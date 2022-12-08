Bloomberg Markets: Americas Full Show (12/08/2022)

00:00

More than halfway through the trading day in New York, U.S. stocks a bit of a turnaround mode, ready to snap a five session slide. I'm Alix Steel. I'm pretty good. And this is Bloomberg Markets. So let's take a check in here on U.S. markets. So the why here is I have no idea. But the S & P is up six cents of one percent. The NASDAQ 100 outperforming up by one percentage point. Now, no surprise, the Nasdaq 100 was the underperformer over the last five days. And now it's the upper formers. And we're just really reversing the losses that we've seen in the last week. Two other things that are a bit perplexing. One is crude. And you would have thought of you a Keystone outage. And we'll talk about this in the next hour of six thousand barrels of oil a day. Crude would be a lot higher. We were we were up 4 percent. Now we're flat. Energy stocks also trading a little bit heavier today. How does that make sense? I'm not sure. We'll try to break that down for you. And as you have this rally in the equity market, you do not have any kind of rally in the bond market. In fact, you've a sell off really picking up steam and that spread between the two in the tens. Eighty three basis point. We haven't seen that in weeks. It's perplexing. It's a little odd. Also, take a look here at the shares of metal, their rebound. And with the rest of the market getting more than 1 percent. And as we see this stock rise. Keep in mind that the company today is facing a major test to its metaverse strategy. U.S. antitrust enforcers want to stop it from buying the virtual reality startup within. Now, the FTC is arguing that US play plan and we'll give it a leg up in dominating the markets. Let's dive more into this with Alex Branca is at the hearing in San Jose. And she joins us now. Alex, how important is within to Metta? It is pretty important. This is a company that every time it wants to expand into a new industry, it makes an acquisition. Think about Instagram. Think about WhatsApp. So for Metta. This is a new push for them, but this seems to be a really important one. We've already seen the company feature within its product conferences this year. And for all intents and purposes, Alex, they hope that at the end of this eight day hearing, they walk away with this company. If it doesn't go through with it, we can't go through with it. Is there like a plan B here or does men need to rethink stuff? They have talked and we've seen in the court filings that internally there were some discussions about building something like this, but that was scrapped when they decided to acquire within. That's actually a key point of the FTSE argument as they've sued, met to try to block this deal that Metta could have built instead of buying. And that's why the FTSE views this as anti-competitive for the future of the virtual reality fitness market. So they are kind of adding to this VR portfolio within isn't fitness. And you can probably expect them to look across to gaming, to marketplaces and to kind of business tools as well. Here's a weird question. Do shareholders want this deal to go through? While Mark, for sure, the CEO Mark Zuckerberg, wants this deal to go through, he is driving the company out this virtual reality future and it's something that shareholders have had some questions about. So for Metta, proving that VR is a thing that can make money for the company. And is this next kind of era of computing like Mark Zuckerberg thinks? You would think that investors who have stuck around and who are game for this VR future would like to see them building up this portfolio and finding things that consumers will pay for in the virtual reality world. Right. And sort of asking for patience like that's going to take some time. Let's focus a little bit to the FTSE part of this. Do they have a leg to stand on in this case? Because there's a lot of unusual aspects to the FTSE going after those. It is super unusual and it's super interesting. They're making an argument that they don't use very often, saying that this deal is not necessarily anti-competitive. Right this second, but it will tamp down competition in the future of a really new industry. The R Fitness. So experts will say this is an argument that hasn't been made in a while. You have to look back to pre 1970s when the government really got involved talking about the future of market. So if this does go their way, if the judge grants them the injunction to block this deal and Meadow walks away from this transaction, that could be pretty precedent setting or at least message setting for the FTC, whose chairwoman has been very blunt about looking to rein in the power of big tech companies here in Silicon Valley. Yeah, indeed. Hundred percent. Right. Alex, thanks lots. Great to see you. Alex Springer joining us. And speaking of legal matters, we're getting some headlines right now surrounding FTSE ex to the stand now. You've got Manhattan. Prosecutors are now leading the DOJ probe into the collapse of FTSE X. And the RTX team is going to be meeting with federal prosecutors in New York. Current CEO John Ray will be part of that. He'll be meeting this week in Manhattan. So that continues to unfold as we look ahead to the hearings about RTX and and crypto next week on Capitol Hill. All right. Now let's get back to the broader markets. Earlier today, I