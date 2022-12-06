Bloomberg Market's The Close(12/05/2022)

00:00

I AM JOHN HYLAND AND THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: RUNNING INTO A BALL FOR A THIRD STRAIGHT DAY. A BROAD-BASED SELLOFF. > > YOU ARE SEEING A BIT INTO THE DOLLAR WHICH MAKES YOU THINK THERE IS A LITTLE OFF RACE SEDIMENT. -- OFF RISK SENTIMENT. ROMAINE: IT WAS A RISK OFF EARLIER THIS MORNING AND PEOPLE WERE BUYING BONDS AND WE HAD THE ICE, SERVICES DATA AT 9:45 A.M. AND THAT FLIPPED THE SCRIPT. > > YOU COULD DRAW CONNECTION AND YOU READ THAT ALL TOGETHER AND IT SEEMS LIKE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES ARE VERY MUST IN THE U.S. ECONOMY AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE FED? ROMAINE: THERE WERE SO MUST OPTIMISTIC -- MUCH OPTIMISM. THAT SEEMS TO BE THE READ AND A LOT OF FOLKS ARE LOOKING AT CHINA AND SAYING THE REOPENING OF THE SECOND LARGEST ECONOMY SHOULD BE A GOOD THING. KATIE: YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT DEMAND MEANS AND THAT COULD MEAN POTENTIALLY HIGHER PRICES SO THERE IS AN INFLATIONARY HIGHER PRICE. ROMAINE: WE HAVE MIKE WILSON WHO HAS BEEN VERY VOCAL AND RIGHT TO THIS MARKET CYCLE AND HE HAS BEEN BEARISH. EVEN WHEN WE ARE RALLYING, HE HAS SAID IT IS GOOD BUT HIS TACTIC IS STRATEGIC. ACCORDING TO HIM, WE ARE NOW SELLERS AGAIN. KATIE: IT DIDN'T TAKE LONG. LAST WEEK, HE WAS ON AND SAID MOMENTUM COULD CARROWS -- CARRY US THROUGH DECEMBER. ROMAINE: IT IS DECEMBER 5. HE MADE A LOT OF INTERESTING COMMENTS ABOUT THE FACT HE THINKS MARKETS WILL GO HIGHER BUT ONLY ABOUT 2% ABOVE WHERE WE ARE HERE TODAY SO NOT MUCH OF A RALLY. KATIE: IF YOU THINK ABOUT HOW FAR WE HAVE COME, THE S & P 500, OVER THAT LINE. ROMAINE: IS THAT LINE IMPORTANT? KATIE: MIKE WILSON THINKS IT IS. ROMAINE: WE HAVE A LOT TO COVER HERE. MARIA VASSALOU JOINING US. GREAT TO SEE IF -- YOU. A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE PUT 2022 IN THE BOOKS AND LOOKING TO 2023 ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR THE FED TO END ITS TIGHTENING CYCLE. A LOT OF BUYS ON CHINA AND THE REST OF THE WORLD'S ECONOMY. DO YOU SEE A LITTLE BIT MORE OF A GROWTH STORY FOR STOCKS IN 2023? > > WE ARE AT THE POINT WHERE THE DATA THAT ARE -- IT'S COMING IN IS NOT REALLY GOOD NEWS FOR THE FED. INFLATION REMAINS HIGH. MUCH HIGHER THAN THE FED WOULD BE COMFORTABLE WITH AT THIS POINT OF THE CYCLE. AT THE SAME TIME, THE ECONOMY STILL APPEARS STRONG AND THAT MEANS WHAT THE MARKET IS PRICING IN TERMS OF TERMINAL RATE, MAY ACTUALLY BE WAY TOO OPTIMISTIC AND WE ARE VERY CONCERNED IN TERMS OF MORE SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN THAN WHAT THE MARKET IS PRICING INTO 2023. KATIE: I BELIEVE THE MARKET IS PRICING IN AROUND 5%. IF THAT IS TOO OPTIMISTIC, WHAT YOU THINK IS MORE REALISTIC FOR THE FED? MARIA: THE MARKET HAS BEEN FOCUSING ON THE PACE OF INCREASES AND I THINK WHAT THEY NEED TO FOCUS ON IS THE TERMINAL RATE. WHETHER THERE'S TERMINAL RATE WILL BE 5.5% OR 6%, IT DEPENDS ON HOW WELL ANCHORED INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE. ROMAINE: IS THE LEVEL OF RATES RIGHT NOW AS IMPORTANT AS THE IDEA THAT ONCE THEY REACHED THAT LEVEL, THEY WILL STAY THERE? MARIA: THE IDEA THAT THEY WILL REACH A CERTAIN LEVEL AND SOON AFTER, GOING TO START CUTTING RATES IS NOT CONSISTENT WITH THE IDEA THAT THE FED IS EFFECTIVE IN ITS MONETARY POLICY. INTEREST RATES FROM A MONETARY POLICY PERSPECTIVE ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO BE TAKEN UP AND DOWN FROM ONE QUARTER TO THE OTHER. IF THEY RAISE THEM AND SUBSEQUENTLY HAVE TO CUT THEM, THAT MEANS THE -- THEY OVER TIGHTEN AND WE HAVE SOME FINANCIAL CRISIS THEY NEED TO DEAL WITH. THAT IS WHY THEY ARE DOING IT. THE EXPECTATION IS THEY WILL RAISE RATES PROPERLY ABOUT 5%, GIVEN INCOMING DATA, AND THEY WILL HAVE TO STAY AT THIS RESTRICTED LEVEL FOR A PERIOD TO COME. KATIE: DO WE THINK WE ARE IN RESTRICTED TERRITORY YET AS IT PERTAINS TO THE MARKETS? ROMAINE: THE DATA DOES NOT -- MARIA: THE DATA IS -- DOES NOT SUGGEST THAT BUT WE ARE NOT AT ACCOMMODATIVE TERRITORY EITHER AS WE WERE EARLIER IN THE YEAR. WE ARE APPROACHING THE LEVEL OF BEING RESTRICTIVE WITH THAT -- IT IS VERY HARD TO GAUGE WHERE YOU ARE. ROMAINE: TALK ABOUT HOW YOU STRATEGIZE AND HOW INVESTORS PERSISTING -- POSITION PORTFOLIOS? THIS IS NOW AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE YOU HAVE TO BE MORE TACTICAL AND A LITTLE BIT MORE SELECTIVE. HOW DO YOU DO THAT? MARIA: THIS IS AN INTERESTING ENVIRONMENT BECAUSE WE HAVE SLOWING GROWTH AND HIGH INFLATION, A FED AND CENTRAL BANKS ARE WITHDRAWING -- AT THE DOWNTURN AND A CONFLUENCE OF SHOCKS THAT HAVE HAPPENED IN MAY CONTINUE TO HAPPEN -- AND MAY CONTINUE TO HAPPEN AND ONE OF THE THINGS WE HAVE SEEN THIS YEAR IS ELEVATED VOLATILITY. THAT MEANS THE LEVELS OF LEVERAGE THAT WE WERE ACCUSTOMED TO IN PORTFOLIOS HAVE TO COME SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER. PART OF THE PERFORMANCE WE ARE SEEING THIS YEAR, THAT IS DISAPPOINTING, IS DUE TO VERY HIGH LEVERAGE BECAUSE THE WAY VOLATILITY HAS BEEN ESTIMATED IN PORTFOLIOS WAS BASED ON LONG-TERM ESTIMATES THAT ARE NOT NECESSARILY RELEVANT FOR THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT. THERE IS A LOT OF RETHINKING WE NEED TO DO IN TERMS OF PORTFOLIO CONSTRUCTION. KATIE: WHAT IS THAT THINKING -- WHERE DOES THAT THINKING LEAVE YOU? DOES THAT LEAVE YOU FAVORING BONDS OR STOCKS OR WHERE DO YOU HIDE OUT AS THE FED GET TO THAT RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY? MARIA: WE HAVE TAKEN DOWN RISKS BECAUSE THE INCREASE IN VOLATILITY. WE WERE UNDERWEIGHT WITH EQUITIES AND BONDS AND CREDIT FOR A PERIOD OF TIME AND THAT -- FOCUSING ON MORE DEFENSIVE POSITIONING IN THE AUTHORITY -- PORTFOLIO, WHICH TOOK ADVANTAGE OF CERTAIN COMMODITY POSITIONING EARLIER IN FIGURE OFF THE DOLLAR. AS WE APPROACH THE LEVEL CLOSER TO THE TERMINAL RATE, WE ARE TAKING OFF OUR DURATION EXPOSURE BUT WE ARE REMAINING UNDERWEIGHT. WE THINK THERE WILL BE A POINT IN TO NEXT YEAR WHERE THIS UNDERWEIGHT WILL NEED TO BE CLOSED AND START LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES BUT WE ARE NOT THERE. ROMAINE: WHAT IS THE ARGUMENT FOR EXTENDING DURATION? MARIA: WE HAVE A MASSIVE INVERSION OF THE TERM -- CURVE AND MORE THAN WHAT WE SAW DURING THE GREAT FINANCIAL CRISIS. AT SOME POINT, WE WILL SEE, ESPECIALLY IN -- FEATHER OUT THE -- FURTHER DOWN THE CURVE, LONG-TERM RATES WILL STABILIZE AND START COMING DOWN EXACTLY BECAUSE THE MARKET BE PRICING IN A RECESSION. RIGHT NOW, THE MARKET -- THE EQUITY MARKETS ARE PRICING SELF LANDING SCENARIO. THE PROBABILITY OF RECESSION IS NOT WELL PRICED. WE ARE IN THE ACCOUNT THAT WE WILL SEE A RECESSION NEXT YEAR. ROMAINE: GREAT INSIGHTS AND GREAT TO SEE YOU IN PERSON AT THE STUDIO. MARIA VASSALOU, CO. CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS AT GOLDMAN SACHS. A LOT MORE COMING UP INCLUDING A BREAKDOWN. WE HAVE FACTORY ORDERS AND DURABLE GOODS COMING HARDER AND THE ISM SERVICES WAS A GREEN CHANGER. WE WILL TALK ABOUT CHINESE AUTHORITIES ACCELERATING THE SHIFT TOWARDS THE ECONOMY FOLLOWING WEEKS OF PROTEST AGAINST COVID LOCKDOWNS. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THE SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN OIL. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THE IMPACT ON THE CRUDE MARKET WRIT LARGE. COMING UP IN A BIT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > THE LABOR MARKET IS STRONG AND WE ARE STILL IN I'M PRESIDENT IN TERMS OF THE GAP BETWEEN VACANCIES AND JOBS. WHAT THAT HAS TO TELL YOU IS THAT WE ARE -- HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO TO GET INFLATION DOWN WHERE THE FED ASSET THAT IT ONCE -- HAS SAID THAT IT WANTS IT TO BE. KATIE: THAT WAS BLOOMBERG CONTRIBUTOR LARRY SUMMERS WEIGHING IN ON THE FED'S INVITATION FIGHT --INFLATION FIGHT. WE HAVE MORE EVIDENCE OF THAT TODAY WITH THE STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED ISM SERVICES DATA. WE ARE LOOKING AT THE 10 YEAR TREASURY YIELD. IT FEELS -- I FEEL SEASICK LOOKING AT THE CHART. YIELDS INITIALLY SURGED THEN DROPPED AFTER WE GOT THE JOBS REPORT BUT YOU LOOK AT REACTION TO TODAY'S DATA AND IT SEEMS TO BE A CLEAR MESSAGE THAT INFLATIONARY PRESSURES ARE STILL THERE IN THE U.S. ECONOMY. BACK TO WHERE WE STARTED AT ABOUT 360 -- 3.60 ON THE 10 YEAR YIELD AFTER WE GOT BELOW 3.50. ROMAINE: TRYING TO FIND THE DOUBLE -- DIRECTION FROM THE ECONOMIC DATA BUT IT IS ALL OVER THE PLACE. JOINING US IS HEIDI SHIERHOLZ. HEIDI, I GUESS OF THE FED HAD A WAY TO PAINT A PICTURE, IT'S IDEAL PICTURE OF ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, IT WOULD BE A SOFTER LABOR MARKET AND SOFTER BUSINESS ACTIVITY. BASED ON THE LATEST DATA, I AM NOT SURE WE ARE SEEING ANY OF THAT. ANY SENSE OF WHY? > > THERE ARE MIXED SIGNALS AND THAT IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING. THE LABOR MARKET AND ECONOMY IS VERY STRONG. UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT 3.7% BUT IT DOES SEEM TO BE SLOWING. AGAIN, WE ARE SEEING DIFFERENT SIGNALS. WHEN THE -- THE JOBS NUMBERS ARE RELEASED AND THERE ARE TWO MAIN SURVEYS THAT LOOK AT THE NUMBERS OF JOBS -- NUMBER OF JOBS. THE ONE THAT PEOPLE LOOK AT THE MOST SAW DATE OF 263,000 JOBS IN NOVEMBER. THE OTHER SURVEY SHOWED A LOSS OF 138,000 JOBS. THAT SECOND SURVEY HAS BEEN SOFT FOR THREE MONTHS IN A ROW AND THAT PAINTS A PICTURE OF, MAYBE THERE IS SOFTENING THAT THE LARGER SURVEY ISN'T PICKING UP. ROMAINE: DOES THAT SECOND SURVEY FEET INTO THE FIRST OR IS IT THE OTHER WAY AROUND? WHAT IS WAGGING THE DOG? > > THEY ARE BOTH TAKING A SNAPSHOT OF THE ECONOMY SO THEY DON'T TECHNICALLY FEED INTO EACH OTHER BUT DURING PERIODS OF INFLECTION POINTS WHERE YOU GO FROM AN EXPANSION INTO A DOWNTURN, WHICH PEOPLE ARE WONDERING IF THAT WILL HAPPEN TO US SOON, THE HOUSEHOLD SURVEY, THAT SECOND SURVEY I TALKED ABOUT, IT IS BETTER -- AT PICKING UP INFLECTION POINT SO THE FACT IT IS SHOWING SOFTENING BUT THIS LARGER ESTABLISHMENT SURVEY IS NOT YET REALLY SHOWING THAT, COULD MEAN BE HOUSEHOLD SURVEY IS PICKING UP SOMETHING THAT IS NOT YET SHOWING UP. THAT IS WHY THERE IS A LOT OF MIXED SIGNALS. KATIE: A LOT OF MIXED SIGNALS BUT LET'S STICK WITH THE LABOR MARKET BECAUSE I WANT TO GET YOUR TAKE ON WHAT WE SAW ON RAGES -- WAGES. IT SEEMS TO BE ONE OF THE FACTORS BOOKING MARKETS ON FRIDAY. PERHAPS YOU ARE SEEING FOLLOW-THROUGH ON THAT. DO YOU SEE ANY EVIDENCE ON WAGE PRICE SPIRAL THAT THE FED HAS SPOKEN ABOUT? HEIDI: I DON'T. WAGES TICKED UP IN NOVEMBER BUT THEY ARE LOWER THEN THEY WERE LATER IN THE YEAR SO WE ARE SEEING THIS SLOWDOWN. I DON'T THINK THAT THE WAGES WILL CONTINUE TO ACCELERATE FOR A COUPLE REASONS. ONE, THE LABOR MARKET, EVEN THOUGH WE ARE GETTING MIXED SIGNALS, IT IS SOFTENING AND THAT IS NOT AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE YOU SEE WAGE GROWTH. THE OTHER THING I WANTED TO POINT OUT IS THE SURVEY WHERE WAGE GROWTH COMES FROM, AND SAW A BIG THE CLIENT IN RESPONSE RATES -- IT SAW A BIG DECLINE IN RESPONSE RATES. THAT POINTS TO, LET'S HANG ON. WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH WAGES, AND MAKE SURE WE ARE -- WE LOOK TO COMING MONTHS. ROMAINE: I AM CURIOUS WHAT YOU THINK IS DRIVING THIS. YOU TAKE SOME OF THE SOFTER PART OF THE STATE AS YOU ARE HIGHLIGHTING. CAN YOU DRAW A LINE FROM THAT DIRECTLY TO FED POLICY, MEANING TIGHTER, AND LESS ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY. IS THAT A ONE-TO-ONE EQUATION? HEIDI: WE CAN DRAW A THROUGH LINE. ONE OF THE THINGS WE ARE SEEING IS CLEAR EVIDENCE THAT HOUSING PRICES, RENTAL PRICES ARE STARTING TO CALM DOWN AND THAT IS A DIRECT LINE FROM WHAT THE FED IS DOING. THE LARGER IMPACT OF WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE FED, I THINK, IS A KEY REASON WHY WE ARE SEEING THIS SLOWING WAGE -- JOB GROWTH. THE BIG DECLINE IN JOB OPENINGS, JOB OPENINGS ARE DOWN BY MORE THAN 1.5 MILLION FROM THEIR PEAK IN MARCH. SINCE THEN, WE HAVE SEEN THE BIG INCREASES BY THE FED. I THINK THAT REALLY IS THIS PRETTY DIRECT LINE AND WE KNOW THE FED'S INSTRUMENTS ARE PRETTY BLUNT. YOU ARE SEEING THEM SHOW UP. ROMAINE: RICHARD SHELBY -- RATE TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. A LOT MORE TO TALK ABOUT. KATIE GREIFELD IS HERE AND WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT CRYPTO IN REAL LIFE AND I AM TOLD THAT CRYPTO IS HOLDING ITS OWN. IS THERE A FLOOR? KATIE: WE ARE BELOW $70,000 BUT $17,000 IN TERMS OF BITCOIN. ROMAINE: WE WILL SEE WHAT FTE -- SPF HAVE TO SAY AND HE CONTINUES TO TALK AND WILL TESTIFY BEFORE THE HOUSE -- AND HE WANTS TO TESTIFY BEFORE THE HOUSE. ROMAINE: MONDAY AFTERNOON HERE IN NEW YORK AND THIS IS NOT GROUNDHOG DAY. THIS IS A REPEAT OF WHAT WE SAW LAST MONDAY. 