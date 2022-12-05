Too Early to Tell Impact of Russian Oil Price Cap: Pimco

00:00

Let's start off here with what actually happened, I think, over the last few days. We had seen a pretty dramatic rally, I think in a lot of the industrial commodities, at least whether it was oil and gas, whether it was industrial metals, a lot of that seems to have flipped here over the last couple of days. What's changed? Well, thank you for having me on. I think the thing that's changed right now has again, what you mentioned in the providing perfect preceding segment was that its concern about the Fed and what it may do to slow the economy. Prior to that, the lead up was support driven by hope for trying to changing their policy and allowing a reopening, which is quite supportive for commodities. And I would think that that would be what the market is going to focus on. Should they make material changes? That's still probably several months or quarters away. But the markets that have the ability to forward look, such as copper was finding some support for that. Let's talk about to the. The price cap agreed to by the EU on Russian oil. Sixty dollars a barrel. But it's been playing on a number of different times that that price is higher than where Russia actually sells a lot of its crude. So in your view, first, is this going to have any real impact at all in bringing that forward to the markets? What's the read through there? There's significant uncertainty. It admittedly, because not only do we have to have companies and countries self attest that they're buying oil under 60. They also have to accept Russian insurance. Otherwise, if they're buying oil above that, which actually will lead some companies to probably look to not transact with Russia. So there's significant uncertainty what the ultimate impact will be and also what Russia responds to the price cap. They've threatened that any country that wants to abide by the price cap that they have no interest in selling to. Right now, there's a lot of uncertainty preceding the December 5th date. We've seen a front loading of a lot of cargoes. I think that's weighing on the market today. Well, where we'll be in several months will be a function of how many ships Russia can precursor, how many voters are willing to abide by the rules and regulations that are specified in the agreement over this weekend. And then ultimately, what happens in mid-February when there are constraints that are going to be imposed on their supply of refined products, particularly diesel to the market, because that could end up being one of those binding constraints on Russia. And their ability to sustain production will be their ability to ultimately export diesel. They export about 800000 barrels a day if they're unable to continue to move all that oil. It will force a backup of oil in the country and likely to shut in production. So we still have several months away to knowing these answers. And I think that's part of the reason why OPEC's over the weekend, you elected to have a cautious wait and see approach as they do not know the answer to that question as of yet. We expect that over time this will be negative pressure on Russian output. But the size and impact will ultimately not be known until we have more time and to see the data. Great. I do want to get your thoughts here on diesel prices, particularly here in the U.S., which remain elevated. And I am curious, even with the disruptions from Russia and the war in Ukraine, is there any sense here that there is anything outside of that, outside of Russian supply that could help maybe bring down prices other than just a collapse in demand? Well, certainly we have incremental new refiners coming on in the Middle East, for example, that are going to be able to export about 200000 barrels per day more diesel over the next few months. We have we have a potential change in Chinese policy that will likely facilitate extra diesel exports. One of the main reasons why diesel has been strong, in our opinion, is that China has restricted exports over the last 18 months, in part due to domestic policy. So I think if you look where a lot of this spare capacity has been globally, it has not been used to satiate the global demand. If we end up seeing an increase in exports from China, as we think that will happen over the coming months and we see incremental exports from the Middle East, I think that could help weigh on the on the diesel markets. Even without a big peace agreement or something that facilitates more Russian supplies. And Greg, I want to stick with China because, you know, you're talking a bit about the supply picture, but let's talk about demand. If the Chinese economy truly is reopening, finally emerging from these Covid lockdowns, or at least on a path to what does that mean for the global demand picture at this point? Well, we think China is roughly a million barrels per day off of trend currently, in part because they're locked down, so they end up coming back to the market and they end up reopening and you start seeing travel increase. You know, it's not going to be one day reopening, it's going to take some time. We think that that will be a major impulse for oil demand. You know, if they were to grow by a million barrels a day sequentially from here, which help just get back to trend, you know, that's 1 percent of global oil demand. That is roughly equivalent to the OPEC cut. We've seen over the last month since they announced their cut intentions two months ago, that would have a major positive catalyst in our mind for commodity prices. But oil as well.