00:00

Alex? Sixty five trillion dollars. It sounds really scary, but how scared should we be? You know, I think it's really misleading. I think when you put the words 65 trillion and missing in a headline, you know, it's bound to get a lot of attention. You know, we talked to sources all day and people in the markets who know more than me, certainly, and they're like, this is nothing. You know, the asset swaps market is really big. But I think if you're the Bank for International Settlements, you're the central bankers bank. There are a lot of questions in these reports and in this review that they issued today, primarily, you know, what I look at and thinking about all day is OK. VIX, like you're saying, there's money missing. Well, let's look at how decades long central bank intervention, monetary stimulus, quantitative easing, whatever you call it, what kind of impact that has had on the world and the markets and how they've changed. I think the other thing that you need to think about is your regulators around the world is what role has the liber transition played in this? Yes, I think that's something a lot of you out there. That transition is transition, though, whether it will never end, apparently it'll lead. Romaine Bostick IBEX, I think June 30, it already rolling through. Give us our sunsetting, I guess. All right. Well, I'm looking for that sun set to come here so we can stop talking about it. I am, though, in all seriousness, though, I mean, it's easy to sort of say, OK, this isn't really missing, that maybe VIX is being a little dramatic. But there is a broader issue here about a bank or at least an organization that is supposed to sort of monitor financial stability. And there's concerns that a lot of this money, it isn't just right that we know just how much debt we're talking about. The derivatives contracts and swaps and other things tied to them can't be easily aggregated, can't be easily monitored. So they have no idea whether this debt is good or bad. Well, exactly. And I think the other issue with this and this is why point out the Libya transition is the labor transition has moved all these global all these IBEX countries have moved to what's called a risk free rate. So it's it's backed by secured collateral. So like in the U.S., for instance, Sofer is backed by the repo market, U.S. actions. And those are considered to be a lot safer than what was underlying library, if anything, at all. So when you move, you've essentially fixed your risk. Yes. And so a lot of that risk has shifted out of these markets. And I don't think they quite understand the impact that the that the labor transition is having from a global standpoint. They think you need to cut the risk of shift it out of the market, right? Yeah. Isn't that their concern is that there is now this shadow market, I put that in quotation marks that they basically don't have any real portfolio in the shadow banking system, as always exists. I mean, if you think about it, that you're an apologist for the shadow banking system. But money market funds are technically a shadow component of the shadow banking system. I mean, the definition, according to Zoltan postcards, you know, anything, that's not a U.S. commercial bank. So therefore, money market funds are technically a shadow bank. So all this risk has been shifted to these other areas. And so that's what I think they need to figure out. The other thing is that the derivatives market and they acknowledged this in the library section in this review, is that derivatives, the library has actually dented. They say dented derivatives trading. So forward rate agreement. So things that are tied that you would do between currencies have actually fallen off because of that shift in risk. Yeah. They don't need to do that anymore. And these are the things that everyone is going to need to assess, that it's like, OK, great. We got to the end of labor. But I don't think anybody truly understands the way in which the market risk has shifted here by essentially fixing rates where we don't have those credit sensitive rates anymore. And I think this is what we're going to be studying for years to come. And it's obviously in the library. This is going to have effects that are going to be felt and we're going to learn. Well, I I want to quickly go back to that big scary number. Like you said, there's a lot of asterisks. There's a lot of nuances here, around sixty, 65 trillion dollars. But when does this if a game plan this out, if we step into hypothetical land, what would actually cause the domino effect where this turns from a scary headline and to actually something scary? That's a great question. And I'm not even sure. And I honestly I don't think people quite understand. I think ultimately we're looking at imbalances in the risks market. So we're looking really at balance sheets. And this is where I call upon the VIX that they really need to be looking at this, seeing as they're the central banks, no bank then that they need to understand that quantitative easing has had so many repercussions and has shifted the risks in these markets. And that's only something that they can truly understand if they're willing to assess, you know, from, you know, how the developed markets have changed.