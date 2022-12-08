BNP Paribas WM Upgraded US Investment-Grade Bonds, Treasuries

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Recessionary concerns, but also inflation, there are concerns in the picture for 2020. Three, right? I mean, those Dutch tech export restrictions, for example. That to me sounds more inflationary if you have supply chain by vocations continuing. You have a big reopening in China. More demand coming from the second biggest economy in the world. How key will prices be on where markets go from here? No, it'll be key what I think what we're moving from is peak hawkish and its peak inflation this year is what's the pace of the inflation decline that we're going to see next year. And I think the key there is what are the economic costs to this peaking inflation? Obviously, we have higher interest rates around the world. Now, if you separate that inflation picture headline, inflation is improving because petrol prices are down. We're seeing lumber prices down 70 per cent. Container ship pricing is back really below pre-payment nemec levels. So we've seen a correction in headline. But the core wages and rents, which is two thirds, will take longer. So we think it'll be 2024 before you get below 3 per cent. But the market reacts to rate of change and the rate of change will start to improve. We think going forward, whether you invest until you get there. Yeah, I think we've start our first port of call beginning of October. We upgraded US investment grade bonds and US treasuries and we saw in middle October a peak in U.S. treasuries, at least in the short term. And obviously the CPI figure last month was a big boost. And we've seen since then a very large Treasury rally near term. We need to digest those gains. But when you can get 4 to 6 percent yields in investment grade paper, that's attractive. You can wait. You can handle that volatility and store and good income high yield paper. Still, default rates could pick up with an impending recession. So a little bit more cautious, but income is your first port of call and it's a gift because we've been in zero rates for so long for the first time, investors have that option. I need to get your visa when it comes to mainland assets, because you have been accumulating Chinese equities since the end of the party Congress. All of these very fast paced developments when it comes to an exit out of Covid 0. Is it making you even more bullish? Take a look at this chart. When it comes to the snapback that we've seen for just the Shanghai Composite, one example of the big move we've seen back into positive sentiment, that peak of the rally summer, that the summer rally, I should say, the rally that we saw in summer could be the next target that we see. Yes, I think after the party come as it was deep pessimism, because the market really was pricing no change or no pivot to the China Covid restrictions, but through the end of next year as well. We'd seen no bottoming in the property market. Since then, we've seen two things, of course, the loosening and more targeted recovered restrictions. And we still have to get through winter in China. And we know the virus is more transmissible and vaccination rates need to pick up. However, the market is now starting to look through to next year, perhaps second, third quarter when we get more gradual loosening of policy. So it's encouraging these steps and they were a surprise to the market. But clearly, the risk reward was attractive because it wasn't pricing in anything just a few months ago. The property market also has not yet bottomed. However, we've seen more measures also since the party came as we've seen reserve rate cut and we've seen more financing for local property developers. Hence, we also think that could also bottom in the coming months. Of course, we know that property is for living, not for speculation. So we're not expecting a huge remember at all. The market needs to see as a stabilization in those factors are starting to align as we get into next year and the risk reward is attractive to start to accumulate. If we see the focus being shifted back into appropriate, that 5 percent GDP target being thrown about, and we do see that shift as we get into potentially a full reopening by, say, the middle of next year for China. How do you accumulate positioning ahead of that? If you're assuming that reopening. Yeah, I think the incremental will be great. Well, reopening will be gradual and incremental, so there won't be a big bang but gradual as possible. I think consumption is key. We know consumption has been depressed for a number of reasons. You saw that with those kind of name, specially local brands will benefit. Also, you're going to have very you want to be aligned with the government in terms of policy. So obviously the whole Eevee space and other related space has also benefit. But consumption would be the first port of call because that's been the most oppressed.