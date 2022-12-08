Live on Bloomberg TV

BNP Paribas WM Upgraded US Investment-Grade Bonds, Treasuries

Prashant Bhayani, chief investment officer for Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, discusses the outlook for inflation and its implications for economies and financial markets. He also discusses the opportunities he sees, and the prospects for China's reopening. He speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows