00:00

This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Francine Lacqua. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. Here's what's coming up on today's program. Mixed signals the yuan fluctuate says China accelerates the easing of Covid restrictions, returning the focus to growth. Trade data, though, slumps sounding the alarm. U.S. stocks slide as banks warn about the gloomy outlook. Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon says job cuts and small bonuses may be on the table. Plus, of big pharma surges after a big win as a U.S. court dismisses cases against heartburn drug Zan CAC. Well, GSK jumps the most in 25 years. Now, first thing's first, let's check in on the market and here actually have a much more subdued picture. European stocks falling bonds are extending some of the rally that we've seen over the last couple of weeks. A couple of question marks over China. Chinese trade data compounded fears about the health of the global economy. At the same time, China is saying they will reopen. So investors don't really quite know how to interpret that. Is that a positive? Will we really get the reopening? And what does the trade data mean going forward for big trading partners such as Europe? For the moment, European stocks down two tenths of a percent. The only wealth, the stocks actually that I see in terms of industry groups losing the most is still basic resources and energy technology down some six tenths of a percent. And then you can see the U.S. dollar index. We're looking at the Bloomberg U.S. dollar gauge, one thousand two hundred and seventy again. Recession fears really palpable in a lot of pockets of the markets, certainly in the bond market, where we're also seeing a yield inversion hitting a four decade extremes and the 10 year rate in the U.S. this is probably my chart of the day below those two year notes by the most since the 1980s. So watch out for any stress. Watch out for that yield curve inversion. The picture overall, when you look at Europe, put, for example, the DAX is unchanged. The CAC is unchanged. Again, we're going into a December 2023. We're getting a lot of economists coming out with what they're expecting, 2023. I'm seeing a lot of titles saying, look, if you thought 22 was bad, what, 20, 22 was bad, wait for next year. The footsie debt actually gaining some two tenths of a percent. Now, some positive news, probably not if you're one of the five thousand that could have litigated big pharma. But certainly if you're an investor in, for example, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline gaining some 11 percent and seven point five percent, this is after a judge in the U.S. rejected a case that actually linked Sonntag, the acid reflux drug to cancer. The other big story is Apple. So this is what it's doing at premarket. We did see, I think already a move on Apple. We had our ISE canceled looking out. Okay. We market. It's not doing that much. So keep an eye on it. One hundred forty one point eighty three. Now, coming up, we really have a fantastic lineup of guests. This is who we're focusing on. We have the Naspers chief executive. We have Nouriel Roubini. I don't know if Mr. Doom and gloom can be even gloomier than some of the inversion talks that we're seeing in the market. So that would be a good conversation. Also on 2023 and then we look at possible I mean, a deal's a pipeline banker bonuses as well with a stiff and bush, not your next chief executive officer. This is a pretty stellar lineup. So stay tuned for that. Now, China is set to announce further easing of Covid measures as soon as today. It comes as the country's exports and imports both contracted in November as external demand continued to weaken and a worsening Covid outbreak disrupted production and cut demand at home. Now for more, we're joined by Bloomberg's chief Asia economics correspondent. He is in current and. What are the details? First of all, good morning. On these China Covid measures, how much will they ease? So it's another 10 point plan from the central government. It includes measures such as allowing people who get sick to quarantine at home instead of a government facility. There are changes to underground testing rules. They're easing up on testing to get into public spaces, for example. So it's a whole series of micro measures that are being interpreted as another step away from Covid 0 by the authority that this is moving pretty fast. A lot of people will say are now changing their projections on when China will eventually exit Covid 0. It should be said, though, there is still a long way to go in this. China has several layers of restrictions unlike any other country in the world. But there is a view to giving more economies economies that the pressure on the economy and given, of course, the protests recently that the government is now pivoting on it, it's happening faster than was anticipated even a few weeks ago. So. And, you know, when you look at the top lines for the November trade and they didn't look good. Like, what are you expecting in 2023? The trade numbers were definitely bad, and this again goes on the whole Covid story. Exports were slumping. The party reflects a weakening global demand. Imports were down. That reflects, of course, domestic weakness due to the ongoing Covid restrictions. And when you consider that exports, they're not a huge driver of China's growth anymore. But it was an important pillar in terms of China's economic recovery that's now fading. And it's all feeding into this picture as to why China is pivoting on Covid. A lot of China watchers are saying with the economy in the space that it is, they have to pivot. They need to support the economy. DAX Central Bank came out this morning as well, by the way, with some commentary via the government that they will offer targeted and powerful support to the economy. So it is a change happening in terms of support for the economy under the change happening on how they are approaching and handling Covid also. And thank you so much, as always, for your brilliant insight undercurrent there with the very latest on China. Now let's get straight to the Bloomberg First World News. Here's the engine Italian. But my heart goes out to Jeb Bush in the state. Yeah, I think yeah, I think actually I need to pick up I think there was a sound issue. I wasn't quite sure if I was the only one not hearing you, but we will get more. We was talking about Georgia, so we'll get onto that in just a second here. The rest of the top stories that we need to look at. So apart from Georgia, let's look at what else is going on. So we will see whether Georgia is definite, a, of course, a Democrat state. Now, the European Union is set to proceed with two case against China. The World Trade Organization after talks failed to resolve the issues. EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis says one dispute relates to restrictions on the Lithuanian exports, a second over what he calls coercive practices to limit patent holders from exercising their rights to protect innovation in court. Now the UK has agreed to end an effective ban on onshore wind farms, a second major climbdown from the government in two days. Now, in the face of a rebellion amongst conservative members of Parliament, the government has announced a consultation on letting local communities decide on new wind turbines. So we'll have plenty more on our top stories coming up. A tough year for tech process has valued its global portfolio of Internet assets well below last year's 50 billion dollar valuation. We'll talk to the chief executive of Tech Investor Process next. This is Bloomberg. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. We're now joined by Bob Van Dyk. He is the chief executive officer of Process and Naspers. Bob, great to have you on the program today. We know that it's a big day, of course, with some of the choices ahead. What it means for process and Naspers. First of all, a process has a very large cash balance sheet, which is frankly, any chief executive's dream. I know there's questions about when you'll be profitable and things like that. But what are you expecting to do with that balance sheet going into 2023? You know, when when times are a little bit uncertain or a lot uncertain, which I probably would, it would be the way I characterize where we are now. I think it is actually a huge differentiator to have a significant cash on hand because you never know how how be recession that we are likely to face will develop it. Also an opportunity when not when you see asset prices are depressed. We have a fairly high bar for further investment, but it could provide us with opportunity. It's typically when there is a significant change and uncertainty, that opportunity shows itself. Yes. Where would you see opportunity, Bob, and I know we need to talk about 10 cents and of course, when you're expecting the group to be profitable, excluding or stake in Tencent. Yeah, I know, so. So we have a few real focus areas for the group. So we've been investing quite a bit in food delivery across the world and we're bye bye customers, probably one of the biggest players in the world. And food delivery is an area where we actually recently done a significant further investment when we bought the remainder of ISE food in Brazil. I think that is a good example of the type of investments that that we that we want to pursue because it's a a what we think is a huge return opportunity. It's also a business we know really well and it's one where we were comfortable that the risks are limited. So the bar is high and core areas like food delivery are important for us as well as as at where we have a significant portfolio. So probably more investments in the things we know well where we see things that we believe have limited risk and are potentially well priced. But how do you see what I mean? Where do you see the potential, for example, for food delivery? We'll look at 2023. You know, forecasts for the economy are ugly. Inflation could get worse and people will have less money to spend. What do you see as the biggest risk to 2023? Yeah. Look, you are absolutely right there. There is definitely a significant inflation, there is recession risk. We found out that if you look at our our businesses, we just announced results two weeks ago and our e-commerce business growing at 40 percent. Debt is such a level of growth and that so far in excess of, say, the growth of the economy, that typically where the economy grows plus 2 percent or minus 2 percent doesn't really matter that much because the online products that we focus on actually grow much faster than the economy itself. So typically we might see some effects, but we expect strong growth ahead in spite of a tough economic environment. And we're very used to dealing with inflation. Right. We've been operating in markets like Argentina and Turkey for for many decades. So an inflationary environment is not a new thing for us to manage through. But what were you expecting, 2023 to be worse than 2022 in terms of economic outlook and therefore consumer spending? No, I do think 