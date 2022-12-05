Balance of Power Full Show (12/05/2022)

00:00

From the world of politics, there's got to be a one way or another to fund the government. There's really two ways, as you know, David, Right. We could do a continuing resolution, which is what we call just continuing everything as is more we could do what we call an omnibus, where we sort of reconfigure things to the world of business. We just have this really on fire, a job growth. And, you know, we're asking ourselves where the worker is going to come from. I think this report overstates how strong the labor market is. This is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg studios in Washington, D.C. to our television and radio audiences worldwide. Welcome now to Balance of Power. We're in Washington right now and there's a lot going up on Capitol Hill, even as we approach the end of the year with work yet to be done and to bring us up to speed on exactly where that is. Welcome now, Bloomberg government congressional reporter Jack Fitzpatrick. So, Jack, thanks so much for being with us. My impression is Congress works best on a deadline. They do have something of a deadline, do they not, on funding the government? Yes. The end of the day, next Friday, December 16th, is the deadline. I've talked to the top negotiators and the people who are supposed to be writing the details of the bills. They do not seem like they're going to meet that deadline if they tend not to sort of wave the white flag until a bit late. But there's already a bit of a discussion about kicking it and how far they kick the can. It may be a short stopgap measure to take it right before Christmas. There's a little bit of hardball being played by Republicans who say, you know, we're going to have House majority in January. We can do a stopgap into January and give ourselves more leverage. So there's actually more of a debate right now over how long they extend that deadline, because it doesn't look like they're going to make it on December 16th rather than actually writing the bills because they haven't agreed to the basics of how much to spend on defense and nondefense. Jack, you heard there in the open to the program. Senator Pat Toomey, Republican from Pennsylvania, who talked to us on Friday and said, look, we can do continue resolution, which would be shorter. Just sort of kicks the can down the road or we can do an omnibus which takes a lot more. Is there any realistic prospect of the larger package in the lame duck? There is still the opportunity for the big omnibus that gives everybody the things they really want. Nobody would be happy with a longer stopgap, but the omnibus is a possibility. That's why, you know, there's a bit of discussion about Richard Shelby, the top Senate negotiator on appropriations, saying we could be here right up until about Christmas to try to get an omnibus done before the end of the year. It would be a tough thing to kick it into the next Congress and go to new Republican House leadership, even though they may want the votes and say, well, now you have a deadline. Early on in your tenure as speaker, if Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker, there would be a really significant challenge. So they're keeping alive the idea of an omnibus that gives everybody a good compromise, fully funding the government this year. But the challenge is that they are not close to a deal right now and the 16th is coming up. So they've got to have a conversation about. Do you buy an extra week or do you potentially give up and go into the next year? OK. Jack, always great to have you with us. It's very helpful. That's Bloomberg's Jack Fitzpatrick reporting. He covers Capitol Hill for us. Let's turn now to one of those people that may I just heard. You have to be there until Christmas Eve. He's Congressman Brian Style, Republican of Wisconsin. So, Congressman, thank you so much. Always a pleasure to have you with us from Capitol Hill. So what is your take right now on this funding, the government issue, omnibus? Is there any realistic prospect for that? And is that better government if you can get it done that way? We should not be here in the first place. We're looking at two bad options in front of us. Nothing moves Congress like a deadline, but there's no deadline like Christmas Eve. And so I'm concerned we're going to see another one week short term kick the can down the road. One of my big fears is a giant lame duck omnibus with big spending numbers coming forward. That's exactly the opposite of what we need to get this economy back on track. It's okay to take us into that little bit of the weeds here. As I understand, there is a difference. Surprise, surprise between Republicans and Democrats. Republicans want more spending for defense. They don't want to increase some of the discretionary because they say that's already done an inflation reduction act and they had difficult say, let's increase it on both sides. Is that the basic issue? That's that's one of the two big issues. The other is I think everyone knows Republicans hands are going to improve dramatically come January 3rd when Republicans take away the speaker's gavel from Nancy Pelosi and the House of Representatives. And so I think we really need to control this discretionary spending. We need to make sure we are strengthening our military. But the negotiations in front of us change dramatically, not only with a Christmas deadline, but the potential to really change the negotiations come January 3rd when Republicans are in control in the House. Another issue you know very well, Congressman, is the Defense Authorization Act. Is that on a different tack, tack, attract? Do you need to get that done before the new year? I would really like to see us get that done before the end of the year. It's so important that we make sure our military is in a position of strength. We continue to see a whole host of global challenges from Russia to Iran to communist China. And so getting the NDAA across the line, that's