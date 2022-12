00:00

We're switching from right now inflation fears to recession fears. We're in this park right now, but I think more deceleration is to come next year, unfortunately. You are going to look at a fairly substantial amounts of downgrades. Look, the recession is not a question of if, it's a question of when. At the moment, we have we see the economy's essentially growing zero next year. But of course, these two us on rates go to 6 percent, 7 percent. That could become negative pretty quickly here. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Pretty gloomy opening there. Alisa is our video editor, as well as our co-anchor from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning on TV and radio. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro is going to come back in a couple of days. Equity futures this morning on a S & P 500. No big change here, up about a tenth of 1 percent. And that's kind of been the story the last couple of days. Five day losing streak. Yes, but pretty muted losses over the last couple days. Juliette Saly. The issue to me and the real change has been the nature of the losses. It hasn't been because of this expectation from more tightening of the Federal Reserve. This has been because of potential weakness going forward. And that's the reason why you've seen Bonds rally and you've seen stocks kind of go nowhere. To me, that's been the big takeaway of the weakness in bonds rally in the front and the two year in an around for 20 something round trip. We've taken out the gains at a front end. Yields are up after payrolls, after the ISE Sam. What you make of that? Basically, people are looking at the fact that Fed Chair Jay Palin did not push back against this rally. He didn't talk about concerns that financial conditions were easing. That was a green light to people that basically he's getting more concerned on the balance of risks over tightening than undertaking. And some people look at some of the components, like rents, like what you're seeing and the goods pricing. And they're saying it's disinflationary. And this is going to be really feeding into the data more clearly in the first quarter of next year. He holds up a couple of basis points this morning on a two year and a 10 year. More outlooks coming through for you. This from J.P. Morgan. I'm sure you're very familiar with this. I was given a reread this morning from Marco CAC, which we expect that the lows we've seen this year in equity markets will likely be retested in the S & P 500 early next year. And we see an ongoing trend of pullback in risk assets and a rise in allocation to bonds. But ultimately, they've got a second half recovery trade in the mix as the Fed backs away and starts talking about cutting interest rates. So we've got this odd story, haven't we? First half down, second half up is the consensus across pretty much the whole of Wall Street. We're making fun of it, partly because it's so comically specific. Great. And I guess that people do have somewhat different reasons for why they think this is going to be the the events, the way that they transpire. It's so specific. What is it going to happen? Is it going to happen June 22? You know, I mean, there is this feel like, you know, what's going to be the sort of Segway into a good golden times. And then if it's gonna be so good, why sell now? Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo says this. We established a 23 year and S & P 500 target of 40 200. This drop this morning, we believe the S & P will trade is lowest 34 10 in 2023 as rates eventually back up and spreads widen. So, again, it's that story if this move lower retest of the lows this year, but ultimately a recovery trade into year end to get back to basically where we are right now in the S & P. So I raised this question. Mr. Victor Subramaniam of Bank of America yesterday. Interview. Thank you. Joe Weisenthal office of ISA more than me, but ultimately for case the year end price target in 2023. And I said, okay, is it a bumpy road to nowhere? What am I doing here? And she said, I actually think the risk going into 2003 is under owning equities. And I'm like, okay, well, why we got four CAC. The S & P hates the index, hates tech, but likes the cyclicality you get from, say, energy, the financials going into 23. Far more nuanced view than I've heard from a lot of people on the street, basically saying that people have gotten so conditioned to tech rallying that they're still overweight in a way that perhaps are not prepared for what people are. I think the biggest pain trade they're facing is if the economy doesn't slow down quickly enough. If you end up having actually a pretty good year next year and you have a Fed, they can raise and hold and you don't see a recession that might be the biggest pain trade for 2023. I agree. Futures right now up a couple of tenths of one percent on the Nasdaq, trying to erase some of the losses over the last couple of days. Five day losing streak on the S & P 500 coming into today, the longest losing streak since October. Up on the S & P, up on the NASDAQ, too, in the bond market, your time by two or three basis points on a 10 year 340 456 euro dollar hare Rameau going nowhere. Let's call it 1 0 5. It's going nowhere. But the strength that we've seen over the past couple of weeks is really tremendous to me, given the fact that we were talking about below parity and now we're talking about it, could we get to 1 0 9 1 0 10 7 and we get ECB President Christine Lagarde, who's talking at a systemic risk annual conference, what she's going to say about the currency, what she's going to say, but the balance of risk, does she start to push back against some of the easing in financial conditions, perhaps more aggressively than in the United States? Will be interesting, 830 am. We get initial jobless claims. We're just not seeing the weakness. That to me is the one spot, Jan, that keeps coming back. We're seeing disinflation in other areas, wages, the need to hire, the ability to hire. That still is a very tight labor market that really puts a bit of a floor under how low inflation can doesn't soar. You are going to look at a fairly substantial amounts of downgrades. Look, the recession is not a question of if, it's a question of when. At the moment, we have we see the economy's essentially growing zero next year. But of course, these two us on rates go to 6 percent, 7 percent. That could become negative pretty quickly here. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Pretty gloomy opening there. Alisa is our video editor, as well as our co-anchor from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning on TV and radio. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro is going to come back in a couple of days. Equity futures this morning on a S & P 500. No big change here, up about a tenth of 1 percent. I know. It's never going to happen. Why just go along with Costco? Got do with it. Let's go. Is down some 15 percent. They're reporting earnings after the bell. Okay. That's the reason why I'm not saying that they're making in a way, a lulu. So if it's nice, why not? Why? Why? Why would you categorically shut it down as a possibility if it could potentially be a good if you wanted to try? I'll go in and try it. They actually making suits? I don't think they are. What are you talking about? Chemical Reveille joins us now. Goldman Sachs International can be sure to get straight to the affects market. You say the dollar is on a collision course. You think that the dollar weakness we've seen recently in the easing of financial conditions is likely unsustainable. Can you walk me through why? Yeah, I think it goes back to some of the same discussion you were just having, the labor market is extremely strong. We think, you know, financial conditions easing that you have seen so far is unsustainable given the need to slow the economy down, to bring inflation lower. We think there's going to have to be a pushback against that. And that's probably what's going to give the dollar a second wind. I do think it's important to think about, you know, there have been some developments or changes. China is reopening faster than we expected. Europe's data hasn't been as bad as most people had. Most people had feared. So I get why the dollar has weakened as it has in the euro. As a friend, that is somewhat but from these levels. I still think that, you know, the need to push financial conditions to a kind of tighter place, again, is going to is going to dominate and that's going to push the dollar stronger again. Actually, you said something there that China is reopening faster than you thought. Is that really the case? Is that now suddenly shifting your views in terms of when you expect this and what you expect that to do to your outlook? I think there's no question that you're beginning to see, you know, them pull away from the kind of most intense Covid restrictions that have been in place for the good part of the past three years. I think that, you know, how exactly that translates into mobility and activity is a different matter. These things tend to be bumpy, but markets tend to look ahead of that. And so I think the fact that they are on a path where the signposts are being laid out, I think markets are sort of front running that to some extent. And I think that is relevant. I mean, the facts at the end of the days is a relative game. You need global growth to look better, to look stronger for any eventual sustained turn in the dollar. And the fact that China may not be as far below potential as it has been in the past couple of years, I think is important. Which is this underpinning this consensus and it's becoming increasingly consensus to go into the developing markets and to go into the currencies that have been perhaps less loved this year, particularly in Southeast Asia. I think that there is a bit of that view, although, you know, one of the things that I keep telling investors is that, you know, developing markets in emerging markets are no longer just the kind of high beta play that they used to be in the old days. I mean, there is a lot of differentiation. In fact, you know, the handful of currencies that have actually appreciated versus the dollar this year have been having an impact. They haven't been in the GM world. And so you might almost get as much convexity on an eventual dollar turn amongst part of the G9 cross. Is that suddenly what we find in our research? That's what's happened over the past month. You know, you've got as much upside if parts of, you know, parts of the sterling and euro, et cetera, as you have gotten sort of your conventional currencies. But SE Asia is interesting, especially, you know, things like those that are more sensitive to that reopening of you. I think that that could suddenly see more upside there. So can I throw down on what it means for G10? You touched on it just briefly there. What do you think the biggest driver of G10 is going to be the reopening in China? What happens with Fed policy in twenty three? I still think Fed policy is going to dominate. I think that it is from these levels the bounce we have seen, I think from this point onward. The fact that you still have a very resilient US economy. Our view is that the US is not going to go into a recession in 2023, and that's going to mean that the dollar gets a second wind and that's going to push, you know, put more renewed pressure on some of the G9 currencies first. I think at some point there will be an eventual turn in the dollar and a pick up in those G9 currencies. But you need to see the Fed finally, Pete Covid need to see that peak in that peak in rates very soon. I've got people lining up to town. We will retest the lows in the equity market. You think we can retest the peak of the dollar this year? That will be difficult against Sterling, one of 350. A number of months ago. But Eurodollar, what was it, 95, 536 on Eurodollar a couple of months ago? Can we retest those kind of levels? I think you're right. But I think the the know the peak, for example, in cable, one or three. You know, that that sort of that sort of level, I think came about in a particular context under particularly stress circumstance. It's not obvious to me that we need to get back down to those things. I think the more important point is can we see a kind of sustained turn, not just kind of, you know, these ups and downs that are driven by my short term positioning. But can we see the macro cyclical factors in place for a sustained more weaker in the dollar or a sustained more stronger, for example, in the euro area or in the European currency more broadly? We think we are some way away from that. We think that kind of rate hikes deliver are having more impact, for example, on the housing markets in the U.K., in Scandinavia, in other parts of Europe. And I think the U.S. economy is going to be more resilient than that. So I think we are not yet at that point. I think the dollar is still you know, it would be our favorite amongst amongst the G8 G10 space. Can we share this as great as always come as Shares Trivedi of Goldman Sachs International on this affects market. Just wanna bring you the latest on Tesla. The stock is down by a little more than one per cent, some reporting here at Bloomberg. So allow me to share that with you. Testable, short and production shifts at the Shanghai factory as soon as Monday and has delayed the onboarding of some new hires. People familiar with the situation at selling gas, adding to signs of demand or a lack of demand for the company's electric cars in China. More on that in just a moment. I'll build that story out for you in a couple of minutes time. But a stock is lower by a little more than 1 per. Live from New York. Coming up in the next hour, Anastasiya Amoroso, a fine capital. Looking forward to that. Can we get away from this consensus view of stocks down in the first half? Stocks up in the second half. We'll debate that through the next couple of hours. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. Vladimir Putin acknowledges that the war in Ukraine is taking longer than expected. But the Russian leader says that what Moscow calls the special military operation has succeeded in seizing new territory. Putin also said that Russia's nuclear arsenal is deterring escalation of the conflict in China. A senior health adviser warns that the vast majority of the population may eventually contract Covid. The government is now taking steps toward reversing a zero tolerance approach and living with higher case levels. The former deputy chief of China's disease control agency says 60 percent of the population could get infected in the first wave. Several U.S. senators are willing to subpoena FTSE founder, Sandbank men freed if he doesn't choose to voluntarily ask questions, answer questions. Senator Sherrod Brown and Patrick Toomey have asked Bagman free to testify before a hearing on cryptocurrency. Brown wrote that Bank Men Freed must answer for the failures of FTSE and I'll need a trading Elon Musk. Bankers are considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla stock. Sources tell Bloomberg the move is one of several options the Morgan Stanley led group may take to soften the blow of the 13 billion dollars of debt Musk took on to buy Twitter. The company could face about one point two billion dollars in annual interest costs under the current debt structure. And the former president and chief operating officer of their notes has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for defrauding investors and patients. Ramesh Belloni ran the blood testing startup alongside its CEO Elizabeth Holmes last month. Home was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. They are not giving in to Russia's blackmail manipulation. We need to stay firm. States, of course, continue to put pressure on Congress country. Russia is currently in a preparation of makes a package of sanctions. Valdis Dombrovskis that the European Commission executive vice president. Live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Well, there's a flavor, a quick sneak peek at a price action for you this Thursday morning. Equity's positive by just two points on the S & P up not even a tenth of one per cent yet. It's just a little bit higher by couple of basis points, 344 on a 10 year and euro dollar doing absolutely nothing. One in five doing something. Tesla negative by 2 percent. Just moments ago, the latest reporting from here at Bloomberg that Tesla was short on production shifts at its Shanghai factory as soon as Monday and has delayed the onboarding of some new hires as well. Just to give you some extra additional detail on that, the plant will operate to nine and a half hour shifts per day. That's down from two eleven and a half hour shifts. Currently, this according to people who asked not to be named because the information isn't public. The change is scheduled to take place early next week, Lisa, according to a production schedule seen by our Sarah Bloomberg News. And just to be totally fair, Tesla did say that it was untrue that the carmaker planned to cut output, did not elaborate. And we did publish the story. To me, though, this is just one of a number of companies that are using the lack of demand, not just the potential curbs with respect to Covid zero policies that are being alleviated with the lack of demand among Chinese populations to possibly move some production out of the country. Is it specific to Tesla? This one, though, or is it a broader story? Which one is it? We don't know. Right. I mean, I haven't done all of the research to find out. They have been selectively moving certain people over to Texas from Shanghai. This is something we're hearing on the margins from a lot of companies, not just Haslinda Amin. Let's bring in the team, Bloomberg, somebody who has been down in Washington alongside Maria Tadeo in London. Amy, I want to start with you and focus on China and a meeting that I don't think has got a ton of attention this week and probably needs more of it. Right. She lands in Saudi Arabia. What's been going on? Yeah, the red carpet has been rolled out and you see Riyadh as really just been filled with Chinese flags, Jonathan, as Xi Jinping makes this visit to meet Mohammed bin Salman. Also meet other Arab world leaders. And what we know is that now they've inked about 30, 35 deals. And these deals have actually expanded beyond what you would normally think, which is the bedrock of their relationship with his oil. Of course, Saudi Arabia is the biggest exporter of oil and their top customer is China. And what they are both doing is these countries want to diversify in terms of energy space. You see they're making hydrocarbon deals. But also there are other pillars to this relationship, information technology, the cloud. All of this is incredibly important to Xi Jinping as he wants to expand in the Middle East. This is something President Biden warned about this summer. He did not want to create a vacuum for China or Russia to fail. And what you see now here is Xi Jinping making this visit at a really critically important time as well for China, because what happens with these two countries is so important to the oil market, given the fact that that is a top exporter on the top customer. And of course, we know that China's really kept a lid on demand. Right. And whether or not and how quickly they open up, that is going to affect oil prices. And Mary, this comes at a time where back the U.S., they're watching this and the House is about to pass possibly today a bill that actually supplies more arms to Taiwan that does potentially increase some of the restrictions around using