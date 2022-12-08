Credit Suisse Raises $4.3 Billion Capital for Restructuring

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] This was a two pronged capital increase. Yeah, this was the second leg of the capital raise, importantly. Shareholders agreed to buy ninety eight point two percent of the shares and this rights offer by all accounts. That is a success. And the timing is notable because it comes a week after Credit Suisse's shares fell to a record low, which many will tell you made. This capital raise pretty much on shaky ground, a rights issue, I should point out, as an offering of shares to existing investors that allows them to buy shares in proportion they are holding at a discounted price. This compensates them for the delusion that occurs in a capital raise. So bottom line, it was a big success. Ninety eight point two percent of the shares are sold to the shareholders. The rest will go on the open market now for sale. This second leg raises about two and a half billion francs, combined with the first leg brings in about a total of 4 billion francs and four point three billion us all designed to fund a comprehensive restructuring of the troubled bank. Now, that was a private placement last month that included Saudi National Bank, which now becomes the largest shareholder, although with less than 10 percent. What's the outlook then for the bank, can it? Now that we know that it can fund the turnaround plan, the outlook a lot better than it was, and importantly, the wild ride in the stock due to be over. Let's just take a look at some of the reaction in Zurich. Our shares were up better than 3 percent in U.S. The American depository receipts, 80 hours were up at one point, better than 5 percent, closing within almost 5 percent gain. So Credit Suisse's CEO says the successful completion is a key milestone for what he now calls the new credit squeeze. You take a look at just year to date performance of this stock. It really had been dismal. There were a lot of questions about the future of the bank. The CEO saying this now, the fund raise allows further support for the strategic priorities are the right to for also strengthens it CETA 1 ratio. That's a key metric of financial strength. You look at the big picture for Credit Suisse in the last two years. It was an ugly picture. Billions in losses from two major fund catastrophes are cargos in green. So there were additional scandals, client defections, asset outflows. And now at least the CEO and analysts seem to be confident that they've shored up the balance sheet and put to rest questions about the bank's financial future. And they can get to the business of restructuring and turning things around.