historically one of the few bipartisan bills that gets done every year. I'd like to see us get that done as well. CARNEY You said there'd be a dramatic change with the new Congress because Republicans will have majority, maybe not quite as dramatic as a lot of Republicans thought it is going to be because it could be a pretty narrow majority. Give us your sense right now, the leadership race, we know Kevin McCarthy really would like it badly. It was thought that maybe it was pretty likely to happen. Now we see some challengers to him. Do you think ultimately the end of the day on January 3rd. Kevin McCarthy is going to have the votes and will become speaker of the House. This is a long family car trip that we're having right now. There's going to be some tough conversations in that started that car trip. But I think by the time we get to January 3rd and the floor of the House, Kevin McCarthy will have the votes to be speaker. How much fun will that job be? It's a practical matter, given the very narrow majority. I mean, the Democratic caucus has shown it can be fractious. I think the Republican can't one can be as well, can it not? Well, imagine bringing two hundred and twenty one of your relatives over to Thanksgiving for a giant dinner. That's kind of what it's like. Ultimately, though, I think we know we have the opportunity to really make progress for the American people. We can put a check on the Biden administration because we're going to have the gavels and we can provide oversight and accountability that we haven't seen in the last two years. It's important that we come together so we can get on with the work of the American people. Is that the goal at this point? The Republicans, as someone who actually is close to Kevin McCarthy, the oversight and accountability, a lot of investigations rather than actually getting legislation done? Well, I'd like to see us get legislation done. But the low hanging fruit is to provide accountability for the American people. Think in just in the Financial Services Committee on which I sit, which oversees the Securities Exchange Commission Chairman Gensler has come before the committee zero times and the last two years. That's going to change. We need to provide accountability. We need to provide oversight on behalf of the American people, of the entire federal government. So let's talk about your particular role. Kevin McCarthy, I saw in a tweet says that you're one of the four people leading transition and it is basically on dealing with the House of Representatives. Protecting the House represents which. Saw attacked on January 6. What are you looking at? It's part of that transition. I think one of most important things is one of your five rights under the First Amendment. Do you have the right to petition your government for grievances on the House side of the Capitol? The House has remained not fully open for over two years now. It's time we rip off the Band-Aid off these Covid policies and we allow everything to get back so that you can come and visit your member of Congress. Share your opinion. Come for a tour of the United States Capitol. We're done with the Covid policies. People want to see us get back to normal. And that's what I'm working on. Do we have the security systems and personnel in place to protect people from something like January 6? None of us want to see that happen again. I dare say no. Absolutely. We need to make sure that we keep the campus secure and safe. We can do that. I've been told that those places, those all of those policies will be in place. We don't need to alter the security situation. But what we do need to do is make the campus open and accessible. I'm confident that we can walk and chew gum at the same time. Do you need more funding? Do you need more personnel and the Capitol Police? Do you have what you need to keep it safe? Well, I'm talking to capital police leadership. I do believe in large part we have the funding that we need now. We need the leadership to be able to actually secure the campus. But those quite those are questions that are ongoing as situations change here on Capitol Hill. But we do need to make sure we keep the place safe. But we also have to make it open and available to the American public again. I'm confident that we can do both. So looking forward to the next two years, however it plays out. What is the main thing you want to get accomplished as a Republican? I think really we got to get our federal spending in place. We continue to watch the Fed come in with a blunt object to try to slow the economy. Why? Because Congress has wildly overspent over the last two years, getting our spending on a sustainable path so we can actually get ourselves back to normal. I think it is job number one. And if we do that correctly, we'll be successful in bringing inflation down. As you know, Congressman, so well in managing any kind of budget, whether it's a private budget, a public budget, there are two factors. One is the expenses. You just talked about the spending. The other is the revenue. What about actually making a balance? The two? I must say, when I manage budgets in private sector, I always say it's got to be both. You can't just do one or the other. Well, that's why pro-growth policies are gonna be so absolutely critical as we look out. We have a whole host of tax cuts that have been put in place that are generating significant economic growth. We need to make sure that those cuts are made permanent to continue the robust growth we saw prior to the pandemic. We need to unleash American energy. We need to right size our labor policies so that more people come off the sidelines and return back to work. If we're putting forward pro-growth policies, we're going to see revenue increase without having to raise rates. And finally, this is a very large and complicated economy, a large and complicated budget. Is there nowhere, nowhere that tax increases might not make sense? I mean, going back to Ronald Reagan, he did have effective tax increases in some of the user of taxes, right? Well, I think what's key here is that