chips in government operations that could potentially be from China. What does this do in terms of U.S. China relations, especially after some of the softening and ties that we've seen recently? Well, this definitely has the rebuke of Beijing early this morning when they're looking through and reading the press about this bill that's going to be passed. There's two things we should know. One, yes, they want more arms going to Taiwan. We also have Secretary Defense Lloyd Austin talking with his Australian counterparts that they want to boost that military presence, the United States and that relationship with Australia because of a more aggressive China, because of Taiwan. But one thing regarding Taiwan that the language was dialed back was the fact that whether or not they were going to make Taiwan a major non NATO ally. And that came at the bidding of the Biden administration to Congress. So you could see that they want to make sure they do have a path of foreign policy and of working with China, especially on the heels of this meeting, which really broke the glass in terms of allowing some conversation between Beijing and Washington. Just a few months ago, we were talking about the fact that this relationship was one of the worst it's been in months or potentially years after Speaker Pelosi's visit Taiwan. And the second thing, just quickly, as well as what you see in the United States do in the technology space, is make sure their chips are not going to China, China. Military and technology cannot access the most high technical advanced technology for the United States. Now is that the US military and other aspects that are cutting NASA's security cannot use China chips. So you see really a two fold approach here. Meanwhile, Maria, the question is what Europe will do with the rising tensions between the U.S. and China and the fact that a China reopening could really give a boost to a region that would desire that, especially in Germany. How are they kind of dovetailing those two considerations? Well, there's two things going on. Of course, there is the Inflation Reduction Act. But some of the mood that we hear behind the scenes is that, in fact, tensions are cooling. Of course, you know, there was a very important meeting, actually, in fact, this week, the Trade and Technology Council between the United States and the European Union. The Europeans walked out of that meeting believing or they hope at least to believe that the Biden administration would take into consideration the many issues they have where the Inflation Reduction Act. So that could ease some of the tensions there. And when it comes to China, will we see a continent that is now rethinking their foreign policy? At one point? Remember, the idea was that the more you trade, the better relationships you will have. But of course, with Russia, the entire playbook went out the window that is now being reconsidered when it comes to China, too, when it comes to Europe. This is the only story that matters now. Let me read you this from AP. This lead paragraph is maybe the most bizarre thing I've read all year. German police rounded up dozens of people, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the fine and overthrow of the government, but leaving unclear how concrete the plans actually were. Maria Tadeo. What on earth has been happening in Germany? Logan, as a national embarrassment, this has been a shock for the country, of course, it has nothing to do with the German government. But I guess you do see that there are still perhaps a generational clash. And this story almost seems absurd. Everyone that I spoke to in Germany says there is a sense of embarrassment and what is going on. Very difficult to answer that question. But of course, this is a shocker and maybe, perhaps precipitated again in this context of a war in Russia and Ukraine. And this idea, again, going back to the ties potentially also between some in Germany and Russia. And I think it's very difficult to explain that headline. And the German government, of course, condemning this. And it's completely unrelated, we should say, to German officials. There are now in government MH written out to the surface. Thank you, as always. The second paragraph in this story, Rameau, a German official and a lawmaker, said investigators may have detected real plotting, drunken fantasizing or both. Regardless, Germany takes any right wing threat seriously. And thousands of police officers carried out predawn raids across much of the country. This is both incredibly serious and yet utterly bizarre. The way this has been reported in the last couple of days, what strikes me is how you could see that story could have happened in the United States and people would say, huh? Yeah, the social media that some of the sort of sort of extremist kinds of sentiment on different sides. It's not alone. And I expect that it's going to get more extreme, particularly if we do get some sort of rise in nationalism that we've been talking about for a while. A German parliament government spokesperson said we're talking about a group that, according to what we know so far, plan to violently abolish sharp Democratic state of law and an armed attack. When it comes to Germany, that seems so out there that it's struggle to take it seriously. Well, you struggle to take January 6 seriously in the US as well because of similar types of rhetoric. Right. I mean, there's a sort of marching into. Correct. I agree with you. But look what's happening over in Peru. Look what's happening over. I know, Tina. Look what's happening in places where there is some sort of greed or uprising that you can take seriously. I don't necessarily take that all that seriously, but they have to, because if people are going after that and they're really I mean, this is sort of like what law enforcement has to do all the time and take it seriously. Otherwise it could transpire. As I say, it's both incredibly serious and utterly bizarre. At the same time, Tess is a story we're going to try and stay on top of for you. The stock is down by a little more than one point seven per cent this morning reporting here at Bloomberg. The Tesla will shorten Shanghai factory shifts and delay new staff hires will pick up on that story a little bit later this morning for the broader market. The equity market really muted price sanction over the last couple of days, up a tenth of 1 per cent on S & P 500 futures right now. Yield tied by a couple of basis points on a 10 year, 344, 20 euro dollar. Not giving me much. One, 1 four. Ninety nine crude given us tons of action this year. Just the idea that crude might finish the year 2022. Negative. Just unreal. In the low 70s on WTI 70 to 50. This is blowing back. Live from New York. He's just about positive on the S & P and on the Nasdaq as well, we're up a little more than a tenth of 1 percent on the S & P and the Nasdaq were up two tenths of one per cent up across the board, but just marginally five day losing streak into Thursday. Longest losing streak on a daily basis going back to early October in the bond market. The outlook just as frustrating, in fact, may be even more so. So here's the 10 year right now, 344 38 save major of HSBC is at 250 year end 23, 2 percent year and 24. And that's even after he's had to revise those forecasts higher based on what we've seen this year. Eric National, Wells Fargo caught up with him earlier this week. We talked about this yesterday, Lisa. He's looking at 4 percent as a floor and maybe as high as 475 on a 10 year in early 2003. Something dramatic would have to happen to get there. You'd have to see a massive back away by the Fed on some policy, because what you're seeing right now that people are pointing to and I got to say, I'm actually kind of shifting my view a little bit Joe Weisenthal. There is some significant disinflationary pressure that's coming out in other areas that have been consistently hot until now. And I'm kind of understanding people who are pushing back against this idea that inflation is going to stay sticky at this 4 5 percent level for a longer period of time. And without that, what's going to cause those 10 year yields to stay at that level for a protracted period of time? Mark Gurman curve inversion overnight to stands almost negative 85 basis points. I think that's the most inverted yield curve we've seen in at least 40 years. You got to go back to what is it, 1981? So we've got a yield curve inversion. You've got crude. Get an absolutely battered. Let's have a look at crude. It's a thing. The crude right now, WTI closed right now today in the low 70s. WTI would be down on the year by a little more than three and a half percent based on what we're seeing this year. Would anyone have guessed that crude would finish the year lower on the year? I don't understand this either. And I said yesterday, I mean, honestly, I was just flummoxed. You've got a China that's reopening that should be bullish for crude. You have a perhaps a global economy that isn't softening as quickly as some people expected. That should be bullish for crude. You're seeing people continue to travel and fly around. And yet you're seeing production increase in the U.S. You're seeing stockpiles actually build a little bit over the year. I mean, this is a little bit of a tricky position. It's not as wealth in the equity markets because crude is down in the commodity market here. Yet today, energy equities are up by more than 50 percent still after a gain last year of close to 50 percent as well. Exxon right now just coming out with his corporate plan, expanded the share repurchase program to up to 50 billion dollars through 2024. The stock is up just by an inch by a tenths of one percent in the premarket. And then it comes to a political question. Chevron actually coming out and increasing their capital spending, particularly in the Permian Basin, because they want to give some lip service or at least some credence to this desire for more production. We'll talk about those names a little bit later. Exxon with a big pay rise for staff to in the mix. That will bring us some detail on. Joining us now in place to say David Vaillant, CEO, global head of investments, is Citi Global Wealth. David, we're lucky to catch up with you, sir, because we get to talk to you first about your outlook for 2023. Is it any different to what we've heard so much off in the last month? Well, it's a little bit different because it's going to be a tale of two. Have Jonathan over the first half of the year. We see all the signs of recession. And you've just talked about a lot of them, Lisa. They usually have lower oil prices. You've got the 10 year 344. You've got the stock market going through its third Morgan bear your third bear market and then and then heading down markets, lead the economy. And what they're telling us is that next year, the first half of next year is going to be a difficult period both in the US and in Europe. And that is almost undeniable. It's almost impossible for the Fed to stop that now, especially as they're going to continue to raise rates. And so I think, you know, if you look at all of the data, if you look at the yield curve inversion, that's what it tells you. I think we have to respect that as investors. That's why bonds are back. That's why it's a good idea to own bonds right now, because a year from now, bonds are going to be your yields are going to be even lower than they are today. And then the second half of 2003 will be the markets then looking at 24 or looking at a recovery from whatever recession it is that we're going to have. And those are great times to be an investor. So it's not a great time to be a market timer. And I think that the story of the two halves. Right. Is really the core part of what the outlook for 23 years. I don't think investors are taking seriously enough the slowdown that we can have. And they're not also looking through it and necessarily owning the right things that are going to create profits for them into only 23 and 24. How can that be if everybody seems to be saying the exact same thing, that it's going to be a tale of two halves. This is basically the consensus. How are people unprepared then for exactly that scenario? Well, if you take a look at what they actually only do that. That's the big that's the big thing they own. They're waiting with a lot of cash right now. Number one. Number two, they haven't taken an enormous your position in sort of intermediate, intermediate bonds. They have not necessarily reposition themselves for the best growth shares for next year. I think we're going to see a time when when you're going to have a snap back in growth. And then Leslie. With the dollar right, you would look at the dollar, euro trade around 1 0 5. This is the third large dollar rally in the last 50 years. This is not a synchronous thing with the rest of the economy. So how many? How much the U.S. investors, for example, have in China? Very little. How much they have and in non U.S. markets. An extremely small amount. So there are plenty of things that they don't have for the year that we anticipate coming ahead. And and by the way, the very fact you mentioned the two other two other firms and their views on on interest rates, one being a 250 and one million, four percent is indicative that there really is not consensus about about what is going to happen or that or the depth and length of whatever slowdown we have. I don't think there is consensus about that. We started on oil and I want to just build on that a little bit because I've been incredibly confused by some of the price action. Yes. You see the potential deceleration in global growth with possibly the weakest growth going back decades next year. On the flip side, China's reopening. On the flip side, people expect a brighter time in the second half of next year. Do you take a signal from oil or is that noise at a time when liquidity, according to some measures, is a lowest going back to 2015? Well, I think that oil is indicative of the fact that demand isn't going to be there. Just think about U.S. inventories right now. They've never been higher for goods. Right. You know, in both wholesale channels and in retail channels. And the U.S. borrow those goods. Right. Imported them. We know when you had to order two dishwashers to get one. Now, what's actually happening is imports into the United States are going to be crashing. And that ultimately is the reason why, you know, why we're discounting Chinese reopening China's domestic market and its regional market are going to do extremely well. But imports, right, coming up with exports from China to us and to the west are going to be really diminished this year as a result of the current economic situation. David, what would happen if this recession hit America, that everyone's forecasting was delayed, given the amount of cash us on the sidelines? How big is the risk that people under own equities coming into the new year? That's possible, but what we have to look at is whether or not the Fed is going to follow through, and there are two indications, I think that it will. One is they've said that they're going to raise rates 50 basis points, more or less has already highlighted that the that the inflation, you know, a lot of inflationary signals, especially, you know, those leading indicators are already falling. The Fed is focused on the lagging indicators, housing. Right. And looking at that data, even though we know we're going to have a reduction in in construction, employment and such and they're looking backwards. Right. In terms of their inflationary expectations. So what does that mean? I'll just give you one example. Why will there be less employment in the United States? All of the houses that were started a year ago are ultimately going to be built and there isn't going to be demand for new ones. That's going to take out 400000 of 900000 residential construction jobs. We could lose 2 million jobs next year. So what I'm looking at is a situation where only when the Fed actually sees unemployment will they begin to pivot and reduce rates. By that time, it will be too late to actually sort of say we're going to have some type of soft landing will already be in a declining employment situation for potentially the next six to 12 months. And so to your to your point, if that is exactly what happens, what investors have to be defensively position now and in equities and then become offensively position and more aggressive things next year. And they should be, you know, having a fully invested portfolio. And it's clear to us that they do not. So, David, when and this is frustrating for a lot of people if everyone's forecasting the same thing. So we're all waiting for this recession to head for equities to rollover them broken up bank. Is this going to be this great recovery in the second half? Why not just by now? Jonathan, if people actually born now, that would be fine, I would actually much prefer people to have a fully invested portfolio of stocks and bonds today than to actually have 20 percent of their money in cash because there's no way that they're going to be able to do the right market timing. The critical point, though, and where there is not consensus is on what you want to be owning on the other side. And there's a lot of areas of being down, you know, whether it's non U.S. equities, whether it's small caps, whether it's technology, high quality technology shares lots of place in the market. I'll tell you one area, the market that I think investors are also overlooking, which is what if we don't have a terrible credit cycle, actual defaults and things where we have what Lisa talked about, which is a lot of illiquidity. There are lots of bonds right on the periphery that are trading now with 15 percent handles just because of the illiquidity, but not because of credit risk. So as I said, I think that the Fed is going to cause an unusual circumstance. And I think that people have to really respect the market. They have to see what's going to happen before they then, you know, rotate from one type of equity investment to another. John was speaking with savvy to super Armenian of Bank of America yesterday, and she does not think tech is going to remain a leader in the upcoming cycle, that people are perhaps conditioned by past performance. Do you disagree? And why why is that still an area that you should own? I could not disagree more than that, but let's just take cybersecurity as an example, right? You know, and let's just take a look at big banks who have spent, you know, 300 percent more on cybersecurity over the course of the last five years. It's an unstoppable trend, right? Health care, an unstable trend. Take a look at biotechnology, drug development, same thing. Take a look at energy technology right now. Europeans, if they just bought heat pumps, could literally take their dependence on gas down by 35 percent. So tech is going to provide us with, I think, an enormous amount of growth going forward. But it is, at the end of the day, a replacement for capital spending. That's what it is. Instead of buying, you know, buying new equipment, we're buying new software. Right. Instead of going out and building new factories, which we are, the United States, we're going to automate them with robots. And and so that to me, is unstoppable. And what we want to do is get our clients invested in that rate at much lower prices, which we can now by identifying which companies are well positioned and also which have the managements that have now just been through them. One of the most difficult periods in history economically in terms of all of these vicissitudes. And now they're going to go out and demonstrate that leadership. So to me, we're going to have a tech back moment in the spring. Is that matter, David? I don't think. No, I'm not talking just about the leadership of four companies. I know. And that is that is just, you know, that, you know, the largest companies, you know, every 10 years. We know that as a rotational leadership. Right. I'm talking about it is that is the group of leaders behind them that are working, you know, on cloud related activity. You know, we just simply have seen so many opportunities for truly transformational tech gains. And those companies are readily apparent to us that have failed in. Wonderful to catch up with you, sir, as always, of Citi Global Wealth. I think that's the real distinction between Savita from what they was talking about. I mean, I don't think I would disagree that much. I think Sabine is talking about the major weightings that S & P 500. It's why she doesn't like the index at all. She was talking yesterday about DAX think just taken these out, still wants to ISE cyclicality. I keep coming back to this philosophy to SAP gone into 2003 about under running equities being the risk and still wanting to ones things like energy, wanting to hold onto where into 2003 when everyone's gone around saying recession is just around the corner. You are asking what happens if it doesn't come as quickly as people? That is potentially the scenario that she's saying is the biggest risk that it's going to be a key question we ask anyway. Anna Edwards coming up. I'm looking forward to that. She joins us from the Atlantic Council. She's the author of Saudi Inc. I think is a good time to talk about she and react. Up next. Keeping you up to date with news around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. The European Union has announced a ninth set of sanctions against Russia. It includes restrictions on drones, chemicals and technologies used for military purposes. The measures were made public. Hours after Russia's president Vladimir Putin warned that the threat of nuclear war is rising, Wahlberg's learn that the Netherlands is planning new controls on exports of chip making equipment to China that could align with Dutch trade rules with U.S. efforts to restrict Beijing's access to high end technology. Washington has been pushing its allies to join efforts to cut off China. The Biden administration taking sides against Google in what is seen as a consequential case involving social media and a Supreme Court filing. The Justice Department argued that social media Web sites should be held liable for promoting harmful speech in some cases. The case involves a family wanting to sue Google over a terrorist attack in Peru. The country's sixth president in four years begins her first day in office, trying to build a cabinet and restore confidence in the economy. Dina Balart, they took over Wednesday after President Pedro Castillo tried to suspend Congress and called for a new constitution. Castillo's moves were described as an attempted coup. Congress voted to impeach him and he's now being detained. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. Saudi Arabia understands that it can't put its chips on one side or the other. And I think although they may meet with with XI, the reality is that Saudi Arabia depends a great deal on weapons systems to win support from the United States. That's not going away. Fascinating how this meetings come together this week. That was Leon Panetta, the former U.S. defense secretary, live from New York. Here's a snapshot, a sneak peek of some of the price action for this Thursday morning going into jobless claims. In about an hour and 44 minutes, equity futures are positive by two tenths of 1 percent on the S & P five day losing streak to avoid making its six year olds right now up by a couple of basis points on a 10 year, 344 20 in the affects market euro. Given me nothing. Euro dollar one of five next week, not just the Fed. The ECB decides the day after study Fed Reserve Lisa on the 14th. The ECB is on the 15th of December. The yield that I'm watching as the 30 year rule, which has been down and steadily down and is at the lowest going back to September. The longer term bet that we are going to face real disinflation to me, I find interesting amid a sea of muck that we see in the rise. Just to be clear, hey, you jump in on the disinflation bandwagon going into 2013, a much more aggressive. I'm not jumping on it yet, but I'm kind of becoming more having a look at it. Thinking about a ticket. About buying a ticket. That's exactly right. I just think if you start digging underneath and looking at some of the forward indicators, whether it's even rents and how quickly they're softening, whether it's housing, even some of the labor market data that shows a bit of softening around the edges, I kind of understand where people are coming from, maybe not as quickly as people think. But I am kind of understanding. What do you expect to hear that from Chairman Power next week in that news conference? I would hope not, because I hope that you doesn't do nuance because this market doesn't read nuance. And then we have to discuss communities. And I think we saw that after the. And then it's going to be like, how do we explain that? We don't people are just you know, it's our guys and there's no space for on the one hand, this on the other hand, this. This is blunt. Look at this really paragraph in our story. And she two months after snubbing us President Joe Biden's pleas for oil. Saudi Arabia is rolling out the red carpet for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping CAC. Adam Walsh joins us now, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and author of Saudi Inc. Adam, how significant are these meetings this week? I think they're pretty significant, especially from an oil perspective, and I think they're much more significant for Saudi Arabia than they are perhaps for China. Because the Saudis have long had very strong oil ties with China. I think a lot of people don't realize that these go back all the way. In fact, in 1989, when Ali Naimi, who was the then the CEO of Aramco, went to China to try to see what kind of interest there might be for Saudi oil there, and he didn't really see all that much. But he's had had his eye on China for years. And as soon as he saw economic development there basically kind of pounced and was able to get some really good long term deals for Saudi crude oil there. So I think this is partially a way of reminding China, hey, we're your you're really good, stable, crude suppliers. We've got a lot of joint ventures in petrochemicals in China. And yeah, there's a lot of cheap Russian oil on the market. But don't forget about us. And then at the same time, Saudi Arabia is definitely trying to see if it can capitalize on this relationship with China and build even more economic ties, more business ties that go beyond oil, which is something Saudi Arabia really wants to do. Whether or not this can extend into the political and the diplomatic sphere is really, I think, the big question for these meetings. What do you think the message for America is? Message for America is that China is also looking to it to put itself as a player, a really big, important player out there in the political and diplomatic arena, and that the United States is no longer the biggest or the only force in the Middle East. I think militarily, China is not looking to supplant the US in any way in the Middle East. China doesn't really have any interest in kind of defending the Middle East as the US has has put itself out there for. So I don't think that there's really a concern when it comes to that. But there's definitely awareness that the United States is no longer Saudi Arabia's most important economic relationship. Now they've got a really important economic relationship with China. And that's the message here. Is there also a message about China reopening and trying to secure enough crude, enough of the fossil fuels that it needs to support its economy? Yeah, that's a really important point. And I think that the fact that this meeting was planned before China decided to relax its 0 Covid restrictions kind of gives you a sense that perhaps they they knew that this was coming or or perhaps even the Saudis knew that this was coming. The fact that OPEC hasn't made any major moves says that they definitely see that even with China reopening, the market for oil is definitely potentially still soft. But I do see this as kind of heralding that movement. I want to pick up on that, Allan, that even with China reopening the market, the demand side of the equation is still softening for crude. Can you explain how the current market pricing of oil makes sense to you, given that we are seeing a potential opening up in China that is one of our recent guest said is much faster than you expected? Yeah, I do think that what what a lot of people are looking at now is very much the financial market is how much crude is out there. There's still oil being released. I think funds from the SPDR. I think as that winds down, if it does indeed wind down, we will see oil prices pick up a bit. But also this time of year is not usually a big time for oil demand. So there's also that to take into it into account, there's the economic issues in Europe. And we just see in general things are are are not looking all that strong right now. But I do think that going out, you know, farther out, we'll probably see a pickup in demand. Maybe not. You know, as your previous guest said, until, you know, if we're gonna be in a recession for the first half of twenty, twenty three, we may not see it until after that. But I think that OPEC is kind of playing it safe here. They made no changes. They're waiting to see what happens in the market. I think their decision to cut earlier in this year was probably the right one economically and financially, even though the United States was very much displeased, the right decision from OPEC's plus after all the pushback we heard from a couple of months ago. Was it the right decision? Now let's see what low 70s kind of say maybe it was. Yes. Now, let's see. On the flip side, do they start refilling the SPRO? That's the question. Right. Because if they're going to go the opposite direction and then do people start screaming, you guys are artificially increasing prices. I mean, honestly, because at what point does the US become the marginal swing producer or the swing demand provider here and then the squeeze that in the SPRO? What's your understanding of when the U.S. administration comes back and it starts buying again? Yeah, exactly. I mean, how how soon can they start buying? Can you legitimately start refilling the SPRO while you're still while you're still draining it? That's a really good question, because I don't think the last release is happening. I think it's happening right now. So I do think they're going to wait at least until we hit the 70 dollar mark in WTI, but then there's also going to be oil for them to buy. And, you know, is there U.S. oil that's being produced that's available for them to buy? And that's a good question. And is are companies going to want to sell to refill the SPRO when they can be selling potentially for a little bit more overseas or what not? I think that's that's that's the question. And we could potentially even see us buying maybe some foreign oil for the SPRO. And remember, they need to buy heavy oil. They can't just refill it with light oil from the Permian. Alan, can you just talk to me quickly about the politics of buying foreign crude to fill up the SPRO? How do you think it's going to play out? It's not going to look good. The truth is, it has to happen because you can't just have an NPR full of very light crude oil. It's not going to work, particularly for American refineries. If they have to use it for some kind of national emergency or say there's a hurricane, you're going to need various different types of crude, but it's not going to look good. Well, thank you. At the Atlantic Council and author of Saudi Inc. Fantastic conversation. Lisa, this is the problem. Whenever you talk about crude, the political conversation is not too far away. The political conversation is complicated because it affects what everybody can spend and their spending power. On one hand, that's the sort of populist feel. And it also affects industry, right, especially for an oil producing nation like the United States, which you have some people saying, well, you want to support U.S. businesses. And then there's also the question of how do you reduce fossil fuels? Where is that? Did you see State Street moved away from certain ESG types of filters? Basically are sort of under some pressure. It's very clear that they are under some pressure. And the fact that they're getting some big push pushback, particularly in states that think of this as a political endeavor and are penalizing certain funds for this type of behavior than you have others, like the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund that actually came out double down and actually cut ties with certain companies for not being truly zero emissions enough, highly politicized. Did you see the latest in the U.K.? They approved the opening of its first state coal mine in more than 30 years. Coal. Yeah, not exactly saving the world. That's an about turn, isn't it? This is about survival in a winter that hasn't been called yet. Did you see your boss's column, you say yet? Sadly, what my family. The messages ping, ping, ping every single morning. It's freezing in the UK at the moment. Freeze it. Can you fork over a little bit more for the heating bill? Come on, son. My mom has answer the question, but she'll do it anyway. I know maybe around Christmas I don't see it for you. We're switching from right now inflation fears to recession fears. We're seeing in this park right now, but I think more deceleration is to come next year. Unfortunately, you are going to look at a fairly substantial amount of downgrades. Look, the recession is not a question of if, it's a question of when. At the moment, we have we see the economy's essentially growing zero next year. But of course, that the West Haidi Lun rates go to 6 percent, 7 percent. That could become negative pretty quickly here. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Live from New York City for our audience of worldwide. Good morning. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance TV and radio alongside Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro is going to come back in a couple of days. Equity features not doing much this morning, slightly positive through much of this morning, up two tenths of one per cent, five day losing streak, trying to stop it becoming sex. Equity features not doing much this morning, slightly positive through much of this morning, up two tenths of one per cent, five day losing streak, trying to stop it becoming sex. Looking ahead to CPI next week and a Federal Reserve decision. But this losing streak didn't feel dramatic or was a major. It wasn't something that sort of a reset in terms of what people are expecting or some kind of dramatic catalyst. It's sort of a settling into the theory that we're hearing from everyone. Bad first half good, second half done. Is that too cute or what? Down in the first half up and a second half, it gets bad in the first half. The Fed has to back away. Then they cut that as this massive recovery trade down a mess. Just don't go too early. Wait for it. We've asked people is is too cute? And they say, well, there's a lot of variances underneath that rate. Like there's a lot of bumps. And getting the bumps rate are really important. And actually would even Belgium, we're saying that really stuck out to me and not to sort of, you know, mark that thesis because it makes sense and saying it's on about what's going to happen. It's what do you want to own? On the other side to sort of pick up now versus waiting for that perfect moment where you can understand, OK, we're heading into I'm not mocking the thesis. I think it makes sense. And that's why if one came up with it. Yeah. And because everyone's come up with the same thing. I'm wondering how we trade it all. To me, my question got to 2023, which is the reason why you asked and we've been asking why not just buy equities now? And really the question lies with what will be the leadership? And that's the reason why your conversation was. Safina Subramanian of Bank of America is really interesting because if it's not going to come from the big tech names, then perhaps the index level won't necessarily drive the same kind of shifts and gains that you see under the hood. French Quarter out DAX. CAC. You'll hear more of that. You'll hear more of this, too. Bombs are back. I had a dog named RTX. Anyway, you sound like some. I sit in this chair. You'd have to raise it. That's why you have to start renaming dogs and pets. Weird stuff. Equity futures on the S & P. Like some of the banks that share does to people. People start naming their dogs where they fight. DAX futures up two tenths of 1 percent on the S & P yields up by 3 basis points 344 75. And euro dollar going absolutely nowhere. 1 2 5 0 7 will keep coming back to this on crude. Just the idea we might finish lower on the air is just remarkable crude right now, Lisa. Seventy three dollars 26 Jason Kelly we. Ellen Wild said that perhaps a pet plus was right not to increase production, to cut production. And at the US, if they if they have to refill their SPDR, might have to buy for, you know, what the White House would say. Steady. If we didn't drain the SPRO, where would crude be? That's what they'd say back to that. Well, I think copay plus a bound to say, yes, we were right. Look at where prices are. And she pointed out, though, that they're still doing a release of the Strategic Petroleum. At the same time, we're talking about refilling it again, try to make sense of this market. It is very unclear and it is a very difficult time to understand, especially if you do expect a pretty bad first half, even though you do expect a good second half. 7:00 a.m., this is what I'm watching. ECB President Christine Lagarde is giving a welcoming address at a European systemic risk sixth annual conference. Does she talk about the prospect of over tightening? Does she push back against some of the recent easing in financial conditions? Does she really reiterate what we heard from Chair Jay Powell or will she press on and continue with saying recession isn't going to necessarily bring inflation down to where we need it to be? Eight thirty a.m., initial jobless claims. Again, another indicator of whether we're seeing a little bit more of a softening in an otherwise pretty tight labor market and aftermarket Lululemon and Costco earnings. I do want to just point out in a correction. Lululemon does actually sell suit jackets for men. And I saw them. And I do think, you know, you were asking about where you can find suits. And I just I would like to point that out anyway. And Costco is also reporting earnings after the bell, down about 15 percent year to date. Just a sense of the consumer. Do we see a downshifting in terms of upper and middle class consumers going to lower Costco companies, lower cost grocery stores glow across goods as they face inflationary headwinds? No comment. I've heard a lot of comments from other people really when they say ridiculous. Like what? No chance. Blasphemy. Sinful stuff. Lululemon suits. Absolutely not. A.J., just come in to talk to us. I'm going to keep talking about this. Anastasia Amaro. So if I capital Anastasia, a great catch up with you here in the studio, Blackstone and this real estate fund. Can we start there? This is the FTSE, the Blackstone chief Steve Schwarzman dismissing concerns over this 69 billion dollar real estate fund. And here's the quote from Mr. Schwartzman. The idea that there is something going wrong with this product because people are redeeming is conflating completely incorrect assumptions. This was not meant to be a mutual fund with daily liquidity. These are pieces of real estate. Can you give me your view on what's been going on here? Yes. So this is an industry trend. And there's two stories to this. There's the redemption story. Why redemptions rising? And then there's the limit on redemption story. And what I would say about redemptions, it should not really be a surprise to anybody that investors want to redeem, because if you look at commercial real estate and the performance of it in the first half of the year has been rock solid. It's up 9 percent, while the 60 40 portfolio is down 16 percent. So if that happens, it means your commercial real estate exposure might actually be a little bit out, you know, out of balance and over and above the allocation limit. So investors move to right size their allocations because of how well commercial real estate has performed. But there's the other side of this, which is we know the environment is likely to weaken for commercial restate in the next couple of quarters. I think some investors move to lock in gains because they appreciate they expect the depreciation. So that's the redemption story. So it's expected and I don't think there's really anything shattering about that. The second part of this is limits on redemptions. And I truly believe it is in the investor's best interest because, John, you pointed this out. These are semi liquid nitrate read products that the underlying is illiquid commercial real estate. Imagine if there are no limits on redemptions and if everybody could redeem what are their fund managers to do, they would have to sell all those underlying commercial real estate properties and that would cause more of a negative feedback loop. So the fact that there are limits on redemptions, I would say is actually a very good thing and kind of breaks this negative feedback loop cycle and it protects the investors that are staying in the fund. And by the way, none of these products right now are struggling with performance per say. And none of them are not paying distributions. They're paying income out to their investors. So I think, you know, a lot a lot of kind of the negative sentiment about the limits and redemptions is overdone. And this is in the best interest of investor. Do you think we can ultimately avoid fire sales? Is this sufficient? I think some assets will have to be sold. You know, I don't think there's avoiding now. But I do think that if you look at the space of 90 degrees in general, a lot of the products, they're rightfully so have put limits in place in case they do see redemptions. So that in of itself should prevent us from having a fired sales of commercial real estate property. But having said that, I think there are some challenges for commercial real estate in the next couple of quarters. You know, we've seen the reset in rates where we have not seen a reset in cap rates, for example. And if you look at the cap rate on multifamily, for example, it's for four and a half percent and it's rock bottom levels. I don't think it's going to incentivize investors to step into the sector until those cap rates move higher. Anything that happens at some point. You know, the other thing that's likely to happen for commercial real estate is the NYSE growth in net operating income growth is likely to slowdown. You know, from 7 or 8 percent to probably 4 percent next year, assuming there is no recession. I think we should assume there is a recession. So it's likely going to be slower. So. I think we're going to have a correction in real estate prices in the coming quarters. But herein lies an opportunity for investors. I think the right move is you stick with some of the exposure, you get the income, because a big thing for us has been get paid while you wait out this volatility, the equity markets. And then when. When we've seen the reset in property prices, you step back in and add more to those real estate portfolio. There's a larger issue here, though, which is are we understating the vulnerabilities of a private market that includes a whole host of real estate assets that isn't trading, that hasn't repriced, that you haven't seen massively go through some of the turmoil that you're seeing in public markets and is becoming subject to more withdrawals. Do you foresee some sort of upcoming turmoil as a result of that, especially as some funds try to transfer more into public debt, into other public assets? For now, we're offering real yield. Yeah, I mean, there's definitely going to be a reset, a further reset. And I think anybody who knows anything about private markets knows that it's going to happen with a lag, but it is going to happen. It might not happen to the same degree that, for example, the real estate reset is happening in public markets, but it will happen. So to your point, Lisa, you know, rates have already corrected. Are down 30 percent or so. And so I suspect some of that weakness is going show up and private market valuations. But it's not something investors don't know. I mean, whether in private credit, whether you're in private equity, where they are in private real estate, you should expect lower marks in the coming quarters. And again, for investors who are invested in some of the funds, that's just the expectation. But you're still getting the income on something like private credit for investors who are looking for opportunities. And I think 2023 is going to be the year of opportunities. You know, John, Lisa, to your point, the second half, you know, in the first half is your reset in risky assets and you start to get back in. So what you get back into, you buy private equity, you buy commercial real estate, you buy private credit once you've seen that reset in the next couple of quarters. What do you make of that being the consensus? Does that make you slightly uncomfortable going into 23 FTSE? I mean, I'm consensus. And, you know, nobody likes to be consensus, but at the same time, we sort of know what the rules of the road are and we know where the Fed is trying to solve for. We know they're trying to accomplish below potential growth and they're trying to bring down inflation and they have to get rates to 5 percent. So, you know, everybody sort of knows the formula. And I think given the variables, that's why we're solving for. And, you know, if you look at the first, second, first and second quarter of this coming year, consensus is zero point minus point one percent GDP growth. So that's the print already. And if the rate goes to 5 percent, that can't be a good recipe for rescue. And ask you about the balance of risks. That's the base case for you. Understand that. Do you think there's more chance that that recession gets delayed or more chance that recession gets brought forward? And once you give me the answer to that, can you tell me how you would trade that, have it developed the other way? I think there is a greater chance that the recession is brought forward. I've seen estimates out there saying that maybe this is not until a 20 24 event. But, John, for that to happen, you know, you have to have normal fed hiking conditions, which is the Fed is hiking when the economy is still strong. But the Fed has been hiking while this economy has been weakening for the last six months. So, you know, the typical relationship where the yield curve inverts and you have 15 months until a recession onset. I don't think that holds this time around. So I think chances are that Q2, Q1, Q2 of next year is when this slowdown, possibly a recession occurs. And I think that's what people started to pre trade now. To your point, is it you know, we kind of thought the December is still going to be a positive months for equities, but now that consensus is the first half is going to be weak. Well, guess what? Everybody is doing their pre trading this. I think we're pulling some of this forward and the states are awesome, as always, on a stage MRO. So that if I capital. Thank you. Be interesting to see how we respond to that CPI print next week. We get downside surprise there, whether this whole story changes. Going to two twenty three. Yeah. You know, it's a very complicated issue. If it's a downside surprise, then people believe that the market is slowing more ISE frog struggling with these nuances like oil prices coming down, gasoline, that thing gives people more money to spend and all of a sudden discretionary spending goes up. And then you get into this weird bumpy cycle where it's like, are we accelerating or are we not? How are people feeling better or worse? Used to be easy. Didn't it just buy stocks? Yeah, it's just easy money. I hate that phrase. This isn't easy for anyone. No, it never felt easy for anybody. Now, in the next hour, Jim Polson, a Luthor is looking forward to that conversation features positive two tenths of one percent. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up today with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. Ukraine's president Vladimir Zelinsky is warning a prolonged power shutdown due to Russian attacks. In his nightly address, Zelinsky said capacity was constantly being expanded. But it won't be possible in the short term to return the power grid to its pre-war state. Hong Kong is taking yet another cautious step toward a full reopening. The city has shortened the isolation isolation period for people who test positive for Covid and their close contacts. Plus, inbound travelers will be required to take two fewer rapid tests. Hong Kong has been slowly rolling back the Covid rules that have kept it isolated from the world throughout the pandemic. President Biden will announce a 36 billion dollar bailout for struggling Teamsters union pension fund today. It will help shore up one of the nation's largest multi employer plans, and it will deliver help to the president's union allies after he angered many in organized labor by signing legislation imposing a contract on railroad workers. Elon Musk bankers are considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla stock. Sources tell Bloomberg the move is one of several options. The Morgan Stanley group may take to soften the blow of the 13 billion dollars of debt must take on to buy Twitter. The company could face about one point two billion dollars in annual interest costs under the current debt structure. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. We're switching from right now inflation fears to recession fears, the bond market is telling you that inflation is a thing of the past and that's that the Fed has done too much. And that's what I think likely drives trading for the next few months. 60 40 is back. That was the message from Brent Shirley, the chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Bonds are back. That was the message from David banned in a city. And I've heard that about a million times over the last couple of months. So I'd ask which funds and which sucks? Is it just a sort of uniform kind of indexing or is it a decent DAX or at ISE DAX DAX CAC out when it comes to bonds? I think what they ultimately mean is treasuries. Treasuries are bank as part of a 60 40 long ago when it comes to credit. I hear a lot about investment grade trading at 90 cents on the dollar. Bye bye bye. A lot of that as well when it comes to high yield. That's where there's a bigger conversation than consensus view on high yield is that the quality of the overall index has improved markedly compared to what it was in years gone by. And the argument would be because of those factors that if we get a recession, a downturn, you don't get spreads as white. The pushback comes from people like Bob Michael Barr, J.P. Morgan, who just thinks, hold on, if we get a downturn, spreads are going wider and I'm going to wait for that. Problem is, is that the rate aspect will probably come down. That's what people are betting. As you already saw, the rate selloff now becomes a credit sell off. And if you believe in the credit sell off, the deterioration in the overall economy, you don't want to own the most leveraged companies. And that's what you're hearing from a lot of people. Equity futures right now positive a quarter of 1 per cent on the S & P 500 yields just a little bit higher to kick off trading this Thursday morning. Higher by 3 basis points on a 10 year, 344, 93. Coming up a little bit later this morning, one hour and 12 minutes away, we'll have jobless claims for you. I think it's you match tomorrow. That's exciting, isn't it, Mitch? Couple of phone calls. How are you feeling about inflation? I'm going to call you from them just to be, you know, make you feel included, 10 percent. They cut the tails off. If someone comes in at 20, does that get. Are you going to try to game the system? I think inflation's got to be 45 percent next. Five percent, 25 percent. I mean, the hyper inflation camp, when you match calls, you've just been blackballed from ever from you, miss, you should never call on me. Let's talk about something more serious than you, Mitch. Bar this from Vladimir Putin, the Russian president talking of Russia's nuclear arsenal in the last 24 hours and saying the following. We won't brandish them like a razor. Running around the world. But we, of course, proceed from the fact that they aren't there. This is naturally a deterrent factor, not provoking expansion of conflicts, but a deterrent. And I hope everyone understands this. AMH in Washington, Maria Tadeo in London. Maria, your response to those comments by the Russian leader? Jonathan, whether you think it's bluff or not. When Vladimir Putin talks about nuclear, you have to listen and you have to pay attention. Now, their response, of course, from Western official European officials is that a nuclear war can not be fought back as it cannot be won. That's a level of destruction that you would see. I also know of European diplomats were not even willing to use the word the French president. I in my choir, he talks about capabilities. He doesn't even use the word nuclear here. But the two things that I would say and this is factual is that every time Russia encounters problems on the battlefield, Vladimir Putin likes to bring this issue up again. And then the second point, and perhaps obviously connected to this, there is a big debate about weapons for Ukraine. But the type of weapons for Ukraine, that means long range that could potentially hit Russia. And maybe yesterday, that's actually the real message that he's trying to pass on. If you give Ukraine long range weapons and Russia gets head, then you've Andrew, now a new face on this war and that means real escalation. Maria, in this past week, I think there was some renewed hopes and we've done this a few times in the last nine months or so that perhaps the US leader and the Russian leader could open talks. We heard from President Biden that he wasn't exactly shutting the door to it. And we heard from Peskov that Vladimir Putin would equally be open to it as well. Where are we with that kind of thing? Well, for the time being is silence. And by the way, when you speak to the Europeans, I mean, in my cron says he's also ready to meet with him if it takes this summer forward and you see a diplomatic solution. The problem is at this point, it's Ukraine that will have to set out the terms. And the Ukrainians have been very clear that this is not the time for diplomacy yet, that they want to see more victories on the battlefield and they remain. Again, and this is incredibly important to stress, convinced that they can get everything back. And that also means Crimea. How much? Anne-Marie, does this mean more more weapons from the United States? How much is there a willingness to continue to pump money into this, given that there has been a growing amount of pushback? At the moment, it is the same, right? The United States continues to send the aid we just have. Text of the defense spending bill. You see the Republicans signing up for this, especially Senator Mitch McConnell. He is definitely behind this in terms of the defense and financial aid going to Ukraine. But of course, we do have in January a fresh new House. The Republicans have control of that. The individual that's likely going to be Speaker Kevin McCarthy. We've talked about there's he said there's, quote, no blank check anymore. He's walked it back before. And it hasn't been that we don't want to send the aid to Ukraine. The issue would had become we want more oversight on that aid and where that money is going. One interesting thing Maria pointed to that I just like to pick up on was the fact that when President Vladimir Putin talked about nuclear, potentially, he's trying to signal about Ukraine making inroads into Russian territory, which we did see with those explosions not that far from Moscow. And what you hear from the United States is that they are neither encouraging that they say that this is Ukraine's decision, but that is not something that they are actually encouraging. What the West is trying to do is they do not want escalation in this crisis. Well, that's a hard thing to do. If you have potentially bombs that are hitting near Moscow, how much conversation is there, Anne-Marie, perhaps off the record in the background with the U.S. warning Ukraine against any kind of escalation that could lead to some sort of broader conflict, especially with the prospect of nukes on the table? Well, they say that they are not encouraging this. Right. They are. This is nothing they want. We did have that Wall Street Journal report out that they had amended the range of those high marks. We also know that the United States has not gone to the next level and sending even longer range missiles. This is something they really want to do. They want to make sure that while, yes, they are helping Ukraine, sending the tens of billions of dollars, making sure they are getting the weapons. And also I just saw a headline about Estonia. Also, the United States is going to be helping and sending some high marks there. At the same time, they want to make sure they keep this centralized. They do not want this escalating, because once you have more of these missiles potentially going into Russia, that is a greater risk of Western countries, i.e. the United States and NATO getting involved in this war. And Putin said yesterday he expects this to be lengthy. I may just briefly, the president has done a pretty decent job of keeping its allies onside. I think a lot of people are congratulated him for that throughout this year. The other issue, Georgia, a win there coupled with falling gas prices. This is actually ISE this morning and a summer of legislative successes. It makes it more likely that the chief of staff will depart. Can you just weigh in on this reporting coming out this morning, as I've heard that about a million times over the last 12 months? Yeah, there's always rumors, especially going into the midterm election and then coming out of the midterm. What's the shakeup? These are really taxing jobs and individuals and their families. You work pretty much 24/7 around the clock. And that's what aides, according to the DAX report, are saying about Ron Klain. The president wants to keep him. A number of individuals, allies of the president, want him to stay in that job, but he's done it. I think, as Ron Klain would I said in his access report, people familiar with the matter that he said that he's been in this job longer than most of his predecessors. So potentially a shakeup for this incredibly important position. And the timing is the fact that there's a number of wins for the White House that potentially he'd be leaving on a high