caught up with Goldman's Peter Oppenheimer, who spoke about the value versus growth trade in the months ahead. I don't think value is going to outperform necessarily for the next decade, and in many ways I think it's probably the wrong way to be thinking about the market now as a kind of binary split between growth and value. But I think it's going to become more of a hybrid. And we do think that some of the deep value areas are going to continue to outperform as real rates rise and you get some structural tailwinds rather than headwinds. But I also think the characteristics are shifting as well. And investors are going to increasingly put more value on sustainable margins and earnings and cash flows than they are purely on revenue growth. Let's get to take care which will carry haul ahead of us. Small mid-cap strategy at Bank of America Securities. Hey, Jill, how would you understand deep value and is that a good bet right now? Thanks for having me. Well, look, we. We do think value looks well positioned versus growth. You know, for that for the year ahead. And that's true both within the broader market as well as within small and midcaps. I think we're in a backdrop where near term we still expect interest rates to be higher. You know, fundamentally that that hurts a lot of the secular growth stocks. And, you know, their fundamentals for for many of these growth stocks have been deteriorating. You've seen, you know, earnings revisions for the NASDAQ have been trending down relative to revisions for the S & P 500. Meanwhile, value is still cheap and under owned by investors. So, you know, we would be selective and focus on companies with that with attractive free cash flow. That's a value attribute that tends to work well in these backdrops. Value leadership tends to broaden out more once Shery Ahn and more of a recovery period. So do Citi said in a note out that U.S. equities are not pricing in earnings contractions anymore, meaning that from that perspective we do hit a recession. It's hard to find that value. Do you feel like there are pockets of the market that are still pricing in a downturn? We do I mean, I think the the S & P 500, we were neutral in the S & P for the for the year ahead. So we have a four thousand year end target on the S & P 500 for 2023, which is not too far off from the levels that we're at now. And we think the market could go down before it goes up and then bottom this potentially at some point the first half of next year. But, you know, their equities are not as adequately pricing in a recession as some pockets, pockets of the market, namely small caps. And that's an area where you have seen the Russell 2000 trading at recessionary multiples, pricing in a pretty deep recession. And meanwhile, we think small caps could actually hold up well in this backdrop of continued high, albeit slowing inflation. They have a lot of commodity exposure. We expect commodity prices to remain higher for longer. So we think small caps are one of those pockets of the market that are pricing in the recession pretty adequately, which is so interesting because counterintuitively, that doesn't make a lot of sense in a recession. You don't want to own small caps, but this has been a very well telegraphed possible recession. So to that point, aside from energy and the small cap space, what other areas you think you'd be interested in in the small cap world? Yeah, I mean, I think to your point, typically you don't want to own small cups going into the downturn, but we think that, you know, a, it's been priced in by the slight segment today. And B, if you look at this backdrop that we're in. There's obviously parallels to the 1970s and early 80s where the Fed was trying to tame high inflation and small caps did very well in that backdrop, even during the downturns in the 70s. And, you know, we think that within small caps, you know, you want to focus on quality. So you want to focus on areas that are going to benefit from. We think cap ex spending more remain resilient. You've re shoring of U.S. manufacturing. Typically that that should benefit small and mid-cap domestic companies. So focus on quality, focus on cap, ex and re shoring beneficiaries. We think energy financials both look well positioned. Financials is actually one of the highest quality sectors within small caps right now and we'd be more cautious on, you know, small cap health care. That's an area that's much lower quality than than it looked heading into prior recessions. A lot fewer companies that actually have profits. Hey, Jill, MSCI index up 15 percent in November. European equities super solid in November. S & P not so great. And I'm wondering if we do get a downturn. If you think the capital flow comes out of the M into Europe, into us, or if there's a risk that more U.S. money can actually go to that extra extra value trade like Europe and like M? Well, I think, you know, we are global strategists and teams have been incrementally more positive on China, particularly in the second half, is as we see, you know, reopening Europe. We similar to within the US, we still see more downside risk in the near term, but for some recovery later in the year. So we think it's definitely going to be a year of two halves where there's downside risk to equities near term. And we would focus on those those pockets of the market. Where we see opportunity is, as we mentioned and you know, we've been saying for for the U.S. market overall, you want to out DAX rather than