we don't see a net tax increase. There could be some tweaks, some tradeoffs in these conversations. But I don't think that this is a period of time where we need to raise taxes on the whole. I think what we need to get on with the work of is putting poor forward pro-growth policies that actually grow the economy and in doing that will generate revenue rather than, again, raising taxes. Congressman, really great to have you with us again. Thank you so much for your time. That's Carson Brian Style, Republican of Wisconsin. Coming up, government spending and borrowing. We're going to go over the lame duck session with Maya MacGuineas of Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. This is balance of power. We're television and radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin, we start the program with a discussion with a Republican Congress from Wisconsin, Brian Style, about the situation with the US federal budget. Now we bring in somebody who is nonpartisan, who really knows the budget backwards and forwards and solve our problems. She's Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. My it's great to be with you here in person in Washington. So let me start with something we didn't talk with the cards about, and that's the debt ceiling, as I understand. That's not imminent. It's not tomorrow. It's not next month, but sometime next year we're gonna have a problem. Take us through the debt ceiling. Why that's such a big issue, right? To the debt ceiling is the limit on how much you can borrow. We obviously have huge amounts of structuring, but structural borrowing in our economy. And when you reach the debt ceiling, you're not allowed to borrow anymore. That does if you don't make any changes, lead to default. And that is the worst economic scenario that you can imagine. Self-imposed recession would go global. It would be really terrible and its effects. The issue, however, is how are we going to lift the debt ceiling? Frankly, we should do it immediately. We should do it right away. Even before that deadline. But because there's so much political posturing, I think that's going to be difficult. If you look at the history of the debt ceiling, there was a period of about 25 years when we did increase the debt ceiling. We also made changes that would help control our debt, whether it was policy changes or process changes, commissions, all sorts of different things. That was a pretty constructive way to work about it. Now, more recently, four of the past. It was four of the past six debt ceiling increases. They actually made the debt worse. So we now have this whole bipartisan era of let's lift the debt ceiling. Complain about it. Maybe threatened default, which is really reckless and then go ahead and grow the debt even more. So I think the big question is, is there a way we could go back to the way we used to do it, where we actually use this as a moment and say we've got some real fiscal challenges in this country. How can we lift the debt ceiling without any drama? But how can we also start to face some of those challenges? And history just went through has led some experts, some economists say let's just do that. Jason Furman says it's sort of like let's make it five quintillion particulars number so that we don't have to worry about it anymore because it's not really effectively curtailing borrowing or spending. What do you say to that? Maybe it's time to say it's not doing any good for us. It's just a nuisance. Yeah. Because we have become so polarized and unable to function, there's real risks that go with the debt ceiling. But there's also real risks that go along with the debt. And before we get rid of it, I would think about what you could replace it with. It would be more constructive because the problem is right now we have no limits on our borrowing. We don't require that we pass budgets. In fact, we haven't passed an actual budget in the past seven years. We haven't passed one on time in two decades. So we don't have any restrictions, even if you do pass a budget on how much you can borrow. So if we were going to get rid of the debt ceiling, I suppose I would opt for let's reform the debt ceiling and let's do it in a way that actually limits how much we can borrow. But not at the end where could cause a default. But look, when you're passing the bills that are borrowing require borrowing, that's when the lawmakers should be required to actually say, I realize I'm voting to increase the debt and I'm on board with that or say we're going to stop and we're gonna figure out how to pay for it. I wonder if one of the problems with the debt ceiling is a little bit what we have with mutually assured destruction like with the Soviet Union is the Cold War. The alternative is it's so inconceivable that it's not a meaningful threat. And with the debt ceiling, then the notion that the United Covid would default on its debt is so inconceivable that it's actually not much of a threat. And so it doesn't scare anybody. Yeah, it's a great a great point. We've learned that when you have these kinds of restrictions, they should be things that are not so terrible. They'll never happen because Congress will have to find a way to avoid it. There should be things that we sensible policy. So instead of a debt ceiling where if you don't lift it, it means you're going to default. What if you were not lifting the debt ceiling? Some gradual policy changes went into effect on both the revenue side and spending side that would start to bring down your debt. And you made that automatic. That would be a constructive kind of default. I think we've learned that these, you know, actual create chaos. Default mechanisms are not right. The right thing to build into any part of the budget or didn't we try that was President Obama where they had some automatic cuts go into effect there, that there would be so draconian that accompany the two parties. We have to come together. And in fact, they didn't. And those draconian cuts went into effect, I think. CONAN Well, we had spending caps. That's exactly right. Except then Congress