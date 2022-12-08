The David Rubenstein Show: Dr. Walter Massey

00:00

The highest quality of mankind. I've often thought this private equity. Then I started interviewing for my watch here interviews because I know how to do it. I've learned doing my interviews how leaders make it to the top. I asked him how much he wanted. He said 250. I said, fine, I didn't negotiate with him. I did no due diligence. I have something I'd like to sell and how they stay there. You don't feel inadequate now because the only the second wealthiest man. Was that right? One of the most overused phrases I've found is Renaissance Man, but it's not overused or inappropriate for one person. I met with recently, Walter Massey. Walter Massey has been the leader of Morehouse College, the University of California, University of Chicago, the Art Institute, the National Science Foundation, Argonne Labs. And now he's leading the effort to get the giant Magellan telescope funded by the U.S. government and by private institutions. I sat down with him recently at the University of Chicago to talk about what he's most proud of, having achieved this incredible life. He's had. Dr. Massey, you have been out, I would say, a renaissance man. You've been involved in education, the arts, business, science of all the things you've done in your incredible career. What is it that you're most proud of? Well, actually, I'm proud of all of those things. I think the position that God has given me more satisfaction is going back to Morehouse College, which was my home armada as president, and went back in 1995 and my wife Cheryl, and that. When we talk about the various things we have done, we agreed that that was a lot of fun. But as I said, satisfying a number of ways to go back to your mama to and to preside over their graduation. Will about 5000 African-American men. Well, let's talk about your background for a moment. You grew up in Mississippi when it was very segregated. What was it like growing up in Mississippi in the 1940s and 50s? My mother was a school teacher. I'm an elementary school principal. And, of course, the school teacher. I didn't know what I wanted to be, but I didn't want to be a schoolteacher. I thought I might want to be an engineer. I have no idea. I just heard the word engineer. I knew I would go probably go to college because even as a sip in those days, my family went off to college, mostly in Mississippi and Mississippi institution. I didn't know I would want to be at Morehouse and that was serendipity. A lot of my life has been that's won the scholarship that allowed me to go from the 10th grade to Morehouse. And that really changed my life. But you grew up in an all segregated area, ISE. We're not going to lunches and dinners with whites at that time. No, no. They all their lunches and dinners became close to was working in the kitchen. My grandmother worked as a domestic and even my mother. Who? What does the elementary school elementary school teacher and principal in the summers? Sometimes. What was a domestic? We were totally segregated. Segregated sounds to a mile. It was apartheid. Why did you worry for your safety and life at times? Not constantly. You one had to be careful, and you would. There were things you knew you would not to do. From a very young age, white women were very dangerous. White man also. But in particular things white girls and white women. You would that would places you didn't go, so that all modes of behavior which you expected, you learn to adapt to. But I didn't wake up every morning thinking I would be lynched. We lived in a community that was a fairly warm community. A big family calls them all and loved all around them. I would say in spite of the harsh segregation around us within our little bubble, you might say as much to keep it. I had a good childhood. You got a scholarship to go to more Morehouse when it was you had only completed the tenth grade. Yes. So what happened to the 11th and 12th grade? Did you need that? And you you went to Morehouse once, you kind of young to get to college? Well, I was 16 and I was part of a program, so I wasn't the only one. No doubt it's been going on for three years that I was in the third year of this experiment. And though about 15 of us in my group and there had been some before. So the college had sort of adjusted to these young kids coming in who didn't have courses. So we had good counselors and very good teachers. And evidently we were smart. I didn't know it because we were able to not just survive, but we were we. I would say what were some of the most accomplished students in the college? So you go to Morehouse and you decide you want to major in physics. So it was at a very popular major at Morehouse at the time. I was the only major film my entire four years in my class. I was a one before me for 40 years. And what did you tell your parents? You were going to be a physics major? What did they say? My parents were very good. My mother. They would have wanted to be the typical mother, to be a doctor. And I got pizza day or something, but they were comfortable with that. Whatever I chose, I