index. So, you know, avoiding those nifty 50 mega caps within the S & P 500 and focusing on some of the other stocks that are a lot more attractively valued and small caps or the equal weighted S & P. So those are where we see opportunity along with, you know, quality income. You know, some some defensive sectors like consumer staples. Hey, Jim, before I let you go, the price action has been very odd the last five days. What signal have you taken from what the S & P is doing now? Up seven tenths of one percent. Look, we we think it's going to continue to be volatile. You know, we've found some of the signals that we look at like the yield curve tends to be a long lead signal for volatility, which suggested to us that volatility should continue to be higher than we think. The market is going to go from focusing on the Fed to to now that the economic backdrop and the recession. So, you know, that's one of the reasons we expect it could be a volatile next several months and we would expect equities could fall further. We think the S & P 500 bear case scenario could go as low as 3000. But but typically, the market bottoms ahead of the economy. And so we could see a bottom and then a recovery in the second half of next year. You'll really get to catch up. Always. I'm talking to you. Carrie Hall, a Bank of America Securities, thank you very much. Time now for Bloomberg's first word news at Mark Crumpton Mark. Alex, thank you. In Saudi Arabia, China's President Xi Jinping met today with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudis are the world's top oil exporter and China is their biggest customer. But both are looking to diversify their energy mix as part of Xi's visit China. Chinese and Saudi companies signed investment agreements with green hydrogen and solar energy. President Biden will announce a 36 billion dollar bailout for a struggling Teamsters union pension fund today. It will help shore up one of the nation's largest multi employer plans, and it will deliver help to the president's union allies after he angered many in organized labor by signing legislation imposing a contract on railroad workers. Volatility hit the price of West Texas Intermediate today after the Keystone oil pipeline was shut down due to a leak. RTS Energy says the leak took place near the steel city in Nebraska. No word on when the pipeline will be back in operation. Keystone carries oil from Canada to Cushing, Oklahoma, and then onward to Texas. The House of Representatives has passed a bill that should provide federal protection for same sex marriage. The vote was 258 to 169, with 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the bill. Now goes President Biden to sign into law. Democrats have raised concerns the Supreme Court could reverse rights for same sex couples after it overturned the Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets, I'm Alix Steel to see energy declared force majeure and its Keystone oil pipeline system. That's after an oil spill into a Kansas creek forced the company to shut the line. Bloomberg's a Devika Krishna Kumar has been following this story all day and she joins us now. Devika, how much oil was actually affected? Hi, Alex. So that's the main question that we're awaiting answers on. We don't know how much volume of crude was spilled. We also don't know how long it's going to take before the line can be restarted. Those are some key points that we're waiting clarity on from the company. We haven't heard yet what exactly actually happened. Leaks typically happen. There's usually light technology or drones that sort of go in. A lot of money goes into making sure this doesn't happen. What went wrong? So, again, we don't know the specifics of this incident yet, but I can tell you more broadly in in the industry, the way that we detect leaks is based on a pressure system. So when you have oil flowing through these large pipelines, the way that they detect a leak is usually when there's a sudden switch in the pressure and the flow rates that usually tips off the people in the control rooms to check for weather, check whether there are leaks. Of course, there's also times when there are people who have just wandered, you know, walking their dog, for example, and they may notice that there's a slow leak. So there's different types of ways that you detect leaks on various systems. But depending on the type of product that they're carrying as well, in this case, they detected a change in pressure as of 8:00 p.m. Central yesterday and they shut down the system immediately, which is what they tend to do in cases like this. And they're still investigating the cause of the leak. I mean, we're taking an infrared helicopter right lens. And that was like a really expensive way to detect leaks, but better than walking a dog. Do we have an idea of how long until this mines of getting 60s and look at the price action in the oil market. And it seems very counterintuitive to enforce Missouri and main pipeline in the US. Yeah, like I said, it's another huge question mark in the market and it's not like this market can really afford it. Where we've seen the market so volatile in the last few days. Big swings up and down. So as of now, we don't have a clear picture from the company as to how long it might take. Most market participants are taking their cues from what's happened in the past. For example, in 2019, when the pipeline was shut due to a leak again in North Dakota, it took about 10, almost two weeks for it