95% OF THE S & P 500 LOWER ON THE DAY AND GREEN ON THE SCREEN BUT ONLY ABOUT 50 STOCKS IN THE S & P THAT ARE MOVING HIGHER. JP MORGAN, APPLE AND AMAZON. WHETHER YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT BIG TECH STOCKS AND FINANCIALS ENERGY MOVING LOWER. SENTIMENT HAS SHIFTED COMPARED TO WHAT WE SAW WEEKS AGO FROM THE RALLY LAST OCTOBER. KATIE: SENTIMENT SHIFTING FOR THE WORST. LET'S TURN TO ANOTHER STORY BECAUSE THE FOUNDER OF FTX IS CONTINUING HIS MEDIA TOUR. SAM BANKMAN-FRIED WAS ASKED WHETHER HE KNEW IT WAS WRONG TO BORROW MONEY FROM DEPOSITORS TO GIVE TO A SISTER COMPANY. > > THERE WERE EXPLICIT MECHANISMS BY WHICH THERE WAS ALLOWED BARTERING AND LANDING ON THE PLATFORM. -- BORROWING AND LENDING ON THE PLATFORM. IT IS A HUGE WARNING FLAG AND I THOUGHT WE WOULD HAVE PROCESSES IN PLACE TO MANAGE IT AND I DIDN'T NEW MILLIE AS MUCH DILIGENCE AS I SHOULD HAVE. KATIE: NOT NEARLY AS MUCH DUE DILIGENCE. ROMAINE: SOME DUE DILIGENCE DOESN'T CUT IT WHEN YOU HAVE A LOT OF CLASS ACTION SUITS NOT TO MENTION REGULATORS. DO WE HAVE REGULATORS? SOMEONE IS COMING OUT FOR THEM. KATIE: THE PROBLEM IS WE HAVE TOO MANY REGULATORS AND WE DON'T KNOW WHO ACTUALLY REGULATES CRYPTO OR A FIRM LIKE FTX WHICH IS BASED IN PART -- THE BAHAMAS AND HAS A LOT OF U.S. CUSTOMERS OR DID. ROMAINE: THOSE ARE A LOT OF SEALS OF DIFFERENT AGENCIES. ARE ALL THESE JUST THE ONES REGULATING? KATIE: THERE ARE A LOT OF ABBREVIATIONS. ROMAINE: SHOULD THEY NOT HAVE REGULATED HIM BEFORE THIS HAPPENED? KATIE: YOU WOULD THINK. ROMAINE: YOU WOULD COVER CRYPTO. KATIE: THIS IS JUST FOR FUN. ROMAINE: IF CRYPTO GOES AWAY, YOU LOSE YOUR JOB. IN ALL SERIOUSNESS, BITCOIN HAS HELD THAT 17,000 LEVEL. THERE IS A BIG ISSUE HERE WITH TRUST AND OVERALL SENTIMENT. KATIE: PART OF THE REASON -- I HAVE ASKED PEOPLE WHY IS AN BITCOIN LOWER AND YOU WOULD THINK -- A SPECTACULAR BLOWUP WOULD PUT THE PRICE LOWER BUT THERE ARE A LOT OF WHALES LEFT. THE -- YOU PROBABLY SOLD A LOT EARLIER AGO IF YOU LOOK AT THAT CHART AND IT HAS BEEN A DEPRESSING LINE. ROMAINE: DID YOU SEE THAT CALL WHERE THEY LAID OUT A PESSIMISTIC SCENARIO FOR BITCOIN? THE IDEA THAT THE SELLOFF IS AND OVER AND IT IS A PAUSE. KATIE: THE WORST CASE SCENARIO. ROMAINE: HE IS NOT SAYING THIS WOULD HAPPEN BUT HE IS CLEANING UP THE HYPOTHETICALS. 70 -- 70 -- 70% DOWN TO 5000. KATIE: IT WILL BE SUPER BAD. ROMAINE: I LOVE THAT MOVIE. KATIE: I GREW UP ON THAT MOVIE. ROMAINE: IT WON'T BE FUN. KATIE: BASICALLY, WE HAVE LIVED THROUGH THE SUMMER AND SAW FTX FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY. THAT DIDN'T GET US BELOW 16,000 SUSTAINABLE HE. WHAT IT WOULD TAKE TO GET TO $5,000, I SHUDDER TO THINK. ROMAINE: HE SAYS HE WANTS TO TESTIFY FOR THE COMMITTEE -- FOR A HOUSE COMMITTEE. HE SAYS WHEN HE SORT OUT THINGS, HE IS MORE THAN WILLING. KATIE: WHAT WILL WE LEARNED THAT WE HAVEN'T ALREADY HEARD FROM HIM? ROMAINE: HE HAS LAID BARE EVERYTHING ABOUT HIS EMOTIONS. I AM NOT SURE IF YOU ARE A LAWYER ADVISING HIM, THAT WOULD BE A GOOD THING. KATIE: I AM NOT A LAWYER BUT I IMAGINE IT WOULD BE BAD. ROMAINE: YOU ARE NOT? A LOT MORE ON THE SHELF. DOWN 2% ACROSS-THE-BOARD AND MARKET SEGMENT SHIFTING DRAMATICALLY OVER THE LAST FEW HOURS. ROMAINE: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE". IT IS ALMOST 3:30 IN NEW YORK ALYSSA GOT UP -- AND LET'S GET YOU CAUGHT UP. WE SAW A FLIP-FLOP IN CRUDE OIL. GAINS TO NEGATIVE. DOWN ALMOST 4% AS WE WAIT FOR NUMBERS TO SETTLE, BUT NO MATTER HOW YOU SLICE IT, WE WILL COME IN BELOW $77 A BARREL. INTERESTING FLINTLOCK HERE -- FLIP-FLOP HERE. A LOT OF METAL FEATURES MOVING FROM GAINS BACK TO LOSSES AS A LOT OF EXPECTATIONS ABOUT INFLATION CONDITIONS AND THE FED FIGHT AGAINST THEM GO BACK IN FAVOR OF THE FED AND NOT NECESSARILY IN FAVOR OF PRECIOUS METALS. GASOLINE FUTURES ARE DOWN 3% AND RIGHT AROUND 220. WE SAW GASOLINE FUTURES WERE UP MORE THAN 20% ON A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS. AND ALL OF THOSE GAINS HAVE BEEN ERASED. WE ARE IN THE RED FOR A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS ON GASOLINE FUTURES. AS FAR AS I READ ON THE ECONOMY, NOT NECESSARILY SO. KATIE: IT IS INTERESTING BECAUSE THE COMMODITY STORY AND OIL AND GAS DURING THE SUMMER, IT WAS A BIG FACTOR IN THE INFLATION DISCUSSIONS BUT HE HAD HIS BIG REPORT SO -- REVERSAL -- THIS BIG REVERSAL. ROMAINE: GREG SHARENOW IS JOINING US. LOOK, LET'S START OFF WITH WHAT HAPPENED OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS. WE SAW A DRAMATIC RALLY AND A LOT OF INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES, WHETHER IT WAS OIL AND GAS OR INDUSTRIAL METALS, A LOT OF THAT HAS FLIPPED OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. WHAT HAS CHANGED? GREG: THE THING THAT HAS CHANGED IS WHAT YOU MENTIONED IN THE PRECEDING SEGMENT, WAS THAT THE CONCERN ON THE BED AND WHAT IT MAY DUE TO CONCERN TODAY --WHAT THE ECONOMY. -- IT IS QUITE SUPPORTIVE FOR COMMODITIES AND I HOPE THAT IS WHAT THE MARKET FOCUS IS ON. -- FOCUSES ON. MARKETS THAT HAVE THE ABILITY TO FORWARD LOOKS SUCH AS COPPER IS FINDING SUPPORT. KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE PRICE CAP AGREED TO BY THE EU ON RUSSIAN OIL. $60 A BARREL BUT IT HAS PUT ON A NUMBER OF TIMES IS -- THE PRICE IS HIGHER THAN WHERE THE RUSSIA -- WHERE RUSSIA SELLS ITS CRUDE. WHAT THAT HAVE ANY INPUT -- WILL THAT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON THE MARKETS? GREG: THERE IS CERTAINTY BECAUSE NOT ONLY DO WE HAVE TO HAVE COUNTRIES AND COMPANY SELF ATTEST THEY ARE BUYING OIL AT $60, THEY HAVE TO -- IT WILL LEAD SOME COMPANIES TO PROBABLY LOOK TO NOT TRANSACT WITH RUSSIA. THERE IS UNCERTAINTY AND ALSO WHAT RUSSIA RESPONSE TO THE PRICE CAP. THEY HAVE THREATENED THAT ANY COUNTRY THAT WANTS TO ABIDE BY THE PRICE CAP, THEY HAVE NO INTEREST IN SELLING TO. THERE IS A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY, AND PRECEDING THIS -- THE DECEMBER 5 DATE, WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF FRONTLOADING OF CARGOES AND WHERE WE WILL BE IN SEVERAL MONTHS WILL BE A FUNCTION OF HOW MANY SHIPS RUSSIA CAN PROCURE AND HOW MANY LOADERS ARE WILLING TO ABIDE BY THE RULES AND REGULATIONS THAT ARE SPECIFIED IN THE AGREEMENT, AND ULTIMATELY, WHAT HAPPENS IN MID FEBRUARY WHERE THERE ARE CONSTRAINTS THAT WILL BE ON THE SUPPLY PRODUCTS. THAT COULD END UP BEING ONE OF THE MOST BINDING CONSTRAINTS ON RUSSIA'S ABILITY TO SUSTAIN PRODUCTION, AND THAT WILL BE THERE ABILITY TO EXPORT. DIESEL IF THEY ARE UNABLE -- LIKELY SHUT DOWN PRODUCTION. WE HAVE SEVERAL MONTHS AWAY TO KNOWING THE ANSWERS AND THAT IS PART OF THE REASON WHY OPEC ELECTED TO HAVE A CAUTIOUS WAIT AND SEE APPROACH AS THEY DON'T KNOW THE ANSWER TO THAT QUESTION. WE EXPECT OVER TIME, THIS WILL BE NEGATIVE PRESSURE ON RUSSIAN OUTPUT BUT THE SIZE IMPACT WILL ULTIMATELY NOT BE KNOWN UNTIL WE HAVE MORE TIME TO SEE THE DATA. ROMAINE: I WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON DIESEL PRICES, FOR TICKLY IN THE U.S.. -- PARTICULARLY IN THE U.S. AND EVEN WHAT THE DISRUPTIONS WITH RUSSIA, IS THERE ANY SENSE THAT OUTSIDE OF RUSSIAN SUPPLY COULD BRING DOWN BASIS OTHER THAN A COLLAPSE IN DEMAND? ROMAINE: WE HAVE --GREG: WE HAVE NEWER FINDERS COMING ON IN THE MIDDLE -- MIDDLE EAST THAT WILL PRODUCE MORE DIESEL. WE HAVE A POTENTIAL CHANGE IN CHINESE POLICY THAT WILL LIKELY FACILITATE DIESEL EXPORTS. ONE OF THE REASONS WHY D -- DIESEL IS STRONG IS THAT CHINA HAS RESISTED EXPORTS IN PART DUE TO DOMESTIC POLICY. IF YOU LOOK AT THE FAIR CAPACITY, IT HAS NOT BEEN USED TO SATIATE GLOBAL DEMAND. IF WE SEE INCREASED EXPORT FROM CHINA AND WE SEE INCREMENTAL EXPORTS FROM THE MIDDLE EAST, I THINK THAT COULD HELP WEIGH ON THE DIESEL MARKETS, EVEN WITHOUT A BIG PIECE AGREEMENT OR SOMETHING THAT FACILITATES MORE RUSSIAN SUPPLIES. KATIE: I WANT TO STICK WITH CHINA BECAUSE YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT THE SUPPLYING -- SUPPLY PICTURE BUT LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MAN. IF THE CHINESE ECONOMY IS REOPENING AND EMERGING FROM THE COVID LOCKDOWNS, WHAT IS THAT MEAN FOR THE GLOBAL DEMAND PICTURE? GREG: WE THINK CHINA IS ROUGHLY A MILLION BARRELS A DAY OFF OF TREND. IF THEY END UP COMING BACK TO THE MARKET AND REOPEN AND YOU SEE TRAVEL INCREASE, IT WILL NOT BE ONE REOPENING BUT WILL TAKE SOME TIME. IF THEY WERE TO GROW BY ONE MILLION BARRELS A DAY SEQUENTIALLY TO GET BACK TO TRENT, THAT IS 1% OF GLOBAL OIL DEMAND AND THAT IS ROUGHLY EQUIVALENT TO THE OPEC TOP -- CUT WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST MONTH SINCE THEY ANNOUNCED THEIR CUT INTENTIONS. THAT WOULD HAVE A MAJOR POSITIVE CATALYST FOR COMMODITY PRICES AND OIL. ROMAINE: RATE SHARE NO -- GREG SHARENOW BEAR. GIVING US A LOOK WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE COMMODITY SPACE. WE WILL TALK ABOUT FINANCIALS. THE GLOBAL SEX BUT -- GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCIAL CONFERENCE IS HAPPENING AND RICHARD RAMSON IS HERE TO TALK ABOUT -- THE BROADER OUTLOOK IN THE FINANCE SPACE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: TIME NOW FOR OUR TOP CALLS, A LOOK AT SOME OF THE BIG MOVERS AND WE START OVER STARBUCKS. THIS OVER -- AFTER THE 24% JUMP THAT WE HAVE SEEN SINCE THE EARNINGS REPORT IN NOVEMBER. ANALYSTS ARE SAYING IT IS NEUTRAL AND CURRENT LEVELS. STARBUCKS SHELLS -- SHARES DOWN 2%. MURPHY OIL DOWN AFTER THE GROUP -- IN 2022 AND MURPHY OIL DOWN 3% AND LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THE SILVER GREAT CAPITAL DOWN TO UNDERWEIGHT OVER AT MORGAN STANLEY WITH ANALYST SAINT BE BLINKING THAT FORM ISN'T EQUIPPED TO MANAGE CHALLENGES. SILVER GATE, WHICH HAS DROPPED ABOUT 80% DOWN ANOTHER 9% ON THE DAY. KATIE: THAT TIGHTENING LIQUIDITY HAS MEANT MARKET BUT TO -- VOLATILITY. I INVESTORS ARE DEBATING WHETHER WE ARE HEADING INTO RECESSION OR ALREADY IN ONE. BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPOKE ABOUT WHAT BANK ECONOMIES ARE EXPECTING THAT YEAR. > > THEY ARE PREDICTING NEGATIVE GROWTH AROUND 1% FOR THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 23 AND IT COMES TO POSITIVE GROWTH. IT IS JUST 1% SO YOU THINK ABOUT -- WE WENT DOWN 30% THE NEXT QUARTER SO THIS IS A MILD RECESSION. KATIE: JOINING US NOW IS RICHARD BRANSON -- RICHARD RAMSON. RICHARD, IT IS GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US AND LET'S TALK ABOUT THE FINANCIALS BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN ANOTHER ROUGH YEAR AND IF YOU LOOK AT THE SECTOR, ANOTHER YEAR OF DOUBLE-DIGIT LOSSES. WHAT IS THE CASE AT THIS POINT FOR FINANCIALS? > > WE HAVE OUR FINANCIAL CONFERENCE COMING UP AND I THINK WE WILL HAVE MORE INFORMATION AROUND HOW THESE BANKS ARE THINKING ABOUT THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK AND WE HAVE 110 COMPANIES COMPANY AND I THINK IT WILL BE A BULK OF INFORMATION AND THE MAIN DRIVER TO UNDERPERFORMANCE ESPECIALLY FOR BANKS HAS BEEN THIS ONGOING CONCERN ABOUT DEEP MACRO ECONOMIC OUTLOOK AND WE ARE EXPECTING ONE OF THE MAIN AGER -- AREAS WE THINK INVESTORS WILL FOCUS ON IS ONE -- WHAT OF THESE -- BANKS -- -- WHAT ARE THESE BANKS ARE SEEING ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS AND