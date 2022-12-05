Tesla to Cut Production at Shanghai Factory

00:00

It's interesting, Seth, because in the month of November, Tesla had a record month for domestic deliveries, more than 100000 units. We're getting some sense if these reports are accurate, that they're looking at the near-term demand and pulling back. What's your read on this? Well, my my read is that, you know, they start off the quarter very well. If you look at the first two months of the quarter, they were they were selling at production based on the new expanded capacity at the Shanghai plant. Then you're seeing at the same time the new energy vehicle market in China is seen slowing sales growth due to potential macro headwinds. We could see a downturn next year, especially as subsidies fall off. But I think this is Tesla taking a look and saying we need to adjust production so we're not caught with a lot of excess inventory ending the year. I want to point out that we asked Tesla to comment on this Bloomberg report. They did not respond or comment on the report. Local media reports in China are coming out of China said that it was false. Even so, China is an interesting market set because there are many more domestic players offering many more models than perhaps here in the United States or in Europe. What kind of a lever can test their use for pricing when it comes to demand and getting some more demand built up in that market? So we've seen Tesla and other Chinese automakers cut prices in recent months as a way to try to spur demand. And I think that can happen. But, you know, when you look at it in China. They don't have the inherent competitive advantages that they do in the U.S. or Europe. They don't have their own charging network built out. They're not using their proprietary battery technology. So they don't have these technological advances to the extent that they do elsewhere. And so, you know, while they still are thought of as a reputable and I follow big name, they just don't have as big of a lead in China as they do elsewhere. And that's why we see a long term built growth in the Chinese market for Tesla. So is so interesting because when I first saw the headline, I thought, oh, boy. Here's another company being hit by supply chain issues being hit by the supply side, not the demand side. And therefore, to that end, House hasn't been able to ramp in Shanghai as it wanted to. What we'd like to see it remain committed to the space. I think we'll see them through May compared to Shanghai. It's a low cost of production for them and they use that factory to export elsewhere to Europe, to the rest of the markets, especially in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. So I think though they'll be producing, you know, that will be one of their key factories, even as they ramp up earlier and often to their long term growth plan. Talk to us about whether Shanghai can be more useful to them as an exporting hub more generally, or how much is this really to serve the local community, how much they ship across to Europe, to the US? Are they making sort of it from a perspective of profitability? Is it is it a good choice to be able to ship for Shanghai on a. I think it's a good choice because it's a lower cost of production. You know, the day China is still the largest auto market, so it's important to be there, be producing there and be able to manufacture in China to sell to the Chinese consumers. But Telstra also is trying to grow their presence throughout the rest of Asia. They're trying to grow in the Middle East and in Africa. And that Shanghai factory allows them to do so and then focus more on those markets even as they ramp up Berlin to serve the European market. Hang Seng, I wanted to get your take on slightly something different, which was the semi truck, a van which they held recently. And the reason it came to mind as I was looking in the investor deck from last quarter in the table of the different products produced in different parts of the world, you know, Shanghai is motor y modal three semi truck just in Reno, Nevada right now. And it got me thinking about how they manage all of this, prioritize resources, for example, with semi truck, particularly resources as it relates to batteries. Do you think that they can pull that off? I think they can because they produce different batteries based on the different factories as well. So when you look at, for example, the batteries in China are different than the new forty six ladies that are going to be producing for the sun truck for model lives in the U.S. and for the cyber truck. And so I think Texas Tech was very good at raw materials and inventory management. And I expect this to continue even as they start to make multiple different types of batteries throughout their entire company. I think overall, largely sets just talked to us about your perspective on China right now and the global supply chain and whether or not we are seeing companies decide that is less valuable, less desirable to be the. Well, yeah, I do think when we're looking at the electric vehicle supply chain, it is going to be important for a U.S. company to start decoupling a little bit from China because the Inflation Reduction Act requires companies, especially for batteries and their raw material sourcing to get them from the US or free trade agreement partners. So for a company like Tesla, I think it's important to almost have two separate supply chain, one focusing on the U.S. operations, one focusing on China, that that will allow them to, you know, maximize the incentives available to consumers and take advantage of those U.S. and Place Reduction Act subsidies.