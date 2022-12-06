'Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia' Full Show (12/06/2022)

00:00

Good morning and welcome to DAYBREAK Australia on Paul Allen in Sydney. I'm Annabelle Droulers is in Hong Kong. We're counting down to Asia's major market open. Good evening from Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York. I'm Shery Ahn. The top stories this hour: It's decision day in Australia, with the RBA set to hike rates by 25 basis points as it closes in on the end of its tightening cycle. US stocks fall and bond yields climb as services data fuels speculation the Fed will keep its policy tight and China may announce new Covid measures as early as 1C and may downgrade the disease to Category B. In January, this was the finish across Wall Street. We had U.S. stocks falling by the most in more than three weeks, of course. We had a pretty we had a stronger than expected data showing that perhaps the Fed is not done in this tightening cycle. But on top of that, of course, perhaps investors thinking we're looking a little bit stretched, too, given that we're still headed to the best quarter since 1999. And this, of course, on top of concerns about an economic downturn that we had the two stands now of the most important since 1981. And we continue to get perhaps more clarity on some of that economic data that it may not be looking that great and that risk off sentiment really being translated across. Oil prices at the moment. And we saw that really offset even those gains that we saw earlier in the day because of trying to Covid restrictions being eased. And now the data, as I mentioned, has been negative, but also there has been some surprisingly positive numbers. So there has been a lot of confusion where the Fed is going from here. And take a look at the services gauge from the ESM, the euro, because we actually saw its surprise to the upside and this following last week's production number that actually contracted for the first time since 2020. So with business activity now jumping by the most since March of 2021, Bell investors are really scratching their heads trying to understand where this is actually going to lead the Fed when it makes its decision next week. Yes, there could be. Another case of good news is bad news again, because certainly we are setting up a risk of trading off this. You did mention that we had most U.S. sectors or all of the major ones in the red today. And that is also the picture as we come into the session, not being helped either by what we saw in Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. because we still had that slight drop there. And that really was the big sentiment driver in the session on Monday in Asia. But overall, as you can see, yes, we're setting up for weaker start in futures and then New Zealand already on the lot online. Half a cent to the downside. But let's change on now take a look at the effects picture, because here it is looking just slightly different for the offshore you on at least we're still holding below that key 7 handle. And as we just heard there, there are an expectation that we could see more Covid policy easing ahead in terms of what else we're watching in the ethics space. So the yen is trading like this. We do have some calls out there now saying it could move seven percent higher over the course of 2023. And then the Aussie dollar sitting fairly flat pull ahead of that key RBA decision. That's right. And about last RBA decision of the year. And we are expecting 25 basis point increase. There is one lone voice that sees 15. But the question is, what happens after that? Sherry, do. Does the RBA slow down a Bloomberg economics, these just 15 basis points in February? There is no meeting in January that would take the cash rate to three and a quarter per cent and then that could well be it. So that's where the conversation starts around. Has the RBA done enough to tame inflation? Well, we don't get the next official CPI read until the end of January, so that might give us a few clues. And as we have more central banks really continuing to tighten, whether it's 25 basis points or 50 basis points or even more, of course, there are continued concerns about financial stability. The financial system might be at risk. This, according to the Bank for International Settlements, has seized a 65 trillion dollar wall of derivatives, a debt that seems to be hidden in the financial system. Given that is dollar debt being held by non U.S. institutions through currency derivatives, there's this lack of information that the debt is really going unrecorded on balance sheets. And really we know that central banks, including the Fed, have ways to deal with dollar demand during times of stress. But it's the sheer scale of the swaps that's borrowing the VIX at this point. Well, Wall Street has kicked off the week with some losses, bond yields climbing as US services gauge also rose unexpectedly and this all fueled speculation that the Fed's going to keep policy tied to flight inflation. So for more on this, let's get over to our equities reporter Jess Manton suggests we saw quite a bit of selling in U.S. markets today. What was driving that? Well, the big key focus was what you just mentioned, looking at that service sector data coming in better than expected, which in some ways that could be optimistic because that means the U.S. economy most likely is not necessarily in a recession right now. But on the other side of that coin is the trajectory of the Federal Reserve and their interest rate hikes and how aggressive they might be. If you're looking at the Fed swaps in the terminal, it still looks like the Fed is going to do 50 basis points at its December meeting next week. But again, the big focus is the future projections. This meeting will also come with the quarterly projections, as well as the dot plots as far as where Federal Reserve speakers are seeing the direction of interest rates headed. And right now, it's the trajectory of just how aggressive really potentially have to be in 2023. It looks as though they might not necessarily have to be quite as aggressive with those jumbo rate hikes when we sold multiple 75 basis point rate hikes this year. But again, a lot of that depends on that CPI data, which is coming next Tuesday, the day before the Fed's decision. So it's really a lot of things especially waiting on we'll get PPA data this Friday. But again, the big key focus is next Tuesday at CPI data, as well as how that will affect the Federal Reserve's decision on that Wednesday. And yet we're in December, right. One of the best months of the year for our rally to materialize at a time when we're headed for the best fourth quarter since 1999. So I guess my question is, can this rally be sustained or could we get renewed momentum because it's the month of December? Well, that's a great point, Sherry, because we came in today. Today, the S & P 500 on course for its best fourth quarter since 1999, but then after the losses today. Now it kind of gave back those gains. It's up 11 percent for the quarter. Now, that would put it on pace for its best fourth quarter in two years. But again, the month isn't over. Typically, in the beginning of December, you do see some weakness because of tax loss harvesting and then you see a bounce, particularly in the middle of the month with small cap stocks. And then there's some strength toward the end of the month. Again, this year has broken a lot of historic type records. So it's hard to know if this will be an apples to apples comparison with prior periods in history. But again, a lot of bulls are hoping that especially since the middle of the month, we'll get that CPI data, as was the Fed decision potentially that could give a boost toward the end of the year, and especially just given we're heading into today. The S & P 500 at that point was only down a little less than 15 percent for the year. Now, a little bit more than that is now. But again, you wouldn't think that just given all the trajectory and the gyrations that we've seen this year. So again, focusing on that PPA data this Friday and again looking toward next week. As for that consumer price data, Cheri, equities reporter just mentioned there with our top market story of the day, our top policy story, monetary policy, of course, the Reserve Bank of Wall Street expected to hike its key rate by 25 basis points as it was a tightrope between fighting inflation and trying to achieve an elusive soft landing on global economics and policy. And your Kathleen Hays is here with the latest. And Kathleen, Governor Low, though, did mention that perhaps Australia's better position than other economies to achieve that soft landing. So why are we expecting them to really ease on on hiking rates at this point? Well, at this point, what they're going to do is stick with 25 basis points. They're not going to wrap it up, even though inflation's fairly hot, but they're not going to slow it down either because they know that they still have a big fight in front of them. So 25 basis points to three point one zero percent. Let's take a look at a of our Bloomberg terminal charts so you can see just how inflation problem is looking. And in fact, it is pretty high up there. It's down to six point nine percent in October, year over year, but that was up as high as seven point three. The range is two to three percent, the target range. It's got a long way to go to get back in range. And at the same time, the labor market is still pretty strong. Phil Lowe, the governor of the RBA, has mentioned that more than one occasion, so they can afford to keep hiking rates. I think one of the debt, one of the things that argues for not getting too aggressive is the housing market, because the RBA hikes have hit the housing market pretty hard. You can see home prices. They were up 25 percent during the pandemic years. They've been down five months in a row, average of six and a half percent. There's expected to decline another 9 percent next year. It isn't just bad to see your house price falling. It's also the fact that there's a lot of adjustable rate mortgages in Australia. So your monthly costs are going up every time they hide their rates. Now the RBA is seen at aiming for a soft landing and people are saying, gee, is Phil Lowe not willing to whisk risk of recession here? What does that mean? And what they some people say it means, Paul, is they could surprise again. He's been known for being a more aggressive rate hiker than a more easy hiker. In May, for example, and they started the hiking cycle, he hiked 25 basis points to point three, five percent. The markets for. 15 then in June, he did a surprise 50 basis point hikes when they were expecting to do another twenty five and then in October they did downshift to 25 basis points. So that's why the derivatives market, the swaps market is pricing is a slim chance for a 15 basis point hike again today. Most economists say not likely. But I guess just to keep the story a little bit interesting today, we'll keep that on the table, too. All right. To global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays. Let's check in on the first word news now with Su Keenan, sir. All right. Thank you, Bob. Bloomberg has learned that Beijing is starting to cooperate with U.S. efforts to ensure American technology is not routed to the Chinese military. Sources tell us the Ministry of Commerce is helping domestic companies through and use tracks by the U.S. Chinese firms have 60 days from October 7 to show their products won't be used