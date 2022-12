00:00

A 10 year treasury yields to love. I would agree with the sentiment that I heard in the intro, which is that tactically we may have run a little bit too far as it relates to this rally in yields, but I don't want to lose sight of the big picture. We do believe that bonds are back and for the first time in a decade, you're getting income and diversification from your fixed income portfolio. If you remember back not that long ago, 30 percent of the global AG had negative yields. Now only less than 3 percent has. And yields on the benchmarks are two to three times higher. And on the diversification side, that's been the challenge for all of 2022. You've had risk assets decline and you've had bonds decline with them. We think now that the Fed is closer to pausing, inflation is starting to roll over. You're going to get those diversification properties from fixed income as well. Kelly, you heard it from House say you heard it from most put out this bunch of bank bonds of bank bonds hit back at bonds back Colin. Bonds are back. We just published our 2023 outlook and that's our main theme, so it seems like we're we're basically in-line with most of the street. We hear about all those views were generally in the camp that we do think yields should fall in 2023, but not without some volatility. Well, when we came out with with our trading range should be or what our sort of target is for the end of next year. We put it in the 3 percent to three and a quarter percent range for the 10 year Treasury yields. That seemed like a much more bold call just a few weeks ago and now at below three and a half percent. We're not that far off. So our bonds, you know, to low or bond yields to low right now, maybe. I mean, we might see them yield rise a little bit in the near term, depending on what the economic outlook looks like in the incoming data. But the way we're positioning it, what we're telling our clients is that bonds are bad. We do expect yields to decline, albeit with some volatility over the next twelve months. And we continue to suggest investors lock in some of those higher yields with certainty now. Kathleen Hays the pushback and it comes from Citi and Andrew Holland, host a little bit earlier this morning when he published, he said the following We've been perplexed by the fold in Treasury yields, which continued yesterday. Markets are pricing at terminal Fed funds policy, right about 100 basis points above current levels, but then a rising probability of cuts in twenty three. That's possible. It's a possible hopeful scenario, but not unlikely one. In our view, what you say. Back to that, Colin. Well, I think the big question is, is about that potential cut. Markets are pricing in a rate cut by the end of next year, but a lot of Fed officials, including Jay Powell, have strongly pushed against that. They want to hike up to 5 percent or so and hold to really see how it plays out. When we look at how low yields are today, given expectations for another 100 basis points of tightening, we continue to see a deeper and more inverted yield curve. What that's telling us, though, is that the markets are expecting a negative scenario, negative results as a result of all this tightening. Expect growth to slow. They expect inflation to come down. We're starting to see it in the housing market, of course. A lot of us for certain parts of the market are being showing more resilience like the consumer. But we're in the camp that we do expect growth to slow. We do expect inflation to continue to come down as it has. And when all said and done over the next 12 to 18 months, we are beginning to price in those rate cuts. CAC, I know you're focused on this. Which one should I be focused on? The next 100 basis points of hikes or the cuts on the horizon being priced? So it's been very interesting to look at the price action because the terminal rate pricing has been very sticky. Everybody is in the same camp. They think that the Fed is going to buy. They're going to get there in the first half of the year. And then what the market has been doing recently. All the volatility in yields has been driven by the market pricing of rate cut. So through June of 2023 to June of 2024, the market is pricing in about one hundred and 40 basis points of rate cuts. And I do think there is room for the Fed in the near term to push back on this narrative just a little bit, because we're really not out of the woods yet as it relates to inflation. Now, we do think inflation is coming down, but we do have to remember that we've only gotten one CPI report and one PCG report that we're encouraging. And there have been false starts before. There have been false dawns before. And so that's why I think in the very near term, you know, we've seen a strong rally in bonds. The 10 year yield is highly inverted to the cash rate now. And we may try we may see the Fed try to push back on that a little bit when it comes to the dot plot next week. The can't say they are pushing for that. We said a million times, definitely over the last month. What do you make of the fact that this market isn't really responding to it? Well, I think that the market is very focused on the fact that they believe that inflation is going to continue to come down. And the leading indicators are there. They are they are more than they were the last time that we got a weak CPI report. And it looked. It ended up being a false down over the summer. If you look at, for instance, supply chains, if you look at, for instance, import prices and you look at rental