2023 will be a tough year in terms of overall economic growth. I do also think that sort of the secular trends we've seen around people doing more of their activities online are ones that will continue in spite of times being relatively bad. And we also invest in in an area called classifieds, which is typically around having people buy goods that already have been used and that that is actually countercyclical to some businesses. Of course, we'll be somewhat impacted, but our business will actually thrive in an environment where people feel the pinch. Talk me a little bit about, you know, how do you see the quantifiable benefit of actually selling down your stake in Tencent and buying back your own shares? Yeah. So it's been since we launched the program in June, we create about 15 billion dollars in value for shareholders, which we're obviously really proud of. And the the discount has come down from sort of the mid 50s to to closer to to mid 30s. So it's been very impactful. And I think one of the things that is really important to emphasize is that because of the way the share price has developed, actually by doing this buyback at a discount level, our exposure to Tencent per share actually goes up. Strange mathematics, but that's the way it works. So first year you'll actually get more of Tencent rather than less because of this. And we are huge believers in in the future of Tencent and actually very positive about China as well. And I think sort of the recent news that you covered today and that we've been expecting is is actually putting putting that confidence even more forward for us. Yeah, I know. I mean, it's a little bit tricky to explain on OnLive TV, but there's a discount, right? So there's been an effect on the some of the process businesses being valued at a discount to the stake that you own. I don't know if it makes sense to all of our viewers, but I hope it does. When do you expect that that that change to or that gap, I guess, to close a discount? Yeah. Indeed. It's it's basically if you look at the combined value of all the assets we own, you compared it with our share price. There's a certain discount there. So that's the way the way we define it. And that's actually has come down very substantially in the last in the last six months. As I mentioned then, look, it's it's something that many companies that are diversified holding companies have. But it's a good sign to see that it's significantly come back from where it was. All right, Bob, thanks so much, as always for taking the time to speak to Bloomberg. Bob and there the chief executive officer of Process and Naspers joining us for an exclusive conversation. Coming up, we'll be any macro associate chairman and chief executive. He is one of only Nouriel Roubini on his new books. Well, mega thread, one book, but a lot of I think he makes 10 points of what he's worried about, the 10 trends that imperil our future and how to survive them. That interview is up next. And this is Bloomberg. Well, we will get in a second, too. Bank of America chief executive, I think we spoke to Brian Moynihan. We had a great interview at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference in New York. The main focus, of course, was that 2023. How ugly is it and what does that mean for bonuses and also bankers jobs? Now, in recent years, the world is facing. I know, you know, facing growing risks, not witness for decades, from wars to debt crises, pandemics to climate change, overpopulation to superpower rivalry, the list of challenges facing policymakers and leaders is daunting. A new book, Mega Threats The 10 Trends That Imperil Our Future and How to Survive Them, seeks to summarize and find solutions to these risks. Well, the author of the book, Nouriel Roubini, Mr. Do I don't know whether we should call Mr. Doom anymore, chairman. Chief executive Roubini Macro Associates joins us now. Nouriel. Great pleasure. Finally, we got you to the London studio. It's a great book. It's a bit of a depressing read, but at least you give also solutions on how to deal with it. Let's forget the doom and gloom for one second. Is there anything December 7th, 2022, that you point to in saying, actually, it's a little bit better than expected or it could be in 2023? Know, I feel that right now things are going in the wrong direction. We're entering a recession in most advanced economies, starting with the United Kingdom and the Eurozone. Also in the United States, enough and inflation is still too high. So entering, yes, that like we've not seen since the 1970s. But in the 1970s, 70s, where negative supply shocks. But that ratio of private and public as a share of GDP were low. Hundred percent today and about 4 percent of GDP and rising. So not only is the risk of inflation, stagflation, also the risk of a debt crisis, because now central banks have to increase interest rates to fight inflation. So institution, private and public are insolvent. They're going to go into bankruptcy. But we know this, right. I've known this for quite some time. So I would imagine that the greater good or at least leaders are taking action to to soften the blow. Unfortunately, central banks are facing a dilemma because whenever you have a negative aggregate supply shocks, either you raise interest rates to fight inflation and you cause a hard landing. And we're headed towards a hard landing. If you do the reverse, if you care about growth and jobs, you don't increase interest rates. And after that, you end up with a price wage spiral and the incurring of inflation expectations. But on top of this thread, there is a new one because today there are also issues of financial stability. There's so much private and public debt that the risk is not just a hard landing as central banks don't increase interest rates, but also risk of a crashing bond markets and credit markets and creating type the financial condition that make the recession worse. But this is what Nouriel, so you're not talking and really congratulations on the book. It was a great read and I thoroughly enjoyed it. But you're not. Are you talking about treasury, you know, liquidity or is it shadow banking? Because when you look at financial stability, it's not that banks will go under like 2008. It's other parts of the markets that are all, you know, away from, I guess, the more established financial base. You're right. During the global financial crisis, it was mostly household debt. And that of their banking system today is more corporate that the shadow banks that finance that corporate that leverage loans, yellow's private debt, high yield, a great fallen angels. And now we have also the problems in many parts of the world, Solomons so indebted that then you can have that crisis. And we saw some of the signals. What happened in the last couple of months in the United Kingdom, where reckless fiscal policy led to a sharp rise in interest rates. And I follow the currency when you look at those some of the data out of the U.S. and elsewhere. They're not as bad as expected. So is this a blip and you expected to turn it really bad in 2023 or because of innovation? Because of resilience, frankly, also because of the pandemic means that people have adjusted even supply chains. We could have, you know, a hard landing maybe on the softer side. Well, now, until this year, people were saying there'll be a soft landing. Now, the consensus is that it's going to be a hard landing, but it's going to be a short and shallow recession, maybe only a couple of quarters. Plain vanilla got variety. I beg to differ. First of all, we're having a situation which, unlike the GFC, and I like the beginning of the Covid crisis. You are having to increasing interest rates and have a tighter credit in a situation which the economy is slowing down, going into a recession to everybody's doing around the world. Three, the DAX levels are much higher than they were 10, 20 or 30 years ago. And we don't even have room for massive fiscal stimulus. So I think that the conventional wisdom was wrong on believing that inflation was temporary, was wrong in believing it was just that bad policy, were also negative supply shocks. And now they're saying that to be a short and shallow recession, there's going to be a severe recession. The other way to think that the conventional wisdom is wrong is they say central banks are committed to fight inflation at any cost. I think that we're not only in a situation of fiscal dominance, in a game of chicken between fiscal monetary authority, the monetary. But there's a debt trap that is so much that that you have to let essentially inflation go higher to wipe out some of the real value of that nominal long duration. That isn't even deeper that actually central banks really thought they could fix anything. And so it is they're like, you know, illusion of grandeur that is now biting us. Oh, yes. I think that a lot of the build up of that that occurred in the last few decades is because central banks had to loose monetary and credit policies. Every time there was a bubble, there aren't fighting getting there, then picking up the mess afterwards. That led to a bias for excessive leverage. And right now, we have so much that private and public that the idea central banks can fight inflation is not credible. I think they'll have to blink left empowered. We've got to have higher inflation, higher inflation expectations down the line. We're just getting started earlier. I mean, there's one, but I don't think we have to pay for the bill. So we have to go to break. Globalization, page 153. Globalization as a concept stretches back to the earliest exchanges of goods between consumers at a village. We'll talk, of course, about globalization, the debt crisis, the bailout map. We'll talk about stagflation, which we mentioned. And then you called. No. Roubini, chairman and chief executive, Roubini Macro Associates stays with us. We'll also. Of course, but market valuation in one word. Are you happier in London? I love la la la. Is London better than New York? It is. It is a nice place. I love Europe and I love. I grew up in Europe. So there you go. Roubini Long on the city of London. We'll discuss that next. This is Bloomberg. Good morning, everyone. Here are your top stories. Mixed signals. The yuan fluctuates. China accelerates. The easing of Covid restrictions, returning the focus to growth. Great trade data slumps. Sound the alarm. U.S. stocks slide as banks warn about the gloomy outlook. Goldman Sachs chief executive says job cuts and smaller bonuses may be on the table. Plus, big pharma surges after a big win as a U.S. court dismisses cases against heartburn drug Sonntag. GSK jumped almost in 25 years. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance EARLY EDITION. I'm Francine Lacqua here in London. Now stay with us. Nouriel Roubini, chairman and chief executive, Roubini Macro Associates with a great new book out, Mega Threats Near You. Amongst those mega threats and again, it's beautifully laid out, it's 10 mega threats. And one of the things that we can do and leaders can do to try and mitigate them. You have a job destruction. You have the new Cold War. You have also the climate catastrophe. When you look at A.I. innovation and technology, can we harness it in a different way to actually help us with our goals? Well, certainly. Machine learning, robotics, automation is gonna increase the economic pie, even if the macro data do not show yet increasing productivity. There's a bit of a paradox. The only trouble are two. One is that A.I. and machine learning is capital intensive skill buys and labor saving. So if you own the machines that all boats are the capital owners of those machines, while you're in the top 10 percent of distribution of skills, education, human capital, probably the AI makes it productive, more productive. But if you are a low value out that blue collar but the inquisitor is a white collar worker or even midlevel job at your jobs and your income is going to gradually displaced by technology, initially between jobs, then cognitive jobs. Now with this chart dept. even creative jobs, we've been talking about this for 10 years. So why did we not fix it earlier? This is again the jobs mismatch skills mismatch that could have been fixed with the right training, but also over time line that is longer than we have now. Well, in many parts of the world, starting with the US, we have not really invest that into skills very much. The level of education is mediocre, especially in STEM compared to other parts of the world. But in the past there was a skill premium that comes from education. The trouble with the idea is that even that education is good premium made these appear because even jobs that are not just kind of routine but also cognitive or creative may be eventually displaced by technology. So education used to be the solution. It may not be as much in the future. Who's getting it right? So we also have big stories today in China easing some of the curbs on, you know, on restrictions so that they can travel more freely. So it feels like they're abandoned. Covid zero policy. Does China actually really benefit from some of, if not the innovation, some of the focus on the I mean, because of the large number of people, they just have better. I itemize. Well, they have no privacy. They have more data and so on. The trouble with China is that there are aging population is becoming more and more state capitalism rather than private sector driven. And I think all of that is true sort of car knowledge innovation that acquired the freedoms. They don't have. And it's also political becoming much more authoritarian on foreign policy, becoming more aggressive. And you have a huge amount of that private and public at released that sector is going to crash and so on. So China is going to be advanced to 3 percent growth in the next few years, I would say. So it doesn't really help the world economy like like we thought it could 2, 3 years ago. No, certainly in the past when China was growing, 10 percent was a major driver, a rise in growth in emerging markets, even experts like Europe to China. Today, I would say China is going to be stuck into a middle income trap and it's going to probably avoid the hard landing was going to be a very mediocre economic growth going ahead. Okay. You'll get recession fears in the US. And I think you actually don't think we could avoid a hard landing. I mean, one of the indicators that we watch is, of course, inversion of the yield curve between the 10 and 2 year. Is this a good indicator? Maybe we haven't seen it so inverted from the 1950s usually is a good indicator, but sometimes, of course, there are false alarms. It's not always the case that when these inverted, you're gonna get a recession. I think that the most important thing is that in the last 60 years, there's never been a case in U.S. history that you have inflation above 5 percent. Right now, seven point seven, unemployment below 5 percent. Now three point seven, that when the Fed starts to raise interest rates, you get a soft landing. You get in every case a hard landing, even when you have cases of overheating from aggregate demand, let alone where you have like the 70s situation with negative supply shocks that induce growth in causing inflation. And when you raise interest rates, then you end up into a hard landing. I mean, what would need to happen for us to see a freeze of capital markets like, oh, wait. Well, we are already seeing a significant rise in long bond yields. Credit spreads, Haidi Lun and grades are much higher in the leverage loan market. This hello markets. Pigs are almost shutting down. Not yet, but I suspect that why there so much of the issuance has become much lower. So all day Covid over excesses that occurred not in the banking system, but in the shadow banking system. Private. That's your laws. Leverage loans. Fallen angels. High yield. Those things are a market that's slowly, slowly becoming more distressed over time and as we enter the recession. The spread widening is gonna be much more significant. And we're seeing stress points. Right. We saw something yesterday and currency derivatives, we're seeing places and bonds. Where do you see it first? Is there something that you think could blow up before the end of the year? I think that the stresses are going to come in their credit markets. If we're gonna enter ever saved from lots of institutions like corporates, households, businesses that are highly leveraged, I call them zombies that are effectively insolvent, that were bailed out during the GFC doing the Covid crisis with zero rates, negative rates C and quantitative easing that led to significant increases in debt servicing ratio. So we're gonna see distress in credit markets, but these are probably not come. I mean, is it companies that do that? I mean, without taking a judgment that, you know, where it shouldn't have stayed alive so long? Yeah, first place. I mean, the fact is that healthy companies. There were not. I mean, before the Covid crisis, the Fed was writing financial stability reports saying that that worry was about the corporate sector high, that trillions of dollars, leveraged loans, CIA loans, high yield, foreign fallen. And what happened during their corporate crisis that those institutions and those corporations not only didn't go bust, but they were bailed out. What went right to zero rates. We even bought our yield bonds and therefore everyone was bailed out and they borrowed even more to them. Fortunately, with the rise in inflation, the Fed is raising rates from zero to four, likely something five, five, twenty five, possibly, in my view, closer to 6 percent than the institution that does that insolvent are going to have to go into distress. That's the credit stress. So that credit stress, what does that mean in terms of correction for the markets, reason for equity markets? How much lower should we be? Well, you know, even if you had a short and shallow recession, typically from peak to trough, the S & P 500 falls by 30 percent. During the GFC, it fell by 50 percent. So even if we had a mild recession right now, the market, Islam, depending on the day 15 percent from the peak, you'd have another 15 percent leg down. If you have something more severe than a short and shallow recession, not as severe as the GFC, you have to do minus 40 from minus 15. So you have another 25 percent downside potential in the markets. What are you seeing in London? Is it are you. Do you really think you just heard before the break that you love London? You know, I love London. Eventually. What will it become? Well, let's put these way. First of all, the UK is already in a severe stagflation, double digit inflation, and even the Bank of England is expecting at least five consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. Secondly is worse than the eurozone because there was a self-inflicted wound that there was Brexit that reduced their supply of labour. Let's think that trade, the number of ways weakens the role of CTE as a major global financial centre, reduces potential growth and increases cost of production. So the fact that the UK, relatively speaking, is doing even worse than the Eurozone or Europe or the United States is definitely a Brexit phenomenon. Can they put regulation in place or incentives in place without spending too much like we saw in the last couple of months to to reverse some of the negative effects that it's had on the economy? Well, there is this talk about it becoming like Singapore reducing regulation or reducing taxes or reducing government spending. First, the comparison is wrong because Singapore is a high tax, high spending, high regulation country. The it should be we seeing not Singapore, Hong Kong. But you don't want to compare it to a don't Kong of today. Secondly, I think the idea that you're going to cut regulations is totally farfetched. If you want to have access even with a free trade area, let alone a customs union to the European market, you need to maintain the same regulation. And the idea they're going to cut massively government spending to reduce taxes is also far fetched. It's not going to happen. If anything, they have to raise taxes right now given the amount of government spending. So what would you do? I would say that right now, unfortunately, the United Kingdom is stuck in a low growth situation. What do you want to avoid these loose fiscal policy going to lead to this type of stress of the card with the pension funds? And that's a risk a little late for a month or so. The UK was being priced like in emerging markets with fiscal stimulus leading to a weaker currency and much higher interest rates. It says severe. Is that actually financial instability and distress in the case of the United Kingdom? Yet you also in the book talking about this new Cold War. I mean, it's incredible to think what we've lived to, frankly, in 2022. It's like a whole decade. Yeah. And some of the concerns was distilled in the last 12 months, including the war in Ukraine. Will Europe stand together as the winter gets colder? Europe will stand together and NATO is now becoming stronger over there. Swedish and Finland joining in. But we live in a geopolitical depression that our four powers China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, possibly also Pakistan. They don't accept their economic, financial, political and geopolitical or that that the US, the West Europe created after. And this jubilee of depression is gonna lead to decoupling to fragmentation of the global economy, while can exist on a global supply chains. Secure trade rather than the free trade fracturing rather than offshoring. And all those things are going to reduce potential growth and increase cost of production. That also is like literally this process of globalization, of protectionism and of decoupling. This is my favorite party trick, trying to get to find some glimmer of hope in all of your predictions. Could you see a situation where actually things. So Europe holds together, but also it kind of brings more innovation to Europe. Is there anything that you've been surprised on the upside? Well, you know, in this race about the indices of your future are based on a machine learning your tea. Big data, five GS, six G. There's a lot of good may be academic or tried to get the work done by Europe. But if you're looking at the application is mostly the United States and China now going to lots of European plans about building a high and you name it. But I think that realistically Europe is falling behind and that's that's something the risk to the potential growth of the eurozone. These days, a game between us and China, I would say, on the indices of the future. Muriel, thank you so much. It's a real pleasure. I'm glad we finally made it happen in London. So you have to come back soon. It's a fantastic book. Look at this. A little bit of QVC action from me. Mega Threats by Nouriel Roubini. DAX is, of course, the chairman and chief executive of Roubini Macro Associates. Now, coming up a little bit later in the program, London no longer home to Europe's biggest stock market. Was Paris now taking the crown? We speak to the your next chief executive, Stephan Bushnell. That's coming up later. And this is Bloomberg. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Francine Lacqua right here in London. A few weeks ago, London was overtaken as Europe's biggest stock market. The crisis in confidence in the UK assets runs so deep that the country narrowly lost the crown to its nearest challenger, Paris. Brexit, a weak pound and political upheaval have all been blamed for London's decline in this corner of the financial services sector. Now we're now joined by your next chief executive. Here's Stefan Buettner. Thank you so much for joining us. Mr. Bush now from our Paris office. Now, first of all, when you look at the potential for Euronext and frankly, all of the industry, 2023, are you worried about what's coming or how many opportunities do you ceiling ahead? Now, we are extremely positive about the 2023. We we are observing an increased appetite of of corporates for considering going back to the IPO markets. Clearly, the changes in the environment in the debt markets are rerating the importance of equity markets. Clearly, more and more companies are rebuilding their balance sheet strength and reconsidering all funds and equity as a fundamental part of the financing of their growth. And you know, 2022 was good in terms of IPO as it was less good than 21, which was a record year, but 2012 was a year which was consistent with the level of 19 and 20. Do you think parents is now a more attractive place to have an IPO after Brexit? Well, Paris is a city where many companies are listed. But Paris is relevant only to the extent that it is one of the seven gateways to the Euronext single market. There have been a lot of buzz and interesting comments about Paris aggregate market capitalizations being bigger than the London aggregate market capitalizations. But to a certain extent it is irrelevant because what really matters is not where companies are listed, but where companies are traded in which market. And in this respect, the relevant metric is the fact that you can access build a single liquidity pool, a single order book, a single technology platform with an aggregate market capitalization of approximately 6 trillion euro, which is twice the size of the London market, and with about twelve to 13 billion euro of average daily volumes, which is twice the size of London. So what I want to to highlight is that what is really impressive and really important is the integrated, consolidated market that exists across Europe and that we have built over the past six years. I love that. That was like a lesson in diplomacy. If you basically says, yes, you know, you say France is a better place, but you didn't say it in as many words at London as you say, is where a lot of or most money changes hands each day. Do you think this could actually change? Yep, Brexit was a big decision and big considered decision until big consequences. London used to be the largest financial centre of the European Union and everybody liked it. Today, London is the largest financial centre of the United Kingdom. With global ambitions that are in the making and to deliver it to a certain extent. So we are in an evolving situation. But clearly what is happening is that companies that in under order circumstances would have considered being listed in London are listed outside of London. They never left London to be listed at your next Dublin Universal Music Group. A US company decided to do list at your next Amsterdam and it could have been listed in London under previous circumstances. All funds, which is Spanish companies with significant operations in London, decided to do list at your next Amsterdam, etc.. This this is the new normal. So I'm absolutely sure that the UK would continue to to be to have a story consistent with his geography. And the geography of the UK is Europe and the history of the UK is Europe. But as far as financial markets are concerned, clearly something fundamental has happened and is creating the consequences we are seeing today. I mean, has your business has your next business? Also, Benetton benefited from the equity market volatility this year. Yeah, clearly, because because we have built in parallel to Brexit, which started in 26 in 16 Surrey, because we have we have seen in parallel to that the building of a of a very large integrated market where 25 percent of the shares traded in Europe are not trading in your next markets. We are internalizing more and more of the flows. And clearly the volatility is creating an opportunity for markets because they are integrated in something which is now very large and very relevant for listing, for trading and for. When you get money, where do you see opportunities to build up businesses? Is it is there something that you think your next could be much better at? By acquiring something? Yes, we accelerate growth. It is a fundamental part of our strategy. I mean, clearly the growth of your links over the past six years was been as been the consolidation of European markets with the acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange in 2000 18. It was you universal numbers in 19, Boss 1821. So if and when opportunities arise, we will continue to look at the opportunities to to expand or footprint and to make to connect better European local economies with global markets. That that was that is all purpose and that is what we have. We tried to do over the past six years and if we are going to continue delivering. OK, Stefan, thanks so much. Bush neither the chief executive officer of your next then of course, a conversation was defined. Also continues on the podcast. That's out tomorrow. We'll talk about clearing houses and of course, other things that will expand on, including some of deregulation, big bank 2.0 here in London. Now, coming up, we'll get a roundup of your top stories, including Big Pharma and GSK and selfie surging after he was caught when around a Hartford drug. This is Bloomberg. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. Let's get straight to your Bloomberg business flash. Here's Liam Gibbons. Hi, Leon. Hi, Francine. Bloomberg has learned that Morgan Stanley is to reduce its workforce by about sixteen hundredths of 2 percent of total staff as Wall Street prepares for a potential U.S. recession. Meanwhile, speaking to Bloomberg, the Goldman Sachs CEO, David Solomon struck a downbeat note about the economic outlook and said potential job cuts should come as no surprise. We're at a very uncertain time, an uncertain time, given we're changing monetary and economic conditions very, very quickly. And that's certainly having an impact of slowing down economic activity. And so if you're running a big financial services firm, I think you have to assume that we have some bumpy times ahead. We could see a recession in 2023 also. And so I think you've got to be cautious and prepare. Now, it is reported that privacy regulators that the EU will rule that Facebook own imitation required users to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Such a ruling would limit the data that company can access to sell targeted adverts. Metis shares have fallen by about two thirds this year. GSK and Sanofi shares have risen sharply after a US federal judge rejected the scientific evidence behind more than 5000 lawsuits claiming the heartburn drug Zam attack can cause cancer. UK based GSK welcomed the ruling and says it will continue to defend itself vigorously, including against all claims abroad at the state level. Over in the US and that's your Bloomberg business. Flash Francine Lacqua, thanks so much. This is a picture for some of the pharmaceutical companies out there. We're seeing a big boost for GSK, but also Sanofi is on the back of a judge in the US actually saying that there's not linkage between cancer and one of the acid reflux drugs that they're producing. GlaxoSmithKline, you can see, getting eight point six percent, Sanofi getting five point seven percent. The picture also for some of the other things we're watching out for, including Brent and actually in general commodities. This is a picture, I think, if we have that. There you go. Nate makes seventy three point two, three stocks in general slipping. We did have some China data actually compounding some of the fears over a recession. Now, recession fears definitely palpable in the bond market where a yield inversion were hit by a four decade extreme, sending a 10 year rate below those to your notes by the most since the 1980s. We'll have plenty more, of course, on that throughout the day. Bloomberg Surveillance EARLY EDITION continues in the next hour. Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz in New York. And Edwards is here in London. And this is Bloomberg. We're at a very uncertain time, an uncertain time given what changing monetary and economic conditions very, very quickly, and that's certainly having an impact of slowing down economic activity. The reality is, is that consumers are starting to run out of debt. I actually don't think that it's a foregone conclusion that we'll see a recession in any segment of the labor market. I do think we'll see a transition. The likelihood of a soft landing is quite low. Yes, it's possible. Yes. There's a hopeful scenario where you can get a soft landing and everybody would like to see that. But we need to be realistic. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Anna Edwards Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz ISE. It's 10:00 a.m. in London, 5:00 a.m. in New York and 6:00 p.m. in Hong Kong. Our top stories today, Democrats get a big win. Senator Rafael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff. China makes a major shift from Covid 0. Beijing eases restrictions in an attempt to boost the economy and quell public discontent. And job cuts are on the way at Morgan Stanley Bloomberg's land. The bank will eliminate sixteen hundred positions. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz over in New York. And Kelly, we got some seemingly big news out of China in terms of the scale and the scope and the speed of lifting off some of those Covid measures, but not enough to capture the monkey's attention, it seems. Yeah. There was good news and then there was bad news arguably out of China overnight. Obviously, as you say, and on the good side of the equation is that rapid, more rapid than expected, perhaps easing of Covid zero related restrictions. But on the other hand, you also had a weaker economic data, both exports and imports in the month of November, contracting more than expected. So really speaks to their struggle remaining in the Chinese economy. So that coupled with maybe some concern about a spike in infections if restrictions are eased, took risk appetite much lower in Asia overnight. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index overall down about one point four percent in the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index, underperforming down about three point three percent. Interesting, though, while Chinese equities were under pressure, the Chinese yuan has held in there mostly against the US dollar, essentially unchanged the offshore. You want to the dollar right now trading at six ninety eight. But the big underperformer in Asia is the Japanese yen, weaker against the dollar by about half of 1 percent after a BMJ board member pushback downplayed concerns about higher wage growth, pushing back on the idea that monetary policy needs to be adjusted and as a result, the dollar trading at one thirty seven fifty nine to the map. All right. Interesting to see that dollar movement, although on my board I've got the dollar lower dollar index here in the second row. But the bottom of the board, I think is the most interesting, an incredible drop in crude prices and all the more interesting since we continue to talk about this kind of incremental reopening of China. We've been down to 70 to 75 on name crude today. That's the lowest level since twenty twenty one. So even as we talk about a reversal of the Covid zero policy, or at least a loosening of the Covid zero policy, we're still seeing a huge drop in crude. And I think that shows you how concerned this market is about a recession in 2023. We're talking about all the bank CEOs coming out with super negative, while not super negative, but definitely bearish outlooks yesterday. And that's being reflected in the crude price right now, trading at seventy three dollars for 9x Brent. Also down, S & P futures are off two tenths of 1 percent, which doesn't seem all that bad until you look at the cash trade over the last couple of days, we've been down more than 1 percent over the past couple of days. So as we get positive economic data out of the US, leave the jobs number on Friday, like the ESM services number on Monday, that just convinces the market that the Fed is going to have to raise rates more. That's going to hit the economy harder in 2023. And that's why they're selling off stocks. That's why they're selling off oil. We see the dollar index right now. Very little change, but at twelve seventy one from a high of thirteen fifty and the 10 year yield at three fifty two from a high of four twenty four I think. So very interesting to watch this space, but really it's all about oil for me today Anna. Yeah. See the all about oil. I've got Brent in my board as well. Let's start though with what's happening at the European stock market level and to your point that it seems the narrative around weaker global growth, what the Fed does about that, that's all outweighing the potential upside from China reopening in the markets psyche this morning because we see European equity markets moving week down just a tenth of a percent in London, but elsewhere down four tenths of a percent on the DAX and on the CAC, Carol, we just got a confirmation, the final reading of third quarter GDP for the euro area. It came in at zero point three percent. The initial reading was zero point two percent. So slightly better than anticipated, very much at the margin. But of course, all the focus is really on just how quickly we do go into a recession, how deep it will get for the eurozone economy, anthem and world more broadly, the European economy. We'll talk about that in a moment with one of our guests. Here is Brent Crude. Then, as Matt was pointing out, real weakness coming through in WTI despite the reopening narrative in China. We had the ingredients if the market had one seed, say, to send oil higher on the back of that. But 78, 20 is where we all down one and a half percent. So a handle now in Brent, the low 80 dollars a barrel sticking with the the commodities theme. This is the UK natural gas market. And I put this in here. This is up by just under 4 percent today because we are in for some cold weather over the next few days and we in for some cold weather and some snow, apparently, and all of that at a time when wind turbines are not spilling all that effectively over the next few days, not expected to at least. And so that could push the price of gas up. We see a little bit of that today. GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi, this is the same. Could could've put in Hellion as well. Haiti on which is the consumer unit that was spun out from GlaxoSmithKline just months ago. All of those stocks rallying really strongly. GSK was up around 14 percent earlier on today. This on the back of a ruling by a US court. A U.S. judge deciding to throw out the scientific evidence that had been provided by plaintiffs in a case that was trying to prove a link between the heartburn medications, Xanax and and certain types of cancer. The judge has thrown out that scientific evidence and said the manufacturers of that own brand and also generic drug move higher today on the back of that news. All right. Very interesting stuff indeed. Let's get to the political angle this morning, because incumbent Democratic Senator Rafael Warnock has won a contentious re-election in Georgia. It was a runoff vote, of course, worn off, defeated Republican Herschel Walker with a little more than 51 percent of the vote. Joining us now from Washington is Zach Cohen, Bloomberg government Congress reporter. Exactly. Been going over this over the past few days. But just to explain again why it's so important that the Democrats have 51 to 49 rather than a 50 50 split, with the vice president helping them tip the tip, the balance. Right. Over the last two years, Democrats have had us for a nominal majority in the U.S. Senate. As you mentioned, because Vice President Kamala Harris is able to break ties and procedural questions or on final votes, that allows them to essentially overrule Republicans, even if technically it is split, 50 Democrats, 50 Republicans would start a war, not winning re-election or Republican Herschel Walker. That gives them an outright majority, not just on the floor, but in really key committees. And that should help them move along young nominees, bills, what have you, that typically only require a simple majority. Now, the filibuster is still a factor. The Democrats still have to contend with a 60 vote threshold in order to advance most legislation. But certainly an outright majority, 51 49, it's going to help Democrats accomplish their agenda much more easily than they were able to with a 50 50 split, with the caveat that, of course, Republicans narrowly flip the US House. And so there will need to be some bipartisan negotiation in this new era of divided Congress. Right. It's going to be a divided government for twenty, twenty three and 2024. But as we look ahead to 2024, what does the fact that Georgia voted elected, worn off for a six year term mean for the presidential race? This was a solidly red state in the past year. Republicans used to be able to count Georgia in their column regardless of the race, whether it was for president, the Senate governor and the incumbent governor, Republican Brian Kemp, was able to easily win re-election, whereas Senator Raphael Warnock won re-election and President Biden carried the state in 2020, albeit by a very narrow margin. And so 2024, it will absolutely be another one of those really key competitive states that Biden nor former President Donald Trump or whoever the nominees for the major parties will need to compete in. More I was able to win by carrying Atlanta and some of the suburbs. And while the rest of the state really went for Walker. And so Atlanta really does seem to be a really key indicator here of where future races could go. But I can expect that, you know, after millions of dollars spent just in the last four weeks on television advertising in the Georgia Senate race, that certainly voters there should expect to hear a lot more from both political parties in the lead up to 2024. When again and it will be a key race for the presidency. Zach, thanks very much for your time. Zach Cohen opening that government, joining us there from Washington with the latest on U.S. politics and that Georgia runoff. Now China is moving away from its long held Covid 0 price, easing a range of restrictions and some of these now national easing of rules. It comes as the country's exports and imports both contracted in November. External demand continued to weaken and a Covid outbreak disrupted production and cut demand at home. For more, we're joined by Bloomberg TV set Tom Mackenzie, who has a rundown of everything we need to know. You connected with the China story, Tom. What is the detail of these China Covid measures then easing? Because first time we were talking about maybe more piecemeal measures in certain geographies, but they seem to be more broad based. It is and it's more significant. So you're right. We've had the rumors, we've had the speculation, we've had some easing. And then you turns on the easing. Now, though, you have the Communist Party's politburo, the powerful politburo coming out and saying that the pivot is that crystallizing, cementing, that pivot away from Covid. They're saying that the time has now come that China is able to move away from policy, they still claim as a sex success, particularly in terms of keeping the death rate lower and the infection rate lower. So we have measures including you no longer need to test to get into many public venues like shopping malls and restaurants. You don't necessarily have to go and have forced quarantine and a government quarantine center. You can now quarantine at home. And they've also eased some restrictions around travel as well. So this is consequential. This is today, the moment when China has signaled it is pivoting away from this controversial Covid zero strategy. The crack team of analysts, that trivia and I need to name checked them because they're on the ground in China. They've said that walking out of. Exiting Covid 0 is going to be no cakewalk. It's going to be challenging and maybe that's why investors are pausing for thought this morning. And I could think of another potential reason why investors are pausing for a thought time, and that is that the data was relatively weak when it comes to November trade figures. Tell us more about that. Yeah, so exports and imports both down between 9 and 10 percent, a drop of about 9 percent for exports for the month of November. Imports down about 10 percent in the