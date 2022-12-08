Meta, Microsoft and the FTC

00:00

Diana, today just is emblematic of what currently it feels like the administration's focus on emanate particularly within technology, which shouldn't be surprising in the kind of steered us this direction. What do you make of the doubling down from the FTSE at the moment? I think this is very much in keeping with the the chair's promises and the assistant attorney general's promises to really take a hard look at the digital sector and for good reason. You know, the digital sector is has grown dramatically in the last 20 years. They are coming off an acquisition spree that peaked in about 2014. It is absolutely a growth by acquisition model as opposed to a in or get a do it yourself model. It's sort of the buy or build question. So with the digital business ecosystems, that is the name of the game, it is to acquire and grow largely through acquisition. And both the Microsoft, Activision and the matter within are really, really good leading examples of this growth by acquisition strategy and the competition problems that they raise because they are very large companies with dominant positions. Diana, that word. Competition. That's the bit. I think consumers, investors struggle to understand or at least struggle to sympathize with the FTSE. Wait, right. Is the FTC doing this because it wants to foster competition in otherwise have many players in the metaverse switch? Let's be honest. And the real thing yet or they want to prevent monopolies. Or is it the same idea? I think it's the same idea. Right. The antitrust laws in the United States are designed to promote and preserve and protect competition for the benefit of consumers and workers and smaller businesses that might be trying to get a foothold in markets or expanding markets. Of course, that rationale, which is very consumer facing and worker facing and smaller business facing, can run up against rationales for why companies might need think. They need to be bigger, to innovate more or innovate more quickly and be more dynamic to ultimately bring new products to market and serve consumer demand. So there is a very strong tension there. But in the digital sector, I think the balances have tipped, as we've seen in these two cases. But also the DOJ case in Google, the FTSE case and in Facebook and in several state cases that there is a significant dominance problem in it in some of the leading digital tech players. And that competition really needs to be scrutinized very carefully. And emanate, of course, is one of the leading ways that these companies grow. Diana, do you have any sympathy for women in this in this instance? We met her in the startup within. You know, one thing we've learned is, of course, that the metaverse Susan Mason idea, it needs capital, you know, access to talent to grow and to continue. Are you worried that there will be an over stifling of innovation if big tech companies aren't allowed to go out and acquire smaller companies? So that's that's a really good question. And it comes up a lot in public discourse. But what is the better pathway to innovation? Is it to encourage competition by smaller rivals, independent market players, and have them grow into significant market players that could then challenge these incumbent companies? Right, the large digital tax or is it? And we do that through promoting antitrust enforcement or is it to provide a pipeline or a feed of these startups and smaller companies into the big digital ecosystems, knowing that they will be acquired and in claiming that that somehow will will increase the ability of companies to increase innovation? There's a real tension there. But again, I think the balance is tipped. And for example, in the matter, within case, the purchase of within, which has this leading D.R. fitness app, Supernatural, takes out a really important source of competition in a market that is all that that already does not have very much competition. So we worry about that when you eliminate competition in an already concentrated market in the Microsoft Activision case, that also that acquisition also eliminates important competition on the outside of a digital business ecosystem. And we worry about those acquisitions when there isn't already a lot of competition. So if you're in the camp where competition serves the interests of innovation or in the other camp, which is we need big companies to acquire, smaller companies to continue to innovate, that really frames out the debate. It's also an interesting debate to be having as we head towards basically a real pullback already upon us in terms of B.C. funding, a real pullback in terms of the free bounty that we were also used to. And I'm wondering, what ways do we tend to see big companies that are sitting on a ton of cash be able to foster innovation in the space they want to see grow if it isn't just by trying to do deals and actually acquire them outright? Right. Very good question. And again, the growth by acquisition model really serves as a as a funnel for a lot of a lot of the free cash that companies have. But I think you have to look a little bit deeper at the culture of the companies, at the way the digital ecosystems are structured with with a platform, with lots of cloud technology where we've seen lots of acquisitions in the last many years, but also these constellations of apps that exist in the ecosystem, that's a complex business model and it's the value proposition and it's really supercharged. So if you have market power in a platform or in cloud technology, all of those pieces of the ecosystem work together where where market power can be leveraged throughout the ecosystem. And so that complicates the innovation story as well. And in fact, my chart supercharged incentives to buy smaller rivals because by buying a new application like a like gaming content or VR app content, fitness app content, you're able then to connect that content to to the platform, a platform and to supercharge it with value with cloud technology. So it's a very complex business proposition. It's a value proposition, but also poses really complicated problems. Strand I trust enforcers in crafting complaints. But the ultimate concern, I'm sure, as you know, is that all of all of this gets locked up in a single ecosystem, which makes it very difficult for four smaller rivals to get into those markets.