note and leaving the president in good position. The foreign policy stuff, we do know that Ron Klain has been obsessed with gas prices. That Washington Post article over the fall. The fact that he wakes up in the first thing he checks is the triple A. Gas prices now they're what, below three dollars and fifty cents. This would be a good time for him to maybe say goodbye to handle it when he exits Bremmer. Is this is strike price? That's a joke. Look, it's serious. I agree. Dan in D.C., fantastic to catch up with you alongside Maria Tadeo out of London. Want to draw your attention to the story on Credit Suisse. Our latest reporting reads as follows Banks handling Credit Suisse is right sell for expect nearly all of those rights to be exercised. Thanks. Arranging the deal, currently expect investors to take up well above 90 percent of the stock on offer. This according to the people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified because the information is private. So things were looking pretty shaky in the last couple of weeks. And Lisa, it looks like that capital race is going to be somewhat of a success. You're not saying they were pumping in the shares. So I'm not sure what to make of this. Because we saw a lot of volatility. The shares are lower in premarket trading. A lot of questions around Credit Suisse is not from a will implode, but what does it look like? What's its role going forward? What you want to be when you grow up is often the question we ask about European banks and can't get answers. We talk about two handles, the fact that stock has a two handle. I mean, it just shows you the lack of faith that people have had and a lack of conviction because many times tough times for that bank features positive two tenths of one per percent for New York. This is blowing back. Two hours away from the open, about 60 minutes away from jobless claims in America, the equity market push in just a little bit higher through most of this morning on the S & P 500. Futures positive, two tenths of 1 percent on the Nasdaq, off a quarter of one per cent on a rustler. Small caps placed third of one per cent. That's the equity story. Pick it up on the bond market to tens and 30s. I want to talk about a two year, two year right now for 28, 48 yields are higher by about three basis points. Tom mentioned the BMO Note yesterday from Ian Lincoln Upside risk that a two year as it faces a 450 Fed funds rate in a higher summary of economic projections, higher dot plot at the Fed's meeting next week, 430. Right now, they say keep going back to a few payrolls. Ago and a month ago, we got close to 480 on a two year intraday. Back to wait big time since then. And just a couple of minutes ago, Andrew Holland, who is over at Citigroup, came out with this. We have been perplexed by the fall in Treasury yields, which continued yesterday. Markets are pricing a terminal Fed funds policy rate about 100 pieces, points above current levels, but then a rising probability of cuts in 2023. Despite all of the commentary to the contrary, he's kind of bizarre, isn't it? I guess it makes sense for a lot of people were pricing in a higher terminal rate, but then deeper cuts afterwards. So however far they go, they've just got to sort of cut it all back in the months after what this says about Fed credibility. The Fed is saying we're not going to cut Emma Chandra. We're really not going to cut Joel Weber. We're going to hold them there for a long time. Again, even if reduction, we're going to hold them there for a long time. And people are saying there it is. That Fed probability question, though. The reason I ask that, I think is a difference between what they signal and what they think will happen with this economy. I think they want a signal type policy for a long time. I think they want to signal no interest rate cuts. But the chairman is telling you and told you at the last news conference. If we oversight and we can correct that with interest rate cuts, he is telling you that's part of the playbook that's in the tone. If we're saying this, we're going like this and going like this, isn't it? It's part of game, isn't it? But if it's a game, then that's a credibility issue, because they don't have the trust in what they're actually trying to signal to markets. I'm just not, you know, exactly. Game. But you know what I'm saying? I want to finish on crew just briefly, WTI with the potential to close out the year negative upon a session by two and a half percent. Seventy three dollars and about 80 cents on WTI. Brent crude just a little more than 78 dollars a barrel. What happened to triple digit crude to close out the airline? So what happened? Just wait. It'll come. That's what people keep saying. And yet here we are with China potentially reopening. I don't understand the story. I really don't. It's a really complicated one. I just want to bring up a couple of names that are catching my attention this morning. Rent the runway. Take a look at those shares. They are absolutely skyrocketing this morning after reporting better than expected earnings up more than 15 percent. It's fascinating to me as you see everyone go back to work, go back to going out with friends. This is a reopening story and how much they see subscriptions going up as people try to dress up a lot more and go out of the Lululemon. Have you ever used this? Yes, I have. Would you think? I think it's a lot of fun. I don't know that I have the attention span to really focus. I thought it would go away. I thought it would go away. It's a pandemic. I thought people would be a little bit weird about sharing clothes. Well, I don't it's what I thought. I thought that in the pandemic, it's bounced back. I see people who don't wear masks and cough all over other people. So, I mean, you think we get back to normal? Back to normal. Also, we're seeing a reopening story over from China. China up about 3 percent when resorts up about 3 percent as well. Macao is relaxing Covid testing rules for both Chinese and overseas visitors. You're seeing a real pop in some of the casino stocks there. Again, you're seeing people buy into it and kind of front run the reopening story. Is there a pain trade there if suddenly it's not as easy or as quick as perhaps people think, stop. I wonder what it's going to look like, how choppy it's going to be in 2023. And we spoke to them in samsara off Bloomberg intelligence yesterday. You've got to decide, is this about taking the next step towards a full reopening or is this about just pleasing the people who went out process in a couple of weekends ago? Do we actually get by the end of 2003 something that looks like a full reopening? And do we experience will ultimately we experienced in the West when we try to do this, when we didn't have decent vaccine coverage because we didn't have a vaccine. We saw it in Europe. I was there. We were reopening. We were locking down again. I just wonder how much of that you get in China in the next couple of months. There's an extra tension overlaid on top of this, not just the social pushback, but companies. I think about folding in the Tesla news that are saying, wait a second, demand is going down in China. Maybe we don't have to be as committed to being in that market as we have been. Let's get to the bond market. Greg Staples joining us around the table, had a fixed income North America, D.W. West West. Greg, always great to catch up with you, sir. Bonds back. Keep hair in it. Bonds are back. Bonds back, bonds back. To be honest with you, I think bonds were back. I think they were pretty attractive in October. We've had quite a stupendous rally. We have over the past six weeks, we've come down 80 or 90 basis points from the high in the tenure. We've tightened in credit with high yield and ISE. And I suppose that I like a lot mortgage backs have come in a lot. So I thought there were good opportunities back then. Now I'd pause a little bit. I think valuations are a little bit rich and I think there's going to be a bumpier couple of months ahead. As you look across the curve. Where on the curve? This is rich. Do you think? I think the long end is rich. I think the 10 year treasury through three and a half, probably through three or three quarters, is rich. And it wouldn't surprise me at all to test 4 percent as we go into the first quarter of 2023. You look at the fundamentals of the tips market. You're talking about break even inflation now at 220. That's all real hurdle as well as real a real rates one point one percent, which I think long term is probably a fair valuation, if not a little bit rich so long and as are short. And I think it's actually quite a dark Jonathan Ferro 4 percent Fed funds rate. What does that merit? 4 percent 10 year yields. What does that mean in terms of the economic outlook? Does that mean that the Fed isn't going to go as far as people think and that the inflationary impulse is going to be a little bit lot more protracted than a lot of people are pricing in? We think as we get into 2023, the market's really going to settle is in terms of long term valuation for the tenure. There's gonna be volatility in between. But right now, we're not just looking at the next two or three months, we're looking at where we are in the end of twenty three into 24. A lot of our clients are long term investors. We want to put things into their portfolio that they're going to hold for a period of time and we think fair valuation for the tenure. Once we emerge through the cycle of 2020, three years in now, three or three quarters to foreign, a quarter percent for for treasuries, that's kind of shocking to me. And I'll explain why. I'm looking at a credit market that's grown up under this idea that Treasury yields would be around 2 percent. Well, how does that get completely transformed as companies actually have to refinance any 4 percent Treasury yield environment? That is a completely different scenario. I think there are a couple of things that are. Going on here one, of course, is that QE is something of the past. So we don't have the global central banks buying a lot of those long treasuries pushing Treasury yields down. But we also think longer term inflation is going to be above the 2 percent that the Fed is targeting. It's something that the Fed's going to have to wrestle with longer term, 3 percent perhaps is the right number. There's a lot of fundamental things that are going on with the U.S. economy as we emerge from Covid think of the change in the composition of the labor force. Think about work from home, the gig economy, quiet quitting. It's gonna make incentives to work a little bit different. Think about what's going on in terms of on shoring. You see the TSMC plant that was broke ground yesterday. That's not going to be the lowest cost producer of chips globally. You're never going to get American produce chips cheaper than you are in Asia. Think of all the investments that are being done in decarbonisation. That's all going to raise basic global costs. And we think we're going to settle into a level of inflation that's higher than that 2 percent that we had in the lead. So we've had a multi decade bull market in bonds and in every cycle we've had lower lows in the Treasury market, lower lows, in fact, lower peaks rather in the Fed funds hiking cycle as well. Is this something that you think is going to change in the next several decades in the way it did over the last three? Well, of course, the obvious answer is yes, because if you extrapolate those lower lows, we'd get to negative rates because we were basically near the zero floor in 2020. And I think given the experiment that they had over in Europe, that's not going to happen again. Negative interest rates, I think, are tossed aside as policy. And I do think that because of some fundamental structural changes, yes, you're going to see increasing rates, not back up to the 8 or 9 percent that we saw in the 80s. But I do think the market's going to get comfortable with 3 percent or maybe even 4 percent sovereign debt yields. This is hard to answer, but just go with it and explore it a little bit further. Do you think in multiple cycles we could see higher peaks in Fed funds off the back of this? This is something that feeds on itself over time. How do you think about that? I think without the political environment changing that, that's unlikely. I mean, if you truly talk about stepping in and cushioning some of the pain that we're going to have to go through with more fiscal stimulus. I mean, you look what's going on. And in England, they talk about massive amounts of bond issuance to try and get, you know, this rush. Back to your point, you brought up the debt. Now, in England, the pushback to all of this would be we can't do it. We can't stomach it. We've added too much debt. That was kind of what was behind the bull market over the last several decades. And the lower peaks in Fed funds in each and every cycle was this this belief that ultimately this economy can't stomach it. Europe can't stomach it. The US can't stomach it. We've got too much debt. Do you push back against that pushback against that? Because I think the level of rates is not set by the supply and amount of debt. I think it's said about long term expectations, about inflation. And I do think that that inflation, unemployment tradeoff that the Fed has to deal with, they will settle for a higher rate of inflation. If that means we can keep unemployment at the four and a half, which I think is the natural rate rather than, say, 5 or 6. I mean, if you're talking about a six percent unemployment rate, people will say, give me more inflation. It's OK if we can bring unemployment down. Well, we'll take that back. What people are saying that it's been sort of shocking that the market as it is, given how much debt is out there, has survived and sustained itself as well as it has. And seems like this is actually an environment that could be protracted. But how does this change the sort of consensus view that credit could be a fertile and good place in upcoming years? Because the default cycle won't necessarily be that benign. If you have a 4 percent 10 year yield for a longer period of time, that's not that far away from where high yield bond yields were not that long ago. On average, a 4 percent yield is okay. If you've got 3 percent underlying inflation, that's a one percent real rate. Don't think of it in terms of 3 percent real rate, that's too high. I think corporations can't deal with a 3 percent real rate of inflation of the raising prices. They're able to pass that through. They're comfortable with 3 percent inflation paying a 4 percent nominal coupon and they can make the capital equation work. Just real quick here then, do you expect stock investors to come to you instead? Stock investors who went for income to say, forget about it, bonds are the place to go and actually to divert money away from equities and riskier assets. It's going to be a real competition if you can lock in or for four and a half, five percent coupon on a bond or a bond fund versus what are we in the S & P dividend yield right now through 2 percent. It's gonna be pretty attractive for income investors. Yes, absolutely. You busy this year? Because you're getting busier, you're getting new clients, they're coming to you in a way that maybe they didn't, just within the past six months, it's been wonderful. To be honest with you, only seven years in the wilderness as a fixed income investor. Yeah. Then it's fine. It's great for biblical. I hear the same from M. CAC from the PIMCO guys as well. They're so excited. It's like it's gonna keep her interested in short rates. We're cool again, you know? Yeah, I don't know about that. No, they call Greg stifles a Dave every us. You still laugh and why? Well, because you just look at me, you're like, can I call you? And I'm totally not. Relatively speaking, I think the fixed income macro guys are cool, but a slight that's relative to other people in the market, right? Yeah. Let's look at the market. Let's move on. Mean, look, I think that it is fascinating when you get to see eyes light up, when you start talking about yields and spreads and people start actually showing value, it's a huge change. Complete change. Will it stick? I don't know. I mean, honestly, this is the question because so far we've seen a tremendous rally. You hear Citigroup's Andrew Holland Harris saying it just befuddles him. Why there has been such an incredible rally. There are two sides. I mean, there's the there's Steve Majors side and then there's most other people. This Greg St. Paul. Was this Eric Nelson? Yeah. Most other people think that the longer end is too Rich said a few times in the last couple of days, even the guys at PJM said same thing. We're hearing that from a lot of pictures. It's not just a wholesale buy. It's a nuanced call coming up when we get jobless claims. After that, we'll catch up with Kathy. Boss Chance it. The chief economist for Nationwide from New York. This is Glenn Beck. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. Well, the European Union has announced a ninth set of sanctions and that's against Russia and it includes sanction restrictions on drones and much more chemicals. That technology is used for military purposes. The union. The measures were made public. Hours after Russia's president Vladimir Putin warned that the threat of nuclear war is rising. Bloomberg's learned that the Netherlands is planning new controls on exports of chip making equipment to China that could align Dutch trade rules with U.S. efforts to restrict Beijing's access to high end technology. Washington has been pushing its allies to join efforts to cut off China over in Peru. The country's sixth president in four years begins her first day in office, trying to build a cabinet and restore confidence in the economy. Dena Bullard Day took over Wednesday after President Pedro Castillo tried to suspend Congress and call for a new constitution. Garcia used moves were described as an attempted coup. Congress voted to impeach him and now he's being detained. Unilever is considering selling its portfolio of U.S. ice cream brands. Bloomberg's learn that brands such as Black Fryers and Klondike could bring in as much as 30 billion, three billion dollars. Now, international labels Ben and Jerry's and Magnum want to be part of the deal. CEO Alan Joep has indicated Unilever would look to divest certain underperforming businesses. And more than 1000 New York Times newsroom workers began a one day walkout today over a stalled contract. That's according to The New York Times, which says that the company and the New York Times Guild have failed to come to an agreement on salaries, health and retirement benefits, among other issues. Employees have been without a contract since March of 2021. It's the first full day work stoppage at the Times in about 40 years. Global news, 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. Look, the recession is not a question of if, it's a question of when, and we do think that a recession will come at some point, maybe late 2023. The point is that between now and then, markets still inspires very large fluctuations, both equity markets and credit markets. That was also the longest of Invesco with a very, very different view going in to 2023. He was talking about overweight in equities yesterday, increasing risk, saying the recovery trade is right now and talking about how perhaps the base case, the consensus is wrong and that what happens if this recovery or if this sustained momentum lasts for longer than people think and we don't get that downturn until perhaps the second half free from first half of 2024. Equity futures right now up a third of 1 per cent on the S & P. As I keep saying, five day losing streak coming into Thursday. Can we arrange some of that at the opening bell? That might depend on what happens with jobless claims about 43 minutes from now. Yields are higher. Going into that up by another basis points some in the last 10 minutes, up another 4 basis points on a session to 346 20 euro dollar, not too much one in to 522, slightly stronger euro, weaker dollar and crew trying to bounce back by 2.5 per cent, almost seventy four dollars a barrel on WTI. And after yesterday and the day before, negative on the. Yes, so far. Let's see if we can change that going into year end even with this China reopening story. This from the Communist Party's flagship people's daily. Local newspapers across the country echoing this theme. Here's the quote from some commentary. In the past three years, the virus has become weaker, but we have become stronger. Lisa, it goes on to read. We got through the most difficult moment. Are we truly on a path to re-opening in China? Does the market buy that? We are on the margins. Yes. It's going to be rocky. It's going to be fits and starts what its reopening look like. I mean, we talk about the idea of reduced testing, but you still have to be quarantined if you've got contact with somebody who's got Covid for a serious period, period of time. So I don't understand exactly the nature of what the reopening actually looks like. Let's get to Tom Alec on that. He joins us now, the chief economist for Bloomberg Economics. Tom, what's your read on what's developing in China in the last couple of weeks? So, Jonathan, if you'd asked me a few weeks ago, when is China going to make the substantial pivot towards reopening? I would have said best bet. March 2023, get through the winter, get vaccines into people's arms, then reopen. Well, I'd been surprised they've moved substantially earlier than that. The pivot is already here. You read about it in the People's Daily today. But going forward, it's going to be far from smooth sailing. We know from the experience around the world that when you reopen, infections rise and sadly from their hospitalizations rise. And yes, deaths rise as well. China hasn't got to that moment yet, but it's coming in the next few weeks. And when it does, there's the potential for another pivot. Does China double down on reopening and say, we've come this far? Let's finish the job? Or is there an attempt to reimpose controls to contain what could be a public health emergency? We don't know what's going to happen at that moment. And until we do, it's hard to make a definitive call on the outlook for China's growth or global growth or global inflation or what the Fed's going to do in 2023. So, Tom, if I gave you a pen right now and asked you to draw a chart of what you think GDP is going to look like, 323 in China, does it do a lot of that? Up, down, up, down, up, down. Stop, start, reopen, close, reopen, close. So I've given China's government a lot of credit for their capacity to control the virus over the last three years. Yes, it's imposed an enormous cost on China's population. And we saw that bubbling up in the protests in the last few days. But they've been hugely successful at saving lives. Just a few thousand people dying from the Corona virus in China so far. And my question going forward is, well, can you be half locked down? Or is there a point where the virus has just spread so far that actually returning to lockdowns isn't possible and so is the path from here just a reopening one? Now, if that's the case, if you take reopening and the boost that gives to GDP, if you take additional support to the property sector, which is already moving into place, and if you take a low base for comparison in 2022, then for 2023, we could be looking at Chinese growth in around the 5 percent mark. Tom, we talked about how the protests possibly helped accelerate this process. Is that really what's going on or is it also that you're seeing international corporations pull back from China? We saw this morning Tesla, for example, shortening some of the production hours of one of its factories in Shanghai. It's not alone. And it's not because of the supply chain disruptions. It's because of a lack of demand. In a subdued Chinese economy, how much is this at the forefront of the minds of the People's Bank of China and also the Communist Party? So there's been a remarkable shift in the global view on China over the last few years. I think heading into the sort of the pandemic period, there was still a lot of optimism about a Chinese economy which hit with huge group, with huge growth potential, with a government that basically got air on the importance of markets and opening and all the opportunities that brought for business and investors. And if you look at the situation today, you've got businesses who can't get their executives into China. You've got businesses that can't sell in China because of locked gains. You've got the drag on growth and on sentiment from the property lock down. And the global view on China has read basically swung from quite a lot of optimism to quite a lot of pessimism. Now, it seems like that message is starting to get through in Beijing. And so after that party, Congress, that crucial moment in October where Xi Jinping got installed for a third term and got his loyal followers into the standing committee, we've actually seen a series of moves which look aimed at addressing that pessimism and turning it rained, exiting Covid 0 more support for property and that she Biden meeting, which put a bit of a floor under the crucial U.S. China relationship. Is it too late term? So China's got some really big structural stresses. Lisa, they've got a demographic drag with a shrinking working age population. They've got a huge burden of debt. They've got massive overcapacity in real estate and in industry. And the global environment looks pretty challenging. We've heard today that the Netherlands potentially will join the United States in blocking sales of semiconductors to China. But let's not forget that China has a track record of defying the doubters in Beijing this week. We've had the memorial service for Jiang Zemin, one of his predecessors. As China's president. Jiang joined, Jiang took over at a moment of peak pessimism for China in 1990. Over the course of a decade, he turned that round, made China into a kind of global growth darling by the time he exited in 2002. I think there's a lesson there for people who are painting a China today. They've defied the data's in the past. Let's see if she can do that again in the 2027 or the West. How make that happen? Didn't. In a major way over the last 20 years. Tom RTX, thank you, sir, as always, from Bloomberg Economics. Amazing how much things has changed to Tom's point there from the Chinese Communist Party. And if you were to ask when we'd get that reopening, I think many people would agree with Tom. Perhaps the end of the first quarter in 2023. This is what the People's Daily said in mid-November, that China could achieve, quote, dynamic Covid zero going as far to say that it would help rather than hinder the nation's development. A few protests later, and here we are. There is also the issue and this is something that we were just hearing from Tom. Can you partially reopen here? Partial lockdowns if you start getting an incredible spread of virus case cowards. How do they handle that? How they handle that with the hospitals, how they handle that? Why are they not opening up to certain MRSA vaccines that have been proven to be more effective and make it a mandated policy to get it into everybody's arm? Let's be clear here is not clear how many people have actually died in China from Covid. We have the reported statistics from the country. There is suspicion that it's a lot larger than that. And I think the lesson actually over the last couple of weeks is despite the fact that this is an authoritarian state, they didn't respond to those protests in a way that I think some people thought they might, which strength just coming down, beating people back. They've actually had to fold and capitulated on just around the edges, around the edges on Covid zero. And it's why go back to what we heard in people's daily commentary this morning. It's radically different to what we heard just a month ago. This isn't just one protest, though. It is so unusual to see many different protests in China. This is something that harkens back to the Tiananmen Square issues here in 1989 and the protests there. And perhaps that's part of it. I keep going back to the business side of things to that. This is also their international standing at a time when the economic data is really deteriorating. There are two prongs here. I think to Tom's for as well for growth next year, trying to make a call on Chinese growth. Do you see a smooth reopening or a volatile one? Stop, start, stop, start in the same way we did in Europe and elsewhere in America to deemphasize the international business picture as well, because that would be a change as well. Jim Paulsen of the Lethal Aid Group is going to join us shortly on this equity market. Five day losing streak and the S & P trying to prevent it from becoming six. This is Bloomberg. Once we get into a recession, things can break unexpectedly. There's no question. Wages are rising. Prices are rising. That is likely going to take a recession to bring those inflationary forces back down. Liquidity has dried up and when liquidity dries up, you get incredible volatility coming out of the market. The bond market is telling you that inflation is a thing of the past. Now, the Fed has done too much. We do think that a recession will come at some point, maybe late 2023. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. That time of the year where you're just itching to say yes over, things start to churn. I mean, a while. I'll see you next week. Then the Fed decision and you just get the feeling after the Fed decision, that news conference finishes its like year over. Let's go home. Are you saying that the ECB meeting doesn't matter? They're saying that they might be right. Let's go to the Federal Reserve. Live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning with Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro T.K. back with us in a couple of days. Equity futures picking up five days of losses on the S & P. And we wait, don't we? We wait for the next catalyst in that. Catalyst comes next week. This week has been notable in that yields have gone lower and that did not push stocks higher. And to me, that's a huge signal that we have shifted narrative into a slowdown, not necessarily into some sort of stimulative effect of lower yield. Is the oil market part of that story for you at least? I mean, you can drive into the narrative base, the price action. I don't understand the oil market. I don't understand how some of the ongoing Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases are factoring into this. I don't understand how some of the poor liquidity in this market is factoring into this. I don't understand how China's reopening hasn't given more of a boost to oil prices. There is, though, still more production that's being made from a lot of oil companies at this point. So I honestly don't know. I still don't understand the oil cap for what it's worth anyway. Futures that neither Sunny S & P 500 and the S & P were up by four tenths of one percent of a 10 people. Explain that. Some mean I'm like. Does it make a difference? Come on. But that's a good question because there have been reports about Chinese buying oil from Russia. Seventy nine dollars a barrel. So ISE. Seventy four dollars on WTI right now into the low 70s at most. We said a million times over a city. What a call to push back against this triple digit stuff going into year round. That's crude euro dollar positive, a tenth of one per cent at one of five 16. To Lisa's point, the year is not over for the Europeans after the Fed decides it's the ECB turn next Thursday. And just to round things out. Yields are higher by four or five basis points, less still sub 350 on a 10 year, 346 20. Greg Staples, a DWI? Yes, about 20 minutes ago on this program. He said that maybe the bond market, parts of it a little bit too rich are said around the curve. He said the longer and not the first time I've heard that this week, people are saying that the rally is going too far, talking about Greg Sables, who's talking about a 4 percent, 10 year yield over the next decade. But that's basically going to be the new base, the new floor, that new floor. I heard that from Wells Fargo today. How much does that? We arrange a market that has been predicated on low rates. We haven't capitulated on that view. I don't think I still think is a consensus view around tech stocks. I still think there's a consensus view that yields have to go lower, that rates are going south. We're going back to the old playbook of the pre pandemic. And we've heard pushback on the bond side from Greg on the equity side as well, from Savita Subramaniam over at Bank of America, who just had some strong words yesterday about tech that we've just been conditioned by the gains of a decade. And we're still kind of like just they're itching to get back in. And she's saying, that's got to go. That's got to go away. Mark Gurman has transitory really gone away? You don't think it has? I don't think that people think it's just been pretty prolonged, not necessarily discarded, that eventually there'll be this disinflationary force that will overtake. There isn't necessarily as much consideration to structural differences that requires inflation to be higher. I'll let the data speak for itself. Next week's CPI on the 13th. Jim Paulsen joins us now, chief investment strategist at the Luther Hold Group. Jim, your words? I think a new easing cycle has begun, Najim. Some people might be scratching their heads. And St. Jim, I don't know if you know, but they're going to hike 50 basis points next week, what you're talking about. Jim, what do you mean by that new easing cycle has begun? Well, Jonathan, I mean, the Fed is not the only policy driver in the room. There are others and a lot of those have already started to ease, I think. And they don't hold press conferences. But but it still matters. And I think, you know, if you go through the list here, we still have the Fed. They're going to raise rates again. But if you look at what the bond market is doing, everything even from two years out, they're all easing. We got 75 basis points easing. The 10 year mortgage rates are coming down as well. On the long end, that matters. That matters or immediate support for stocks, but also longer term for the economy. Fiscal juice, if you look at federal deficits to GDP ratio, that's rising again after going down for months, almost 18 months, it's starting to prove again as economy slows tax tax receipts, slow automatic expenditures go up and fiscal juice expands. The dollars starting to ease after a tightening for all of this year. And that matters certainly to overall. And then you get into things like companies who look at companies are dealing with they're seeing industrial commodity prices that have come down 20, 25 percent. They're seeing unit labor costs decelerating as per yesterday's report. They're seeing capital costs coming down. So everything from from commodity to capital cost to labor costs are easing for companies. Look at the consumer. They're seeing gas prices at the pump fall from over 5 to heading towards three dollars. The real wage, a real wage rate has risen three point two percent annualized pace now in the last five months as inflation is moderated. Real wages are rising again for the household sector. You look at credit spreads, junk spreads or mortgage spreads, they're starting to tighten again, which is again an easing mechanism, if you will. So I really think there's quite a bit of early cycle easing. And I think the Fed's Fed story is about over, too. I think they're just getting increasingly out of bounds, raising rates with falling commodity prices, raising rates with decelerating headline inflation rates, raising rates with the celebrating unit labor cost, raising rates in a slowing economy. I think they're going to have to be wrapping it up pretty soon. So, Jim, what's your S & P target for next year? Is it six thousand? Is it five thousand? I mean, this seems like a very bullish scenario. That goes against a lot of consensus. Well, you know, Lisa, I think that if you think the bear market is not over. I get that. And that's one thing. I think the lows are in. And I think we're starting a new bull market and new bull markets don't go up 7 to 10 percent in year one. They go up 25, 35 percent in year one. That's what new bull markets do. And I kind of think if if we have if we avoid recession, which I still think the odds favor, maybe 60 40 that we do, or if we have a modest recession, that that the stock market is into a new bull market in the first year. Bulls earnings don't do well at all. They're generally flat. They're often down. But what really happens is multiples go way up. And I look back since 1990, the first year of bull markets, the average trailing PE multiple rises by 35 percent on average. And if I look at, let's say earnings go to two hundred and twenty dollars or even two hundred and fifteen dollars in the next year. But the multiple goes from its from its low at the bear market, low of around 17 up to twenty two or twenty three times. It gets me to around 5000 and I don't think that's all that unreasonable. I'm very interested that the strategists on the street, their forecaster or virtually no gain at all over the next year and I don't remember, there's not a lot of years when people are looking out. Strategists are usually optimistic that they're there is pessimistic. And I think if that's wrong and we are past the bear and we have a modest or no recession and starting a new bull, I think the returns could be really pretty phenomenal. Something around 5000 in the coming twelve. Wow. Jim, you're a student market history. Can you tell me how remote it would be to make a low in the equity market this far ahead of a recession that we still haven't had? Well, I look back at it, I look back at this going back to nineteen forty five because I think has been eleven recessions, Jonathan, I look back at it, what was the response of the stock market? During during each cycle prior to the beginning of a recession. And so from there. From the S & P 500. From a cycle hi. To the for the month right ahead of the start of the recession. How much had the stock market responded to recession risk? And the median response of all those previous eleven was five and a half percent decline from its cycle high here in this cycle, we're already down more than 25 percent from the cycle high. That's how much we already adjusted for a pending recession. So I think that part of the fallout, if you will, from a recession is already in the stock market. And so even if we have one. I'm not so sure that that necessarily means it has to go down. I'd also say I don't ever remember to the time when when the CEOs in this country are almost 100 percent universal that we're going to have a recession. Usually recessions are soft. That comes out of left field and it surprises the market. That's not going to happen here. People already have it in the market. So I think it's a very different situation overall. Same thing with yield curves. I've looked at that inverted yield curves which lead to recessions. And if we could get one here. But the fact the matter is there, the negative fallout for the stock market depends on when the curve inverts in. The ones that turn out bad for stocks is when the curve inverts and the stock market is near its high for the cycle. This curve inverted in October when the stock market was already off 25 percent. And when that happens, the stock market does. OK, so we'll see what happens. But I more on the side that there's too much pessimism, too much has already been discounted. And that opens the door for a positive surprise and people have to catch up. HRN This is quite common is fantastic NIKKEI with this on program before yearend and hopefully we can catch up before Christmas again. Jim Paulsen That looks helped drive what to call it. Some news yet reports coming across the United States weekend in the confirmation of it here at Bloomberg. I'm sure you're very familiar now at this point with Brittney Griner, the W NBA star who's been around for months in a Russian prison on drug charges. She has been released, according to a White House official report, suggesting there has been a one for one prisoner swap with Russia. Lisa, so an international arms data coming the other way. And this has been something that's been discussed for a while. She's going to be released in return for Viktor Bout. That was the entire night national arms dealer. And she's going to undergo a medical evaluation as per protocol. Once there is a release, we catch up with Amari briefly on this, I'm sure. And then it's Kamala Harris. We're also going to hear from the president. The president set to speak at eight thirty Eastern Time. He will deliver remarks from the roof of that room. I'm sure we'll take that right here on Bloomberg TV. And a blimp that's right here, life in New York. This is Olympic. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. In Saudi Arabia, China's President Xi Jinping met today with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudis are the world's top oil exporter. And China is their biggest customer. But both are looking to diversify their energy mix as part of JI's visit. Chinese and Saudi companies signed investment agreements for green hydrogen and solar energy. Ukraine's president Vladimir Zelinsky is warning of prolonged power shutdowns due to Russian attacks. In his nightly address, Zelinsky said capacity was constantly being expanded, but it won't be possible in the short term to return the power grid to its pre-war state. Hong Kong is taking another cautious step toward a full reopening the city as shorten the isolation period for people who test positive for Covid and their close contacts. Plus, inbound travelers will be required to take two fewer rapid tests. Hong Kong has been slowly rolling back the Covid rules that have kept it isolated from the world throughout the pandemic. President Biden will announce a 36 billion dollar bailout for a struggling Teamsters union pension fund today. It will help shore up one of the nation's largest multi employer plans, and it will deliver help to the president's union allies after he angered many in organized labor by signing legislation imposing a contract on railroad workers. Exxon Mobil is taking some of its record profits and boosting its share buyback program. It will now repurchase 50 billion dollars of stock through 2024. That compares with the previous plan to spend 30 billion through next year. Exxon's second and third quarter earnings, while they were the highest in the company's history. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. Live from New York City, equity futures just about positive on the S & P. In about 14 minutes, we'll get you some data. Recent jobless claims in America coming up, almost called the International Jobless Claims Summit. Well, anyway, what I've treated that way. One third of one percent, they are treated that way. Indeed, it was a high by 5 basis points on a 10 year, 346, 74 moments ago. But a break in Newsweek can cross over to RTS and catch up with Anne Marie for that Montgomery. Good morning, John. Yes, some really big breaking news coming out of the White House this morning. And this is really a culmination of months of work from this administration in their dealings with Russia. And this is the release of from a penal colony of Britain. Got Griner, the WNBA star. She was arrested in February for having a cannabis oil on her possession, a luggage in a Moscow airport. And then she was sentenced to nine years in prison, most recently was moved to that penal colony. We know that the United States over the summer put forward this plan to the Russians, a potential proposal for her and Paul Wieland. And they're only getting Brittney Griner out now. So I'm sure that's a question that we put to the president when he speaks. And about 15 minutes or so, he will be speaking from the White House. But what they did exchange who they did exchange Brittney Griner for is Viktor Bout. He's a very well-known Russian arms dealer. He was serving a 25 year sentence that's now been cut short out of the United States as an individual, that his nicknames are the merchant of death and the sanctions buster. But there's been a lot of pressure on this administration to bring home WNBA star Griner, to bring home parole. Wieland, who is still in Russia, as they did with Trevor Reed in April. How did they decide on Viktor Bout? Who is this international arms dealer with these nicknames that you talk about? How is he the one that they decided to release? I think a lot of this, you have to remember, is, well, first off, a lot of these meetings and proposals, so much of it is clouded in secrecy. Something U.S. officials do not want to discuss. When you asked them about the status of these individuals because of their safety, also the potential that any leaks could could ruin the deal. But you have to remember, the United States is only one side of this agreement. Right. So I imagine when it comes to Viktor Bout as an individual, that the Kremlin wanted back a much greater catch up knocked out with torture in just a moment. In about 20 minutes time, you'll hear from the president of the United States would take that address here on Bloomberg TV and a Bloomberg radio, the latest on Tesla. I just want to turn to that briefly. Stock's been trading itself through most of this morning. Tesla at the moment, the latest news from us will shorten production shifts at its Shanghai factory as soon as Monday. And it's the late the onboarding of some new hires, according to people familiar with the situation. Tesla's stock at the moment is down by about one point six per. Dan ISE joins us now. Senior equity research analyst over at Wedbush. Dan, your thoughts on this story that came out moments ago? Then you're starting to see a bit of a demand issue in China. And that's something that I think causes adjusting, too. I still view it more near term, not a long term systemic issue. We'll look after a Cinderella story. They're starting to clearly hit some hurdles. And China does not extend to Apple. It's not a test, the problem or a broader problem. I think it's more of a tax, a problem right now. I mean, Apple, right? If I look demand to supply still about three to one. There is you can be a supply apple, not demand. And I think that's where the stock still continues to hold in there, because we're seeing an iPhone global. I think for look, it's competition in China. They continue, I think, being a very strong position. But you're starting to see cracks in the armor and they need to adjust. And that's what you're starting to see here. But our thesis for twenty three in terms of two million units globally continues to stare. Others would start pushing back on that. We heard from Morgan Stanley downgrading their view of Apple as a result of some of the suppliers discussing a drawdown or a decline in some of the demand side. Is the lack of demand in China giving a pass to tech companies to start to divert business out of that nation a little bit more, especially in light of the turmoil we've seen over the past few years? Lisa, I think specifically for Apple, I mean, clock struck midnight in terms of what they've seen in China because of the Foxconn situation as zero Covid. You see a little loosening of that. But I think, you know, it's really been a disaster in terms of Christmas. It's about 10 to 15 million shortages because what we're seeing in China is I do think you going to start to see diversifying out potentially India, Vietnam and others. And I think you're starting to see a changing of the tide there in terms of what we've seen in China the last few months. So if you think that this is more of a Tesla story in terms of competition in China, lack of demand at a time when that really had been a bright spot. How much is this pressure to even further by this idea of a margin loan to Elon Musk to back Twitter to refinance that's backed by Tesla shares? I mean, just basically leveraging up some of his holdings. Selling diamonds to buy two dollars, slice a New York City pizza. I mean, that's essentially the problem with the Tesla story, using it essentially as an A.T.M. machine. And I think that's really been an overhang on the Tesla story. The frustration continues to build because, you know, the Twitter circus show and I think right now it's not when investors want to see at a time where demand, especially in China. This is finally a storm that must needs navigate passage for some time while you still 250 on the stock outperform. Because I mean, my view is the two thousand twenty three and two thousand twenty four story, that's still two million units, I still see this more of a soft path, not the start of what I view as a broader structural issue. And in terms of E V, I'm anything, we're going to see that in terms of adoption double in China over the next two to three years. CAC is gonna be a big major part of that. I think for right now it's been a magic carpet ride and they're finally hitting some uncertainty and they need to navigate through it. What did you make of the Apple delight when it comes to vehicles and autonomous driving? What did you make of that? Well, gardening writing's on the wall. I do think that the China situation is drawing a lot of those strategic plans, I think could potentially out in terms of what Apple is dealing with. And I think right now juggling a lot of balls. I think first, strategically moving added. China is number one. And also, I think the demand story in terms of overall, these are autonomous. This is not the top priority for Apple. That's right. And that's pushed out. But I think it's Germond talked about still believe that the Apple car will come, even though it's probably delayed by another year. Do you think that there is overly pessimistic views around Apple, around big tech more broadly as not being able to be the drivers of the next cycle? We keep hearing about that again and again. The D indexing. I'm never going to get this right. What a day. She seems out DAX DAX saying I get it. Basically throwing out this is a taxi. Yeah. OK. So throwing out some of the big behemoths. Do you buy into that story? And if not, how do you push back? Look at New York City cab driver now is bearish on tech. And I think that should the trend here. Well, my view is that that's still not going to change over the coming years in terms of CAC leading the market higher because this transformation over our fourth industrial revolution is not ending. I think it's just more of a shift. And I still do. All these tech names are oversold here. They're really going through a correction, as we've seen, which has been brutal. They're cutting costs. But growth on the other side of this, I think used to be robust, but it is under owners. I've seen taxes two thousand ten 10 ISE of Wedbush debt. There's a couple of the endless Ophelia. I'm just sitting here thinking about that 5000 on the S & P within 12 months, which we just heard from Jim Paulson, so much bullishness, basically saying it's the most under owned area that it's been going back to 2010. Big tech, which a lot of people are saying you need to own index. I'm never really going to I don't know what to say. Maybe for good reason, maybe for good reason. I want to go back to some news of the last 20 minutes or so. There has been a prisoner swap, one for one between the United States and Russia. Brittney Griner, the W NBA star who I'm sure many of you are familiar with now over the last couple of months, detained in Russia on drug charges has been released for an international arms dealer from Russia coming the other way. We're going to hear from the president in about five minutes time. Lisa, what we heard from the president so far, added Switzer. Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. Lisa, she is on her way home. It's notable this comes at a time of escalation between the conflict with Russia's war in Ukraine, that there still is this swap that's being had and being made. And there is a lot of discussion around Britney Graner's family not wanting to overly politicize this because they didn't want this to get caught in the crosshairs of the conflict right now. And yet they're are going to be questions around some of the discussions are around this in terms in terms of what the U.S. is giving up and what the Russia is getting. It will be controversial. In fact, it is controversial to see a WNBA player come one way and an international arms dealer go the other way. But that's been the nature of the negotiations for the last couple of months. This is the direction of Governor Emma Chandra. There are highly political reasons and it's a symbolic kind of move for the U.S. to support their own internationally, especially for an international women's sports star. So there is a question of how this is going to be cast. You are correct. It's not a simple deal. Clearly, a briefing from the president. Five minutes away. From New York, this is Bloomberg. Well, we could make this fast, Lisa, because I know you got a lot of breaking news out there right now. Initial jobless claims come in virtually unchanged from the prior week. Two hundred and thirty thousand, that was the expectation. So not going to set anybody's hair on fire with those numbers. Continuing claims did rise one million six hundred and seventy one thousand compared to one million six hundred and eight thousand shows that people are taking a little bit longer to find jobs, but that number is still pretty low. So overall, this report doesn't move the needle a whole lot on anything for the Fed or on the labor market. We do have to caution, though, Lisa, that this is the holiday period. It is very hard to seasonally adjust for the continuing claims number for the week of Thanksgiving. So there were a couple of days off where people weren't going to be going and filing for claims. So it's time of year where you can't put a whole lot of stock in what we're seeing other than in the broad general trend, which is not bad. And markets, you can try to say that things did tick up in terms of the S & P and NASDAQ futures. And we did see a bit of dollar softening. You did see yields out. Now that you can say that there actually went anywhere on the back of this. I am wondering, Mike, whether there is relevance between these behind these initial jobless claims that we get, given that they are less and less traded and less and less emphasized? Yeah, I think they're nowhere near as relevant as they used to be. And what we watched coming out of the pandemic and the big shutdown. We're kind of back to where we were both pre pandemic with very low jobless claims and very strong labor market. And to the extent that they give us an idea of what's going on in the labor market, it's shows that we're not seeing a major change there yet, even if people are predicting we're going to get one eventually. Michael McKee, thank you so much as always. Great to see you. Even if this is not exactly the indicator that people want to trade Mark incredibly tomorrow. Yes. And next week it will be a very big one. I do want to just let you know, we are awaiting a press conference from President Biden in the United States after the announcement of this release of Pretty Griner, who is a two time gold medalist, basketball women's basketball star who was released in a prisoner swap with an international arms dealer with Russia. We are going to build on that and we will bring that to you when we get it. We do want to dig more into the labor market, into the question about how far along we are in this disinflationary moment. Kathy Bastianich, chief economist at Nationwide, joining us right now, who's been incredibly on top of the tightness of this labor market and how quickly it could potentially loosen. Kathy, how much are you starting to see true signs of softening, of loosening in a market that is consistently surprise to the upside in terms of how hot and tight it is? And I've been wanting this to happen to be with you. We're not seeing a lot of listening. And I think that's hopefully, you know, on one hand, good news. Right. But on the other hand, for the federal ISE are not what they're looking for. They really do want and need the labor market to loosen. Not that they necessarily want to see jobless claims or people be, you know, become unemployed, but what they'd like to do is take some of the air out of the market. Right. That the job openings. Well, for the unemployed still really high running around 1 7 wage will accelerate it, actually. GDP growth looks like accelerating in the fourth quarter. This is going the opposite way, at least for now. What the Fed desire. They want growth, the slow below potential. Finally, Xi Jinping below 1 8. We're running a little bit above 3 percent for fourth quarter. So there's more work to be done. And I just think it reinforces for next week that we hear from Chairman Poppy and they may doubt they will battle back the 50 basis points. That seems to be at the core in terms of rate. But they still need sound a bit hawkish. They don't want to scare the markets, but they do need to lift rates at which the 5 percent. Do you buy into this idea that we are seeing more disinflation than the data can possibly show now? Because it is a backward looking indication. People point to dealer views on car sales next year. People point to a lot of different goods, including even some food. They're starting to get a bit dis inflated. They point to gasoline prices that even point to rents. Why is that not all coming together with a feeling that perhaps the Fed is getting what they want in terms of a disinflationary role over effect that will help them? We're on the way. You know, we're on the right path, particularly in the goods sector. In the service sector, that where the issue is and that's where where services are very labor intensive. So coming back to the labor market, you need to see wage growth low for another four service producers to be able to pull back on their income sources. And as long as the consumer stays strong and willing to pay, was still kept know in this inflation sort of dynamic. I think what you have to see is labor market wage growth slowed. And, you know, the market applauded the fact that unit labor costs were a bit cooler this week. But we really need to see that be extended in May. Hey, my concern is that companies will start to lose pricing power, just as you said, some goods and even a little bit of services losing some pricing power. But at the same time, input costs, labor costs still running high. That's a profit margins. What is right. And that's the equity market is not really priced for the low at the bond market, frankly, priced for the Fed to go to 5 percent and hold it there. For all you know, the bond market is still pricing in some easing next year. So people would say, what's the market seeing that the Fed is not that economists are not that the market tends to be a forward indicator. And to your point right now, there is a huge dissonance between what economists say, what the projections