every year voted to get rid of those draconian spending cuts, so they never lasted. But I think the lesson from that one is don't have to coordinate spending cuts, have reasonable spending cuts, have things that are gradually phased in that are actually tangible, small changes on both the revenue and spending side. Not so huge. They're going to force action because that action actually never comes. We've seen that through experience. We have a December 16 deadline right now in front of the government. This is not the debt ceiling, but just to the government funded. And right now, there's a disagreement as owners over separately the Democrats and the Republicans about whether we increase discretionary spending as well as to defense spending as a prayer. Tours are a way to use that mechanism to have some even modest reforms, such as you're talking about as opposed to all of the above. There is a way to do it. The question is whether. I will opt to do it. So absolutely what we should agree is right now we know we have two big problems inflation and near record levels of debt. Any further borrowing exacerbates both of those and there's no justification for it. So we should first and foremost agree there will be no new borrowing. There's no reason to borrow more. And so then if you want to have some tax cuts attached, some health care measures, some spending increases, you'd need to offset those. And if you want to increase the appropriations levels by higher than is wanted by inflation or anything else, which is what they're talking about, numbers that are even higher than inflation, which will exacerbate in flesh inflation, you need to find a way to offset those costs. I think the first choices doing the real act of budgeting, if you want to do something, how are you going to pay for it? What I worry is that they're going to say I'll trade you unpaid for tax cuts and higher defense numbers for unpaid unpaid for other tax cuts and spending increases in discretionary spending. And we will see a situation that will make inflation significantly worse. Maya might use a lot of it sounds very sensible. You know more about it than I do. Very sensible. At the same time, I wonder whether this can be decided as a policy matter in Washington or whether the markets ultimately have to impose discipline. I'm thinking about the bond vigilantes. Are we looking at time, particularly as we see interest rates go back up? Borrowing all that money that enormous by the US cover was a lot easier when their interest rates were a half a percent or 1 percent or 2 percent. When it gets at the 5 percent 6 percent, it can be painful. That's true. And low interest rates, which are kept artificially low in a number of ways, kind of exacerbated our debt. Our rilla, our ability to deficit spend it made it not seem that painful. And as rates are going up and inflation is going up, there is more pressure. But at the same time, I'm concerned about leaving it all to markets because we've seen markets are very short term focused and they can see the short term benefit of something like a burst, a sugar high. More spending, more tax cuts. They can see the benefit of that and less. They don't price in as much the long term negative effects because they're focused on today. And so I don't think that markets are going to be what disciplined us. I think we're going to need political leadership. And that's what I'm worried about, because that's kind of hard to find right now. That was exactly my last question. Political relationship. There was a time where do you think he was right or wrong? You had a Paul Ryan who really cared about the budget at one point. As I said, he would prefer not to be speaker of the House because the House Ways and Means Committee are their leaders, either Republicans or Democrats, up on Capitol Hill you talk to who really live, breathe live the budget and the deficit issues. Well, it's interesting because Paul Ryan was tremendous on entitlement spending, but he also pushed through a tax cut that wasn't paid for. And we have that on both sides where the people who are really good on some parts of the issue, but maybe not both sides. You have to look at revenues. You have to look at spending. You can't pretend that there's a free lunch on either side. So this is a good news, bad news day, because that ESM services number came out better than expected above 56, which suggest nice healthy growth in the services area. But that, of course, David calls into question whether or not the Fed is successfully cooling the economy. There's a lot of evidence that they are. But here you have the services area, which still seems to be pretty hot. So yields higher stocks down. So I have to say, when I came into work this morning, I thought oil would be a big story because we had the OPEC plus meeting on Sunday and then we had the price caps come into effect. Our energy companies being affected differently from anybody else right now. Well, it's interesting. Earlier we had oil higher up about 2 percent on that, around eighty two dollars per barrel for WTI crude. And you had the energy sector as one of the only sectors higher when the stock market opened. Now we have oil, in fact, down one point seven percent and you know, the energy sector down with the rest of the sectors. So it seems that folks are, you know, uncertain in the same way that OPEC pluses, because of my understanding of that, is that they're on pause right now because they don't really know what the direction of oil is with the caps for Russian oil. So I think that they're waiting to see it seems like investors are, too. In terms of the fluctuation, we're not even fluctuations, bigger moves that we've had for both oil up earlier and now down 2 percent. You saw Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley come out and say, you know, he was bullish on stocks. Maybe they've gone as far as they're going to go. What typically, if there is a typical happens in the month of December, what should we expect for the first month? So seasonally, December is a really good month. And it's not even the Santa Claus rally, which is at the end of the month into January. But I think that there is a lot of year and month then toward the end of December that can help out. And especially in a year like this, where you've had stocks down so much, you could see investors try to chase the market up, if you will, any sort of good news. We are, of course, are waiting for the FOMC and the CPI. Mike Wilson is talking about resistance of the 200 day moving average. It's refreshing to hear so many people talking about the technicals. Take a look at the Dow, though, David. It's well above its 200 day moving average and it's above that August high. So let's watch the battle between the Dow and the S & P 500. OK. Thank you so much for that. For the markets, it's Bloomberg's Abigail Doolittle. Coming up, I'm going to talk with Brian Corbett of Managed Funds Association. And this is Bloomberg. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and radio. I'm David Westin, we're going to keep you up to date on news from all around the world. For that, we turn to Lisa Mateo here with the first word. Thank you, David. Well, in North Carolina, more than thirty three thousand homes and businesses were still without power today after what was called an intentional attack on two electrical substations. Authorities say the substations in Moore County were damaged by gunfire. Federal officials have been growing concerns that the nation's power grid is vulnerable to terrorism. The European Union and the Group of Seven have begun imposing their cap on Russian oil prices at sixty dollars a barrel. The Kremlin is working on a response and says it won't recognize the rules. French finance minister calls the cap a worthwhile effort. We will make an assessment of the efficiency of the old cap at the beginning of 2023. But it's worth trying. We had a view of reducing the Russian revenue from poison. There are questions about how effective enforcement of the cap will be. Russian President Vladimir Putin drove a Mercedes over a bridge to occupied Crimea that was seriously damaged in an explosion. Putin inspected repairs to the road and rail portions of the bridge, which was used to supply Russian invasion forces. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack. Ukraine didn't claim responsibility, but issued a postage stamp marking the event. Hertz will spend 168 million dollars to settle hundreds of false arrest claims. The rental car giant was accused of falsely reporting customers to the police for car theft when a vehicle was not returned on time. Hertz says it's likely to recover what it calls a meaningful portion of the settlement from insurers. Well, you really, if you follow Bloomberg at all, know that there's a lot of turmoil going on in the markets, in large part because of the increased interest rates in the United States. But around the world, at the same time, we have some questions about liquidity in the marketplace when it comes to treasuries. Welcome to somebody who deals with the markets and their functioning every single day is Brian Corbett, president of the Managed Funds Association that represents the alternative all asset management industry around the world, not just United States. So welcome. It's great to have you here. Thank you, David. Appreciate it. So give us your sense about how the markets are functioning right now, because there's a lot of concern about that. It was exacerbated by what happened in the U.K., actually, with the gilts. But how are the markets functioning from your point of view right now? Well, right now, the industry is facing a historical amount of rulemaking from the S.E.C. That's a compliment. That's she's me complicating the market situation so far. Chair Gensler has put out a very aggressive rulemaking agenda over 18 rules that affect all elements of an asset managers business. It affects their ability to build their book, how they negotiate with their employees and investors, and lastly, their day to day operations. And when you step back and look at all of this activity, what we're concerned about are how do all of these new rules, over 18 of them to date, more coming. How do they work together? What are the unintended consequences? And as you're raising, you know, what are the concerns that these rules raise in a very volatile market environment? Well, let's talk about those rules. First of all, are they actually going to see the light of day? Because the S.E.C. chair has been talking about these rules for a long time. We've had him on actions. And where are they? You predict there to be they don't see we're coming down the pike. Are we actually going to see them or some version of them? I think we will. I think there's a defined process for putting out rules for comment and then soliciting comment and coming out with the final rule. I think you're against her has made it clear that he's going to proceed with his agenda, even with the changing Congress in the House. I still think he will proceed with his schedule. Well, I was going to ask exactly that question with Republicans in the majority now with oversight responsibility up on Capitol Hill. You spent time up there, you know. Right. It works. Is that candidly slowed down? If not, stop him on at least some of these regulations. So to date, we have seen a bipartisan effort by Republicans and Democrats from House and Senate to encourage him to slow down, think about the unintended consequences, really understand the rules, how they work together, what they mean for markets. And I would expect with the new House majority being Republican, that those oversight actions will continue, if not accelerate, while Congress has tools that could slow him down. I do think ultimately he will move forward with the final version of many of these rules. So, Brian, you said the proposed rule rights are exacerbating the situation in the marketplace. To some extent, people think that they're being proposed to address some of the problem with the marketplace. And let's talk specifically about transparency. As I understand it, going back to 1933, 1934, the