THESE BANKS HAVE A WEALTH OF INFORMATION IN TERMS OF HOW CONSUMER SPENDING IS EVOLVING. IT HAS BEEN ROBUST THIS YEAR BUT THERE ARE CONCERNS THAT THINGS COULD FALL DOWN ESPECIALLY FOR COHORTS OF INCOME HOUSEHOLDS. I THINK THERE WILL BE FOCUSED ON CORPORATE ENGAGEMENT AND HOW THAT HAS CHANGED. CORPORATE LOAN GROWTH HAS BEEN ROBUST THIS YEAR BUT THERE ARE CONCERNS THAT CORPORATE LOAN GROWTH CAN SLOW AS CORPORATE'S BECOME CONCERNED ABOUT THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK AND FEEDBACK ON PROJECT. -- AND BE BACK ON PROJECT --CAP EX PROJECT. ROMAINE: WHEN YOU LOOK AT EQUITY MARKETS, DO YOU ANTICIPATE WE WILL SEE A PICKUP IN ACTIVITY NEXT YEAR AND IF SO, WILL ONE OUTWEIGHED THE OTHER --? > > IF YOU LOOK AT CAPITAL MARKETS, THIS IS A WEAKER YEAR AND OUR EXPECTATION IS THAT CAPITAL MARKETS WILL BE DOWN SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 10%-15% IN TOTAL BUT IF YOU PEEL IT BACK, WHAT HAS HAPPENED IS M & A REVENUE WILL BE DOWN SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 30%-30 5% AND ECM REVENUE WILL BE DOWN 70 PERCENT-70 5% AND -- AGAINST THAT, TRADING THIS IS IS HAVE DONE BETTER STOP OUR ANTICIPATION IS THAT FIXED INCOME TRADING WILL BE OF DOUBLE-DIGIT THIS YEAR AND EQUITY TRADING REVENUES WILL BE FLAT. IF YOU LOOK AT THE OLD LITTLE -- ORBITAL CAPITAL MARKETS PICTURE, IT IS WEAKER BUT IT IS DRIVEN BY PRIMARIES -- PRIMARY BUSINESSES. OUR EXPECTATIONS IS THAT YOU SHOULD SEE SOME PICKUP IN THE SECOND HALF WHAT IT WILL BE -- IT WILL REQUIRE MORE NORMAL VOLATILITY LEVELS IN SOME MARKETS AS WELL AS RIPPLE CORPORATE CONFIDENCE IN THE OUTLOOK AND THE ABILITY TO PREDICT EARNINGS. IT IS IMPORTANT TO LOOK AT THE LONGER-TERM PICTURE. LAST YEAR WAS A BANNER YEAR FOR CAPITAL MARKETS AND IF YOU LOOK AT WHERE RELATIVE MARKETS WERE -- RELATIVE TO 2019 SO THERE IS A PULLBACK. IT IS STILL RELATIVELY HEALTHY LEVELS. KRITI: I WANT TO GET YOUR -- KATIE: I WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE TRADING ENVIRONMENT, AND IT IS A GREAT SPOT BUT ONE OF THE BIG THINGS IS TRADING CONDITIONS ACROSS ASSET CLASSES BUT THE TICKLY IN THE TREASURY MARKET HAVE DETERIORATED. IN OCTOBER, JANET YELLEN -- TALK ABOUT THAT WORDS -- TALKED ABOUT THE -- YOU DON'T HAPPY BIG BANKS AS WILLING TO ACT AS MARKET MAKERS HERE BECAUSE OF THE BALANCE SHEET CONSTRAINTS. AND JUST THE AMOUNT THEY HAVE TO HOLD IN RESERVES. HAS THAT BEEN AN ISSUE? DO YOU THINK THE REGULATIONS YOUR ARE TOO STRICT? RICHARD: THERE IS NO QUESTION MARKET LIQUIDITY, NOT JUST IN TREASURY MARKETS BUT ACROSS A BROAD NUMBER OF MARKET HAS DETERIORATED THIS YEAR AND I THINK THERE ARE NUMBER OF FACTORS DRIVING THAT. ONE OF THEM IS ONE YOU HAS HEIGHT -- TO HAVE HIGHLIGHTED, WHERE THERE IS A BIG SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST INSTITUTIONS IN THE U.S.. MANY HAVE HAD TO ACCUMULATE CAPITAL BECAUSE OF INCREASING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AND THAT HAS RESULTED IN SOME OF THE LARGER VOCAL -- BROKER-DEALS DRAWING -- WITHDRAWING LIQUIDITY IN THIS MARKET. HE CONNECT -- ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY HAS REALLY WEIGHED IN TERMS OF BEEN TRYING TO COMMIT. -- RELATIVE TO SOME OF THE CLIENTS IS VERY DIFFERENT TO WHAT IT WAS IN THE PAST AND THAT HAS HAD -- HAS HAD AN IMPACT AND IT IS SOMETHING REGULARS WILL THINK ABOUT, WHICH IS HOW DO YOU CALIBRATE CALCULATIONS TO MAKE SURE SYSTEMIC RISK IS IN OF MICE THAT AT THE SAME TIME -- MINIMIZE BUT OUT THOSE -- BUT NOT RESTRICTING OIL -- OF THE MARKETS AN BALANCE SHEETS WILL BE IMPORTANT IN TERMS OF PROVIDING LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL TO THE REAL ECONOMY. ROMAINE: A LOT TO TALK ABOUT. WE APPRECIATE YOU COMING ON AGAINST -- AHEAD OF THE CONFERENCE AND RICHARD BRANSON AT GOLDMAN SACHS WITH A PREVIEW OF WHAT TO EXPECT. WE HAVE AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH DAVID SOLOMON TO JOIN US TOMORROW. WE WILL TALK ABOUT CHINESE AUTHORITIES ACCELERATE THEIR SHIFT TOWARDS REOPENING THE ECONOMY. THIS FOLLOWS WEEKS UP PROTEST FROM COVID LOCKDOWNS AND WHETHER THEY ARE COMMITTED TO THIS TRAJECTORY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > IF THEY CAN SAVE THEIR ECONOMY ARE POPULATIONS, NEAR PERFECT HEALTH BUT THEY WON'T BE ABLE TO DO BOTH. > > IT HASN'T PREPARED PEOPLE FOR OPENING AND HASN'T TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THIS TIME TO DO IMPORTANT THINGS WHICH IS TO GET VACCINATION RATES, AMONG THE ELDERLY ESPECIALLY, HARDER THAN THEY ARE NOW AND INCREASE THE CAPACITY OF HOSPITALS TO DEAL WITH WHAT MAY BE A COMING SURGE. > > WE ARE NOT SURE THE GOVERNMENT WILL CONTINUE TO BE SO TOLERANT IN THE FACE OF RISING CASES IF THERE IS A THE VARIATION. > > THE RECOVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. . > > AND MIGHT BE CHOPPY IN THE FIRST FEW MONTHS DURING THE WINTER AND DURING THE CHINESE NEW YEAR BUT AFTER THAT, IT'S REALLY HEALTHY GLOBAL ECONOMY QUITE A BIT. -- THIS SHOULD REALLY HEALTHY GLOBAL ECONOMY QUITE A BIT. > > IT IS A VERY GOOD SIGN. KATIE: CHINA'S POTENTIAL PRIVET AWAY FROM COVID ZERO HAS BEEN MET WITH OPEN ARMS. WHAT IS REMARKABLE IS THAT WE ARE LOOKING AT A 51% RALLY OVER THE PAST SIX WEEKS. AS YOU CAN SEE, OVER THE COURSE OF THE YEAR, THIS INDEX IS DOWN OVER 50% YOUR TODAY -- OR DOWN 25%. THERE IS A HOLE TO CLIMB OUT OF AND WE HAVE MADE SOME PROGRESS. A LONG WAY TO GO IN TERMS OF CHINESE SHARES. ROMAINE: YOU SEE THAT IN THE SHARES AND A LOT OF ACTIVITY IN THE ETHICS SPEECH -- AFFECTS SPACE --FX SPACE. > > WE A BREAK AT THE SEVEN BARRIER AND I AM -- > > WE HAVE SEEN THE STRENGTH. WHEN WE WERE PAST 720, WE WERE LIKE LOOK AT THAT WEAKNESS BUT WE ARE GOING -- THE OTHER WAY AROUND AND THE QUESTION IS HOW SUSTAINABLE IS IT. EVERY TIME WE HAD OPTIMISM, THEY DIDN'T WELL COVID ZERO BACK AND GOLDMAN SACHS IS SAYING THAT THE BASE CASE SCENARIO IS COVID ZERO STRATEGY STAGE UNTIL APRIL -- STAYS UNTIL APRIL. ROMAINE: THIS SEEMS LIKE IT IS A LOT MORE OF A PIPIT -- PIVOT. > > ESPECIALLY SINCE IT FOLLOWS UNPRECEDENTED PROTESTS. THE FIRE THAT KILLED PEOPLE THE FRUSTRATION ACROSS CHINESE CITIZENS AND WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS THESE LOCAL GOVERNMENTS TRYING TO ADHERE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS BEING ROLLED BACK. WE SAW SOME OF THE BIGGEST CITIES LIKE SHANGHAI, WHICH HAD A TWO MONTH LOCKDOWN, SCRAPPING PCR TESTING REQUIREMENTS IN ENTERING PUBLIC VENUES. SAME OF -- WITH THE BIG CITIES. ROMAINE: I KNOW ALL THOSE THINGS BECAUSE U.S. INVESTORS PAY ATTENTION TO THAT. IF THEY ARE GETTING AN REOPENING, THAT IS A GOOD THING. KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT TESLA BECAUSE THERE WAS NEWS THAT TESLA WAS PLANNING TO CUT PRODUCTION AT ITS SHANGHAI PLANT AND WE HAVE HEARD NEWS THAT IS FAKE NEWS ACCORDING TO THE SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS REPORT BUT TALK ABOUT WHAT SOME OF THE COMPANIES OPERATING IN CHINA TRYING TO TIME WITH THE GOVERNMENT IS THINKING. ROMAINE: -- > > WE HAVE SEEN CONFLICTING REPORTS ON WHETHER IF THEY COME BACK PRODUCTION WHICH WOULD MEAN THE FIRST VOLUNTARY ROLLBACK THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS. THE DISTRICT -- EXPECTATION OUR UNDERSTANDING THAT THIS DOES HAPPEN, WHICH SOURCES SAY IT WOULD BE 20% DOWN FROM FULL CAPACITY, THE RATE THAT THEY WERE RUNNING IN OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER WOULD BE A SIGNAL THAT DEMANDING -- DEMAND IN CHINA IS FALTERING. COVID ZERO IT COULD BE ONE OF THE REASONS BUT -- WE TALK ABOUT LONG SHOW -- AUTOMOBILES AND ALL OF THEM HURTING TESLA NOT TO MENTION THAT TESLA HAD TWO RECALLS ACROSS CHINA IN THE FIRST MONTH. THIS IS A BROADER PICTURE. WHAT HAPPENS WITH IPHONE PRODUCTION IN IPHONE CITY? HOW MUCH CAN THESE FOREIGN COMPANIES REALLY RELY ON WHAT BEIJING DOES AND ORDER TO MAKE INVESTMENT CALLS IN THE NEXT YEAR AND FOR. ROMAINE: YOU MENTION APPLE AND THEY STUCK WITH CHINA AND THERE HAVE BEEN REPORTS ABOUT THEM TRYING TO FIND ALTERNATIVE VENUES TO PRODUCE SOME COMPONENTS. IS THE IDEA -- BASED ON WHAT WE KNOW TO CHINA, THAT THEY WILL STICK WITH ROXANNE -- FOXHOUND? > > WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT VEERING FROM CHINA. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS AND WE ARE TALKING ABOUT MERE SHOWING -- NEAR SHORING AND HOW THE COMPANIES NEED THE REDUNDANCIES IN PLACE GIVEN WHAT HAPPENED BUT ANYTIME YOU ASK A BUSINESS CEO WHERE YOU -- WHEN YOU WILL MAKE THE MOVES, THE ANSWER IS IT WILL TAKE TIME TO BUILD SOMETHING IN THOSE DIFFERENT COUNTRIES IN ORDER TO GET SUPPLIES FROM DIFFERENT LOCATIONS. ROMAINE: YOU CAN CATCH SHERY AHN EVERY DAY. SHE WILL WALK YOU THROUGH EVERYTHING WITH CHINA AND BEYOND AND BACK IN THE UNITED STATES, WE WILL BRING YOU TO RESET AND COUNTING DOWN ON THE FIRE OUR OWN TRADING ON A MONDAY AFTERNOON WHERE WE ARE SEEING STOCKS RIGHT NOW AT THE LOWEST OF THE DAY. KATIE: LOWEST OF THE DAY AND EVERY SINGLE -- SECTOR DOWN IN THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX UP 8/10 OF A PERCENT. THE DOLLAR IS HIGHER AGAINST EVERY SINGLE G10 CURRENCY. ROMAINE: IT IS INTERESTING TO TALK TO SHERRY BUT THE MEXICAN PESO, THAT DROPPED. A 2% MOVE IN SOMETHING WE HAVEN'T SEEN SINCE JUNE. SOMEWHAT THAT SEEMS TO BE A BROADER UNWINDING OF POSITIONS ACROSS THE FX SPACE. WE WILL BE BACK HERE ON THE OTHER PART OF THE HOUR AND > > COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE AHEAD OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE, STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNT UP TO THE CLOSED ABOUT 60 MINUTES AGO, ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONGSIDE GRADY -- KATIE GREIFELD. WE WELCOME OUR FEEDERS -- VIEWERS. MARKET SENTIMENT BEFORE THE BELL WAS PRETTY STRONG AND IT LOOKED LIKE WE WOULD HAVE AN UPDATE ON THE BACK OF CHINA AND BEGOT SOME OF THAT ECONOMIC DATA WHICH SEEMS TO SUGGEST INFLATION OF HIS -- INFLATION IS RUNNING HIGH. CAROL: THE BANKS ARE WORRIED SECTOR. ULTIMATELY, COULD THE FED PUSHED THE U.S. ECONOMY INTO RECESSION? THE DATA SAYS SOMETHING OTHERWISE WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE SERVICES SECTOR. THAT KBW BANK INDEX IS DOWN 4.6% AS WE SPEAK. PICK YOUR BIG BANK NAME AND THEY ARE DOWN. GOLDMAN IS DOWN 2.6% AND YOU HAVE BE OF A DOWN ALMOST 5% AND TOMORROW, WE WILL HEAR FROM THE BIG BANKS CEOS AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS CONFERENCE. WE WILL GET SOME MORE INDICATIONS ON WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE ECONOMY AND HOW WORRIED THE BIG BANKS ARE. TIM: I HAVE MY OWN CHINESE STOCKS. IT WAS A SIGN OF OUTPERFORMANCE AND STILL IS OUTPERFORMING EVEN THOUGH IS -- IT IS IN THE RED. THE DRAGON INDEX DOWN HALF A PERCENTAGE POINT BUT HE WAS HIGHER. THEY WERE RALLYING IN OPTIMISM THAT AGING WAS SHIFTING AWAY FROM THE COVID ZERO STRATEGY. THE NASDAQ DRAGON INDEX -- 22% IN THE LAST MONTH ALONE. ROMAINE: THE DISPARITY BETWEEN WHAT WE HAPPENED -- WHAT HAPPENED IN CHINA AND WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE APR IS MARKETABLE AND YOU LOOK AT THE SCREEN FOR THE TELEVISION AUDIENCE, DOWN 2% ON THE S & P AND 1.5 ON THE DOW AND MORE THAN 2% ON THE NASDAQ AND 3% ON THE RUSSELL AND THAT IS A HUGE FLIP FROM WHERE WE WERE AT THE OPEN. WE HAD THE ISM SERVICES DOWN AND THAT KILLED SENTIMENT AND A LOT OF PEOPLE LOOKING AT THE FED AND SAYING THAT RATE HIKE, PACE OF RATE HIKES COULD BE STRONGER THAN -- KATIE: CAN THEY AFFORD TO SLOW DOWN? WE WILL FIND OUT NEXT WEEK BUT LET'S LOOK AT THE SECTOR LEVEL BECAUSE ONE THING THAT FLIP TODAY IS THE PRICE OF OIL. WE ARE BELOW $80 A BARREL. YOU LOOK AT HOW THAT IS TRANSLATING TO THE STOCKS AND ENERGY IS THE WORST PERFORMING SECTOR. OFF BY MORE THAN 3%. EVERY SINGLE SECTOR IN THE RED. UTILITIES IS THE WORST BAD AND OFF 7/10 OF A PERCENT. ROMAINE: TESLA SHARES HAVE BEEN MOVING LOWER ALL DAY LONG. INCLUDING ON THE PREMARKET, ON THE BACK OF A REPORT THAT THEY ARE SLOWING PRODUCTION ON A SHANGHAI FACTORY AND TESLA SHARES DOWN 7% ON THE DAY. RACKSPACE DOWN 13%. A LOT OF INVESTORS