FOR INVESTORS. I PUT IN THE EURO AT 1.05. WE HAVE HAD NO MOVEMENT TODAY BUT WE LOOK AHEAD TO DATA OUT OF THE U.S. AND THE FED ECB NEXT WEEK. THERE WAS AN INTERESTING ANGLE ON THIS THING THERE IS A TRANSATLANTIC DIVIDE, A HOME BIAS GOING ON ONE SETTING THE STAGE OF THE U.S. VERSUS EUROPEAN ECONOMIES. AND THEREFORE FX TRADERS ARE MORE POSITIVE ON THE PROSPECTS OF THE EURO. MATT: VERY INTERESTING. INVESTORS WILL BE WATCHING CLOSELY. TODAY'S RELEASE OF THE U.S. PRODUCER PRICE INDEX FOR CLUES ON INFLATION AND HOW THE FED MAY REACT. DWS GROUP SPOKE TO BLOOMBERG ON THE INFLATION OUTLOOK. > > WE ALSO THINK LONGER TERM INFLATION IS GOING TO BE ABOVE THE 2% THAT THE FED IS TARGETING. I THINK THAT INFLATION AND UNEMPLOYMENT TRADE-OFF THAT THE FED HAS TO DEAL WITH, THEY WILL SETTLE FOR A HIGHER RATE OF INFLATION IF THAT MEANS WE CAN KEEP UNEMPLOYMENT AT THE 4.5, WHICH IS THE NARROW RATE. MATT: VALERIE TYTEL IS HERE TO PREVIEW THE PPI NUMBER. THIS COULD CHANGE THE CALCULUS FOR THE FED NEXT WEEK. IS IT THAT BIG OR DO WE WAIT FOR CPI TO MAKE THE REAL MOVE? VALERIE: I THINK IT DOES PAID A LOT OF IT IS UNDECIDED FOR WHAT THE FED WILL DO BUT ESPECIALLY WHERE THEY PUT THAT 2023 DOTS, WHICH IS WHERE THEY WILL GUIDE THE TERMINAL RATE FOR NEXT YEAR. THE PPI DATA TODAY WILL GIVE US A HINT ON HOW STEEP A DROP OF GOOD INFLATION WE MIGHT EXPECT TO SEE IN NEXT WEEK'S PPI PRINT. BUT INFLATION IS WHAT PPI TRACKS CLOSELY. IT WAS THE FIRST TO EXPLODE IN 2021 BASED ON THE COMMODITY PRICE RISE, BASED ON ALL THE SUPPLY CHAIN PRESSURE AS WE CAME OUT OF THE COVID ERA. THE IMPORTANT THING IS HOW QUICKLY WILL THE STEEP DROP IN GOOD THAN INFLATION FEED INTO CORE GOODS? IT HAS BEEN ALMOST A YEAR OF DECLINES IN CORE GOODS, THE YEAR ON YEAR INFLATION METRIC, BUT WE HAVE YET TO SEE THAT REFLECTED IN CORE SERVICES. THESE ARE THINGS LIKE WAGE PRICE INFLATION, STICKIER COMPONENTS LIKE RENT. THOSE HAVE NOT TURNED AROUND AND POWELL HAS REITERATED OVER AND OVER AGAIN THAT THEY WILL NOT PAUSE UNTIL THEY ARE SURE THAT THIS COURT SERVICES METRIC HAS PEAKED. LET'S SEE IF THE PPI GIVES US A HINT ON HOW THE FLAVOR OF THE CPI NUMBER WILL COME NEXT WEEK. ANNA: A LOT TO TALK ABOUT WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION. BLOOMBERG'S VALERIE TYTEL WITH THE U.S. DATA AND WE HAD THE CHINESE DATA OVERNIGHT AS WELL. EUROPE IS BRACING FOR AN UNUSUALLY COLD WINTER. MARIA TADEO JOINS US NOW IN LONDON TO TAKE US THROUGH THE LATEST DETAILS. WHAT DOES THIS COLD WEATHER, AND IT HAS BECOME QUITE COLD IN LONDON, WHAT DOES THIS COLD WEATHER MEAN FOR EUROPE? MARIA: WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE WEATHER, AND IT MIGHT TURN ONTO A FULL PROSPECT OF THIS YEAR. IT DOES REALLY MATTER AND IT HAS A LOT OF REPERCUSSIONS. IF IT GETS VERY COLD, IT MEANS THAT YOU DRAW OFF FROM STORAGE BECAUSE HE WANTS TO HEAT UP YOUR HOME, YOUR PLACE OF WORK. IF YOU DRAW FROM STORAGE, THAT BRINGS POTENTIALLY THE IDEA OF RATIONING. THAT MEANS BLACKOUTS AND THE SPECTER OF RECESSION IN EUROPE. TODAY THERE ARE TWO KEY MESSAGES COMING OUT FROM THE TWO BIGGEST ECONOMIES. THE GERMANS ARE SEEING THE REGULATOR BE CAREFUL ABOUT THE AMOUNT OF HEATING YOU ARE USING. AND THE FRENCH PRESIDENT SUGGESTING WE DO NOT HAVE TO PANIC OVER BLACKOUTS BUT WE HAVE TO BE RESPONSIBLE, USE COMMON SENSE WITH THIS COLD SNAP. WE WILL HAVE TO SEE. IF IT IS COLD, YOU WANT TO TURN UP THE HEATING. MATT: WHAT IS THE POLICY RESPONSE? MARIA: MY FRIEND, MATT MILLER, GOOD TO BE WITH YOU ON THIS SHOW. IT HAS BEEN A LONG TIME. YOU LIVED IN BERLIN AND YOU KNOW IT GETS COLDER, BUT YOU ALSO KNOW THERE IS A FUNDAMENTAL ISSUE THAT EUROPE HAS NOT COME TO GRIPS WITH. UNTIL YOU FIX THIS DEBATE, YOU ARE NOT GOING TO GET A POLICY RESPONSE TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTION. THE DILEMMA IS WHAT MATTERS THE MOST. IS IT THE SUPPLY OR THE PRICE SIGNAL? WHEN YOU TALK TO THE GERMANS, THEY SAY THE KEY THING IS SUPPLY, ESPECIALLY AS YOU LOOK FOR STORAGE NEXT YEAR. WHEN YOU LOOK TO THE ITALIANS, WHAT THEY CARE ABOUT IS THE PRICE SIGNAL. I NEED ENERGY BUT I CANNOT