are for where the Fed funds rate should end up and what you see with respect to margin compression and what you see with respect to yields. What gives? Who's right? How do you know? Well, you know, ultimately, we don't know. But maybe it's it's the fundamentals suggest that the equity market has gotten ahead of itself. Even the bond market, from what we hear from the Fed Reserve is they're very resolved as a way to make sure that inflation comes down. Even though we're seeing these disinflationary forces come into play, it's not enough yet to get us exports to 2 percent. Part of that level with confidence. And I think that's what the Federal Reserve is saying. We really want to be offered it. We're back to 2 percent just because we go from, you know, several percent, 77 on it. We'll say headline inflation down 5 percent. You know, that's still not enough. So we're in the right direction. And I think that means that the Fed doesn't have to raise rates at 6 percent or higher, but it doesn't mean that they're ready to start a pause or even cut rates. You know, looking at the next year, as we talk about what's going on with the labor market, we are awaiting a press conference from President Biden on a prisoner swap after releasing Brittney Griner. We will bring that to you when he does come out with those comments. He did say that he has spoken with her and she is safe. Kathy, we're talking about the likelihood that the Fed is going to raise rates a lot further than people expect, that perhaps the equity market is going to see a bigger downturn as a result of margin compression. I am wondering whether the structure of this market has been surprisingly resilient to you, given how much debt has been incurred over the past few years, over the past decade. And the idea that it's been predicated on low rates, people thought that it would break it. Has it. Does that give you confidence or does that make you think that it's just a matter of time? But in that situation, because rates were low for so long, it actually allowed companies to lock in for a long period of time. So it was never really overly concerned. I mean, in certain sectors, the tech sector, which has already been repriced because they rely on debt and not able to lock in for as long period of time. But if you look at the big 30 wall that people talk about, it's at least three, even five years away from now. So not not overly concerned about that. And I do think, you know, once we get past this period, I think we go back to low interest. If I'm just saying that for 2043, it seems to me the market is premature in thinking, you know, this is all behind us. I guess the ideas you would talk about that, Bill, is why it's an unusual period, right? We've never seen a recession so anticipated. And it does make you know, I spent a lot of time on Wall Street. It does make you seem to think, well, maybe I should take the other side of that and bet that a soft landing is more likely now. But again, you come back to the fundamentals. It just doesn't seem to add up. You know, the recession risk is still there. CAC is Dan Schick of Nationwide. Thank you so much right now. Let us turn to President Biden as he gives comments after the release of Brittney Griner Kurumi Mori. Moments ago, standing together with her maestro in the Oval Office, I spoke with Brittney Griner. She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on our way home. After once being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones. And and she should have been there all along. This is a day we've worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations. And I want to thank all the hard working public servants across my administration who work tirelessly to secure her release. I also want to thank the UAE for helping us facilitate Brittany's return, because that's where she landed. These past few months have been hell for Britney and for Charlene and her entire family and all her teammates back home. People all across the country have learned about Britney's story, advocated for her release to deal with her through throughout this terrible ordeal. And I know that support meant a lot to her family. I'm glad to be able to say that Britney's in good spirits. She she's relieved to finally be heading home. And the fact remains that she's lost months of her life experience, the needless trauma. She deserves space, privacy and time with her loved ones to recover and heal from her time being wrongfully detained. Britney is an incomparable athlete. Two time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA, she endured mistreatment and showed attitude in a show trial in Russia with characteristic grit and incredible dignity. She represents the best. America best about America is across the board. Everything about her. She wrote to me back in July. She didn't ask for special treatment, even though we've been working on a release from day one. She requested a simple quote, Please don't forget about me and the other American detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. We never forgot about Britney. We've not forgotten about Paul Whalen, who's been unjustly detained in Russia for years. This was not a choice of which American to bring home. We brought home Trevor Reed when we had a chance early this year. Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittany's. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up. We will never give up. We remain in close touch with Paul's family, the will and family, and my thoughts and prayers are with them the day they have to have such mixed emotions today. And we'll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul's release. I guarantee that I say that to the family. I guarantee you. I urge Russia to do the same, to ensure that Paul's health and youth and humane treatment are maintained until we can be able to bring him home. I don't want any American to sit wrongfully detained. And one extra day, if we can bring that person home by administration, is now brought home. Dozens of Americans who were wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, many of whom had been held since before it took office. And today, we also remember the other Americans that are being held hostage and wrongfully detained in Russia or anywhere else in the world. Reuniting as Americans with their loved ones remains a priority, a priority for my administration, every person in my administration involved in this. We're going to continue to work to bring home every American who continues to endure such an injustice. We also want to prevent a more American families from suffering this pain and separation. And I strongly urge I strongly urge all Americans to take precautions, including reviewing the State Department's travel advisories before they travel overseas, which now includes warnings about the risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government. Make no mistake about it, this work is not easy. Negotiations are always difficult. There are never any guarantees. But it's my job is praised the United States to make the hard calls and protect American citizens everywhere in the world, anywhere in the world. And I'm proud that today we had made one more family holiday. So welcome home, Brittany. And now I'd like to invite Cherelle to say a few words. Jill, of course, she's not excited at all about this. Cherelle, it's all yours, kiddo. Congratulations. So over the last nine months, all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life. And so today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions. But the most important emotion that I have right now is sheer, sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration. He just mentioned this work is not easy and it has not been there's been so many hands involved in. So I'd like to take a moment to just specifically mention a few. Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken, Jake Sullivan, just guilt, sir, from the National Security Council, Roger Carson and Fletcher Schoen from the hostage envoy's office. A special thank you to Governor Richardson and Vicki, the Mercury players, the WB P.A. for your advocacy. And also, you guys may not know this, but my family has been tremendously supported by the WASH agency. BD Agent Lindsay Collis. It's just been amazing for me and my family throughout this process. So today my family is whole, but as you all are aware, there's so many other families who are not whole. And so Beatty's not here to say this, but I will gladly speak on her behalf and say that BJP and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today as we celebrate BGP a home. We do understand that there is still people out here who are in doing what I endured the last nine months of missing tremendously their loved one. So thank you, everybody, for your support and tenacious a happy day for me and my family. So I'm going to smile right now. Thank you. We've been listening to a press conference with President Biden and the wife of Brittney Griner, the prisoner in Russia who was the two time gold medalist, U.S. women's American basketball player who has been highly celebrated as an athlete, has been detained, has been released in a prisoner swap and the emotional aspect of the prisoners who have been left behind. Let's break it down. Annmarie Horden Bloomberg, Washington correspondent, joining us right now. Anne-Marie, tell us about the context of this and what's happening with the ongoing prisoners, in particular with Paul Whalen. Well, the president striking a joyous tone in the beginning there. He's very excited and it's a success for them to be able to bring Brittney Griner home. Has been a lot of pressure on the administration. We know they've been talking to the Russians and and they gave them a plan, a trade swap idea in the summer. But obviously, the president then trying to make sure he hammers home that he has not forgotten about Paul Whalen. Paul Wheelan sent us 16 years. He's been in jail for about four years. He's a former U.S. Marine. But the president said there and let me just read this to you. We've not forgotten about him. Sadly, for total, we it's legitimate reasons Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittany's. And while we have not yet succeed in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up. We will never give up. And what U.S. officials are telling us is that with the Russians, it was either Greiner or no one. And that's when the president made that decision to bring Brittney Griner home. Annmarie Horden, thank you so much in Washington, D.C. over covering the story. I'm sure going forward, as you always do so well, we're going to turn to the international stage, not just with Russia, but generally with Europe and a different picture for certain nations that have struggled in the past with rates that haven't risen as much as they have in the past. I think of Greece in particular, which is still enjoying rates that are substantially lower than they have been over the European credit crisis and beyond. Joining us now, I'm so pleased to say, is Christos So Chorus, Greece finance minister who is in New York City to find some investors in Greece. And I'm wondering, just start there. What's the interest like in investing in Europe at a time when a lot of people have been really questioning the recovery? In Greece will have proved that we have tried. We have selected important national investors. They have invested VIX just to give you an intuition in the last two years, we have a historical record on investments. And according to the European Commission, in the following two years we will have the highest investment growth among all EU member states. So we create the conditions to high growth, sustainable growth. We DAX Jonathan Ferro from bank balance sheets on the same time, a credible fiscal path by at the same time implementing sexual reforms in order to attract investors, significant investors, especially from the US. Structural reforms at a time when Greece is spending more to support households than a lot of other European nations through a period of elevated energy costs and just general inflation. How much pushback do you get from investors in terms of fiscal spending? When they are concerned about inflation, they are concerned about debt and a higher rate environment. Simple answers. First of all, in 2020 will, despite the fact that we spent a lot of money in order to support the most vulnerable part of the society through targeted, temporary and tailored fiscal measures, we have had the largest fiscal consolidation process among all EU member states in 2022. And we will reverse the situation to pay my surpluses from 2023 onwards. The second comment. Debt to GDP. Debt to GDP is going to decrease by 50 per cent US points over the period 2021 2023, the largest decrease of debt to GDP among all EU member states since 2019. So both of these figures confirm how stable our public finances are. How vulnerable are you to the ECB raising rates more than currently projected? This idea that there is a hawkish central bank, especially as we know that Greece is member of the European Central Bank, has pushed back and said, no, come on, guys, go a little bit slower. This is an issue that you have to raise to ECB. However, what I can tell you as a minister of finance of a European country is that the fiscal policy with the monetary policy should be synchronized. Once again, take into account the experience we had during the health crisis and we succeeded. Once again, we have succeed. The fact that interest rates go up is an issue is an issue regarding the short public and private debt. But we have to try as minister of finance, to to adopt the the the normal policies, the suitable policies in order to minimize assists. So we've talked a lot about the euro and the weakness that we've seen this year and whether that's a good thing or a bad thing. It's a bad thing that imports inflation. It's a good thing because everybody in the US wants to go to Europe, in particular Greece and go enjoy the beautiful weather and the beaches. And we have seen incredible tourism. I have seen the pictures of it just packed, said dairy near Athens. People coming to enjoy. How much do you want the weakness in the euro to continue? Just for that purpose, of course, we don't want to have this weakness. However, we have to take our advantages and create the conditions in order to increase much more, not only the high growth, but also sustainable growth. Just to give you some figures in 2022, it is expected that to the European Commission that we will have twice girls compared with the European average and in 2020 when we'll have significant problems at the European level. As you mentioned before, we will have twice the European have the girl fleet and the same time in 2022 we will have historical records in Greece regarding exports and investments. So all of them are extremely import on these shoes, confirming the progress, the zillions, but also the positive progress of the Greek economy. So what's the biggest pushback you get from investors? The fact that the external environment is not in favorable in order to invest in Greece at the moment and this is an issue also for anything goes into is in order to upgrade us and achieve the investment grade. We're very close that I get. We have been upgraded eleven times over the last four years, four times during the energy crisis. But we are not yet there. We expect that in 2020 we will achieve. The investigators have to be honest. I was recently in Greece on vacation. It was beautiful. We had an amazing time. It's lovely. Food's great. I talk to a lot of people there and almost every single one of them had a family member who moved out of the country to the US, to other places in Europe. And they talked about a brain drain and they talked about a lack of opportunity in Greece. And they had to go elsewhere, whether it's for schooling or for for jobs. How are you going to bring those people back? We did it over the last four years with the clues, unemployment by 5 percentage points. At the same time, we created some tax incentives in order to motivate ISE all these young people, but also investors, investments and pensioners to come in Greece. And we succeeded. Krista's stay curious. Thank you so much for being with us. Thank you. Finger for the minister of finance. Over in Greece right now. We do want to get you a little bit of a sense of what's been happening. President Biden speaking after the release of Brittney Griner from Russia after being detained for drug possession. She has been released to the U.S. in a prisoner swap, an international arms. They were released. Just to give you a sense of what President Biden had to say. Take a listen. This is a day we worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for the release. It took painstaking, intensive negotiations. And I want to thank all the hardworking public servants across my administration who work tirelessly to secure their release. President Biden definitely indicating that they are continuing to discuss the details around releasing potentially Paul Wheelan, who has been detained for quite some time and was sentenced to charges of espionage, which he says were faulty. This is something that's been ongoing and comes at a time of increasingly tenuous discussions, tenuous relationship between Russia and Western nations. They have been bombing Ukraine, taking out some of the infrastructure. It really raises a question of how much they can continue to negotiate, which has been one of the biggest question marks behind Britain, Graner's release today. People are celebrating her release as a sign that people can come home. And certainly her family is incredibly joyful to hear that right now we're seeing the markets is pretty much quiet. It's been a quiet week setting up for fireworks next week, given the fact that a lot of people expect the year to basically end as you get both the CPI report on Tuesday and you get the Fed decision on Wednesday. Just real quick here and Shery Ahn Darren joining us from Washington, D.C. Anne-Marie, how much is this a victory lap at the end of a year that has been surprisingly positive for President Biden after some incredibly low popularity ratings. Yeah. Low popularity ratings and then, of course, you had the midterm elections was really just give. This gives the wind in his back, especially given the fact that the Senate after Georgia now they have 51 seats. So they not only kept control, but they gained a seat in April. There was success with Trevor Reid. Remember, he was also in a prisoner exchange swap. And then, of course, when Brittney Griner was arrested back in February for having these cartridges, vape cartridges with cannabis oil, she was sentenced to nine years of prison. United States says that is just absolutely absurd. And there's a lot of pressure to get her back, especially in November when she moved to a penal colony. So in that and that sense, it is a cassette success. And the president said this morning it is a good morning. When he was walking out, the press was asking a question, when will she land? We should know. She'll land in the next 24 hours. Lisa, the next question, of course, though, is Paul Wheelan, 16 years charges four years behind bars. He wants to come home as well. And this obviously is going to be very difficult for his family. Annmarie Horden, thank you so much. Coming up, on balance of power on Bloomberg TV and radio, I'm sure they'll be talking much more about this. They also be speaking with Greg Heads, UK minister of State for trade policy. In the background, a question around U.S. stimulus and what that means in terms of drawing dollars to the U.S. and potentially away from the European Union. From New York, this is Bloomberg.