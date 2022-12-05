Peterson Institute's Lovely on China Covid

00:00

Can we say that the organized process that we saw last week and of course, individual protests, isolated grassroots movements are not so unusual in China. But the scale was really something to be reckoned with last week. Can we say that that has meaningfully impacted how the leadership is handling Covid 0? Well, it's always a dangerous game to try to figure out what happens in other people's minds, especially the Chinese leadership, but it certainly appears that that is true. We are seeing dramatic changes. I just think about what you just reported about entropy require testing requirements for entry into public spaces is being lifted. That was a huge milestone here in the United States and in other places around the world. And so that is happening. And we know that that's going to lead to some communities spread. So the authorities are willing to have some community spread now to alleviate the pressure that's been building with people who are just fed up with the lockdowns. Fed up with a lot and it's very interesting because a lot of those signs that she said, you know, the chanting, we don't want PCR tests, we want freedom. Can you extrapolate this more broadly in the sense that I'm wondering if this means that a controlled form of civic resistance might actually be kind of forming? I guess a precedent for being over impact policymaking in China. Well, even in an authoritarian governments, there is a large role for the public. They have to sort of go along with what, you know, the authoritarian regime wants. And so it's never been the case that the Chinese leadership didn't in some sense try to take the pulse of the public and control the public. Hence the reason for clampdowns on the Internet. So I think we can say that it has influence this policy. We don't know to what extent. We also know that lockdowns, Covid lockdowns have been taking a a tough toll on the economy. The World Bank now predicts that Chinese GDP growth this year will be 2.8 percent. They may be lucky to squeak that out. And that surely has upset a lot of people, many of whom are suffering greatly because of the lockdown. So ordinary people, small business owners, the service sector in particular. Well, how about you spend all this time convincing people that, you know, they have to be locked down to prevent Covid from spreading and to survive? So, number one, how do you convince those people? Now it's time to come in out of the, you know, out of hiding and local governments as well, that they may be resistant and give the Beijing leaders a bit of a pushback. Yeah, I mean, 20, 20 hindsight is always there. But yes, in it, it looks like China has spent a lot of the last two years really making its task now more difficult by scaring people. You know, the virus was scary. It was very scary throughout the world. But it hasn't prepared people for opening. It certainly hasn't taken advantage of this time to do two very important things, which is to get those vaccination rates, especially among the elderly, much higher than they are now. And secondly, increase the capacity of hospitals to deal with what may be a coming surge. So they really haven't used the time in a way that suggested that they were on track for this opening and foreign investment. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Apple may be accelerating its plans to move some of its production out of China. But what about the the concerns on many levels of foreign investors may have? No. I think there is, you know, two levels, and on top of all the other concerns they had before we had Covid-19. One is of course, the lockdowns directly related to Covid-19. And what that has meant for their workers, for their firms, for their relationships with workers. The second is, of course, the dramatic increase in the control of personal movements. And that has to send chills to anyone who is involved in business activities in China. Mary, I keep going back to this idea of the tacit agreement between the public and the government in China, Russia, relatively unfettered level of economic freedom in improving standards of living. A lot of that has come into question after Covid 0. We know that even pre Covid the economy was slowing. We're looking at a normalized rate of slowing growth. Now the property sector is in despair and we know that with the reopening there will be fatalities. There will be strain on the healthcare system. So how does the leadership navigate this? Even with a consolidated level of power that she has? This is going to be very difficult. It's really hard to see board very far. There could be controls on information that is allowed to circulate about Covid deaths. That's one way they could buy to try to suppress information. The other is to really try to get boots on the ground right away, to build up the capacity they need to get those shots in the arm. We could see more dramatic mobilization of these these health workers who have spent such a lot of time disrupting normal economic activity, get them out there, putting out vaccines. We've already seen the absurd propaganda machine move into actually show that for young people, a common infection is not life threatening in general. So there's a lot of things that we could see happening right away. It will require the efforts by the local governments. And again, there's going to be this pull until there are people within the local governments who have certainly benefited from Covid lockdowns. Others, not so much. Economic activity has been hurt. That hurts tax revenue. That hurts local governments. So we're going to have to see how much the Chinese government in this current XI error can actually mobilize local authorities to carry out what needs to be done over the next couple of months. And there's always that risk of of over interpretation all the government's getting ahead of the central leadership. Right. I'm wondering, going forward, you take a look at, I guess one of the pressure points and maybe failures was the failure to bring in a foreign vaccine. Is there a lesson learned there in terms of the risk of greater decoupling from the rest of the world on other areas of investment, namely, of course, tech? Well, you know, this is such a special case, it's hard to extrapolate too far, but the move to indigenous technology has always had the risk of putting in place basically inferior technology or being able to keep up with the frontier. You know, we've had lots of examples in the past where companies closed their borders or placed high tariffs on things like information technology, automobile technology, because they wanted to grow domestic industries and they always lagged the international frontier, basically never became major exporters of those goods. So, yeah, I think there is a lesson here. It's one that we knew already in this case is particularly dire because clearly lives are at stake.