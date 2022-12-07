Here's Why Munis Will Be Back in Vogue Next Year

00:00

Time now for muni moment. After a rough year for muni bonds, there are signs of a revival in the four trillion dollar market that could maybe stretch in to 2023. Let's get that view from Cooper Howard. He is director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Cooper, I'm looking at your notes. I see that 2023 should be the year where munis come back into vogue. Tell me how that happens. We do think that that will be the year where munis come back in vogue. So thank you very much for having me on, Katie. There's a couple of reasons why we think that that's going to be the case. The first is that we don't think that rising interest rates will be as big of a headwind as we've seen this year. It's no surprise that the Fed has aggressively hiked interest rates this year. That's been a big negative drag on performance for the year. We think we're probably at the peak nearing the peak of the Fed funds rate. Sounds like they're going to go 50 basis points at the next meeting and then again, probably 25 basis points, at least one or two more times beginning in 2023. So rising interest rates won't be as big of a headwind. The second reason why we think that means we'll be back in vogue for 2023 is supply and demand dynamics. If you look at the amount of issuance that's coming into the municipal bond market, Katy, we expect that that'll remain relatively low. State and local government coffers. There are very record level highs. So there just isn't as much of a need to borrow as there has been in the past. But I also think that given the rise in yields, it's more attractive for retail investors. So there's going to be a lot more demand coming into the market than there was this year. All right. So there is a demand supply imbalance or potentially demand supply imbalance there. Cooper, I am curious so about just the overall economic health here. I mean, I think some of the rally that we've seen lately seems to be of the mindset that the worst case scenario is with some of these municipalities is probably past sadly, or at least not going to be as dire. Is that your general forecast? I would agree with that, Roman and you guys made some great points in the previous segment about the credit markets and concerns in the credit markets and health of credit quality overall and the municipal bond market. It's a little bit of a different story. We think that credit quality is very high and the municipal bond market. State and local government revenues, they've surged to record level highs. That's been driven by the economic recovery. The amount of state or the amount of fiscal aid that's been provided to our municipalities has been substantial. And that's led to many upgrades. We've actually seen upgrades outpace downgrades for the past seven years. So we're starting off 2023, going into 2023, I should say, at a very high level already. If the economy does slow, we don't think that that's going to be as big of a headwind to the muni market as it could be potentially other parts of the credit markets. COOPER I have a bit of a reckless question that I asked Eric ISE ASCII a few weeks ago. I want to ask you the same question because you bring up credit quality of these municipalities and it's extremely rare to see a municipality actually default. So with that sort of backstop, that history in mind, why wouldn't you always go all in on high yield muni bonds? You know, I think if you look at the high yield municipal bond market compared to the investment grade bond market, we're really looking at two different animals. And you're correct that highly rated municipal bonds, they tend to have very low default rates, but most of the defaults are actually in the high rate or the high yield. Part of the market or the junk part of the market. So that's where I would suggest not going all in on the high yield portion of the meeting market. In fact, about 50 percent of that muni market, that portion of the market is unrated. So you're getting a much riskier portion of the muni market and it's something that you're not getting that diversification from riskier segments like the equity market. So that's why I would suggest not going all in on high yield. Katie, what about certain areas of municipal bonds? Because I mean, we know that they're not all sort of created equally. And now are there certain types that you're looking at, I guess particular sectors within that space that maybe focuses on I don't know whether it's, you know, something like water and utilities or is it more general purpose? Is it something that ends up being more attractive than the others? Yeah, you're right. I mean, they're not all created equal in one area of opportunity that we think could exist in 2023 is the transportation sector. So these are issuers that are backed by a airports toll revenues on mass transit. We've actually seen spreads for that portion of the bond market at relatively elevated levels. So we do think that there are pockets of risk in transportation, but it looks as though we're moving back to less of a work from home environment. Covid is going to be less of a risk credit quality or concerns over credit quality should be lower. So we think that the transportation sector could be an area of opportunity. We've also seen airline travel get back to more pre Covid normal levels. So that's a positive as well for that sector.