Bridgewater’s Patterson Sees ‘Structural’ Market Changes Ahead

00:00

Rebecca, without getting into the nitty gritty of Bridgewater, what were the challenges you faced in the last 90 days? Well, we take views that are usually six to 18 months out. And so as we're looking at the world, we continue to be quite cautious on assets. We think that the market is discounting Goldilocks, that the Fed is going to be able to start easing in the second half of next year without any material hit to earnings and only a very moderate slowdown in the economy. And we just don't think that adds up. And so as we've seen this bear market rally in recent months, the market responding to increase hope that the federal pause and then start actually cutting rates next year. We have seen growth assets, risky assets performing well, but we still believe that as we go into 2023, while there is going to be this tug of war, how much will the Fed accept inflation versus force inflation to its target? How much growth pain will we get? We continue to believe that there is another shoe that has to drop and that is the economy. It's resilient today still with the exception of housing. But we think the Fed is going to have to push demand lower to get that wage inflation down. Right. And they're not likely to ease next year. Rebecca, your years at J.P. Morgan. Bessemer now with Bridgewater. Tell us about the dollar. Is the litmus paper of the system suddenly weak dollar? Did that diminish the Bridgewater total return and lead to those quarterly losses? And what does a weaker dollar signal now? Well, the dollar, as you said, has been giving up a lot of its gains from earlier this year and in the last year or so, we think as long as liquidity conditions remain tight. And remember, the Fed is still raising rates. They may slow the pace, but they're still raising rates. And we've got quantitative tightening, which is double the pace of what we saw in 2018. Plus, we have rate hikes going globally with the exception of maybe Japan, China. And so these tightening liquidity conditions tend to support the dollar, the dollar as the world's funding currency. So, yes, you've seen this sell off, this technicals, profit taking, if you will, on the dollar in recent months. But we don't think we've seen a major dollar top along the lines of what we saw in 1970. Eighty five the early 2000s. Maybe we're going to be in a bit more of a range over the coming months as we play through this tug of war of China reopening and the central banks, how much will they tighten? But we don't think we've seen a sustained turn yet. Rebecca, what you have the terminal right at the Fed Reserve? Well, we're not trying to predict specific numbers for the stock market or the Fed funds. We're trying to understand the degree of pressures on the economy. That's going to translate into market outcomes. But certainly if we need to see wage inflation, which by the Atlanta Fed's measure is still running well over 6 percent. If we need to get that down two or three percentage points to get U.S. inflation closer to the Fed's target, then I think we're going to see the Fed going at least to 5 percent on the Fed funds with a probability that's not not de minimus that they may have to go higher. The trick is if they get to the spring some time and maybe pause to give time for Fed hiking so far to play through the economy, maybe inflation comes down to 3 4 percent. But if the Fed's not happy with that, then they may have to do an additional round of tightening. And we saw that before in the 1970s and early 80s. You needed three rounds of tightening for the Fed to actually get inflation under control. The market absolutely is not discounting that possibility. We're not saying it's our base case, but it's certainly a risk that we think is is something people should consider. Your base case sounds like five. Is that fair? From what I just heard, that five fair. I think I think five is certainly plausible and it is very possible we could go higher than that. So 5, the base case, that's largely what's been priced in the market for quite a while, largely expecting the Federal Reserve to put that in their projections next week. Rebecca, think a lot of people might sit here and say, well, that's priced. We're done with that. And to get that extra like us dollar strength, I need something else. And Rebecca, I guess the question is, what is it in your base case that delivers that something else? I try not to interrupt you. I'm dying to answer the question. It's easy. What's not priced is the Fed going high and holding the markets, anticipating right now that we get significant rate cuts starting in the second half of next year. And we think without severe economic weakness to justify that, we're going to get the Fed pausing but not cutting. And so as that is changed and what the discounted what the market is discounting, we think that could add layers to the dollar. Again, don't forget, we're not talking about an end of quantitative tightening or rate hikes around the world as well. I just want to point out Ms. Patterson never is dying to interrupt me. It's only you. She is dying. Do you think that's what you think that is? You know, I don't know. I'm just saying. It goes to my father was a good response about the persistence of the Fed staying there and hard. I think this is a shame, Mark, against this view that we get these rate cuts from the rest of us. It's time to move back. And I remember when you made a six month call, if you were really, you know, an 18 month call Wall Street. Now, we got we're gonna pivot in January in the fourth week of February. We're going to pivot again. And then by the first week of April, we're going to do this, this, this. Forget about it. Rebecca Cash is trash. What is the value of cash to our listeners and viewers in the two thousand twenty three? Well, what's so interesting, Tom, is that we're really seeing the market move into a new paradigm. We haven't had short term rates this high in a very long time. And so it is interesting to think about how our investors are going to position for the next decade versus the last decade. The last decade was all about low and stable inflation, low macro volatility, low commodity prices. And now if we're in a regime where there's more uncertainty around the level of inflation, more uncertainty around where where interest rates should settle, what's the right portfolio to construct? Should you stay overweight, the U.S., should you stay overweight tech? And how much private assets should you have in your portfolio? We think there's some tectonic plates that are shifting right now and assuming that they can be sustained and we think there's a real chance they can. I think we're gonna get a lot of more structural, bigger market changes. Portfolio allocation changes in the year two ahead as people realize this is a different world we're moving into. Not that inflation is going to settle at 4 or 5, but it certainly could settle higher than where it's been with rates higher than they've been as well. Got to squeeze this in. This is great. Rebecca, just one final question. What's the biggest change that you're expecting that so far, the conversations that you're having with clients that pushing back on still? What's the number one change you think we're gonna see? Well, I think the structural change is inflation. I think the cyclical change, the biggest thing to watch for 2023 is growth. I think we're going to have to see growth weaker for central banks to hit their targets. And that's not yet reflected in earnings.