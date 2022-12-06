Bitcoin Sinks 70% in 2023: StanChart

00:00

Just talk to us first and foremost about your outlook for some of the more resilient thus far, crypto like, yes, bitcoin sold off hard, but in this tumult of the last month or so, many would talk about the resilience, the price level it's found. Could we see it sink further to a 5000 handle? I think the big thing to look for here is forced selling. So obviously this summer after the fallout, three arrows capital, which happened to use a lot of bitcoin as collateral, we did see a sell off. Since then, Bitcoin has sort of stabilized between the 15 to 20 K range. And our outlook is that it will remain there. We don't see a lot of forced selling remaining in the market. You'll notice that even with the RTX collapse, one of the things we didn't see was a huge sell off in bitcoin. And this is because the collateral that we've utilized by RTX to guarantee and secure loans was primarily an FTSE and other crypto currencies. So the key thing to look for is who are the big sellers of bitcoin? And at this point in the cycle, as you said, there's never a dull day in crypto. There just aren't a lot of forced sellers of bitcoin left. What about just trading activity in general? There was that headline by announcing a 30 percent increase in its trading and trading activity amid the FCX implosion, unsurprising, I suppose, given the tremors we saw in the market. The flurry of volatility and activity, but also the fact that one of the major exchanges just sort of moved stage left. Are you think what is activity looking like from a trading perspective? I think when we look at the trading side, we have to separate retail trading activity, which is reported on in Coinbase as public earnings. That is a great resource for gathering public information that's that's audited, which is why publicly listed companies I think are so important. This space and why we're excited about circle finding a route to public markets. But if we look at the institutional trading side, one important thing to note is we haven't seen massive outflows or inflows into Bitcoin and other digital currencies. If we look at the derivatives side of the market, we haven't seen a material change since the summer. Open interest remains fairly stable levels. So I think, again, the key question is who are the participants in this market? How is their activity changing? The key question will be as we head into 2023 with a broader macro market looks like, and whether or not firms will be repositioning their allocation to Bitcoin and other crypto currencies depending on overall macro risk. I think generally we've seen investors taking a risk off approach in tech equities in particular, and also crypto assets be interesting to see as we head into the new year depending on the rate environment and sentiment about risk assets. If some dollars will flow back into that client, I certainly don't think that bitcoin and gold are substitutes. I don't see investors who would want exposure to bitcoin, which is more volatile market growth asset essentially allocating to gold instead. Well, Milton, what about bitcoin relative to other crypto currencies? It was a really interesting story on Bloomberg today that in times of duress. Historically, bitcoins dominance within the broader market of crypto currencies goes up. And the headline of the story is that bitcoins status quo is making a lot of people nervous because it's kind of holding at around 40 percent. Given this sort of chaos of recent weeks, the that the drop in value of a broad range of digital assets, why is there not more love for Bitcoin, given it's kind of more mainstream status? One of the big challenges with Bitcoin right now that we're watching closely is the mining side of the ecosystem. So Bitcoin supply is mined every day. 19 million of the 21 million Bitcoin that will ever exist are in circulation. But every day there's that coin being produced and miners have typically held some portion of those coins in the current price environment. What we're seeing as miners are selling a lot of that supply. So there are some fundamental dynamics that around incoming supply of newly mined bitcoin coming into the market and new buyers of that bitcoin. And I think one of the things we'll be watching for is the economics of Bitcoin mining and how it impacts the propensity of Bitcoin mining firms to either fold or sell that bitcoin to cover up its expenses. But again, the big thing to look out for is where the inflows and where are the outflows. And if we look at the last two quarters, ever since the summer when we saw that major drop in bitcoin following forced liquidations, forced selling, the three arrows fall out, which was much more Bitcoin and a Syrian centric. We haven't really seen major moves in Bitcoin. We've seen bitcoin, the somewhat range bound in trade, range bound. So we need to see a major catalyst to the upside or potentially to the downside. But as we saw with the RTX incident, there really isn't a major pool of bitcoin that we see coming to market that could push the downside. It's really a question of will there be new inflows in the new year? That could potentially kick off the upside. Melton Caroline and I have been very excited to get you on this show because we finally get the opportunity to ask your take on FTSE acts. What happened? How did we not see this coming? I think, again, as we look at what's happened in the crypto space broadly at COIN shares, we are a publicly listed company. That is a painful exercise for a crypto company. But I think it's extremely important that as the space grows and matures, we have that transparency, that oversight by governments, the reporting that comes from being publicly listed. Well, it's not a panacea to financial fraud or potential misconduct or poor governance. It certainly adds a lot of hurdles that the firms have to go through. It adds a level of oversight and transparency that's needed. I think what we saw happen with RTX, again, is the result of a lack of transparency, a lack of oversight. It was an exchange that was domiciled offshore. It's not domiciled in the United States of America. And so I think, again, as we move forward, we're keen to see more firms that are operating either in a more public manner and providing more transparency or the other stuff is doing more activity. Fully unchain. These ledgers are public. This is why this technology is so exciting. So we'd love to see more firms embracing the public nature of the ledger and choosing to do things that are more public, more verifiable manner. Again, our credo is Doug trust, verify. So let's use the technology to do that. Let's go back to the first point that Malcolm, of more companies going public today, a bit of a setback in that respect. The fact that Circle isn't gonna be following through with its special purpose acquisition company, not gonna be handholding in that way to a public market. Instead, they're going to push through the date that they were meant to be making a decision in December the 10th. They still say they want to go public. Do you think that will happen ultimately while we still got these fallouts ready to happen and the still uncertainty around the regulatory environment? I think it will be challenging. I think there are a number of challenges facing firms right now who want to go public. Some of those are not unique to crypto. I think it's just generally a challenging time for tech equities in particular and growth stocks. We've seen a massive hit on valuations. Investor sentiment has shifted and we're not seeing the multiples that we saw a year ago, two years ago. I remember stocks trading at twelve hundred forward. Yes, multiples different time now. I think the other challenges, the S.E.C. on the circle stock, the clock ran out. Right. So there is a time window within which these things have to get done. And in some instances here, the regulator is just not picking up those documents and getting back to firms or letting these processes move forward as intended. And so, again, until there's a change in Washington, D.C., whether that is a change in administrative leadership or whether that is a change in policy itself, I think can be challenging to see more firms going public. But we do see other routes to market, whether that's the Canada, whether that's be a European jurisdiction. But I think, again, America is the largest capital market in the world. And it's very important for more firms to have that transparency, for analysts to start covering crypto equities and for the market to really start understanding some of the fundamental differences in business models between different crypto firms, because not every crypto firm operates the same way or makes money the same way.