to come back that time. So people are trying to estimate based on what has happened historically in this case. However, it's important to note that the leak has gone into a water waterway. The leak was into a creek in Kansas. So that might complicate recovery efforts. And it depends on one's investigators are able to have a look at and assess the environmental damage as to how quickly the line can be restarted. Defecate. Thanks a lot. The point of the WTI is trading just seventy two dollars right now. Difficult question of command. Bloomberg News, thank you very much. Let's stick with oil now on the company level. Exxon raising its annual share buyback after posting its highest profit on record. Bloomberg's Kevin Crowley joins us now with more details. Kevin, we got a lot of read out stuff from Exxon over the last 12 hours. What were some of the highlights? They stood out to you. But they increase their increase their share share buybacks for the second time this year to 50 billion dollars through the end of 2024. So it's quite an incredibly confident of their day. The financial returns of the in the future. They also stuck there. Their capital budget to their medium term range of between 20 and 25 billion dollars or so, which shows that they are not going to chase chase production. They did not respond to the super high oil prices that we saw earlier this year. They're sticking to sticking within that fairly restrained capital budget, but it is up significantly on 2021 and 2022 as well. I mean, the big takeaway for me break with Exxon and Chevron is that they're still very, very confident on the Permian. They're investing, investing a lot of capital into US shale as opposed to the big megaprojects that we've seen in previous previous cycles. Certainly over the past decade or so, those mega projects are still seen to be to be quite high risk, especially when we have energy transition and these projects typically take decades to pay off. So Kevin does on that point for a second. There's been a lot of concern about asset maturation or resource maturation, particularly in the Permian, as well as productivity falling off a little bit. If oil majors like Exon and Chevron keep pumping a lot of money into it, does that prolong the Hang Seng life in a certain way? It does. It does, yeah. The permanent the Permian is definitely getting getting getting more mature. Exxon and Chevron have such large positions within the basin that they're their assets regionally unaffected by that their acreage is big enough that they can maintain a very high production profile for many years to come. But it's certainly positive for the for the basin overall. The reason why they like it is because it's that very short cycle production so they can invest today. They can get quick returns and it's very low risk. Something you also broke on this cabin and could be one that is a huge pay rise you get if you work at Exxon, you're talking in break. Like what? Oil companies are the place to be. Like you didn't you wouldn't have thought that a few years ago. That's right. That's right. It's been a little about tech and bankers. But this year. Oil companies where you want to be the it's the highest salary increase program in 15 years. Average increase is about 9 per cent, but top performers getting anywhere between 15 percent and 25 percent increases. So certainly good news after a very tough two to three years. Matt Miller, Exxon's main campus up in northern Houston at the moment. Kevin, do we take anything macro wise when we learned from Exxon as well as Chevron in terms of investing at the high end of the CapEx range, but still having the capital discipline, but also an enormous amount of buybacks? Is there a macro signal here? I think so both companies are actually spending more money on shareholder returns this year than they are on capital spending Xi Jinping, which is quite reversals for much of the past 10 cents since it's 15 years or so. So these companies are really they're not they're not chasing they're not chasing production anymore. They're not they're not spending or they can on I'm trying to get and trying to get extra barrels. They're really rewarding shareholders quite significantly at the moment. So we know we shouldn't expect that the oil majors are going to are going to increase production hugely over the over the over the next few years or so. And partly partly that's to do with climate change. There's a lot of risk over how the energy transition is going to look. Who says why is paying back investors over what's been a fairly miserable decade for energy investors? Hey, Kevin, really appreciate it. Great story. Great scoop. Kevin Crowley of Bloomberg News. Thank you very much. And still ahead, what do we do this? Something it's more on energy. Isn't it awesome? UBS releasing its billionaire ambitions report. We're in. Take a look at the top sector as a business opportunity. Is gonna give it away. But it's important to look at this is Bloomberg. Visit Bloomberg Markets. I'm Alix Steel, so time is something that caught my eye and this is the Billionaires Index from UBS. It's a survey that basically checks out what the billionaires in the world are looking to invest in over the next five years. And the top sector was energy, with 44 percent of respondents voting for energy over the next five years. Then you got pharma and biotech, software and services and healthcare and equipment. But I wanted to focus on the energy part of it because energy