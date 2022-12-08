Firetrail's Doyle on Global Markets

00:00

How are you positioning going into the end of the year and setting up for whatever one thinks is going to be a very volatile year ahead? Yeah, absolutely. So growth expectations for global markets or the global economy are the weakest since 1993 outside of Covid and the GFC. So there are huge concerns for equity market investors in particular. But for us, it makes sense at the moment for investors to assess to what extent they're exposed to the consumer in particular. Also consider. To what extent they're exposed to unprofitable businesses at this point in the cycle. And for us, we think that it makes a lot more sense to have a diversified portfolio, both growth and value opportunities, particularly given how uncertain the outlook is. Of course, we saw two trends again, flashing that recession signal the most extreme settings we've seen in four decades now. And take a look at this chart where we really see a pass profit preferred gauge of the yield curve. This is also telling him that perhaps we need to see a Fed pause even with the transitory effect of that lag. It's now below zero for just the fourth time this century. The previous three times did, in fact, accurately precede a US recession. Do you look at these indicators and what does the messaging tell you in terms of how you need to set up for that? Yes, it's pretty clear that they're flashing Amber at the moment. And I think the Fed and Jay Powell acknowledges that. So the Fed, rather than being on a predetermined path, which they've been on for most of this year, it looks like they're going to be far more data dependent next year, particularly given their dual mandate. Now, the question for investors is to what extent will inflation stop them from potentially pausing or even reversing policy towards the back end of next year? So, again, looking at how investors are set up for performance in the coming 12 months, they really need to think about their exposures from a CDO syncretic or a stock specific perspective. It's been a very painful lesson to learn for most investors that central banks, they don't exist to backstop risk assets. They in fact exist to anchor inflation expectations. And that's exactly what the Fed is doing in other central banks around the world. Anthony, could China's swift reopening turn out to be more of an economic threat than an economic opportunity? You see this huge wave of demand really hitting global markets. Sherry, so we would very much see it on the opportunity side of the equation rather than a threat. The reason being a lot of the issues around supply chains have largely resolved. And again, we think can see consumer in the Western world and the developed world will be significantly impacted by a higher cost of capital, falling house prices and a more uncertain outlook, even potentially seeing deteriorating labor markets as well. So we very much welcome China's tentative steps to reversing that Covid zero policy. And obviously, that suggests a more rosy outlook for commodities in particular, particularly if the Chinese authorities start to stimulate their economy again and potentially refocus on growth, particularly by infrastructure spending. So that bodes well for iron ore in particular, which is obviously optimistic for those of us in Australia. Global equities, especially emerging economies. How do you position? Yeah. So what we are looking for in the global sense is a number of areas that we're particularly optimistic on renewable sources of energy, in particular renewable diesel, which particularly benefits from farm subsidies. And this structural thematic of sustainable, sustainable aviation fuel and sustainable energy sources. So a couple of stock picks. There are a couple of companies that we really like are Archer Daniels Midland, for example, and also darling, ingredients on the New York Stock Exchange semi's we think is an opportune time to invest TSMC and also Micron Technologies. We expect the semi market to tighten up considerably next year as demand starts to reflect, lower prices start to reflect strong demand, their strong structural demand for semi's and on the consumer side of the equation. We're very, very cautious on consumer discretionary names. No exposure there. Consumer apparel companies have been reporting close to 70, 80 percent rise in inventories. So no exposure there. And of course, the outlook for the US housing market is quite poor as well. So I think that bodes a lot of caution for housing sector names. If we assume a pretty broad rest reopening in China by, say, the middle of next year, how much exposure would you want to buy that market then? How much are you adjusting also for a potential inflation wildcard, particularly when it comes to a bump in energy prices, supply chain ramifications and the like? Yes. So in terms of the Chinese market specifically, we don't have any direct exposure in our global equity portfolio today. But obviously there are China beneficiaries, China reopening beneficiaries, and a lot of international investors actually play that through many of the Australian mining names for us. We own a commodity producer in First Quantum Copper Canadian listed. So the copper market is extremely tight and China reopening. That bodes well, as I mentioned, for not only iron ore, but commodities such as copper, which also benefits from a structural decarbonisation theme as well.