[CC may contain inaccuracies] You make this gradual reopening must be a relief for you as well being than having been in lock down. Yes, indeed. I have just come out from a five day lockdown myself in the last few days. We have seen very rapid adoptions across day new policies across major cities in the country. But these adoptions are more aligning their local policies with the so-called 20 new rules that was actually announced on the 11th of November. So we are expecting a further broad based relaxation based on those 20 rules. But the next step for what we are likely to take some of the time. So what we are seeing on the ground here is that on one hand, they are massively reducing the PCR test requirements to enter into public venues across all Kailey Leinz cities. But on the other hand, they are actually putting in additional barrier for people to travel around the city. It's not like you have to be quarantined, but once you enter into another city, most likely you won't be able to enter into restaurants. Many public venues within the first three to five days to three to five days or PCR test. So the way to re opening is likely to be a lengthy and relatively bumpy web and with market probably already getting slightly ahead of itself. Now when it comes to the optimism, when it comes to a very rapid full reopening, we would like to be cautious about the possibility for a zigzag like reopening, which will increase some of the setbacks on the way out. So, Becky, I mean, we've got instance Goldman Sachs suggesting that about 40 percent of the reopening story has been priced into markets right now. I don't know, you know, equity strategist, what is your take on that? And, you know, when do you actually see the benefits of this? We haven't really, really becoming the key driver for the Chinese economy. The key difference in my view is that the over China's policy focus has clearly turned, so the direction is for the moment very clear after the 20th parties, Congress, after the removal of all the political uncertainties, it's so clear that the focus has been shifting back to economic growth domestically and in terms of foreign policies. China has also been amending its relations with a foreign country, starting from the G 20 meeting. So the direction or change for the moment in the market is it's reflecting the change of expectation as well as positioning change. But the next leg for what would require sustainability in terms of such development when it comes to a continued. Could that be opening continued economic recovery on the back come together? We are hopeful reopening, but we would like to be cautious here because we feel that during the initial phase of the opening, we might see a period of relatively lacklustre growth recovery because people's adoption took hold. It is not as fast as the rise or cases, for example, or do relapsing the PCR test results. They are not really meeting the current requirement. Once anyone that's identified to be a positive case. Becky, thank you. I mean, it's going to be very, very quickly. It's gonna be a bumpy road to get back to normalcy. What do you expect in terms of growth? What sort of figures have you got for that? And tell us a little bit about how perhaps it could be impacted by slow growth externally, which could really hamper the manufacturing side of things there in China and also services inside of the economy, which is massive as well, which would stutter, too, as we have these bumps along the way. So based on all sorts of forecasts at the moment, China is the only major economy desk forecasting to be growing faster in 2023 than 2022. But we actually have just downgraded the recent quarterly growth together with 2020 to growth. We are not only looking for China headline GDP growing at 3 percent for this year, but that's actually laying the ground for a faster growth recovery into next year. So next year we're looking for a GDP growth that's above 5 percent, primarily driven by the recovery in domestic consumption. And we are looking for growth to come back more meaningfully in the second half than in the first half because our base case is for a Covid policies to reaming some somehow restrictive for the first half at least first quarter of next year. So a complete normalization is more likely to be a second half story next year.