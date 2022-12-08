Balance of Power Full Show (12/08/2022)

00:00

From the world and politics to the world of business. This is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York to our television and radio audiences worldwide welcomed the balance of power. The big news out of Washington Day was, of course, the release of Brittney Griner, the famed American basketball player from a Russian prison. And this is President Biden making the announcement at the Hoyt House. This is a day we've worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations. And I want to thank all the hardworking public servants across my administration who work tirelessly to secure her release. That was a guy was President Biden amount announcing the release of Brittney Griner. For more on what led to this, what we know about it at least. We turn now to Washington correspondent Annmarie Horden in Washington. And what do we know about how this came about? There's been a lot of pressure, David, on the White House to get more Americans home, especially after we had the Reid release in April, and we do know from the White House when reports and I'm talking about over the summer that they were in negotiations with Russia, with the Russians. But what they really wanted was Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Wieland for Victor Boot, this arms merchant who Moscow has sought through these for four years. He was on a 25 year sentence in the United States. He's known as the merchant of Arms and the sanctions buster. And he is now heading back to Moscow. What we do know is that the swap took place in the United Arab Emirates between, you know, the UAE. These are really touting what they played in this role as offering this place, as well as discussions between the Russians and the US. And the president really made clear this morning it's a good day. But he also said it wasn't about which American to bring home. And what we're hearing from officials is that for Paul Wieland, who gave an interview to CNN saying he was devastated, that more could not be done for his release. U.S. officials said he wasn't on the cards for the Russians, so he was either Greiner or no one. Now you have to be happy for him as Griner and her family. At the same time, your heart goes out to Paul Wellings for her family. Thank you so much. Our Washington correspondent Annmarie Horden reporting from Washington. We turn now to somebody who has dealt with national security matters at the very highest levels of the U.S. government. Is Jay Johnson, Paul ISE partner. Mr. Johnson served as secretary of homeland security to President Obama and before that as general counsel of the Department of Defense. Mr. Secretary, thank you so much for being back with us. You have dealt with, if not specifically, this sort of thing, things like this. How did they come about? We're told actually it was actually the intelligence agencies that worked this out rather than it being done through the White House. Well, David, it's when when I was general counsel of the Department of Defense, I was frequently involved, usually on the margins in discussions over releases of Guantanamo detainees exchanges. Sometimes these are often conducted through the State Department could be conducted to the Defense Department. We're hearing the intelligence community here. And the thing to remember about these types of situations, this is and many people will second guess exchanging Brittney Griner for hardened, dangerous arms dealer who's in jail for a long time, who was lawfully and rightly convicted of something. It's not like a business deal where you can say, no, this company is not worth 500 million. It's worth 11 million. You have to deal with the cards you're you're dealt. And we we have an American citizen who was imprisoned for a period of nine years for something that wouldn't even be a crime in the United States. Should we hold against her? The fact that the person on the other side of the equation was rightfully convicted for something very dangerous? I say no. And there are many considerations, foreign policy considerations, national security considerations. It's a multi-dimensional context. So it's difficult to second guess this. And I Americans specifically in members of Congress, I should hesitate to second guess this type of diplomacy. Here we have some Republicans right now already second guessing at the same time. Is this a matter of national security or humanitarian concerns? Because as you say, Mr. Boot was convicted of selling arms to kill Americans in Colombia, actually for the insurrectionists down there. And so he was a danger for national security. Does this advance the national security of the United States or do we say, you know, as a country, I'm sorry, we care about our people. We're gonna bring him home no matter what? I would say, David, all of the above. Russia, of course, is in the midst of its illegal war in Ukraine in how we view that situation from the national security perspective, the fact that the Russians have Brittney Griner is no longer part of that equation. So in that respect, it enhances our national security picture. Should we anticipate even the possibility that these discussions that happened with the Russians, whether through the UAE or otherwise, could lead to other discussions that might get people at the bargaining table with respect to Ukraine? I certainly hope so. President Biden has said that he would be willing to talk to Vladimir Putin under certain conditions. Perhaps this is some form of pathway, though. The personalities involved in this discussion may be wholly different from the personalities involved in the Russian government