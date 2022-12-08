Beyond the Bell 12/08/22

00:00

And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick alongside Katie Greifeld. We're counting down to the closing bell. Here to help take us Beyond the Bell, a global simulcast with Carol Massar a.m. Sunday. Welcome to our audiences across Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, quick take as well as on YouTube. Carol, make some sense here of the price action coming off the five days of declines and looks like people want to buy again. I feel like we're bouncing around. Just look at the last hour, the kind of ups and downs that we've seen in the major equity averages. I was just updating on my Bloomberg some of the big thing names because they have definitely been outperforming in today's session. You got Apple up about one point two per cent. You've got Microsoft up one point two percent. You've got Amazon up more than 2 percent. Metta is up one point two percent. You know, meter is up about 30 percent since early November. So it's interesting when people kind of push back on some of those great growth names and fake names. That's what we're seeing out perform today. Metta is up one point two percent. You know, meter is up about 30 percent since early November. So it's interesting when people kind of push back on some of those great growth names and fake names. That's what we're seeing out perform today. Well, speaking of pushing back on those growth and Fang named Samir, Simona just joined us, senior global market strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. I know he was on your program a little earlier as well. He says that he doesn't think equity markets right now broadly reflect a recession. And we could see, you know, retesting lows of 36, 37 hundred and actually below because that would again give us in the early part of next year, 25 percent upside to what his target range is for next year, which is at the end of the year, 44 hundred. And he's saying, you know, he doesn't think that that tech is the leader in this next round. The regime has changed. What is the leader cyclicals, he said, are going to do much better. He was surprised to see the move in oil today, given the supply constraints that you guys. But tech is a big part of my life. Well, thank you, Carol. She texts me a lot. Let's walk you through here. The closing bell is on real quickly here at Dow Jones Industrial Average, higher by about five tenths of a percent. S & P up about eight tenths of a percent. The NASDAQ higher by more than a percent here on the day. And the Russell 2000 up by about six tenths of a percent. Now, whether this really this mini rally that we had today, Carol, is a result of that softer weekly jobs report, jobless claims report, I should say, remains to be seen. Of course, we get to other big data points, PPR tomorrow on the core CPI next week. The head of the Fed meeting. Yeah, absolutely. They will be key. And obviously that Fed meeting will be key. S & P 500. Let's just go their broader market like to look at that. Most names are in the index actually higher today, Katie and 353 to be exact. Hundred forty eight losing some ground to unchanged. You're going to dig a little deeper, though, into what exactly was move in here. Yeah, I was pretty uninspired. I mean, if you look at the industry groups, you do have more green than you do read up at the top. You had nice rally in the chips. That industry grew up more than 3 percent or so. I see some durables up there as well, some consumer services as well. You look down at the bottom, it's telecom and it's energy, which is interesting energy having a really tough go of it lately, Carol. Not joining in on this rally. All right. So let's get to some of the individual names that actually saw some outperformance in today's session, Cabana. We've been talking about it a lot for the last week or so. And that stock was up about 30 percent in today's session. It sunk a record, 43 percent yesterday. So a bit of a bounce back, if you will, today. Narrative today also was more upbeat, and that's why you saw investors potentially moving into it. The company consulting with lawyers and investment bankers about options for managing that debt load. I know we've all been talking about it on Bloomberg properties as plunging used car prices in the company's swift cash burn, we know have really threatened the future solvency. But maybe they're all bonding together, if you will, and trying to figure out a solution going forward. I also want to point out, Dana, dog top of the Nasdaq 100. This one was good for about an eight and a half percent gain. The company's board member, a board member, Matthew Jacobsen, bought thirteen point three million dollars of shares. That's according to a filing with the S.E.C. So we saw that in terms of some outperformance. And I do want to go to rent the runway. I know it's a really super small cap, 142 million up. That stock was up about 74 percent. Today's session. Hard to ignore. It's still, though, down more than 70 percent year to date, about 30 percent of the float is shorted. It's maybe some short covering going on. But last night, it did report stronger than expected. Quarterly results boosted the company's annual revenue outlook. Wells Fargo coming out and saying third quarter, a welcome sigh of relief following last quarter's volatility. Wells is overweight, though, on that stock, again, up 74 percent today's session. All right. Let's check out some of the decliners here, starting with Tesla was a choppy session. It moved between gains and losses today at eight or nine times, but it did end up finishing the day down by three tenths of 1 percent. A lot of news for Tesla investors to digest. Starting with early this morning, Bloomberg News reported that Tesla is going to short production shifts at its Shanghai factory as soon as Monday, adding ads to signs for the demands. Electric car in China is not necessarily meeting expectations. Also, Elon Musk bankers considering some of the high interest debt he layered on Twitter with new margin loans backed by Tesla and then Shadow O'Kane has a really interesting story out today about how one of Tesla's. Largest individual shareholder said that the Tesla board, with all of this tension happening, all the challenges that Musk is facing. They are, quote, missing in action. Definitely. Check that one out on the Bloomberg terminal, Activision Blizzard. Down one point five percent. This after Bloomberg reported that the US FTC is seeking to block Microsoft 69 billion dollar acquisition of the company, saying that the tie up would harm