by the military or they risk getting banned from trade with U.S. businesses in South Africa. Lawyers for President Cyril Ramaphosa are preparing a court challenge against an advisory panel report that said there may be grounds for his impeachment. At issue is the way round. The poll saw Ramaphosa, I should say, handled the theft of at least five hundred eighty thousand dollars at his farm. A spokesman says Ramaphosa will not quit and will seek a second term as leader of the governing African National Congress. And in the US is the Georgia Senate runoff campaign comes to a close. Donald Trump said that he plans to hold a rally via telephone for Republican candidate Herschel Walker, opting not to campaign in person. Polls indicate it will be a very close call between Walker and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The election will determine whether Democrats win a 54 seat in the Senate, making it easier to legislate. And finally, Australia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is poised to harvest another record crop this season, according to a government forecast. Farmers are set to gather around thirty six and a half million tonnes this fiscal year. That's almost 14 percent jump from the September forecast. More wheat from Australia should help ease concerns over tight local supplies. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake pound bomb within twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg. Philip Hand has the RBA has to near the end of its tightening cycle. We'll speak with RBC Capital Markets SU-LIN Ong, who disagrees with that view. But up next, a new wealth management discusses what he thinks are the pivots taking place across different global markets. And joining us now in the studio is Ben Emmons, principal and senior portfolio strategist at New Age Wealth. Ben, always good to have you here in New York. So tell us a little bit about what the pivots are that you're seeing and which one of them is actually a sustainable risk on the three pivots. So we call that China over pivot. That's moving. If you think about this price kept us put on Russian oil, that's obviously a pivot from the EU. But it's also Russia pivoting from that away because they don't want to stand on that. That's price gap. And then obviously, everybody's talking still about what Powell said at the Brookings Institute. And have they really pivoted? I think they've won as most standing out as is China, because if China is going to continue to soften the Covid rules over time, fully reopening of the China economy would be really risky. I mean, it would bid up commodity prices. It would lead to more global trade. It even could lead to more tourism. It's all like a risk on effect from that president. The price kept with Russia would be more like underpinning energy prices, which initially could lead to this recall reflation in markets. That's kind of what happened over the last couple of days. That's what I was worried about since. If we do have China reopening, it's all of those positive things that you talked about, but it's also China being back in the energy markets, which really hasn't for the past couple of years. Wouldn't that also be inflationary because energy prices would go up and how would that play into the price cap that we have now? MALE 1 As you say, who will be driving up energy prices? So the cap itself, if WTI and brands are going to stay well above is even the price for Russian oil will go up. And in addition, that as Russia doesn't want to adhere to that gap, it will cut production. It will drive that price up. I guess what you get initially is a bit of a reflection because oil price of the kind of quite a bit since to high of in June and March. So that we call reflation is a bit of a risk on effect on markets. But then you're right like that is good filtered through inflation. That shit was asked before the program was the big issue in 2033. Still inflation and it could be debated. In terms of inflation, do you think that is something that we risk seeing in China because we've seen all sorts of strange things happen in other countries as the reopening has taken hold. There could equally be a return to lock downs. How do you see the next few months evolving in China? Paul I think it will be a reopening and how it is happening in stages. What happened a number of weeks ago was when they opened the borders for foreign flights to come in and offering biotech phase vaccine to foreigners coming in. I thought that was a very important policy signal. China doesn't want to close off its economy entirely. Next is then obviously to get production, let's say more full stream on line and keep it going because we have had shutdowns at times. And that, I think requires more action. Asia, which is what's happening. And then lastly, it's eventually getting it fully reopened by and by next see the first second quarter of next year. That's the bigger impact on global economy. So for the time being, on and off, this story comes out, comes out and that there are going to put more Covid restrictions on the Sunni areas and they're not getting the sort of risk on risk off feel. But I do think that for 2012 three, there will be the big risk on three 2 to speak fully opening the Chinese economy. Just want to return to your theme of pivots for a moment. We do, of course, at the Fed meeting coming up, we're expecting to see another increase. But if I can put today's NY Pulse question to you, when do you think the Fed is going to start cutting rates Gardasil? That's still far away from here. I mean, even Powell himself has made it pretty clear at Brookings as much as his comments were interpreted that say dovish or risk gone. He did make it very clear that we don't want to cut rates because they don't want to get into a position where