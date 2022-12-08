FTC Seeks to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal

00:00

When this deal was announced back in mid-January, whenever immediately everyone said this is going gonna run into issues with a new administration that was clearly focus on antitrust issues. It's a huge deal, 70 billion dollars, Microsoft's largest ever. If you're Sony, the seller of another competing console of your Nintendo, you've got to be looking this and shaking in your boots. This is Microsoft. The owner of the X Box, the seller of X box, buying one of the most popular gaming franchises, some of the most popular gaming franchises in the world. World of Warcraft, for example. And they're worried that your competitors are worried that somehow the owner of the X box is going to make it either going to limit your access to those best selling games that everybody wants on your console or that they're somehow going to degrade the experience. The FTC is very worried about that. Leena Khan, the head who was appointed by Biden, is very worried about that. And we saw the lawsuit happening as we speak in anti monopolist in her own words. But like you say, Tom, this is a huge deal. No bones about it. What does Microsoft do from here? Well, they've already tried to remedy the situation. They've tried to say, look, here's some things that we will do. We're going to assure we're going to assure our competitors that they'll continue to have access to these popular titles. There's also some some labor issues at stake here. They've they've kind of made promises that they won't oppose if employees try to unionize. That's another concern that the anti competition regulators have out there. But clearly, those who've not done it, they have not. They've not really been what the government is looking for. I would imagine now that we're in this place, you may see some more negotiating back and forth. But ultimately, if they can't reach of some kind of a settlement, you know, the deal gets blocked.