Liquidity Crisis Calls ‘A Little Bit Premature’: CreditSights’s Cisar

Winnie Cisar, global head of credit strategy at Creditsights, says credit markets have to “throw out the playbook of prior hiking cycles” as there is still a lot of cash in the system and examines how different types of recession can impact credit spreads on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” (Source: Bloomberg)