stocks in the S & P are up fifty eight percent so far this year. It's been a tremendous run up and cannot actually continue. Or is this kind of the top for oil prices? If we're moving into alternative energy to oil, the energy companies really have that kind of juice, really have that kind of upside or we're going to see a lot more consolidation and poor tap perhaps that provides upside. Kevin Crawley was talking about resource maturation, which basically means that the stuff that you're drilling, you're not going to get that much more out of it. You need to go buy other companies or buy smaller companies to really beef up your portfolio with that where the base is going to come from. The Alphas in it come from. When it comes to the energy sector anyway, that this is really interesting. That's where the billionaires are going to do that. Or here's a counterintuitive I don't know. That should be a very exciting space to watch over the next decade. Not that I'm biased. All right. Coming up, we're going to speak to Ed al-Husseini from Columbia Threadneedle. And take a look ahead to the inflation reports as well as the Fed next week. Also, talk about that curve flattening that eighty three basis points. Why are we so flat today? We'll break all of that down. This is Bloomberg. I'm general and welcome to Bloomberg Markets and I'm Alix Steel in for critic Gupta. Don, just a quick, quick check in here on U.S. markets. If the downdraft of the last four days is anything to do, raise question marks in the market. So is this the S & P is up eight tenths of one percent. I have no idea why. The Nasdaq 100 up one point three percent. No idea why. Just feels like we're reversing a lot of that selling that we saw just in the last few days. Two things to point out. Crude goes nowhere fast despite a pipeline outage here in the U.S. and also that two 10 spread into the Fed meeting into CPI next week. Eighty three basis points, a big flat dinner. We saw a lot of buying in the last few days. Maybe those were some short covering positions being taken on the market. And maybe now we're seeing a real acceleration, perhaps some of those shorts. But the selling pressure definitely continues here. John? Well, and certainly the easy place for investors to jump in today has been technology which has led the S & P overall. This risk on mode helping a number of individual stocks. For example, Alex GameStop, despite a challenging quarter, is actually up about 9 percent right now. Some people arguing that's based on some of the upbeat comments coming from the CEO. Let's not also forget about the situation in China and the reopening plans, which today are certainly giving a continued lift to some of the Macao operators like Las Vegas Sands. And then on the earnings front, always helps to see what companies are saying these days. Sienna had a well-received quarter and that telco equipment player is popping 20 percent. And then, Alex, we wait for some numbers from Costco a little bit later today, which will also give us a nice read of the consumer these days. Yeah, really looking forward to that. Their sales definitely came in a little bit heavy earlier. So time is the train down happening or not? Well, earlier we caught up with Kelsey Barrow from J.P. Morgan, who thinks that the market's a little too positive on the Fed's ability to hit that soft landing. The market is very focused on the fact that they believe that inflation is going to continue to come down and the leading indicators are there. They are there more than they were the last time that we got a weak CPI report in it. Look, it ended up being a false down over the summer. If you look at, for instance, supply chains, if you look at, for instance, import prices and you look at rental prices, I mean, these things are coming down. And so I think the market right now is really hopeful. First off, landing, and this is where we'd say maybe a little bit too much optimism. Okay. Let's keep the conversation going for more insight on the Fed and the rate plans ahead. We're joined by Ed Al Hussein, a senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle. Great to have you back with us. Just building on those comments, do you think in the market right now that there is perhaps too much optimism around this soft landing idea? That's a good question. I mean, I think we're really struggling to price a terminal rate above 5 percent, and whether that's a vote of confidence in the Fed and their ability to land this economy by but by keeping rates below 5 percent next year or some degree of overoptimism, particularly when you look at risk assets. I think the jury's still out on that. And the last week has been weird when it comes to price action. We saw like a huge rally in the bond market. Yields really coming a lot lower. I didn't really understand why the rally continued so hard. Then today we're seeing more of a sell off. How much how much price signal can you really taken on the market? Not a ton, I would really start with the front end of the curve, and there again, you know, we struggle to keep rates above 5 percent in terms of peak rates, term rates. We've struggled to keep the pause price stand that the Fed is clearly signaled is coming in the coming quarters. We've essentially priced in a peak ash, sort of a shade below 5 percent and then very quickly going into an easing cycle. That's a very optimistic scenario. At this point. So Alex also mentioned, Ed, some of the data points that we have to be