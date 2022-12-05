ECB’s Makhlouf Says Half-Point Hike Likely in December

00:00

Governor, what is the biggest challenge that Christine Lagarde has just in the coming 90 days? For Christine and the thank you for having me. Firstly, and thank you for describing me as the most interesting person, but that's for a separate discussion. I am Christine and all the members of the Governing Council how facing the sorts of challenges that I think many people across Europe, if not the world, are facing, which is dealing with some extreme uncertainty. I know we've been talking about that for a while, but the combination of the recovery from the pandemic, the supply chain problems, suddenly had the news about China that I've just heard you talk about the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine and so on. We have a constellation of health issues that we have to navigate through to arrive at the right monetary policy for the euro area. So it's a challenge given one of the great challenges and I would note Ireland's leadership in growth for whatever reason is debatable. But the fact is it's been a growth engine. Everything's said and done. Governor, one of the distinctions here is a belief in the strength of technology, the nominal GDP of America versus a lesser nominal GDP in Europe. Do you push against said to you say we under estimate the potential of European growth forward? I absolutely do. I think the potential there is huge. It's already a very, very big economy and it's ambitious for itself. So I think technology is going to be a critical platform for the future. You know, digitalization, climate change and demography are the big economic transitions that we're all going through right now. Nothing. Europe is has the potential to be at the head of all of those. Actually, let's talk about the reality. The decision, Governor, that you face on December 15th. Can I just start with your base case? Does it include a recession in the eurozone economy now? I haven't seen the ECB staff's forecasts, which what we're going to see next week. But my own my own view is that we're likely to see the euro area in a technical recession. I suspect that Q4 this year, the one that we're in now, we'll see a very slightly negative GDP number and we're likely to see that for Q1 next year. On the other hand, my expectation is we're not going to see 2023 as a year full from recession. Coming up with that in mind, how does that influence your view of how much tightening we ultimately need? Well, I in my view, you know, we start the normalization of interest rates. People have forgotten that back in June, we were in negative territory and we're definitely not there now. But I also think that next week when we meet, I think a 50 basis point increase is the sort of floor that we should be discussing. I expect us to go there. But I don't expect us to end that. I do expect this to continue to in future meetings. And I don't know how far you would push that. I was about to say how far I mean, how far I will push. That will very much depend on the data and seeing what the projections are telling us, saying what the latest data are telling us. But I think in my view, it's pretty clear that with inflation running at 10 percent, our target at 2 percent, core inflation at 5, I think it's pretty clear that next week's decision won't be the last increase that we make. Interest rate policy. Only one part of this, of course. We've also got to talk about the unwind of the balance sheet. Can you update us on how discussions are going, how your thoughts are evolving and what we should be doing with the balance sheet that larger the ECB and how you would prefer to unwind debt? I mean, my. Well, firstly, my preference is to unwind it. I think the reasons for having it in the first place is a very long period of low rates and the risk of deflation, though those reasons are gone. So we now need to look to unwind it. My view is that it needs to be done cautiously and carefully and predictably. So my preference would be for us to start slowly, leave ourselves a room for accelerating if we feel it's warranted, but to do it in that order. I don't expect I expect us to set out at all to agree the next week's meeting, a set of principles which the president was for, for widening the balance sheet down, which the president will announce. I don't expect anything to start until next year. My own preference would be something towards the end of Q1, beginning of Q2. Governor Sanford, is your experience in Brazil and where there's been a real idea of rules of the road in central banking? I think they've provided decades of leadership on that. Olivier Blanchard and others are talking about a set above 2 percent in America. Combining your New Zealand experience with the idea that we may not bring inflation down to the comfort level, the anchored level of decades of theory. Can we live in America or in Europe with a higher inflation set? Let's use America as an example of near 3 percent. Can we live with that? Can there be a permanence to that? Well, at the ECB, we had a review of our strategy. The Fed did before us, one which we concluded last July 21, and we concluded that 2 percent inflation should be the target that we focus on and aim for. There's been no discussion within the Governing Council as to whether or not that target should be changed. Not an expected to not should remain our focus. On the other hand, I am interested in the debates that academics are having and it's been interesting to observe. Part of this is about in my view, anyway, part of this is about communication. So in New Zealand, the target was actually a range between 1 to 3 percent with the midpoint being right. So it's about how you communicate and then explain what you do. The ECB is absolutely focused on 2 percent in the medium term. Is England communicating in the World Cup? I think I think the English team got an excellent chance to win the World Cup. One of the challenges, as you mentioned, Christine Legarde has to maneuver over the coming weeks is making sure that all the members of the governing council who are supporting different teams can be managed appropriately.