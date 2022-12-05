Liquidity Crisis Calls ‘A Little Bit Premature’: CreditSights’s Cisar

00:00

When somebody tells you fancy, whatever their angle is in the street that we're heading for a liquidity crisis or a liquidity tension. How do you respond to that? Well, the way I would respond to it is look at what credit spreads have done this year. They have been as volatile as they've ever been. Even more volatile than in 2009, which indicates to me that we've already seen a pretty big drawdown in liquidity. Now, the big fly there is that we have never seen central banks pumped so much liquidity into a system before. So to say that we've already drawn it down, we're headed into a liquidity crisis, I think is a little bit premature. You have to throw at the playbook of prior credit cycles and look forward to, you know, where. Is there still cash? Corporate balance sheets? Money market funds? Reverse repo? There's a lot of cash necessary to move after your article. Joshua's article is a single sentence like paragraph 42 or whatever it says. The solution is they're going to want more cash. Also, money isn't free anymore. Are you going to see essentially a global cash call within leveraged transactions? Because the way the math works out, you got to put more cash in. Well, I think that we've already seen that to an extent, even post GFC. There's been a push to have more cash in transactions in general just from kind of a credit fundamentals standpoint. We've also seen that from corporate balance sheets. They've just been higher cash balances run rate for the past really 10 to 12 years. And that dynamic really amplified during the height of Covid during the kind of cashing up that we saw. And then from an investor perspective, what we're hearing from clients is we're in cash, 20 percent cash. I mean, that cash has to go somewhere at some point. So when people start to think about the appropriate level of credit spreads in a recession, did they need to rethink how wide we could go relative to previous downturns? I do think so. And I think that the type of recession really matters. What are we talking about? Balance sheet, recession, stagflation, recession, hard landing recession. The different spread outcomes are very different in each type of those recessions. Hard landing, clearly a liquidity crisis, spreads are gapping the widest level stagflation. They kind of remain near elevated levels, call it 200 basis points and IGT, maybe five to 700 basis points and high yield a balance sheet recession. That's a little bit trickier because that's gonna be a little bit more idiosyncratic, see much dispersion across the market. So why risk the risk and ask this question? Because we've gone over this a few times. If we're unwinding 10 years of easy money, are we just going to say that finishes with 500 basis points spread, widening, gone how you spreads 500 basis points? Why does that 8, you blow up a decade's worth of stimulus and that's what you've got. It's really tricky right now. I think that what we've seen is a lot of cash going into the world of private credit, direct lending, leverage loans. Those asset classes tend to be a little bit less liquid, which means you don't see the type of reactivity in terms of valuations that you've seen in, say, the investment grade market this year. So what we're looking at is the high yield triple C market has become very dislocated from the rest of the high yield market. I think that's kind of the critical point where you're seeing the tightening of financial conditions really wreak havoc on spreads and the nice kind of compression that we've seen. Triple C's have been kind of left out in the cold the recent past few weeks. Let's go to the wheelhouse to criticize, though, which is okay, there's going to be spread dynamic worse Bramo Lisa Abramowicz, which is a three day weekends to close out the year. There's this dynamic in the spread market and you're assuming that there's no defaults. Know, I think in Marty Fridson 101 no rising defaults, whatever to my theme, which is the great zombie roll up of next year is year. It's a credit size world gonna clear. Are there going to be troubled companies, troubled institutions? Just clear whether visibly or less visibly? Yeah, absolutely. So we're seeing some really interesting pockets of risk really become very apparent. And give us an example of I want a tangible credit size example of this. How, given we all share is a great example. There are two very highly levered large companies, Community Health and Bausch in the healthcare space and high yield. And the next 12 months are going to be absolutely pivotal for those two companies. They could likely contribute to a higher default rate or also they could kind of fly by the skin of their teeth. Okay. But this is really this is the need to agree to when he sees are we're going to do it right now without any aspersion on these two wonderful companies. The bottom line is they've got to restructure their debt. Right. The bottom line is that at current kind of operating profiles, yes, there's there needs to be some little restructuring to do that. And what is the constraints that they faced? So the constraints are the reality that both of these companies have been kind of long term challenges in the credit market. So investors are very familiar with the companies, the profiles, the management teams, all of these things. Now, they kind of beauty of it all is at kind of higher levels, private equity, private credit, their lenders ever want to go. My grandma would never do that. But if. If they go out and they go to a new investor, private equity, they want an equity kicker to make that get to 2024, 2027. That is reality.