theory about securities regulations, transparency, the investor knows, was to have transparency, particularly, let's say, what the Treasury market right now, where there's a lot of concern about liquidity and it's in a lot of movement has gone over the hedge funds and things that are not publicly available because of some regulation that came in 2008. Is there a legitimate point there that we need more transparency on leverage in the Treasury market? So so first off. Lot of information about hedge funds and other market participants is widely available and it is collected by the regulators. So that information is out there. What chair Gensler is proposing today with respect to the Treasury market is one, how do we clear treasuries? And I think there are some viable good proposals for how we move to more of a central clearing operation. But he's also proposed a rule called the dealer rule that we actually think may undermine liquidity in Treasury securities. Well, how does that work? Because I had heard that the dealer rule would actually facilitate because they'd know exactly who's holding them, what kind of leverage rates. So today, investment managers are in the market. They're executing their strategies. What the S.E.C. is proposing, that if a manager trades over a certain level of Treasury securities, they have to be registered as a broker dealer. So if you're an investment adviser, you have one set of regulations. You already registered with the S.E.C. chair against us proposing to change that and add a whole host of new cost and burdens on investment managers and become a broker dealer. What that's going to do is drive many funds out of the market at the exact time when Treasury Department is trying to bring more buyers and sellers in. The S.E.C. is proposing a rule that will increase concentration as funds pullback because they don't want to be broker dealers. It's cost prohibitive. Their agreements with their investors don't allow it. And you're going to see potentially less liquidity and more volatility at a time when we're all concerned about treasury markets. Tell us about derivatives, something a lot of us got acquainted with about 2008 or so. Yes, we're all of that going on. And it turns out there was a lot of opacity. We didn't know exactly what's going on. He didn't know what counterpart is in things. There's a report actually on the Bloomberg today. The VIX Bank for Financial Settlements is talking about 65 trillion dollar wall of opaque derivatives globally. Now we're talking about right over the United States. Tell us about that. Is that a real problem? Because it sounds like it might be so. So certainly derivatives is something that we've spent a lot of time working with both the CFTC and S.E.C. there on that chair, Gensler has proposed a new rule looking at security base swaps. It's a little bit different than the dollar derivative contracts that you're referring to that have been in the press today. I think it's incumbent on all financial regulators to make sure they're communicating and make sure they're talking to market participants to understand different volumes and contracts. And I think we have a regulatory regime in place, certainly in the U.S. that provides that type of transparency, certainly to the CFTC and increasingly to the S.E.C. as they look to expand into security based swaps. So, Brian, I have the impression you're not a big fan of a lot of the regulations being proposed, the S.E.C.. Are there any that you think at least in a proper forum would be constructive? Is there is there work to be done that would be constructive? Well, I think the industry supports disclosure. And we have long supported disclosure based regimes where we think the S.E.C. has crossed a line. And frankly, they don't have statutory authority to do many things is to ban certain practices and the way that sophisticated funds negotiate with their investors to secure their investment in a fund. You've long had contracting parties, very sophisticated pension funds and hedge funds. On the other side, negotiating the S.E.C. for the first time is looking to ban practices. And we think that is an overstep of their authority, which is as a disclosure regime. So I can just sense people in the audience right now watching this saying what is it and how can you have an alternative asset manager and not talking about crypto cetera? So is that within your belly with that alternative assets? And what about regulation, that spirit whose goodness knows there's times to be a growing clamor for some regulator is certainly this is an asset class that we've all been watching over the last couple of years as the market grows and some institutional capacity comes into the crypto markets. What's happened in the last few months? I think it's caused all of us to sort of pause and reflect. Certainly Congress is going to spend a lot of time looking at this. One of our concerns is that crypto regulation is going to really suck the oxygen out of the room in Washington as the new members in Congress look to legislate. And Chair Gensler is going to continue to pursue a fairly aggressive enforcement agenda with respect to the asset class. So it will be a busy time, but there are a lot of other issues that he's raising that we think policymakers need to stay focused on. It's really helpful to have you in to take us through this, Brian. Thank you so much for that. That's Brian Corbett. He's president of the Managed Funds Association. Coming up, we're going to take an early look at the Senate runoff contest in Georgia. That's coming up tomorrow with our political contributors Rick Davis and Jeanie Shan Zeno. