Bloomberg Market's The Close(12/02/2022)

00:00

THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > LABOR REPORT COOLING THE MARKET ON FRIDAY. WE HAVE A MARKET THAT MAYBE IS ASSESSING THE DOVISHNESS THAT WAS FELT EARLIER THIS WEEK. > > THIS IS WHAT A DATA-DEPENDENT MARKET LOOKS LIKE. BACK AND FORTH. GOODNESS IS NOW BAD NEWS. GOOD NEWS ON THE ECONOMIC FRONT, BAD NEWS FOR THE MARKETS. ROMAINE: WE TALKED ABOUT THE FACT OF THE JOB NUMBER WAS SUPPOSED TO COME IN AROUND 200,000. IT WAS GROWTH FROM MONTH-TO-MONTH NOT JUST ON JOBS, BUT THE WAGES. THE WAGE GROWTH MONTH-TO-MONTH .6%, I BELIEVE THAT WAS TIED FOR THE STRONGEST MONTH WE HAVE HAD ALL YEAR LONG. SCARLET: I WILL NEED TO CHECK THAT. YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 5.1% WHICH WAS A PICKUP AS WELL. WHO DOESN'T LIKE WAGE GROWTH WHEN YOU'RE THE ONE GETTING A RAISE? THE INTEREST RATE HIKES ARE NOT SLOWING THINGS DOWN. ROMAINE: ALSO BANKER BONUSES. THEY MIGHT NOT BE AS FLUSH AS WE THOUGHT. SCARLET: DOES THAT MEAN FEWER CARS INTO VACATIONS BEING PURCHASED? ROMAINE: IT'S A BIG DRIVER OF THE LOCAL ECONOMY. BONUS SEASON TENDS TO SEE AN UPTICK IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN THE CITY. SCARLET: THE DEALMAKING SIDE HIS LEG BEHIND. MAYBE THIS BONUS SEASON DEALMAKING TRUMPS TRADING. LET'S KICK THINGS OFF WITH THE BIG JOBS REPORT. IT'S TO GUEST ACROSS BLOOMBERG. > > THIS REPORT IS A LITTLE DISCONCERTING. > > THE LABOR MARKET HAS NOT CRACKED. > > WE HAVE A SIGNIFICANT INFLATION PROBLEM. > > INFLATION PROSPECTS ARE STILL WORRISOME. > > THE MARKETS HAVE GOTTEN A LITTLE AHEAD OF THEMSELVES. > > THE MARKET IS NOT LISTENING TO THE FED. > > IS THE LEVEL OF RATES RESTRICTIVE ENOUGH? THAT'S GOING TO BE THE DEBATE. > > THE FED HAS TO GET TO RESTRICTIVE LEVELS AND STAY THERE FOR LONGER. > > I SUSPECT THEY WILL GUIDE US TO ABOVE FIVE. > > AROUND FIVE. FIVE IN FRONT OF THEM. > > MID FIVE. > > 5.5. 5% IN DECEMBER. > > IT CAN'T STOP UNTIL THE LABOR MARKET STARTS TO SLOW DOWN. ROMAINE: A LOT OF GREAT VOICES ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION EARLIER TODAY. WHO GREATER TO TALK ABOUT THE ECONOMY WITHIN JOHN TAYLOR? A WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE INCLUDING IN WASHINGTON AS WELL AS THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT. LET'S START OFF WITH THE HEADLINE NUMBERS TODAY OUT OF THE JOBS REPORT. NOT ONLY HOT WITH REGARDS TO LABOR GROWTH, BUT THE WAGE GROWTH TOOK PEOPLE OFF GUARD. > > BOTH FACTORS TAKE PEOPLE OFF GUARD. HE SAW THE MARKET REACT A LITTLE BIT NEGATIVE. THE NOTION THAT WE ARE OUT OF THIS THING WE DON'T NEED TO RAISE RATES THAT MUCH IS SORT OF DISAPPEARING. WE HAVE A LITTLE BIT MORE COMING IN. A QUICK RUNDOWN FROM PEOPLE'S COMMENTS ILLUSTRATE THAT. 5%, I THINK THAT'S THE DIRECTION WE PROBABLY NEED TO GO AND WE WILL SEE IF THIS AFFECTS THE DECISION IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS. ROMAINE: I'M CURIOUS, WE ARE LOOKING AT AN UNEMPLOYMENT RATE THAT HAS BEEN PERSISTENTLY LOW STILL STUCK AROUND 3.7%. EARLIER THIS YEAR, JAY POWELL WAS ASKED ABOUT WHO HIS SPIRIT ANIMAL WAS WHEN IT CAME TO INFLATION? HE MENTIONED THE GREENSPAN ERA AND THAT SOFT LANDING CAN BE ACHIEVED. ONE KEY COMPONENT OF THAT WAS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE. THE DIRECTIONALITY OF THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DURING THE TIGHTENING CYCLES. I'M CURIOUS AS TO WHAT YOUR EXPECTATIONS ARE DURING THIS TIGHTENING CYCLE? > > WHAT THE FED HAS TO DO IS SIGNAL AS BEST IT CAN WHAT IT'S INTENTIONS ARE. ALL OF THOSE EXAMPLES YOU MENTIONED ARE THE ON EMPLOYMENT RATE DID NOT RISE BY THAT MUCH HAPPENED TO BE INDICATIONS WHERE THEY WERE SIGNALING. I THINK THAT'S WHERE THE INDICATION OF A STRATEGY THE JAY POWELL HAS BEEN POSITIVE ABOUT BEFORE, I FIND THESE RULE PRESCRIPTIONS HELPFUL. THE MORE THEY CAN DO THAT THE MORE THE MARKET WILL UNDERSTAND THAT IF INFLATION DOESN'T COME DOWN AND WE HAVE TO RAISE RATES MORE, THAT'S THE TRICK. THAT THEY SIGNAL WHAT THEY'RE DOING AND PEOPLE UNDERSTAND IT, IT WILL BE MUCH SMOOTHER EVOLUTION. SCARLET: THIS WEEK, JAY POWELL WAS ASKED ABOUT WAGE GROWTH AND HOW IT HAS NOT KEPT PACE WITH INFLATION. INFLATION HAS BEEN SO RAPID THAT AMERICANS ARGUE THERE IS STILL ROOM FOR WAGES TO RISE. EXPLAIN WHY A WAGE PRICE SPIRAL IS A RISK RIGHT NOW TO THE BROADER ECONOMY. > > IT'S A TREMENDOUS RISK BECAUSE IF WAGES GET BUILT INTO THE HIGHER INFLATION RATES, WE WILL HAVE A REALLY TOUGH TIME GETTING BACK TO THE 2% TARGET WHICH THE FED TALKS ABOUT. THE REAL DANGER IS A WAGE PRICE SPIRAL. IF WE CAN AVOID THAT, BY INDICATING INFLATION IS NOT ONE TO GO UP ANYMORE IT'S GOING TO COME DOWN, THERE IS MUCH LESS NEED WITH THE WAGE INCREASE THAT YOU AND OTHER PEOPLE ARE RIGHT ABOUT. SCARLET: ANOTHER RECENT JOB MARKET REMAINS ROBUST IS BECAUSE THE LABOR POOL IS SHRINKING. THERE ARE A BUNCH OF DIFFERENT STRUCTURAL ISSUES. FROM WHERE YOU SIT, THIS IS SOMETHING THAT ECONOMISTS NEED TO CONFRONT. WHAT IS THE SHORT-TERM VERSUS LONG-TERM SOLUTION TO THAT? > > THERE ARE ALWAYS SHORT-TERM THINGS LIKE THAT TO WORRY ABOUT. MAYBE IT'S MORE IMPORTANT NOW. WE HAVE SITUATIONS GLOBALLY. RIGHT NOW IN THE UNITED STATES, WE STILL HAVE AN INFLATION RATE THAT IS WHAT WILL -- ABOVE 2%. THEY SHOULD JUST MOVE AHEAD AND GO TO WHATEVER IT IS 5% THEY ARE LOOKING AT. THE MORE THEY CAN SINGLE THAT, THAT THERE ARE A LOT OF THINGS GOING ON, THE EASIER IT WILL BE AND THE MORE CHANCES ARE THAT WE WILL AVOID THE RECESSION THE SOMETHING PEOPLE ARE RIGHT ABOUT. ROMAINE: I WANT TO GO BACK TO A, YOU ARE MAKING ABOUT RULES. IF WE TALK ABOUT THE 5% TERMINAL RATE AND THE EXPECTATIONS FOR THAT, LAST MONTH JAMES BULLARD STIRRED UP A LOT OF QUESTIONS AND COMMENTARY IN THE MARKETS WHEN HE LAID OUT THIS IDEA OF A 5%-7% RANGE. THE GENERAL IDEA IS HE WAS LOOKING MORE AT SOME PARAMETERS, HE INVOKED YOUR NAME AND THE TAYLOR RULE. THE IDEA THAT WE NEED A LITTLE BIT MORE GUIDANCE, GUIDEPOSTS IN THE MONETARY POLICY PROCESS. THE QUESTION I HAVE FOR YOU, DOES THAT NEED TO BE TIED DIRECTLY TO AN ACTUAL RATE MEANING THAT YOU COMMUNICATE TO THE PUBLIC OR MORE TO THE INTERNAL METRICS THAT FEED INTO THAT RATE? > > BOTH ARE NECESSARY. THE NOTION OF A RULE IS VERY IMPORTANT. THEY GOT OFF BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC AND NOW THEY ARE BEGINNING TO THINK LET'S GET ON AGAIN. THE QUESTION IS HOW DO YOU DO THAT? THE MAIN THING IS TO SIGNAL YOUR INTENTIONS. I'VE NEVER SEEN SO MUCH ATTENTION PAID TO THE TAYLOR RULE AS THE NEXT -- LAST FEW WEEKS. THAT'S GOOD FOR THE TAYLOR RULE, NOT SO GOOD FOR MONETARY POLICY. SCARLET: GOOD FOR THE TAYLOR RULE, GOOD FOR US. AHEAD WE WILL CONTINUE THE CONVERSATION WITH PROFESSOR TAYLOR HERE ON BLOOMBERG. > > LABOR SUPPLY LOOKS LIKE IT WILL REMAIN CONSTRAINED AND THE FED'S EFFORTS TO BRING IT BACK WILL NOT BE EASY WHEN AMERICANS HAVE MORE IN SAVINGS THAN PRE-PANDEMIC AND THIS WILL CONTINUES. ROMAINE: THAT WAS THE RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT SPEAKING EARLIER. THE BLACKOUT TIME AHEAD OF THE NEXT FOMC MEETING STARTS TOMORROW. YOU ONLY HAVE THE DATA TO DEPEND ON GOING FORWARD. THIS IS THE DEBT THE FED WILL HAVE TO PARSE GOING FORWARD AS THEY WALK INTO THAT MEETING. GDP ESTIMATES CONTINUE TO COME DOWN, INFLATION CONTINUES TO BE ELEVATED PARTICULARLY WITH REGARDS TO THE PCE DATA. OUR GUEST IS STILL WITH US. PROFESSOR TAYLOR, I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THIS IDEA OF THE FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION AT A TIME WHEN WE ARE SEEING EXPECTATIONS GOING FORWARD FOR ECONOMIC ACTIVITY TO BE DROPPING OFF QUICKLY HERE. RAISING A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW LONG THE FED CAN CONTINUE TIGHTENING AND WILL THEY HAVE THE WILLPOWER TO MAINTAIN THOSE RATES AT THOSE LEVELS AT THE TERMINAL LEVEL IF WE ARE FACING AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN? > > I THINK THEY WILL HAVE TO. THE BEST GUESS, INFLATION COULD COME DOWN MORE THAN ANYONE IS FORECASTING BUT THAT'S NOT LIKELY. IN SOME SENSE, THE FED NEEDS TO CONTINUE. IT IS A POSITIVE THING, BECAUSE IF THE FED DOESN'T GET BEHIND THE CURVE, CHANCES ARE WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS MINOR SLOWDOWN. I THINK THE FACT RULES ARE BACK AND THERE REPORTS, THEY TOOK THEM OUT AND THEY PUT THEM BACK AND THAT'S A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT I THINK WHICH IS WHAT THEY SHOULD BE STRESSING MORE AND MORE. SCARLET: YOU'VE INCLUDED A SAYING THAT YOU STILL -- HOW DO YOU RECONCILE THAT? ISN'T THERE GOING TO BE LIKE EFFECT IN THE FED TIGHTENING? > > THERE'S ALWAYS A LAG IN POLICY. THAT'S WHY IT'S IMPORTANT TO BE AS AHEAD AS POSSIBLE AS ONE CAN BE. AS LONG AS THE FED INDICATES WHERE WILL HAVE TO GO IF THINGS DON'T GET BETTER, THE MORE THERE WILL BE ADJUSTMENT BEFORE THE FACT OF INFLATION AND WAGE INFLATION AS WELL. IT'S NOT EASY, IT HAS BEEN DONE IN THE PAST IT'S TO INDICATE WHERE THEY ARE GOING AND THEY BEEN BETTER AT THAT AT SOME TIMES IN THE PAST. THERE GETTING BACK TO IT. IN THE REPORTS, THE SO-CALLED TAYLOR RULE IS IN THE REPORTS. SOME OF THE FORMER PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT IT A LOT. THAT'S AN IMPORTANT ASPECT OF WHAT'S GOING ON. ROMAINE: HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT FED COMMUNICATION OVERALL? THE IDEA OF THE PERSISTENT FED SPEAK WE GET FROM THE VARIOUS MEMBERS. SOMETIMES IT ADDS CLARITY AND OTHER TIMES, IT CAUSES A BIT OF CONFUSION. IS IT TOO MUCH OR TOO LITTLE? ENOUGH? > > IT'S GOOD THAT THEY ALL SPEAK BUT THEY ARE ON DIFFERENT MEGAPHONES AT THIS POINT SO THAT CAUSES CONFUSION. THAT'S WHY IF THERE WAS SOME MORE SYSTEMATIC REFERENCE POINT, I THINK SOME OF THEM HAVE INDICATED THAT MORE IN THE PAST THAN IN THE FUTURE, BUT THAT'S THE TRICK. IF THEY COULD HAVE THE SAME KIND OF OVERALL TONE, THEY WILL ALL HAVE DIFFERENCES OF OPINIONS BUT THE MAIN THING IS TO HAVE A CONSISTENT APPROACH TO THE PROBLEM. I THINK THEY MAY BE AIMING TOWARD THAT AGAIN. SCARLET: COMMUNICATION IS CRITICAL IN TERMS OF SETTING EXPECTATIONS FOR THE MARKETS AND WHAT PEOPLE CAN EXPECT FROM THE CENTRAL BANK. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THINGS , WHAT DO ORDINARY AMERICANS HAVE > > ? THERE'S A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT WHY INFLATION INCREASES. IT PICKED UP QUITE RAPIDLY RECENTLY IN THE PAST. TO SOME EXTENT IT'S HAPPENING BECAUSE THE FED HAS GOTTEN BEHIND THE CURVE, THEY WERE A LITTLE SLOW AND OTHERS HAVE SAID THAT. IT'S DIFFICULT SUBJECT. I TEACH IT TO STANFORD STUDENTS AND OTHERS ALL THE TIME. THE MORE THE PEOPLE CAN UNDERSTAND IT WORKS WITH A LAG, THE MORE THE FED CAN BE OUT IN FRONT AND EXPLAIN WHAT THEY ARE DOING THE BETTER. ROMAINE: WITH REGARD TO THE LAG, THERE HAVE BEEN CRITICISMS THAT A LOT OF THE ISSUES THAT LED TO THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES ARE OUTSIDE THE PURVIEW OF MONETARY POLICY. THE SUPPLY-SIDE ISSUES. I'M CURIOUS, IS THERE A WALL THAT THE FED HITS WHEN IT COMES TO THE TIGHTENING AND THE EFFECTS THE TIGHTENING HAS? > > THERE'S ALWAYS OTHER THINGS. THE FOCUS NOW IS WHAT THE FED IS DOING. YES, THERE ARE WARS, SUPPLY SHORTAGES, OTHER THINGS THAT AFFECT THE PRICES. THIS IS NOT JUST THE UNITED STATES. THE EUROPEAN COUNTRIES ALSO HAVE HIGH INFLATION. IT'S A GLOBAL PHENOMENON AND THE BETTER. BUT IT'S NOT EASY. I THINK IT CAN BE MADE EASIER AND THAT'S THE ADVANTAGE OF HAVING A RULE OR STRATEGY OR DESCRIPTION OF WHAT THE INTENT IS NOT JUST TODAY BUT IN THE FUTURE. I THINK WE MAY BE GOING BACK TO THAT. WE MIGHT HAVE BEEN THERE BEFORE THE PANDEMIC AND WE MIGHT BE GOING BACK TO THAT AGAIN WHICH WOULD BE A PROMISING DEVELOPMENT. ROMAINE: PROFESSOR, IT'S ALWAYS GREAT TO TALK TO YOU. YOU HAVE A WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE. COMING UP HERE, WE WILL TALK ABOUT WALL STREET AND THE BONUS POOL THAT'S ABOUT TO GET MAYBE DIRTY PERCENT SMALLER THIS YEAR. THE LATEST ON WHO COULD BE AFFECTED. PLUS THE EU AGREED TO PUT A CAP ON RUSSIAN OIL. WHAT THAT MIGHT MEAN FOR GLOBAL ENERGY SUPPLIES. PLUS, PROFITABILITY MOMENTUM AND VALUE. THE M.V.P. PORTFOLIO OF STOCKS. OUR GUEST WILL STOP BY TO EXPLAIN WHO'S IN THAT GROUP AND WHO MIGHT NOT BE IN THAT GROUP GOING FORWARD. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: IF YESTERDAY'S ACTIVITY WAS ABOUT THE WAKE-UP CALL ON MANUFACTURING, TODAY WE GOT AN ALARM BELL WITH THE JOBS REPORT COMING IN HOT. THE MARKET REASSESSING FED POLICY GOING FORWARD. THE MAJORITY OF STOCKS ARE LOWER. FOLKS ARE OUT HERE SHOPPING FOR BARGAINS AND THEY ARE FINDING SOME OF THEM. THERE IS STILL A VALUATION AND POTENTIALLY GROWTH STORY. WHO THAT INCLUDES IS YET TO BE SEEN. WE HAVE PUT TOGETHER A PORTFOLIO THAT TALKS ABOUT THE RETURNS FOR STOCKS IN THE S & P 500. TO GIVE YOU A BETTER SENSE OF WHERE THE WINNERS MIGHT BE. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE CRITERIA THAT LED TO THE PEOPLE IN THE M.V.P. PORTFOLIO. > > IT'S ACTUALLY A COMBINATION OF THE HIGHEST MOMENTUM LOWEST VOLATILITY HIGHEST VALUE HIGHEST PROFITABILITY STOCKS IN THE S & P 500. WE SECTOR NEUTRALIZED THE STOCKS, RANK THEM ON ALL OF THOSE FACTORS, COMBINED THE RANKS THEN ONLY SELECTED THE TOP 50. THEN WE REBALANCE TO THAT PORTFOLIO ON A QUARTERLY BASIS. SCARLET: THAT'S THE KIND OF RETURN THAT ANY PORTFOLIO MANAGER WOULD LIKE TO SEE. > > WE EQUAL WEIGHT THEM BECAUSE WE LIKE TO PRACTICE A MULTIFACTOR METHODOLOGY. IT GENERALLY ADDS CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT OF RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN OF THE S & P 500. WE DON'T WANT TO LEAN TOO HEAVILY ON ONE FACTOR OR ANOTHER OVER THE LONG RUN. WE BELIEVE IN FACTOR INVESTING. IT DIDN'T WORK IN THE LAST CYCLE, BUT IT WORKED INCREDIBLY WELL IN THE CYCLE PRIOR TO THE LAST CYCLE AND GENERALLY OVER THE LONG RUN IT TENDS TO BE A PRUDENT STRATEGY FOR DRIVING A SIGNIFICANTLY STRONGER RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN. SCARLET: BEFORE WE GET INTO THE INDIVIDUAL NAMES, HOW MUCH DISTANCE IS THERE BETWEEN NUMBER ONE AND NUMBER 50? > > WE RANK ALL THE STOCKS SO THERE 500 POINTS OF DISTANCE. THERE'S A BEST AND WORST IN THE S & P 500 ON AN AVERAGE RANK. IT VARIES ON EACH FACTOR. PROFITABILITY, WE CAN TALK ABOUT THAT SPECTRUM AT LARGE WITH THEIR UNPROFITABLE CONSTITUENTS OF THE INDEX ON OCCASION VERY MUCH ALSO VALUE TENDS TO HAVE DECENT DISPERSION AT CERTAIN POINTS IN TIME WERE SOME OF THE STOCKS OF THE INDEX SCREEN VALUE. FOR INSTANCE LOW DURATION STOCKS TRADING AT MEDIUM PE OF EIGHT TIMES EARNINGS RIGHT NOW WHERE HYDRATION STOCKS ARE AT A MEDIAN PE OF WELL NORTH OF 20. YOU HAVE DISPERSION ACROSS THE FACTORS BUT IT DEPENDS ON WHICH ONE YOU'RE LOOKING AT. ROMAINE: CORRECT ME IF I'M WRONG, I FELT LIKE NO MATTER WHICH SECTOR YOU PICK, A LOT OF THESE NAMES SEEM DEFENSIVE TO ME. GENUINE PARTS, MARATHON PETROLEUM, AMGEN, LOCKHEED MARTIN. > > YOU'RE RIGHT BECAUSE LOW VOLATILITY IS ONE OF THE FACTORS. WE TEND TO SKEW TOWARD A MORE DEFENSIVELY ORIENTED PORTFOLIO. OVER THE LONG RUN, THIS IS WHY LOW VOLATILITY IS A FACTOR. THEY TEND TO PERFORM WELL OVER THE LONG RUN. YOU WANT TO BE SUPER CYCLICAL AND MOVE TOWARD LOW VOLATILITY STOCKS AND CERTAIN INSTANCES. ROMAINE: I LOVE THESE MODELS THAT YOU GUYS DO. WHAT IS THE POTENTIAL WRENCH THAT ENDS UP DISRUPTING THIS? WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT MAYBE YOU SAY THIS COULD ALL FALL APART IF SOMETHING HAPPENS? > > ANY NUMBER OF THINGS COULD HAPPEN TO DISRUPT THE PORTFOLIO'S PERFORMANCE AT ANY POINT IN TIME. IF WE HAD A HUGE RISK ON RALLY, SOME OF THIS PORTFOLIO MIGHT BE LEFT BEHIND. IF WE MOVE BACK TO A PORTFOLIO ENVIRONMENT WHERE THE MEGA CAPS EXTENSIVELY LEAD RELATIVE TO THE REST OF THE INDEX, THAT COULD LEAVE THIS PORTFOLIO PERFORMING A LITTLE BIT LESS STRONGLY IN COMPARISON. SUPPRESSED INTEREST RATES CERTAINLY DIDN'T HELP FACTOR INVESTING AT-LARGE IN THE LAST CYCLE. MASSIVE REVERSAL AT THE FED WHERE INFLATION IS NO LONGER PART OF THE CONVERSATION, THEY ARE CONSTANTLY SUPPORTING STOCKS, THAT MIGHT CREATE SOME FRICTION. ROMAINE: THIS IS GREAT RESEARCH IS ALWAYS. WE WILL CATCH UP WITH YOU NEXT WEEK. IN THE MEANTIME, WE CONTINUE TO COUNT DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. ROMAINE: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE". ALMOST 2:30 HERE IN NEW YORK. CRUDE FUTURES UP IN A WEEK THAT HAS BEEN WILD TO BE SURE. A BIG JUMP IN VOLATILITY, UP ABOUT 53 PERCENT. THE HEAD OF FACT IS WE ARE DOWN ON THIS DAY. BACK BELOW $80 A BARREL. LOOKS LIKE WE ARE GOING TO SETTLE AROUND $79 IN NINE THAT'S -- $79 A NINE CENTS. A LOT OF OPTIMISM IN THE METALS SPACE. ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMERS ON A WEEKLY BASIS. ONE OF THE BEST IS NICKEL. STILL ON THE L AND E BUT YOU CANNOT READ IN AND EXTRAPOLATE THE OPTIMISM THERE. WE CONTINUED TO SLIDE DOWN ON THE BIOFUELS ANNOUNCEMENT BUT ALL EYES REMAIN ON THE ENERGY MARKETS AND FOSSIL FUELS. WE ARE LEARNING A LITTLE WHILE AGO THE EUROPEAN UNION HAS COME TO AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE CAP FOR RUSSIAN OIL. $60 A BARREL IS THE HEADLINE. BLOOMBERG SPOKE EARLIER WITH -- ABOUT THE CAP. > > YOU THINK THAT IF THERE IS A REASON FOR EUROPE TO BUY THE MOST EXPENSIVE GAS IN THE WORLD. THIS IS HAPPENING BECAUSE MARKETS ARE NOT FUNCTIONING. WE CANNOT LET THE PLAYER TO MANIPULATE THE MARKET AND LET SPECULATION TAKE OVER THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY. THERE IS A EUROPEAN SOCIETY COHESION AND INDEPENDENCE. ROMAINE: THE GREEK ENERGY MINISTER SPEAKING EARLIER ON. JOINING US RIGHT NOW IS REBECCA BABB AND, U.S. SENIOR ENERGY TRADER. LET'S START OFF WITH WHAT IS FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. $60 A BARREL FOR RUSSIAN OIL. THIS IS ACTUALLY HAVE ANY IMPACT AT ALL ON PRICES? > > THE NEAR-TERM ANSWER IS NO. $60 CAP IS ABOVE WHERE EURO'S ARE CURRENTLY TRADING. THAT IS RUSSIA'S BENCHMARK CRUDE. RUSSIA CAN VERY EASILY SAY THAT PRICE CAPS ARE IRRELEVANT, BUSINESS AS USUAL, AND KEEP SELLING AT A PRICE THAT FALLS UNDERNEATH THAT CAP TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF WESTERN INSURANCE AND SHIPPING. THERE DOES REMAIN TO BE SEEN IF RUSSIA DOES RESPOND THAT WAY. THEY HAVE BEEN VERY VOCAL IN SAYING THAT WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE CAP REGARDLESS OF PRICE. THE EU IS TRYING TO SET A PRICE JUST AT THE PERFECT LEVEL TO THEY MAY ACTUALLY GETS ON BOARD BUT HAVE ANOTHER TYPE OF CRUDE THAT IS TRADING ABOVE THE CAP. IT IS NOT A SURE THING THAT THEY DO NOT RETALIATE BUT FOR NOW THE MARKET IS REDUCING THE RISK THEY RETALIATE BASED ON THAT PRICE, AND, THIS IS IMPORTANT, FAIRLY CONFIDENT THAT RUSSIA HAS UNMASKED ENOUGH OF A SHADOW SLEEP THAT IN THE INCIDENT THEY DECIDE TO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE CAP, THEY HAVE ENOUGH VESSELS TO CARRY THE CREW TO INDIA AND CHINA ON THEIR OWN. ROMAINE: ARE THOSE RUSSIA'S OWN VESSELS OR LEASED FROM OTHER NATIONS? BASICALLY USING OTHER NATIONS'S VESSELS AS A COVER? > > BOTH. THEY HAVE BEEN VERY ACTIVE BUYING OLD VESSELS THAT WERE SENT TO BUY -- TO GO TO SCRAP. THEY WILL ALSO UTILIZE SOME FLEA AVAILABLE FROM CHINA AND INDIA WHO HAVE BEEN PRETTY ONBOARD WITH CONTINUING TO BUY RUSSIAN CREW. THEY HAVE FIGURED OUT WAYS TO PROVIDE INSURANCE. THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING BEHIND THE SCENES TO PREPARE THEMSELVES FOR THE RETALIATION EVENT. IT IS NOT NECESSARILY A SURE THING BUT THE MARKET IS READING IT THIS WAY. THE MARKET IS GOING TO LOWER RETALIATION BUT IF WE GET RETALIATION, WE DO NOT THINK THERE IS MASSIVE DISRUPTION. SCARLET: I FEEL LIKE A $60 PRICE CAP IS SOMETHING PEOPLE HAVE SPECULATED ON AND WE WERE ANTICIPATING. DOES THIS MOVE THE MARKET AND IF NOT, WHAT WOULD MOVE OIL OUT OF ITS RANGE? > > THIS DOES NOT MOVE THE MARKET. WHAT WOULD MOVE THE MARKET IS GOING TO BE ALL CENTERED AROUND CHINA DEMAND. THIS REOPENING TRAIN. HE TALKED ABOUT IN YOUR LEADER THE VOLATILITY WE SAW THIS WEEK. WE CAME IN ON MONDAY AND CREW WAS DOWN, TESTING 2022 LOWS. CHINA HAS SOFTENED SOME LANGUAGE AROUND IS ZERO COVID POLICY. THAT DEMAND ENGINE DRIVES CRUDE AT OF THIS RANGE. THE SECOND CATALYST THAT WILL BE A FACTOR COMES IN FEBRUARY WHEN RUSSIAN PRODUCTS GO UNDER SANCTION AND THAT ACTUALLY COULD CREATE A DISRUPTION FOR SUPPLY. HOWEVER, THAT IS A WAYS OUT FROM HERE. MOST TRADERS SEE A LOT OF VOLATILITY AND A LOT OF TOP. BUT STAYING WITHIN THIS RANGE OF $75.90 INTO YOUR END. SCARLET: LET'S TALK ABOUT CHINA FOR A MOMENT. IF THE CHINA DEMAND STORY IS GOING TO BE THE DRIVER FOR PRICE ACTION, CAN YOU QUANTIFY THE DEMAND WE MAY BE LOOKING IT THAT'S LOOKING AT WHAT CHINA DOES DROP THE ZERO COVID STANCE? > > RIGHT NOW, IT LOOKED LIKE ZERO COVID POLICY HAS SUCKED ABOUT 900,000 BARRELS OF DEMAND OUT OF THE MARKET. REOPENING WOULD BRING THAT BACK. IT WILL NOT BE IMMEDIATE AND WILL BE GRADUAL IN STAGES AS THE REOPENING OCCURS FOR THAT I DEMAND ACCELERATION MANY ARE LOOKING FOR. THAT, COUPLED WITH THE FACT WE DO NOT HAVE AN SPR RELEASE AND WE MAY HAVE A PRODUCT EXPORT BAN COMING INTO PLAY HAS MANY ANALYSTS SEE THE UPSIDE POTENTIAL IN CRUDE TAKING PLACE IN THE END OF THE QUARTER IN 2022 AND N2 2023. ROMAINE: THERE ARE A LOT OF FOLKS OUT THERE THAT A VOTE WHETHER THEY ARE COMMODITY TRADERS OR CROSS ASSETS OVER ALL WHO MADE SOME RELATIVELY PRESENT DEBT. HEADING INTO NEXT HER, GIVEN THE INCREASE IN PRICES IN THE COME DOWN WE HAVE SEEN THE NEXT COUPLE MONTH -- THE LAST COUPLE MONTHS, IS THERE A VOLUNTARY ARGUMENT MADE TO STAY INVESTED? > > THERE IS DEFINITELY AN ARGUMENT TO BE INVESTING IN COMMODITIES. I THINK YOU'RE HIGHLIGHTING IS SOMETHING IMPORTANT. THE VOLATILITY TAKES PLACE OVER THE COURSE OF THE YEAR. THE HEADLINE FATIGUE HAS CERTAINLY MADE IT MORE DIFFICULT TO KIND OF JUMP ON BOARD WITH THAT TRADE AND SCARED SOME PEOPLE OFF. I THINK THE STRUCTURAL DEFICIT OF SUPPLY, THE ACCELERATING DEMAND STORY OF CHINA, IS A VERY COMPELLING THESIS -- THESIS FOR MANY. THE WAY IT IS GOING TO PLAY OUT IS TO A SLOWER, LET US WAIT AND SEE FOR THE DATA. MAYBE I MISSED THE FIRST 5%-10%, SO I WILL WAIT FOR CLARITY BEFORE I GET INVOLVED. WILL NOT BE THE FIRST IN AND GET CHOPPED UP. INITIALLY, TRADE WILL BE SLOWER TO GATHER STEAM BUT I THINK INVESTORS ARE DOING IT, FOCUS ON IT AND WILL PUT MONEY TO WORK THERE. SCARLET: OPEC-PLUS NEXT WEEK IS MEETING. WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FROM THAT THAT COULD OIL PRICES? > > OVER THE WEEKEND, THEY WILL PROBABLY ROLL OVER THE EXISTING CUTS. WHAT CAN MOVE MARKETS THOUGH IS IF THEY ARE VERY VISUAL IN THEIR COMMENTARY IF DEMAND IS NOT STRONG AT THE END OF THE QUARTER. WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO ESCORT THE MARKET. THE ONLY WILL WE ASSURE THE MARKET THAT THEY NEED TO ACT RIGHT NOW BUT THAT THEY ARE READY TO ACT OF CHINA DOES NOT COME BACK AS QUICKLY AS HOPED. SCARLET: REBECCA BABIN, CIBC SENIOR ENERGY TRADER. THE RISING COST OF CAREGIVING. THIS IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST FINANCIAL STRUCTURES -- FINANCIAL STRESSORS. WE HAVE MORE ON THE ECONOMIC BURDEN AND WHAT SOME EMPLOYEES ARE DOING TO HELP THEM EASE IT. SCARLET: IT IS TIME FOR BLOOMBERG EQUALITY WHERE WE TAKE A LOOK AT DISPARITIES. IN LIGHT OF TODAY'S JOBS REPORT, WE ARE TAKING A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WORKFORCE AND HOW THE COST OF CAREGIVING CAN WEIGH ON THE LABOR MARKET. ROMAINE: LABOR PARTICIPATION HAS BEEN THE REAL BIG STORY ALL YEAR LONG. WHEN YOU LOOK AT RACIAL DYNAMICS, ASIANS, HISPANICS, BLACKS, THAT PARTICIPATION RATE HAS IMPROVED. IN THE JOBLESS RATE AMONG THEM HAS IMPROVED. WHEN YOU LOOK AT GENDER, YOU LOOK AT THE BLUE LINES -- THE TWO LINES BEHIND ME. BLUE AND WHITE TRAY AND ONE REPRESENTING WOMEN AND ONE REPRESENTING MEN. BOTH ARE TRENDING LOW BUT THEY ARE TRENDING LOWER MUCH FASTER FOR WOMEN RATHER THAN MEN. THIS'LL REMAIN UNEVEN AND THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS AND CONSEQUENCES TO SOME OF THE LOSSES WE ARE FINDING WITH WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE. SCARLET: IT IS A STRUCTURAL PROBLEM THAT HAS NOT BEEN SOLVED AND REMAINS TO BE SOLVED. HERE IS THE COFOUNDER AND CEO OF YOURSELF. YOUR STARTUP BUILDS DECISIONS AND TRACKS SUBSIDIES SO EMPLOYEES CAN SUPPORT WORKING PARENTS. EXPLAIN HOW YOUR PLATFORM WORKS. > > THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. WE ARE PRETTY SIMPLE. IT IS A PRETTY SIMPLE PLATFORM THAT IS ABLE TO BUILD FOR EACH INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE A PERSONALIZED SUBSIDY. WE ARE THE ONLY PLATFORM THAT CAN DISTRIBUTE FOR THE EMPLOYER A VERY SPECIFIC TARGETED SPEND. FOR THE EMPLOYEE, WE BUILD A LARGER FINANCIAL PICTURE SO YOU CAN SEE VERY CLEARLY A LONG-TERM VIEW OF HOW FAR THIS EMPLOYER SUBSIDY GOES. OF COURSE, WE ARE REALLY FLEXIBLE FOR HOW EMPLOYEES CAN USE THE SUBSIDY FROM A STRUCTURED CARE AND UNSTRUCTURED CARE. THIS IS REALLY IMPORTANT TO BE ABLE TO MAKE SURE PEOPLE HAVE ACCESS TO THE TYPES OF CARE THAT WORKS BEST FOR THEM. ROMAINE: GIVE US A SENSE ABOUT ADOPTION AND MORE IMPORTANTLY, THE GENERAL RESPONSE HE HAVE GOTTEN. NOT JUST FOR THE INDIVIDUALS THAT END UP ON THE PLATFORM BUT SOME CORPORATIONS THAT ARE PARTICIPATING. > > WE ARE LAUNCHING WITH A FORTUNE 4 RETAILER NEXT YEAR. WHAT I CAN TELL YOU FROM EVEN THE INITIAL CONVERSATIONS WE HAVE HAD WITH FOLKS IS HOW MUCH OF A PAY POINT INFLATION POSES FOR THEIR EMPLOYEES. ONE PUB 4 PARENTS HAVE HAD TO LEAVE THE WORKFORCE BECAUSE THEY CANNOT AVOID -- AFFORD CHILDCARE. CHILDCARE HAS FAR OUTPACED THE RATE OF INFLATION FOR THE LAST 25 YEARS. THIS CONTINUES TO BE A PAIN POINT BUT THE PANDEMIC MADE IT EVEN MORE ACUTE. ABOUT HALF OF WORKING PARENTS HAVE LOOKED FOR A NEW JOB OR A SECOND JOB JUST TO MAKE ENDS MEET. SCARLET: OF COURSE AND A LOT OF THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE PROVIDED CHILDCARE HAVE MOVED ON FROM THE INDUSTRY BECAUSE THE PAY IS NOT THERE. GOING BACK TO WHAT REMAINED WAS TALKING ABOUT. ADOPTION BY COMPANIES OR WHO WOULD BE YOUR CUSTOMERS, WHAT IS AN IN -- WHAT IS IN IT FOR THE EMPLOYERS? > > FOR EACH PERSON THAT LEAVES, FOR HOURLY WORKERS, YOU ARE LOOKING AT LOSSES THAT START AT $3500 PER EMPLOYEE. THEN THOSE COSTS GROW FROM THERE. UP TO 2-4 TIMES THAT SALARY. I THINK WE CAN MAKE THIS VERY REAL WITH A STORY. WHEN I WAS AT --, THIS IDEA WAS HARD TO SYNTHESIZE. I ENJOYED WE WERE JUST PART OF A THREE STORY WALK-UP BUILDING AND WE HANDED OUT PIECES OF PAPER TO PEOPLE SAID THAT HE GO TO THE RIGHT CUES AND SIGN UP. I JOB WAS TO BUILD A SUPPORT TEAM AND THAT MEANT HIRING AN OPERATIONAL FRONTLINE WORKFORCE. FOR MY TEAM, CHILDCARE WAS A DAILY DISRUPTION. WHAT WAS REALLY TOUGH WAS TO SEE HOW WE HAD THIS INCREDIBLE TEAM OF SINGLE MOMS WHO OFTEN COULD NOT TAKE PROMOTIONS BECAUSE THEY WOULD THEN LOSE THE VALUABLE GOVERNMENT CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE. IT IS ACTUALLY WORSE TO KNOW IT IS PRETTY COMMON FOR WAGE WORKERS TO NEED LOANS IN THE SUMMER TO PAY FOR CARE SO THEY CAN WORK. THAT IS DEEPLY BROKEN. SCARLET: I LIKE THAT STORY. I WONDER WITH THE ECONOMY AND A LABOR MARKET CHANGING BECAUSE OF THE PAIN OF HIGHER INTEREST RATES, WHAT ARE YOU SEEING IN TERMS OF DEMAND FROM POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS TO SIGN UP FOR YOUR PLATFORM? ARE YOU SEEING A PICK UP IN THAT BECAUSE THEY NEED TO RETAIN THE EMPLOYEES THEY HAVE OR ARE THEY LETTING GO OF THESE BENEFITS BECAUSE THEY ARE IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE THEY NEED TO REDUCE COSTS? > > WE ARE SEEING EMPLOYEES NEED TO SPEND SMARTER. ACTUALLY SHIFTING TO VERY TANGIBLE, REAL ITEMS. FOCUSING ON FINANCIAL WELLNESS AND CAREGIVING. IT IS VERY REAL. 69% OF WORKING PARENTS SAY THEIR PAY HAS NOT KEPT UP WITH INFLATION. COMPANIES CAN REALLY HELP WHEN NEARLY HALF OF THE EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR A NEAR -- A NEW JOB. IT IS SHIFTING EMPLOYEE BENEFIT DOLLARS TO HEIGHTS THAT THEY CAN REALLY USE IT. THAT IS WHERE THE CHILDCARE SUBSIDIES MATTER. ROMAINE: GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. SIRAN CAO OF MIRZA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: LET'S GET A VIEW FROM THE SOUTH SIDE WITH OUR TOP CALLS. SOME OF THE BIG MOVERS ON THE AIXA ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS. ASANA DOWNGRADED TO NEUTRAL WITH ANALYSTS CITING -- DUE TO RECENT LAYOFFS AND A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE FOR THEM TO DIGEST THE STRUCTURAL ISSUES. SHARE DOWN ABOUT 12%. ACTUALLY HAVING ITS WORST DAY. DOORDASH GETTING CUT TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM. SOBER COURT ORDER GROWTH AS IT COMPETES WITH UBER EATS. DOORDASH SHARES DOWN ABOUT 2% ON THE DAY. THEN, BLACKSTONE. GETTING CUT TO EQUAL WEIGHT BY BARCLAYS ON THE HEELS THAT THE COMPANY IS GOING TO LIMIT REPURCHASE REQUESTS FROM ITS MAIN REAL ESTATE FUNDS. A LOVE TO START ABOUT TWO STABILITY OF THOSE INVESTMENTS NOT JUST -- A LOT OF CONCERN ABOUT THE STABILITY OF THOSE INVESTMENTS. SHARES ONLY DUMB FRACTIONALLY. SCARLET: NOT GIVING BACK THOSE LOSSES EITHER. THE BLACKSTONE NEWS IS THE LATEST SIGN OF A SLOWDOWN IN THE REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY. YESTERDAY, BOTH FARGO CUT HUNDREDS OF ADDITIONAL MORTGAGE EMPLOYEES. JOINING US FOR MORE INSIGHT IS WEST FRIEDMAN, CEO OF HARRIS STEVENS. IT IS SO GOOD TO SPEAK WITH YOU. > > NICE TO SEE YOU. SCARLET: I WILL GET YOUR VIEW ON THE HOUSING MARKET IN JUST A MOMENT BUT GIVEN THE CUTS, I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE PAIN THAT REAL ESTATE BROKERAGES ARE FACING IN LIGHT OF THE SLOW DOWN. THE BUSINESS MODEL IS THAT'S YOUR BROKERS ARE CONTRACTORS. I WONDER IF THEY HAD TO ACCEPT A LOWER SPLIT? > > WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY OF THAT. THEY ARE 1099S AND INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS AND BASICALLY THE CEOS OF THEIR OWN COMPANIES. TRANSACTIONS HAPPEN IN BOTH MARKETS AND THEIR MARKETS. THEY WENT BACK THROUGH THE BREAKUP WHEN THE MORTGAGE CRISIS HAPPENED IN 2008. THEY WERE ABLE TO STILL PREVAIL AND DO WELL AND DO BUSINESS. THIS IS A BETTER TIME THAN IT WAS THEN. ROMAINE: THEN MEETING THE FINANCIAL CRISIS? > > YES. OUR UNDERWRITING PROCESS IS MUCH STRICTER. IT IS A DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENT TODAY THEM BACK THEN. INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS CAN STILL DO BUSINESS. THEY ARE STILL DOING WELL. THIS MARKET REQUIRES MORE EXPERTISE THAN IT WOULD IN A BULL MARKET. YOU CANNOT ATTRACT -- ATTRIBUTE THAT TO BRAINS. AGENTS PROVIDE AN INCREDIBLE VALUE IN TOUGHER MARKETS BECAUSE THEY CAN GET THE INFORMATION AND BUILD TRUST WITH PEOPLE. WE HAVE NOT HAD TO CUT ANYTHING OR EMPLOYEES. CONTINUE TO PERSEVERE AND DO WELL EVEN IN THESE TYPES OF MARKETS. ROMAINE: EVEN THOUGH TRANSACTION VOLUMES ARE DOWN? > > IT IS A LUMPY MARKET FOR SURE. IT IS A DIFFERENT 5:00 LAST YEAR. EVERYBODY KEEPS COMPARING THIS YEAR TO LAST YEAR AND I DID NOT THINK THAT IS FAIR BECAUSE LAST YEAR WAS A YEAR WE HAVE NOT SEEN BEFORE. THEN 2020 WAS THE PANDEMIC. WE HAVE TO LOOK AT 2019. OUR NUMBERS ARE BETTER THAN THEM. ROMAINE: EVEN WHEN RAIN STARTED TO GO UP, THERE WAS AN AN ORDINARY AMOUNT OF CASH BUYERS. I AM WONDERING IF THAT IS STILL A TREND AND DOES THAT HELP IN THIS ENVIRONMENT GIVEN WHERE MORTGAGE RATES ARE? > > NEW YORK IS VERY MUCH A CASH MARKET. THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE PAYING CASH. LAST YEAR THERE WAS A TSUNAMI OF CASH IN THE ECONOMY. WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF BIG DEALS GET DONE. LAST YEAR, WE SAW SOMETHING GET SIGNED FOR OVER $20 MILLION. DISCRETIONARY SPENDERS ARE STILL OUT THERE. SCARLET: IT ALL COMES BACK TO INDUSTRY BECAUSE NOBODY LOCKED INTO A 2% MORTGAGE IS WILLING TO SELL SO THEY CAN THEN SIGN ONTO A 7% MORTGAGE. OUTSIDE OF DEATH AND DIVORCE, WHAT IS IT GOING TO TAKE TO GET SUPPLY ONLINE? > > IT DEPENDS. SOME PLACES HAVE TOO MUCH SUPPLY AND OTHERS HAVE TOO MUCH DEMAND. EACH REAL ESTATE AREA IS SO LOCAL. REAL ESTATE IS ABOUT TIME, NOT TIMING. IT IS THE LONG-TERM INVESTMENT. IT IS CONSUMPTION. WHEN YOU BUY A HOME, YOU LIVE IN YOUR HOME. YOU CANNOT LIVE IN YOUR STOPPER FOLIO. 10-20 YEARS IS HOW PEOPLE THINK ABOUT REAL ESTATE. FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS ARE PROBABLY GOING TO WAIT BECAUSE OF RATES BUT RATES ARE STILL HISTORICALLY LOW. ROMAINE: WHAT ABOUT REGIONAL DIFFERENCES RIGHT NOW? NATIONALLY, I WOULD THINK THERE IS A BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CERTAIN MARKETS COMPARED TO NEW YORK CITY. > > NEW YORK CITY IS ITS OWN SPECIAL PLACE BECAUSE WE HAVE A LOT OF CO-OPS AND CONDOS. THE MAJORITY OF THE HOUSING STOCK IS RENTALS, NOT TO BUY PROPERTIES. BUT PLACES LIKE CONNECTICUT AND PALM BEACH ARE WHERE PEOPLE ARE GOING AND WANT TO BE THERE AND THERE IS NOT ENOUGH SUPPLY. BUT NEW YORK IS STILL A GOOD PLACE TO PURCHASE. SCARLET: DO YOU STILL SEE THE MARY THE HOUSE, DATE THE RATE? > > I WAS GOING TO USE THAT LINE. I THINK NOBODY CAN FORECAST WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH RATES BUT THINGS ARE BETTER THAN ME ASK ACTED. I THINK PEOPLE SHOULD THINK IN THOSE TERMS. M ARRY THE HOME, DATE THE RATE. I AM SEMI-OPTIMISTIC ON THE MARKET. I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE FEELING DOWN RIGHT NOW BY THINK WE COULD BE IN A WORSE PLACE. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE FED IN TWO WE. HE SAW THE DOW RALLY THIS WEEK. THERE ARE SOME GOOD THINGS OUT HERE. I FEEL BETTER THAN DURING THE PANDEMIC. WE ARE IN A BETTER THAN POST 9/11 -- PEOPLE ARE OUT THERE. YOU HAVE TO BUY AND SELL. THE MARKET IS THERE TO SERVE THEM. I THINK WE ARE GOING TO BE OK. IT IS LUMPY BUT OK. ROMAINE: BESS FRIEDMAN, THE CEO OF BROWN HARRIS STEVENS. DON'T GO. WE ARE GOING TO GET READY TO RESET FOR THE FINAL HOUR OF TRAINING -- TRADING. KIND OF A MUTED DAY OVERALL GIVEN THE BIG INTERACTION WE SAW IN FUTURES. SCARLET: A BIG WEEK THOUGH. ANNOUNCER: COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. 