they're forced to do that. And yet the efficient picture has perhaps improved enough to warrant those cuts and inflation hasn't proved enough. Because if you look at KPC from last week, it isn't really slowing down as much. Even the ISE data today shows more inflationary pressure in the economy on the services side. So and that's what he was worried about in his three outline of his three CPI numbers. Services inflation remains too sticky. So the Fed cannot really pass or cut. It has to continue. But it's going on a track now, slower hikes and try to feel out where we get the right level of interest rates to press inflation down. That will be really communicated, I think, in the December press conference. Are you concerned about an economic downturn, though, in order to rein in inflation? We are seeing the two stencils of the most inverted since 1981, and we continue to see more data points that perhaps we could see a meaningful slowdown in 2023. It's certainly possible in the UK of has always been a good indicator of it. I think in this case, Shery Ahn to 10 spread. Being this wise is all about the Fed driving this rate up to a level they feel it's that restrictive. It really brings inflation over the coming years to 2 percent. That's what that is their main goal now. The dollar is still strong. Real rates are positive. And part of that story is still an economy currently being resilient. I felt that this ASEM data today was really good show of how resilient once our economy still is, where manufacturing is slowing down because of a strong dollar and higher rates that you'll see coming through the housing market. So the picture together is not a recession. Labor markets too strong to have a recession. But what you have have is an economy that could slow down significantly next year if if indeed interest rates are pressed down too much on the economy. Business activity also at the highest since March 20 21. Benjamin's good to have you with us here in the New York studio. Principal and senior portfolio strategist and New Age Wealth. And you can get a roundup of all of the stories that you need to know to get your day going. In today's edition of DAYBREAK. Terminals subscribers got the day. Bingo. You can customize your settings so you only get the news on the industries and the assets that you care about. This is Bloomberg. Let's take a look at the day ahead for Australia. Now the RBA is likely to lift its cash rate by 25 basis points at today's meeting. Bloomberg intelligence says weaker than expected October inflation and softening economic data probably won't get in the way. The third quarter current account balances due in the next two hours. Analysts see the number dropping to six billion. Aussie dollar is down from last quarter's eighteen point three billion. And Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come down with Covid-19. And that's going to delay talks to strike a deal on soaring power prices. Sherry Paul Allen, we have more evidence of the spark craze is ending with around 11 billion dollars worth of deals called off in less than an hour. Al Gore says that Gore's Holdings 8 would not be merging with material science tech company footprint. Meanwhile, Concorde acquisition dropping its merger with a stable coin issuer, dealing a blow to Kathy Woods, aka Investment Management. Bloomberg reporter Bill Lipschitz joins us now with the latest. Bailey, so what does the Gores footprint deal signal for other teams still trying to get deals done? Yes, Jerry, it's a really big warning sign. Alec Gordon has long been as one of the most well respected DAX sponsors, almost like a back godfather, if you will. And they actually announced that they were going to pull some other offerings of return cash to investors. And now this is another fallout where you're seeing a deal being called off. So there are more than 100 back in Target Company currently in agreement for mergers. And if Al Gore can't get this deal done, blaming market conditions, that's a big warning for the hundreds of banks that still have deadlines over the coming three or four months. Let's talk about Circle Concord. We see a crypto spec merger being called off there. Tell us why that's a big deal and how it happened. Yeah. This deal was announced basically a year and a half ago. So Concord Merge is led by or was led by the former Bank of America CEO. And that's a big name, Bob Diamond. So when you're seeing Bob Diamond, again, another big player in the industry not being able to take a crypto company public. Something that we've seen the FTSE really focusing in on its crypto, in fact. And when you're seeing the marriage of the two, that really, again, is another example of the jitters for investors. Again, this is a fact that traded at thirteen dollars at one point at the end of last year and now will liquidate and return about 10, 17 to investors. So that's another big issue for not only back industry in freefall, but also the crypto industry in freefall. But one thing to keep an eye on is that circle does plan on going public at some point. So it'll be interesting to see what happens given they were assigned about a nine billion dollar valuation earlier this year. So what does the stock market then look like now as we have the last few weeks of 2022? It's pretty ugly out there. We're seeing dozens of fact sponsors announcing plans to shut down shop early before the end of this year, getting ahead of a 1 percent excise tax that as of now would take place take effect January 1, 2023. But we still do see just over four hundred and fifty pre deals back. Deal again on the search for deals. We see a big wall in the first quarter of next year where these back they're going to have to either find targets and work towards completing them or return cash to investors. And that's something