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin tomorrow is again Election Day, we thought we're done with the midterms. Well, we weren't. We've got one left to go. It's tomorrow down in Georgia for the Senate. And here to take us through that runoff election, we welcome Bloomberg political contributor Jeanie Shan Zeno of Iona University and Rick Davis of St. Claude Capital. So I'll start with you, Rick. Actually, why is Herschel Walker even in this race? Well, because he's the Republican nominee, and that's what Donald Trump wanted. And so he got what he wanted. And so now everybody who is a Republican in Georgia are kind of stuck having her vote for a guy who they just want to vote for a Republican and he just happens to be the nominee. So there are a lot of people who are swallowing big pills to vote for him. And as you've mentioned earlier, Jeff Camp, the the governor has an ad out where he actually says don't even mention Herschel Walker, says vote for the Republican. And that's that's what is happening in Georgia today. Is it people who will cast a ballot for Herschel Walker doing it because they want a Republican and that's it. So said. I'm going to ask you the same question. Why, in fact, is this even a race at this point for given the reasons, some of the reasons that Rick laid out? We've heard a lot about Herschel Walker should be a very wounded candidate, seems like. And yet the reports are it may be close. Yeah, it's because Georgia is a swing state. And to Rick's point, you've got Republicans who are going to hold their nose and vote for Herschel Walker because he is the Republican. And that's why we've seen Rafael Warnock and his surrogates try to make this less a referendum on the Biden administration. And Warnock, as Democrat, even in a Democratically controlled Senate and more as a choice between a flawed candidate and a flawed personality. And Herschel Walker and Rafael Warnock, this incumbent senator. And, of course, you know, my big question as we come into this last day of campaigning here is where has Herschel Walker been? Over the weekend, he was largely absent from the campaign trail. We talked to last week. He was largely absent over Thanksgiving. He didn't. He's not talking to the press too much. And on the other hand, you have Raphael Warnock out there stumping, working hard to turn out voters on the betting markets have Warnock ahead by about 89 percent. So if you believe those Warnock, I'm going to keep this seat. But if you look at the polls, it's awfully tight to your point. And that's what's got Democrats a bit nervous as we go into tomorrow. Rick, why does it make a difference? 50 50? We've learned the Democrats can control or maybe I should ask you anyway, who is Joe mentioned rooting for? Well, you just answered your own question, because Joe Manchin is the reason you need that extra vote, because he held up a lot of legislation that could have been done with 51 votes because he was the swing vote. And Democrats need a caucus that they can at least lose one and still get things done. So even reconciliation and topics like that only happen if they are comfortable with the knowledge that they've got that extra vote records another election coming up in short order. And that is for speaker of the House that Kevin McCarthy has made no secret of that. He'd like that. It was thought, I guess, that he was a good shot, but now he's got some challengers. What are his odds? Well, I think his odds are still really good that he's going to get elected because he did one of the things that was most important and that is he got Stephen Scalise to really agree not to campaign against him. If there was a legitimate option to him, that would be a real contest. But out of the five people who are now withholding their vote, he only needs one. He'll get it. The other four will register their protest. He'll win by 218, but not by more. OK. So, Jeannie, my question to you is let's assume he gets it. Kevin McCarthy is the speaker, the House. How long will he be speaker of the House? I read somebody last night who claims know what these things is. They think we may have two or three speakers in the next Congress. You know, I would not be surprised. It is very hard to imagine how he runs this caucus. I mean, we are assuming and I agree. He probably becomes speaker, but his difficulty has been that people who oppose him being speaker really aren't asking for that much in return. They just don't want him to be speaker. And even if he's able to pull over one to Rick's point and become speaker, that's not going to change in the next two years. So I think it is likely we could see at least one additional speaker in the next two years, if not two. And it is just a stunning reality of how difficult it is going to be for anyone. Forget about Kevin McCarthy himself to run this caucus with these more extreme people on the right side of the caucus and the very narrow election victory they had. If Kevin McCarthy got the 60, he expected he'd be in a much better position. But it's this tight margin that has him going into this thing. If he is elected speaker in this wounded position, Rick, you know that Republican caucus up on Capitol Hill, better than most better than Jeannie, better than me. If you were advising Kevin McCarthy right now and if he gets to be speaker, what would you tell him to do? What's the most important thing he can do? You know, I think to create a generation of leaders at the committee level that, you know, will be future speaker's future committee chairs. He's got an opportunity to set the agenda for the party in the House of Representatives, and that may be the only thing he absolutely controls. And so I think his ability to get a team that's trained has been a long time since we had a Republican majority in the House. And so a lot of really good people have left because they haven't been able to become committee chairs or caucus chairs. And I think the leadership is going to be the number one thing he could get done. So let me ask you the same question on the Democrat side. We know who's going to be the leader for the Democrats is Hakeem Jeffries. We talked about as we get a historic first black congressman to serve in a leadership role like that. And there's been a really smooth transition, I'd say. I was at the Kennedy Center event last night, the honors, and Nancy Pelosi was there with her husband. And they got a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd. It was great to see him back out. What is Hakeem Jeffries