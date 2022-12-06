JPMorgan Analyst Modi on Asian Banks' Outlook

00:00

In your latest note, you talk about the current environment as being yet another new normal. I do wonder how you see Asian banks positioning themselves for growth and returns in this environment of high rates, high inflation and probably weaker growth. Morning, Paul. Thanks for having me. Yes, it is. It's an issue, as you said, it's a conundrum, slightly better growth, but inflation being so high. I did mention he will have an impact because much higher inflation means west and especially US fed. Hiking and staying high for much longer has implications for growth in the US and a lot of Asian countries rely on exports and as a result of wage it will have implications on credit demand and ultimately credit quality over the next 18 months. So it's it's it's a fine balance that a lot of financial services industry is hard to manage. But ultimately what we expect is buying for good fundamentals who can generate company and distribute governance and more importantly, will be in a much better position. Let's take a look at China banks, particularly as the country exits. Covid China also dealing with a lot of well publicized issues around its property sector. What's your outlook for financials in China heading into the first few months of 2023? Is this a bumpy road out of Covid 0? Guess navigator, you know, you said this is a bumpy road and we'll see how it gets navigated, whether there is in addition to the forward 0 being exited in phases. Emma Chandra there is. Also, a matter of property being managed and what we are starting to see you as we start getting some degree of confidence on some of the work in progress projects getting completed. Some of the banks ran the risk premia has increased significantly because of the property portfolio. Some old DOT probably offers a bit of a trade over the next few months, but ultimately the more medium term outlook depends on how does the new norm for growth in China looks and it looks like Shery Ahn. That remains to be seen on how various policy that will go next. Pretty. We have a governor. How do we call? What are they in Japan? Speaking at parliament right now, saying that the benefits of easing exceed its costs. South Abuja will communicate the exit strategy one price goal approach as their objective will still take time to achieve the village's goal is solely to discuss our policy framework. So basically harsh. We really have seen Japan as being one of the exemplary countries where the rate of of our sex trade offs are very, very clear. What are you seeing in terms of where Japanese banks could go from here and what's important to them? That's a very important point that you made on reinforces IBEX and we have a very wide continuum on that. On one hand, we have Japan where no movement in rates and effects since taking it as is de facto richer than just men. They're just one factor. And on the other hand, we have Hong Kong where there is no change in their banks and rates of moving Singapore similar. And then you have on the country in between to various countries have different ways of managing based on their reality on potential GDP as well as their leverage. So as rates go up, that is going to be some benefit on the. Probably an operating profit level. But ultimately what it also we need to see is how these higher rates impact the debt servicing ability, especially for the ninth year to make it first percentile borrowers. And the more it starts impacting debt servicing larger than both on credit quality. So, again, we have to go literally country by country, bank by bank, and figure it out, which affect on either reserves or as in which led to higher profits or credit quality is a bigger driver. And what about balance of payments, fiscal balances as well? How do they affect the banking outlook? So it is quite an important driver because ultimately a X is a function of the more than the affects of the function of current account as well as capital flows and effects, it becomes almost a one way trade. It starts impacting the capital floors, which then becomes a bit of a problem on domestic liquidity. So those are the aspects which I guess all the policymakers are trying to address. And over the next six to 12 months, I think that conundrum is probably going to be a bit more pronounced if Fed rates go higher and stay high.