that will hit their bottom line. So that's the big thing to keep an eye on. Again, with even these companies that were successfully brought public, DPH back markedly underperforming, just given there again, their focus on things like electric vehicles, pre revenue, biopharma and other technology company. All right. Bloomberg Surveillance lip holds that. Let's get a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. And Deutsche Bank said to be considering a return to trading residential mortgage based securities. Sources say the idea was floated internally as part of plans to build out the lender's fixed income and currencies unit. We're told Deutsche Bank would only get involved in market making for the securities rather than originating but data itself. Credit Suisse is appealing a Bermuda court's award of six hundred million dollars in damages over the mishandling of a client's money. The court had ruled in March that the Swiss lender should pay, and former Georgian prime minister Zina Ivan should leave for his and his family. The money for allowing their funds to be misused by a rogue banker. Credit Suisse is arguing that the amounts awarded as unfairly large. Coming up, sources say Tesla plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory with output cuts expected to take effect as soon as this week. Details next. This is Bloomberg. You are watching DAYBREAK. All right. I'm Su Keenan with the first word. Headlines. Sources say the U.S. and the EU are weighing new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum as part of a bid to find carbon emissions. The move would mark a novel approach as the U.S. and EU would seek to use tariffs usually employed in trade disputes to further their climate agenda. The idea generated within President Joe Biden's administration is still in the initial phase and hasn't been formally proposed. Meanwhile, the US has proposed selling Taiwan as many as 100 of its most advanced Patriot air defense missiles for eight hundred eighty two million dollars. A State Department notice obtained by Bloomberg News shows the deal adds to the provision of a sale in 2010 with a potential total value of 2.8 1 billion. The earlier package infuriated Beijing and let it to suspending some military contracts with Washington. And finally, the U.K. is set to announce a package aimed at boosting growth in financial services. And the city of London on Friday. Sources tell Bloomberg that Treasury will sweep away unnecessary regulations before Christmas in a bid to secure new opportunities, post Brexit and boost competitiveness. Two policies floated so far are the repeal of a bank or bonus cap and adjustments to the ring fencing regime. And the city of London on Friday. Sources tell Bloomberg that Treasury will sweep away unnecessary regulations before Christmas in a bid to secure new opportunities, post Brexit and boost competitiveness. Two policies floated so far are the repeal of a bank or bonus cap and adjustments to the ring fencing regime. Global used 40 in 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg. Tesla shares fell in the US trading on reported plans to lower production in the Shanghai factory. It be the latest sign that demand in China isn't meeting expectations despite record deliveries in November. For more, let's bring in our chief from North Asia, correspondent Stephen Engle in Hong Kong. So, Steve, what's Tesla facing in China? Well, they're facing obviously a slowing economy and also, of course, they did build up capacity there and they were running at full capacity at their factory in Shanghai in October and November. And these sources are telling Bloomberg News that because demand is weakening, we could potentially see as early as this week the beginnings of cuts of output at that factory, down about 20 percent from that full capacity levels in October and November. Again, there's been a lot of incentives, price cuts as well as insurance subsidies, trying to lure people to buy them. And the factories, as you rightfully said, the deliveries have been pumping out. As I said, at record capacity in October and November, there's been a lot of cars made. But again, sales have not been keeping up with the production. So we've seen deliveries at a record in November of one hundred thousand two hundred and ninety one as lead times for the model 3 and the model why shortened considerably. Those are the two models of Tesla that are built in Shanghai. It is another sign that the factory is pumping out more cars than it is selling now. Tesla's representatives in China have declined to comment on the reported news of cuts of up to 20 percent of output. Shanghai's security news, though, is citing unidentified people familiar with Tesla, reporting that the planned cut of production is, quote unquote, false information. We'll have to see. But obviously, the Covid restrictions and the slowing Chinese economy have hurt sales. There have been subsidies and there have been incentives, but potentially not enough to meet the demand. All right. Excuse me. To meet the output that has come over the last couple of months from the factories in China. Tesla is not the only one who has suffered. Right. I mean, we have seen iPhone maker Foxconn taking a hit as well. What's the latest when it comes to Jango or as some may call an iPhone city? Yeah, well, this is somewhat to be expected that sales would be impacted by, of course, the lockdown that was in jungle. That is known as iPhone City in the central Hunan Province. You know, it is the largest assembler of the iPhone pro. And already Apple has said it expects, you know, deliveries to be slowed considerably because of the disruptions, because of the Covid lockdowns, but also because of those protests that hit the factory. We saw production lines hit and workers actually walk out