watching heading into next week along with that Fed decision, certainly on the inflation front, plenty to digest as well. What are you going to be watching for? Yeah, I mean, obviously, the CPI print is quite important to me. The Fed's reaction function at this stage and their ability to communicate a couple of trade offs are very important. And in my mind, two things at the top of my list. First, the slowdown in the pace of tightening versus a higher terminal rate or a higher peak rate. That's that's the key trade off in the first half of next year. And second, the pause. There is a pause. That's that's that's likely, again, at some point in the first half of next year versus the duration of that cause, they're likely to stay on hold for longer. As data continues to accumulate next year, that's very difficult to communicate and not allow financial conditions to ease. Not now. Is a market too excited. And that's a very difficult. That's a very difficult challenge for the next week. So how does he do that? I mean, I'm looking at work, for example, and you're looking at the probability of a cut being fully priced by September. But the the the the cuts being moved forward. How does he price that out for the rest of the year? Like how how clearly does he have to say we're not going to cut in face of a recession? What we will see, and I think Paul is right to build that that case with the speech focused on the labor market last week. We will see essentially them accumulate a dash to build a dashboard of indicators, particularly labor market focused indicators that will commit them to staying on hold for for a good duration of time next year. So unless there is something disorderly, unless there is a an unforeseen shock, it's likely that they will say, look, we are going to stay on hold until wage, for example, wage growth comes down and is consistent with 2 percent inflation until we start to see some more slack in the labor market, perhaps in the form of higher unemployment until we start to see actual realized inflation, particularly on the services side, start to come down as well. We're likely to stay on hold and know that commitment right now isn't there yet, but that's the challenge for them over the course of the next several meetings is to build up that commitment and beat it into market pricing. So that's the US story, Ed, but globally, you're looking everywhere right now, including the stories surrounding emerging markets. What are you seeing? Yeah. Look at the emerging markets so far. If you look back on 2020 to broadly speaking, have held up quite well. Emerging market, of course, we've seen significant outflows. The backdrop to emerging markets from a growth perspective has not been good, particularly with a step down on growth in Europe and in China. And yet at the same time. Despite these shocks, despite a stronger dollar or repricing in in U.S. rates, the asset classes held up quite well. And now as you look forward to 2023. Most of this pain is now behind the asset class. The bulk of the repricing in the dollar and U.S. rates is behind us. And with the China reopening story, you saw these have some some some green shoots. So I'm getting more optimistic on on the asset class at this stage. So what's this song is going to mix and then head into next year? I think the local rate story is is very attractive again. Emerging markets hiked rates and I'm going to paint with a broad brush here. But emerging markets hike rates pretty early ahead of the Fed. Head spinning first on Tuesday morning. CPI data comes in, will work themselves out. This is going to be a really choppy landing on Wednesday afternoon. A special surveillance will cover the Fed's last great decision of the year power. If that Fed speak its decline as this Federal Reserve have a commitment to keep. The question is how high do they have to go? The CPI report Tuesday morning and the Fed decision Wednesday afternoon right here on Bloomberg, your global business authority. This is Bloomberg Markets, I'm Alix Steel with John Erlichman. Let's go to credit for a second cause carbonic shares. They're higher today. This is the online car dealer is now consulting with lawyers and bankers regarding options for managing its debt load. Joining us now to break that down from Atlanta is Eliza Ronalds Hannon, who covers high yield and distressed debt for Bloomberg Eliza. First off, what's carbon and doing? What are its debt holders doing right now? Well, Carmona has almost six billion dollars of debt outstanding, and the holders of that that have started to get worried that the company will not be able to repay all of it. And these holders include heavyweights in the debt world like Apollo, PIMCO, Black Rock. So they've banded together. They hold a majority of that debt and they banded together to make sure that carbon can't pull any sort of new financing move that will prime them. In other words, that will take precedence, mean that they are subordinated in the stack of creditors to get repaid if anything liquidates. Analyze it based on your reporting. Clearly, there is at times some tension between events, investors and companies. But this is also a story about trust amongst the investors themselves. Is that right? That's absolutely right. There has been a really significant trend in recent years of creditors positioning themselves against each other in order to do the kind of maneuvers that I was referring to carbon doing. So one holder of the debt will make a