prices, I mean, these things are coming down. And so I think the market right now is really hopeful for a soft landing. And this is where we'd say maybe a little bit too much optimism. The rates market is pricing very a very high level of concern about the forward trajectory for growth in the second half of 2023, where we're seeing a lot of complacency is on the credit side. Spreads in high yield and investment grade still look very much like they're pricing in a soft landing, like they're pricing in a scenario where everything just turns out fine, despite the fact that we have seen the most aggressive rate tightening cycle since the 1980s. So I can't see the pushback and you know it well, you probably heard it on this front from a few times as well. The pushback is the quality of the high yield index has improved markedly over the last five years. And the pushback is that even if we come into a downturn, you can't expect high yield spreads to get wider in the way they have done in previous down sense. What do you say back to the people that present the arguments to you? The quality is better. There is no doubting that that's that's in the numbers. When you look at the the ratings mix, it's improved over time. Some of that weaker quality has gone into the loan market. But ultimately we will look back at every recession and spreads do widened into the recession. So maybe you don't get the blow out to a thousand basis points. It's only six hundred or a hundred basis points. But for us, you know, we want to be invested in fixed income. This is the time to take advantage of income and diversification. We're having those conversations with our clients, but we're also saying stay high quality. We've seen an enormous amount of tightening and spreads are still very complacent here. So can't see right now either. About full 50. What would you say is the appropriate level credit spreads? I'm trying to work out what you were the team waiting for. How much? Why did they need to pay for you to stay? It's time to step in. So it is extremely difficult to time exactly the peak in spreads. They're at the peak and spreads for only a moment in time and then you start to see the policy reaction and they come back in. So we would try to be scaling into high yield as spreads widen and become more consistent with a recession probability. So in my mind, that's six hundred six hundred fifty seven hundred. You're stepping into those markets as they are widening. Knowing that the all in yield and the break, even the fundamentals are going to start to support you as you enter that market. Collins, you agree? And I guess when you say bonds of bank, you don't exactly mean high yield credit get. That's right. Not yet. John and I agree with almost all of Kelsey's points if we look at what the upside for yields is. If you look historically, I think it's easy to point to that eight hundred basis point level as as I want to say a goal, because that implies a good thing. But somewhere where high yields, high yield spreads could rise as we enter a recession. But maybe because of that higher quality mix, maybe we don't get to that level. So we're looking more in that six and a half, seven percent or above. But as Kelsey said, gradually move in to take advantage of higher spreads. I think an interesting point about that pushed back that you highlighted about that higher rate and quality mix. Again, Kelsey made a really good point about the loan market. If you look at high yield loans, you have to look at it in aggregate and loans tend to be more in that single B range. But also, if you look at number of issuers, this is something we've been looking at. A number of issuers that have low B or below ratings has really risen over the past decade. And our take on that is that's been a result of the low interest rate environment, people looking for yields and husbands, corporations that might not have a lot of debt outstanding, but we're able to tap the markets were able to issue debt that those look low ratings because there was demand for them. So even though these are small companies, maybe not a lot of debt outstanding by themselves. If you add them together, we think that poses a risk as we enter a slowdown. CAC is just one final question on the Fed. Looking ahead to next week, I'd love you feel on this. There are three told us at the Fed next week for the chairman. At least they can communicate through the statement to the projections for the news conference. What do you think he's going to lean on to push back against financial conditions? One of those three. All of those three. What are you more focused on? The dot plot is going to be very interesting. I think you are going to see more participants pencil in a policy rate above five for twenty twenty three. So the distribution of the dot plot in September was really interesting because five appeared to be a ceiling. Nobody projected not even the most hawkish member of the Fed projected that the policy rate could go above 5. I think you are going to see a few policy members suggest that getting a bit above 5 is going to be appropriate. But I think also he is going to need to communicate a few more things in the press conference, particularly around wages. He's talked about the fact that the rental or service inflation, ex rental prices is really going to be the most challenging part of inflation for the Fed to tackle. And the risk is, is that they claim victory too early. Wages end up staying sticky. They pause at 5 percent and then they have to go even higher when they realize that the labor market hasn't weakened enough to get the outcome that they're looking for.