of the factory in late November. And that is going to be impacting sales or it did impact sales in November on a precision, which, of course, is also known as Foxconn saw November sales were down eleven point four percent year over year because of those disruptions. Now, Foxconn is offering reassurances that the situation in Django has been, quote, brought under control and that production will improve through the rest of this year. So only three weeks left of this year. But Bloomberg intelligence says China's easing of Covid zero policies, which we reported on, of course, yesterday quite considerably, may help December sales, paving the way for it to meet or even beat fourth quarter guidance. So, again, down eleven point four percent in November should be expected and hold high precision slashed. Foxconn is downplaying that, saying they're going to, you know, meet probably expectations for the full year. Chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle there with the latest on how all of these companies have been hit by Covid 0. But, of course, that's not the only reason why some companies are suffering in China and deteriorating U.S. China relations. Also part of why American companies are looking for alternatives for China, like Singapore and India. But Yale University professor and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach says that's not the only reason. He says China doesn't have a monopoly on the region. Singapore has benefited a lot from the shifts that have occurred in Hong Kong. But Hong Kong, to its credit, is trying to reclaim its position as a major financial center in non Japan, Asia. And we'll see if they can pull it off. Tim Cook reads Accidental Conflict Stephen Roach. What does he do? I mean, what does what does he approach for multinational Americans led by Apple in China? Well, you know, Tim Cook's been leading the way in re-evaluating the commitment of U.S. based multinationals to full outsourcing bed in China. Apple is obviously the quintessential producer who's taking advantage of this production platform in Guangdong Province. And they're now for a variety of reasons. Understandable conflict is part of it. Started diversifying production of the iPhone into India. Slowly, but that's a move that needs to be watched very carefully for the future. With all of your experience, do you have a confidence that can get manufacturing process and other nations equal to what they've invented in China? Well, you know, I think China certainly has made a huge bet in terms of revamping its infrastructure and equipping its companies and workers with the latest in technical skills and new technologies. But by no means does it have a monopoly on that opportunity. And that's what globalization does it. It offers similar opportunities for other off shore, low cost production platforms. Yale University professor and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach there speaking with Bloomberg Tom Keene. Coming up, the Reserve Bank of Australia set to raise its cash rate by 25 basis points. But is the end in sight for the tightening cycle? A preview with RBC Capital Markets next. This is Berlin. You're watching the recalls freely of the worst performing major currency in the world looks set for a big turnaround in 2023. Let's discuss for more than calls and bring in Annabel Bell. This is a yen that we're talking about. Tell us a little bit about this prediction. Yes. So the call that we're hearing from Barclays, Nomura, is that the yen could climb as much as 7 percent against the greenback next year. Other strategists out there also making similar calls. But the expectation that this is based on is basically that we're going to see a bit of a reversal of the primary drivers of the yen weakness this year, which was a hawkish Fed and a Darvish, B, OJ. But starting with the Fed, with the expectation that we're hearing is that U.S. rates could be nearing a peak and actually that the B, that the Fed, rather, could be forced to hike rate rather cut rates as soon as next year to try and counter this contraction in the economy. The other part of this story is what happens with the B OJ. And if you change on now, there is that assumption perhaps that they're going to be forced to tweak some of the easy policy settings, particularly after governor quotas term ends in April. And we're really seeing that coming into the swaps market now, because you can see here these bets that traders are putting on the basically the DOJ is going to be forced to shift their their their policy settings. They are well above that upper range target of point to five percent set for the benchmark for. Annabel, how about the outlook for the Aussie dollar? We do have the RBA rate decision in a few hours time. Yes, the risks and the last few hours pool have been basically skewed to the downside. We didn't have that strong services rating coming through in the US, so that sort of affirmed expectations that the Fed may need to end up being a little bit higher for longer in the near term. So off that we've seen the Aussie dollar looking at fairly flat in the last few hours. But the next big catalyst is really that RBA meeting later today and specifically what the governor Kuroda rather Governor Lowe, signals on the outlook for rates, given that the expectation is that basically the RBA will be hiking by 25 basis points today. So looking at what's ahead, Will T.D. Securities has been mapping out different outcomes from a more dovish to a more hawkish stance. They are coming straight down the middle here. They basically expect a neutral statement from the RBA. Essentially, Governor Lowe will signal that he's not done yet in the hiking cycle. The reason they're saying that is that headline, inflate employment, headline employment, the credit sector growth. They