ARE BAILING OUT BUT IF YOU ARE LOOKING ARE -- AT ANY BRIGHT SPOTS, 2% AT UNITED AIRLINES. THE IDEA OF A GOLDILOCKS SCENARIO AIR TRAILER -- AIR TRAVEL. UP 3% IN SWITZERLAND ON THE BACK OF REPORT ON INVESTOR INTERESTED -- INTEREST IN THAT COMPANY AND A LOT OF TALKS ARE TALKING ABOUT MIKE WILSON AND HIS LATER -- AND HIS LATEST CALL. HE SAID THE BEAR MARKET LATER -- RALLY HAS MOVED TO RUN AND IS SAYING IT MIGHT BE OVER. YES UPRIGHT -- PRICED TOTAL OF 4150 THAT COULD BE REACHED IN THE NEXT WEEK. CAROL: YOU HAVE A BEAR CALL BY MIKE WILSON AND WE LISTEN TO HIM BECAUSE HE WAS REALLY SMART IN TERMS OF THE CALL THIS YEAR AND YOU HAVE YET IT TALKING ABOUT THINGS LOOK GOOD INTO NEXT YEAR AND TRYING TO MAKE SENSE THAT YOU HAVE STRONG WAGE GROWTH IN THE FRIDAY'S JOBS REPORT AND STRONG SERVICES DATA, BUT WE SEE THE RECESSION TOP COMING OUT AND PEOPLE ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE FED OVERDOING IT. I WANT TO POINT OUT THAT JULIE PEELED --BIELD CAME ANDERSON WEDDING -- TALK ABOUT THE CONUNDRUM AND WHAT THAT MEANS FOR THE FED. > > WE REACH THE. OF -- WE REACHED THE PERIOD OF PEAK MARGINS. CHAIR POWELL IS IN A POSITION WHERE HE CANNOT IGNORE THE STRONG WAGE GROWTH AND HE HAS TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST IT. THE IDEA THAT THERE WILL BE A MAJOR PAUSE OR PIVOT IS UNREALISTIC. CAROL: NO. -- NO PIP -- PIVOT. WE DON'T ANTICIPATE ANY KIND OF PIVOT BECAUSE WE HAD TO BRING DOWN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. ROMAINE: WHAT IS REPRESENTATIVE OF THAT ARE THE MOVES IN THE YIELD SPACE AND WE ARE UP 12 BASIS POINTS ON THE TOOL GEAR AND THE MARKET IS PRICING DOWN AND PRICING IT BACK UP ON WHAT YOU SAID AND WHAT BIELD. --BIEL SAID. TIM: HERE I DESCRIBE THE PBOC TO WHAT WE HEARD FROM FED CHAIR POWELL BUT IT WAS OPTIMISTIC ON A POTENTIAL 50 BASE -- BASIS POINT HIKE. THAT HAPPENED ALREADY IN THE QUESTION IS WHAT DOES FEBRUARY LOOK LIKE AND IF WE WILL SEE 50 BASE -- BASIS POINT RATE HIKES BE THE NORM, HOW MANY CONSECUTIVE MEETINGS DO THEY DO THAT AT? KATIE: IF YOU LOOK WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE SWAPS MARKET AFTER THAT PRINT -- I WAS LOOKING AT IT. TIM: YOU KNOW IT IS 5:30 IN THE MORNING WHEN THE PRINT COMES OUT? KATIE: I WASN'T THINKING ABOUT THAT AND I DON'T FEEL BAD FOR YOU BUT WE DIDN'T SEE MUCH OF PRICING ON 50 BASIS POINTS CHANGE TOO MUCH AND IT SEEMS LIKE THAT IS A LOT BUT HE SAW EXPECTATIONS FOR THE TERMINAL RATE MOVE HIGHER. TO YOUR POINT, IT IS WHERE DO WE GO AFTER DECEMBER? DO WE KEEP FIRING OFF 50 BASIS POINTS -- BUT HOW LONG DOES THE FED KEEP HIKING? ROMAINE: TWO TIM POINT -- TIM'S POINT, -- ABOUT TWO WEEKS AND THERE ARE EXPECTATIONS FOR INFLATION THAT ARE A LOT HIGHER WHERE THEY WERE .5 WEEKS AGO. -- 3.5 WEEKS AGO. TIM: IS A CONUNDRUM FOR THE FED BECAUSE WE GET DATA THAT SHOWS FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE TIGHTENING AND THEN WE GET A JOBS REPORT THAT SHOWS WAGE GROWTH IS HIGH AND WE ARE SEEING MORE THAN 250,000 JOBS ADDED TO THE ECONOMY AND SERVICES DATA THAT SAYS WE ARE -- THINGS ARE COMING IN HARDER THAN EXPECTED. CAROL: DAVID SOLOMON, BRIAN MOYNIHAN, WE WILL GET AN IDEA FROM THE BIG BANKS SECTOR HOW THE CONDITION WILL TIGHTEN AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE ECONOMY. WE WILL BE ALL OVER THE MARKETS. KATIE: KATIE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT. CAROL: I AM PSYCHED. KATIE: ALL THE HEAVY HITTERS. CAROL: WE WILL BE BACK IN LESS THAN HOURS TIME AND -- AN HOUR'S TIME. WE WILL CALL IT BEYOND THE BELL. ROMAINE: WE CONTINUE OUR MARKETS COVERS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELLS, MARK HOWARD AND SUSTAINABILITY COORDINATOR OVER AT BNP PARIBAS JOINING US. THERE IS A LOT OF TALK ABOUT WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE ECONOMIC DATA AND WHAT IT IS TELLING US. IS THIS A STRONG ECONOMY OR SOFT ECONOMY? MARK: THANKS FOR HAVING ME. IT IS A RESILIENT ECONOMY AND IT IS ONE THAT HAS A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF STIMULUS WORKING ITS WAY THROUGH AND DESPITE THE DRAMATIC HIKING SINCE MARCH THAT WE HAVE HAD AND CONTINUE MARKING -- HIKING, IT TAKES A LOT TO SLOW THE TRAIN. WE HAVE SEEN THE RESILIENCE. THAT IS WHY WE ARE SEEING SOME NEGATIVITIES. KATIE: AN -- IN AN ENVIRONMENT -- HOW DOES THAT INFORM YOUR ASSET ALLOCATION VIEW? IT FEELS LIKE IT WOULD BE BAD FOR STOCKS AND BONDS. MARK: WE LOOK AT ASSET MANAGER POSITIONING TO HELP WITH THAT PROCESS BUT WE TALKED TO A LOT OF ASSET OWNERS WHO DIRECT WHAT THE ASSET MANAGERS DO AND THAT IS SOMETHING THAT IS A MISS SCIENCE. PEOPLE FOCUS TOO MUCH ON HEDGE FUNDS -- THIS RECENT FTX EVENT AND SOME OTHER CHALLENGES IN THE PRIVATE MARKETS AND SOME GROWING SIGNS OF STRESS IN THE LEVERAGE LOAN MARKET TELLS US THAT ASSET OWNERS WILL MOVE TOWARDS LIQUID MARKETS A LITTLE BIT IN 2023 AND THAT HAS CREATED CONFUSION FOR ASSET MANAGERS AND THAT IS WHY WE SAW A BIT OF A RUSH IN IN LATE OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER. WE ARE SEEING MODERATION IN THAT BECAUSE THE MESSAGE AGE -- MESSES IS THAT THE -- ROMAINE: IT IS INTERESTING THAT YOU TALK ABOUT THE MONEY MOVING AWAY FROM SOME OF THE MORE ILL-EQUIPPED INVESTMENTS INTO LIQUID. IS THERE A SENSE THAT THAT ENDS UP BEING A NET POSITIVE FOR RISK ASSETS OVERALL OR WILL THAT SHIFT BACK WHEN FOLKS DECIDE THOSE LONGER AND LESS TAKE -- LIQUID ASSETS ARE A BIG DEAL. TIM: PRIVATE --MARK: PRIVATE ASSETS ARE HERE TO STAY BUT THERE IS EVERYTHING AROUND GOVERNMENT'S DUE DILIGENCE AND INVESTOR TREATMENTS IN CERTAIN MARKETS AND WHAT WE SEE NEXT YEAR IS MORE MOVE INTO TRADITIONAL FIXED INCOME. CRITICALLY MULTI-ASSET FIXED INCOME AND MACRO, WHICH HAS HAD A TREMENDOUS RUN THIS YEAR BUT INTO SAFE ARE -- SAFER PARTS OF THE EQUITY MARKET BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE STRAPPED FOR RETURNS AND THEY WILL GO INTO HIGHER QUALITY AND AS WE REACH A FED, WILL RING -- MOVING INTO HIGH-RISK? ROMAINE: WHAT IS HIGHER QUALITIES. MARK: WE THINK THE ENERGY SECTOR IS SHOWING GOOD EARNINGS TRENDS AND COMPELLING VALUATION AND SOME OF THE CYCLICALS HAVE HAD A BIG RUN UP. THEY ARE NOT AS COMPELLING BUT THERE ARE OTHER AREAS LIKE HEALTH CARE AND CONSUMER STAPLES THAT MAKE SENSE TO US. WE SEE A PBOC ONCE WE --PIVOT --NEXT YEAR. WE SEE 50 BASIS POINTS AND THE MARKET CAN FOCUS ON THE END OF RATE HIKES AND FOCUS ON RISKIER ENTITIES. KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE TIMELINE. WE HAVE A COUPLE 50 BASIS POINT HIKES. DOES THE FED BECAUSE? --PAUSE. HOW MUCH OF A PART IS THERE? MARK: THAT IS THE $99,000 QUESTION. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE REOPENING IN CHINA. WHAT THAT BE REALLY RESILIENT ARE WILL WE HAVE A SNAPBACK AND A SPIKE IN COVID? I AM NOT A EPIDEMIOLOGIST BUT THERE ARE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE DURATION OF THE REBOUND. YOU MENTIONED THE TRADE-OFF BETWEEN THE ADRS AND THE LOCAL MARKET AND THAT IS THE INDICATION ON WHAT INVESTORS HAVE BUT IT IS ABOUT THE DATA AND HOW INFLATION COMES DOWN BUT WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED FROM DATA RELEASES, IS THAT INFLATION WILL STAY HIGHER AND LONGER THAN PEOPLE THINK. THAT WILL MAKE THE FED HAVE TO STAY WHERE THEY ARE AND THERE WON'T BE AS BIG OF A RUSH TO BUY RISKY ASK IT -- ASSETS BECAUSE A TURNAROUND FROM THE FED ONE HAPPY QUICKLY --WILL NOT HAPPEN QUICKLY. ROMAINE: THE TURNAROUND MEETING RATE CUTS. TIM: --MARK:. YES. ROMAINE: WHAT WILL START THAT? MARK: IT WILL GO MORE BROADLY AS THE YEAR PLAYS OUT. RICHARD: -- HOW MUCH -- ROMAINE: HOW MUCH OF THIS IS ORGANIC? WE HAD A FAKE RECESSION AND ONE THAT WAS PRECIPITATED BY THE PANDEMIC AND WE PUMPED ALL THE STIMULUS INTO THE ECONOMY AND THE FED IS TRYING TO BRING THAT IN AND CREATE A FAKE RECESSION AND THEN THEY WILL CUT RATES FOR ANOTHER THINK RALLY -- THINK RALLY? --FAKE RALLY? WE CAN NEVER BREAK OUT OF THAT CYCLE? KATIE: THIS IS GETTING VERY EXISTENTIAL. ROMAINE: I'M SORRY. MARK: YOU GO BACK TO 2008 AND WE HAVE BEEN DEPENDENT ON CENTRAL BANK POLICY AND I AM HOPEFUL WE CAN BREAK THAT AND HAVE A BETTER BALANCE OF FISCAL AND MONETARY AND YOU DON'T HAVE TO HAVE THAT KIND OF REACTIONARY FUNCTION. ROMAINE: THANKS FOR DEALING WITH MY ACCIDENTAL QUESTIONS -- EXISTENTIAL QUESTIONS. WE WILL DEAL WITH THAT ON BLOOMBERG AFTER DARK WITH KEITA. --KATIE. A LOT MORE COMING UP HERE AND LORI HEINO JOINING US AND WE WILL TALK ABOUT MICROSOFT WHO IS READY TO FIGHT TO ACQUIRE ACTIVISM -- ACTIVISION BLIZZARD AND WE WILL TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE OPTION SHOULD THE FTC BLOCK THAT DEAL. A BIG EVENT TOMORROW. THE PRESIDENT SAID TO BE THERE AS WELL AS OTHER KEY LAYERS AND WE WILL TALK ABOUT WHAT THAT MEANS FOR ON SHOWING -- ON SHORTING SHIPMENT -- ON SHORING CHIP MANUFACTURERS IN THE UNITED STATES. ROMAINE: ABOUT 43 MINUTES UNTIL THE CLOSING BELL. MARKETS HAVE BEEN ON THE BACK FOOT FOR THE GOOD PORTION OF THE SITE -- SECTOR. THAT IS ALL THE BRIGHT SPOTS YOU WILL FIND AND MOST OF THEM ARE SOMEWHAT DEFENSIVE. IN THE RED, ABOUT 90% OF THE S & P 500 IN THE RED AND PUSHING THE INDEX DOWN BY 2%. ALL THE OPTIMISM WE HAD LAST WEEK IN PARTICULAR ON WEDNESDAY, YOU RAISED IN THE S & P 500 BACK DOWN BELOW 4000 AND BELOW BEFORE -- KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS. SIMILAR STORIES WILL FIND ON THE NASDAQ AND THE DOW. THE BIG -- THAT DID NOT FILTER OVER HERE INTO THE U.S.. MOST PEOPLE LOOKING AT THE ECONOMIC DATA PICTURE WITH THE HOT JOBS REPORT AND THE REPORT YOU GOT ON ISM SERVICES AND THEY ARE READ PRICING THE REPRICING OF A LOT OF VALUATIONS INCLUDING IN THE DEBT MARKET AND A TWO-YEAR YIELD UP 14 BASIS POINTS. ON -- GETTING MOST OF THAT BACK HERE AND A LOT OF IDIOSYNCRATIC STORIES BUT THIS IS A GROW DRIVEN MARKET -- A MACRO DRIVEN MARKET FOCUS ON ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE JOINING US LIKE SHE DOES EVERY DAY FOR THE OPTIONS INSIGHT SEGMENT AND YOU HAVE BEEN TAKING A LOOK AT ALL THE ASSETS ACROSS EVERYTHING AND YOU HAVE DECIDED TO FOCUS IN ON THE PRICE WEIGHTED INDEX. ABIGAIL: IT FEELS LIKE FORBIDDEN TERRITORY ABENBERG BUT WE NEED TO DO IT BECAUSE THERE'S SOMETHING INTERESTING. TREMENDOUS OUTPERFORMANCE. THE DOW IS ONLY 6% COMPARED TO THE S & P 500 DOWN 16% AND THE NASDAQ DOWN TO 30%. SCOTT BAUER, THANKS FOR JOINING US AND THIS IS INTERESTING BECAUSE EVERYONE IS FOCUS ON THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE ON THE S & P 500 AND THE DOW IS ABOVE IT. IT IS ACTUALLY ABOVE THE AUGUST HIGH. IT IS MORE CONCENTRATED. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS DISPARITY BETWEEN THE DOW AND S & P 500 AND THE NASDAQ? > > WE THINK ABOUT THE INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT WE HAVE BEEN IN AND WE THINK ABOUT WHAT COMPRISES THE CAP -- THE DOW AND THE S & P, WHEN YOU COMPARE THE TWO OF THEM, THE DOW IS LESS SENSITIVE TO THE MASSIVE INTEREST RATE HIKES THAT WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST 6, 9 MONTHS WHERE THE S & P IS SO MUCH BROADER AND ENCOMPASSES SO MANY MORE STOCKS THAT DO HAVE THAT INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY AND I THINK THAT IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY YOU ARE SEEING THE DOW OUTPERFORMED THE OTHER MAJOR INDICES. ABIGAIL: THAT IS A GOOD POINT IN HERE IS THE COMPARISON CHART WISE. YOU CAN SEE FOR 2022, GOING ALONG TO EACH OTHER AND WE HAVE THIS BREAKDOWN. SOMETHING SIMILAR IN THE GERMAN INDEX. A GREAT POINT IN TERMS OF RIGHTS FROM THE STANDPOINT THAT THE ONLY STOCK DOWN IS SALESFORCE .COM. MORE SENSITIVE THERE TO RATES AND WHAT YOU MAKE OF THIS IN TERMS, I KNOW WE WILL TALK ABOUT GERMAN STOCKS BUT WE HAVE OTHER INDEXES THAT ARE MORE ENCOURAGING S & P 500? DO YOU THINK IT COULD BE THIS -- A SIGN THE VIX WOULD GO BELOW THE RANGE OF 20? RICHARD: IT DEPENDS ON WHAT -- SCOTT: IT DEPENDS ON WHAT THE FED -- MAYBE IT IS A PERCENT OF THE QUARTER AWAY, IF WE ARE GETTING CLOSER, BECAUSE HE CATCH UP IN THE OTHER INDICES AS COMPARED TO THE DOW. I THINK THE DOW WILL BE THE OUTPERFORMER BEHALF THIS UNCERTAINTY AND THIS VOLATILITY AROUND INTEREST RATES. YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT THE TWO-YEAR, THE TWO-YEAR IS UP 14 POINTS. THAT IS SENSITIVE AND TRANSLATES INTO SOME OF THOSE HIGH GROWTH STOCKS, THE S & P STOCKS. ABIGAIL: SOUNDS LIKE YOU THINK IT IS THAT DEPENDENT IN TERMS WHAT THE FED DOES AND WE WON'T KNOW MORE. WHAT ARE THE VIX OTHER OPTION INDICATORS YOU TAKE A LOOK AT TELLING US WHAT THE FED MAY DO IF WE CAN TURN THE TABLES? SCOTT: EARLY THIS MORNING, MAYBE MIDDAY, THERE WAS A 621 -- 6-1 RATIO -- WE SEE ABOUT 2.5 21 CALL VERSUS PUT RATIO AND THE RATIO HAS COME DOWN. THERE WERE BIG BUYERS AND BIG UPSIDE CALL BUYERS JANUARY THROUGH MARCH OUT OF THE MONEY CALL OPTIONS. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT -- STRIKES IN THE VIX AND PEOPLE WERE TAKING A LOOK AT IT AND SAYING THIS 1920 LEVEL -- WAY TOO LOW FOR WHAT WE ARE GOING THROUGH. IN THE OTHER INDICES, SP Y PUT CALL RATIO IN LINE TO WHERE THEY TYPICALLY ARE BUT THAT VIX STOOD OUT. ABIGAIL: IT SUGGEST FOLKS ARE LOOKING AT EARNINGS AND THE FEBRUARY FED MEETING. THANKS FOR JOINING US FOR OPTIONS INSIGHT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATIE: CORPORATE CREDIT MARKETS ALONG THE ASSET CLASS ARE PEOPLE LOOKING FOR CLEAN INSIGHTS INTO THE ECONOMY. ROMAIN, I AM IS -- OBSESSED WITH THIS CHART. I WILL TALK TO YOU ABOUT IT. YOU ARE LOOKING AT ELK UD, ONE OF THE BIGGEST CREDIT ETF'S OUT THERE. I TROTTED IT AGAINST THE S & P 500 -- TROTTED IT AGAINST THE S & P FOR -- 500. GOING BACK TO 2002, IT IS THE SECOND HIGHEST CORRELATION GETTING EVER AND THIS IS INTERESTING BECAUSE CREDIT IS ALSO BE THE SMART ASSET CLASS. ROMAINE: THIS IS A PROBLEM. EVERYTHING IS CORRELATED TO SOME DEGREE OR ANOTHER AND THAT MAKES , AM I SUPPOSED LOOK AT THE CREDIT MARKET AND LOOK FOR SIGNALS IF WE FOLLOW UP --FALL OUT? KATIE: I HAVE HEARD BULL SAYING, LOOK AT SPREADS AND THERE ARE SO LOW. THE POINT HERE IS IT IS THE INVERSE OF STOCKS AND WHAT STOCKS ARE DOING. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A SIGNAL, I DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU WOULD GET. ROMAINE: THEY GAVE ME ONE OF THOSE INKBLOT TEST -- KATIE: THEY TOLD ME -- DID THEY TELL ME I WAS A GENIUS -- YOU ARE GENIUS. DID YOU SKIP TWO GRADES? ROMAINE: IT WAS SECOND AND THIRD AND I WAS BEAT UP BY THE THIRD-GRADERS. > > TO BE YOU UP TO DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORD -- WORLD HERE IS THE FIRST WORD. CONGRESS MAY GET RID OF A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE MANDATE FOR THOSE SERVING IN THE U.S. MILITARY, A COMPROMISE DESIGNED TO WIN REPUBLICAN SUPPORT FOR A SPENDING BILL. THEY HAVE WORKED OUT THE AGREEMENT WITH PRESENT BIDEN HOUSE OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD WASHINGTON POST NOTHING HAS BEEN RESOLVED. AUTHORITIES IN CHINA SEEM TO BE SHIFTING AWAY FROM STRICT COVID POLICIES. TESSIE REQUIREMENTS EASING ABRUPT'S -- TESTING REQUIREMENTS EASING A NUMBER OF CITIES. FEWER THAN 4 -- 30,000 COVID CASE REPORTED SUNDAY THE LOWEST AND THE MOST TWO WEEKS. OPEC AND ITS ALLIES KEEPING OIL PRODUCTION UNCHANGED. REFLECTING THE UNPREDICTABLE OF SUPPLY AND DEMAND IN COMING MONTHS, OPEC-PLUS IMPLEMENT OF THE 2 MILLION BARREL A DAY REDUCTION AGREED THAT THE LAST GATHERING. EUROPEAN SANCTIONS ON CRUDE EXPORTS FROM RUSSIA COMING TO EFFECT TODAY. THE GROUP OF SEVEN HAVE STARTED IMPOSING THE OIL CAP AT $60 A BARREL, RUSSIA SAYS IT WILL NOT RECOGNIZE THOSE RULES, THEY CALL IT A WORTHWHILE EFFORT. > > WE WILL MAKE AN ASSESSMENT OF THE EFFICIENCY AT THE BEGINNING OF 2023. IT IS THE -- IT IS WORTH TRYING. > > QUESTIONS REMAIN ABOUT HOW INEFFECTIVE -- EFFECTIVE ENFORCEMENT OF THE B. > > THEY ARE SPENDING 2% OF ECONOMIC OUTPUT ON DEFENSE THIS YEAR. ROLLOFF CLAIMS RED TAPE AND -- OLAF BLAMES RED TAPE AND OTHER THINGS. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE BY BLOOMBERG, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM JOHN HOLLAND, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE 28 MINUTES LEFT IN THE TRADING DAY. KATIE: WE ARE AT LOWE'S FOR THE SESSION AT THE SECTOR LEVEL IT GOES ALONG LONG WAY TO EXPLAIN WHY. ALL 11 SECTORS IN THE RED RIGHT NOW. WHEN YOU LOOK AT LEADING LOSSES IT IS ENERGY DOWN 3% AS CRUDE FLIP-FLOPS AND A NEGATIVE TERRITORY AS WELL. UTILITIES COMING BACK A LITTLE BIT, STILL DOWN .4%. NOT TO PRETTY PICTURE FOR THE EQUITY MARKET. ROMAINE: PARTICULARLY FOR SOME OF THE BIG CAP TECH STOCKS CONTINUE TO MOVE LOWER APPLE DOWN FOR THE DAY. THE MAKER OF VANS SNEAKERS DOWN 12%, CUTTING THE FORECAST ON THE OUTLOOK, IN NORTH AMERICA FOR WEAKER DEMAND. THE CHAIRMAN AND CEO PLANNING TO RETIRE AS WELL. WE WILL GET TO INTERESTING EARNING REPORTS. ONE FROM AUTOZONE, AND ANOTHER AFTER THE BELL OUT OF TOLLBROT HERS. OUTPERFORMERS FROM AUTOZONE OF THE YEAR TO DATE BASIS, A LOT OF PEOPLE VIEW IT AS RECESSION PROOF. ON THE PERFORMANCE ON TOLL BROTHERS. THEY WE GET A BETTER READ ON ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. AS FAR AS THE FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION IT MIGHT BE WORKING. THIS TAKES THE FED FUNDS RATE AND SUBTRACTS THE COURT YEAR-OVER-YEAR PCE NUMBER THE FED PAYS ATTENTION TO. THIS IS DIFFERENTIAL, WHEN THE RATE HIKING CYCLE BEGAN AND YOU LOOK HOW IT CLOSES OUT. WE ARE -98 BASIS POINTS. THAT IS THE DIFFERENTIAL, DOES NOT TAKE A BIG METH PETITION TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THE FED NEEDS A DO. -- MATH PROFESSIONAL TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THE FED NEEDS TO DO, TO 50 BASIS POINT RATE HIKES. KATIE: LET'S PIVOT FROM THE FED IT IS M & A MONDAY, MICROSOFT MAY BE GEARING UP TO FIVE FOR THE SIX $9 BILLION ACQUISITION OF GAMING COMPANY -- 65 BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY, ACQUISITION. THIS ACCORDING TO PEOPLE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER. SHE JOINS US NOW, HOW LIKELY IS IT THAT MICROSOFT WILL HAVE TO STEP UP TO THE PLATE SHOULD THE FTC BLOCK THIS? GUEST: WE ARE WAITING TO HEAR WE DO NOT YET KNOW WHAT THE FTC WILL DO. THEY HAVE NOT PUBLISHED ANYTHING IN EUROPE OR IN THE U.K. THE REVELATORY BUT IT'S THERE -- REGULATORY BODIES THERE HAVE PUBLISHED CONCERNS AND QUESTIONS. THERE ARE REPORTS THAT THEY WILL ATTEMPT TO BLOCK THE ACQUISITION IN COURT. WE HEAR FROM OUR SOURCES, SHOULD THAT HAPPEN MICROSOFT WILL HEAD TO COURT THE FIGHT THAT BLOCK IN ATTEMPT TO COMPLETE THE DEAL. THAT IS NOT A FOREGONE CONCLUSION. PLENTY COMPANIES FACED WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT TRYING TO DO AN ACQUISITION BACK DOWN, MICROSOFT DID WHEN THEY SUED TO BLOCK THE ACQUISITION OF INTUIT. ROMAINE: THEY HAVE A HISTORY OF FIGHTING THE GOVERNMENT BOTH POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE RESULTS. I AM CURIOUS WHAT THEY COULD OFFER REGULATORS, THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AS IN ALL OF BRANCHES SAY THE DEAL WILL NOT BE THAT BAD. GUEST: WHAT WE HAVE HEARD FROM SOURCES, SOME OF THIS IS PUBLIC. MICROSOFT HAS SAID PUBLICLY IS OFFERED SONY A 10 YEAR DEAL TO CONTINUE PUBLISHING CALL OF DUTY. THE BLOCK ROSTER ACTIVATION FRANCHISE FOR PLAYSTATION. THAT WOULD REQUIRE WORKING OUT THE FINANCIAL TERMS AND MICROSOFT IS HOPING THAT IS ENOUGH TO SATISFY REGULATORS GLOBALLY. IT MAY NOT BE. FURTHER TO OUR POINT THAT MICROSOFT WILL FIGHT BACK, MICROSOFT PRESIDENT AND VICE CHAIR WROTE A OP-ED IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND HOW THIS DEAL WOULD PROMOTE COMPETITION. HE GOES OVER THIS CALL OF DUTY ISSUE. KATIE: WHAT ARE YOUR SOURCES TELLING YOU ABOUT THE ODDS OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION GETTING INVOLVED HERE? GUEST: I DO NOT THINK WE HAVE ANY REPORTING ON THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION GETTING INVOLVED PER SE. RIGHT NOW THIS IS WORKING THROUGH THE FTC, STAFF HAS TO MAKE A RECOMMENDATION AND THEN THE COMMISSIONERS WILL VOTE. THE PREVAILING FEELING, SOME OF THE CONCERNS IN THE U.S. ARE THE SAME AS THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION AND THE U.K. CMA IDENTIFIED. CALL OF DUTY EXCLUSIVELY, ALSO CLOUD GAMING AND GAMING'S INSCRIPTIONS. DESHA SUBSCRIPTIONS. MICROSOFT HAS GAME PASS, CLOUD GAMING IS AN ALMOST ON EXIT -- NONEXISTENT MARKET RIGHT NOW. THEY HAVE A SERVICE FOR IT, AND IN THE EUROPE THERE ARE QUESTIONS RAISED ABOUT IT AS WELL. MICROSOFT ADDRESS THIS BY SAYING CLOUD GAMING WOULD BE BETTER FOR COMPETITION. IF THEY BUY ACTIVATION THEY COULD PUT TOGETHER A WIDE ARRAY OF CONTENT AND SLIP -- SELL THIS CLOUD GIVING -- GAMING SERVICE. ALLOWING PEOPLE TO VIDEO GAME TO GET ON CONSOLES, AND MOBILE DEVICES. ROMAINE: THERE ARE A LOT OF ANALYST PUTTING THEIR TWO CENTS, SAYING THE DEAL WILL CLOSE, TELLING PEOPLE TO WAIT IT OUT. THEY SAID TO HOLD ONTO THE ACQUISITION OF ACTIVISION. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL, LORI WILL BE JOINING US, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CIO OF STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS. YOU WANT TO STICK AROUND TOMORROW AND CATCH OUR CONVERSATION WITH BRIAN OF INK AMERICA -- BANK OF AMERICA. YOU WANT TO WATCH ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. ROMAINE: 18 MINUTES TO THE CLOSING BELL. TAKING A LOOK AT STOCKS RIGHT NOW AS A BROADER MARKET NOT A WHOLE LOT GOING ON. THE GREEN ON THE SCREEN, 25 OR 26 STOCKS IN THE S & P ARE HIGHER TODAY. THE REST ARE DEEP IN THE RED. A LOT OF SENTIMENT FLIPPING FROM POSITIVE TO NEGATIVE ON THE BACK OF HOTTER THAN EXPECTED ECONOMIC REPORTS. REPORTS THAT SUGGEST THAT A FED PIVOT MAY NOT BE IN THE CARDS. KATIE: THAT MEANS A LOT OF RED ON THE SCREEN RECENTLY AND ALL YOUR. FOR MORE LET'S WELCOME LORI, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GLOBAL CIO OF STREET -- THEY HAVE $2 BILLION IN ASSET MANAGEMENT. THE COMMON DENOMINATOR ACROSS ASSET CLASSES HAS BEEN PAYING. IS THERE -- PAIN. IS THERE ANY SILVER LINING IN 2023? > > EVENTUALLY, UNFORTUNATELY THERE IS A LOT MORE VOLATILITY AHEAD. INFLATION, CENTRAL BANKS, AND WHEN TERMINAL RATES WILL BE DIVINED IS LIKELY TO UNFOLD. WHILE WE BELIEVE THEY WILL REDUCE THE MAGNITUDE OF THE INCREASES IT IS CLEAR THEY ARE NOT DONE. ROMAINE: LOOKING AT THE ECONOMIC BACKDROP, GIVE US A SENSE OF HOW YOU ARE READING IT. SOME OF THE ECONOMIC DATA SHOWS A RESILIENT ECONOMY. THERE ARE POCKETS OF DATA THAT SHOW MATERIAL SOFTENING. GUEST: IT DOES AS WE LOOK TO 2023 THE OVERALL MAP OR PICTURE IS QUITE CHALLENGED. WE SEE GROWTH SLOWING CONSIDERABLY AND LIKELY TO BE BELOW TREND. THE PROBLEM IS THERE ARE NOTICEABLE AREAS OF STRENGTH. LABOR MARKETS CONTINUED TO BE QUITE STRONG. WE SAW THAT IN THE EMPLOYMENT REPORT. YOU SEE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES AND IMPULSES. WHILE WE ARE STARTING TO SEE, WE THINK, THE PEAK OF INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, IT IS HARDLY A SITUATION WHERE WE GOING TO DEFLATION. KATIE: HOW DO YOU THINK THE FED IS READING THAT? MAYBE WE ARE APPROACHING THE PEAK OF INFLATION OR IT IS PASS US -- PAST US. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE FED TIGHTENING TRAJECTORY? GUEST: THEY WILL KEEP APPLYING PRESSURE UNTIL THEY SEE SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENTS IN THE INFLATIONARY PICTURE. UNTIL THEY SEE IN THE INFLATION PRINTS COME DOWN MEANINGFULLY. LET'S SAY THEY DO, A 50 BASIS POINT THIS DECEMBER, THEY WILL WATCH AND BE DATA-DEPENDENT AND REAL-TIME. -- IN REAL TIME. IF THEY SEE INFLATIONARY INDICATORS ABOVE THE TARGET RATE THEY WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH ON THE BRAKE PEDAL. THE QUESTION IS, DO THEY PUSH ON IT SO HARD THE LIFE AND THE ECONOMY GETS EXHAUSTED? ROMAINE: THAT IS WHY PEOPLE ARE WONDERING, IF THEY WILL TAKE A PAUSE FROM ONE MEETING, ASSESS WHAT THEY HAVE DONE. WHAT IS THE ARGUMENT AGAINST IT? GUEST: WE THINK THEY SHOULD, IN SOME SENSE THE MOVEMENT FROM 75 BASIS POINTS TO 50 BASIS POINTS AND ONE MORE SUGGEST THEY ARE HAVING THE DEBATE THEMSELVES. AT ANY POINT IN TIME THEY CAN TAKE THAT PAUSE. IT WOULD BE GOOD FOR THEM TO SEE REAL-TIME DATA THAT SUGGESTS CONSISTENT ABATING OF INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. IF THEY GET THAT THEY WILL GET THE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE THAT PAUSE. IF THEY SEE HOT PRINTS IT IS HARD TO ENVISION THEM TAKING A COMPLETE STOP. ROMAINE: WE WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE FIXED INCOME SPACE AND VOLATILITY. WE WILL BE TAKING A QUICK BREAK. LORI, STICK WITH US. WE ARE COUNTING DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL, STOCKS REMAIN THE LOWS OF THE DAY. KATIE: UNDER PRESSURE IS BONDS THE 10-YEAR YIELD UP 11 BASIS POINTS, THE BIGGEST MOVE SINCE OCTOBER 19. ROMAINE: IF YOU DROWN FROM LAST REGRET OF WAS PUSHING THE YIELD AROUND -- DOWN, THE IDEA OF A PIVOT, AT LEAST A PLATEAU. [CROSSTALK] THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THIS IS "COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE," I AM ROMAINE BOSTICK. KATIE: I AM KATIE GREIFELD. ROMAINE: STOCKS REMAIN ON THE BACK FOOT WITH S & P DOWN TO PRESENT ON THE DAY, A LOT OF ACTIVITY IN THE BOND MARKET AND THE FX MARKET, A LITTLE BIT OF THE REPRICING. A REINTERPRETATION OF JAY POWELL FROM LAST WEEK IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BRIGHT SPOTS YOU CAN FIND THEM IN THE TRAVEL SPACE AND SOLAR ENERGY SPACE UP 2% ON THE DAY. LLOYD WITH US, EXECUTIVE -- LORI STILL WITH US. I WANT TO START UP WITH YOU ON WHAT WE HAVE BEEN SEEING IN THE BOND SPACE. A LOT OF PEOPLE TALK ABOUT YIELDS WHEN IT COMES TO THE POTENTIAL FOR A PEAK IN YIELDS, WE WERE AT THE POTENTIAL FOR 4.24 ON THE 10 YEAR IN LATE OCTOBER. WE ARE SIGNIFICANT LEAD DOWN FROM THAT. I GUESS THAT RAISES THE QUESTION , HOW INVESTABLE YOU SEE LONGER-TERM FIXED INCOME ASSETS OR IS IT STILL A WAIT-AND-SEE? GUEST: WE LIKE WHERE 10-YEAR YIELD ARE RIGHT NOW. ANYTHING CLOSE TO 4% REPRESENTS GOOD LONG-TERM VALUE, IF YOU BELIEVE THE LONG-TERM GROWTH PROJECTED IN THE U.S. IS 2.5%. WE HAVE BEEN BUYERS IN THIS MARKET. WE ARE CAUTIOUS ON CREDIT IT IS TOO EARLY TO TELL HOW MUCH DAMAGE THE FED WILL BE DOING WITH A RATE HIKING CYCLE. KATIE: IS NOT A ZERO SUM GAME, WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE CROSS ASSET SPACE, YOU HAVE BEEN A BUYER DURATION, WAIT-AND-SEE ON CREDIT. WHERE IS THE BETTER OPPORTUNITY RIGHT NOW? FIXED INCOME OR EQUITIES AS YOU LOOK AT THE NEXT YEAR? GUEST: RIGHT NOW THE LARGEST OVERWEIGHT POSITION IS CASH. REVIEW CASH AS BEING KING. FOR ONE, INVESTORS ARE BEING PAID TO HOLD CASH. WE THINK, GIVEN THE DIFFERENT OUTCOMES YOU MAY SEE, DEPEND ON HOW MUCH THE FED ACTION CHOKES OFF THE RECOVERY MAY BE A GOOD PLACE TO HIDE FOR THE EARLY PART OF 2023. WE LIKE HAVING A BIT OF DRY POWDER SO WE CAN PLAY OPPORTUNISTICALLY WHEN WE SEE BETTER MORE ATTRACTIVE VALUATION LEVELS. ROMAINE: I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE DEPLOYMENT OF CASH, THE DEPENDS -- POTENTIAL DEPLOYMENT IF YOU FIND OPPORTUNITIES. IF SHORT-TERM RATES REMAIN ELEVATED, FOR SOME FOLKS THAT MAY NOT BE MUCH INCENTIVE TO TAKE THAT CASH ALLOCATION AND REDUCE IT SIGNIFICANTLY. GUEST: THAT IS TRUE, WE SEE THAT IN TERMS OF FLOWS. INVESTORS ARE WILLING TO BE PATIENT AT THIS POINT IN TIME. IT IS NOTABLE A LARGE PART OF OUR OVERWEIGHT IS COMING FROM FIXED INCOME. IN SOME SENSE WE ARE NOT GIVING UP ON THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IF EQUITIES RALLY. WE LIKE TO HAVE A BIT OF A BARBELL OF FIXED INCOME WHERE WE HAVE RATES EXPOSURE COUPLED WITH SOME CASH. ROMAINE: IN CONVERSATION WITH LORI, SHE IS STICKING WITH US AS WE CARRY DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. BACK TO HER AND THE CONVERSATION IN ONE SECOND. WE WANT TO GET TO THE STOCK OF THE HOUR, THE BIGGEST MOVERS OF THE S & P. > > THAT STOCK IS VF CORP., THE COMPANY OF BANNED SNEAKERS, HAVING THE WORST DECLINE AFTER CUTTING FORECAST AND ANNOUNCING THAT THE CHAIRMAN AND CEO IS DECLINING. -- RETIRING. THE STOCK IS DOWN 12% TODAY. POINTING OVER, TO THE RALLY THAT MORGAN STANLEY HAS BEEN CALLING FOR, HE SAYS IT IS OVER. HE WAS TACTICALLY RISK ON, IN HIS LATEST NOTE HE SAID HE IS THE SELLER OF THE RALLIES. HE SAYS IT COULD, THE NEXT FEW DAYS. LORI, I KNOW YOU ARE EXPECTING MARKET UNCERTAINTY. YOU LIKE CASH. IS THERE ANY WHERE IN THE EQUITY MARKET YOU ARE GOING TO HIDE OR IS THAT A NO GO? GUEST: RIGHT NOW WE ARE SPREADING BETS IN EQUITIES WE ARE BROADLY UNDERWEIGHT IN EQUITY. IN EUROPE WE THINK THE VALUATIONS HAVE BEEN SO BEATEN DOWN, IF YOU GET ANY RELIEF FROM THE ENERGY PRESSURES OR THE U.K. IN RUSSIA CONFLICT -- THE YOU CANE -- UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT-- WE THINK IT CAN PRODUCE PRETTY WELL IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. > > GOING BACK TO THE U.S., WHAT WOULD SHIPPED YOU FROM UNDERWEIGHT TO OVERWEIGHT? WHAT WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE BEFORE YOU COME BACK MEANINGFULLY INTO THE U.S. EQUITY MARKET? GUEST: THE MAIN THING WE'RE LOOKING FOR ACROSS THE BOARD, WHAT IS A THE LEVEL OF TERMINAL RATES THE DEAD WILL SUPPORT -- FED WILL SUPPORT? IF WE ARE GETTING CLOSE YOU CAN GET YOUR HEAD AROUND WHAT THAT MEANS IN TERMS OF VALUATION LEVELS. IF WE SEE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES START TO ABATE, YOU GET YOUR HEAD AROUND WHAT COST PRESSURES COMPANIES WILL BE DEALING WITH. THE FIRST WAVE OF INFLATION WAS RELATIVELY CONSUMABLE. MOST COMPANIES WERE ABLE TO DEAL WITH IT THROUGH A VARIETY OF ACTIVISM'S. THIS -- MECHANISMS. THIS WAVE HAS BEEN MUCH MORE TREACHEROUS. ARE WE CLOSE TO PEAK INFLATION? IF WE HAVE CONFIRMING SIGNALS WOULD BE A LOT MORE OPTIMISTIC. ROMAINE: I WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE STRUCTURE OF THE MARKET RIGHT NOW, FIRST OF ALL IF IT IS HEALTHY. WE LOOK AT VOLATILITY CROSS ASSET WISE, IN FIXED INCOME, FX, AND EQUITIES ITSELF. THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF CHATTER ABOUT THE LACK OF DISSIPATION OF THE MARKET, THE LACK OF LIQUIDITY. I WONDER IF THAT CREATES DISTORTION THAT GIVES US FALSE SIGNALS. GUEST: WE ARE NOT SEEING, IN THE TRADING ITSELF THAT LIQUIDITY CRUNCH A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT. THAT IS NOT TO SAY THERE ARE NOT INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES THAT ARE STRUGGLING WITH THAT. IN TERMS OF BROAD ARCTIC LIQUIDITY WE HAVE SEEN THAT -- BROAD MARKET LIQUIDITY WE HAVE SEEN THAT SUPPORTED. WE ARE NOT WORRIED ABOUT THAT ISSUE. MORE IMPORTANTLY, WHERE IS THE MONEY FLOWING TO? SHOCKINGLY, EQUITIES HAVE BEEN A LARGE RECIPIENT OF INBOUND FLOWS, THAT MIGHT SHOCK PEOPLE GIVEN THE RETURNS SEEN. THERE ARE LARGE CASH CALLS. ONCE YOU GET THE ALL CLEAR, YOU CAN SEE PRETTY ROBUST RALLIES FROM YOUR. -- HERE. KATIE: WE ARE TALKING DECEMBER 5, AND THINKING NEXT YEAR, WHICH IS THE BIGGEST RISK TO YOUR BASE? GUEST: THERE CONTINUES TO BE VERY STRONG INFLATIONARY IMPULSES THAT COME IN MANY FORMS. CONTINUED INCREASES IN LABOR MARKET PARTICIPATION. SHUTDOWNS DUE TO COVID. THEY CAN COME FROM IDIOSYNCRATIC SUPPLY SHOCKS. AS LONG AS THOSE INFLATIONARY NUMBERS STAY HIGH CENTRAL BANKERS HAVE TO BE DILIGENT, THE LONGER THEY ARE DILIGENT WILL -- THE MORE THEY WERE CREATE A RECESSIONARY OUTCOME. ROMAINE: LORI, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CIO OF STATE STREET ADVISORS. WE CONTINUE TO CUT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. KATIE, WE TALKED ABOUT THE TECHNICAL LEVELS AND STOCKS ON THE UPSIDE, A BULLISH SIGNAL. NOW HERE WE ARE IN MONDAY AFTER TWO OR THREE DAYS OF SOFTNESS AND WE ARE UP DOWN BELOW THE TECHNICAL LEVELS AGAIN. KATIE: DO THEY BECOME SUPPORT LEVELS? RESISTANT LEVELS? WHAT IS THE TERMINOLOGY? ROMAINE: I DO NOT KNOW IF IT IS HEAD AND SHOULDERS, CHIN AND NOSE. KATIE: MAYBE GO TO CASH. ROMAINE: DO YOU GO TO CASH? KATIE: MAYBE WITH RATES SO HIGH IN T-BILLS. ROMAINE: WE WILL SEE IF OTHER INVESTORS HAVE THE IDEA AS WE MOVE CLOSER TO THE CLOSING BELL, FULL MARKET COVERAGE RIGHT HERE ON BLOOMBERG AS WE TAKE IT TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. > > ROMAINE: RIGHT NOW, TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. IT IS OUR GLOBAL SUMMIT CLASS WITH CAROLE AND TIM. THE S & P DOWN ABOUT 1.7%. MASTEC DOWN 2%. -- NASDAQ DOWN 2%. > > NOWHERE TO HIDE IN THIS MARKET. ENERGY WHICH WE KNOW HAS CONTINUED TO OUTPERFORM, STILL A PERFORMER FOR THE YEAR, BUT INVESTORS EVEN RUNNING FROM THAT SPACE. THAT GROUP DOWN ALMOST 3%. > > WE JUST SPOKE WITH RICK FROM THE PIT OFFICE, THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY THAT IF YOU HAVE CASH ON THE SIDELINES TO GET IN THERE. HE SAID TO AVOID THOSE HIGHFLYING TECH COMPANIES THAT REALLY EXCELLED IN 2019 THROUGH 2021. HE SAYS THEY WILL TAKE LONGER FOR THOSE COMPANIES TO RECOVER AT A HIGHER RATE ENVIRONMENT. > > WE WERE JUST TALKING TO LORI HEINO AT STATE STREET. SHE STILL WITH CASH. IT WAS AN INTERESTING CONVERSATION. > > THERE ARE BARGAINS TO BE FOUND. A LOT OF PEOPLE THINK WE ARE IN FOR A RECESSION NEXT YEAR. THAT IT IS TOO EARLY TO DEPLOY BACK CASH. I GUESS IT DEPENDS WHO YOUR CLIENTS ARE. DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE GOING TO FINISH THE DAY DOWN 1.48% . A BROAD BASED SELLOFFS IN THE S & P 500 THOUGH. THE BIGGEST LAGGARD OF THE DAY BELONGS TO THE RUSSELL 2000, DOWN ABOUT 2.8%. > > IF YOU LOOK AT THE S & P 500, 400 72 NAMES TO THE DOWNSIDE. -- 472 NAMES TO THE DOWNSIDE. INVESTORS SELLING OUT OF EVERYTHING TODAY. > > INDUSTRY GROUPS ARE ALL RED. ALL 24 GROUPS LOWER RIGHT NOW. AT THE BOTTOM, YOU HAVE OUT OF -- YOU HAVE AUTOMOBILES. A LOT OF THAT IS TESLA. UTILITIES SOUTH BY ABOUT 6/10 OF A PERCENT. > > LET'S GET TO SOME OF THE GAINERS. THEY ACTUALLY HELD ONTO THEIR GAMES. MGM OF RESORT WAS UP AND FINISH THE DAY JUST SHY OF A 2% GAIN. KEEP IN MIND, LAST WEEK WE GOT HIGHFLYING NEWS -- HEADLINE NEWS . PERHAPS THE WORST IS OVER AS WE SEE COVID ZERO EASING IN CHINA. EXPECTATIONS WE ARE SEEING MORE SIGNS OF EASE AND OF THE COVID ZERO STRATEGY IN CHINA. AGAIN, SOME OPTIMISM ABOUT SPECIFIC CHINESE NAMES. WE HAD A BIOTECH COMPANY, KIND OF A SMALL CAP COMPANY, UP 17%, FINISHED IN THE DAY WITH THE 17% GAIN. THIS AFTER A BOARD MEMBER BOUGHT SHARES ON FRIDAY. > > WE ARE FORCING ME THREE NAMES LOWER IN THE S & P 500. TESLA'S DOWN 6.37%. DEMAND IN CHINA IS NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS. TESLA REP DECLINED TO COMMENT. IN SALESFORCE, THEY CONTINUE TO SEE AN EXODUS OF TOP NAMES. THE LATEST STEWART BUTTERFIELD IS EXITING THE COMPANY. THEY FINISHED DOWN BY 7.3%. LAST WEEK, AFTER THEY REPORTED RESULTS, WE SAW BRET TAYLOR STEP DOWN. VF CORP. DOWN MORE THAN 11%, THE BIGGEST DECLINE IN THE S & P 500. FOLLOWING THE MOST IN MORE THAN TWO YEARS AFTER CUTTING ITS FORECAST. > > A LOT OF ACTIVITY RIGHT NOW GOING ON IN THE DEBT MARKET RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE LOOKING AT DROPS IN YIELDS -- JUMPS IN YIELDS I SHOULD SAY. SOME OF THE INVERSIONS WE ARE SEEING ARE PRETTY SIGNIFICANT. > > I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THIS. IT IS 81 BASIS POINTS OF CONVERSION. IT WILL REACH 100 BASIS POINTS OF INVERSION, WHICH SEEMS REALLY DRAMATIC. THAT HAS TO BE A RECORD. > > I WANT TO GET YOU SOME HEADLINES FROM THE FTC. INVESTIGATING CRYPTO FIRMS OVER MISLEADING ADVERTISING. THEY ARE PROBING POSSIBLE MISCONDUCT. NO SURPRISE CONSIDERING THAT HEADLINES OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS WITH THE COLLAPSE OF FTX. > > TO WHAT EXTENT CAN THE FTC ACTUALLY HAVE CONTROL OVER COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT BASED IN THE UNITED STATES. THAT IS THE BIG QUESTION TO CONSIDER. BUT WE HAVE SEEN WITH FTX INTERNATIONAL IS JUST THE BACKDROP. > > AND U.S. INVESTOR THAT IS TOUCHED BY THIS THAT GIVES THEM AUTHORITY TO GO AFTER THIS. WHO DO YOU GO AFTER? > > HOPEFULLY NOT LARRY DAVID. THAT GETS BACK TO THIS ALPHABET SOUP OF WHO ACTUALLY REGULATES CRYPTOCURRENCY. ARE WE GOING TO SEE MORE ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS COME OUT OF THESE SCATTERED INVESTIGATIONS? IT WILL BE A BUSY COUPLE OF