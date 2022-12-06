Bloomberg Market's The Close(12/05/2022)

More From Bloomberg Markets: The Close
- 10:38
Beyond the Bell 12/05/22
- 03:57
Goldman Sachs on the Outlook for Capital Markets
- 02:49
More Volatility Ahead for Stocks: State Street's Heinel
- 02:30
Goldman's Vassalou Sees Fed Rate Holding at 5%
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.