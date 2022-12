00:00

Having some pretty gloomy conversations about what to expect next year, it seems like a recession is everyone's call. Is that your call as well? Yes, we do expect a mild recession next year and we expect earnings expectations also come in quite a bit. We continue to think that the consensus expectations are too high. And they need to come down into negative territory. And that's going to help keep a cap on this market. We think that this technically driven rally that we've seen over the last few weeks are going to continue to fade as we head into 2023. You just don't have that valuation support, that technical support that's earning support, no position, poor support for the market. And so we think that this market is going to slightly trade under thirty six hundred in the early part of 2023 before it can recover in the back half of the year towards that 4000 price target that we have for the S & P 500 by the end of twenty three or four thousand price stars. Unfortunately, that doesn't really take us much higher than where we were this year. And I do curious about market expectations because it seemed like really this year everyone's saying expectations were way too high, way too high. We have seen a lot of strategists ratchet down their S & P forecasts for the next twelve months, probably right around where your general target is. But also analysts start to now bring down some of their estimates on CPS and margins and other things. And I'm wondering if that's a good sign, a good sign that the folks out there on Wall Street seem to have come to terms with the idea that if we're not in a recession, we're certainly in an economic downturn, that's going to have a material impact on market valuations. We think that that is a step in the right direction. There's but there's still more to go. I mean, we've been seeing since June that we thought that the consensus expectation for 2013 was just too high, that 5 percent growth needs to come down and just think it charger. I think what's happened over the last two years that earnings have continued to surprise on the upside. So people got into that cadence. But reality is usually consensus numbers always too high and they tend to over estimate into an economic slowdown. So we think that next year is going to be a story of downward earnings revision cycle and negative downward surprises to the market.