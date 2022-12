00:00

What happened to triple digit crude to close out the airline? So what happened? Just wait. It'll come. That's a lot of people keep saying. And yet here we are with China potentially reopening. I don't understand the story. I really don't. It's a really complicated one. I just want to bring up a couple of names that are catching my attention this morning. Rent the runway. Take a look at those shares. They are absolutely skyrocketing this morning after reporting better than expected earnings up more than 15 percent. It's fascinating to me as you see everyone go back to work, go back to going out with friends. This is a reopening story and how much they see subscriptions going up as people try to dress up a lot more and go out of the Lululemon. Have you ever used this? Yes, I have. Would you think? I think it's a lot of fun. I don't know that I have the attention span to really focus. I thought it would go away. I thought it would go away like pandemic. I thought people would be a little bit weird about sharing clothes. Well, I don't it's what I thought. I thought that in the pandemic years, it's bounced back. I see people who don't wear masks and cough all over other people. So, I mean, you can you think back to normal? Back to normal. Also seeing a reopening story over from China. Yes, China up about 3 percent. Wynn Resorts up about 3 percent as well. Macao is relaxing Covid testing rules for both Chinese and overseas visitors. You're seeing a real pop in some of the casino stocks there. Just again, you're seeing people buy into it and kind of front run the reopening story. Is there a pain trade there if suddenly it's not as easy or as quick as perhaps people think? Stop, stop. I wonder what it's going to look like, how choppy it's going to be in 2023.