came to physics, do mathematics. I was not a tinkerer. I was not a person who did experiments. And in fact, that was not that attracted to laboratory science. I like mathematics and I was pretty good at it. And I took my to my first physics who was so that it was a way mathematics could be used shot to understand the world around. So you majored in physics, you graduated from warehouse and then you decide to get a PHC and physics. At Walsh University in St. Lewis, why did you pick Washington University? Very good school back. How did you pick that school? My physics teacher at Morehouse. His name was Hans Sabina's Hobart. Christensen is Danish White Dynamite. Good pitch day from Harvard. And he became my mentor and grew into a friend. But as I said, I was only in advanced physics classes at Morehouse. I was the only one in the class. So I was like the Oxford tutorial system, just Chris and myself and Chris recommended that I go to watch you. This is 1960 now, and because I worked at Morehouse one year and it wasn't clear that that was ever a place was gonna be welcoming or nurturing and supportive of the young black person. Wanted to be a physicist and Chris Dodd was you had that environment then it turned out that it did. All of a sudden you're handing out money on behalf of the federal government, the National Science Foundation. You find you were more popular than you all or believe that it's always best to be on the side of the ask for, but to ask for. When you got your P H T R, what did you decide to do? I came to Argonne here in Chicago as a postdoc and our goal was run by the University of Chicago, such as ourselves, so shared with the University of Chicago that my first job was working with the group at Argonne National Laboratory. She worked in Oregon and eventually got a teaching position at the University of Illinois. And her? I did. And then you did that for a while. You were teaching physics. I went to ban it for two reasons. I loved my gone and I love my research, but that's what I was doing. I lived right here in Hyde Park about, oh, four blocks from here. DAX lab. And you could see it from where we are. This is the seed in nineteen sixty eight. Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated. And from where we are now, you can see the city burning and I could see it my apartment. And it really became clear to me that I had this feeling that I was just not contributing to the civil rights movement to the degree that I felt that I ought to. I was gone to are gone doing my research, coming home to the kids and around the community. But I wanted to be more engaged. And I thought if I went to a college campus where there were students, I would be more engaged in activities. I went to Obama for that reason and about it turned out to be the very best place in the world for the kind of physics I did. He did that for a while. And then you got recruited to go to Brown University? I did. And you became the dean of students at Brown? Dean of the college. Dean of the college. And where there are a lot of African-American professors. And at Brown, actually, at that point, there were quite a few. And interestingly, asked that because I was just reminiscing with some of my friends about what we call a golden age, about Brown. And then when I went to 1969 and seven, we had Professor Math and physics, engineering chemist, political science, history three and English. The general counsel was black, the associate head of human rights. So we had a wonderful black community. It didn't grow linearly and didn't even last little while. But yes, the period I was in the early 70s and what was right here, right there, Haidi Lun period. You're a brown for a number of years and then you got recruited to be the head of Argonne. I did. And so what does Argonne actually do? Hagen is what's called a general science national laboratories, one of the laboratories that the Department of Energy owns. But they operated by contractors. The university operates Argonne Flow for much of its history. It was involved in nuclear reactors. Now does basic science, a lot of materials science and low temperature science. That's why I was in the 60s. It also has a very large facility called the Advanced Photon Source, which is like a giant high energy X-ray machine that can penetrate through materials and examine them. It also has some of the world's fastest computers. It has a big program in energy storage, advanced research on batteries. So it's a broad based energy research laboratory. Now you're running Argonne is not a place that was filled with a lot of black physicists and mathematicians or it was fairly white. Fairly. It is not fairly is an understatement mostly. Why was that? Oh, well, maybe it was. Oh, well, all right. So you're doing that for a number of years and then you get a chance to be the head of the National Science Foundation. I did. All of a sudden you're handing out money on behalf of the federal government, the National Science Foundation. You find you are more popular than you you are or believe. It's always best to be on the side of the ask for, but to ask for it. You're doing that for a few years and then you get a chance to be the