sweetheart deal with the company to provide them new financing on the condition that they can. Trump all the other creditors in the restructuring scenario. So in the condition that their debt will be senior to everyone else's. So all lines of this like all for one, one for all thing. This is unusual when it comes to kind of restructuring. Right. And I'm wondering if this is a template that we're going to start seeing next year as the enviroment becomes harder. Right. It's a bit unusual, certainly in recent years when the the it's been so hard to find juicy yields that the investors have instead leaned towards trying to really grab it all for themselves in a move where they make the sweetheart deal with the company. But we absolutely might see more of this, especially as every as the credit markets turn and every company is becoming a little bit more wobbly. The it seems like the investors are weighing the risk and reward of trying to get out ahead of all their peers or allying with their peers against the company. And so what are you going to be watching closely in terms of where things go next for a car, Varna? Obviously, a lot of volatility in the markets surrounding the business just given all of these moves. What I'm going to be looking at are the upcoming interest payments. Like I said, Ghana has relied on a lot of debt financing to fuel its expansion and it has sizable payments coming up in the first half of next year. Now, if the company or even the creditors are deciding that a real wholesale restructuring needs to be done, they might want to do that before putting any more money out the door in the form of interest payments. All right, allies, a helpful context, a good road map to what to be watching for and a great perspective on where we are today lies Ronald's hand and on the curve and a story. Let's move to another Covid story where debt is playing a key role. Elon Musk's bankers are considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla's stock that would replace some of the high interest it Musk took on to finance its takeover of Twitter. Joining us now, Bloomberg's Sonali Basak, who helped to break this story. Chanel. I remember when the deal for Twitter was coming together. You were talking to the different bankers about what would happen with this debt load. There were always questions, but I guess it gets even more complicated given the environment we're in. What what what can you tell us at this point? This deal has certainly been the talk of the town. Of course, the leveraged loan market and those home deals have been applying to certain situations. But Twitter is, of course, one of the riskiest, certainly one of the biggest here. And it's not the entire debt package we're talking about, John. This is really the unsecured fortune multibillion dollar package here that we are talking about. Why? Because it was really capped here at eleven point seven, five percent. And the banks have been really worried about losing money on it. And so as they're offloading this debt, we have reported previously that the bids were coming in quite low, as low as 60 cents on the dollar. In my own reporting, I will tell you, this is quite the war on Wall Street because you have private credit, you have other investors, yet the banks themselves, the private creditors trying to bid down the debt. And there is some rationale here for this margin loan instead because it would lower the interest rate payments for Elon Musk's himself. But what the question then becomes how much does he pledge of Tesla? What does he pledge? Does this actually happen is very much up for consideration. Still, no decisions have been made. And at what price? I mean, if Tesla's stock falls enough and there's any margin calls and that doesn't seem now out of the ordinary that that would happen, say, next year. Yeah. And then Tesla is one asset, right? He has other assets as well. But Tesla is what we are talking about in this instance. Again, there's other things that they could do. The market could recover a little bit into next year, how long they kind of stave off this problem. We'll be interesting to watch them work through because this doesn't need to be handled today. For example, I'm hearing also that there is a chance that they might want to deal with more of the situation closer into next year, because that way, if the market recovers a little bit, that means wouldn't take as much of a loss. But again, that interest payment, that one point two billion dollar annual payment that he would have to take on is more than Twitter makes. Really? So it's it would be helpful for him in some regards to really swap out that package if he could make it work. But to your point, it's not an easy deal. And again, he would have to pledge more of his two Tesla shares, to which he has pledged a lot already. So a lot of moving parts, Chanel. And just to go back to what you were saying, at least with some of the debt that the banks were looking to find an audience for. We're talking about institutional investors, but not really a strong push on that front. Until we move into next year. Yeah, that could be possible. Right. And that's the preference for the banks. When you talk to a banker that's on this deal, for example, the bankers will say, please, it's fine. We don't need to. We don't need to buy or sell this debt. Right. That 60 cents on the dollar bit is really not something that they're interested in doing right now. But, you know, it's negotiation at the end