60 MINUTES TO GO ON THIS FRIDAY AFTERNOON. ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONGSIDE SCARLET FU AND WE ARE JOINED BY TIM STENOVEC AND CAROL MASSAR ARE. THIS HAS BEEN A WILD WEEK. IT IS A DOWN DAY FOR THE STOCK MARKET BUT WE HAVE TO REMEMBER WE HAD A BIG RALLY WEDNESDAY. WE PUT IT ALTOGETHER AND THE NET EFFECT IS WE ARE STILL HIGHER AND OPTIMISM SEEMS TO BE POINTING UPWARD. CAROL: HIGHER WHEN YOU LOOK AT TECH NAMES OVERALL. IT IS INTERESTING TO SEE SOME FIGHTING HERE. I HAVE BEEN LOOKING ALL WEEK WITH GOOD REASON AND WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING WITH OUTPERFORMANCE THIS WEEK AND WHERE THE BULLS WENT, THEY WENT INTO THE CHINESE NAMES. ONCE AGAIN, THEY ARE PUSHING THE SECTOR MUCH HIGHER ON THIS FRIDAY. THE GOLDEN DRAGON CHINA INDEX IS UP ABOUT 5.6%. JD.COM UP 5.3%. EACH OF THESE NAMES ARE UP ROUGHLY 20% FOR THE WEEK OVERALL. THAT IS WHERE YOU REALLY SAW OUTPERFORMANCE. INVOLUNTARY GROUP BUT NONETHELESS. THIS IS BECAUSE WE EXPECT SOME EASING WHEN IT COMES TO CHINESE POLICIES DEALING WITH COVID. TIM: I HAVE BEEN KEEPING AN EYE ON BIG TECH DEALING WITH PRESSURE. IT SHOWS THAT HAVE BEEN HERE FOR A NEARLY A YEAR. THE CONCERN IS THESE NUMBERS MAKE THE FED'S JOB HARDER. THE NASDAQ 100 IS THE WORST PERFORMING OF THE INDUSTRIES, DOWN MORE THAN 6/10 OF A PERCENT. WE ARE LOOKING AT STOCKS LIKE APPLE, MICROSOFT, AMAZON AND MORE WEIGHING ON THE INDEX TODAY. ABOUT 100 STOCKS IN THE INDEX ARE IN THE RED. ROMAINE: IT IS INTERESTING ABOUT THE DISPARITY BETWEEN WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE FUTURES MARKET AND WHAT TRANSPIRED IN THE CASH MARKET. THE S & P OPEN TO LOWER BY ABOUT 1% BUT RIGHT NOW ONLY DONE ABOUT 0.2%. THE DOW AND THE RUSTLE IN THE GREEN. THE MASTEC ONLY DOWN FRACTIONALLY. SOME FOLKS HAVE MANAGED TO STEP BACK AND LOOK AT THE BIGGER PICTURE AND REALIZE NOT ALL HOPE IS LOST. SCARLET: YOU CAN SEE THAT REFLECTED IN THE RUSSELL TWO THOUSAND WHICH IS GAINING ZERO. TIM, YOU MENTIONED TECH WHICH IS A LOSER ON THE DAY DOWN BY 0.8%, FOLLOWED BY ENERGY. ENERGY IS THE WORST PERFORMER THIS WEEK ALONG WITH FINANCIALS. YOU CAN SEE ONE OF THE BIG DECLINERS AS WELL. ROMAINE: SOME OF THE BIG TECH STOCKS ARE PARTICIPATING IN TODAY'S RALLY. META PLATFORMS WITH JUST BEEN BEATEN DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY ALL YEAR LONG IS UP TO .5% TODAY. 120 THREE AND CHANGE ON THAT STOCK. KEEPING A LOOK AT THE STOCK SOLAR EDGE TRADED UP ABOUT 5.5%. TWO INTERESTING STORIES ON THE CONSUMER. CHEESECAKE FACTORY AND SEE THE RL GROUP -- CBRL GROUP. TAKING A LOOK AT CRACKER BARREL. DOWN ABOUT 11% ON THE DAY. CHEESECAKE DOWN ABOUT 3.5%. I THOUGHT IT WAS INTERESTING THE COMMENTARY. CHEESECAKE FACTORY IS SPECIFICALLY FOCUSING ON PEOPLE OVER THE AGE OF 65. THERE SENTIMENT HAS DETERIORATED AND THEY ARE SPENDING LESS IN THE RESTAURANTS. SCARLET: YOU KNOW WHAT I LIKE GOING THERE, BECAUSE YOU CAN GET ONE BILL AND IT WILL COVER YOU THE NEXT FIVE DAYS. [LAUGHTER] CAROL: SO TRUE. ROMAINE: DEFINITELY BEFORE A LIVELY INFLATIONARY PRESSURES OUT THERE. AT THE END OF THE DAY, DESPITE EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED, VOLATILITY IN THE EQUITY SPACE REMAINS FAIRLY NEW. IT IS BACK BELOW THE 20 LEVEL BUT IT REMAINS IN THE FX RACE AS WELL. SCARLET: LOOK AT THAT BELOW 20. THERE HAVE BEEN A COUPLE CHARTS AND NOTES POINTED OUT THAT ON A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS, THEY TEND TO BACK -- BOUNCE BACK AFTER THEY HIT THE 20 LEVEL. MAYBE THIS IS THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM. CAROL: I AM STILL THINKING ABOUT CHEESECAKE FACTORY. LET'S GO TO MOHAMED EL-ERIAN. HE CAUGHT UP WITH OUR TEAM EARLIER WITH JONATHAN FERRO ON BLOOMBERG EARLIER TODAY. HE HAS SOME THOUGHTS ABOUT TODAY'S JOBS REPORT, THE GOOD, THE BACK, AND THE UGLY. > > IT IS GOOD NEWS FOR THE ECONOMY IN TERMS OF JOBS AND PAY. IT IS LESS GOOD NEWS BECAUSE LABOR FELL. INFLATION PROSPECTS ARE STILL WORRISOME. CAROL: HE IS A BLOOMBERG AND OPINION COLONISTS. IT IS INTERESTING AND I FEEL LIKE THIS MAKES IT TRICKY FOR THE FED. A STRONG JOBS REPORT BY HEARD SOME CONCERNS ABOUT JOB PARTICIPATION OR THE SURVEYS NOT BEING ANSWERED. OR MAYBE THAT IS AN INDICATOR OF MORE, WEAKER JOBS DATA TO COME AT THIS POINT. TIM: WE SPOKE WITH BECKY FROM MANPOWERGROUP EARLIER TODAY WHO HAS GREAT REAL-TIME DATA. SHE SAID SHE WOULD BE CAUTIONARY ABOUT READING TOO MUCH INTO THE NEW JOB DATA. HER DATA SHOWS A SOFTNESS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF NOVEMBER. I CHALLENGE THAT AND SAID ISN'T THAT JUST SEASONAL BECAUSE OF WHAT WE SAW THINGS IN AND PEOPLE NOT POSTING JOBS AS FREQUENTLY? SHE SAID YES BUT IT IS DOWN 7% FROM LAST YEAR. SHE THINKS THE LAYOFFS AND CONCERNS KIND OF TOOK OFF THE SECOND HALF OF THE MONTH. ROMAINE: THE QUESTION REMAINS HOW WIDESPREAD IS TO SOFTNESS? WE HAVE SEEN SOFTNESS ALL YEAR LONG IN CERTAIN POCKETS OF ECONOMY. ON THE AGGREGATE BASIS THAT WOULD ACTUALLY SWAY THE FED, IT SEEMS LIKE HE COULD JUST NOT FIND IT RIGHT NOW. SCARLET: IF YOU HAVE SUCH A ROBUST LABOR MARKET, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN IN TERMS OF THE TIMING FOR THE RECESSION? IT DEPENDS WHAT THE FED DOES NEXT. DOES IT STICK WITH YOUR -- AND KEEP AT IT THE LEVEL AT THE PAUSE? COULD THERE BE A SITUATION WHERE IT NEEDS TO GO BACK TO 75 BASIS POINTS? CAROL: YES, YES, AND YES. THIS IS THE PREDICAMENT WE ARE ALL IN. WE KIND OF LIST FROM DATA POINT TO DATA POINT. GINA ADAMS WAS HERE EARLIER AND SHE SAID WHAT IT COMES TO EMPLOYMENTS, IT IS NOT A GREAT INDICATOR OF EARNING. SHE WATCHES THINGS LIKE GOODS AND THE MARGINS. I KNOW WE TALK ABOUT THEM COMING DOWN AND PRESSURE COMING. MAYBE WE HAVE NOT SEEN IT QUITE YET BUT WILL COMPANIES BE ABLE TO CUT COSTS IN THE NEW YEAR? WE ARE GOING TO RUN INTO MORE EARNINGS NEXT WEEK AND GET COSCO AND A FEW OTHERS TO LOOK AT WHAT THE NEW YEAR MIGHT LOOK LIKE. ROMAINE: I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE LOOK DOWN ON THE PPI REPORT WHICH WE GET NEXT FRIDAY BECAUSE THEY SAY IT DOES NOT PROVIDE THE MOST ACCURATE ASSESSMENT BY THOUGHT THIS WOULD NARROW BETWEEN BPI AND CPI WILL. I AM CURIOUS TO SEE IF THAT CONTINUES. TIM: IT GOES BACK TO THE IDEA THAT THIS LABOR MARKET HAS BEEN SO RESILIENT. IF WE ARE IN A SITUATION WHERE THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO ADD MORE THAN 250,000 JOBS EVERY MONTH, THE RECESSION PICTURE LOOKS LESS AND LESS LIKELY. CAROL: WITH WAGE INCREASES OF TWO TIMES WHAT WAS PREDICTED BY ECONOMISTS TAKING PLACE, I GO BACK TO WHAT JEROME POWELL WAS SAYING WHEN HE DID NOT THINK THAT WAGE RESTRICTION WAS A BIG SOURCE OF INFLATION BUT IT WILL BE IN THE MONTHS AHEAD. WE ARE GOING TO BE BACK IN LESS THAN AN HOUR'S TIME IN COUNTY DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. WE SEE YOU AT 4:00. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: A DOWN DAY BUT AN UP WEEK. WE COUNTED DOWN TO THE CLOSING BILLS. A LITTLE MORE THAN 50 MINUTES TO GO. KATHRYN ROONEY JOINING US NOW. CHIEF ADVANCEMENT STRATEGIST FOR BOTH TAKE CAPITAL MARKETS. A LOT OF FOCUS HAS BEEN ON THE MACRO AND THE ECONOMIC DATA POINTS HEADING INTO WHAT FOR SOME PEOPLE IS GOING TO BE A RELATIVELY CONSEQUENTIAL FED MEETING THAT JEROME POWELL LAID OUT AND STOLE SOME OF THE THUNDER. > > IT IS PRETTY WELL TELEGRAPHED, STARTING WITH BACK IN SEPTEMBER THAT THE FED WAS GOING TO ACCELERATE THE PACE AND GRAVITY -- MAGNITUDE OF HIS HEIGHT. I THINK THE MARKET SHOULD NOT BE RALLYING ON THE CONFIRMATION THAT HE IS PLANNING ON DECREASING THE MAGNITUDE OF THE HIKES. WHAT I AM FOCUSED ON IS SOMETHING THAT MOHAMED EL-ERIAN MENTIONED WHICH IS THE LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE IS STILL DROPPING. THAT IS A REAL ISSUE FOR INFLATION. IT TELLS US THE FED HAS TO FORCE A ROLLOVER IN THE LABOR MARKETS TO CURB DEMAND AND BRING INFLATION DOWN. AMENDS THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS GOING TO GO HIGHER. I WILL POINT OUT THAT WE HAVE NEVER SEEN, IN ECONOMIC HISTORY, AN UNEMPLOYMENT RATE GOING FROM 3.7% WHERE WE ARE RIGHT NOW, 3.5 A COUPLE MONTHS AGO, 24.5%. IT MAY BE FIVE OR 6% BY THE END OF NEXT YEAR AND BECOME I THINK IT IS A GOOD CHANCE WE SEE ECONOMIC CONTRACTION AND THAT IS THE ONLY WAY WE COME DOWN TO 2%. SCARLET: CAN THE FED INTRODUCE SOMETHING WHERE IT TAKES A LONG TIME TO GET TO THE 4.5% UNEMPLOYMENT RATE? MAYBE SOMETHING THAT SPANS INTO 2024? > > THE LABOR MARKET IS SO HOT BECAUSE THE FED WENT LONG HOLDING RATES SO LONG. WE OFFER MEMBER THE INFAMOUS TEMPORARY TALK. WE SHOULD REMEMBER THE FED SAID THE MARKET NEEDS ADDITIONAL SUPPORT WHEN IT WAS ALREADY SHOWING SIGNS OF OVERHEATING. IN MY VIEW, THE FED POLICY HAS ALREADY HAPPENED. I THINK THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE, EVEN SALARIES TODAY, CAME OUT ABOUT 5%. 3.5% IS CONSISTENT WITH LABOR MARKETS OR -- NOT ADDING TO INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. I DO NOT ENVISION A SMOOTH LANDING AS SOMETHING IN THE REALM OF REALITY. I THINK A SOFT LANDING, IF WE DEFINE IT AS THE FED LOGICALLY GETTING READY TO DEFINE THE INFLATION RATE BACK TO THE 2% TARGET WITHOUT INVOKING RECESSION. I AM WONDERING IF THERE IS A VERY LOW PROBABILITY OF THIS HISTORIC EVENT. ROMAINE: PUBLICLY, WE REMAIN OPTIMISTIC. TALKING ABOUT JEROME POWELL. HOW DO YOU POSITION -- DO YOU ACTUALLY INVEST OR THE LIEN INTO A MARKET LIKE THIS GIVEN THE ECONOMIC CONCERNS AHEAD? > > I THINK MOMENTUM IS PRETTY MUCH ONE OF THE UPSWINGS. THROUGH A YEAR AND, I WOULD BE POSITIVE AND USING THIS OPPORTUNITY WELL-MEANING -- REMAINING TO ADJUST PORTFOLIOS. YOU CAN GET BILLS, COMMERCIAL PAPERS, SIX MONTHS. YOU CAN GET SHORT-TERM HIGH-GRADE PAPER. YOU WILL NEED MORE THAN 5%. NOW WE HAVE ALTERNATIVES. THE FED FOMENTED IN THIS ENVIRONMENT WHERE THERE WAS NO LONGER AN ALTERNATIVE THAN TO BE LARGE CAP NAMES. LIKE THE S & P 500. NOW WE HAVE HIGH-YIELDING, JUICY ALTERNATIVES. I WOULD BE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THAT AND BUILDING OF CASH OR CLASH-EQUIVALENT POSITIONS. AS WE MOVE INTO 2023 AND HER OUT -- ALL AT BLOOMBERG, WE ARE TALKING NO MORE ABOUT INFLATION WITH THE DEATH OF THE RECESSION AND HOW SOON IS IT? IS IT TWO MONTHS OR THREE MONTHS OR MORE BEFORE THE FED STARTS CUTTING? THAT IS WHAT I'M REALLY FOCUSING THE MAJORITY OF MY TIME IN THE INVESTMENT STRATEGY SPACE ON. SCARLET: DO YOU THINK THAT WILL BE A CROWD AREA OF TRADE. LOOKING AT SPOTS WITHIN CREDIT AND FIXED INCOME? > > WHEN YOU LOOK AT ECONOMIC HISTORY OR THE ECONOMIC CYCLES, IN RECESSIONS, THE CONSENSUS -- IT IS NOT CONSENSUS. YOU WANT TO BE IN THE EQUITY SPACE AND START LOOKING AT BONDS. IT DOES MAKE SENSE. I STILL THINK THERE ARE POCKETS OF OPPORTUNITY. IT IS NOT A BLOWN OUT OR CREDITS RATE JUST YET OTHERWISE SHE WAS STILL YIELDS COMING DOWN. I THINK THAT IS THE CONSENSUS AND RIGS -- RISK BUT THAT DOES NOT MEAN WE SHOULD BE NOT POSITIONING FOR WHAT I THINK IS INEVITABLE. INFLATION AND A DROP OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY. ROMAINE: AS FAR AS GETTING CLUES OF WHAT COMES NEXT, ABOUT A YEAR AGO WE WERE ASKING PEOPLE TO LOOK AHEAD TO 2022, A LOT OF THE VOTES WERE VERY --. THEY BASICALLY SAID GETTING THE MACRO CALL RIGHT AND THE DOLLAR CALL RIGHT WAS GOING TO BE A BIG PART OF WHETHER YOU MADE MONEY OR NOT. WHAT IS THE DOLLAR CALL LOOK LIKE HEADING INTO NEXT YEAR? > > COMING INTO THIS YEAR, WE SET STAGFLATION WAS GOING TO BE THE BUZZWORD. IT DID NOT TURN OUT TO NOT JUST BE THE BUZZWORD BUT BECOME A REALITY. WE ARE LIVING IN STAGFLATION. I WOULD SAY MAYBE THIS IS IN CONTRAST TO WHAT OUR TIM AND FELLOW DUTCH AND THE FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS. WITH THE FED KNOWS THEY NEED TO DO IS CURB THE DEMAND ON THE LABOR FRONT IN ORDER TO GET OUT OF WHAT CURRENTLY IS THE WAGE PRICE SPIRAL. GOING INTO NEXT YEAR, I THINK THAT IS WHAT IS GOING TO BE MOSTLY ON THE MINDS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE. AND TALKING ABOUT ASSET CLASS ALLOCATION. IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO GET TO FENCES AND REMAIN THERE FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. I THINK THE DOLLAR WILL STAY STRONG FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. I THINK IT WILL WIDEN FURTHER. ROMAINE: I WILL KEEP AN EYE. A BIG SLIP IN CINNAMON RIGHT NOW WITH STOCKS PUSHING INTO THE DEAN AND YIELDS ALSO PUSHING HIGHER. KATHRYN ROONEY VERA, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST OVER AT BULLTICK CAPITAL. WE CONTINUE TO COUNT YOU TO THE CLOSING BELLS. ART HOGAN GOING TO BE STOPPING BY. WE ARE GOING TO TALK ABOUT THE BONUS SEASON AHEAD FOR THE MAJOR BELLS. IT MAY BE BLEAK FOR SOME BANKERS OUT THERE. A SENIOR CHINA AND NORTH ASIA ANALYST FOR THE EURASIA GROUP IS GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE JAY POWELL SPOKE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: 43 MINUTES LEFT ON THE TRADING SESSION. THE FINAL TRADING SESSION OF THE WEEK THAT STARTED WITH A REALITY CHECK. A HOT LABOR REPORT CALLED THE MARKET SENTIMENT IN LAST SEVERAL HOURS HAS CHANGED. THE S & P 500 SHOULD -- STARTED LOWER AND WAS STILL LOWER BUT THE FLOAT INTO THE GREEN A FEW MINUTES AGO. A LOT OF THE FINANCIAL SECTORS GETTING HIT. THE GROWTH STOCKS AND DEFENSIVE STOCKS GETTING THE BID AS WELL WHICH IS HELPING TO PUSH THE S & P 500 UP BY ABOUT A 10TH OF A PERCENT. A SIMILAR STORY FOR THE DOW AND THE NASDAQ AND OTHER INDICES. A CHANGE FROM THE 1-2% DROPS WE SAW EARLIER IN THE DAY. THE DECISION BY THE EU FINALLY UNCAPPING RUSSIAN OIL AT $60 A BARREL. WE WILL SEE WHAT KIND OF EFFECT THIS HAS ON THE OIL MARKET WE COME BACK MONDAY. A LOT OF INDIVIDUAL STORIES OUT THERE MAY KEEP AN EYE ON THE NAMES OUT THERE. NETFLIX STOCK UP A PERCENT OF THE DAY AND ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMERS SO FAR AND SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. BEST PERFORMANCE ON A WEEKLY BASIS IN THE S & P 500 IS ETSY. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE STANDING BY AS SHE DOES EVERY DAY AT THIS TIME FOR OUR OPTIONS INSIGHT SEGMENT. ANOTHER PART OF THE STORY ON THE CROSS ASSET MOVES HAS TO BE WE FINALLY GOT MOVEMENT IN THE VIX AND IT WAS NOT UP. ABIGAIL: IT HAS A 18 HANDLE RIGHT NOW, TAKING OUT THE AUGUST LOW WHICH IS SPECTACULAR CONSIDERING THERE HAVE BEEN RANGES IN THE VIX THAT WERE HOLDING LIKE A GLOVE BUT NOT SO MUCH TODAY EVEN WITH THE S & P 500 UP SLIGHTLY. A GREAT DAY TO HAVE YOU WITH US ON OPTIONS INSIGHT. IT ALWAYS THINK ABOUT YOU WITH THE VIX AND THE UNCERTAINTY AND NOT FEAR. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS? THE S & P 500 FEATURES FROM THE JOBS REPORT DOWN 1.8% OR SOMEWHERE, TO NOW UP JUST SLIGHTLY. A SLIGHT GAIN TAKING BE FIXED ONTO LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE APRIL. > > ONE OF THE REASONS WE ARE SEEING THE ACTION IN VIX IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST UNCERTAINTY EVENTS OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS HAS BEEN REMOVED. THAT IS WHAT CHAIRMAN POWELL SAID WILL BE AROUND A 50 -- A 50 BASIS POINT HIKE. THAT REMOVED A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY THAT WOULD BE THERE THE NEXT 30 DAYS. WHAT IS IMPORTANT TO NOTE IS IF WE LOOK AT THE THREE-MONTH VIX, IT IS AROUND 23. THAT IS BECAUSE IT WILL START INCORPORATING EARNINGS. THE ONLY EVENT OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS FOR VIX TO REFLECT IS THE OPTIONS OPERATION IN A COUPLE WEEKS. OTHERWISE THERE IS NO MARKET EVENT THAT VOLATILITY IS ANTICIPATING. ABIGAIL: THAT IS TRIPLE WITCHING I BELIEVE. WILL THAT BRING WERE VOLATILITY? IF WE GO INTO THE TERMINAL, WE TAKE A LOOK AT THE CHART. IT IS A VERY CONVINCING BREAK TO THE DOWNSIDE, SUGGESTING STOCKS TO BE RACING -- COULD BE OFF TO THE RACE. THE UNDERHAND -- ON THE OTHER HAND, WE ARE LOOKING INTO THE OPTIONS OPERATION IN THE EARNINGS REPORT EARLY NEXT YEAR. > > I THINK WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IS THE VIX IS GOING TO REVERT BACK UP. THE VIX IS A MEAN REVERTING INDICATOR. WITH VIX HERE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE WEEKS, THERE IS NOTHING GOING ON UNTIL THE FED. AS YOU SAID, WE HAVE TRIPLE WITCHING ON OPTIONS BUT WHAT WILL HAPPEN IS IN THE MIDDLE OF DECEMBER, THIS WILL START TO REFLECT EARNINGS SEASON. IF WE COULD THINK ABOUT THE CITIGROUP FOR EXAMPLE THAT STARTS TO REPORT EARNINGS, THAT WILL START INCORPORATING BEST WEEKS SHOULD -- SO WE SHOULD SEE VIX GOING BACK INTO THE 20 AND 30 LEVEL. TRIPLE WITCHING SHOULD ANTICIPATE THAT. WE HAVE INDEX FOR CONSTITUTIONS AND WE ACTUALLY HAVE POSITIONS ROLLING INTO NEXT YEAR AND NEXT QUARTER. YOU WILL SEE A LOTS OF OPTIONS TRADING AND IT IS GOING TO ACTUALLY SHOULD MAKE THE VIX GO UP. ABIGAIL: THE NASDAQ 100 CAN BE INTERESTING. NOT AFFECTING MAGNETEK SO MUCH FOR A LOT OF WE AS. CAN THE VIX GO UP AND THAT BE A REFLECTION? EVERYBODY IS SAYING THE VISTA. DO MUCH BECAUSE THERE WAS A NOT -- SAYING THE VIX DID NOT DO MUCH BECAUSE THERE WAS NOT ENOUGH AHEAD. > > IT CAN DO THAT BECAUSE WE ARE IN A NEW REGIME WHERE QUANTITATIVE HAPPENINGS ARE MESSING WITH QUALITATIVE EASING. PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO PUT MACRO POSITIONS ON THE S & P 500. ABIGAIL: I AM NOT SURE IF YOU SAID THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT. IT SORT OF SOUNDED LIKE THAT. KEVIN KELLY. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. SCARLET: AS WE TALK ABOUT BANKER BONUSES, WE WERE SPECULATING ABOUT HOW THAT WOULD AFFECT THESE PENDING THAT BANKERS WOULD ENGAGE IN EARLY NEXT YEAR. FALLING PRICES FOR LUXURY WATCHES MAY BE A LEADING INDICATOR PRAYER WATCHES LIKE ROLEX HAVE BEEN DRAGGING DOWN AN INDEX OF THE MOST TRADED TIME PIECES ON THE MARKET TO PRE-BOOM LEVELS. ROMAINE: I AM GOING TO LOOK AT THE GLASS HALF-FULL, I AM NORMALLY THE PESSIMIST. IT IS ACTUALLY A PRETTY GOOD TIME. SCARLET: BECAUSE YOU ARE BUYING LOW? ROMAINE: YES. I THINK YOU CAN FIND SOME GOOD DEALS OUT THERE. SCARLET: OF COURSE, THIS DECLINE COINCIDES WITH THE BLOWUP OF BIG TECH AND CRYPTO. YOU HAVE TO THINK THERE IS CORRELATION. THERE HAVE BEEN SPECIFIC MODELS THAT HAVE HELD UP. I HAVE HEARD THE BIG PILOT CLIMBED 20% VALUE. IT IS A WATCH BOOSTED BY THE TOP GUN SEQUEL. ROMAINE: YES, ALL OF A SUDDEN THAT POPPED UP ON SOME PEOPLE SOCIAL MEDIA FEES. THESE THINGS HAVE LONGER-TERM STAYING POWER. I THINK WHICH WERE POINTING OUT IS THE BROAD IDEA OF HOW THESE LUXURY ITEMS, THE ULTIMATE DISCRETIONARY ITEMS ARE BECAUSE ONE REALLY NEEDS A $15,000 WATCH. BUT I AM TOLD THAT A HUNDRED DOLLARS WATCH WATCH SOCIAL THE SAME TIME. OR MAYBE THEY DO PLAY SOMETHING DIFFERENT? SCARLET: THEY ARE SIGNALING TO EVERYONE ELSE. [LAUGHTER] ROMAINE: THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > NOW KEEP YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, HERE IS THE FIRST WORD. I AM MARK CRUMPTON. THE BANK OF RICHMOND FEDERAL RESERVE PRESIDENT SAYS THE U.S. MAY BE ENTERING A PERIOD WHERE LABOR SUPPLY IS CONSTRAINED FOR A LONG TIME. THIS CAN KEEP UPWARD PRESSURE ON INFLATION AND REQUIRE FIRMS TO SPEND MORE TO ATTRACT. > > WE WERE SUPPLY LOOKS LIKE IT WILL REMAIN CONSTRAINED AND THE FED'S EFFORTS TO BRING DEMAND BACK IN THE BOUNCE WILL NOT BE EASY. AMERICAN STILL HAVE ABOUT 1.3 TRILLION DOLLARS IN SAVINGS THAN PRE-PANDEMIC AND FISCAL STIMULUS CONTINUES. > > HE POINTED TO A DECLINING NET MIGRATION AND TO COMPLICATIONS ARISING FROM THE PANDEMIC AS WELL AS RETIREMENTS. THE DASHES ENDING ON WALL STREET. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THAT J.P. MORGAN CHASE, BANK OF AMERICA, AND CITIGROUP ARE ALL CONSIDERING PLANS TO CUT BONUSES FOR INVESTMENT BANKERS BY AS MUCH AS 30%. SOME PERFORMERS WILL NOT GET BONUSES AT ALL. THIS WILL LEAD STAFF WITH FEWER OPTIONS AS BANKS/THEIR PAY. PUBLIC WILL GET THEIR FIRST LOOK AT THE AIR FORCES NEW BE 21 BOMBER. ALL WE HAVE SEEN SO FAR IS AN ARTIST'S RENDERING OF THE PLANE. THE B21 WILL BE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. VISITORS WILL HAVE TO TURN IN THEIR MOBILE PHONES AND PHOTOGRAPHERS WILL BE ONLY ALLOWED TO SHOOT FROM CERTAIN ANGLES. THIS WILL REPLACE THE AGING B2 BOMBER. THE EU HAS VOTED TO CAP RUSSIAN OIL AT $60 PER BARREL. IT PLANS TO QUIT BUYING RUSSIAN CRUDE. > > WE HAVE FULLY DIVERSIFIED FROM THIS BY THE END OF THIS YEAR. FROM JANUARY 2023 ONWARD, WE WILL STOP BUYING ANY OIL FROM RUSHER. -- FROM RUSSIA. WE SHOULD ALL DO WHAT IT TAKES TO REDUCE THIS THEFT FROM THE SALE OF FOSSIL FUELS. IN ORDER TO USE THIS AND CHANGE THE CAPACITY TO KEEP IT GREEN ONGOING DURING THIS WAR AGAINST UKRAINE. > > THE POINT OF THE PRICE CAP US TO KEEP RUSSIAN OIL FLOWING TO AVOID A GLOBAL PRICE HIKE AND TO LIMIT THE REVENUE THAT MOSCOW RECEIVES. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON-AIR AND ON "BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE", POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 DIFFERENT JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. 