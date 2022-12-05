Beyond the Bell 12/05/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Michael Bloomberg Comprehensive Cross Platform Coverage of the US market closed doors right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick alongside Katie Greifeld. We're counting down to the closing bell. And here to help take us Beyond the Bell, it's our global simulcast with Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Welcome to our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio, as well as on YouTube. And quick take, Carol, NSDAP down about one point seven percent. Nasdaq Composite down about 2 percent in the Russell now down almost 3. Yeah, really no place to hide in this market environment. What's interesting is the worst performing major industry group in the S & P 500. There are 11 at the bottom of the pack energy, which we know has continued to outperform, outperform, still outperforming for the year. But nonetheless, investors even running from that space. We know there's geopolitical reasons why. Among other factors, concerns about over Europe in terms of energy supplies. That group, though, down almost 3 percent. We just spoke to Rick Pitcairn, chief investment officer at the Pitcairn Family Office, who said that this is an opportunity over the next six months that if you've got cash on the sidelines and you're having a long term time horizon to get in there, he said. Not broadly speaking, though, he did say to avoid those high flying tech companies that really excelled in 2019, 2020, 2021, he said it's going to take longer for those types of companies to recover in a higher rate environment. Well, we were just talking to Laurie Hein over at State Street Global Advisors. She's still overweight cash. I thought that was such an interesting conversation. Coming out of the fixed income portion of the portfolio, though, remain not necessarily from equities. Yeah. And I think that really gets to the idea here that while there are bargains to be found, a lot of people do think we're into a recession next year. We're in for a prolonged economic downturn. So is it too early, I guess, to deploy that cash? I guess it depends on what you're investing in and who your clients are. That's for today. Here, we'll walk you through the numbers really quickly here. A Dow Jones Industrial Average gonna finish the day down by about one point four percent. The Nasdaq down almost 2 percent. We'll call about one point nine as we wait for these numbers to settle abroad. They sell off in the S & P 500, though, with only about 30 stocks in the green. The rest in the red down about 73 points or one point eight percent here on the day. And the biggest laggard of the day, at least among the major indices that belongs to the Russell 2000, Carol, down about 2.8 percent. Those small caps taking a beating as well. If you look at the S & P 500, 472 names to the downside. Take a look at the Nasdaq 100, Katie, and had 97 names losing ground. So again, speaks to investors really selling out of almost just about everything today. Well, I don't have any better news when we look at the industry groups. It is all red. I dressed accordingly. All 24 groups lower right now. At the bottom, you have autos. A lot of that is Tesla, that big fall that we saw there up at the top. It's utilities being the least bad. I'm not sure how to phrase that. But in any case, utilities still off by about six tenths of a percent Carol. Just broad based selling. All right. So let's get to some of the gainers. I did find some songs. Yeah, I did. And they actually held onto their gains. So MGM Resorts International was up more than 4 percent at a time today, finishing the day just shy of a 2 percent gain. But nonetheless, among your top gainers in the S & P 500 truest, upgrading the casino operator to buy from hold and amid renewed optimism on China reopening. And that's why you saw this name moving higher. Keep in mind, last week we did get some headline news out of Macao and 2022. Gaming revenue on track to be the lowest on record. But I think perhaps maybe the worst is over as maybe we see some easing on those Covid 0 policies in China. So MGM certainly a standout. Take a look at the Nasdaq 100 today. And you had a lot of Chinese names that trade in the U.S. those 80 hours. They were the top gainers in the Nasdaq, 100 among them by 2. That was number one in the Nasdaq 100. Up two point seven percent in today's session, again, goes to those expectations. We're seeing more signs of those easing of the Covid zero strategy in China, major cities including Shanghai and Hangzhou, easing restrictions. So, again, some optimism about specific Chinese names. And then we had one biotech company. It's kind of a small cap. It's about a one point three billion dollar market cap. Biotech company soaring 17 percent, up as much as 23 percent at its highs, but finishing the day with a 17 percent gain. This after a board member bought 65 million dollars worth of the company's shares. That happened on Friday. We got the filing. It's still about 12 percent of the float is shorted and it's still down more than almost 60 percent year to date. Well, 473 names lower in the S & P 500 Caroline Hyde. A much easier job finding decliners stay. We got to start with Tesla. Ramon finished, nailed down by more than six point three percent. Shares dropping the most in two weeks. This after a Bloomberg report that the company plans to lower production its Shanghai factory. This is the latest sign that demand in China is not meeting expectations. We should note that a Tesla rep in China declined to comment. But Shanghai Securities News reported that the planned cut of the Chinese plant's production is, quote, false information. They cited unidentified people familiar. The company and its sales force continues to see an exodus of the top names, top executives. They're the latest among them, Storch Butterfield, who has been at the company for less than two years. He was the founder and CEO of Slack. He's exiting the company. He said today, Salesforce finishing that down by seven point three percent. We did see two other veteran slack exacts also leaving the company as well. You'll remember last week after the company reported results, we saw Bret Taylor, the coast. He'd stepped