PAY AT ALL THE AMOUNT OF MONEY THAT THE GERMANS ARE WILLING TO PAY. UNTIL YOU FIX THAT POINT, YOU CANNOT GET TO THAT DECISION. WE HAVE MINISTERS MEETING ON TUESDAY AND EXPECTATION FOR THAT IS MUTED. AT THE END OF NEXT WEEK, MINISTERS WILL MEET AGAIN IN BRUSSELS. MATT: I WANT TO POINT OUT AS WELL WE ARE GOING TO BE SPEAKING TO THE CEO OF MERCEDES-BENZ AT 8:00 NEW YORK TIME. I WILL ASK HIM, WHAT DOES MERCEDES DO IF GERMANY IMPLEMENTS RATIONING FOR FACTORIES? A LOT OF THEIR OPERATIONS DRAW ON GAS AND THEY WILL NEED TO RETHINK THEIR PLANS. MARIA: CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR IT. ANNA: THANK YOU. MARIA TADEO IN THE STUDIO WITH US IN LONDON TAKING US THROUGH SOME OF THE THINGS WE ARE WATCHING AROUND REGULATION AND PRICE SIGNALS. U.K. HAS REVEALED A PACKAGE OF POST BREXIT REFORMS TO BOOST ITS FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY. THEY ARE RELAXING CAPITAL RULES TO LIGHTEN THE BURDEN ON SMALLER BANKS. WE ARE JOINED BY LIZZY BURDEN WHO HAS THE DETAILS. WE HAVE HEARD A LOT THIS MORNING FROM THE U.K. TREASURY. DID WE HEAR WHAT WE EXPECTED? LIZZY: YES, YOU HAVE GOT MORE THAN 30 POLICY MEASURES, LOTS OF REVIEWS, BUT MOST OF IT TRAILED. WE KNOW ONE THING ABOUT THE CHANCELLOR, JEREMY HUNT, HE DOES NOT LIKE TO SURPRISE MARKETS. TWO THINGS STAND OUT TO ME. THE GOVERNMENT IS LOOKING TO INCREASE THEIR THRESHOLD BY 10 BILLION POUNDS TO 35 BILLION POUNDS, SO NOT IN LINE WITH THE SKEWED OFF REVIEW. IT IS ALSO LOOKING TO INTRODUCE THE U.K.'S OWN RULES ON SHORTSELLING INSTEAD OF THE EU ONES, THAT WOULD INCLUDE CONSULTING ON SCRAPPING A RULE ON NAKED SHORTSELLING, REALLY PLAYING INTO THE HANDS OF HEDGE FUNDS. WHILE THESE MEASURES ARE SIGNIFICANT, THIS IS -- MATT: NAKED SHORTSELLING WILL BE ALLOWED? LIZZY: IT IS BEING CONSULTED ON. THE POINT IS IN THE BIG PICTURE, THIS IS REALLY A WATERED DOWN VERSION OF WHAT WE HAVE BEEN HEARING ABOUT UNDER LIZ TRUSS AND ONLY A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO WHEN THE CITY MINISTER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, WAS BRIEFING. WE WERE HEARING ABOUT A BIG BANG 2.0. THAT IS NOT EVEN IN THE LANGUAGE TODAY AND THE REASON IS MUCH OF THESE REFORMS HAVE HAD TO BE SCALED BACK. THEY ARE NOW GOING TO BE KNOWN AS THE EDINBURGH REFORMS. YOU HAVE GOT THE CITY MINISTER AS WE SPEAK AT THE BORDER TO ADDRESS CEO'S. MATT: THAT IS COOL. I WOULD BE ALLOWED TO SELL SHARES I DO NOT OWN OR EVEN HAVE POSSESSION OF. AMAZING WHAT CAN BE ACHIEVED AFTER BREXIT. IS THIS WHAT THE CAN DO POST-BREXIT? LIZZY: IT IS CERTAINLY BEING FRAMED THAT WAY BY THE GOVERNMENT. THIS IS BEING FRAMED DOES THE GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY TO DEREGULATE , HAVING LEFT THE EUROPEAN UNION, BUT NOT EVERYONE AGREES WITH THAT FRAMING. TAKE A LISTEN TO WHAT HAD TO MAKE FARD AND TOLD -- MATT MCCARTIN TOLD US YESTERDAY. > > TO TELL THE SECTOR IF THEY WERE SERIOUS ABOUT THAT, IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN THE IDEA TO THINK ABOUT MARKET ACCESS WHEN NEGOTIATING A BREXIT DEAL BUT THEY FAILED TO DO THAT. LIZZY: RING FENCING IS AN AREA WHERE THE U.K. WENT FURTHER IN ITS REGULATIONS THAN THE EU, SO IT DID NOT NEED BREXIT TO UNWIND TO THOSE RULES. THE MESSAGE THAT THE CHANCELLOR IS GOING TO WANT TO HAMMER HOME LATER TODAY IS THAT THESE MEASURES WILL BOOST GROWTH NOT AT THE EXPENSE OF FINANCIAL STABILITY. MATT: THANKS VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US. LIZZY BURDEN. SHE WILL BE SPEAKING WITH THE U.K. CITY MINISTER LATER ON TODAY, SO THAT IS AN INTERVIEW YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE FOCUSED ON THE CITY. LET'S LOOK AT SOME OF THE STOCKS MOVING IN PREMARKET TRADING IN THE U.S. FIRST OFF, MICROSOFT AND ACTIVISION AFTER THE FTC TAKES A LOOK AT THIS $69 BILLION BY OUT, POTENTIALLY PUTTING IT AT RISK. YOU CAN SEE ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SHARES ARE DOWN RIGHT NOW, ONLY ABOUT 0.6% AND MICROSOFT UNCHANGED, BUT STILL A BIG STORY TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON. IF REGULATORS RULE THAT YOU CANNOT