of the day. John, of course, the investors will want it cheaper. The banks will want to sell it at a higher rate. It's almost as simple as that, where the market clearing price will be and that will determine a loss. The banks will ultimately take on this debt. But remember, this is why is this interesting? It is tied up half of Wall Street. And there, of course, if they can get it cheap, there are plenty of people who would want sent. They want this at 50, 60 cents on the dollar. They're just at this time not going to make that happen for them. All right. Great reporting, as always, Schnell. Thanks very much for the update, Bloomberg Sonali Basak joining us on the Twitter Tesla debt story that we are tracking. We're gonna take a quick break. When we come back, candidates proposed change to a foreign investment law looks to protect its critical middle class industry and other sectors from Chinese state owned firms. We'll get the latest details on that next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets, I'm John opened with Alix Steel. Time now for today's For What It's Worth. Twenty one billion dollars Canadian. That is the amount of foreign direct investment by China into Canada last year. But Canada now wants to change its foreign investing laws in the name of national security. The proposed legislation does not mention countries, but it is part of the Trudeau government's new policy approach to China. Bloomberg's Brian Platt has been tracking this story and he joins us now from Ottawa with more details. And Brian, the backstory here is there was a new strategy, the Indo-Pacific strategy that this government outlined last month. Is that correct? That's right. There's a larger strategic shift underway here where Canada is trying to pivot more towards other allies in the region. So that's especially Korea and Japan. But really, any Asian country in the Indo-Pacific that has that's more like minded and to allow Canada to to pivot towards those countries and to start to protect some of its sectors from Chinese state owned actors. And really, the big one that we're talking about here is the critical minerals sector such as lithium when it comes to electric vehicles. Brian, is this going to hurt the development of these assets like does Canada and its other allies have the money, the will and the investment to do that? So I'm told that, yes, there is there is enough money out there, but frankly, Canada always has has a trouble with attracting business investment and foreign investors. So that is maybe one of the biggest questions here is if you're getting Chinese investors out. And again, I should emphasize, the legislation does not name China. It's agnostic when it comes to countries. But this is really shaped around China. That's the context here. And so it does mean Canada has to go out and find other investors in other countries to do it. But, you know, there's so much demand for critical minerals right now. If we're talking about that sector that you would think that there should be other opportunity here. And Brian, we should also point out, even before the idea of legislation, we have seen some action by the Canadian government specifically tied towards some Chinese firms recently. Can you tell us more? Yeah. So there was there were three lithium projects that Canada's industry minister ordered Chinese investors to divest from. And so Canada has been criticized in the past for being too free in allowing Chinese companies that have connections that Chinese state owned enterprises to take stakes in. In some of these projects that when it comes to energy projects, when it comes to critical minerals, Mining Canada has has been criticized in the past for being too open in that regard and not subjecting it to enough scrutiny. And so I think this is part of Canada trying to change that narrative a bit. Brian, quickly, retaliation. Do we expect any. Well, that's China's shown in the past. It's willing to, for example, on agricultural imports to use that as as retaliation. So I think that's definitely something to watch. All right, Brian, thanks a lot. Really appreciate it. Thank you to Bloomberg's Brian Platts and breaking news for you. The FTSE is said to sue Microsoft over Activision as soon as today. And the FTSE is said to sue Microsoft over Activision as soon as today. I'm still looking at Microsoft stock. It's coming in and about still up by one and a half percent are rolling over a little bit, though, from the highs of the session. Activism, blue blizzard shares, though, John, they're down by as much as 4 percent on that headline. Well, we had seen reports going back to November about this possibility, Alex. Remember when we're talking about acquiring a major game player by a company that already has a massive franchise in X Box? This was always going to be one of the considerations. And in recent weeks, in many ways, we've seen the markets trying to get their head around what this might look like, trying to get a sense on what strong lobbying team Microsoft in Washington can perhaps put forward to get to the finish line here. But again, probably a development that a lot of people were waiting for. Just based on the buzz these last few weeks. Yeah, but now, you know, it gets kind of it looks a lot bleaker. The FTC potentially suing Microsoft over Activision as soon as today. Activision stock down 4 percent. Watch that stock as we head into the close. All right. John Erlichman, I'm Alix Steel. This is Bloomberg.