27 MINUTES LEFT ON THE TRADING DAY AND THE WEEK. SCARLET: IT HAS BEEN A WILD DAY BECAUSE WE THOUGHT WE WERE GOING TO SEE A BIG SELLOFF AT THE JOBS MARKET REPORT WAS HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED BUT THING -- BUT THEN THINGS PETERED OUT. I JUST CHECKED THE S & P 500 AND 248 ARE LOW. YOU CAN SEE THE SPLIT WITH MATERIALS AND INDUSTRIALS LEADING THE WAY. ON THE DOWNSIDE, YOU HAVE TECHNOLOGY CHIPMAKERS AND ENERGY GOING DOWN. ROMAINE: APPLE HAS BEEN ON THE BACK FOR THE LAST FEW WEEKS. WE DID SEE THINGS COMING IN EARLIER BUT NOW DOWN ABOUT 0.7%. A LOT OF THE SECOND-TIER SOFTWARE COMPANIES ARE MOVING LOWER. MOST OF THE EARNINGS WE HAVE GOTTEN OUT OF THEM THIS WEEK AND LAST WEEK PAINTED A MUCH SLOWER PICTURE OF GROWTH. FOR SOME COMPANIES, NO GROWTH AT ALL. KEEP AN EYE ON WHERE GRUMMAN. NORTH ABOUT 3% ON A DAY. I PUT CREDIT SUISSE UP. THEIR SHARES AT SWITZERLAND AT ONE POINT HAVING THE BEST DAY IN A COUPLE YEARS. WE ARE GETTING THE LATEST CFTC POSITION CROSSING THE BLOOMBERG WIRE TRAY OF THE NET WE HAVE SEEN IN THIS TREASURY MARKET STILL PERSISTS. AS OF THE PREVIOUS WEEK, WE HAD ALREADY HIT A CYCLE LOW RIGHT AROUND A NET NEGATIVE OF MORE THAN 500,000 CONTRACTS. THE LATEST ONLY GOES THROUGH TUESDAY. RIGHT BEFORE JEROME POWELL'S MEETING, SO IT STILL SHOWS STRONG NET SHORT POSITIONING IN THE U.S. TREASURY. IT WILL BE INTERESTING WILL BEGET THE LATER DATA THAT INCLUDES WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY AND BEYOND TO SEE IF THE TONE SHIFTED. SCARLET: ANOTHER STORY WE HAVE BEEN FALLING VERY CLOSELY IS SOMETHING THAT BLOOMBERG WOULD FIRST REPORT. SOME OF OUR TOP BANKS HAVE PLANS TO CUT BONUSES FOR INVESTMENT BANKERS BY AS MUCH AS 30%. JENNY, THIS IS ABOUT DEALMAKING SLOWING DOWN OVER THE PAST YEAR AND HOW THAT IS CASTING A SHADOW OVER ALL OF THE BANKERS BONUSES. > > THAT IS EXACTLY RIGHT. WALL STREET IS EAT WHAT YOU KILL OF THIS YEAR IS A VERY LEAN YEAR. BANKS ARE ALREADY TELEGRAPHING TO TOP FOLKS THAT WE ARE GOING TO BE REDUCING BONUSES THIS YEAR AND REINING IN THE COSTS. REVENUE WAS NOT WHAT WE EXPECTED GOING INTO THE YEAR. > > GIVE US A SENSE OF WHETHER THE PICTURE IS SORT OF FOR DEPARTMENT BY DEPARTMENT. THERE WERE SOME DEPARTMENTS THAT WE HAVE SEEN DOING PHENOMENALLY WELL. ARE THEY STILL GETTING PAID OR NOT? OR WILL THE GETS SCREWED BECAUSE THE GUYS ON THE OTHER PSYCH COULD NOT WEIGHT? > > IT IS A MIXED PICTURE. THEY ARE ALL IN THE SAME BOAT TOGETHER. WE HAVE SEEN REVENUES DOWN FOR SOME INVESTMENT BANKERS 60%. THOSE BONUSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE DOWN 20 -- 30%. YOU HAVE RATES IN COMMODITIES AND CURRENCY TRADERS THAT HAVE BEEN DOING REALLY WELL BUT UNFORTUNATELY, THEY ARE USUALLY LUMPED IN WITH THE EQUITY AND CREDIT GUYS AND HAVE A TOUGH TIME. WE ARE EXPECTING A FLAT BONUS POOL SO IT IS A BIT OF A MIXED PICTURE BUT REFLECTS THE MIXED BAG OF REVENUES WE HAVE BEEN SEEING. > > ONE THING WE SHOULD POINT OUT IS LAST YEAR WAS A BLOCKBUSTER YEAR SO IT WILL BE DOWN COMPARED TO LAST YEAR. IF YOU THE BETTER COMPARISON IS TO 2019, BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. > > THAT IS A GOOD POINT. HISTORICALLY, THEY HAVE ALWAYS TIED IT TO REVENUE AND WILL SEE THE SAME THIS YEAR. IN OTHER SIGNIFICANT THING WE HAVE SEEN IS THAT JOB CUTS HAVE RESUMED. WHERE THAN EVER, THESE BANKS HAVE THE LEVERAGE THEY NEED INTO THESE CONVERSATIONS. IT IS STUFF THAT WON IS OUTPERFORMING AND ABLE TO PAY A LOT. I THINK YOU WILL SEE A DOWN PICTURE BONUS POOL FOR THE WHOLE STREET BECAUSE WHERE ELSE ARE THE BAKERS GOING TO GO? ROMAINE: TALKING ABOUT SOME OF THE JOB CUTS, SOME BANKS HAVE ACTUALLY DEFENDED THEM, SAYING THAT WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE PERCENTAGE OF FOLKS THAT WILL LOSE THEIR JOBS, THIS RETURNS TO SOME GOALS THEY USED TO DO WHERE YOU TAKE THE BOTTOM PERFORMERS AND WEAVE THEM OUT. THIS IS NOT WHOLESALE THAT WE NEED TO CUT COSTS AND GET THEM OUT THE DOOR IS IT? X THAT IS RIGHT. FOR NOW, WE HAVE JUST SEEN SMALL CUTS. THE FILLY WHAT THE BANKS ALWAYS DO. THERE IS A QUESTION THAT IS REVENUE STAYS DOWN IN PERSISTS, DO THEY NEED TO BE MORE DRASTIC? ANY SEE THEM TAKING ACTION ABOUT CUTTING 30%, YOU HAVE TO WONDER IS THIS JUSTICE THEY'VE OFF MORE CUTS? SCARLET: IS THEIR TALK OF SOME PEOPLE NOT GETTING ANY BONUSES AT ALL BECAUSE THIS IS SUCH A BIG PART OF THEIR PAY. > > WE HAVE HEARD THAT DOZENS OF BANKERS, MORE THAN AND A LOT OF PAST YEARS, WILL PROBABLY GET NO BONUS. A REALLY TOUGH PICTURE ALL AROUND. ROMAINE: JENNY, GREAT REPORTING. OBVIOUSLY, REPORTING THAT OUR CLIENTS INTERVIEWERS ARE VERY MUCH AND TWO. WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUE OUR COUNTER TO THE CLOSING BELL. ART HOGAN GOING TO BE JOINING. THE CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST OVER AT B RILEY WEALTH. AFTER THE JOBS REPORTS, THE REACTION AND FUTURES MARKETS RESPONDED PRETTY AND CERTAINLY NOT AS BAD OF A SELLOFF AS WE THOUGHT. SCARLET: SCARLET: DO YOU THINK PEOPLE ARE WAITING FOR NEXT YEAR'S PPI NUMBERS BEFORE THEY FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENS? ROMAINE: NO, I THINK THEY ARE WAITING TO FIND OUT WHAT THEY WILL GET NEXT WEEK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: 18 MINUTES UNTIL THE CLOSING BELL ON THIS FRIDAY AFTERNOON. A DAY THAT BEGAN WITH A LOT OF OUR SENTIMENT OFF THE BACK OF THE HOT LABOR REPORT. MARKETS SEEM TO BE ADJUSTING. A LOT OF GREEN ON THE SCREEN. HEALTH CARE, CONSUMER STAPLE NAMES AND FITS THEMSELVES LIKE LOCKHEED MARTIN ARE UP. WHEN IT COMES TO THE COULD STEP THE SEMICONDUCTOR SPACE, THEY ARE MOVING LOWER. THAT HAS BEEN THE BIG TRACK IN THE DOWNTURN WE HAVE SEEN ON FINANCIALS. DOWN TO BE SURE. ON A WEEKLY BASIS, THE MAJOR AVERAGES APPEAR TO BE CLOSED -- POISED TO CLOSE HIGHER. SCARLET: WE WERE TALKING ABOUT HOW FUTURES INDICATED A MUCH SHARPER LOW AT THE OPEN. I WANT TO TRY TO FIGURE OUT HOW WE ENDED UP WHERE WE ARE. THE S & P 500 AT ONE POINT ROSE ON THE DAY. LET'S BRING IN ART HOGAN. WE HAVE A BLOCKBUSTER JOBS NUMBER IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRENGTH IN THE MARKET. IT IS ENCOURAGING IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A RAISE BUT NOT IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR THE FED RATE HIKES TO COME TO AN END. DO YOU THINK THERE WAS AN OVERREACTION IN THE FUTURES MARKET THIS MORNING OR IS THERE AN UNDER REACTION IN THE CASH MARKET. > > I THINK THERE WAS AN OVERREACTION THIS MORNING. I KEEP SAYING THIS BECAUSE WE KEEP CALLING THIS BLOCKBUSTER BUT IT IS LOWER THAN THE THREE-MONTH AVERAGE AND ALMOST EXACTLY WHAT WE SAW LAST MONTH. SEQUENTIALLY, WE EXPECTED A BIG DROP FROM 260,000 JOBS TO AROUND 200,000 DROPS. WE ARE STILL AT THE 260 LEVEL WHICH IS AT OR ABOUT WHERE WE ARE IN THE THREE-MONTH AVERAGE. IT IS MORE OF THE SAME. IT IS TRULY A CONUNDRUM FOR THE FED BECAUSE THIS IS THE ONE THING THEY'RE FIGHTING THE HARDEST AGAINST. IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT THE FED IS TRYING TO ACCOMPLISH OF MONETARY POLICY, IT IS TO STOP INFLATION WITHOUT WRECKING THE ECONOMY. TO HAVE A SOFT-ISH LANDING, THEY DO NOT WANT TO THE LABOR MARKET. THE PCE AND CPI REPORTED FROM LAST MONTH AND WE GET MORE READS ON THOSE NEXT WEEK. IT IS IMPORTANT FOR ALL THESE PIECES TOGETHER. WAS IS AN OVERREACTION? I DO NOT THINK IT WAS. ROMAINE: WHEN YOU COMPARE TO THE LABOR DATA WE GOT TODAY, DO YOU THINK THE FEDS RELENTLESS FOCUS ON INFLATION AT THE EXPENSE OF LABOR IS GOING TO PLAY OUT AND DO YOU THINK IT WOULD ACTUALLY BE SUCCESSFUL IN FIGHTING INFLATION? > > I DO. THE PROBLEM IN THE FIGHT WITH INFLATION IS THEY ARE USING MONETARY POLICY WHICH HAS A LOT OF LAGS. WE HAVE NOT HAD ANY TIME TO SEE HOW MUCH AFFECT THAT HAS HAD. IF YOU LOOK AT REAL HOUSING PRICES, THEY CERTAINLY CALM DOWN. IF YOU ARE LOOK AT ANY OF THE ROAD HER REPORT ON HOUSING PRICES, THE ROLLOVER SIGNIFICANTLY. I THINK WE HAVE INFLATION COMING DOWN AND THE FED HAS GOTTEN CLOSE TO THE PLACE THEY CAN STOP. IT IS AT OR ABOVE 5% OF THE FUNDS RATE. I DO NOTHING THIS CHANGE THAT ENTIRELY. THIS ONE JOBS REPORT. ROMAINE: WERE QUESTIONS FOR YOU. SIT TIGHT BECAUSE WE NEED TO TAKE A COMMERCIAL BREAK. ART HOGAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT B RILEY. ABOUT 15 MINUTES TO GO. A MIXED DAY ON WALL STREET WITH THE NASDAQ 100 DOWN ABOUT 0.4%. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. I ROMAINE BOSTICK. SCARLET: I AM SCARLET FU. ROMAINE: QUICK CHECK ON THE MARKETS OF THE DAY. COULD HAVE BEEN MUCH WORSE AS THE MARKET DID FREAK OUT INITIALLY DUE TO THE JOBS REPORT. KEEP AN EYE ON-CHIP STOCKS GOING TO BE A BIG START GOING INTO NEXT WEEK. THEY HAVE BEEN BIG ALL WEEK OF LOWER TODAY AS OUR FINANCIALS KBW INC. INDEX. CHRIS OFF TO THE DOWNSIDE PREGO SOME BRIGHTER SPOTS IN THE MATERIALS SPACE. NUCOR UP. ART HOGAN HERE. I WANT TO PUSH INTO NEXT YEAR. SORT OF WHAT THE GENERAL OUTLOOK BECOMES FOR INVESTORS WHO SEEM TO HAVE GOTTEN COMFORTABLE WITH WHAT THE FED IS DOING. I AM WONDERING WHAT THE MIX ENDS UP LOOKING LIKE FOR INVESTORS. > > I THINK THAT IS A GREAT RECORD -- A GREAT QUESTION. IT IS THAT TIME OF YEAR WHEN EVERYONE STARTS TO LOOK AHEAD AND FIGURE OUT THE OUTCOME FOR 2023. WE ARE LOOKING AT THE PACE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH. CLEARLY WE ARE HEADED FOR AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN IF NOT EVERY SESSION AND THAT LIKELY RECUR -- OCCURS SOMETIME IN THE FIRST QUARTER AND THROUGH THE SECOND QUARTER. WE THINK ON BALANCE THAT A LOT OF THAT HAS BEEN PRICED IN. OR PRETTY DARN CLOSE TO BEING PRICED INTO CURRENT VALUATIONS. IT IS GOING TO BE A TALENT INTO HALVES NEXT YEAR. THE FIRST HALF IS GOING TO BE DIFFICULT NAVIGATING A FED FUNDS RATE THAT WILL LIKELY BE AROUND 5% TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR. THEN EARNINGS WILL BE AROUND WHAT WE EXPECTED COMING INTO THIS YEAR FOR NEXT YEAR. AT THAT RATE, YOU HAVE TO SORT OF SAY TO YOURSELF, WHAT DO WE DO? THE BEST WAY TO APPROACH IS TO MAKE SURE YOU ARE POSITIONED IN VALUE AND QUALITY AND DEPENDABLE EARNINGS AND GROWTH. STILL TRYING NOT TO JUMP ONTO ANY OF THESE WHAT APPEARED TO BE OVERSOLD LONG DURATION TECHNOLOGY TRAITS. SCARLET: AT WHAT POINT DOES TECHNOLOGY BECOME A VALUED TRADE. MAYBE NOT THE HIGH FLYERS BUT IN POCKETS OF TECH. > > THERE ARE SOME POCKETS RIGHT NOW THAT HAVE BECOME VALUED TRADE ALREADY. WHEN YOU LOOK AT COMPANIES LIKE MICROSOFT FOR SURE, I THINK THAT WITHSTANDS THE PACE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH NEXT YEAR. I THINK APPLE FALLS INTO THE SAME CATEGORY AND ALPHABET. EVEN FURTHER DOWN THE SUPPLY CHAIN, I THINK ADOBE HAS BEEN -- FOR ANY ACQUISITION IN SEPTEMBER. IT DOES NOT REFLECT THE REVENUE GROWTH MARGINS THEY HAVE. I THINK THERE ARE QUALITY TECH NAMES BUT NONE OF THEM WILL HAVE TO DO NECESSARILY WITH CLOUD SECURITY AND THEN WILL BE FAST REVENUE GROWERS. IT IS A GROSS AND REASONABLE PRICE THAT A LIFE TECHNOLOGY FALLS INTO THAT. IT IS A LOT OF INCUMBENTS. ROMAINE: IN CONVERSATION WITH ART HOGAN WHO IS STICKING WITH US AS WE CAPTURED DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL SPRING EFFECT OF THAT CONVERSATION IN ONE SECOND TRADED KATIE GREIFELD AT THE BOARD RIGHT NOW TAKING A LOOK AT THE HOUR. KATIE: I AM LOOKING AT OPEN-DOOR TECHNOLOGIES. CEO ERIC WU IS STEPPING DOWN AND WILL REMAIN WITH THE COMPANY AS PRESIDENT OF ITS MARKETPLACE BUSINESS. LIKE QTS, IT HAS BEEN A ROUGH RIDE FOR THE U.S. HOUSING MARKET IN GENERAL. IT HAS BEEN BAD NEWS FOR OPEN-DOOR, DOWN ANOTHER 7.5% TRADED FOR THE YEAR, DOWN ALMOST 90%. LET'S TALK ABOUT BONDS BECAUSE I AM UPSET WITH THE NEXT CHART. ARE GOING TO LOOK AT INVESTMENT SPREADS. WE ARE LOOKING INTO A MIRROR IMAGE. IG AND THE S & P 500 HAVE BEEN MOVING IN PRETTY MUCH LOCKSTEP WHICH LEADS ME TO THIS QUESTION THAT IF BONDS AND STOCKS ARE DOING THE SAME THING, BUT YOU ACTUALLY GET A YIELDS ON BONDS, WHY DO YOU BOTHER WITH STOCKS AT ALL RIGHT NOW? > > THAT IS THE THOUSAND DOLLAR QUESTION EVERYONE IS ASKING RIGHT NOW. IF YOU WERE TO LOOK OUT AT THE TWO-YEAR SEABEES AND YOU GET A 5% RATE, WHY WOULD YOU TAKE THE RISK IN EQUITIES? THIS A BE THE FIRST YEAR WE HAVE SEEN THE PORTFOLIO NOT PERFORM IN MULTIPLE DECADES, INCLUDING THE REASON IT LET THE PERFORMS MUCH BETTER IN THE NEW YEAR BECAUSE YOU FINALLY HAVE A PLACE TO GET YIELDS AT RISK-FREE RATE. I THINK THE OPPORTUNITIES FOR THAT WILL BE IN THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR. I THINK THEN YOU WILL START TO SEE INTEREST RATES ROLL OVER OR PULL BACK DOWN. IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IN SOME