down at the end of January as the co CEO of the company. And then v.f. Corporation down more than 11 percent, the biggest decline in the S & P 500 on a percentage basis is the company that owns Van Supreme, the North Face Timberland and more. To muster more than two years after cutting its forecast on weaker demand in North America. Also announcing the retirement of the chairman and chief executive officer Steve Rendall remain. All right. A lot of activity right now actually going on in the debt market on the back of that hot. I assume services reports here. You're looking at pretty significant drops in yields that we saw of Sydney, jumps in yields, I should say. The two year yield up about 13 basis points on the day, the five year in the belly up about 14, 15 basis points as well. Your 10 year up about 10. And we should point out that some of the inversions that we're seeing on some of the key parts of the curve are pretty significant here to note a two tenths curve now and negative 81. So that's back down to the lowest levels that we've seen going back to 81. And if you take a look at the five 30 and the two thirds excuse me, the two thirds curve, that's now back down to its lowest level on record. Let's I want to talk about the two sides I'm talking about. Yeah, it's already 1 basis points of inversion. I was listening. You just said that. I know. But BMO has this great podcast. It's called Macro Horizons. OK. They're sticking to their call that the twos tense curve is going to reach 100 basis points of inversion, which seems really dramatic. I mean, that has to be a record and all time, but that's going to go from the two year yield getting to 50 10, staying around where they are around 350 or so. Good call. All right. So I want to get to some headlines. Crossing the Bloomberg terminals, coming from the FTC, investigating crypto firms over misleading advertising. The Consumer Protection Agency says probing possible misconduct. FTC confirming that and create a crypto marketing in a statement. So putting it out, no surprise to him considering that headlines, the stories, the reality of what we've seen over the last couple of weeks with the collapse of FTSE and sandbag been free. Yeah, but I mean, the question is, is to what extent can the FTC actually, you know, be at work on companies or find companies or have control over companies or admonish companies that aren't here based in the United States? So, you know, that's a big question to consider when thinking about this in the context of what we've seen with RTX International. Just sort of a backdrop here. Well, I mean, but this is a CFP, so we're talking about actually the actual marketing of it. So, I mean, any U.S. investor who is touched by this, I get gives them, I guess to a certain degree, authority to go after this. I mean, we'll see if that means anything. I don't know where you go after you go after SPF. Do you go after. I don't know. Tom Brady, do you go after. I don't know. Larry David, who you go after? Hopefully not Larry David. I mean, on a personal level, you're waiting for season to season 12 of curve. Is that something that was actually getting a lot of fiber for this next person or enthusiasm, you know, would be like a whole season, right? I think it playing out, but that gets back to this again, alphabet soup of who actually regulates crypto here. And if they miss the ball, are we going to see more of these sort of enforcement actions come out of, you know, these scattered investigations? It's going to be pretty busy couple of years, I would imagine. Well, who owns it? Right. Ultimately, and I think this speaks to also, you know, what is it? Right. We often talk about this when we're talking about crypto as a basket. Like we're just throwing this all together. Who? Well, you know what I mean. Like, we're still having these questions about what is it? Is it a currency? Is it a collectible? What exactly is it then? Who has ultimately the oversight? Well, but then that raises issue, too, of whether that even matters, because I think at the end of the day, if you're marketing something, if you're trying to sell a product, whether whatever the use case is, if you're doing it in a way that is dishonest and I put that in quotation marks or in some ways maybe fraudulent in certain respects, then it's kind of moot whether you what your intent was in rebuttal from the Bitcoin maximalist, the maxim Twitter would be. This isn't Bitcoin's problem. This is the fact that you have all of these companies that were created around this ecosystem. This doesn't actually have to do anything with the bitcoin block chain necessarily that went wrong. It's just these companies. What it does is believe that. I mean, well, wouldn't purists argue that, like the more layers that get into it kind of gets it away from what this is supposed to be really about? Well, that's that's the thing. When you think about companies such as Coinbase, the fact that their stock has just been annihilated, it's because you have a lot of people saying go back and hold wallets. Why are we on these exchanges when we should be Jihye Lee? Can you let him speak? I want your eye or I'll show you. Never let him speak. The thing that I'm thinking about, though, is the wider damage that all of this does to just crypto in general. Because if you know, if you wipe out a company like RTX, which is among the largest crypto exchanges in the world, I mean, shouldn't a company like Coinbase be doing really well? But. Westerners are just concerned that, OK, well, everybody scared away of crypto in the wake of this, so you don't have new adoption, you have people running away saying, OK, you know, we watched this for two, three years, we're ready to throw in the towel here after something like this. All right. We'll make the fundamental case at some point for investments in this. You're talking to Katie, right? Either way, all three. What I would say is that people are going they're running away from these exchanges. They're going back to their cold wallets. It's so easy to use cold storage. Right. He's out. I buy a pizza with crypto NIKKEI. They want it now. All right. Where's your cool wallet? In the freezer. All right. That's a wrap. Our cross platform coverage, radio, TV, YouTube and on Bloomberg Quicktake. We will see you guys. Beyond the Bell. Same time, same place tomorrow.