are both looking quite strong. But in terms of the other scenarios, well, they're seeing less than 10 percent chance that the RBA turns more hawkish and around a 50 percent probability that this could be the last hike in the current tightening cycle. Well, our next guest says today could possibly be agrees with that viewpoint. The last time we see the RBA tighten this tightening cycle anyway. Let's bring in SU-LIN Ong, a chief economist at RBC Capital Markets. Assuming pretty much consensus around what's going to happen today, we're looking at 25 basis points. But the path ahead after that all is clear. You think it might be the final increase we see from the RBA for a while, but is that going to be enough in terms of taming inflation? We don't think so. It will be the last hike for this year. Clearly, they've done a lot of tightening in a very short period of time. If they hike by 25 today, which we think would be the prudent thing to do. That's 300 basis points in barely eight months. The cash rate at three point one would be the highest in a decade. We know policy works with a lag will start to impact the economy more significantly next year. But we also have to remember that inflation is high. It's nearly 7 per cent. The core measures are well above 5. There's a risk it could be sticky next year. So we believe the RBA does need to move more firmly into restrictive territory and we do have a couple more hikes pencilled in for next year. But you're right. Well, it's a tricky junction now. Inflation probably peaked, but still elevated. Some early signs that the economy and the consumer will moderate next year. Where do they find where terminal is policy calibration? Get that little bit harder now. But I think what the markets are looking for today are any signs that they may be getting closer to peak rates and or possibly pausing for some time. Well, there is no meeting in January, but we'll get the next quarter CPI numbers out at the end of the month and then we'll hear from the RBA again in early February. What are you anticipating, Ben? Do you think there's going to be another hike or are we going to look at a pause now? Look, I think we think the scope for another hike in February is quite high and it reflects a number of factors. So you're right, they get some very important inflation data, both middle of January with the November print, as well as a full key fall print. At the end of the month, they'll give them a sense of where inflation looks to be peaking out and how high. Well, also, I think get an idea of how the consumer is fare faring. And we know there's been a little bit of softening, but most of the anecdotes are pretty strong going into Christmas and holiday periods and pent up demand for travel and leisure. But once that passes through by early next year, how much moderation will we see, particularly as the housing market continues to weaken? So they'll get a lot more information. But look, we think that still elevated inflation, a very tight labor market, rising wages still demands a little bit more tightening and we think they will likely hike in February. But we are getting closer to the end of this cycle, and I think that's what markets are latching onto. The RBA has expressed recently some caution when it comes to the global outlook. Will the fact that perhaps we could see a global economic downturn, including the falling commodity prices factor into the RBA calculations at some point between this rate hike decision and next in February? Look, I think the global backdrops always important for the RBA and there's no doubt increasingly a challenging outlook. You know, parts of the G7 are already in recession, UK and Europe. Our team in the US expects the US to head in that direction as well by the middle of next year. And Canada, too. So it's a very challenging outlook for G7. And there's obviously a lot of uncertainty around China as well. That global backdrop, I think, factors into the bank's thinking. It's consistent with a few more hikes into restrictive territory here because inflation is strong and demand still pretty decent. But we know we will get slowing as the rate hike its impact. And as the global backdrop weakens further and the uncertainty that that will linger around that. So with the global backdrop and add to the continued tightening coming from the RBA, how much is this going to cost the Australian economy in 2023? So 2023, I think, is shaping up as a much weaker year for activity. We think GDP will decelerate to about one and a half per cent from closer to 4 per cent this year. So, you know, so far. Economy pretty resilient going into year end after a lot of tightening. But we know policy works with a lag. We know that a significant amount of the fixed rate mortgages will expire next year and a big step up for a lot of home borrowers. And the global backdrop, much weaker amid synchronized global tightening. So it is a much more challenging outlook. The rate sensitive sectors of the economy, housing and consumption will lead the way. So activity will weaken materially. We don't think there'll be a recession in Australia, but it will be fairly challenging on the activity front. And inflation will, in our view, be coming down but still high and above the Reserve Bank's target. So it's a tricky set of circumstances as we head into 2023. You mentioned a moment ago those fixed rate mortgages rolling over and we had a very unusual situation last week where the government apologised to homeowners who might have listened to them two years ago when he said rates wouldn't increase until 2024. Here we are at the end of 2022. By the end of today, probably 300 basis points higher. How does the RBA is credibility looking at the moment? Look, it has been clearly a challenging period for the RBA. You know, communication is always