SECURITY, I CERTAINLY THINK THERE ARE OPPORTUNITIES ON THE SHORT ANSWER FOR A TWO-YEAR CB. ROMAINE: WHAT ABOUT THE LONGER AND TRAITS? I KNOW THE SORT AND OFFERS A DEGREE OF SAFETY WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT ROUGHLY 4% RATE ON THOSE ISSUES BUT IS THERE OPPORTUNITY ON THE LONGER END AT ALL? > > EVEN ON THE TREASURY CURVES, WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE AMOUNT THAT HAS INVERTED WITH THE 10 YEAR OFF A 3.5% YIELDS RIGHT NOW. HAVING VISITED 4% IN THE TWO YEAR WHICH IS STILL HOVERING AROUND A FOUR .9 PERCENT LEVEL. I THINK THERE WILL BE SOME INVERSION BECAUSE I THINK FINANCE WILL COME DOWN. THE LONG END IS REALLY A REFLECTION OF THE PIECE OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY OVER HOW FED FUNDS ARE GOING. TO ME, I THINK I WILL BE SHORT AND DAY BEFORE AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. SCARLET: WHAT ABOUT SUPPLY PRESSURES? THERE IS NO COUPON INDEX NEXT WEEK BUT CORPORATE SUPPLIES ARE EXPECTED TO COME IN AROUND 10,000,000,000-15,000,000,000 DOLLARS > > . > > > > YOU DID A GREAT STORY ABOUT BANKERS NOT MAKING ANY MONEY IN THEIR BONUSES BUT ON THE TREASURY SIDE, AND THE CORPORATE SIDE, I THINK THEY WILL HAVE A RELATIVELY BUSY YEAR. THERE HAS BEEN ENOUGH CORPORATE SUPPLY AND EXPLOSION IN THE THIRD QUARTER. I DO NOT THINK THE FED WILL HAVE AN ISSUE. I TAKE FOR POINTS THAT OVER THE COURSE OF THE NEXT WEEK, THERE IS NOT A LOT ON THE DOCKET BUT I THINK THAT THERE IS GOING TO BE PLENTY OF CORPORATE -- AVAILABLE. CERTAINLY, THE TREASURY THAT WILL BE AVAILABLE IS GOING TO BE PLENTIFUL UNFORTUNATELY BECAUSE WE HAVE A LOT TO PAY FOR. ROMAINE: HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND. THE CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST OVER AT THE RILEY WEALTH. ABOUT FIVE MINUTES AWAY TRAIN WE TALK A LOT ABOUT THE DAILY MOVES. THERE IS STILL AN LOT OF OPTIMISM OUT THERE. WE SAW THAT ON WEDNESDAY WHEN THE MARKET RALLIED ON THE BACK OF JEROME POWELL'S COMMENTS. WE HAVE SEEN A HUGE RALLY IN JEROME, SEVEN STRAIGHT WEEKS. WE HAVE SEEN A RALLY IN ASIA. ALL OF MARKET RALLIES SEEM TO BE GETTING PERSISTENT BIDS. SCARLET: I WONDER HOW MUCH OF THIS IS FRONT RUNNING. ARE WE SEEING THIS TAKE PLACE NOW? MUST -- MOST THIS IS TIED TO JEROME POWELL MAKING IT CLEAR THAT 50 BASIS POINTS WILL HAPPEN IN TWO WEEKS TIME. ROMAINE: I WONDER ABOUT THE GLOBAL STORY BECAUSE JEROME POWELL DOES NOT OPERATE IN A VACUUM. WE KNOW THAT WILL PLAY A FACTOR AT LEAST FOR INVESTORS OF WHAT THE ECB DOES IN WHAT PRESIDENT Z SHIPPING DOES. SCARLET: SOME PLACES SAY THOSE PLACES OFFER MORE VALUE THAN THE U.S.. ROMAINE: WILL SEE IF THAT CONTINUES INTO NEXT YEAR. WE WILL COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE. ANNOUNCER: BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: WE ARE TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRAINING DAY. ROMAINE BOSTICK OF SCARLET WU. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE GLOBAL BELL. IT IS A GLOBAL SIMULCAST. WE DECIDED TO BRING CAROL MASSAR AND TIM STENOVEC BACK DESPITE THE OBJECTIONS. GOODBYE SCARLET. WE ARE HERE TO PARSE THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY AND THE WEEK. YOU GUYS ARE OUT WEST IF ANYONE CARES. THEY ARE OUT IN SAN FRANCISCO GETTING A REAL SILICON VALLEY. WHAT IS HAPPENING? CAROL: JUST TRYING TO GET AS FAR AWAY FROM YOU AS POSSIBLE. I AM ONLY KIDDING. TIM: CAROL AND I WERE DRIVING THROUGH THE STREETS YESTERDAY AND SAW A SELF-DRIVING CAR BEING TESTED. WE TOOK OUR PHONE TO I COULD SEE FIVE OF THEM IN THE STREET. SO THIS IS NOTHING SPECIAL APPARENTLY. CAROL: DECIDED TO CHECK IN WITH US. IT IS INTERESTING SOME OF THE TOP PERFORMERS IN THE S & P 500 THIS WEEK. YOU HAVE NAMES LIKE NETFLIX THAT SAW SOME OUTPERFORMANCE. WE KNOW SOME OF THE REASONS WHY. POSCO WILL REPORT EARNINGS NEXT WEEK BUT IT IS INTERESTING TO SEE THAT IT WAS A PIVOTAL WEEK. SCARLET: IT HAS BEEN A PITIFUL DESPICABLE YOUR FOR NETFLIX. -- A PIVOTAL YEAR FOR NETFLIX. ON THE DOWNSIDE, ENERGY CONTINUES TO BE OFF. ROMAINE: WE STARTED MONDAY WITH THE BIG FOCUS ON CHINA AND THE PROTESTS. ONE STATE WE FOCUSED ON JAY POWELL. HERE ON FRIDAY, BIG JOBS REPORT. BY THE TIME WE GOT TO THE SESSION, IT HAD MODERATED. THE DOW JONES HIGHER BY ABOUT A 10TH OF US -- OF A PERCENT. THE RUSSELL 2000 UP BY 6/10 OF A PERCENT. > > WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE S & P 500 KIND OF AN EVEN SPLIT THE GUN. YOU HAD ABOUT 257 NAMES TO THE DOWNSIDE. I DO FEEL LIKE INVESTORS ARE CONFUSED. SCARLET: MAYBE THEY DIDN'T MADE THEIR TRADES FOR THE WEEK. IF YOU LOOK AT THE SPLIT TODAY IN TERMS OF THE 24 INDUSTRY GROUPS, IT WAS A MIXED DAY. MATERIALS DOING THE BEST. ON THE DOWNSIDE, BANKS. CAROL: LET'S GET TO SOME OF THE INDIVIDUAL GAINERS. IN FACE ENERGY ON THE TOP OF THE NASDAQ 500. STOCK IS UP MORE THAN 80%. ANOTHER 7% GAIN IN TODAY'S SESSION. I WAS LOOKING SOME RESEARCH ON IT. BATTERY STORAGE COULD BODE WELL FOR SOLAR EDGE BECAUSE THEY ARE POISED TO DOUBLE 2023 SHIPMENTS. THERE ARE GOVERNMENT INCENTIVES TOO. BOEING AN OUTPERFORMER. UP ABOUT 4% TODAY. WALL STREET JOURNAL OUT WITH THE STORY THAT UNITED IS NEARING A DEAL TO ORDER DOZENS OF AIRPLANES. SPECTRUM CLIMBING ABOUT 27%. IT IS ON OPTIMISM TO SELL ONE OF THEIR DIVISIONS. WE SAW SOME MOMENTUM THERE. ROMAINE: WHAT IS THE BEST PERFORMING STOCK IN THE S & P? CAROL: CATHOLIC. TIM: LET'S TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE DECLINERS. AMAZON IS ON THE WORST PERFORMERS LIST. APPLE DOWN 3/10 OF 1% TODAY. WE HAD SOME UNPROFITABLE TECH TAKE A HIT TODAY. THIS IS A RESULT OF THE COMPANY'S MOST RECENT REPORT. THE CLUB SECURITY PROVIDER FOLLOWING MORE THAN 10% TODAY. THE REPORTED RESULTS YESTERDAY AT THE CAME IN ABOVE ESTIMATES. EARNINGS CAME IN ABOVE ESTIMATES, BUT ITS FORECAST FOR BILLINGS FELL. THAT GOT INVESTORS CONCERNED ABOUT GROWTH. SO SHARES TAKEN A HIT TODAY. A REALLY MIXED BAG. ROMAINE: MIXED BAG IN THE TREASURY SPACE AS WELL. TODAY 10-YEAR GILTS AT 3.4 AND CHANGE. SIMILAR STORY ACROSS THE CURVE HERE BOTH ON A DAILY AND WEEKLY BASIS. SOME OF THE TIGHTNESS WE HAVE SEEN MISSES ALL OF THE VOLATILITY WE SAW IN THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK. THE SWINGS WE SAW YIELDS, SOME OF THE WIDEST WE HAVE SEEN ALL YEAR. A LOT OF VOLATILITY IN THAT SPACE. THE NET EFFECT A BIT IS THAT YIELDS LOWER THAN WHERE THEY WERE WE COULD GO. -- A WEEK AGO. SCARLET: THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE SOMETHING TO KEEP AN EYE ON. WE ARE STAYING WITHIN CLOSE STRIKING DISTANCE OF THE LONG-TERM TREND LINE. THE DOW ENTERED A TECHNICAL BULL MARKET. WE REACH THESE TECHNICAL BENCHMARKS AND ARE STUCK AS WE TRY TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THE NEXT STEPS IS FOR THE FED. CAROL: I FEEL LIKE PEOPLE WANT TO HATE THE BOUNCE BACK IN STOCKS. I THINK ABOUT THE FIXED-INCOME, THE RANGE THAT YOU TALKED ABOUT, THOSE ARE SOME BIG SWINGS AND TALKS TO HOW WE WERE SO DRIVEN ON THE NEWS EVERY DAY, WHETHER IT IS FED COMMENTS OR ECONOMIC DATA, THAT IT DRIVE SO MUCH UNCERTAINTY FOR INVESTORS. ROMAINE: I THOUGHT IT WAS INTERESTING TO SEE THE PICK UP IN VOLUME. WE HAD ONE OF THE BIGGEST VOLUME DAYS ON WEDNESDAY ON THAT JAY POWELL MEETING. THE VOLUME ACTUALLY HELD UP ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE TRADING IN THIS MARKET. TIM: LET'S GET BACK TO THE IDEA OF WHETHER WE ARE IN A BEAR MARKET RALLY. WE ARE UP ALMOST 70% IN THE S & P 500. VICTORIA GREEN ARGUES THAT THIS IS A BEAR MARKET TRAP AND DISPERSION INVESTORS TO PROCEED -- AND IS URGING INVESTORS TO PROCEED WITH CAUTION. ROMAINE: WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE START OF THE QUARTER, IT HAS BEEN AN EVERYTHING RALLY. IT IS NOT JUST ENERGY OR TECH. TIM: SHE WAS CONCERNED THAT WE ARE REACHING LOWER HIGHS AND LOWER LOWS. ROMAINE: POP QUIZ, CAROLE. THE BEST-PERFORMING STOCK QUARTER TO DATE? IT SHOULD BE CLOSE TO YOUR HEART. ROYAL CARIBBEAN. SCARLET: AS WE LOOK AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK , FORTUNATELY THERE WILL NOT BE ANY MORE FED SPEAK. HOW MUCH OF THIS IS PRICED IN? DO YOU HAVE OPEC PLUS, YOU ALSO PPI WHICH PROBABLY WILL NOT MOVE THE MARKET AS MUCH. ROMAINE: I THINK ANYTHING THE MARKET CAN HANG THEIR HATS ON PRETTY MUCH DEVELOP THIS WEEK. ANYTHING WE GET NEXT WEEK WILL NOT CHANGE FUNDAMENTALLY. TIM: I REALLY LIKE THE WAY OUR CHIEF ECONOMIST PUT IT. THERE IS SOMETHING FOR BOTH TEAM TRANSITORY AND TEAM PERSISTENT. CAROL: IS THE WORLD CUP STILL ON? SCARLET: YES. WE WILL BE BACK ON MONDAY. THAT IS A WRAP FOR BEYOND THE BELL. WE WILL SEE YOU ON MONDAY. ROMAINE: A LOT MORE COVERAGE COMING UP ON BLOOMBERG. NEIL WILL BE STOPPING BY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: IT IS ALWAYS GOOD TO THINK ABOUT THE BIGGER PICTURE. WE CAME INTO THIS WEEK WITH CONCERNS ABOUT GLOBAL MACRO CONDITIONS. DESPITE THE FACT WE SAW A DROP IN YIELDS THE INVERSION REMAINS. THE S & P 500 HAD A GAIN ON THE WEEK, UP ABOUT 1% HERE. OTHER SECTORS LIKE THE PHILADELPHIA SO WE COULD NUMBER INDEX MAINTAINING SOME OF ITS RESILIENCY. SOME OF THE AREAS MORE EXPOSED TO THE INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT WENT DOWN. A LOT OF FINANCIALS ON THE BACK FOOT ALL WEEK LONG AS WELL AS SOME OF THE HIGH VALUATION TECH COMPANIES. THE DOLLAR WEAKER FOR ANOTHER WEEK. LET'S GET BACK TO WHAT THE STORY WAS TODAY. IT WAS ABOUT THE JOBS REPORT. NOT JUST JOBS, WAGES. THAT IS WHAT FRIGHTENED A LOT OF PEOPLE HERE. THE 5% GAIN WE SAW ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR, THAT IS NOW THE CONUNDRUM FOR THE FED AS THEY TRY TO FIGHT INFLATION AND MODERATE LABOR MARKET THAT STILL APPEARS TO BE STRONG. SCARLET: THE QUESTION IS HOW DOES THAT IMPACT WHAT THE FED DOES NEXT AND HOW DO YOU INVEST AROUND THAT UNCERTAINTY? LET'S BRING IN CHRIS KING FOR OUR DOCTOR FRIDAY. HE WILL WALK US THROUGH SOME OF THE ACTION WHEN YOU LOOK AT FACTORS. FOR THIS WEEK, BUT HAS BEEN THE FACTOR AND MOVES OF NOTE? > > IT WAS A PRETTY MUTED FACTOR WEEK I WOULD SAY. MOST OF THEM WERE DOWN 2-3%. MOMENTUM, PROFITABILITY ALL DOWN THAT AMOUNT. THE ONLY MAJOR FACTOR THAT WAS UP WAS GROWTH, VERY MODERATELY. IF THE MARKET HAS SOME TROUBLE, IF THE MARKET DOES WELL, SOME OF THE TRADITIONAL DOCTOR STRUGGLE, ESPECIALLY THINGS LIKE PROFITABILITY. THAT IS WHAT WE SAW THIS WEEK. THE DECLINES WERE MINOR. ROMAINE: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE BIGGER PICTURE HERE. WHAT WE SEE ON THE DAY AND WEEK IMPORTANT, BUT I A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS, VALUE HAS TO BE IN THE TOP OF THE LIST. > > VALUE IS ON THE TOP OF THE LIST. THERE IS STILL A MONTH LEFT ON THE YEAR, BUT I WOULD CALL 2022 VINDICATION FOR EQUITY FACTOR INVESTORS AFTER A TOUGH YEAR. ALMOST ALL DID VERY WELL THIS YEAR. MOMENTUM HAS BEEN THE STRONGEST PERFORMER ALL YEAR. -- VALUE HAS BEEN THE STRONGEST ALL YEAR. LOW VOLATILITY UP 35%, MOMENTUM UP 23%. WHEN YOU STEP BACK, IT HAS BEEN A TOUGH COUPLE OF YEARS FOR VALUE INVESTORS, ESPECIALLY YEARS LIKE 2020, SO IT HAS BEEN A LONG TIME COMING AND I WOULD CALL IT A VINDICATION IN 2022. SCARLET: YOU'VE JUST RELEASED YOUR UPDATED FACTOR SCORECARD. WHAT WERE YOU MOST SURPRISED BY? > > VALUE HAS BEEN MOMENTUM ALL YEAR WHICH HAS BEEN VERY INTERESTING. WE