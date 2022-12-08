Bonds Have ‘Bumpier Couple Months Ahead’: DWS’s Staples

00:00

Bonds back, keep hearing it, bonds are back, bonds are back, are bonds back. To be honest with you, I think bonds were back. I think they were pretty attractive in October. We've had quite a stupendous rally. We have the past six weeks, we've come down 80 or 90 basis points from the high. In the tenure, we've tightened in credit with high yield and a space that I like a lot mortgage backed have come in a lot. So I thought there were good opportunities back then. Now I'd pause a little bit. I think valuations are a little bit rich and I think there's going to be a bumpier couple of months ahead as you look across the curve. Where on the curve is rich? Do you think? I think the long end is rich. I think the 10 year treasury through three and a half, probably through three and three quarters is rich. And it wouldn't surprise me at all to test 4 percent as we go into the first quarter of 2023. You look at the fundamentals of the chips market. You're talking about break even inflation now at 220. That's all real hurdle as well as real true real rates. One point one percent, which I think long term is probably a fair valuation, if not a little bit rich so long and as are short end I think is actually quite attractive. So 4 percent Fed funds rate. What does that merit? 4 percent, 10 year yields. What does that mean in terms of the economic outlook? Does that mean that the Fed isn't gonna go as far as people think and that the inflationary impulse is going to be a little bit more protracted than a lot of people are pricing in? We think as we get into 2023, the market's really going to settle is in terms of long term valuation for the tenure. There's going to be volatility in between. But right now, we're not just looking at the next two or three months, we're looking at where we are in the end of 2003 into 24. A lot of our clients are long term investors. We want to put things into their portfolio that they're going to hold for a period of time. And we think fair valuation for the tenure. Once we emerge through the cycle of 2023 is in that three and three quarters of four and a quarter percent, four for treasuries. That's kind of shocking to me. And I'll explain why. I'm looking at a credit market that's grown up under this idea that Treasury yields would be around 2 percent. Well, how does that get completely transformed as companies actually have to refinance any 4 percent Treasury yield environment? That is a completely different scenario. I think there are a couple of things that are going on here. One, of course, is that QE is something of the past. So we don't have the global central banks buying a lot of those long treasuries pushing treasury yields down. But we also think longer term inflation is going to be above the 2 percent that the Fed is targeting. It's something that the Fed's going to have to wrestle with longer term, 3 percent perhaps is the right number. There's a lot of fundamental things that are going on with the U.S. economy as we emerge from Covid think of the change in the composition of the labor force. Think about work from home, the gig economy, quiet, quitting. It's going to make incentives to work a little bit different. Think about what's going on in terms of on shoring. You see the TSMC plant that was broke ground yesterday. That's not going to be the lowest cost producer of chips globally. You're never gonna get American produce chips cheaper than you are in Asia. Think of all the investments that are going to being done in decarbonisation. That's all going to raise basic global costs. And we think we're going to settle into a level of inflation that's higher than that 2 percent that we had in the lead. So we've had a multi decade bull market in bonds and in every cycle we've had lower lows in the Treasury market, lower lows, in fact, lower peaks rather in the Fed funds hiking cycle as well. Is this something that you think is going to change in the next several decades in the way it did over the last three? Well, of course, the obvious answer is yes, because if you extrapolate those lower lows, we'd get to negative rates because we were basically near the zero floor in 2020. And I think given the experiment that they had over in Europe, that's not going to happen again. No negative interest rates, I think are tossed aside as policy. And I do think that because of some fundamental structural changes, yes, you're going to see increasing rates, not back up to the 8 or 9 percent that we saw in the 80s. But I do think the market's going to get comfortable with 3 percent or maybe even 4 percent sovereign debt yields.