need to do? Hakeem Jeffries It is a historic pick and it was more of a coronation than a fight for him to become the majority leader. What he is going to have to do. He's going to have to try to keep the caucus together and he's going to have to try to oppose as much as possible changes that the Republicans want to put into place, which dismantle some of Biden's legacy. And so, you know, he's going to have a little bit of a challenge on the progressive side. He has famously a pretty tough relationship with people like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, even though he's a member of that caucus. That caucus is going to be big. It's going to be about one hundred and six in the new Congress. So we're going to have to see if he's able to keep them together and focus on challenging and opposing what Republicans want to do, because they're going to be focusing a lot of their attention, not on passing bills in the interest of the American public, but on investigating Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and the Biden administration and people like people like the Department of Homeland Security secretary. And so they're going to want to oppose as much as possible any of those positions that Republicans take. I'm so happy to see that Rick Davis and Ginny Shanahan will be staying with us as we go to church to deliver that 2024. And is it going to start in Iowa again for the Democrats? Maybe not. This is balance of power. I'm Bloomberg Television and on radio. This is balance power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin well, we've got some developments now with respect to 2024 as we hear the President Biden has suggested that perhaps we should not start the democratic process with those caucuses out in Iowa and they're going to be deciding exactly what they do next. He goes through it all. We welcome now our political tutors Jihye Lee Zeno and Rick Davis. Jeannie, let me start with you. Who gets to decide? Does President Biden get to decide this? Well, it's going to be the Democratic National Committee. We already saw one vote in favor of his proposal. Some people are calling it the Biden Protection Act. Other people are calling it Biden's revenge on Iowa and New Hampshire for not, you know, supporting him, not just in 2020, but Iowa over the years. You know, he really has very fond feelings for South Carolina, and that's where he'd like to push this thing. So that would be if he has his way and the DNC supports it. That would be the first in the nation. And of course, I was wondering, David, if you had a part of this vote, because we see Michigan moving up your home state as well would be, you know, fourth or fifth in line if this plan goes through. And, of course, the reason that Biden is pushing for this, as he wrote in his letter to the DNC, is because he wants to diversify the primary goers, the voters at the beginning of the stage who are from the black and brown community. He wants to diversify geographically. He wants to diversify in terms of the more rural and ideological aspects of the party. And they haven't found their way into Iowa, New Hampshire, which have been the first in the nation for, you know, since the 1970s. So this is what they're pushing for. We're going to have to see if it happens. It still got quite a ways to go before it. We know for certain what the calendar looks like. So Jihye Lee less honest. I didn't say my heart warmed just a little bit to see my home state of Michigan mentioned there, whatever it means for the nomination. But, Rick, I'm really cures from your point of view because you've run these political campaigns, you run presidential campaigns. If the only goal and I'm saying it is the only goal was to get the best candidate. What's the right answer? Well, first of all, if anybody thinks it's a fair trade to have to deal with the upper peninsula of Michigan as a trade from being an Iowa in the winter, it's not a fair trade. Look, I think in this case, it actually causes a lot of controversy within the Democratic Party because they actually have to you know, they make the rules, they impose them on the states. And if anybody is sitting around thinking, gee, if Biden doesn't run, maybe I will. This really changes the nature of the election. And you have to rethink all the things that you thought. I'm a retail politician. I liked Iowa, New Hampshire. What am I going to do now? You know, I've got to go to South Carolina. I don't have relationships in South Carolina like I do in Iowa. What if you'd won Iowa and now you want to realize, oh, the advantages I had, whether you're a Ginger or Bernie who did well in Iowa. Know now you don't have those advantages anymore. So I think it really throws a monkey wrench in the Democratic caucus. Jimmy, how much did Iowa do this themselves? Rick was saying this a little earlier. You and I and Rick were out there when they couldn't figure out who won the caucuses for a good long time. They even had that new system they put together. We're proud of it. Just brawl broke down. How much of that is part of the problem? I think it's a big part of the problem. You know, both Iowa and New Hampshire are going to fight back on this. We've already heard this. New Hampshire may be on more solid ground because that was quite a disaster for the 2020 Iowa caucus. I think it was about 20, 24 days before they counted the votes. But, you know, they do both have state laws which says they will be first in the nation. So this puts the DNC in a position where it's going to have to decide, does it strip these states of their delegates and they may decide to do that. But I do think it's an important conversation to be had, because since the 1970s, this has been the calendar that we just started. Tomorrow, I can go. Thank you so much. Bloomberg Political Jitters, Jewish and Xanadu of the University and Rick Davis of St. Claude Capital. Check out the Balance of Power newsletter on the Journal Online. Coming up, Balance of Power continues on Bloomberg Radio. In our second hour, we'll talk to Mary Love Lou Peterson. And this is Bloomberg.