YEARS? > > WELL, WHO OWNS IT AND WHAT IS IT? WE OFTEN TALK ABOUT CRYPTO AS A BASKET, BUT THAT WE ARE JUST THROWING THIS ALTOGETHER. IS IT A CURRENCY? IS IT A COLLECTIVE LOW -- COLLECTIBLE? > > IF YOUR MARKETING SOMETHING, IF YOU TO SELL A PRODUCT, FEWER DOING IT IN A WAY THAT IS DISHONEST OR FRAUDULENT, THEN IT IS MOOT WHAT YOUR INTENTION WAS. > > SOME SAY IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE BITCOIN BLOCKCHAIN THAT WENT WRONG. > > WHAT INTO PURISTS ARGUE THE MORE LAYERS THAT GET INTO IT GETS IT AWAY FROM WHAT IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT? > > THE COINBASE STOCK HAS BEEN ANNIHILATED. > > CAN YOU LIKE HIM SPEAK? > > IF YOU WIPE OUT A COMPANY LIKE FTX , SHOULDN'T THE COMPANY LIKE COINBASE BE DOING REALLY WELL? YOU DO NOT HAVE NEW ADOPTION. YOU HAVE PEOPLE RUNNING AWAY. > > MAKE THE FUNDAMENTAL CASE HERE. > > PEOPLE ARE RUNNING AWAY FROM THESE EXCHANGES AND GOING BACK TO THEIR COLD WALLETS. THAT IS A WRAP. WE WILL SEE YOU BEYOND THE BELL SAME PLACE TOMORROW. > > A LOT MORE COMING UP HERE ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. A LOOK ON LEVERAGE LOANS. WE WILL DISCUSS COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: ALL THE TECHNICAL INDICATORS THAT WERE A SIGN AN UPTREND, THAT IS ALL GONE AT LEAST FOR NOW. THE IMS SERVICES DATA THIS MONDAY. YOU HAVE S & P 500 BACK. A BIG PART OF THE QUESTION IS WHETHER YOU WILL SEE THE PLATEAU WHEN IT COMES TO BED RATES, WHETHER IT COMES SOONER OR LATER. HOW MUCH LONGER DO THEY PULL THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX? IT IS NOW FLIPPING INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY. A TWO YEAR YIELD GOING BACK UP. A VIX THAT WAS BELOW 20 LAST WEEK NOW BACK ABOVE ON THE DAY. THIS IS A RINSE REPEAT OF WHAT WE SAW EARLIER IN THE YEAR. YOU START TO SEE RALLIES AND THEN AT SOME POINT SOMEBODY TAKES A LOOK AT THE FUNDAMENTALS. AND THEN YOU GET THE SELLOFF. THE QUESTION IS, IS THIS ONE YOUR BLIP OR THE START OF A LONGER DOWNTREND? KATIE: YOU COULD PAY ATTENTION TO TECHNICAL LEVELS AND LEVERAGE LOANS THAT ARE BEING WATCHED BY INVESTORS. A SURVEY SAYS IT WOULD BE A MAJOR INDICATOR THAT CORPORATE CREDIT QUALITIES GETTING WORSE. JOINING US NOW IS BLOOMBERG REPORTER OLIVIA MONDAY. LEVERAGE LOANS ARE THE ASSET CLASS TO WATCH. WHAT ARE THEY TELLING US? > > LEVERAGE LOANS WERE A GOOD TRAIT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. A LOT OF INVESTORS PILED INTO IT. IT IS A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD BECAUSE AT THE SAME TIME THEY ARE REAPING BENEFITS, THAT IS AN INCREASE OF BORROWING COSTS FOR THE UNDERLYING COMPANY. WHEN YOU LOOK AT CREDIT AS A WHOLE IN TERMS OF DEFAULT RISK, THE LOAN MARKET IS WHERE IT IS MORE HIGHLY LEVERAGED AND THEY HAVE MORE REFINANCING IN THE NEAR TERM. ROMAINE: TALK ABOUT THE POTENTIAL REFINANCING. THE PEOPLE WHO DEFUND THE ENVIRONMENT SAID THERE ARE NO CRACKS OR NOTHING THAT WILL BE MATERIAL. THEY POINT TO THE IDEA THAT THE AMOUNT OF COMPANIES THAT NEED TO REFINANCE IS NOT THAT GREAT. THOSE THAT DO NEED TO REFINANCE, THEY WILL BE ABLE TO DO IT. THEY WILL BE ABLE TO FIND BUYERS. > > IT WILL BE TOUCH AND GO COMPARED TO LAST YEAR. THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO CONSIDER WITH LEVERAGE LOANS IS THAT THERE IS A LOT MORE DOWNSIDE IN THE MARKET. IF YOU LOOK AT MATURITY, GO MORE LOANS COMING DUE. INVESTORS A ARE BULLISH ON CREDIT THINK THE HIGH-YIELD BOND MARKET IS MORE PREPARED FOR OF DOWN TURN. KATIE: LET'S WRAP DEFAULTS INTO THIS. THE INTERESTING THING ABOUT THIS CYCLE IS WE HAVE NOT SEEN A HUGE UPTICK IN DEFAULTS YET. SHOULD WE EXPECT TO SEE NEXT YEAR? > > I WOULD SAY THE MARKET IS PREPARING FOR THAT NEXT YEAR. UBS SENDS THE DEFAULT RATE COULD GET UP TO 9% IF THE FED STAYS ON THE MORE AGGRESSIVE TREND. ROMAINE: THERE IS DEFAULT RISK, BUT THERE WAS ALSO RECOVERY RISK. ARE THESE LOANS STRUCTURED IN A WAY WHERE THE LOSS FROM THE DEFAULT WILL BE MATERIAL? IS THERE HOPE THAT INVESTORS WILL RECOUP A GOOD PORTION OF THEIR MONEY BACK? > > INVESTORS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THEIR LEVERAGE LEVELS COMPARED TO BONDS. THERE ARE INVESTORS THAT ARE WORRIED. KATIE: THERE WAS A QUESTION ON FTX BECAUSE EVERYTHING HAVE -- HAS TO COME BACK TO CRYPTO. YOU SURVEYED PROFESSIONAL AND RETAIL INVESTORS. IT SEEMS LIKE THEY ARE IN AGREEMENT AS TO WHAT WE CAN EXPECT IN TERMS OF MORE BLOWUPS. > > THE MARKET IS EXPECTED MORE BLOWUPS AND THOSE CAN COME IN THE CREDIT MARKET. A LOT OF THE BOND MARKET IS PART OF IT NOW. THERE MIGHT BE A LOT OF THINGS LOOKING. -- LURKING. KATIE: THAT IS OUR BLOOMBERG NEWS REPORTER. KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH THE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. > > THE U.S. SAYS THERE IS NO SIGN OF RUSSIA'S VLADIMIR PUTIN ONCE MEANINGFUL TOPS IN UKRAINE. ANTONY BLINKEN SAYS TO HAS MOBILIZED WORKFORCES IN UKRAINIAN REGIONS. IN THE U.K., THE GOVERNMENT WILL ANNOUNCE A PACKAGE AIMED AT BOOSTING GROWTH. THERE WILL BE NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR BREXIT BY GETTING RID OF NEW OPPORTUNITIES. IT IS THE FINAL DAY OF CAMPAIGNING BEFORE THE GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF. IT WILL BE A CLOSE RACE. THE ELECTION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER DEMOCRATS WIN A 51ST SEAT IN THE SENATE. THE CEO OF U.S. GRANTS -- THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING THE RESULT WHICH LEFT EXTENSIVE DAMAGE. GREAT EXPERTS HAVE RAISED THE ALARM FOR YEARS. ELON MUSK SAYS APPLE HAS RESUMED ADVERTISING ON TWITTER. HE REVEALED THE NEWS DURING THE TWITTER SPACES CONVERSATION OVER THE WEEKEND. HE ADDED APPLE IS THE LARGEST ADVERTISER. LAST WEEK HE BLASTED THEM SAYING APPLE HAD MOSTLY STOPPED ADVERTISING ON TWITTER. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM JOHN HYLAND. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: WE ARE LEARNING TODAY THAT BUTTERFIELD, THE CEO OF SLACK, IS LEAVING THE COMPANY. THIS IS ANOTHER BLOW. THEY HAVE SEEN AN EXODUS OF EXECUTIVES LATELY. JOINING US NOW IS THE COHOST OF BLOOMBERG TECHNOLOGY. IS THIS ALL BECAUSE A MARC BENIOFF? WHY ARE PEOPLE LEAVING? > > ACCORDING TO THEM AMOUNTS TO A MEMO STORE BUTTERFIELD SENT TO STAFF, THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH FRED TAYLOR'S DEPARTURE AS CO-CEO OF SALESFORCE. HE SAID HE WANTED TO DO MORE GARDENING. THIS WAS ABOUT HIM. HE SAID IN THE MEMO HE HAS BEEN PLANNING THIS FOR SOME. YOU CAN SEE ON YOUR SCREEN THE COMPOUNDING EFFECT OF OTHER EXECUTIVES ALSO LI BIN SLACK AT THE SAME TIME. -- ALSO LI BIN -- LEAVING GOOD SLACK. KATIE: THAT IS THE QUESTION I HAVE. WHO IS LEFT? BUTTERFIELD WAS SEEN AS A POSSIBLE SUCCESSOR TO TAYLOR. THE FACT THAT WE ARE SEEING SUCH A REACTION IN THE STOCK, ARE INVESTORS WORRIED ABOUT STABILITY? > > IT IS ABOUT THE LACK OF A DEEP BENCH OF TALENT. IT IS A TOUGH TIME FOR SALESFORCE. INVESTORS HAVE HIGH EXPECTATIONS. THE MOST RECENT QUARTER WAS THE MOST EVER WHERE THEY HAVE RECORDED LESS THAN 20% TOP LINE GROWTH YEAR. THIS IS AN INTERESTING SECTOR RIGHT NOW IN THE SOFTWARE CLOSE SPACE. -- CLOUD SPACE. AT LEAST THEY STILL LOVE GROWTH. THIS IS THE COMPANY THAT HAS HISTORICALLY HAD MEGA GROWTH AND IT IS NOW STARTING TO SLOW DOWN. ROMAINE: THAT IS WHAT I AM CURIOUS ABOUT. I SHOULD PREFACE MY QUESTION WITH THE FACT THAT MARC BENIOFF HAS PROVEN HIMSELF AS A LEADER. THERE SEEMS TO BE A BROADER ISSUE WITH A LOT OF THESE TELECOM COMPANIES THAT YOU HAVE THESE PEOPLE WHO ARE RUNNING THESE COMPANIES AND THEIR DOES NOT SEEM TO BE A SUCCESSION PLAN . WHAT IS THE BENCH LIKE BUS COMPANIES LIKE THIS? > > MARC BENIOFF HAS MADE SALESFORCE, IT IS AN AREA THAT IS NOT AS EXCITING, BUT HE HAS MADE IT INTO AN INTERESTING COMPANY. HE HIMSELF IS A BIG CHARACTER. HE IS VERY ACTIVE IN PHILANTHROPY FOR EXAMPLE HERE IN SAN FRANCISCO. THE QUESTION INVESTORS HAVE IS WHY HAS THIS HAPPENED AGAIN? BRETT TAYLOR LEAVING MEANS THIS IS THE SECOND CO-CEO TO STEP DOWN WITHIN A THREE YEAR PERIOD. THEIR CUSTOMERS ARE SCRUTINIZING THE NEED TO SPEND ON THINGS. ROMAINE: IN MIGHT NOT BE MARC BENIOFF. CO-CEO MODELS ARE NOT NECESSARILY WORKING. KATIE: LET'S GET A CHECK OF THE LATEST BUSINESS FLASH HEADLINES. SHARES OF CREDIT SUISSE ROAST TODAY ON THE PROSPECT THAT THE CROWN PRINCE WILL TAKE A STAKE IN ITS SPINOFF. HE MAY BEST ABOUT $500 MILLION IN THE UNIT, WHICH WILL BE KNOWN AS CREDIT SUISSE FIRST BOSTON. THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK IS ALREADY AN INVESTOR. HEARTS WILL SPEND MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO SETTLE HUNDREDS OF FALSE ARREST CLAIMS. THE RENTAL GIANT WAS ACCUSED OF FALSELY REPORTING CUSTOMERS TO POLICE FOR CAR THEFT WHEN THE VEHICLE WAS NOT RETURNED ON TIME. HURTS SAYS IT WILL RECOVER A MEANINGFUL PORTION OF THE SETTLEMENT FROM INSURERS. IT IS ANOTHER SIGN THAT TESLA IS NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS. THEY PLAN TO LOWER PRODUCTION AT ITS SHANGHAI FACTORY. IT COULD REDUCE PRODUCTION BY 20%. THOSE ARE YOUR BUSINESS FLASH HEADLINES. ROMAINE: SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT, THEY RENTED A CAR TO HURTS -- HERTZ AND WHAT IS THE LAWSUIT? WHAT IS GOING ON? KATIE: THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION. YOU MAKE SOMEBODY LIKE ME NERVOUS BECAUSE I NEVER DO ANYTHING ON TIME EXCEPT LIVE TELEVISION. ROMAINE: WELL, YOU DID SHOW UP FOR THIS PROGRAM, BARELY ON TIME. THIS WAS A BIG ISSUE. THE GENERAL IDEA WAS THAT A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE SAYING IF YOU WERE RENTING THESE CARS, THAT THERE WAS A DISCREPANCY IN THE COMPUTER SYSTEM THAT MADE YOU SHOW THAT YOU DO NOT BRING IT BACK AND THOSE PEOPLE WOULD GET ARRESTED. INTERESTING. I WANT TO PREVENT BACK -- PIVOT BACK TO THE BOND MARKETS. I MENTIONED THE CONVERSION CONTINUE TO SEE. IT IS BACK TO THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 1981. WE WERE HERE BEFORE JUST A FEW DAYS AGO. NOW WE ARE BACK THERE AGAIN. KATIE: WE KEEP REACHING THESE FANTASTIC SIDES AND SCOPE ON THE YIELD CURVE. YOU CAN QUIBBLE ON WHICH ONE THE FED CARES ABOUT, BUT THEY ARE ALL SAYING THE SAME THING THAT WE ARE IN INVERTED TERRITORY. WHETHER WE GET TO TRIPLE DIGITS IN THE NEXT YEAR, I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE. ROMAINE: A LOT MORE COMING UP ON THE PROGRAM. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THE OIL SPACE AFTER OPEC-PLUS MADE A DECISION. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATIE: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT HOW MARKETS PERFORMED. IT WAS BROAD-BASED SOMEONE, FROM BONDS TO STOCKS. YIELDS ROSE ACROSS THE CURVE, TAKEN THE 10 YEAR BACK TOWARDS 360 OR SO. A LOT OF RED HERE. THE S & P 500, THE NASDAQ FINISHED AND NEAR THE LOWS OF THE SESSION. HE SAW A LITTLE BIT OF A BID FOR SAFETY IN THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX. IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS GOING ON WITH OIL, YOU HAD CRUDE OIL DOWN OVER 3%. A LOT OF CROSSCURRENTS IN THIS MARKET. ROMAINE: IT STILL REMAINS THE CENTER OF ATTENTION HERE. WE STICK WITH THAT TOPIC ON THE FIRST DAY OF THOSE EU SANCTIONS ON CRUDE EXPORTS FROM RUSSIA. THEY ARE IN EFFECT NOW. STILL SOME QUESTIONS ON THE IMPACT IT WILL HAVE. THE FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT OF SBB INTERNATIONAL IS JOINING US NOW. LET'S START OFF WITH THE PRICE CAP. THE COST OF PRODUCTION FOR RUSSIA ITSELF IS WELL BELOW IT HERE. THE FINANCIAL IMPACT MAY NOT BE MEANINGFUL. > > THAT IS RIGHT. NOT JUST BECAUSE PRODUCTION COST IS VERY LOW IN RUSSIA, YOU SHOULD NOT FORGET THAT $60 PER BARREL IS AN AVERAGE OF A FEW YEARS AGO. IT IS NOT REALLY A LOW PRICE. THE FLAGSHIP OIL OF RUSSIA IS ALREADY TRADING AT $50. IT WILL NOT REALLY AFFECT RUSSIA'S ECONOMY OR EVEN RUSSIA'S TRADE. KATIE: EVEN IF IT DOES NOT AFFECT THE ECONOMY OR TRADE, DO YOU SEE A RISK THAT RUSSIA MIGHT CUT OFF WHILE EXPORTS? -- OIL EXPORTS? > > IF G7 AND EUROPEAN COUNTRIES STOP GIVING CREDIT INSURANCE TO RUSSIA FOR EXPORTING ITS OIL OR ALLOWING RUSSIA TO USE THESE CHANNELS FOR ITS TRADE, RUSSIA COULD STILL EXPORT ITS OIL. A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF THAT IS IRAN. NO FINANCIAL INSTITUTION IS GIVEN CREDIT FOR IRANIAN OIL. BUT STILL THIS COUNTRY IS EXPORTING AT LEAST A MILLION BARRELS. RUSSIA IS NOT NECESSARILY DEPENDENT ON THOSE CHANNELS FOR EXPORTING ITS OIL. IMPORTANT TO CONSIDER ALL OF THESE RESTRICTIONS IS ONLY ON A RUSSIA SEABORNE. ROMAINE: THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF TALKS ABOUT THE NEED FOR A MORE STRUCTURAL SHIFT IN THE OIL MARKET. THERE IS A SENSE THAT -- IS THERE WAY HERE FOR RUSSIA AND SOME OF ITS MAIN BUYERS TO DECOUPLE THEMSELVES FROM THE UNITED STATES AND WESTERN EUROPE SO THAT THEY CAN TRADE MORE FREELY? > > THAT IS WHAT HE RAN AND VENEZUELA HAVE BEEN DOING. -- I RAN -- IRAN AND VENEZUELA HAVE BEEN DOING. SOMETHING WE HAVE TO CONSIDER IS THAT CHINA AND INDIA ALREADY PURCHASED RUSSIAN OIL ABOUT $35 BELOW MARKET. WE COULD SAY $60 PER BARREL IS THE PRICE OF OIL AND RUSSIA IS ALREADY EXPORTING TO THE ASIAN MARKET. AND $10 ABOVE ITS FLAGSHIP CRUDE TYPE. WHEN RUSSIA AGREED TO EXPORT OIL COUNTRIES THAT ARE IMPLEMENTING IT? OTHERWISE IT IS NOT MAKING A HUGE DIFFERENCE IN TERMS OF THE PRICE OF A FLAGSHIP CRUDE OIL. -- RUSSIAN FLAGSHIP CRUDE OIL. KATIE: WHAT ARE YOU KEEPING AN EYE ON? > > RUSSIAN OFFICIALS SAID THEY WILL NOT SELL OIL TO ANY COUNTRIES OBSERVING THE PRICE CAP. HOWEVER, IT IS VERY HARD TO MONITOR. RUSSIA WAS PROACTIVE TO VOLUNTARILY CUTTING BACK ITS GAS EXPORTS TO EUROPE. IT MIGHT ALSO PLAY TOUGH AND NOT EXPORT ITS OIL TO COUNTRIES THAT WILL OBSERVE THE PRICE CAP. THE PRICE CAP CREATES UNCERTAINTY FOR THE MARKET AT A TIME WHEN WE HAVE ISSUES WITH SUPPLY AND IT IS DECEMBER AND THERE IS UNCERTAINTY WITH CHINA PLANNING TO EASE SOME OF ITS COVID RESTRICTIONS. AT LEAST IT WILL COUNTRY -- CREATE UNCERTAINTIES FOR THE MARKET. ROMAINE: A LOT OF UNCERTAINTIES HERE. I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR ANY SORT OF RESOLUTION. COULD WE SEE A WORLD WHERE THE SANCTIONS ARE NOT IN PLACE? > > IT IS VERY HARD TO ANSWER BACK IN A FEW SECONDS. I DO NOT KNOW IF ON THE POLITICAL SIDE, THE RISKS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND BIG EUROPEAN UNION. -- THE EUROPEAN UNION. IT IS HARD TO PREDICT THAT. ROMAINE: GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. A CONVERSATION HERE ABOUT THE OIL MARKET. WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THE LABOR MARKET. PEPSICO IS LAYING UP HUNDREDS OF WORKERS AT ITS HEADQUARTERS. THIS IS ACCORDING TO DOW JONES REPORTING. WE HAVE SEEN THIS FROM A LOT OF COMPANIES SCALING BACK. WHEN DO WE START TO SEE THIS IN LABOR MARKET DATA? KATIE: WE CERTAINLY DO NOT SEE OUR TENT -- WE CERTAINLY DID NOT SEE IT IN NOVEMBER. A BLOOMBERG STORY THAT GOT A LOT OF ATTENTION TODAY. THE BANK OF INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS POINTING TO LACK OF INFORMATION ABOUT 65 TRILLION DOLLARS IN DEBT BEING HELD BY NON-US INSTITUTIONS IN CURRENCY DERIVATIVES. THEY ARE CALLING IT A BLIND SPOT IN GLOBAL FINANCE. FOR MORE, LET'S BRING IN BLOOMBERG REPORTER ALEX HARRIS. $65 TRILLION SOUNDS VERY SCARY. HOW SCARED SHOULD WE BE? > > I THINK IT IS REALLY MISLEADING. WHEN YOU PUT THE WORDS 65 MILLION AND MISSING IN THE HEADLINE, IT IS GOING TO GET LOTS OF ATTENTION. PEOPLE ARE LIKE, THIS IS NOTHING. IF YOU ARE AT THE BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS, YOU ARE THE CENTRAL BANKERS, THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS IN THIS REPORT, PRIMARILY YOU SAID THERE IS MONEY MISSING. LET'S LOOK AT DECADES LONG CENTRAL BANK INTERVENTION. WHAT KIND OF IMPACT THAT HAS HAD ON THE WORLD IN THE MARKETS. THE OTHER THING YOU NEED TO THINK ABOUT IS YOUR REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD. ROMAINE: IT IS EASY TO SAY THIS IS NOT REALLY MISSING. BUT THERE IS A BROADER ISSUE ABOUT AN ORGANIZATION THAT IS SUPPOSED TO MONITOR FINANCIAL STABILITY. THERE ARE CONCERNS THAT A LOT OF THIS MONEY, WE ARE NOT JUST TALKING ABOUT DEBT, CANNOT BE EASILY AGGREGATED OR MONITORED. THEY HAVE NO IDEA WHETHER THIS DEBT IS GOOD OR BAD. > > EXACTLY. THE OTHER ISSUE WITH THIS IS THE TRANSITION HAS MOVED TO RISK-FREE RATES. IN THE U.S., SO FOR IS BACK IN THE REPO MARKET. A LOT OF THE RISK HAS SHIFTED OUT OF THESE MARKETS. I DO NOT THINK THEY UNDERSTAND THE IMPACT THE TRANSITION IS HAVING FROM A GLOBAL STANDPOINT. ROMAINE: IS THERE CONCERN THAT THERE IS NOW THIS SHADOW MARKET THAT THEY DO NOT HAVE PURVIEW OVER? > > THE SHADOW BANKING MARKET HAS ALWAYS EXISTED. MONEY MARKET FUNDS ARE TECHNICALLY A COMPONENT OF IT. ANYTHING THAT IS NOT THE U.S. COMMERCIAL BANK. THEREFORE MONEY MARKET FUNDS ARE TECHNICALLY A SHADOW BANK. THE OTHER THING IS THE DERIVATIVES MARKET AND THEY ACKNOWLEDGE THIS IN THE REVIEW WAS THAT DERIVATIVES ARE DONE TO HIM. -- ARE DENTED. THESE ARE THE THINGS THAT EVERYBODY WILL NEED TO ASSESS. I DO NOT THINK ANYBODY TRULY UNDERSTANDS THE WAY IN WHICH THE MARKET RISK HAS SHIFTED BY ESSENTIALLY FIXING RATES. I THINK THIS IS WHAT WE WILL BE STUDYING FOR YEARS TO COME. THIS WILL HAVE EFFECTS THAT ARE GOING TO BE FELT. KATIE: I WANT TO GO BACK TO THE SCARY NUMBER. THERE IS A LOT OF NUANCES AROUND $605 TRILLION. -- $65 TRILLION. WHAT WOULD CAUSE THE DOMINO EFFECT WHERE IT WOULD TURN INTO SOMETHING SCARY? > > I AM NOT EVEN SURE. WE ARE LOOKING AT BALANCES IN THE RISK MARKET. WE ARE LOOKING AT BALANCE SHEETS. THE BAS NEEDS TO BE LOOKING AT THIS SINCE THERE WERE THE CENTRAL BANKS BANK. THAT IS ONLY SOMETHING AND THEY CAN TRULY UNDERSTAND. ROMAINE: ALWAYS GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. A COMPLICATED SUBJECT. ANOTHER COMPLICATED SUBJECT, WE ARE LEARNING THE U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION NO WAY A NEW TARIFFS ON CHINESE STEEL AND ALUMINUM. WE SHOULD POINT OUT THERE IS AN IMMEDIATE MARKET REACTION. SOME ARE SPIKING HIGHER ON THIS. WE WILL DIG DEEPER INTO WHAT EXACTLY THIS IS. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ALONG WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION IS WEIGHING NEW TARIFFS ON CHINESE STEEL AND ALUMINUM IN A BID TO FIGHT EMISSIONS. MAJOR CITIES IN CHINA EASING TESTING REQUIREMENTS AGAINST COVID-19. WE WILL TALK ABOUT WHAT IT MEANS . THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: A LOT OF POST MARKET ACTIVITY. ALUMINUM UP 6%. THIS ON THE BACK OF A BLOOMBERG REPORT THAT THE U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION ARE WEIGHING NEW TARIFFS ON CHINESE STEEL AND ALUMINUM AS PART OF THE FIGHT ON CARBON EMISSIONS. TARIFFS WHAT BE MADE TO ADDRESS SPECIFICALLY THAT. IT RAISES A LOT OF QUESTIONS HERE. I DO NOT KNOW WHAT THE EUROPEAN UNION PROCESS IS. IN THE U.S., IT REQUIRES SPECIFIC ACTION RELATED TO TRADE. I AM NOT SURE HOW CLIMATE CHANGE WOULD FIT INTO THAT. A PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE NEVERTHELESS. WE WILL KEEP AN EYE ON THE STORY. WE WILL CONTINUE OUR FOCUS ON CHINA. WE LEARNED CHINA'S PULLING BACK SOME OF THE RESTRICTIONS FROM ITS COVID ZERO POLICY AFTER WEEKS OF PROTEST. INFECTIONS ARE FALLING FROM LAST WEEK'S HIGH. THEY EASING ON COVID ZERO IS DEFINITELY BEING WELCOME ON LOTS OF INVESTORS, INCLUDING APPLE. IF THERE WAS ANY U.S. COMPANY THAT MOST PEOPLE WERE HONED IN ON WHEN IT CAME TO COVID ZERO POLICIES COME I REALLY WAS APPLE AND ALL THE FACILITIES THEY HAVE OUT THERE. IS THERE A SENSE OF COVID RESTRICTIONS BEING EASED ACTUALLY MEANS A MORE SEAMLESS MANUFACTURING PROCESS FOR APPLE? > > I WOULD SAY CERTAINLY. YOU HAVE SEEN THE PROTESTS. YOU HAVE SEEN THEM BEING -- HOLDING BACK A NUMBER OF WORKERS , THAT LED TO APPLE SAYING THE AMOUNT OF IPHONE 14 WOULD BE REDUCED. THE PROTESTS THEMSELVES CONTRIBUTED TO ABOUT 6 MILLION UNITS LOWER THAN EXPECTED. CERTAINLY, THESE CHANGES TO THE COVID POLICIES WILL HELP APPLE GET THINGS UP TO SPEED MORE QUICKLY. BUT THE DAMAGE IS DONE. APPLE ALREADY LOST THOSE UNITS FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER, THE HOLIDAY QUARTER. THE GOOD NEWS FOR APPLE AS THEY WILL PROBABLY GET THOSE UNIT SALES BACK BUT THEY WILL NOT APPEAR UNTIL THE SECOND QUARTER. YES, IT IS A GOOD THING, BUT THE DAMAGE FOR THE HOLIDAY QUARTER HAS BEEN DONE. KATIE: THAT IS WHAT I WANT TO TALK ABOUT. HOW LONG SHOULD WE EXPECT THIS TO BE A THEME IN EARNINGS REPORTS AND COMMENTARY? > > PROBABLY WITH COVID, YOU REALLY DO NOT KNOW. FOR APPLE IN CHINA AND COVID RELATED ISSUES, IT HAS BEEN WHACK-A-MOLE. FOR THE FIRST SEVERAL WEEKS OF COVID, THERE WAS NOT AN MASSIVE IMPACT. BUT THEN YOU SAW THE IPHONE 12 C ABOUT A MONTH OR TWO DELAY. THIS YEAR, YOU SOME MAJOR DELAYS AND MAJOR ISSUES RELATED TO MACBOOK PRODUCTION. IT WAS QUIET FOR A FEW MONTHS AFTER THAT. NOW YOU HAVE THIS IPHONE 14 ISSUE. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WILL GO ON FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. IF YOU BUY AN IPHONE TODAY, YOU WILL PROBABLY GET IT BY JANUARY 1. ROMAINE: CHRISTMAS IS STILL ON THE DEAD DECEMBER 25, RIGHT? IN ALL SERIOUSNESS, I AM CURIOUS ABOUT YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT ATTEMPTING TO MOVE SOME PRODUCTION , TO US TO KNOW INDIA AND OTHER COUNTRIES. IS THIS REALISTIC? > > I AM NOT SEEING ANYTHING TO SUGGEST ANY WIDESCALE MOVE OUT OF CHINA. I HAVE SEEN THE REPORTS MYSELF OBVIOUSLY, BUT I DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANYTHING DRAMATIC IN THE NEAR TERM. I THINK EVERYTHING IS VERY PRELIMINARY. I THINK WE COULD BE HAVING THE SAME CONVERSATION A YEAR FROM NOW. KATIE: I LOOK FORWARD TO BACK CONVERSATION. WHAT IS THE DEMAND SIDE LOOKING LIKE? > > FOR THE IPHONE, DEMAND IS WHERE YOU WOULD WANT IT. FOR THE LESSER MODELS, THE DEMAND IS SIMPLY NOT WHAT APPLE EXPECTED OR WHAT YOU WOULD WANT. THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT PEOPLE WHO DO NOT WANT THE IPHONE FOR TEENS, THEY ARE BUYING THE MORE EXPENSIVE MODELS. KATIE: DEFINITELY A SILVER LINING. GREAT TO TALK WITH YOU ONE ALL THINGS APPLE. COMING UP, WHAT INVESTORS NEED TO WATCH FOR TOMORROW. THAT DISCUSSION IS NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: U.S. ECONOMIC DATA AND CHINA REOPENING SOME OF THE BIG THINGS TODAY. LET'S LOOK AHEAD TO TUESDAY. STARTING UP WITH THE RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA, BIG GREAT DECISION. MOST ECONOMISTS EXPECT THEM TO HIKE BY ABOUT 25 BASIS POINTS. THEY ALSO EXPECT THAT MIGHT BE IT. KATIE: THEY WOULD BE LEADING THERE IF THAT WERE THE CASE. MOVING AHEAD, WE HAVE SOME EARNINGS TO PAY ATTENTION TO. WE HAVE AUTOZONE REPORTING. THIS IS INTERESTING. THE GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO GO BELOW 50% FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 10 YEARS. THE STOCK IS UP MORE THAN 20% YEAR TO DATE. ROMAINE: COMPANIES LIKE THAT ARE ALWAYS SEEMING RECESSION PROOF. THANK YOU WILL NOT BUY A NEW CAR, YOU WILL JUST FIX UP YOUR CURRENT ONE. WE WILL KEEP AN EYE ON AUTOZONE. I AM TOLD GOLDMAN SACHS IS HAVING A BIG CONFERENCE. KATIE: I HAVE HEARD THAT A FEW DIFFERENT TIMES. I KNOW BLOOMBERG NEWS WILL BE SPEAKING TO DAVID SOLOMON. ROMAINE: A LOT OF HEAVY HITTERS SHOWING UP TO BAT CONFERENCE. WE WILL HAVE INTERVIEWS WITH A FEW OF THEM. WE WILL BRING WHAT THEY SAY HERE. ALSO, GATHERING IN ARIZONA. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR HAS A BIG PLANT THEY ARE BUILDING. THE PRESIDENT IS SAID TO BE GOING OUT THERE. TIM COOK IS SAID TO BE GOING OUT THERE. A LOT OF THIS HAS TO DO WITH THE TYPES OF CHIPS IT WILL MAKE. KATIE: WE ARE TALKING ABOUT ADVANCED NANOMETER CHIPS. THE FACTORY HAD BEEN SLATED TO MAKE THE FIVE NANOMETERS SEMICONDUCTORS. A LITTLE BIT OF UPGRADE AT THE URGING OF APPLE. ROMAINE: LET'S GO TO GEORGIA. THE GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF BETWEEN HERSCHEL WALKER AND RAPHAEL WARNOCK. YOU SEE THE SPLIT THERE. IF WARNOCK HOLDS ONTO THE SEAT, THE DEMOCRATS GET 51. THAT WOULD SOLIDIFY A MAJORITY MAKE IT EASIER TO GET THEIR AGENDA DONE. THAT IS THE SET UP ON WHAT TO KEEP AN EYE ON FOR TUESDAY.