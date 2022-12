00:00

IT SEEMS ONCE AGAIN THE SESSION SENTIMENT IS LIFTED BY CHINA REOPENING. THAT'S NOT REALLY FILTERING THROUGH THE GLOBAL AREA. KAILEY: COVID ZERO POLICY IS STARTING TO EASE. THAT SENT STOCKS UP MUCH HIGHER OVERNIGHT. THIS INDEX IS UP A LITTLE MORE THAN 1%. THE OUTSIZE MOVES COME IN FROM CHINESE EQUITIES THAT ARE LISTED IN HONG KONG. THE ENTERPRISE INDEX WAS UP 5%. TECH STOCKS ARE UP 5.3 PERCENT. THAT'S THE HIGHEST SINCE AUGUST. THE CHINESE CURRENCY IS THE STRONGEST IN SEPTEMBER, BREAKING BELOW THE SEVEN DOLLAR IN ABOUT THREE MONTHS. THEN IN THE COMMODITY COMPLEX, YOU SEE SOME GAINS SPURRED BY THE FACT THAT CHINESE REOPENING DEMANDS OPTIMISM AROUND THE DEMAND STORY. THAT IS UP 2%. WE ARE TRAINING $108, THE HIGHEST LEVEL GOING BACK TO AUGUST. MATT: FUTURES ARE DOWN. YOU WOULD THINK THIS STORY WOULD SPUR BULLISHNESS AROUND THE WORLD. IT HASN'T HERE. EQUITIES INVESTORS IN FUTURES RIGHT NOW ARE FOCUSED MORE ON THE FED RATE PATH THAN THEY ARE ON THE POSSIBLE DEMAND THAT WE CREATED BY THE REOPENING IN CHINA. WE HAVE A DROP HERE. WE DIDN'T HAVE A BIG DROP ON FRIDAY. IT SEEMS LIKE INVESTORS ARE REASSESSING WHAT THEY THOUGHT OF THE JOBS NUMBER ON FRIDAY. LARRY SUMMERS AND A NUMBER OF OTHERS CALL FOR HIGHER RATES IN THE MARKET IS PRICING AND. THAT'S WHAT COULD BE HAPPENING. THE 10 YEAR YIELD IS UP A LITTLE BIT. THERE ARE A LOT OF STRATEGISTS SAYING WE ARE GOING TO GO TO A FED RATE OF MORE THAN 5%. WE TO BE HIGHER THAN 350. THE CHINA DEMAND IS COMING IN. RISING ABOUT 1.8% RIGHT NOW, BRENT IS RISING AS WELL. WE HAVE OTHER OIL STORIES, WHAT OPEC IS PLANNING TO DO, WHAT THE RUSSIANS THINK ABOUT THE EUROPEAN OIL CAP, WHICH HAS BEEN SET AT A HIGHER LEVEL THAN THEY ARE PAYING FOR OIL RIGHT NOW. BITCOIN AT RIGHT NOW IS UP A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN 1%. BACK UP ABOVE THE $17,000 LEVEL AFTER THE TERRIBLE MONTH THAT NOVEMBER WAS FOUR CENTRALIZED EXCHANGES. IT DOESN'T LOOK LIKE IT HIT THE UNDERLYING ASSET TOO HARD. ANNA: WE WILL GET MORE ON THE BITCOIN STORY LATER IN THE PROGRAM. THIS IS WHAT WE SEE FOR EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS, A MIXED PICTURE FOR MOST OF THESE MARKETS. THE LONDON MARKET PROVES ITSELF MORE RESILIENT BECAUSE OF BASIC RESOURCE STOCKS GOING HIGHER. OIL PRICES ARE HIGHER. THAT POINTS TO THE NEGATIVE FOR YEAR. IF THE CHINA REOPENING STORY IS GOING TO LEAD TO HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES, THIS IS NOT A GREAT TIME FOR EUROPE. THE GAS STORY HAS BEEN DEPENDENT ON THE WEATHER. BRENT CRUDE $87. THERE IS SO MUCH GOING ON HERE. OPEC NOT CHANGING THEIR OUTPUT PLANS. THERE IS A LOT TO TALK ABOUT. THERE IS THE OPENING IN CHINA. THAT IS THE BIGGEST DRIVER OF OIL PRICES. THIS IS THE GAS PRICE, UP 3%. I PUT THIS IN AS AN EXCUSE. THE GOVERNMENT OF GERMANY HAS SIGNED A GAP IN IT -- A DOCUMENT. THIS IS INTERESTING POLITICALLY. GERMANY IS SETTING ITSELF APART AND DOING A DEAL. IT'S INTERESTING IN TERM OF THE MARKETING DYNAMICS. I PUT THIS IN BECAUSE THE CEO IS LEAVING. THE STOCK IS DOWN 44% DURING HIS TENURE. HE IS GOING TO BE LEAVING THAT BUSINESS. THIS IS TO DO WITH WHETHER WE MIGHT SEE FURTHER INVESTMENT IN SAUDI ARABIA. IT IS BEING TALKED ABOUT ANOTHER MEDIA. THAT IS PUSHING THE SHARE PRICE HIGHER. ANNA: SAUDI ARABIA IS TAKING A STAKE IN THE BANK. THE QUESTION IS WHETHER OR NOT MBS IS GOING TO INVEST DIRECTLY IN THE RIG AT THAT GETS SPUN OFF. LET'S GET BACK TO THE CHINA STORY. IT APPEARS TO BE SHIFTING AWAY FROM THE STRICT COVID ZERO POLICY. THIS WEEKEND, TESTING REQUIREMENTS WERE EASED IN A NUMBER OF MAJOR CITIES. TOM MACKENZIE JOINS US. WHAT CHANGES HAVE WE ACTUALLY SEEN SINCE THESE PROTESTS TOOK PLACE? TOM: I THINK YOU'RE RIGHT TO FOCUS ON THE PROTESTS. THAT OUT POINT OF ANGER WE SOUGHT LAST WEEKEND AS APPEARED TO MOVE THE DIAL. TO PUT IN PLACE OF REAL CHANGES, THEY HAVEN'T COMPLETELY GIVEN UP ON COVID ZERO YET. ENTERING SHOPPING MALLS, YOU DON'T NEED TO PROVE YOU HAD A COVID TEST. THEY BEEN REMOVING THE FACILITIES IN SOME OF THESE KEY CITIES. IT'S WORTH POINTING OUT THERE ARE MAJOR PARTS OF THE ECONOMY THAT ARE CLOSED OFF. THERE IS STILL A CLOSED-LOOP SYSTEM, FACTORIES LET TESLA ARE PRODUCING CARS IN SHANGHAI. THE MARKETS HAVE REACTED TO THAT. GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS A REMOVAL OF THESE RESTRICTIONS BY APRIL NEXT YEAR. MATT: THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT THE SECOND QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR FOR THE LIFTING OF THE COVID ZERO MEASURES. WHAT IS STOPPING CHINA FROM REOPENING MORE QUICKLY? TOM: NOT ALLOWING THE IMPORT OF MRNA VACCINE. WE KNOW THEY ARE SO EFFICIENT AND PRODUCING THE DEATH RATES. THOSE BEEN BLOCKED SO FAR. WE WILL SEE IF THAT CHANGES. THE LOW VACCINATION RATE IN THE OLDER POPULATION, THAT IS A FACTOR AS WELL. THEY NEED TO ASSURE THAT THE SYSTEM IS READY FOR AN UPTICK IN INFECTIONS. THERE IS A POLITBURO MEETING. IT'S BEEN REPORTED FROM OTHER SUGGESTING WE MAY GET ADDITIONAL MEASURES WEDNESDAY. WATCH FOR THAT IN TERMS OF FURTHER CONCRETE MEASURES ON COVID ZERO. ANNA: WE WILL LOOK FOR THE LATEST. CHINA'S REOPENING IS PUSHING OIL PRICES HIGHER. I SPOKE WITH THE COFOUNDER EARLIER ON HER PREDICTIONS FOR OIL IN THE NEXT YEAR. > > LAST WEEK, YOU'VE SEEN 17 MILLION ACROSS THE AREA. EUROPE AND THE U.S. ARE ALREADY WITH DOWN NUMBERS. CHINA AND ASIA ARE PICKING UP. THIS WILL CREATE A BIGGER DEFICIT. THERE IS SOME VOLATILITY. ANNA: THE EDITOR FOR ENERGY JOINS US NOW. IT'S GOOD TO SEE YOU. HOW DOES THE COVID OUTCOME SET US UP FOR A RALLY IN OIL PRICES? > > THAT IS THE MAIN DRIVER. WHAT WE'VE SEEN -- MATT: IT LOOKS LIKE WE ARE HAVING DIFFICULTY THERE IN TERMS OF THE AUDIO. WE ARE GOING TO TRY TO HOOK THAT UP AGAIN TO GET BACK TO HIM. I WANT TO GET TO THE CREDIT SUISSE STORY ANNA MENTIONED. THE CROWN PRINCE MBS IS INVESTING IN THE INVESTMENT BANK. OUR SWISS BANK REPORTER JOINS US NOW WITH THE DETAILS. IT DOESN'T SEEM AS THOUGH CREDIT SUISSE REALLY HAS A PROBLEM WITH MBS AND HIS MONEY IN TERMS OF INVESTING IN CSFB. > > NOT NECESSARILY. THEY HAVE COME OUT AND SAID THEY WELCOME DIVERSE INVESTORS ACROSS THE GLOBE. THEY DO HAVE A BROAD BASE OF INVESTORS. IT'S NOT NECESSARILY PROBLEMATIC FOR THEM. I DO UNDERSTAND THAT PEOPLE HAVE RAISED THE ANGLE TO IT. THEY ARE LOOKING FOR STRONG BANKERS WITH MONEY. THE SAUDI'S ARE PROVIDING THAT. KAILEY: WHO ARE THE OTHER POTENTIAL INVESTORS? > > THAT'S THE TRICKY QUESTION. THERE ARE TWO THINGS KNOWING ON. WE HAVE CAPITAL RATE WHICH COMES TO AN END OF THE WEEK. WE WILL SEE SOME OF THE KEY INVESTORS. THEY WILL BE REAPPEARING AS LARGE STAKEHOLDERS. THE