OWN THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEOGAME BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT LETTING OTHER PEOPLE IN ON YOUR IP, THAT RAISES A QUESTION ABOUT IP FOR SO MANY OTHER THINGS. TAKE A LOOK AT SHARES FOR TESLA RIGHT NOW, UNCHANGED. THERE IS A CONCERN AMONG TESLA INVESTORS THAT ELON MUSK MAY BE HAS TOO MUCH TO DO WITH HIS JOB AT TWITTER AS WELL. THERE ARE ISSUES POPPING UP AT THE CARMAKER THAT NEED TO BE ADDRESSED BY AN EXECUTIVE. COINBASE IS DOWN AS MIZUHO DOWNGRADES IT, SAYING THEY'RE CONCERNED ABOUT VOLUMES IN TRADING. AND DOCUSIGN WITH A BIG JUMP AFTER RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES. THEY ARE UP 12% PREMARKET. ANNA: DECENT MOVERS TO WATCH OUT FOR. LET'S GET BACK TO THE MACRO THEMES. COMING UP, KOKOU AGBO-BLOUA JOINS US FROM SOCIETE GENERALE. WHAT HE MAKES OF THE WEAKENING OF THE IMPULSES IN THE UNITED STATES WITH THE PPI AND CPI AND CERTAINLY FROM OVERNIGHT IN CHINA. WE WILL ALSO SPEAK TO KEVIN DALY OF GOLDMAN SACHS AS THEY SET OUT TO GAUGE WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK THROUGH 2075. THEY MUST BE TAKING A VERY LONG VIEW. DO WE NEED A NEW ECONOMIC MODEL LOOKING THAT FAR AHEAD? THIS IS BLOOMBERG. MATT: WELCOME BACK TO "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I AM MATT MILLER IN NEW YORK. ANNA EDWARDS WITH US OUT OF LONDON. WE HAVE A STORY TODAY ON FUND MANAGERS THAT I THINK IS SO TELLING ABOUT THE BUY SIDE VERSUS THE SELL SIDE. EARLIER THIS WEEK, STRATEGISTS PREDICTED A DROP IN STOCKS NEXT YEAR FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1999. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN THAT BEARISH ABOUT NEXT YEAR'S PERFORMANCE ON THE S & P 500 FOR OVER TWO DECADES. BLOOMBERG REPORTERS GOT ON THE PHONES AND CALLED FUND MANAGERS AROUND THE WORLD TO SEE WHAT THEIR TAKE IS FOR NEXT YEAR. FUND MANAGERS ARE EXPECTING DOUBLE-DIGIT GAINS IN 2023. IT TAKES TWO SIDES TO MAKE A MARKET JOINING US NOW IS LYNN THOMASSON, BLOOMBERG MARKETS MANAGING EDITOR. WHY ARE FUND MANAGERS, WHY IS THE BUY SIDE SO BULLISH ABOUT 2023? LYNN: ABSOLUTELY. WHEN WE ARE TALKING TO FUND MANAGERS, THEY ARE LOOKING AT CHEAP VALUATIONS AND GETTING INTO DEFENSIVE AREAS AS SOMETHING THAT COULD CARRY THE MARKET. WE HAVE SEEN A MASSIVE ROTATION INTO ENERGY AND OUT OF TECH THIS YEAR, SO I THINK PART OF WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IS SOME BOTTOM FISHING AMONG THE INVESTORS AND PERHAPS STRATEGISTS LOOKING AT THE MACRO PICTURE AND SAYING IT STILL LOOKS BLEAK. ANNA: WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHERE WE HAVE SEEN IT, ENERGY STOCKS HAVE BEEN POPULAR THIS YEAR. NO JP MORGAN'S KOLANOVIC SAYING TO SELL ENERGY STOCKS FROM HERE. THIS SEEMS TO BE THE BASIS OF THEIR BEARISH CALL. LYNN: WHAT THEY ARE LOOKING AT IS THIS DIVERGENCE OF ENERGY PRICES. ENERGY PRICES HAVE STARTED TO SOFTEN BUT ENERGY STOCKS HAVE BEEN STRONG. JP MORGAN IS SAYING THIS CANNOT LAST FOREVER AND WE MIGHT SEE A DIP IN ENERGY STOCKS. MATT: IT IS INTERESTING WHEN YOU LOOK AT OIL AND YOU SEE THIS ARGUMENT PLAYING OUT BETWEEN A REOPENING IN CHINA, THAT WOULD ARGUABLY GOOD FOR DEMAND, OR A RECESSION DUE TO CENTRAL BANK TIGHTENING AROUND THE WORLD. HOW DO YOU SEE THAT PLAYING OUT IN EQUITIES? LYNN: THAT IS EXACTLY THE TUG-OF-WAR IN MARKETS RIGHT NOW, IS THAT GOOD NEWS BECAUSE CHINA IS COMING BACK OR BAD IS BECAUSE WE WILL FACE A GLOBAL RECESSION? THE PICTURE IS MUDDIED AND TO YOUR POINT EARLIER ABOUT THE DIVERSIONS BETWEEN STRATEGISTS, IT IS EXACTLY THAT SPLIT IN THE MARKET. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. BLOOMBERG'S LYNN THOMASSON JOINING US WITH DIFFERENT VIEWS THAT MAKE A MARKET. LET'S TELL YOU WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE MARKET ANALYSIS. MLIV < GO > IS THE FUNCTION TO USE ON YOUR BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. THAT IS WHERE YOU WILL FIND THE MARKETS LIVE BLOG. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. MATT: CHINA IS RAPIDLY ABANDONING THE TOP MEASURES WHICH HAVE DEFINED ITS COVID ZERO POLICY. AS STEPHEN ENGLE EXPLAINS, LITTLE TIME HAS BEEN SPENT PUTTING IN PLACE MITIGATION MEASURES NEEDED TO DEAL WITH THE EXPECTED RESULTING EXPLOSION IN CASES. STEPHEN: WHILE HONG KONG HAS SERVED AS A BLUEPRINT FOR CHINA'S OPENING FROM COVID, IT IS ALSO A HUGE CAUTIONARY TALE. WHEN THE OMICRON VARIANT SWEPT THROUGH THIS MODERN CITY OF 7.5 MILLION EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE CITY'S SOPHISTICATED HEALTH CARE SYSTEM WAS SIMPLY OVERWHELMED. AT ONE POINT, HONG KONG HAD THE WORLD'S HIGHEST DEATH RATE DUE TO COVID. THERE SIMPLY WAS NOT ENOUGH SPACE TO PUT ALL OF THE PATIENTS OR BODIES. SOME OF THE SICK WERE PUT OUTSIDE ON GURNEYS AS BODY BAGS WITH THE DECEASED STACKED UP IN SOME WARDS NEXT TO THE INFECTED LIVING. MOST OF HONG KONG'S NEARLY 11,000 TOTAL COVID DEATHS HAPPENED BETWEEN FEBRUARY AND APRIL OF THIS YEAR. LIKE HONG KONG, CHINA HAS A LARGELY UNDER VACCINATED ELDERLY POPULATION, BUT ON A MUCH LARGER SCALE. AND CHINA TOO DOES NOT HAVE THE MORE SOPHISTICATED MRNA VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE. > > WE HAVE TO REMEMBER THAT CHINA HAS BEEN PROTECTED OF THE PUBLIC FOR SO LONG. THERE HAS BEEN NO HERD IMMUNITY IN CHINA, SO THIS IS GOING TO START AND THIS PROCESS IS NOT GOING TO BE SMOOTH. IT WILL BE QUITE DIFFICULT. STEPHEN: WITH THE SUDDEN DISMANTLING OF COVID RESTRICTIONS, INCLUDING MANDATORY PCR TESTING TO ENTER PUBLIC SPACES, CHINA IS BRACING FOR A SURGE IN INFECTIONS AND DEATHS. WHERE THAN 2 MILLION FATALITIES BY ONE ESTIMATE. CRITICISM OF COVID ZERO IS RAPIDLY BEING PLACED -- REPLACED BY CONCERNED THAT THE RAPID POLICY SHIFT IS HAPPENING TOO FAST AND THAT CHINA IS ILL PREPARED, LIKE HONG KONG WAS BACK IN MARCH, FOR A HEALTH CRISIS OF UNSEEN PROPORTIONS. STEPHEN ENGLE, BLOOMBERG NEWS, HONG KONG. ANNA: AN IMPORTANT REPORT FROM OUR COLLEAGUE STEPHEN ENGLE OF HOW BAD THINGS COULD GET IN CHINA. ANNA: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW. WHAT WILL THE FED DO NEXT? INVESTORS LOOK AT KEY INFLATION FIGURES DUE OUT LATER TODAY. THE BIG FREEZE THAT EUROPE MAY BE ABLE TO FIGHT OFF BECAUSE OF HUGE STOCKPILES OF NATURAL GAS. AND THE U.K. UNVEILS POST BREXIT REFORMS AIMED AT BOOSTING THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY. I AM ANNA EDWARDS IN LONDON WITH MATT MILLER IN NEW YORK. KAILEY LEINZ IS OFF TODAY. WE ARE ALL ABOUT INFLATION TODAY. WE HAVE PPI DATA DO OUT OF THE U.S. LATER ON. OVERNIGHT WE GOT TO THE CPI AND PPI OUT OF CHINA LOOKING SLUGGISH, PROMPTING TOP OF MORE STIMULUS TO COME AND THROUGH THAT, STOCKS MAKING MODEST GAINS. MATT: WAITING FOR PPI IS WHY WE ARE NOT SEEING THE KIND OF GAINS WE SAW HERE YESTERDAY WHERE THE KIND OF GAINS WE SAW IN ASIA OVERNIGHT. WE WERE LOOKING AT 2% GAINS IN ASIA AND HERE, FUTURES ARE ONLY LOOKING AT 0.25%, BUT WE ARE WAITING FOR THOSE PPI NUMBERS. VALERIE TYTEL TOLD US IT COULD BE A GAME CHANGER FOR FED POLICY. AND CPI COMES OUT AFTER THAT. WE'RE LOOKING AT A 10 YEAR YIELDS THAT IS COMING DOWN JUST A LITTLE SLIGHTLY, BUT ALSO NOT A LOT OF MOVEMENT. 3.47 AND WE ARE AT 3.48 EARLIER. WE ARE HOLDING AT THIS LEVEL OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. NYMEX CRUDE AT 72.18. THAT IS UP 1% BUT SUCH A LOW LEVEL THAT BEFORE THIS WEEK WE HADN'T SEEN THAT SINCE 2021, 72 HANDLE ON OIL. AND BITCOIN CLIMBING UP AND HOLDING ABOVE 17,000. THAT HAS NOT HELPED ANALYSTS' VIEW OF COINBASE, WHICH THEY SEE HOLDING LOWER VOLUMES. THEY DOWNGRADED COINBASE AT MIZUHO. WE TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE PREMARKET MOVERS. MICROSOFT AND ACTIVISION, THE FTC IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE PURCHASE. MICROSOFT'S PURCHASE OF ACTIVISION, PUTTING IT ON ICE. THAT COULD HURT THE SHARES AS AN ACTIVISION COME AS WE SEE. WE WILL WAIT UNTIL THIS THING OPENS. IT IS SUCH AN INTERESTING CASE BECAUSE REGULATORS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT WHETHER MICROSOFT WOULD HAVE CONTROL OVER THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEOGAMES IN THE WORLD AND WHETHER OR NOT THEY WOULD LET OTHER PEOPLE INTO THOSE GAMES