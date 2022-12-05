Oil Climbs as OPEC+ Holds Output Steady

00:00

Start off with the OPEC plus deliberations over the weekend. I'll call them as much deliberations because it was a very short online meeting. Just tell us more about how it went down. Are you it? Yes, it was a roughly a 20 minute meeting and it went as most analysts and traders expected, with OPEC plus agreeing to keep output steady. Now, that follows what they did in October, which was a big cut of 2 million barrels a day. There was some expectation, perhaps not in the last few days, but said two weeks ago that there would be another cut. And the fact that they didn't it is broadly positive for the big importers around the world, like the US. And I think the group has said that it can convene again at very short notice. If if it needs to react to any market developments. But for the time being, it's decided to hunker down in the words of one analyst, because it's got to see the effects of the sanctions, the extra sanctions on Russia that are kicking in today. And also what happens with China is reopening. I mean, those are the two key themes as we go into year end over the next three weeks or so. Which of the two is likely to reign supreme? And what are you hearing already from other sources about the impact either of them could have? Right now, it's clearly China that's driving the market. And that's that's the reason it's oil is up today. And, you know, well, markets are taking their cue from what what's what's happening in equities. And they're seeing the easing of of lockdowns in cities like Shanghai and seeing that as a sign of eventual an eventual full re-opening of China, which should be very bullish for oil demand in terms of Russia. The price cap was set in. The G7 price cap was set at sixteen dollars a barrel for Russia's most important grade euros. That's actually above what Russia is selling it at the moment. So the market pretty much expects that Russian flows will continue as normal. However, there's a big but because Russia could still react by cutting supplies if some buyers of its crude decide to implement that cut. So we haven't seen the full effects of that price cap yet. Are you seeing any signs of potential discord between Russia and other members of the ISE plus group? Because now with the price cap in effect for certain areas and certain grades and certain countries, you could argue maybe that the relationship's gonna be tested again. It could be. I don't think we're going to see that, though, for until next year. At the moment, there is strong, strong unity within within. Plus, it's very hard to see any any sort of sign of tension between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two de facto leaders and the the other members of OPEC. Plus, they don't like the idea of a price cap. They see it as a possible precedent for, you know, importers creating a bit of a buyer's cartel in future. So in some ways, they are standing behind Russia. But at the moment, no, we're not seeing we're not seeing signs of discord.