context, Caylee is this that exports have been powering ahead in the last two years. A key pillar of strength for China's embattled economy. That strength is now crumbling. These are the weakest numbers we've seen since about early twenty twenty. Now, the government policy makers have said, look, they're going to react forcefully in terms of targeted but forceful measures on the fiscal front, monetary policy as well. But you're absolutely right. This week, data underscores why they need to wrestle themselves away from Covid 0. There's the weak external demand picture. And that's despite the fact we're heading to a holiday season and the domestic demand as well as those production constraints, are all of those three things coming together, a kind of whirlwind of challenges for the trade sector out of China and again, underscoring why they need to act. And again, that additional monetary and fiscal policy response that we should expect in the weeks, months ahead as we look into 2023. Thanks very much, said Tom Mackenzie, joining us there with the latest on the China story. Now U.S. bank CEOs are striking a cautious tone. This have been striking a cautious tone at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference. Goldman CEO David Solomon warned of a bumpy times ahead for the global economy, for a very uncertain time, an uncertain time given what changing monetary and economic conditions very, very quickly. The economy is being slowed by the higher interest rates, by the fact that inflation has eaten up more of a personal savings. I think you've got to be cautious and prepare. If we have into a sustained recession, then I think we will go into recession next year. In the US, we could see a recession in 2023. Also, if we have to make tough decisions, which I think we might. We will do that. I just think it's going to be a rude awakening. We have some bumpy times ahead now, with Wall Street preparing for a potential US recession. Morgan Stanley is planning to cancel its global workforce by about 2 percent, amounting to roughly sixteen hundred employees. I think it's pretty quickly gets it joins us now with more detail because he take us through that this sort of negativity we're hearing from Wall Street executives. How significant a move that sees and how that translates into job cuts? Well, it's a real pivot not to use the Fed term here, but the real pivot from what these Wall Street CEOs have been saying for a while. Think Jamie Diamond, think Brian Moynihan of JP Morgan and Bank of America, respectively. They've both been massive advocates, very vocal advocate for the American consumer. They're saying, look, the data is not that great, but the consumer is going to keep spending. And they have been right until now. The game changer here is what David Solomon said. Remember, he's been a skeptic on the US economy for some time now. So to actually see him be out in front of this and start to say, OK, well, not only are we going to have a recession is starting to seep into the base case now, we can actually zero in on timing and really say it's going to happen in 2023. All right. So a lot of bad sentiment coming out of Wall Street CEOs yesterday. We also had news on Credit Suisse that it's trying to real back in some of the 90 billion dollars and outflows it lost from wealthy clients. They're offering as much as 7 percent in low risk rates. They are, and it's all at the core, a liquidity story, of course, as those solvency rumors back in October. They've lost about 10 percent of their business. And the way to recoup some of those funds. Well, they're doing a pretty dramatic ways. Get this, some deposits of 5 to 6 percent return or interest rates. That's what they're offering here. Even some fixed rate notes of as much as 7 percent to some of their clients. And on the flip side, actually pausing some of their loans or not lending as much as they are really trying to bring back as many of those depleted funds as they can. All right. Bloomberg's Christy Gupta. Thank you so much. And now with a look at some other company stories we are following and looking at the moves in premarket trading here in the U.S., we have to talk about marijuana and pot stocks, because the Safe Banking Act, which would make it easier for illegal operating cannabis businesses to bank in the United States, is not going to make it in. That must pass defense spending bill. Remember yesterday we heard the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, talking about criticizing Democrats for trying to force that to be included in that bill. It will not be so after falling between 13 and 16 percent in yesterday's trade. We are seeing losses continuing for some of those stocks, including to write in Canopy. They're down about 3 percent and one point seven percent, respectively. It is also a decline for another stock, Airbus be getting downgraded at Morgan Stanley. The analyst pointing to slower listings growth as well as weakness in demand for night bookings. So as a result. Air B and B is down about 3 percent. But a much more positive story for Mongo DB. This is a database software company absolutely soaring in premarket trading after a beaten race corner. Analysts pointing out how rare that is in a weak macro environment. But this company is clearly doing well. The stock getting rewarded up 27 percent before the bell. Mm hmm. Fascinating name, Kelly. Coming up on the program, we will turn to the macro stories dominating the conversation as we head towards the end of the year. NIKKEI Mind joins us, PIMCO portfolio manager and sovereign credit analyst. Photo opportunities in fixed income right now. And we'll also talk policy. Terry Haynes joins us, NGO policy founder. A lot to talk about in the wake of that Georgia runoff. But also the broader picture heading into next year. Plus, the world's richest family is getting richer. Today's Big Take story takes a look inside the secretive Gulf family and their three billion dollar fortune. Look for that. Three hundred billion on the Bloomberg terminal. This has been. Welcome back to Bloomberg Surveillance. This is the early edition we are simulcast on both TV and radio. If you're listening this morning on Bloomberg Radio, I will walk you through a chart that to me is pretty shocking. Oil has completely erased its 20 22 gains. In fact, at the low this morning, we're looking at a price that we haven't seen since December. Twenty first of twenty, twenty one. And that in the face of a reopening of sorts in China, at least backing off from the Covid zero policy you would expect. That means demand is going to pick up big time. So why are we seeing this commodity so linked to global growth drop in price? Joining us to talk about this and more is Norah Melinda, Bloomberg, equities reporter Norah. It does seem like people are much more worried about a recession now in 2023 than they are optimistic about the potential for China to contribute to global growth. Yes, there's definitely a lot of uncertainty in the market right now. Of course, we've seen more distress. And specifically yesterday we heard from a lot of major banks, you know, from Jamie Diamond saying that this could be a mild to hard recession. To Lisa Charlotte's mild diehard violence, a heart rate recession, maybe everything. A recession is the operative word there. Definitely. But, you know, I'm really interested to hear from asset managers and retailers because, you know, of course, we know that these major banks are hurt right now. They're doing a lot of, you know, thousand dollar cuts to bonuses. So I think that it'll be interesting to hear the perspective of people who are also directly involved with these investors on a day to day basis and see what they think. I think there's a lot of NIKKEI sentiment right now. Well, we know that for four days in a row, investors have been selling U.S. equities, quite a losing streak for the S & P 500. When you look at the different data coming out of places like Bank of America, when it comes to flows, what does it suggest about where people are putting their money right now and where they're pulling their money from? Yes. So Bank of America, we've been looking at the client flows. Really interesting. So institutions are actually buying right now. Retailers are selling. And, you know, institutions, we think of them as smart money. They are actually pouring their money right now into growth stocks. Some of the most beaten down stocks this year. So I think that that's really interesting to look at. And also, Bank of America has mentioned that the next two months tend to be the strongest when it comes to equity inflows. January being the strongest in particular. So I think we'll just have to wait and see and see what moves in the market head. Yes. And some of those moves in the market. Good morning to you. Or it could be dictated by next week's data. We get quite a lot of data. Not to mention some meetings as well. Yes. Next week will be a very, very busy week. Of course, you've got the Fed meeting and right before that. We're gonna get CPI data, which will be a really important print just to see whether or not inflation will remain sticky or if it's calmed at all. So, of course, all eyes across the market are looking toward that meeting and seeing whether or not any of this data will impact what the Fed decides to do moving forward. Yeah. Feels like we got one more week, maybe until yes, that's the end of the year. Thank you very much. There Bloomberg's Nora Melinda helping us get towards the end of the year. And for more market analysis, check out Emily Chang VIX. The function on your Bloomberg takes to the markets like blog where they will also help you get to the end of the day. This is Bring Back. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Kailey Leinz with Matt Miller in New York and Anna Edwards in London now keeping you up to date with news from around the world, here's the first word. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the U.S. had no role in Ukrainian strikes inside Russia. The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of carrying out drone attacks that were the deepest inside Russian territory since the war started. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. Two of Donald Trump's companies have been convicted in a criminal tax fraud trial in New York. They were found guilty of engaging in a scheme that allowed executives to evade taxes on company pay perks for more than a decade. The former president was not charged. The prosecutors told the jury he knew exactly what was going on. And President Biden celebrated TSMC s plans to increase its investment in Arizona to 40 billion dollars and build a second ship making factory. The president toward the Taiwanese company's facility in Phoenix. Companies such as Apple are eager to buy more chips made in the U.S. and, of course, to reduce their dependence on China. Yeah, absolutely. That go to lots of a lot of coverage in it. That visit yesterday, just how significant it is. Really interesting analysis by our opinion team over in Taiwan. Stick that out on the big, big time. Coming up on the program and NIKKEI, my PIMCO portfolio manager and sovereign credit analyst, what does he make of the pivot into bonds that we're hearing a lot about from some from managers? This is big. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. Here's what you need to know. Democrats get a big win. Senator Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff. China makes a major shift from Covid 0. Beijing eases restrictions in an attempt to boost the economy and quell public discontent and job cuts on the way at Morgan Stanley. Bloomberg's land, the bank will eliminate sixteen hundred positions on Anna Edwards in London with Matt Miller and KDE lines in New York and met European equity markets. US speech is way down, perhaps by, well, some of the same things of yesterday fears about the extent to which we'll see recession in the United States next year. That's right. It seems as though all the bank CEOs that we spoke to, that Sonali Basak talked to at the Goldman Sachs conference were so pessimistic that the market is now concerned about a recession, more concerned than it was the day before we saw a big drop in the cash trade over the last couple of sessions. And now futures are down about three tenths of one percent. We have investors buying 10 year debt right now, pushing the Treasury down to 350 to 90 for this coming off a high just over a month ago of four twenty four. So yields have really come in here and now IBEX crude is off one percent. I think this is the most striking move. We have been down under seventy three dollars in this session. And this is we see China reopening or reducing its Covid zero policy backing off of that. You'd expect the demand out of that massive country to drive the price of crude up. On the other hand, recession fears seem to be weighing on the price, pushing it downward. And then I put in gold, which I think is really interesting because of the Zoltan pose. Our note yesterday, the strategist saying that there's an outside possibility after the European price cap or Western price cap, I should say, on Russian oil that Vladimir Putin instead demands gold for crude and that pushes up the price of the shiny stuff and weighs on the dominance of the dollar. Now, I think a lot of people feel that's a very outside possibility, but it's still interesting to think about. And as a result, we're looking at gold right now, 1772 a Troy ounce. What you see in terms of the U.S. markets, this story, the pre market movers. Well, it's interesting. You were talking about the China story mountain, how in theory the dramatic almost reopening and versus an easing of restrictions in that economy when it relates to Covid 0 should give a boost to Chinese stocks. Maybe, but that was not the case overnight. And that's not the case for those 80 hours here in premarket trading this morning. The likes of Ali Baba and J.B. Dot.com actually down pretty substantially to the tune of about five to six percent each. But remember, these stocks absolutely ripped in the month of November in anticipation of a relaxing of some of those curbs. So perhaps all of that good news was priced in already. Maybe that's what's going on here. I would note as well that it isn't just Chinese technology stocks and their U.S. listings under pressure. It is US technology stocks as well. Tesla down two point three percent and Apple also down about nine tenths of one percent. So big tech obviously dragging on the broader market this morning in. Yeah, and Katie, is the China story also failing to lift sentiment here in Europe as well? We are down by seven tenths of one percent of the stocks here at six hundred. So the longer we spend trading here in Europe, I'm about two and a half hours into all trading day. The worst thing seem to get so moving a little lower this morning. Brent crude also not getting a boost to match point from that China story. 78 42 is now the handle 78. The handle on Brent. So despite the reopening narrative, despite the fact that we get day after day further moves from the Chinese authorities and these latest ones seem quite substantial and to be quite National's base, very regional. And that's not having an impact in today's market, at least. We'll see what happens from here. This is the natural gas price here in Europe heading a little bit higher. We've received some forecasts that suggest that the next few days could see some really cold weather in the UK and snow and all of that. And that's at a time when the wind turbines are not really going to be spinning, as many people would have hoped. So that could push gas prices higher and that we're seeing a little bit today. GlaxoSmithKline, GSK up by not just shy of 9 percent. I couldn't put it here and I did last. Alison, Sanofi could also have talked about Hailey en masse, which was the consumer arm spun off from GlaxoSmithKline recently. The reason these stocks are rising is the same reason that they fell the opposite of why they fell in August by us by a substantial amount. And that's because in August, we saw a legal case brought against them. I wish the scientific arguments behind have now been thrown out by a judge in the United States. It was all to do with whether Zan Tak produced cancer. And the judge says that the scientific arguments are flawed and so was thrown out this case. So that's why we're seeing this sort of relief rally, if you like, in the producers of the branded and the unbranded generic versions. All right. Very interesting stuff. And we're going to continue to follow those movers right now, though, I want to talk about the broader market with Nicola, my PIMCO portfolio manager and sovereign credit analyst. First off, Nicola, I want to get your take on the pessimism that erupted yesterday out of Wall Street CEOs. You can see it in the drop in equities over the past couple of sessions and really in the drop in the price of a barrel of oil. Why do you think, as we continue to report these incremental changes in terms of China reversing its Covid zero policy, that we have crude dropping to a level we haven't seen since twenty one? Well, I'm afraid I kind of agree with the pessimism that was shared by some of the colleagues in the market. You know, our expectation is for a recession in the coming quarters in Europe, but also in the U.S. And I think, you know, the purchasing power squeeze on households from higher inflation, the significant tightening in financial conditions, record low sentiment, I think means that contractions in activity are very likely in coming quarters. I mean, you're right that the Chinese news on balance have been positive. You know, the relaxation of property regulations as well as the the prospect of a reopening from the Covid restrictions. But I would just remind that a proper reopening is unlikely to happen until the second quarter of next year. I think it's going to be a gradual process. Cases are high. There is still a tendency to keep restrictions pretty pretty strict. So it will be a lift. And eventually in 2023, China could even outperform expectations. But I think in the near term, you know, the prospects are not that good. So if you look at oil prices, I think they're reflecting that in a way. They're reflecting that. Yes. And we talked to a number of economists. I know we did a survey at Bloomberg that suggested the timing. You quote there, NIKKEI is quite a sort of common assumption around the second quarter of next year for further real reopening. So if we are heading towards a recession in the broader economy, the global economy, certainly in the U.S. anyway, seems to be the thinking of yesterday. Do you like bonds? We do like the bond markets and which parts of the bond bond market. If we're preparing for a recession. Yeah, I mean, I think bonds offer a pretty compelling investment right now. I mean, you can take two year duration risk in the US and get a yield of four thirty 35 percent, which is something you couldn't have dreamed of. You know, a few years ago. I think yields are higher across maturities. Obviously, as you go into recession, you want to stay in quality. So. So first of all, I think that the rate peaks priced in the market for central banks are broadly appropriate in terms of being enough to to bring inflation down over time. So that means that government bonds are are a pretty attractive at these levels. And if you look in the corporate space, obviously you need to be careful because as they said, we're entering recession. So you want to stay away from default. We're names and our bias is to stay in the higher quality spectrum. And there you can get some high quality default Roman bonds for 6 7 percent yields, which honestly are quite attractive, especially in an environment in which equities continue to look quite expensive relative to the micro outlook. Well, Nicholas, so much of the narrative coming into this cycle was that not only was the consumer healthy, but corporate balance sheets were very healthy as well. So that default risk seems like it was relatively lower than it has been in cycles past. Why not be willing to take more risk on that front? No, I mean, I think I think you're right that there is already a decent amount of defaults priced in the credit markets, and after all, we do expect a recession, but a relatively mild one because of the lack of imbalances that you mention both in the household and in the corporate sector. Having said that, when you enter a recession, you know, the vulnerabilities do show up the fragility. The fragile companies are the ones that are going to be hit the most. So you want to be selective. And I think especially as you enter recession with some uncertainty on the depth of recession, I think you're better off staying in the higher quality space. Whereas as I said, you're going to get pretty attractive yields. Having said that, if you do your bottom up work, there will be some high yield names where it's worth investing. But I wouldn't more broadly focus on the lower quality at this point. How much risk and NIKKEI do you attribute to the Fed doing too much, hiking too much? I spoke to my guest earlier on. He was saying that he'd been looking at the rate at which M2 was pulling back to the money supply and suggesting that these deals look quite unusual and that there is really a risk that the Fed goes goes too far here. How would you assess that risk? Yeah, I think. Look, I think the Fed has a really difficult job because monetary policy, you can only see the effects of monetary policy with a lag. I think Larry Summers had a great quote where he said, you know, moving interest rates is like turning the tap in the shower of an old hotel. You only know if the water is too hot after a while. And I think that's the situation the Fed is in right now. You know, I think broadly speaking, the tightening in financial conditions we've seen looks, looks broadly appropriate. And it makes sense for central banks, including the Fed, to slow the pace of tightening at this point in and witness the effects of the tightening. I would say that, you know, it's possible the Fed will have to go a little bit beyond market pricing from here. But I would say not a lot. Beyond