Jeh Johnson Brittney Griner Release

You have dealt with, if not specifically this sort of thing, things like this. How did they come about? We're told actually it was actually the intelligence agencies that work this out rather than it being done through the White House. Well, David, it's when. When I was general counsel of the Department of Defense, I was frequently involved, usually on the margins in discussions over releases of Guantanamo detainees exchanges. Sometimes these are often conducted through the State Department could be conducted the Defense Department. We're hearing the intelligence community here. And the thing to remember about these types of situations, this is and many people will second guess exchanging Brittney Griner for a hardened, dangerous arms dealer who's in jail for a long time, who was lawfully and rightly convicted of something. It's not like a business deal where you can say, no, this company is not worth 500 million. It's worth four million. You have to deal with the cards you're you're dealt. And we we have an American citizen who was in prison for a period of nine years for something that wouldn't even be a crime in the United States. Should we hold against her? The fact that the person on the other side of the equation was rightfully convicted for something very dangerous? I say no. And there are many considerations, foreign policy considerations, national security considerations. It's a multi-dimensional context. So it's difficult to second guess this. And I Americans specifically in members of Congress, I should hesitate to second guess this type of diplomacy. Here we have some Republicans right now already second guessing at the same time. Is this a matter of national security or humanitarian concerns? Because as you say, Mr. Boot was convicted of selling arms to kill Americans in Colombia, actually, for the insurrection is down there. And so he was a danger for national security. It does this advance the national security of United States or do we say, you know, as a country, I'm sorry, we care about our people, we're going to bring them home no matter what? I would say, David, all of the above. Russia, of course, is in the midst of its illegal war in Ukraine in how we view that situation from the national security perspective, the fact that the Russians have Brittney Griner is no longer part of that equation. So in that respect, it enhances our national security picture. Should we anticipate even the possibility that these discussions that happened with the Russians, whether through the UAE or otherwise, could lead to other discussions that might get people at the bargaining table with respect to Ukraine? I certainly hope so. President Biden has said that he would be willing to talk to Vladimir Putin under certain conditions. Perhaps this is some form of pathway, though. The personalities involved in this discussion may be wholly different from the personalities involved in the Russian government with other types of discussions. We just don't know. How concerned should we be about the use of drones to attack Russian bases inside of Russia by Ukraine? I think the United Nations made it clear we did not supply the armament to get that done. At the same time, I'm not sure we're really discouraging Ukraine from doing it. Is this a really tricky part? Was you have Vladimir Putin, the president, Russian, now starting talking again about nuclear weapons. This was never going to be a technology that we could monopolize here in the United States is bound to happen, that others would have armed drones for use in in conflict. From my legal perspective, we have to take extra care that armed drones are used in conformity with the laws of armed conflict. It's plain that Putin doesn't play by those rules, but Ukraine should. And so if there is a lawful military objective and it can be achieved through minimal collateral damage through an armed drone, I would say it's perfectly acceptable. Let's turn, if we could, to national security, to homeland security in particular that you were responsible for. We hear about various threats. The United States, most recently actually on power station substations in North Carolina, got shot up and took the power down to something like 75000 Americans. How vulnerable are we in, particularly with respect to the power structure? Power grid is considered critical infrastructure. It's one of the 16 sectors of critical infrastructure in this country. This physical kinetic attack on two substations demonstrates a vulnerability. I don't know that we can have 24/7 armed guards around every substation in America. The key has to be redundancy. It shouldn't be the case that an attack with apparently rifles on two substations takes out as many as 75000 households or. I even heard the number one hundred thousand initially. Redundancy have to be has to be the key. We live in an interconnected world, particularly when it comes to our power grid. And so. This is a lesson learned. Well, that's interesting. As you say, there are lot of substations and they're just sitting out there on the horizon with me. And if I if I could outline for you from my homeland security perspective a lot of other ways in which we are vulnerable to some sort of physical attack on something that is critical infrastructure. But it's probably not a good idea for me to do that on TV. I want to give people ideas. That's right. Earlier plans to do that. But but that's going to cost a lot of money to have that kind of redundancy and of backup, should that come from the government, should come from the private sector. A combination of two, who's going to pay for that? Most critical infrastructure in this country, something like 70 percent is in private hands. It's in. Businesses credit business interest, it's in our business interest to create this redundancy, it's not just something that's a matter of government importance. It's a matter of public importance. It ought to be a matter of importance for those who run critical infrastructure as well. Now, one of the things you did when you were secretary of Homeland Security is you oversaw a bulletin that comes out. Yes. On security and task bullets, the EMS has built a over that stand for an international threat advisory system. You're testing me. Okay. No. You always passed with flying colors. So tell us what that is and how does that make us safer? So we used to have the color bars, if you remember, right after 9/11. The problem with the color bars is once you go to a certain elevated level, it's very difficult from a political perspective to lower that threat level. So a couple of years ago, we went to this end test system, which is a bulletin that comes out when there is a specific credible threat. In 2015, I, as secretary of Homeland Security, decided to change that and just have these bulletins come out periodically every six months. Even if there was no specific credible threat just to give the public, the press what we see as the threat environment. Most recently, DHS put out another bulletin that talked about a heightened threat environment. It talked about really how certain types of attacks could be engendered by inspired by prior attacks. It lays out a dangerous threat environment. And the thing that I wanted to stress when I was in office, when I put out these bulletins, is we tell Americans all this bad news that will frighten them everyday. People want to know, OK, what does that mean for me? Does this mean I have to cancel my ski trip to Colorado? This means I shouldn't let my kids go to the tree lighting. And so I always tried to make a statement. Americans should continue to go to public places, enjoy the holiday season, travel, but be aware and be vigilant. My read of the most recent and test bulletin suggests that we can still make that kind of statement. Well, that's very reassuring, but it really does raise it in my mind. The question, it must be very difficult. On the one hand, you want to keep people informed. On the other hand, you don't want to scare them to death. Correct? How do you strike that balance? Because you can inform too little and then they don't know how to prepare for things. But also, you can just shut down the entire economy you don't want. That's the essence of the job. David, that's the needle we constantly try to thread in Homeland Security. John Kelly, my successor once said, if you knew what I knew, you'd hide under the mattress. To me, that's not quite the right approach here. We don't want to just scare Americans so that they close shop. You have to strike the balance between making people aware, telling them what their government is doing about it and then telling them what you can do about it as an American and what you should continue to do in your everyday life. And that was a needle that I tried to constantly thread. And it just. Helpful reminder, friendly reminder to my colleagues in Homeland Security. We need to continue to do that, because most Americans simply want to know how do I lead my everyday daily life? What do I tell my kids about going to school and going on vacations, things like that?