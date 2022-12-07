Back-End of Curve 'a Bit Overbought,' PGIM's Tipp Says

00:00

Eric Nelson over at Wells Fargo is talking up the potential to hit 475 on a US 10, year in twenty three. Do we get closer to Steve Major's world, HSBC, Rob, or do we get closer to Wells Fargo's Eric Nelson's world? Yeah, you know, I'm more on Eric Eric's world there because, you know, after living for 30 years on the South Side, consensus, I mean, we'd been in a structural bull market and the punctuation mark, the exclamation point at the end of that can after the GFC and the euro crisis with the below target inflation, we were locked in a world of sub 3 percent yields. Completely agree with that. That's where we were. Those problems post GFC and euro crisis. This has faded. We're coming out of a pandemic. Yes, savings rates are down, but there's strong underpinnings to this economy. Central banks are primed to raise rates a significant amount from where they are. The Fed is going to end up in the fours with some upside risks. The ECB is presumably going to top 2 percent easily and have upside risk. And so, you know, there's a difference between expected and happened. And once those rate hikes have happened and the economy rather sad that I think you're going to see a little bit of a bearish selloff. Big picture strategically. I think we're in a bias on either tactically or we been overbought here. I'd say yes. So overbought on the curve is saying rub it at the back end of the back and then tens thirties. Yes. I mean, these long forward rates are assuming that, you know, two plus years from now, a two and a half percent Fed funds rate is in the bag. It is going back down for sure. Hey, that's a possibility. But I think that's highly overrated. I mean, we're at record low unemployment, not just in the US, but around the world in so many countries. I think the economic the moderate economic environment of growth with low unemployment is underrated. So I think you're going to see a slow burn for the Fed gets up into that, you know, mid forest kind of area. And you see a little bit of weakness at the back end of the curve, a little bit of stability improvement at the front end, which not not now is going to be good, not for a lot of the sectors of the bond market perform well.