with other types of discussions. We just don't know. How concerned should we be about the use of drones to attack Russian bases inside of Russia by Ukraine? I think the Unites States has been clear. We do not supply the armament to get that done. At the same time, I'm not sure we're really discouraging Ukraine from doing it. Is this a really tricky part? Was you have Vladimir Putin, the president, Russian, now starting talking again about nuclear weapons. This was never going to be a technology that we could monopolize. Here in the United States, it's bound to happen that others would have armed drones for use in conflict. From my legal perspective, we have to take extra care that armed drones are used in conformity with the laws of armed conflict. It's plain that Putin doesn't play by those rules. But Ukraine should. And so if there is a lawful military objective and it can be achieved through minimal collateral damage through an armed drone, I'd say it's perfectly acceptable. Let's turn, if we could, to national security and homeland security in particular that you were responsible for. We hear about various threats. The United States, most recently actually on power stations, substations in North Carolina, got shot up and took the power down to something like 75000 Americans. How vulnerable army and particularly with respect to the power structure, power grid is considered critical infrastructure. It's one of the 16 sectors of critical infrastructure in this country. This physical kinetic attacked on the two substations demonstrates a vulnerability. I don't know that we can have 24/7 armed guards around every substation in America. The key has to be redundancy. It shouldn't be the case that an attack with apparently rifles on two substations takes out as many as 75000 households, or I even heard the number one hundred thousand initially. Redundancy have to be has to be the key. We live in an interconnected world, particularly when it comes to our power grid. And so hopefully this is a lesson learned. Well, that's interesting. As you say, there are lot of substations and they're just sitting out there on the horizon with maybe. And if I if I could outline view from my homeland security perspective, a lot of other ways in which we are vulnerable to some sort of physical attack on something that is critical infrastructure. But it's probably not a good idea for me to do that on TV. I want to give people ideas. That's right. Earlier plans to do that. But but that's going to cost a lot of money to have that kind of redundancy. And part of backup, should that come from the government, should come for the private sector. A combination of the two. Who's going to pay for that? Most critical infrastructure in this country, something like 70 percent is in private hands. It's in. Businesses grow in business interest. It's in our business interest to create this redundancy, it's not just something that's a matter of government importance. It's a matter of public importance. It ought to be a matter of importance for those who run critical infrastructure as well. Now, one of the things you did when you were secretary of homeland security is you oversaw a bulletin that comes out. Yes. On security and task bulletin, the EMS has built a virtual world that stand for an international threat advisory system. You're testing me. Okay. No. Yeah. You always pass with flying colors. So tell us what that is. And how does that make us safer? So we used to have the color bars, if you remember, right after 9/11. The problem with the color bars is once you go to a certain elevated level, it's very difficult from a political perspective to lower that threat level. So a couple of years ago, we went to this and test system, which is a bulletin that comes out when there is a specific credible threat. In 2015, I, as secretary of Homeland Security, decided to change that and just have these bulletins come out periodically every six months. Even if there was no specific credible threat just to give the public, the press what we see as the threat environment. Most recently, DHS put out another bulletin that talked about a heightened threat environment. It talked about really how certain types of attacks could be engendered by inspired by prior attacks. It lays out a dangerous threat environment. And the thing that I wanted to stress when I was in office, when I put out these bulletins, is we tell Americans all this bad news that will frighten them every day. People want to know, OK, what does that mean for me? Does this mean I have to cancel my ski trip to Colorado? This means I shouldn't let my kids go to the tree lighting. And so I always tried to make a statement. Americans should continue to go to public places, enjoy the holiday season, travel, but be aware and be vigilant. My read of the most recent and test bulletin suggests that we can still make that kind of statement. Well, that's very reassuring, but it really rose raises in my mind the question. It must be very difficult. On the one hand, you want to keep people informed. On the other hand, you don't want to scare them to death. Correct? How do you strike that balance? Because you can inform too little and then they don't know how to prepare for things. But also, you can just shut down the entire economy you don't want. That's the essence of the job, David. That's the needle we constantly try to thread in homeland security. John Kelly, my successor once said, if you knew what I knew, you'd hide under the mattress. To me, that's not quite the right approach here. We don't want to just scare Americans so that they close shop. You have to strike the balance between making people aware, telling them what their government is doing about it and then telling them