FOR REVENUE-SHARING PURPOSES. IT IS SUCH AN INTERESTING IP THOUGHT EXPERIMENT. NETFLIX RIGHT NOW IS GAINING. IT'S GOT UPGRADED AT WELLS FARGO. THEY SAY NEXT YEAR THERE SHOULD BE MORE STABILITY IN TERMS OF SUB PRESCRIBED -- SUBSCRIBERS. AND DOCUSIGN UP WHERE THAN 10% -- 12% ACTUALLY THAN THE PREMARKET BECAUSE THEY HAVE RAISED THEIR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE. SO THAT STOCK COULD BE OFF THE RACES AT THE BELL. ANNA: INTERESTING ON NETFLIX, A DECENT MOVE AND IN THE WEEK THAT WE HEAR FROM HARRY AND MEGAN. THIS IS WHAT WE SEE IN EUROPE, UP BY ZERO .4% ON THE STOXX 600 RIGHT NOW. ENERGY STOCKS NOT DOING TOO BADLY. BRENT IS ON THE RISE ALSO OFF OF EARLIER HIGHS AND 76.51 IS WHERE WE TRADE ON BRENT. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THESE LEVELS SINCE THE START OF THE YEAR. WE HAVE COME QUITE A WAYS WHEN WE COME CLIMBING FOR BRENT AND COMING DOWN. HE STARTED THE WEEK WITH AN 85 HANDLE ON BRENT SO A SUBSTANTIAL SPEED DESPITE THE NARRATIVE AROUND REOPENING IN CHINA. CREDIT SUISSE IS RISING UP BY 3.5%, THEY MANAGED TO DO THEIR CAPITAL RAISING, 4 BILLION SWISS FRANCS IN CAPITAL RAISING. AND MAN GROUP IS UP BY 6.7% AND THIS COMPANY SAYS THAT THEY ARE GOING TO BE DOING A BUYBACK AND THAT IS PROVING POPULAR WITH INVESTORS. MATT: WE WILL CONTINUE TO WATCH ALL OF THOSE SHARES AS WELL. JOINING US NOW IS KOKOU AGBO-BLOUA, HEAD OF U.K. RESEARCH AT SOCIETE GENERALE. THANK YOU FOR COMING ON THE SHOW THIS MORNING. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT -- AS LYNN THOMASSON FROM OUR TEAM WAS SAYING EARLIER -- THE REOPENING ABOUT CHINA AND THE POSSIBILITY THAT THAT BOOSTS DEMAND AND AT THE SAME TIME, THE TIGHTENING OF CENTRAL BANKS AND THE POSSIBILITY OF THAT CAUSING RECESSION? IS THAT THE MAIN ARGUMENT IN MARKETS TODAY? KOKOU: I THINK IT IS PRETTY MUCH ALSO A QUESTION OF THE RESILIENCE OF CORPORATE AND HOUSEHOLD BALANCE SHEETS. THE SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF EXCESS SAVINGS THAT IS CAUTIONING THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURE AND THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS AND YOU ALSO HAVE TO FACTOR IN THE FISCAL POLICIES WITH ALL OF THE MEASURES, LIKE IN GERMANY, 230 MILLION EUROS OF ENERGY SHIELDS TO PROTECT AGAINST THE RISING COST OF ENERGY. IT IS ALSO A QUESTION OF TIMING. IT TAKES THREE TO FIVE QUARTERS FOR INTEREST RATES TO COME DOWN, SO THIS IS WHY WE ARE EXPECTING A RECESSION TOWARDS THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024 FOR THE U.S. THE U.K. AND EUROPE ARE ALREADY TO AN EXTENT IN A RECESSION BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THE BROADER ECONOMY, THESE TWO FOCUSES ARE SET ON EACH OTHER AND DEBATE FOR INVESTORS IS HOW THEY WILL AID DEMAND DESTRUCTION AND WHAT WE WILL SEE TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT YEAR. THAT WILL DETERMINE THE PATH OF INFLATION AND MONETARY POLICY. BUT AT THE CURRENT JUNCTURE, THE VIEW IS FOR INTEREST RATES TO PLATEAU FROM YEAR. AND THE SECOND PIVOT WILL BE ACTUAL CUTTING OF INTEREST RATES AS WE START TO SEE EVIDENCE OF A RECESSION OR A SLOW DOWN. MATT: IF WE DO NOT START TO SEE A RECESSION IN THE U.S. UNTIL THE BEGINNING OF 2024, DOES THAT MEAN YOUR SECOND PIVOT, WHICH IS REALLY THE ONLY PIVOT COMING BACK DOWN, DOES THAT MEAN WE DO NOT SEE THAT IN 2023 FROM THE FED? KOKOU: YES. OBVIOUS THAT THE RATE CUTS WILL ESSENTIALLY OCCUR IN 2024. I THINK THE YIELD CURVE IS EXPECTING CUTS TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT YEAR BUT FOR US, WE THINK IT IS TOO EARLY BECAUSE WE GET THE STRENGTH OF THE U.S. ECONOMY FROM THE JOBS PERSPECTIVE. THE FISCAL STIMULUS THAT IS EMBEDDED IN THE ECONOMY, AND ALSO THAT IS VERY IMPORTANT. IT IS THE CORPORATE PROFIT MARGINS. THEY ARE INCREDIBLY RESILIENT BECAUSE OF THE OPERATING LEVERAGE DRIVEN BY INFLATION. IN OTHER WORDS, NOMINAL REVENUES ARE GROWING FASTER THAN WAGE INFLATION. THEREFORE, EARNINGS ARE ESSENTIALLY BEING INFLATED BY INFLATION AND THIS ALLOWS, DESPITE THE INCREASE IN PRICES, BUSINESSES TO HAVE INCREASING EARNINGS. TO