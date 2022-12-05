Live on Bloomberg TV

Too Early to Tell Impact of Russian Oil Price Cap: Pimco

Greg Sharenow, Pimco commodities and real assets portfolio manager, says it's too early to know the full impact of Europe's deal to cap the price of Russian crude at $60 per barrel. He also talks about OPEC+ deciding to keep production unchanged and diesel prices. He's on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close,." (Source: Bloomberg)