what you can do about it as an American and what you should continue to do in your everyday life. And that was a needle that I tried to constantly thread. And it just. Helpful reminder, friendly reminder to my colleagues in Homeland Security. We need to continue to do that, because most Americans simply want to know how do I lead my everyday daily life? What do I tell my kids about going to school and going on vacations, things like that? Mr. Secretary is always so helpful to have you join us. Thank you so much for your time today. That's Jay Johnson. He's a partner, Paul Weiss, and, of course, former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Coming up, we're going to talk about U.K. trade issues with the minister responsible for them as he is going to be one agreement or maybe 50 agreements before we're done here. That's Greg Hands, the U.K. Minister for Trade Policy. This is balance of power. I'm Bloomberg Television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin trade, it's always on all of our minds, but particularly now is there to talk about a possible global recession. Trade is essential to avoiding those kinds of recessions, including for the United Kingdom. We welcome now somebody who's responsible for trade policy there. He's Greg Hands. He's the British minister of state for trade policy. So, Mr. Minister, thank you so much for being with us. I want to hear in general what your approaches, but let's be very specific. I understand you have a new agreement with the state of South Carolina. You're going around the country, I believe, sir, getting individual state agreements. Explain those to me, because I tend to think of trade and united as being a federal matter, not a state matter. Well, thanks and it's great to be here and it's great to be back in the USA. Been there many times. I grew up part of my childhood here, lived here in the 90s and everything, so I know things well. So we've done a new agreement with South Carolina Governor McMaster and I signed it yesterday, a cooperation in two specific areas, life sciences and automotive, which are big in South Carolina, big for the UK as well. What we're looking to do, we've now done agreements with Indiana, with North Carolina. We're looking to do further such agreements on today in California. I'll be tomorrow in Utah. So we're looking at doing what we can with the U.S. states, particularly U.S. states. Particular areas of common interest, I think, in California with a common interest in renewable energy and the tech sector, professional services and so on. There's a lot going on in this space. And the advantage that the UK has here is outside of the EU were able to do these kind of agreements much more easily using the flexibility we have to do agreements at a state wide basis. You rightly asked David Ebanks a federal agreement. We remain very interested in doing a free trade agreement with the United States. I don't think that's currently the U.S. administration. Current policy is not to favor free trade agreements, but we've been clear to the president and also to the U.S. trade representative at the commerce secretary that the UK remains really interested in doing one when they're ready. Well, you are, of course, absolutely right, Mr. Minister. As far as we know, there are no free trade agreements being negotiated at this point. We've noted that not just respect the UK, but all around the world. But are there other things that might be holding on? Let me ask you a very specific question about Ireland. There is this issue about Brexit and Northern Ireland. I remember that President Biden has raised that with some prime ministers from time to time saying we want that to go. Right. Is that at all our obstacle or is our broader issue? But it is an issue that has been raised. But we are keen and working very hard to get a negotiated solution with the European Union to solve the issues of brand the Northern Ireland protocol. My boss, our secretary of state was here in Washington just a couple of weeks ago, had discussions about this. It is definitely something we're very happy to discuss with the U.S. administration, with all of our friends and allies. But the UK remains absolutely committed to the Good Friday agreement, which is how peace in Northern Ireland now come next will be the 25th anniversary. And it has been an amazing achievement to land that peace. And nobody should do anything to disrupt that peace in Northern Ireland. So that is the basis of how we are approaching the nor that on a protocol, our view is firmly than all amount of protocol doesn't work and it needs to be reformed. But it's best to do that through a negotiation between London and the submission which are coming back to these state agreements. If we could, as I say, you have in South Carolina, you've talked about wanting Indiana. You're going around the country with them. We in a simplistic sense, I tend to think about trade issues, having freer trade in terms of tariff and non tariff barriers. I assume these can't handle tariffs because those are federal. So is it non tariff barriers to trade that you're removing state by state? Now it's more areas of cooperation, David. So it's areas where we can work together. I mentioned South Carolina in relation to Automotive Life Sciences, Indiana. A key part of that deal is on renewable energy. The UK has got real capability. We've got the western western world's largest installed offshore wind sector, for example. We do great stuff on electric vehicles helping the climate agenda. And that's something that we can pursue with states as well as those kind of cooperation, cooperative cooperation, things like agriculture, technology, mutual recognition of professional qualifications. You'll know how