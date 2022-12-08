Live on Bloomberg TV

Chief Future Officer: Naftali Holtz, Royal Caribbean Group

Chief Financial Officers now play a critical role in shaping corporate strategy and positioning organizations to meet future challenges. This episode focuses on Royal Caribbean Group CFO Naftali Holtz, who moved into the job at the start of 2022 when former CFO Jason Liberty was promoted to CEO. Carol Massar speaks with Holtz and Liberty about the company's comeback from a total shutdown during the pandemic, and its plans to rebuild its business and its balance sheet. (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows