Going Viral: Brittney Griner Freed

00:00

This is a day we worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking, intensive negotiations and I think all the hard working public servants across my administration who worked tirelessly to secure her release. President Biden on the release of Brittney Griner. Now, this is, of course, going viral wherever you look. The WNBA star being released from detention in Russia after the U.S. swapped her for Viktor Bout, the so-called merchant of death, an arms dealer that Russia has been working for years to free. Now, Griner has been sentenced to nine years and moved to a penal colony. Last month, the Phoenix Mercury basketball star who played in Russia during the off season pleaded guilty to drug smuggling in July after customs officials found eight cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow Airport back in February. It has been a long journey and I never really reminded everyone how important this story is. Yeah, right away you are on social littler to hammer home the point. I've got Google Trends up on my screen. Brittney Griner is number one by a factor of millions in terms of what people are searching for this Thursday. Everyone around the globe has been tracking this case. And it's not the first time, I think that she's actually been high up the charts on Google Car. Yeah. What is the seventh most sought after all searched for athlete of 2022? I think the numbers say. And also, there was a great video I think you sold out from, well, a local sports team near you. Yes. Steve Carr. Yeah, everyone's talking about it. That's what matters. It does.