some professions in the US is very much a state wide thing. So having kind of agreements where professional qualifications that we get in the UK get recognized at a US state level and vice versa, it's those kind of things looking at areas that are administered in the US state basis, but also looking at areas of cooperation where we can exchange knowledge, we can attract investment into each other's markets. We are hiring to the UK in the US. We are each other's biggest investors in each other's markets. A lot of that is pursued at a state basis. So talking to the states as to what are their priorities is getting more UK investment in them for us, vice versa. Strengthening that transatlantic trade and investment relationship. So we have 50 states. How many do you have so far? How many expect to have? Well, we're not, so we don't really have a target as such. But I'm personally committed to getting as many agreements as we can. We've. The third I signed yesterday with Governor McMaster in Columbia, South Carolina. I'll be talking to California today, Utah tomorrow. We are talking to others as well. A combination of large states and states which have, you know, interesting sectors for us. And the UK is an interesting partner for them. So take, for example, South Carolina. I mentioned that big an automotive big in life sciences. These are really important sectors for the UK. Power of that Fed speak its decline as this Federal Reserve have a commitment to keep going. Question is how high do they have to go? The CPI report Tuesday morning and the Fed decision Wednesday afternoon right here on Bloomberg, your Global Business Authority. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television or radio. I'm David Westin big good news today out of Washington was the release of Brittney Griner from a Russian penal colony. As a result of negotiations with United States, Russia and apparently the UAE as well. To take us behind the scenes and tell us how we got here and what it means, welcome now. Retired Admiral John Kirby. He is coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council. So, first of all, I think congratulations probably are in order. This is good news certainly for the Griner family, even if it is somewhat, as you say, bittersweet. Take us into this. How did this come about? Well, we've been working for the release of Mr. Weyland for years and certainly for the last 10 months to get Brittney Griner home. So it's been up. Certainly. The negotiations are months long here. A lot of effort. When it went into trying to get them both released and it really only in the last week or so, David, where we were, where we believe we could get a deal for Britney. And as the president said this morning, it wasn't a choice of one or the other. There was only one way we were going to get one American home, and that was gonna be Britney for from Mr. Boot. So so we go ahead and we enable that deal. And now she's on her way home. The Russians have been treating Mr. Whalen very differently, very separately based on sham espionage charges. And so it was just apparent to us, no matter how much we tried over the last weeks and months, to include Mr. Whalen in a deal to get them both home, that the Russians just simply were not going to negotiate for that in good faith. That doesn't mean, as the president said, that we're giving up. Obviously, we were working on Mr. Whalen yesterday. We were working on him today. And I can guarantee you tomorrow and every day after that, we're going to continue to try to find a way to get Mr. Whalen back home with his family where he belongs. So fairly early on in this process and this according to news accounts, people focused on Mr. Boot. Victor Boot, this arms dealer. Is there somebody else or something else that you have that you could negotiate with the Russians or Mr. Whalen about? I think it'd be better for me not to negotiate here in public. David, the Russians have not been again negotiating in good faith from Mr. Whalen, at least not right now. We want to get to a point where those negotiations can bear fruit. So we are going to continue to talk to the Russians about what might make sense. What could be doable, and then see if it's doable on our side as well. So those those discussions are ongoing. They're very active. But I think it probably best if we don't we don't discuss all the details in public. So, Admiral, let me ask a different question. As I say, Mr. Boot was convicted of selling out, trying to sell arms that would kill Americans down in Colombia, as I recall. So he was, we would say, a pretty bad actor. Is there a real asymmetry here between the offense committed by by Brittney Griner on the one hand and what Mr. Bush was as well? Does this help national security? Let somebody like that out. We were focused on our national security yesterday before this deal. I guarantee you that going forward we're still going to be focused on making sure we can defend our national security interests around the world. And now with Mr. Boot out on the street, we're obviously going to continue to stay focused on making sure we can defend ourselves. And that's not going to change. And Will, what does this do potentially in relation to the US and Russia? Let me take one negative and we'll go to maybe some positives, which is is there some concern about really almost encouraging Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, that maybe sees more Americans Su Keenan get more negotiations going? The president kind of addressed this this morning when he talked about the fact that the State Department, as you know, has now a new designation for countries around the world that that labels them for a detention risk. Russia's clearly on that list. Other nations