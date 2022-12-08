FTX Bankruptcy Team Meeting With Federal Prosecutors

00:00

What is the ETF and then we'll get to why is it benefiting? Sure. Thank you so much for having me. So what are ETF ties? I bet it is. It gives investors access to the inverse performance of some of the stocks that are correlated to or best represent the crypto ecosystem. So, for example, stocks like Coinbase Galaxy, MicroStrategy BLOCK, Robin Hood. These are names that are highly correlated to the price of bitcoin, for example. And really pop one point bitcoin pops over the past year, but since bitcoin has fallen from 70 percent seventy thousand to where it is now. These names have fallen in tandem along with the overhang of macro risk. So a lot of traders out there know about short currency bitcoin funds and they get their exposure that way. But at the fights we thought, well, there's a much bigger picture here actually, because there's so much contagion between equities that are related to crypto and really benefit from and generate revenues from crypto as it rises. So if that's going the other way, you know, there's got to be a product to capture the short there. And that's what we're trying to do. OK. So what happens if the market. Takes a pause and we over a longer term period, start to see both crypto related equities and just more broadly, digital assets rebound. Yeah. So in that case. So what you want to do is you want to look at a fund. I bet when you have the view that markets are going to fall or when you're looking to hedge your position. So if crypto starts to rebound, you can think about it as the hedge to having a portfolio. Or you could transition to another ETF like FTSE, for example. That is one or all of those types of companies as well. So there are a few crypto ETF products out there. There are single stocks out there. Obviously the investors can get back into like Coinbase and Robinhood, whatever they sort of like if their view is changing. But the point is that you sort of have tools that represent both sides of the trade. And that's really what we're striving to do is to give investors access to those products. And, you know, they're typically hedge fund types of products. So it really democratizes this for the average retail trader who we know is highly interested in crypto. And luckily, a lot of these are for publicly traded companies, publicly regulated companies. And I'm interested, though. Sylvia, what demand has been like for long, the sector? You're someone who speaks much about, well, where assets currently trading, why they should be trading. You often take a view from your perspective. All people gone about to expect some sort of pop back in some way. Yeah. Carolyn. And actually, you just made a really good point there. So the other benefit of of looking at shorting equities versus just shorting a cryptocurrency itself is that it's going to take a lot of these companies a while to recover. So even if crypto starts to end shop until the broader market recover. And tech recovers, companies like Coinbase, Robin Hood Galaxy, the companies we mentioned before, they're probably gonna have a lag to crypto itself to just because of the overhang of inflation and rates and things like that. So I think we have some time on this trade in terms of investors coming in. Absolutely right. I mean, the time for value creation is when markets are dismal. But I think that because of FTSE and you started this in the intro there, because of RTX, there's so much sort of apprehension to get back into the sector for some of the retail traders that domain heavily until we get some regulation, until we get some clarity around, you know, crypto and how the end investors protect protected. So I do think that it's going to be a slow roll on this longer term. You know, I am fully bullish on block chain technology, digital assets and tokenization, but I do think in the short term that it's going to be a little bit tough and you might benefit more on the short side than you will on the long side. Sylvia, are you a bit worried about the lack of new ways in which to gain exposure from the regulated perspective? You know, I I'm not. There are actually a lot of good ways to gain exposure, but they're not all cost efficient. So I think that looking at a short equity fund is a good way to do it, obviously the way we're kind of going about it because you just buy an ETF log in your account. Right. It's as easy as can be in terms of the short futures funds. You know, as long as there's sort of enough supply to build the fund and rebalance it on a daily basis. And you have clarity and transparency on what's in the actual fund, how much of it is short bitcoin and how much of it is, you know, sort of filled with something else. You want to make sure you're getting pure exposure. I think that's important. There are two really great options out there. And then I think investors can also short single name stocks if they'd like to. But I think, you know, the broader picture about will products be approved in terms of an either ETF or some of the different types of crypto currencies out there? I think this is just my sense that regulators may take some pause just because of what's going on in sort of the FTSE X issue. And they might seek to kind of come up with some rules and standardize the industry before approving the more nuanced products.