hard. There's a lot of moving parts. I think the government has made it fairly clear that why Sisi and the exit was a challenge, that the promise, even though it was conditional on his part, was probably thought misinterpreted to some degree. It has been a challenging period. But the upshot of all of this is we know an unusual amount of fixed rate mortgages were struck at 2 per cent or lower. That will roll off. It continues to roll off the bulk of that in the second half of next year. Homeowners are facing a step up. Probably at least three to four, 100 basis points. So that will contribute to a tightening in conditions. Homeowners face higher payments in what will probably still be elevated cost of living. We will see that impact through to the consumer. But ultimately, that's what we want to see. You know what? Well, rate hikes are designed to do is slow demand, free up some capacity and bring everything a bit more back into sync. So we would expect it to do do the job. I just want to return to that recession call that you made as well. You feel Australia can avoid a recession across the Tasman Sea and New Zealand? The finance minister. I beg your pardon. The Reserve Bank governor has admitted that they deliberately trying to engineer a recession there as that's not necessary in Australia. What's different? I think it's interesting. You know, we see a number of central banks around the world, whether it's the RBA, NZ, you know, the Bank of England. They also are signaling a preparedness to take rates to very restrictive levels to engineer the kind of demand destruction that you need to get inflation down sustainably over the medium term. I think for the RBA, the there's still the dominance of floating rate mortgages, the greater policy traction and working faster means they probably don't have to go as high and as restrictive. That, I think to some degree helps avoid potential significant slowdown in over tightening. So that's a key factor for us as to why the RBA Australia may avoid recession. I think the other factors that are supportive is the continued lift in migration high household savings buffer in Australia's net energy exporter status. So there's a few reasons I think to be hopeful that we will avoid recession, although activity will slow materially. But that is a bit of a difference I think, between here and the Kiwis. All right. SU-LIN Ong, the chief economist of RBC Capital Markets. Thanks so much for joining us. And you can also turn to your Bloomberg for more on the RBA decision. You can go to T live, go to hell, Ivy. Go to get commentary and analysis from Bloomberg's expert editors. Donald Trump set to hold a telephone rally ahead of Georgia's tightly contested Senate runoff on Tuesday rather than appearing in person for more, let's bring in Bloomberg reporter Christian Hall Christian. So first of all, why a tell a rally and how important is this race? Well, I mean, the race is very important. Democrats currently have a 50 50 Senate. But 51 is very different than 50. They will now be able to move forward confirmations quicker. So it's a really big deal. Donald Trump, tell a rally that he's holding for Walker, I think is a sign that he's realizing the impact that he's had on the November midterm election. So what does this mean for Democrats in 2024? Well, I think Democrats, you know, will have to take advantage of this runoff tomorrow if Warnock wins, it can really make a big difference in 2024. The Senate maps aren't looking the best for Democrats, but winning one additional seat in a Republican traditionally Republican stronghold could be very good for Democrats in 2024. What can we expect from President Trump in the next few months? Well, I believe that President Trump is trying to lay low right now. Again, he's hosting this tell a rally today instead of campaigning for Walker in person. I've spoken to a lot of GOP strategists and they're saying that they believe Trump should lay low. So I think he's going to be running, of course. He's announced that he's going to do that, but he's going to have to figure out what role is he going to play in the Republican Party. All right. Bloomberg reporter Christian Hole there in Atlanta. Let's get a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Nike has ended its endorsement deal with basketball star Kyrie Irving. Determination comes a month after Nike suspended the relationship over his refusal to disavow anti-Semitism. Living has been a Nike athlete throughout his professional career and have many signature shoes named after him. ESPN reports his deal was worth 11 million dollars a year. PepsiCo is laying off workers at the headquarters in North America. Dow Jones reports hundreds of jobs will go and its business beverage business based in New York and at snacks and packaged foods businesses in Illinois and Texas. The announcement comes on the heels of a New York judge preliminary approving a twelve point seven five million dollar settlement for nearly 70000 allegedly unpaid workers at its companies last year on high sales for November fell more than 11 percent from the previous year after shipments were affected by a Covid outbreak in central China. Last month's outbreak led to a worker exodus and violent protests at its iPhone factory in the city of JUNCO. The company, also known as Foxconn, says the situation is under control and production will improve quickly. Crypto Linda NIKKEI service is phasing out its products and services in the US after facing cease and desist orders from multiple states. Regulators say the company is offering interest earning accounts without registering the investment products as securities. Next, I will continue processing withdrawals and real time plans for an orderly exit. That is it for DAYBREAK Australian DAYBREAK Asia. Up next. This is Bloomberg.