PUT INTO PERSPECTIVE, THE VALUATIONS HAVE ALREADY BEEN DERATED. ANNA: GOOD MORNING. YOU THINK THAT RESILIENCE IN CORPORATE EARNINGS, THAT IS SOMETHING THAT CAN CONTINUE INTO NEXT YEAR DESPITE ALL OF THE COST PRESSURES BECAUSE REVENUES ARE SO HIGH? KOKOU: YES. IN OTHER WORDS, IF YOU LOOK AT REAL EARNINGS GROWTH, THEY ARE ALREADY NEGATIVE BECAUSE INFLATION IS AROUND 10%. BUT WE ARE LOOKING AT THINGS NOMINALLY. THIS IS ONE OF THE BEAUTIES OF CORPORATE'S. IT IS AN INCOME STATEMENT AND THE WAY INFLATION FEEDS THROUGH. OUR VIEW IS THAT IN OTHER WORDS, WE WILL SEE DEMAND DISRUPTION AND A SLOW DOWN, BUT IT IS MORE OFFSET BY THE PRICING POWER THAT SOME COMPANIES HAVE BEEN ABLE TO USE. THIS IS THE ABILITY OF COMPANIES TO RAISE PRICES BY MORE THAN WHAT THEIR INPUT COSTS SUGGEST. ANNA: IT IS A POINT WELL MADE. LET ME ASK YOU ABOUT CHINA AND THE REOPENING STORY. WE CARRIED A REPORT BY ONE OF OUR COLLEAGUES IN HONG KONG, CASTING THE LINE BACK TO STRESS AND STRAIN THE MEDICAL SYSTEM IN HONG KONG DURING PEAK INFECTION AND WE NOW BRACE TO SEE HOW MANY INFECTIONS AND DEATHS WE SEE IN CHINA. GIVEN ALL OF THAT, WHAT DOES THE TRAJECTORY OF THE REOPENING STORY LOOK LIKE FOR YOU? KOKOU: OBVIOUS IT IS GOING TO BE A GRADUAL REOPENING. THE SOCIAL TENSION IS SOMETHING THAT IS UNBEARABLE LONGER-TERM. THEY HAVE BEEN IN LOCKDOWN MODE FOR OVER TWO YEARS NOW WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENED IN THE WESTERN WORLD. A COUPLE OF MONTHS CREATED A LOT OF PSYCHOLOGICAL PRESSURES ALREADY. THE THING IS, AS I MENTIONED EARLIER, IT WILL LEAD TO A NUMBER OF DEATHS, BUT THE ASSUMPTION IS THAT IT WILL RAMP UP VACCINATIONS BECAUSE THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WAS NOT DONE AS A PRIORITY AROUND THE PARTY CONGRESS REVIEW. AS THEY PICK UP MASS VACCINATION, THAT MEANS THAT DEATHS WILL HOPEFULLY PLATEAU OR LEAD TO A MORE MANAGEABLE PATH OF DEATH, WHICH IS SOMETHING THEY HAVE BEEN TRYING TO AVOID. THE IMPACT ON COMMODITIES AND OIL MARKETS WILL NOT BE AS AGGRESSIVE AS THE STIMULUS TOWARDS GLOBAL GROWTH WILL NOT BE AS AGGRESSIVE AS PEOPLE WERE EXPECTING. IT IS MORE OF A GRADUAL REOPENING AND CONTINUES REOPENING. MATT: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE IN THE STOCK MARKET NEXT YEAR? WHEN WE ASKED STRATEGISTS, THEY TELL US NEXT YEAR IS GOING TO BE A DROP FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1999, THE FIRST TIME THAT STRATEGISTS ARE BEARISH ABOUT THE FOLLOWING YEAR IN OUR SURVEY. WHEN WE ASK FUND MANAGERS, THEY SAY WE WILL SEE DOUBLE-DIGIT GAINS. NONETHELESS, 10% UP NEXT YEAR. WHERE DOES THE STOCK MARKETS GO CONSIDERING THE ECONOMIC EXPECTATIONS YOU HAVE OUTLINED? KOKOU: OBVIOUS THAT THE STOCK MARKET WILL BE RANGE BOUND OR MAKING A GRADUAL DOWNWARD DRIFT BECAUSE IT WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE DEATHS BY A THOUSAND CUTS, SO TO SPEAK. WHAT WE HAD IN 2022 WAS A VALUATION D RATING BECAUSE OF HIGHER BOND YIELDS. WHAT WE ARE EXPECTING NEXT YEAR IS THE EARNINGS RECESSION. IT TAKES THREE TO FIVE QUARTERS FOR INTEREST RATES TO HIT THE ECONOMY, WE HAVE A NUMBER OF OFFSETTING FACTORS LIKE SAVINGS AND PROPERTY MARGINS, BUT ALL OF THAT WILL HAVE TO FACE THE CUMULATIVE EFFECT OF TIGHTENING. THIS IS GOING TO BE A DOWNWARD GRAVITATIONAL PULL ON EARNINGS GROWTH AND THEREFORE WE CAN EXPECT TO SEE MORE PROFIT WARNINGS. THERE IS THREE MONTHS OF VISIBILITY IN TERMS OF BUSINESSES, SO VALUATION STABILIZING, BUT THE EARNINGS IS THE PART OF THE PREMARKET THAT WILL TAKE A HIT NEXT YEAR. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. KOKOU AGBO-BLOUA OF SOCIETE GENERALE, THANK YOU FOR SPENDING TIME WITH US ON BLOOMBERG TV. COMING UP ON THE PROGRAM, WE WILL TALK TO GOLDMAN ECONOMIST KEVIN DALY. HE AND THE TEAM AND SETTING THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE PATH TOWARDS 2075. WE WILL GET THE LONGVIEW. MATT: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." COMING UP LATER TODAY, INTERVIEW WITH MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP'S CEO AT 8:15 A.M. NEW YORK TIME. ANNA: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I AM ANNA EDWARDS IN LONDON WITH MATT MILLER IN NEW YORK. GOLDMAN SACHS ECONOMISTS HAVE TAKING UP THE DAUNTING TASK OF PREDICTING THE WORLD'S ECONOMY THROUGH 2075. THEY SAY THAT WE ARE ON A DECLINING PATH. AVERAGING JUST UNDER 3% PER YEAR OVER THE NEXT DECADE. LET'S GET OTHER DETAILS NOW ON THIS AMBITIOUS PROJECT. KEVIN DALY JOINS US, COHEAD OF CEEMEA AT GOLDMAN SACHS. VERY NICE TO HAVE YOU WITH US. WHY 2075 ON THIS PROJECT? KEVIN: THIS IS AN EXTENSION OF THE ORIGINAL WORK BY THE LEHMAN TEAM WHICH HE FIRST MADE 20 YEARS AGO WITH HIS COLLEAGUES. THEY HAD PROJECTED OUT TO 2050 AND AS IT IS CLOSE TO 20 YEARS ON FROM THOSE PROJECTS, GOLDMAN EXTENDED FURTHER TO SEE 50 YEARS INTO THE FUTURE. ANNA: HIS DECLINING POPULATION GROWTH ONE OF THE BIGGEST ASSUMPTIONS YOU MAKE AND ONE OF THE BIGGEST PIECES -- ONE OF THE BIGGEST ASSUMPTIONS THAT HAS AN IMPACT ON WHERE THE FUTURE ECONOMY IS? KEVIN: ABSOLUTELY. ONE OF THE KEY THEMES YOU HIGHLIGHTED IN YOUR INTRODUCTION IS IF WE SEE SLOWER GROWTH OVER TIME, MUCH OF THAT SLOWDOWN IS DRIVEN BY SLOWER POPULATION GROWTH. POPULATION GROWTH HAS ALREADY FALLEN FROM AROUND 2% PER YEAR AROUND 50 YEARS AGO TO 1% PER YEAR NOW. THE U.N. PROJECTS IT WILL FALL. CHINA, FOR INSTANCE, YOU SEE A RAPID SLOWDOWN. IN THE PIECE, WE DESCRIBED THIS AS A GOOD PROBLEM TO HAVE, AND IT IS NOT JUST FOR THE LONG-TERM ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY. WE DO NEED POPULATION CONTROL. BUT NEVERTHELESS, IT WILL PRESENT SOME CHALLENGING ECONOMIC CHALLENGES FOR ECONOMIES DEALING WITH POPULATION AGING AND THE SLOWDOWN OF GROWTH THAT INVOLVES WITH. MATT: IT SHOWS YOU HOW QUICKLY CONCERNS CAN CHANGE. I REMEMBER BAD RELIGION PUT OUT A SONG ABOUT 20 YEARS AGO CALLED 10 AND 2010. THEY WERE SO WORRIED ABOUT AN EXPLOSION OF POPULATION GROWTH AND NOW WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE OPPOSITE. KEVIN: I WOULDN'T SAY WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT IT. EYES -- AS I SAY, I DO THINK IT IS A NECESSARY YIELD OVER TIME THAT WE DO HAVE POPULATION CONTROL FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS NOT ONLY ARE WE SEEING A SLOWDOWN IN POPULATION GROWTH, BUT THE PROJECTIONS OVER TIME FROM THE U.N. ARE ALSO SLOWED. THEY PREVIOUSLY SAW POPULATION RISING TO 11 BILLION BY THE END OF THIS DECADE. NOW THEY SEE IT PEEKING AROUND 10 BILLION AND OVER TIME THIS PROJECTS THE NUMBER DECLINING. MATT: THIS FLIES IN THE FACE OF MY VISION FOR THE FUTURE. MYWALL-E -- MY WALL-E WORLD VISION WHERE ROBOTS AND A I DO OTHER WORK SO WE HUMANS ARE JUST LOUNGING AROUND. YOU PAINT A PICTURE IN THE JOBS DATA WHERE WE HAVE TENS OF MILLIONS OF JOB OPENINGS THAT CANNOT BE FILLED. IS THAT WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT? KEVIN: I SHOULD EMPHASIZE THAT IT WAS A GREAT FILM, SOMEWHAT A DYSTOPIAN VISION OF THE FUTURE, SO I AM NOT SURE THAT IS SOMETHING WE SHOULD BE HOPING FOR. MATT: BUT THE POINT BEING THAT THE TECH DOES ALL OF THE WORK FOR US AND YOU SAYING THAT THE SLOW LABOR FORCE IS A PROBLEM. KEVIN: WE DO SEE PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH OVER TIME AND WITH ANY EXERCISE SUCH AS THIS, WE SHOULD EMPHASIZE THE UNCERTAINTY INHERENT IN ANY LONG-TERM PREDICTION OF THIS KIND. ONE OF THE ADVANTAGES OF MAKING THESE LONG-TERM FORECASTS IS THAT WE EXCLUDE A LOT OF THE CYCLICAL UNCERTAINTY THAT WE THINK ABOUT PRETTY MUCH -- IN YOUR SHOW TODAY, HE SPENT A LOT OF TIME TALKING ABOUT CHINA AND COVID REOPENING. HOW CHINA REOPENS TO COVID, WHETHER THAT PROCESS GOES WELL IS CRITICALLY IMPORTANT FOR NEXT YEAR'S GROWTH IN CHINA, BUT IS MUCH LESS IMPORTANT FORWARD GDP GROWTH WILL BE IN 10 OR 15 OR 20 YEARS' TIME. THAT IS ONE OF THE ADVANTAGES OF LOOKING WITHIN THIS MODELING AND THE THINGS LIKE LABOR AND CAPITAL DYNAMICS AND PROPER TO BE -- PRODUCTIVITY. ANNA: LET'S GO TO THAT IN OUR CONVERSATION BECAUSE I STARTED LOOKING AT WHAT YOU'RE SAYING ABOUT POPULATION AND WE HAVE NEED FOR A NEW ECONOMIC MODEL BECAUSE IF ECONOMICS ARE DRIVEN BY PART TO BE GROWTH, WE HAVE TO RELY MORE ON. -- MORE