provost of the University of California system. Is that right? That's correct. So why did you take that position? It's a great job and you'd want to be a part of a major university. I did. By that time, do I transition from doing physics to administering science that are gone? And then as I began to see that, I really had a knack for, should say, running the organizations and the people, people like working for me. And I'd like working with people. And I saw that I could get things done, areas that I cared about, size, education, science, so underrepresented groups, these kinds of things. I couldn't do as an individual scientist. All right. She took the position you're the pro boss, the number two position in all of the University of California system, maybe the leading public education system in the United States, a higher education. And so you have a chance to be the chancellor or the overall head of the Universe California system. If you'd stay there for another year or two and then all of a sudden your alma mater comes calling Morehouse and they say come back and be the president of this small college in Atlanta, not the head of the universe, a California system. Why didn't you say, look, I'm gonna be the head of the university California system. It's a better job than being the head of Morehouse. Why did you not do that? I did say that. I said that for several months on the album to my alumni and friends and just do. I said, no, you're crazy. I've been here a little while. My whole career has been in big science, big institutions. I mean, that's that's what I know. But I thought about it. It really was a family decision one day, surely surprise. And I got flying and my two sons for Delta and I came home for work and there they were. And we talked a lot about it and reached a decision that I could probably do more in the areas that I cared about, some of which I mentioned at Morehouse one second that I really owe privately everything that I had achieved to my beginnings at Morehouse and that I ought to do this. My youngest son, the one who lives in Amsterdam, Eric, said, you know, being head of the University of California has been great, dad, but you can get a lot more accomplished at Morehouse. How many years were you, the president of Morehouse, that. Twelve years. Twelve years. OK. So while you're at Morehouse, you get an opportunity to go on the board of the Bank of America? No, I did that in California. OK, but then they all went on the board of the old bank the old fashioned way, merging. We were located in San Francisco. And then at one point they said you should be the chairman of the board of Bank of America. Is that right? That's right. Wasn't that severable? That's right. And if you want to be chairman of the board of Bank of America, I had no time to think about it. It came about so quickly. It came as a result of the shareholders meeting in April 2009, after the shareholders had put on the proxy agenda a proposition to separate the chair from the CEO. As you know, in most corporation, that's the combined position. And the shareholder vote got the most. It's got the majority of the votes now. The board didn't have to accept that shareholder vote. So recommendation. But the board did. And just after the board meeting, the then chairman, Ken Lewis, said the board executive committee was going to recommend it to the board, that I'd be the chairman. This is on the way in to the meeting. And I said, how long do I think about this? Is that about a minute? All right. So then if you get that position a couple of days later, the federal government calls you up and says, guess what? We got to talk to you. You've got some problems. They told you that you had to do some serious things to fix the Bank of America. Is that right? That's correct. I thought when I accepted a position that that was as prestigious as that and I thought, well, I can I can do it. I've been on a under, what, 15 years. I wasn't a novice in the board room or with that then a financial institution. I'd been on the board of McDonald's where we had a non-executive chair at one point. Motorola had a non-executive chair. So it be. So I'd seen what they did. It's about a two day week job. And you preside over meetings. You help with the agenda. You keep in touch as CEO. That's all I can I can do that until the Fed call and ask me, has someone made to Richmond, which is the office of the Federal Reserve branch that oversees Bank of America, which is located in Charlotte. And that's made to bring some other directors with me, because I didn't want to take this message back to my colleague, Don, myself. And the message they gave me turned this into a full time job. So they basically said that you had some financial problems at Bank of America and you need to make some changes. Yes. And ultimately, you had to spend a lot of time fixing the Bank of America, is that right? That's correct. And so then you led an effort to pick Brian Moynihan, who's still the CEO of Bank of America, is that right? That's correct. So that worked out OK. That's worked out fantastic. Brian, I think it's just done a wonderful. It's not just my opinion. He's been chosen. See the cover of