SEPARATE PART IS THE CREDIT SUISSE. THEY ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW THEY GOING TO CARVE THIS OUT AND WHAT KIND OF EQUITY THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE. CREDIT SUISSE WANTS TO KEEP A SIGNIFICANT STAKE IN THE BUSINESS. THEY WANT TO CREATE A PARTNERSHIP MODEL. YOU WILL SEE MICHAEL KLEIN COME ON AS CEO. YOU MIGHT TAKE A STAKE. OTHERS WILL TAKE SOME STEAK WITH THE EQUITY PARTNERSHIP. THEY ARE LOOKING FOR THE OUTSIDE CAPITAL, FROM THE LEVERAGE FINANCE BUSINESS. YOU MIGHT SEE ANY NUMBER OF INSTITUTIONAL PLAYERS COME INTO PLAY. WE DID SEE APOLLO AND A NUMBER OF BANKS LOOK AT THE PRODUCT GROUP. THERE IS APPETITE OUT THERE FOR CREDIT SUISSE. IT'S GOING TO TAKE A BIT OF TIME. ANNA: THE MARKET IS PRICING THAT IN. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. THAT'S THE LATEST ON AT CREDIT SUISSE. LET'S GET BACK TO THE OIL STORY. YOU WERE TELLING US ABOUT HOW REOPENING IN CHINA IS GOING TO IMPACT OIL PRICES. THIS WAS GOING TO BE THE GUIDING FACTOR EARLY NEXT YEAR. > > YES. IT'S THE GUIDING FACTOR AT RIGHT NOW WITH OIL PRICES RISING SLIGHTLY TODAY AND INTO NEXT YEAR'S WELL. THIS IS SOMETHING THEY WERE LOOKING FOR, THIS REOPENING OF CHINA THAT COULD LEAD TO A BIG RISE. ANYTHING AROUND 2 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY. IF CHINA IS INTENT ON REOPENING QUICKLY AND OIL TRADERS THINK THE SIGNALS FROM THE LAST WEEK OR SO SUGGEST THAT, THAT COULD PUT MORE PRESSURE ON OIL PRICES GIVEN HOW TIGHT WE ARE. THE SUPPRESSION OF OIL DEMAND IN CHINA BECAUSE OF COVID ZERO HAS REALLY WEIGHED ON THE CRUDE PRICES. KAILEY: SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA START TODAY. WE JUST HEARD FROM THE KREMLIN THAT RUSSIA IS PREPARING ITS RESPONSE TO THE OIL PRICE CAP. DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA WHAT THAT RESPONSE COULD LOOK LIKE? > > WE HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE. EVEN RUSSIA ITSELF WILL BE RUSH -- WAITING TO SEE HOW THE EFFECT WILL BE ON ITS EXPORTS. RUSSIA DOESN'T KNOW. THESE SANCTIONS ARE PRETTY MUCH UNPRECEDENTED IN THE OIL MARKET. RUSSIA HAS SAID IT CLEARLY THAT IT IS PREPARED TO CUT PRODUCTION AND CUT EXPORTS IF BUYERS ARE TRYING TO IMPOSE THIS PRICE CAP. THE GOOD THING FOR THE GLOBAL MARKET, ESPECIALLY OIL IMPORTS, THE CURRENT -- CAP HAS BEEN SET BELOW THE MAIN GRADE. THERE ARE ANALYSTS OUT THERE WHO THINK IT WILL BE BUSINESS AS USUAL. THE JURY IS STILL OUT. ONE BIG THING TO WATCH IS WHAT HAPPENS WITH RUSSIA'S EXPORTS FROM THE EAST, THEY GO TO ASIA. THOSE COULD BE DISRUPTED. > > PAUL WALLACE, THANK YOU SO MUCH. THANKS FOR BEARING WITH US THROUGH THOSE TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES. LET'S GET BACK TO THE U.S. MARKET. A LOT OF THIS TIES BACK TO THE CHINA STORY. THE OPTIMISM AROUND THE REOPENING OF THAT ECONOMY, THAT LIFTED SHARES IN THE ASIAN SESSION IT'S DOING THE SAME THING IN THE PREMARKET SESSION. ALIBABA AND BAIDU ARE HIGHER TO THE TUNE OF 5% PLUS IN PREMARKET TRADING. YOU HAVE THE READTHROUGH IN SOME CASINO OPERATORS AT HAVE BIG REVENUE EXPOSURE TO MACAU. THEY ARE ALL HIGHER TO THE TUNE OF 4%. THE IDEA BEING THAT IF YOU HAVE EASING OF COVID RESTRICTIONS, MORE TRAVELERS FROM THE MAINLAND CAN MAKE IT TO MACAU. STOCKS MOVING LOWER TODAY AND JUST UNDERPERFORMING, LARGE CAP TECHNOLOGY. THEY ARE DOWN IN THE BALLPARK OF 0.5%.