that, given what we're seeing in activity in the interest rate sensitive parts of the economy and in the financial markets, you know, I think we're pretty close to what will likely be the peak in terms of policy rates, in terms of what's priced in the market. OK. Nicola, thank you very much for your time, Nicola Mei of PIMCO. Thanks for coming to talk to us. Coming up on the program, we will have more on the Georgia runoff. Terry Gaines joins us, punchier policy founder. We'll look at policy making in the year ahead states. This is me. Is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. You're looking live at the principal room coming up later today, an interview with former U.S. trade representative Susan Schwab. That's at twelve thirty p.m. New York, five thirty p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Kailey Leinz with Matt Miller in New York and Anna Edwards in London. Well, on the subject of U.S. domestic politics, the Democrats have narrowly retained Georgia's Senate seat, giving them an outright majority in the U.S. Upper House. Senator Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the state's hotly contested and expensive runoff election. Joining us now for more is Terry Haynes, Pangea policy founder, who is up early for us here on the East Coast. Terry, thank you so much for joining us. Fifty one seats in the Senate, so maybe a man, an individual like Joe Manchin has a little bit less power. But what difference, realistically, is this going to make? Good morning, Kelly. Realistically, I think it means almost no difference, frankly. Democrats had effectively 51 seats before by using the vice president's tiebreaker. So now you get a you get a clear 50 1. There's a lot of crowing that this means different results on committees and the like. What you got to remember about the Senate is that, you know, it's it's not really as much an organized political body as it is 100 CEOs, all of whom have to be accommodated or at least 60 have to be accommodated on the Senate floor in order to get anything done. So that's not going to change a whole lot, whether it's 51 or 50, frankly. Does this, though, limit the ability of someone like Joe Manchin to stop the Democrats legislation agenda? No, I don't think it does, Matt. And the reason why is that it's not just Manchin and it's not just cinema. You've got, you know, I'd say a half a dozen members, others who are not inclined to be as public as Manchin or cinema. They don't want to take the political heat at home or nationally for a lot of things. But yet they'll say they'll step up on a variety of things. I think it's always a mistake to think that mansions representing only himself or that's Senator cinema is you know, what you're going to find is that it's it's very, very difficult still to put together, you know, 51 votes for anything on final passage. But more importantly, 60 votes on pretty much anything on the floor. So, you know, net, net, what you still have is you've still got a Senate that's very, very difficult for Senator Schumer to even control his own side. And of course, you've got divided government. So that means negotiating with a nominally Republican House that's got its own problems on trying to keep its side together. So what does what Kathleen Hays does this then change? I mean, with 50 already, the Democrats could stop a conviction of a Biden impeachment. Why does it matter if they are 50 1? It doesn't so much, it's it's good political hype to talk about having absolute majorities. It's a good way to talk about your achievements and in having a a good and unexpected midterm result if you're a Democrat. But net net, this really doesn't change a whole lot. You've still got to cobble together votes. You've still got to come up with policies. And yeah, I'd say the net effect is that for the current situation in Washington overall is that it makes centrist job easier on some things, but it makes companies and interest groups tasks harder on other things. Let me give you a quick example on financial services, for example. Well, you've already seen centrists push back against Biden progressive nominees in places like the Federal Reserve Bank, regulators like the comptroller and the like, and defeat those sorts of nominations. So that's a triumph for centrists. But on the other hand, it's going to be that much more difficult for the financial services industry, say, or tech industry, to try to use Congress as leverage against regulators, because there frankly won't be a consensus one way or the other on those things. On the international front, Terry, does it does it look like harmony? Does that look like kill policies will be on the same page on all the important international policies ahead? Well, I'm glad you bring that up, Ana, because, you know, my my view of the next Congress very simply is continued domestic gridlock, continued fiscal harmony, grudging harmony on the things that basic things that matter on government funding. But unanimity on on international. Well, what you're going to see, whether it's Democrat or Republican, is you're going to see the continuation of great consensus on issues like Russia, Ukraine and China. And I think those are all very good, certainly for those who care about the United States position. That's very good news. Terry, just quickly, as we look ahead to 2020, for a man who has already declared his candidacy for that presidential race, former President Trump, he obviously backed Herschel Walker. He backed many candidates in the midterm elections that did not win their races. Is this about the former president backing candidates that are flawed or candidates being backed by a flawed former president who is losing his grip on the Republican Party? You know, I'd say the second your second is very well stated. I wrote a couple of weeks ago that I thought that former President Trump had jumped the shark in political terms. And that was DAX both because of electoral performance. This is someone who is now seen as a serial loser. You know, between 20, 20, 20, 21, 22 midterms and now Georgia and these increasingly outlandish statements about suspending the constitution, as well as his very ill timed presidential bid announcement coming after the midterms. So you know who my view of the Republican Party is. They've been looking into trying to figure out how to get past Trump for some time. And that's that's been ongoing. But that work accelerated greatly after the midterms, and I expect that to continue. I do not expect President Trump to be the nominee of this party in 2024. Terry, thanks very much. Thanks for your analysis. Terry Hang Seng policy bringing a sitting day on U.S. policy. Coming up, Francisco Blondes All Bank of America Global Research Bloomberg Surveillance to talk oil demand as China begins to ease its Covid rules not having it wood inputs onto the oil price. A day 78 70 is what we trade on, down eight tenths of one percent. Analysis like this is. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition ISE Matt Miller NIKKEI Lines in New York and Anna Edwards in London. Now let's get to Credit Suisse. The story of the day is that the Wealth Management Unit is trying to claw back some of those 90 billion dollars in assets that have been lost by offering higher interest rate products and higher yield notes for more. Bloomberg's Marion Hofstra Meyer joins us out of Zurich. So Mary and I was excited to read this story. It looks like they're offering like a 7 percent C.D., which is a huge rate. It's pretty interesting, it definitely is. You definitely see some of the efforts that they're trying to make to bring clients back to the bank. You know, some of these products aren't necessarily unheard of. Many wealth managers use these types of incentives to bring client assets in before the end of the year to show good, um, for the year. But yeah, it's an interesting interest rate, certainly. I'm not sure it will convince clients to bring back the 80 to 90 billion that they've taken out. Right? Yes. I'm going to ask you, Marion, how successful is these Pucci expected to be then? Look, I think you stick into the broader context, the bank is obviously still having to prove itself. The restructuring plan has just started. They're going to be really making a lot of the moves that they've announced in the next year. So it's still not clear, you know, exactly how the bank will progress. And I think that for a lot of clients, that's going to be keys seeing what the bank looks like next year. So I don't necessarily think that they're going to be bringing all that back before the end of the year. And, you know, executives and people we've spoken to have said as much. You know, they know it's a long haul. That will continue over the next couple of quarters. Marian, who realistically is going to be left to bank for these people, assuming they do come back to Credit Suisse? From a talent perspective, it's a question. I mean, that is top of mind for a lot of the relationship managers and the private bankers. You know, they are worried about whether or not there will even be at the bank next year to service the clients that they're trying to get to come back to the bank. So it's a bit of a weird conundrum. But that being said, you know, the executives have said that most of the job cuts that they plan to be making, and that's nine thousand tops for the next two years will come more from an operational side of things from I.T. ops, those types of people, rather than really the front end business. All right. Bloomberg's Marian Hoff Meyer in Zurich. Thank you so much for joining us. Now let's take a quick final look at what is coming up for the rest of today as we wrap up EARLY EDITION at 7:00 a.m. Eastern. We will get us MBA mortgage applications. Then at 9:00, 3:00 a.m., ECB executive board member Panetta will be giving a speech at the London Business School. The ECB, of course, holding a meeting next week along with the Federal Reserve. Plus more central bank action later at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, we get a rate decision from the Bank of Canada, followed by Brazil at four thirty p.m.. Brazil is expected to keep its key interest rates steady for the third straight meeting. And really, it just feels like as we watch these central banks today, we're all just waiting and holding our breath for CPI next week at the Fed. The next day? Yeah, absolutely. We get CPI next week. You get the Fed. We get the Bank of England. And then once it feels like that will be the last week. Is that it, then? Well done for the year. I think we need at least another 50 basis point hike following this coming one in order to get to five. And then the question is, how much further does the Fed go and what kind of damage does that do to the economy? It looks like that's the equation that the market is trying to figure out today. That's the big question. Those are the treats that remain ahead then for the new year. That is it for EARLY EDITION SURVEILLANCES ahead. Tom Done at home. John and Lisa, they'll be hearing from Chris Bruhn of Stress Gas Research, among other voices, of course. This is Linda.