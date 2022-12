00:00

Now, as we see this stock rise. Keep in mind that the company today is facing a major test to its metaverse strategy. U.S. antitrust enforcers want to stop it from buying the virtual reality startup within. Now the FTC is arguing that men as play plan and we'll give it a leg up in dominating the TV markets. Let's dive more into this with Alex Branca is at the hearing in San Jose. And she joins us now. Alex, how important is within to Metta? It is pretty important. This is a company that every time it wants to expand into a new industry, it makes an acquisition. Think about Instagram. Think about WhatsApp. So for Metta, this is a new push for them. But this seems to be a really important one. We've already seen the company feature within its product conferences this year. And for all intents and purposes, Alex, they hope that at the end of this eight day hearing, they walk away with this company. If it doesn't go through with it, if it can't go through with it, is there a plan B here or does men need to rethink stuff? They have talked and we've seen in the court filings that internally there were some discussions about building something like this, but that was scrapped when they decided to acquire within. That's actually a key point of the FTSE argument as they've sued, met to try to block this deal that Medich could have built instead of buying. And that's why the FTSE views this as anti-competitive for the future of the virtual reality fitness market. So they are kind of adding to this VR portfolio within isn't fitness. And you can probably expect them to look across to gaming, to market places, into kind of business tools as well. Here's a weird question. Do shareholders want this deal to go through? Well, Mark, for sure, the CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, wants this deal to go through. He is driving the company out this virtual reality future. And it's something that shareholders have had some questions about. So for Metta, proving that VR is a thing that can make money for the company. And is this next kind of era of computing like Mark Zuckerberg, things you would think that investors who have stuck around and who are game for this VR future would like to see them building up this portfolio and finding things that consumers will pay for in the virtual reality world. Right. And sort of asking for patience like that's going to take some time. Let's focus a little bit to the FTSE part of this. Do they have a leg to stand on in this case? Because there's a lot of unusual aspects to the FTSE going after those. It is super unusual and it's super interesting. They're making an argument that they don't use very often, saying that this deal is not necessarily anti-competitive. Right this second, but it will tamp down competition in the future of a really new industry. The R Fitness. So experts will say this is an argument that hasn't been made in a while. You have to look back to pre 1970s when the government really got involved talking about the future of market. So if this does go their way, if the judge grants them the injunction to block this deal and Meadow walks away from this transaction, that could be pretty precedent setting or at least message setting for the FTC, whose chairwoman has been very blunt about looking to rein in the power of big tech companies here in Silicon Valley.