are as well. And so we encourage Americans that are going to travel internationally, whether for pleasure or for business, to get to the State Department website. Make sure you look that up, that you understand the risks over there. Obviously, Mr. Putin continues this this effort to arrest and detain Americans wrongfully and then try to negotiate for somebody that means more to him than he thinks are American means to us. What the president proved today was that these decisions, though tough, not taken lightly, given the national security concerns that you and I just talked about. But we're going to do what we have to do to help get secure the release of Americans that are wrongfully detained. This release is obviously incredibly important, particularly to Brittney Griner and her family, her wife and her family. Without a doubt, there are also a lot of other issues on the agenda between United States and Russia right now. Is there any prospect at all that starting some negotiation, whether directly or through the UAE, could lead to discussing other things? There's been a lot of talk, including by President Biden when President Crown came in, about the possibility, starting to talk at least about resolving Ukraine. Getting Britney home was the result of painstaking, thoughtful, deliberate negotiations, and that was done separate and distinct from our other issues with Russia. They are not they're not related. And we don't think that there's going to be some sort of interconnection here between now. Now there's sort of an opening with Russia on on Britney. So now maybe there could be an opening with respect to peace in Ukraine. The Mr. Putin has proven he's not willing to sit down and negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. President Zelinsky has said that while he does want eventually to get to a negotiated settlement, now's not the time for him either. Mr. Putin continues to kill Ukrainians. He continues to strike civilian infrastructure. He continues to try to weaponize whether itself. And what we're gonna do is stay focused on making sure that Ukraine can defend themselves against these threats in real time to include additional air defense capabilities. There will be more coming from the United States. And we're gonna make sure that if and when it comes to a negotiated settlement, President Zelinsky can can can enter those negotiations with as strong a hand as possible. That effort will continue. And we are not releasing the two together. And I think it would be it would be imprudent for us to think that because we were able to get this deal getting brought Britney home, that that's somehow going to create an opening. With respect to other tense relations with Russia and President Bush has made it clear that it's up to the Ukrainians ultimately whether they go to the negotiating table or not. But at the same time is a possibility. But to that point, specifically about doing whatever needs to be done to encourage the Russians to modify their approach, do the drone strikes on Russian soil and Russian bases. Does that help or hurt the situation? I'll let the Ukrainian speak for their military operations. I won't do that. I would tell you that from the very beginning, right when this war started, we made it clear that we were going to do three things and we were gonna support Ukraine. We were going to bolster our commitments to NATO and we were not going to seek a conflict with Russia. And so from the very beginning, nine months ago, we have been concerned about escalation of this war because escalating it beyond beyond the violence it's already visited on the Ukrainian people is not only not good for the Ukrainian people, it's not good for our national security interests or those of our European allies and partners on the continent. Frankly, it's not good for the Russian people either. So we're constantly making sure that we are working to avoid a greater or larger conflict. And we we're not going to feed into the narrative that Mr. Putin puts out in the public that this is the West versus Russia, the US versus Russia. This is about Russia's invasion of a neighboring state that that that posed a threat to no one. So we're always concerned about making sure that we're thinking through escalation circumstances as appropriate. Admiral, it's always so helpful to have you with us. Thank you for your time today. Admiral John Kirby, he's coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council. We're gonna continue on the subject of the release of Brittany Griner now and turn to somebody who has run the Defense Department itself, who's been responsible for a national offense. Mark Esper, he served as secretary defense under President Trump and wrote a book about that experience, A Sacred Oath, Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense during extraordinary times. Mr. Secretary, thank you so much for being with us. We have some people really questioning, second guessing this decision, particular because we did leave a Marine behind, so to speak, as well as releasing a fairly dangerous arms dealer. What do you make of it? Are they right to second guess what happened here or is it just the right thing to do? But I think you're right in many ways. We are very happy that Brittney Griner is coming home. It's good. I'm happy for her and her family, but very disappointed for Paul Whalen and his family that he's left behind. And as you said, a former Marine and and Vladimir Putin got quite a trade for this. He got a renowned international arms dealer, convicted felon, who was conspiring to kill Americans. So I think we need to leave. We need to learn more about what happened and why Paul Allen was left behind. And then for me, the bigger question is, why did Putin cut