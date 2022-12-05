Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Resigns

00:00

Why are we getting any sort of feeling of what's making them leave? So on the slack side today, one thing that a lot of folks are expecting is that Salesforce spent a lot of money on these acquisitions, right. Twenty six billion dollars for slack. And now it's working to integrate it further into its product portfolio. So it didn't say that we're getting rid of Stewart because of this, but we saw the same thing happen at Tableau, another mega acquisition. Much of their leadership has left in recent months. And I mean, three top executives leaving on the same day. This is restructuring. Brady, there is a lot of focus right now on software and cloud. Earlier today, we spoke to one of the CEOs at BlackRock. Just take a listen to how he sees this sector. You're seeing growth slow, but you're still seeing positive growth, particularly in software. And so I still think it's a very good sector. Obviously, there are pockets in the sector where valuations got out of whack and those have come down. And so I'm still optimistic on technology. What's how do you despair? So you just described that pretty much describes Salesforce, doesn't it? This is a company that is slow down on the top line. And Benioff has to prove now that he's going to change that somehow. There's an interesting debate right now between investors. Some people still want to see Salesforce be a growth company. They want to see them go make some big acquisitions. Keep that top line healthy. A lot of folks are saying you need to focus on the margins. You spent, you know, 50 billion on acquisitions in the last couple of years. You really need to boost those profits. So, I mean, they are in a tough spot even when you don't consider the fact they're losing some of the most famous talent. I mean, tweet went viral the other day on Twitter saying if you have Brett Taylor and your company, throw yourself in a volcano to keep him. I couldn't keep him interesting. And I think, therefore, that is why we hear from underground. But I can tell you, I think there is more pressure to prove that there is a bench that a bench of future leaders who can drive forth sort of organic growth. It can only be about one man and can't all be about many of one of the people that that step hop. One of the person who replaces Jeff Butterfield, for example. Yes. So the person replacing Stewart Butterfield is Lydia Dow Jones. She's a leader from that kind, of course, sales force products. And that, again, shows that they're trying to further integrate it into the wider sales force, the more traditional way of doing things. But truly, I mean, when Brent loved a lot of people, said Stuart Butler, Butterfield is the one who replaced them. People are saying, OK, great. And five days later, Stewart leaves. Right. I mean, it's not a good situation. That's good. Yeah.