time. Just in the financial industry, but throughout corporate America and the bank has done very well. Let me ask you right now, that's something you're involved in right now, which is the giant Magellan telescope. You're leading the effort to get people to fund the giant Magellan telescope. Why do we need the giant Magellan telescope? Since we have the the Web solar scope, it seems to be sending back pretty nice pictures. How much better is the giant Magellan going to be? Four times better. Four times better. Four times better resolution, which means the pictures will be sharper. But the science, the way it will work, the web is you seeing those pictures. They're sharp, but they are identifying parts of galaxies in space almost back to the beginning of the universe that people haven't seen. They can't folk it cannot focus more sharply as we would like to be able to identify objects. So the web will identify a portion of space. The GMT giant Magellan telescope can zoom in on that space, have final resolution, look at it more clearly. And in addition to that, we will have a set of instruments which collect that light, analyze it and see, for example, it doesn't contain signs of oxygen or water. So they'll be complementary. Palmer How much does it cost before we get the giant Magellan telescope? We're estimating now about a little over two billion dollars, two billion dollars. And where's that money coming from? It about has it coming from private sources. The University of Chicago being one of the eleven partners will pull up about that. And the federal government is now when negotiating, negotiating with the National Science Foundation to come up with the other half. You know, I've often thought the way you could raise money for the giant Magellan telescope is to take away the name Magellan because he didn't put up any money for it and let somebody very wealthy, Elon Musk or Bill Gates or somebody say, well, name it after them and put up a billion dollars. You ever thought of that? We'd think of that every day. I do. Yes. You have a billionaire that you like. Mean, I think you need a multi billionaire. But there might be some out there if you name money from. It's a big, big naming opportunity. I say actually, that's what we do. We have naming opportunities all the way from a mirror, an instrument that will look for exo planets for 20 million, 10 billion dollars. The mirror is going to be a name. We actually have one more name, Mitchell, a generous donor to the universe. That was 20 million dollars. This telescope dome itself is 100 million dollars. And you can name the whole we can negotiate ISE. Tell us, what are they going to name after anything? The water, Massey anything you think they mean for you? I think they have supported porta potties for the life of people on earth is gonna be better if that is funded because of what we're going to discover that there's life somewhere else in the universe. And how is that going to make our life better? I don't think it's going to make it like that in the sense of delivering material comfort, the material advantages that they send to make one human life more interesting and probably inspire people that think about their life differently. The artist Jeff Koons is friends of mine, says that when he looks at those images from the James Webb telescope, the others that show you almost the beginning of the universe, you see these galaxies. It just makes you realize how special it is to be living in these times when you can discover these things and how special it is to be a human being. I mean, how improbable it is that something like us that has been generated over all these years and now we still exist. Do you believe there is life in the universe somewhere else? I do. Now, why do I say this? Just probability. There was a firm. It used to be here. I slept with. It's purported to say it. Where is everybody? Why haven't we heard from them? Because just given the number of stars, it will flood. Now they're calling exoplanets planets that look like they would be situated close enough in the position of a star to have a life. Now they've already discovered five thousand five thousand in our galaxy, and given the number of galaxies, billions. And the universe just seems to be a highly, wholly unlikely from a mathematical statistical point of view that you wouldn't have conditions like we have on here. I don't have any other reason. So as you look back on your life, incredible career, what would you say is the legacy that you would like to have people think about you? What what would you most proud of having done is at the position at. At Morehouse or your scientific leadership, what would you say is your legacy to your children, grandchildren and your fellow Americans? Well, I wouldn't be in in particular accomplishment. I would hope it would be that people would realize that you can accomplish a great deal in life no matter where you start. If you first. I do think luck is involved a lot. But if you have the you have the right mentors, the right support, and if you yourself are willing to work hard at it. And I would be curious enough and bold enough to take advantage of opportunities when they arise.