this deal now? What what did he get out of it? He clearly saw a moment to put this on the table. And is it more than just showing goodwill for the holidays? What can Victor Boot somehow help him gain them the arms and material that he desperately needs to continue to warm Ukraine? I don't know. But we need to dig a little bit deeper on that front as well. Well, that's a fascinating suggestion. I have not seen yet. And because, Mr. Boot, there was a fairly successful, if I can use that term arms dealer. He got a lot of arms and a lot of places he was as opposed to getting arms. And that's why he went to prison, the United States. Is there a chance that he could make a material difference in Vladimir Putin's access to arms? Because there are reports that he's running short? Well, maybe. I mean, we know that Vladimir Putin is running out of men material, ammunition and weapons. And if if somehow Victor Boot has a special skill on the relationships to help get these types of things from other countries such as North Korea, Iran, elsewhere, then maybe it helps his his tactical game plan in Ukraine. So we don't know. That's what I want to know is why he cut this deal now. It's worth digging into. It may help explain a few things with regard to Vladimir Putin's broader strategy. Let's just a second. Let's turn to the broader issue of the war in Ukraine. One of the developments this week has been reports of attacks on three different Russian bases inside of Russia. Now, as I understand, Ukraine has not claimed credit, so to speak, for it. Apparently, they were done with drones. But is this escalating it in a constructive way or is this really making things even more difficult? You saw President Putin come out, so talk about nuclear weapons again. I think it's great for the Ukrainians. I think it bolsters their morale. It shows the building has to strike deep into Russia. I think it continues to chip away at the Putin's reputation, both internationally and at home. And for all those reasons, I think it's good. I think it's great that Ukraine has taken the fight to Russia and keeping them off balance. And at the same time, they're pressing the initiative in both the Donbass and towards Crimea. So and then the third part of this, it shows the West, particularly the Europeans, that the Ukrainians can can make progress and can win this war. And I've done from the beginning that they can definitely win this war. Is that right? And what does win this war mean? And then do you really mean Russia troops out of all of what is Ukraine, including Crimea? I mean, what is a win from the Ukrainian side? Well, from my perspective, I would love to see Russian troops out of all of Ukraine to include Crimea. And I'd like to see them meet the other conditions that dollar more Zelinsky, the president of Ukraine, had put on the Russians. But look, the Ukraine hasn't defined at the end of day what success looks like, but that's what I would hope is would be the complete restoration of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty. Going back to the pre 2014 invasion, as we go into the winter, there is a lot of concern about it being a very difficult winter for the Ukrainians, particularly as the Russians continue their attacks on the power grid. And we keep trying to send the generators and transformers in. Do we have the capability to give them the ability to really resist those missile and other attacks? We do. We've been late and I've been saying this for weeks, if not months, that we should be providing them all types of air defense systems to include other weapons systems, more loading, loitering, ammunitions, tanks, fixed wing aircraft. But that we've been woefully behind in terms of getting the air defense tools that they need to defend civilian populations, which Vladimir Putin is targeting now, civilian infrastructure that he's targeting, specifically energy to make sure that it's a cold, dark winter, long winter for the Ukrainians. At the same time, we've got to contain provide the means for the Ukraine to carry on with the offense. Because, look, I know winter is tough, but this is momentum is on the Ukrainian side. And I would encourage them to press the offensive through the through the winter. Do they have the momentum right now, as far as you can tell? I do. I mean, it's obviously slowed a little bit as as they've encroached increasingly on onto Russian defensive positions, but they still have some momentum. They should pick it up. I think, again, when you hit winter months in tough weather, the will the soldier becomes important. And clearly the Ukrainians have more will more or more toughness and eagerness to to take the fight to the Russians than the Russians do to the Ukrainians. So I would capitalize on that and press the offensive here in the winter months. OK, a second. I really appreciate you being back with us as Mark Esper, former U.S. secretary of defense. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin well, the markets go up and down every day in response to news. But let's be honest, they're really waiting for what the Federal Reserve decides to do next week with interest rates. And we're all poring over the economic data, trying to figure out how the Fed might view what they're seeing. We're welcome now. Somebody who has done exactly that. Alan Blinder, he's professor of economics at Princeton. Dr. Blinder served as vice chair of the Federal Reserve. So, Doctor, thank you so much for being with us. What do you make of the U.S. economy right now? There's a lot of concern. The chances, the likelihood of recession is going up. If anything, I don't think it's going up. I think it's been there for a while. I mean, it would have been foolish to ignore the likelihood of a recession when the Fed started out on its interest rate raising campaign. And when oil was more problematic than it is now and when food was more problematic than it is now. And when supply problems were more problematic than it is now, all of those things have gotten better, actually, not worse. So, you know, I would say, roughly speaking, when you remember and this is important to remember and I'm so glad the Fed is remembering it, the long lags between the effects of an interest rate tightening and the slowdown of the economy. It looks to me like we're, you know, roughly speaking on schedule. You'd only expect the small impact of the Fed's tightening at this early stage. And we I think we are seeing a small impact. So one of our colleagues, which Miller here at Bloomberg has a piece on the Bloomberg today saying that it's taking a while to sort of have the effects on inflation that you describe, but it's not going as long to maybe puncture a little bit some asset bubbles. And you mentioned particularly crypto and housing and big tech. Does he have a point is that they're doing a good job of maybe taking some of the air out of some of those so-called bubbles a little bit? I hate to disagree with Rich. He's a really good reporter. Analyst told me Crypto had nothing to do with it. I mean, crypto is like a world on its own. And whether the short term interest rate on riskless borrowing is 50 basis points higher or lower had nothing to do. I don't think with crypto land. I think in the the what the Fed has already done and especially what markets expect the Fed to do is highly, highly relevant to the behavior of the bond market. Bond prices have gone down a lot, as you know. And to the stock market where you know it, as you just said, it jumps up and down a lot, but it's been down very substantially when the Fed is tightening in the mark. You know, the stock market watches the Fed with bated breath as if nothing else in the universe matter. One of the things we hear and I've been hearing increasingly is some of the people on Wall Street, people who are really investing money, are saying that what you say about the lag in the effect on inflation works both ways. That is to say, if they go too far, the Fed, they can't turn that right around again either. And so the danger now is they're responding to old data. And in fact, it'll come to pass in the new year. No, that's exactly right. It is basically symmetric. But that's why I've been so glad to hear Chairman Powell, Vice Chair Brainerd and a number of other people on the Fed talking very openly about the long lags and the implication that you just said that if they're not cognizant of the long legs, they'll go too far and cause a deep recession. It's real to me. It's very, very encouraging to hear the central bank saying that they're they're aware of it. And they're they know that that's a danger. And they're trying to avoid it. And another way to look at what's happening with what the Fed has done in the tightening is that thus far the economy's been pretty resilient. I mean, some heat may have come off of it. We've seen it in the housing market things. But overall, I would say things like the labor market thinks it's still pretty strong. Should we actually take some encouragement from the fact that China may be coming back if they're opening a Covid-19? Because would that actually potentially help us to keep going? I think so. Underdone the fact that there could be some chaos surrounding that. And I you know, I can't predict what's going to happen with Covid in China. And it's a worry. But if you just take the notion that more Chinese supply will be coming online as the Chinese economy ramps up production, that's a good thing for the U.S. and for the whole world. Also for China. A one last one here. We're about to have a new Congress, obviously, after the midterm elections. We've had a lot of fiscal stimulus in the past. The Fed is basically on a path. It appears it knows what it's trying to do. Is there anything that Congress and the White House can or should do to try to shore up the economy, make it a softer landing, or should stand in the way? I think it mostly should stay out of the way. The one exception I would give to that is now and again when things come up to try to help the most vulnerable people in society there. If there is a recession, which is probably more than a 50 percent probability, they bear the brunt of it and they will need some help. We're not talking about a huge amount of money here. Giant fiscal stimulus like we had in 2020 or 2021. What a small appropriation to alleviate hardship, to extend unemployment benefits, for example, which Congress always does in recessions. But for the most part, the fiscal authorities should be playing second fiddle or maybe third fiddle if this orchestra. And, you know, there are a lot of downsides to gridlock, but that's one upside. If you look at a gridlocked this coming term in Congress and this is a bad time for it, that certainly seems likely. Doctor, it's always such a pleasure to have you with us. That's Dr. Alan Blinder. He's professor of economics at Princeton University. Coming up, President Biden bails out a pension plan to help the unions on the heels of imposing a labor contract on the rail unions. We go through the Biden labor policy with Jane Oates of Working Nation. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin President Biden has prided himself on being what he calls the Labor president, really supporting organized labor. So it's a bit of a surprise perhaps when he imposed a contract on railroad workers. He plus Congress, of course, did in order to avoid a nationwide strike. And today, today, he's going to be releasing something like 36 billion dollars to bailout a pension plan largely full of Teamsters members, maybe to make up for some of what he did with the railroads to take us through the state of workers in the United States today. We welcome now Jane Oates. She's president Working Nation as a nonprofit devoted to raising awareness of challenges faced by the U.S. workforce. This served as an assistant secretary of labor under President Obama. So welcome. It's good to have you. Thank you so much, David. Great to be here. So put together the Biden labor policy. On the one hand, we're going to make the unions take the deal on the railroad because we don't want a nationwide strike and we're going to bail out the pension. What is going on? Well, you know, President Biden made a real decision when he put Marty Walsh in as secretary of labor. I mean, Marty Walsh has been on both ends of it. He's an active labor participant, but also a city mayor who had to make these kinds of draconian decisions. So I think the president was in a horrible place. Do you side with 215 thousand members of 12 different unions or do you sort side with the rest of the American public who could have been devastated by the impact of that rail strike? I don't I don't really relish the having to make those kinds of decisions. But I think I think he made a fair a fair call on that. I think our economy would have really suffered if that strike had been allowed to go forward. Yes. As I guess Truman said, the buck stops here. The buck stops here. And in this case is the paid sick leave stops here. But take a step back a little bit, because you really do look at the situation for confronting workers across the country. Is the Biden position helping, you know? Look, I think there's no question that he helped workers when he and the Congress put out all the money during Covid to keep people afloat. I think that was a big thing. And I do think that at the beginning and end of every day, he cares deeply about workers. But he does understand and many people don't give Democrats this this move. He does understand the needs of business and the needs of the economy. And I think every day it's balancing it. But if he were left to his own devices, he is at his core somebody who cares about the individual, the worker. So the worker. But is the well-being of the worker substantially correlated with organized labor? Because as we know, Su Keenan, the private sector, organized labor has been in decline in this country, smaller and smaller percentage represented by unions. Is there a correlation, if not absolute certainty, connection between the well-being of the worker on the one hand and belonging to a union on the other? Well, I think the most important thing is worker voice, so that the worker has some say in both the definition of their benefits and the quality and safety of their workplace. Clearly, historically, unions have been the voice that's brought that worker voice to the table. But I think there are others other ways that other countries have done. You look at Volkswagen. They have a work council. You know, that's not organized labor that works in a very similar way. But here in the United States, it has been organized labor. That's done that job. And if business is going to continue to oppose organized labor coming in or be frightened by them, we have to find some other way. I think the simplest way would just to be to grow back union jobs. We have seen a decline in the middle class in this country over the past 30 years, and it's almost in direct parallel to the decline of union membership. But how do you grow back? Union jobs is a problem because a lot of union jobs moved back, back in my history as the auto industry in Michigan. You know, UAW, I belong one summer when I was on its side of the line, my father, my grandfather did. As manufacturing has diminished, at least as a percentage of the overall economy, we've had big tech companies, for example, replace it. Is there a role for unions actually in big tech companies? I think young people are going to make that decision. You know, just like we've seen them make that decision at Starbucks, I think we're going to see them make the decision that as they enter a tech employer in order to get the kinds of working conditions. I mean, we talked a little bit about before we went on air about the rail strike. I mean, the the worker themselves is going to have to help the employer decide what are the things that I think are important and where should you put your money where we're looking at quite possibly a downturn of some sort. I won't say a recession necessarily, but a downturn in the economy. Does that tend to favor organized labor? Because when things are going really great, maybe there's not a lot of momentum behind organizing. But maybe if we're starting to have layoffs or so we have job cuts, we're has to sort of wage cuts. It might change things. Oh, I think that's exactly right. And I think, you know, if the predictions are true, everybody's making a prediction every day about when and what the next recession is going to be. But if the predictions that it's going to hit harder on white collar workers this time, workers. Or less likely to be unionized. It's going to be very interesting to see if all of a sudden those workers have a renewed interest in some kind of organizing capability. And I think the labor you talk about UAW, they're ready to take on different kinds of workers. Yeah, sure, that's right. James, really a treat to have you here. Thank you for joining us as Jane Oates. She's president of Working Nation. Check out the balance of our newsletter on the journal online. Coming up, Balance of Power continues on Bloomberg Radio. Second hour, we're going to talk to a former U.S. ambassador, Russia, John Negroponte.