Bridgewater’s Patterson Sees ‘Structural’ Market Changes Ahead

More From Bloomberg Surveillance
- 05:10
Liquidity Crisis Calls ‘A Little Bit Premature’: CreditSights’s Cisar
- 07:30
ECB’s Makhlouf Says Half-Point Hike Likely in December
- 02:20:28
'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' Full Show 12/02/2022
- 01:52
Jobs Report Shows No Fed Impact: BlackRock's Rosenberg
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.