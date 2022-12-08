Live on Bloomberg TV

The David Rubenstein Show: Dr. Walter Massey

Dr. Walter Massey, former Morehouse College president emeritus and former Bank of America chairman, discusses being raised in segregated Mississippi, building the Giant Magellan Telescope and whether or not we're really alone in the universe. He's on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." This was recorded Nov. 3 in Chicago. (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows