00:00

Let's say with oil down the company level, Exxon raising its annual share buyback after posting its highest profit on record. Bloomberg's Kevin Crowley joins us now with more details. Kevin, we got a lot of read out stuff from Exxon over the last 12 hours. What were some of the highlights from? They stood out to you. They increased their increased their share share buybacks for the second time this year to 50 billion dollars through the end of 2024. So it's quite an incredibly confident of their day. The financial returns of been in the future. They also stuck their capital budget to their medium term range of between 20 and 25 billion dollars or so, which shows that they are not going to chase chase production. They did not respond to the super high oil prices that we saw earlier this year. They're sticking to sticking within that fairly restrained capital budget, but it is up significantly on 2021 and 2022 as well. I mean, the big takeaway for me break with Exxon and Chevron is that they are still very, very confident on the Permian. They're investing, investing a lot of capital into US shale as opposed to the big megaprojects that we've seen in previous previous cycles, certainly over the past decade or so. Those mega projects are still seen to be to be quite high risk, especially when we have energy transition and these projects typically take decades to pay off. Jonathan Ferro comments on that point for a second. There's been a lot of concern about asset maturation or resource maturation basically in the Permian, as well as productivity falling off a little bit. If oil majors like Exxon and Chevron keep pumping a lot of money into it, does that prolong the asset life in a certain way? It does. It does. Yeah. The permanent the Permian is definitely getting getting getting more mature. Exxon is Chevron have such large positions within the basin that their assets are reasonably unaffected by that. Their acreage is big enough that they can maintain a very high production profile for many years to come. But it's certainly positive for the basin overall. The reason why they like it is because it's that very short cycle production. So they can invest today. They can get quick returns. And it's very low risk. Something you also broke on this, Kevin and Kurumi Mori, one that is a huge pay rise. And you get if you work at Exxon, you're talking in break like what? Oil companies are the place to be. Like you didn't you wouldn't have thought that a few years ago. That's right. That's right. It's been all about tech and and bankers. But this year, it's oil companies where you want to be the it's the highest salary increase program in 15 years. Average increase is about 9 per cent, but top performers getting anywhere between 15 percent and 25 per cent increases. So certainly good news after a very tough two to three years. Matt Miller, Exxon's main campus up in northern Houston at the moment. Kevin, do we take anything macro wise when we learned from Exxon as well as Chevron in terms of investing at the high end of the CapEx range, but still having the capital discipline, but also an enormous amount of buybacks? Is there a macro signal here? I think so. Both companies are actually spending more money on shareholder returns this year than they are on capital spending, which is quite reversals for much of the past 10 cent since it's 15 years or so. So these companies are really they're not they're not chasing they're not chasing production anymore. They're not they're not spending or they can on on trying to get and trying to get extra barrels. They're really rewarding shareholders quite significantly at the moment. So, you know, we shouldn't expect that the oil majors are going to are going to increase production hugely over the over the over the next few years or so. And partly partly that's to do with climate change. There's a lot of risk over how the energy transition is going to look. But also, as well as paying back investors over what's been a fairly miserable decade for energy investors.