competition. It was down as much as three point seven percent, but did finish off its lows. We should note that Microsoft's presidents, Brad Smith, said that, quote, We continue to believe that this deal will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers. And they just want to finish with the among the worst performers on a percentage basis that Lincoln National down ten point eight percent today. It's worst in more than a month. The company's CEO came out at a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs and says that she expects distributable earnings to be between 16 million and 800 million next year. Investors reacting negatively to that news. All right. We go back here to the broader market here and the flip flop that we continue to see in Treasury positioning that continued here on this day. Remember, we were bearish on Monday, bullish on Tuesday and Wednesday. And now back to bearish here you see where yields have actually drifted a little bit higher here. But really, the net effect is kind of a so far on the week, I think something like 4 basis points on the two year from where we were on Friday here and the inversion across the curve. That's still just about as deep as it's been in a generation or two tenths curve. Still it about negative 83 or so. I have to say, when I was watching all the market volatility on the equity side of things, you know, remain. I went back to the Treasury trade and just looking at how yields have kind of settled down, particularly at the longer end and just the expectations going out. And this is where I do wonder. You know, Katie, what we get from the Fed next week, what kind of kind of view that they have longer term when it comes to rates? I know they expect inflationary expectations to come down a more historical levels. But, you know, I'm just curious to see how much they stick to that and what they have to say about the potential for a recession that we've been hearing about ad nauseum all week. Is this a recession trade that's going on at the long end of the curve? Because the rally that we've seen there has just been astounding. But to your point, too, Carol, I mean, I know people buy a lot of people kind of pooh pooh it here, but we talk about just how far it's come down. I mean, we piece at least on the headline number I think was in March, and it's pretty much been a straight line down. I mean, every single month that continues go down. And I think the estimates for tomorrow, the same whether you look at the headline number or the or the core number here, and I know that's not the main metric the Fed looks at, but there is a lot of evidence here that that inflation fight, it's worked. It's a trend line. Right. That's moving in the right direction where the Fed wants it to go. All right. We had earnings, right? We do have some earnings. Lululemon is out full year net revenue seen at seven point nine four billion to seven point ninety nine billion. The company had been expecting about seven point eighty seven billion to seven point nine four billion. You look at how the stock is reacting, not happy, down 11 percent or so post to market as investors sort of digest it down 11 percent. Here to the upside, though, is Dr. Sign up about 13 percent here in after hours trading. Those earnings crossing the wire right now, 57 cents on the 3Q adjusted numbers that to beat over the 42 cents estimate here. Subscription revenue at six hundred and twenty four million. That's also a B. Here's our guidance for your revenue. Two point four, nine to two five. We'll just call it 2.5 billion. That's above what the street was looking for. Similar story for some of their guidance when it comes to some of the quarterly figures as well. So overall, it looks like at least a knee jerk reaction here on DAX sign is positive. I'm not getting some great insight into the company looking through the press release as far as commentary coming from the company's new CEO who says, quote, We delivered solid third quarter results, are pleased with the continued progress against our critical priorities. Looks forward to continuing to advance our business as we both innovate and operate at scale to the little revalue for all of our stakeholders. As a reminder, did really well during the pandemic, the questions about the way that people continue to use it, weighing, weighing on people, stopping using that. I mean, this whole argument that I agree with you. Yeah. Are we going to go back to good. We're going to go find your notary. Yeah. I mean, yeah. I mean, I notice. And to sign something. I was on your phone. I just signed one on my phone. It sounds like it's just like we're in ancient Greece or something. So you don't know Dow Jones. Just kidding. It's going to be a notary use when that stamp. Hey, listen, um, I mean, do they know how easy it is to be a notary? Yeah, sorry. I just died as a fan, like notaries that I have notaries in my family. So I guess I like the Lulu press release here. And what's interesting is they talked about we are pleased with our we are pleased with our early holiday season performance. Look forward to all that's ahead for Lululemon as we continue to deliver on their plan. But I do want to say that something the Lululemon CFO said, we are proud to have delivered another quarter of strong sales and earnings growth despite an operating environment that remains dynamic. What do you read? Dynamic that means changing. We're not quite sure. Lots of things going on. And you look at what happened to their gross margin and actually miss estimates a little bit, fifty five point nine percent. The expectation had been for fifty six point seven percent. So a little bit of a disappointment on the margin. Maybe that's what's filtering through to the stock because again, another big move in this stock had only been down about 4 percent year to date. Lululemon has been very resilient. So the bar was high. Very resilient. Just real quickly. Be crossing the wire, those numbers also beating as well, beating by a lot. Pets are resilient, or at least the money we spend have to spend IBEX. We spend all our per person. Me two dogs at home. OK. Yeah. Kitty and Katie's got like a few horses. Tim hates you. No, I don't. I looked at Tim. I could even get him to buy a stuffed animal upstairs. And the Wildlife Federation for Charity tied to me, by the way, is up five and a half percent. DAX sign is up 14 percent. Lululemon is a bit of a bummer. It's done about 11 percent. Me after. So we'll watch them into the Friday trade. That's a wrap. Bye. Beyond the ballot cross platform coverage, radio, TV, YouTube and Bloomberg Quicktake. We'll see you again. Same time, same place tomorrow.