ON THE LATTER. KEVIN: PRODUCTIVITY IS CRITICAL TO GROWTH. SOME OF IT HAS BEEN DUE TO POPULATION BUT ALSO SOME OF IT IS DUE TO SLOWER PRODUCTIVITY. ONE OF THE KEY RISKS THAT WE HIGHLIGHT WITHIN THE PEACE --PIECE -- PIECE, WE ARGUE THAT GLOBALIZATION HAS BEEN GOOD IN TERMS OF BOOSTING INCOME LEVELS AND THEREFORE REDUCING GLOBAL INCOME INEQUALITY, BUT THE PROBLEM HAS BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH PARTS OF LOCAL INEQUALITY. THAT HAS RESULTED IN AN UNDERSTANDABLE BACKLASH AGAINST GLOBALIZATION, WHICH POLICYMAKERS NEED TO ADDRESS THE FOCUS ON AND IT IS ONE OF THE RISKS. THIS BACKLASH AGAINST GLOBALIZATION, AN IN POPULISM AND THE INCREASED VOCALIZATION WILL REDUCE TRADE AND PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH OVER TIME. WE HAVE BEEN RELATIVELY CAUTIOUS IN OUR PRODUCTIVITY ASSUMPTIONS WITHIN THE MODELS, SO THE RISKS BOOST TO THE UPSIDE. AS WITH THE CENTRAL CASE, WE SEE SLIGHTLY PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH. ANNA: THANK YOU. KEVIN DALY OF GOLDMAN SACHS TAKING THE LONGVIEW. COMING UP, HOW ARE THE WORLD'S FUND MANAGERS FEELING ABOUT 2023? WE WILL GET ALL THE DETAILS. HAVE THE LATEST BLOOMBERG SURVEY COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. MATT: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I AM MATT MILLER IN NEW YORK WITH ANNA EDWARDS IN LONDON. LET'S LOOK AT WHAT IS AHEAD. AT 830 THEM A.M., WE WILL HAVE THE U.S. PPI READING FOR NOVEMBER. AND AT 10:00 A.M., WE HAVE THE U.S. WHOLESALE INVENTORIES, OR INVENTORIES AS YOU WOULD SAY IN ENGLAND, AS WELL AS THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN CONSUMER SENTIMENT SURVEYS. THEY ARE THE FINAL PIECES OF AIR THAT THE FED OFFICIALS WILL SEE BEFORE NEXT WEEK'S DECEMBER POLICY MEETING. ANNA: IT IS OK. DO NOT NEED TO SPEAK ENGLISH JUST FOR ME. THE NEW BLOOMBERG SURVEY SHOWS OPTIMISM FOR THE YEAR AHEAD BUT PERHAPS STAGFLATION. SOME INVESTORS PREDICTING THAT WE WILL NOT SEE -- THEY LOOK AS IF THEY WILL SUFFER THEIR WORST LOSS SINCE 2008. A REPORTER HAS BEEN COVERING THE DETAILS OF THIS INTERESTING SURVEY OF WEALTH FUND MANAGERS PAID WHAT HAS BEEN THE GENERAL TONE THAT THE SURVEY REVEALS? > > I WOULD SAY IT IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC OR CONSTRUCTIVE, IF YOU WANT TO PUT IT THAT WAY. 71% OF PEOPLE SAID THE MARKET WILL GO HIGHER NEXT YEAR AND THAT SOUNDS NICE, BUT IF YOU KEEP THAT IN CONTEXT WITH OTHER REBALANCING LIKE IN 2019 WHERE STOCK MARKETS RALLIED 30%, IT SEEMS MORE MODEST. MANY PARTICIPANTS ARE SAYING THAT WE ARE BULLISH, BUT WE BELIEVE THAT SOME OF THOSE THINGS ARE GOING TO BE RATHER SQUEEZED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR AND THEY ARE PREDICTING -- AS IN THE FIRST TWO QUARTERS WITH THE AREA STILL UNCLEAR. MATT: AND THIS IS A GLOBAL SURVEY, RIGHT? WHERE DO FUND MANAGERS SEE THE GAINS, OR ARE THEY EVENLY SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE EARTH? > > THAT IS ALSO INTERESTING WHEN YOU ASK WHERE THEY WANT TO PUT THEIR MONEY AND WHERE IS THEIR FAVORITE SPOT TO PUT THE MONEY. MOST ANSWERS ARE RATHER DEFENSIVE, SO HEALTH CARE WAS MENTIONED A LOT, WE SAW A LOT OF DIVIDEND GAINS AND HIGH-QUALITY STOCK, BASICALLY EVERYTHING THAT IS ABLE TO DEFEND A GOOD BALANCE SHEET TO DEFEND EVEN WITH AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN. ALSO ABOUT U.S. TECH, A MAJORITY SAID THEY WOULD STILL GO BACK IN, BUT RATHER TO BE SELECTIVE AND IF YOU THINK THOSE GROWTH COMPANIES AND TECH COMPANIES ARE ABLE TO PRODUCE EARNINGS EVEN IN DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT. WE ALSO ASKED ABOUT CHINA. A MAJORITY WANT TO GO BACK IN BUT MANY SAID TO WAIT A BIT AND SEE HOW THE COVID REOPENING STORY IS GOING TO PLAY OUT. ANNA: THANKS VERY MUCH. JAN-PATRICK BARNERT JOINING US WITH WHAT FUND MANAGERS EXPECT FROM THE MARKETS. AN INTERESTING STORY PASSING THROUGH THE BLOOMBERG. TESLA TO SUSPEND OUT ITS CHINA FACTORIES AND STAGES AND AT SHANGHAI EV FACTORY FROM THE END OF THE MONTH AS LONG AS JANUARY. WE ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON ALL