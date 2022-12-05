Nikko AM's Vail on Global Economy

00:00

I want to get this from you. Your view of how strong this wages number was or is what it means for the Fed in terms of setting that view. Not so positive on U.S. stocks, but more focus focused on Asia. Well, you're right, it's good, too. It's just one number and the Fed always says don't watch just one number, but it was a very big number. Zero point six is very rare for a monthly gain in average hourly earnings. And if you annualize the last three months, it's up at six percent rate, which is well beyond the Fed's tolerance level. So I think you're going to hear increasing hawkish language from the Fed for a while and that's going to keep rates high. In my view, I think the fixed income markets have overreacted and it's going to be a bit of a pressure on U.S. equities for the six months ahead at least. And you also think there's a lot of risk hanging over Europe. We can know that, you know, cold weather, the winter, the oil prices, et cetera. Asia in Asia, where are you looking? Well, Japan is of particular interest. It's been late in opening up and the streets are finally getting quite crowded. It's hard to believe that the fourth quarter will be very strong after a pretty disappointing third quarter. You've got auto production increasing. You've got the tourists coming in. And that's always a very high margin business. So we expect a good number for the fourth quarter, which will help support equity prices here. As for Korea, we're a little bit less optimistic. The tech hardware space specialty semiconductors looks challenged for a while longer. I mean, you always have to invest six to nine months ahead of the tech cycle, but it's very hard to read this time, especially because the crypto boom that supported demand is faltering greatly. It's interesting you talk about crypto, because as we await to kind of see the full play out as to what happens post FTSE X, do you still see opportunities in that space or has it been dealt a rather existential hit in terms of mainstream credibility and investors? Well, yes, I think everyone is going to be quite shy to return to that space with the due diligence that was not done correctly, it was really pretty surprising and not that I knew any better, but it it surprised everyone that a lot of the wisest heads in institutional investing world were caught unaware on this. And so I think everybody is going to be a bit shy in terms of throwing money back into the sector. That will, in fact, in fact, I guess you could say, affect many different players in that space, including tech hardware, as I said, but also advertisers. Advertisers like Google and the social media used to rely quite a lot on crypto advertisements and that's obviously already decreased a lot and could fall further. Is the China rebound now on firmer footing as we get some concrete measures from policymakers that show pretty clearly that they are headed for a managed reopening next year? Well, yes, let's hope it's managed well by Mother Nature or what not. I mean, it's very hard to predict what's going to happen is probably a good thing that they are opening up once again. They're taking some risk. It was really an untenable situation that they had before. And it's going to be volatile going ahead. But it's probably the right thing to do. And that's a bright spot really in the intermediate term for the global economy. It might be a bit choppy in the first few months through the winter, through the Chinese New Year. But after that, it should really help the global economy quite a bit. Just have to ask you about the yen. If the U.S. is looking to maybe higher terminal rate, keeping rates higher for longer if the dollar continues to weaken. Is this good news for the yen and how how much stronger could you expect it to get going into next year? What doesn't sell you any market is paying a lot of attention to the Fed being got fixed income rallying, yields falling. You've got the yen rising again along with that trend. So it is sort of surprising to me and I'm not an expert in foreign exchange. I don't know really anyone who's perfect at it. That's for sure. But it's certainly heartening for the officials here. Inflation was getting to be a real problem politically and economically and for the Bank of Japan. And so the fact that it's back to around 135 is a great relief to Japan and and the inflationary worries here. I will say it probably won't continue appreciating very much further. I wouldn't think I think you'd probably be in sort of arrange trade for the next three to six months because you don't see a very strong reason for the yen to strengthen a lot further because of this interest rate differential will will remain.