PUT OUT OUR SCORECARD AND IT IS DESIGNED TO INFORM DECISION-MAKING AROUND FACTORS. VALUES NUMBER ONE, MOMENTUM IS NUMBER TWO, LOW VOLUME IS NUMBER THREE. THE TRENDS IN THERE ARE POSITIVE . EVEN AFTER THE STRONG PERFORMANCE FOR VALUE, IT IS STILL VERY CHEAP. IT HAS VERY HIGH PROFITABILITY RATIOS AND CREDIT QUALITY. IT HAS EVERYTHING GOING FOR IT. SO THAT IS NUMBER ONE. MOMENTUM IS VERY INTERESTING AS NUMBER TWO. IT IS RELATIVELY CHEAP. HIGH MOMENTUM STOCKS ARE CHEAPER THAN THE MARKET RIGHT NOW WHICH IS VERY RARE. AND LOW VOLATILITY WHICH IS ALSO RARE. YOU WILL SEE A LOT OF SAFETY IN THOSE HIGH MOMENTUM NAMES IF THE BEAR MARKET EXTENDS. SCARLET: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SETTING SUNLIGHT. -- SETTING SUNLIGHT. LET'S CHECK IN WITH MARK CRUMPTON. > > IN CHINA, PRESIDENT XI JINPING SAYS THE OMICRON VARIANT IS NOW THE PUBLIC COVID-19 STRAIN IN CHINA. HE TOLD EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL THAT THE LATEST VERSION IS NOT LIKE THE MUCH STRONGER DELTA VARIANT. SHE DID NOT INDICATE HIS GOVERNMENT PLANS TO EASE UP ON VIRUS CURBS. YOUNG CONSUMERS ARE TRENDING TOWARD WEED OVER BOOZE. LEGAL CANNABIS STATES ARE SHOWING SLOWER ALCOHOL GROWTH. IN 2020, 70 9% OF CANNABIS CONSUMERS ALSO DRINK ALCOHOL. THAT IS DOWN FROM 90% IN 2002 AND SHARPER THAN THE DROP FOUND AMONG THOSE 26 AND UP. SENATOR PAT TOOMEY SAYS THERE IS AN OPENING FOR CONGRESS TO PASS DIGITAL ASSET REGULATION BILL BEFORE THE YEAR'S END. HE MET WITH SAM BANKMAN-FRIED SEVERAL TIMES BEFORE THE IMPLOSION OF HIS CRYPTO EMPIRE. HE SAID HE BOUGHT THE STORY AND HE BOUGHT THE HYPE. IN THE WAKE OF THE COLLAPSE OF FTX, U.S. REGULATORS HAVE ENOUGH POWER TO OVERSEE CRYPTOCURRENCIES. A CRACKDOWN IS NEEDED SO BANKS KNOW WHERE THEY STAND. > > IF A BUSINESS IS LEGAL, THEN TO TELL A BANK NOT TO DEAL WITH THEM IS HARD. I AM UNAWARE THAT ANY OF THE ENTITIES DOING BUSINESS WITH U.S. BANKS WERE ILLEGAL. I THINK IT IS HARD. IT IS A VERY CONTROVERSIAL ISSUE TO USE BANKS TO SHUT ALL OF THIS DOWN. > > U.S. AUTHORITIES HAVE RAMPED UP THEIR INVESTIGATION ABOUT DX AND RS CAN THOSE WHO USED THE EXCHANGE FOR INFORMATION. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: FOLLOWING MONTHS OF PROTESTS, CHINA'S TOP LEADERS WILL LIKELY SIGNAL AN EASING OF COVID CONTROLS WHEN THEY MEET LATER THIS MONTH. JOINING US AS NEIL THOMAS, SENIOR ANALYST FOR CHINA OVER AT THE EURASIA GROUP. LET'S START WITH THE OBVIOUS. EVERYBODY HERE IS FOCUSED ON HOW MUCH SOFTENING THEY MIGHT DO TO SOME OF THOSE COVERED RESTRICTIONS AND HOW WIDE OF AN REOPENING WE WILL SEE OF THE ECONOMY. > > IT IS A BIG QUESTION. WE HAVE SEEN CHINA BEGIN TO PREVENT AWAY FROM ZERO COVID. THERE ARE STILL SOME REDLINES FOR BEIJING. A BIG ONE IS THE NUMBER OF FATALITIES THAT WILL RESULT FROM ALLOWING THE SPREAD OF COVID. THERE WAS STILL A LOT OF PROGRESS THEY WANT TO MAKE FOR VACCINATION RATES FOR THE ELDERLY POPULATION. PRESIDENT XI JINPING HAS TRUMPETED HIS MANAGEMENT OF COVID AS BEING BETTER THAN THAT OF THE UNITED STATES. WHEN WE GO TO CHINA AT THAT IS POST-COVID, IT IS GOING TO BE STOP-START. IT IS LIKELY GOING TO TAKE AT LEAST A FEW MORE MONTHS INTO THE SECOND QUARTER 2023 BEFORE WE HAVE AN OPTIMISTIC SCENARIO. SCARLET: I THINK YOU CAPTURED IT NICELY. INVESTORS ARE CONVINCED CHINA WILL LOOSEN UP COVID RESTRICTIONS, BUT BEIJING CANNOT IGNORE THE PROTESTS HAVE POPPED UP. I FEEL LIKE THERE WAS POTENTIAL OF A VIOLENT CRACKDOWN IF THE PROTESTS ARE NOT SUPPRESSED. IT IS NAIVE TO THINK THE REOPENING OF CHINESE -- CHINA'S ECONOMY WILL BE LINEAR. > > A LINEAR EXPECTATION IS IMPOSSIBLE. THERE WILL BE A REOPENING, WHETHER THAT IS SOONER OR LATER WE DO NOT KNOW. Q2 2023 IS UNLIKELY COME UP TO TWO -- Q3 2023 IS MORE LIKELY. WHATEVER HAPPENS, THERE WILL BE SOME BACKTRACKING AND A LOT OF VARIATION BETWEEN DIFFERENT LOCALITIES AS WELL. THERE ARE DIFFERENT LEVELS OF PREPAREDNESS IN TERMS OF PUBLIC HEALTH SYSTEMS AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT CAPACITY THAT WILL IMPACT THE ABILITY TO CURB COVID AND MANAGE THE INCREASED OUTBREAKS. SCARLET: WHAT ABOUT INFLATION? WHAT KIND IS LIKELY TO RESULT WHEN CHINA DOES REOPEN ITS ECONOMY? YOU DID MENTION IT WILL BE STAGGERED REGION TO REGION. I WONDER IF CHINA WILL EXPERIENCE INFLATION THAT BECOMES DESTABILIZING AND A THREAT TO XI JINPING. > > I THINK THE REOPENING NEXT YEAR, WE WILL SEE AWAY ON THE GROWTH POTENTIAL. IT WILL BE A BIT OF A BOUNCE BACK AFFECT THAT WILL FEED INTO INFLATION. INFLATION HAS BEEN AN EXISTENTIAL CONCERN FOR PARTY LEADERS EVER SINCE THEY PLAYED AN UNDERAPPRECIATED ROLE IN 1999. I THINK THAT IS SOMETHING THAT THEY WILL BE KEEPING AN EYE ON. IF WE SEE THIS REOPENING PICK UP STEAM, THEN I THINK WE SHOULD NOT EXPECT A FLOOD LIGHT REOPENING OF THE GATES. ROMAINE: LOOK A LITTLE BIT LONGER TERM HERE, PARTICULARLY WITH CHINA'S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD. WE KNOW XI JINPING MET WITH CHARLES MICHEL AND EARLIER SHE MET WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN. I AM CURIOUS IF WE DO SEE AN INVERSION OR SOMETHING THAT WILL BE COMPLETELY DIFFERENT THAT INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS WILL HAVE TO ADJUST TO. > > I THINK IT IS UNLIKELY THAT WE WILL GO BACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC RELATIONS BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA. RIGHT BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, WE SAW THIS AGREEMENT UNDER THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY. THAT WAS SOME MEANINGFUL COOPERATION. EVEN SOMETHING LIKE THAT IS UNLIKELY GOING FORWARD. WE HAVE SEEN SOME SIGNATURE MOVES TO EMBED THE STRATEGIC COMPETITION BY THE BY THEN ADMINISTRATION, SUCH AS EXPORT CONTROLS DIRECTED AT CHINA ON THE SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY. LOOKING FROM BEIJING AS WELL, THERE WAS A CONSOLIDATION OF THIS VIEW THAT THE UNITED STATES IS CHINA'S NUMBER ONE STRATEGIC THREAT. AND THAT CHINA NEEDS TO FOCUS ON MOBILIZING THE DEVELOPING WORLD AGAINST WESTERN PRIORITIES. AND ON TRYING TO GET OUT OF THE TECHNOLOGICAL CHOKEHOLDS THE WEST STILL HAS. THE LONG-TERM TRAJECTORY OF THE RELATIONSHIP IS STILL A DOWNWARD ONE. ROMAINE: GREAT INSIGHT AS ALWAYS. NEIL THOMAS, SENIOR ANALYST FOR CHINA OVER AT THE EURASIA GROUP. A LOT MORE COMING UP HERE. WE WILL UNPACK WHAT HAS BEEN GOING ON ON WALL STREET OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS. WE WILL TAKE A LOOK AT HEDGE FUND PERFORMANCE. A LOT TO UNPACK HERE. A PROFESSOR FROM THE COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL WILL BE JOINING US. A LOT TO HEAR FROM HIM ABOUT HIS TAKE ON THIS. WE WILL BE BACK IN A MOMENT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > I AM SCARLET, LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT HOW MARKETS PERFORMED ON FRIDAY. BETTER THAN EXPECTED NOVEMBER JOBS REPORT. AT ONE POINT LOOKED LIKE WE WOULD GET A SELLOFF OF STOCKS AND BONDS. THAT PETERED OFF, HE LOST SOME STEAM, WE HAD A MIXED DAY ON EQUITIES. THE TWO-YEAR YIELD FOR SHIRE BY FOUR BASIS POINTS, DID AN YEAR AND THE 30 YEAR COMING DOWN -- 10 YEAR AND 30 YEAR COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT. ROMAINE, THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WILL BE OF GREAT CONCERN TO WALL STREET INVESTORS, ALSO WE ARE SPENDING A LOT OF TIME RIGHT NOW WORRYING ABOUT WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT YEAR. ROMAINE: DAY ACCESS -- THEY OBSESS OVER THIS STUFF EVERY TIME, WE ARE 27 DAYS AWAY FROM THE END OF THE YEAR, BIG FOCUS FOR WALL STREET. A BIG FOCUS IS THE FRUITS OF THE PERFORMANCE, AND HOW THEY WILL BE SHARED. WE SEE INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE FOLLY COULD TO PERCENT IN THE FIRST NINE MONTH OF THE YEAR -- FALLING 50% IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR. HEDGE FUNDS ERASING MOST OF THEIR RETURNS. PUTTING ALTOGETHER YOU HAVE A WALL STREET THAT STILL APPEARS TO BE MAKING MONEY, BUT NOT AS MUCH AS IN THE PAST. WE WILL SPEND THE NEXT 30 MINUTES WALKING THROUGH IT. > > ABSOLUTELY, LET'S START WITH BONUSES. GOLDMAN SACHS TRADERS ARE FACING POTENTIAL BONUS CUTS. EVEN THOUGH THEY HAVE POSTED THE BIGGEST REVENUE HALL IN MORE THAN A DECADE. WE HAD TO BRING ON A REPORT THAT COVERED GOLDMAN SACHS. WE KNOW THEY HAVE STARTED TO RESUME THIS PERFORMANCE SITUATION WHERE THE WORST PERFORMERS ARE NOT ASKED TO RETURN TO THE FIRM, IS THIS PART AND PARCEL THAT? GUEST: THIS IS PART OF THE CYCLE, RIGHT NAIL WE HAVE THE -- RIGHT NOW WE HAVE THE GREAT ANNUAL TRADITION FROM WALL STREET, IT IS NOT THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE NEW PUB, IT IS WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE YEAR AND COMPENSATION PACKAGES. THIS IS THE TIME OF YEAR WHEN SENIOR MANAGEMENT GET TOGETHER TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO REWARD THE TOP PERFORMERS. IS A VERY CHALLENGING YEAR. 2021 EVERYTHING WENT UP, EASY DECISION MAKE. A TERRIBLE YEAR ON WALL STREET IT IS ANOTHER EASY DECISION TO MAKE. WHEN IT IS NOT PERFECT CORRELATION THAT IS WHEN THEY HAVE MASSIVE HEADACHES. ROMAINE: THIS IS NOT A TERRIBLE YEAR FOR WALL STREET BY NO STRETCH OF THE ADVENTIST -- IMAGINATION. I'M WONDERING HOW THE FRUITS OF THE LABOR IS RIGHT UP -- SPLIT UP. > > WHAT DEFINES AND -- WALL STREET? YOU HAVE THE BEST ARE TRADING SHOP ON WALL STREET, THE HAS OUTPERFORMED EVERYONE ELSE. ON TRACK TO POST 15% GROWTH, 25% -- WHEN HE FIVE BILLION DOLLARS IN ANNUAL REVENUE -- $25 BILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUE. ASSET PRICES HAVE GONE DOWN AND THEY HAVE THE BIG EXPENSIVE FORAY INTO CONSUMER BANKING THAT IS NOT PAID OUT3. THEREFORE EVERY DECISION -- EVERY DIVISION HAS A CHIP AND. THEY WILL FEEL THAT EVERY PERFORMANCE WILL GO TO COVER THAT -- > > WE HOPE THEY ARE NOT WATCHING. ROMAINE: I HOPE THEY ARE WATCHING. > > WHY DOES GOLDMAN, MORE THAN ANY OTHER FIRM SET THE TONE FOR WALL STREET AND IT COMES TO PAY? > > IT IS IMPORTANT IN GLOBAL WALL STREET, WHAT YOU SEE IN GOLDMAN SACHS IS WHAT YOU SEE ACROSS THE STREET. BECAUSE THERE ARE CHALLENGES COMING IN 2023 AND PEOPLE ARE UNCERTAIN. THERE ARE IDIOSYNCRATIC ISSUES AND THEY ARE DEALING WITH A EXPENSE PROBLEM, COMPENSATION IS A IMPORTANT LEVER THEY CAN PULL TO SOLVE THAT. ROMAINE: ALWAYS RUB -- WONDERFUL REPORTING ON THAT COME IS NOT ONLY GOLDMAN, WE'VE HEARD FROM JEFFRIES AND A FEW OTHERS. IT IS NOT JUST GOLDMAN TRADERS THAT WILL BE FEELING THE PAIN, THERE WILL BE A LOT OF OTHER FOLKS OUT THERE. > > THAT IS EXACTLY RIGHT, TO YOUR POINT WE HAD JEFFERIES CEO WARNING YESTERDAY THAT THIS WOULD BE A VERY DIFFICULT COMPENSATION SEASON. THIS MORNING WE ARE REPORTING THAT LOOKS LIKE FOR THE INVESTMENT BANKERS THAT JP MORGAN, CITIGROUP, BANK OF AMERICA INKS -- THINGS ARE LOOKING BLEAK AND THEY'RE LOOKING AT A DROP OF 30%. > > WALL STREET HAS A HABIT OF OVER HIRING WHEN THINGS ARE GOOD AND OVER FIRING WHEN THINGS ARE BAD. IS THAT STILL GOING ON OR HAVE THEY OVER CALIBRATED FOR THAT? > > THIS IS A BIG EXPERIMENT FOR TESTING THAT, THEY'LL TRY TO STAY THE COURSE, NOT DO A A LOT OF TON OF FIRING, BUT LET THE FOR THEM. IF YOU ARE A TRAITOR WITH A MEDIOCRE YEAR OR HANDED A ABYSMAL BONUS -- > > OR EVEN ZERO. > > OR EVEN ZERO, IT IS A TEST TO SEE IF YOU WILL STAY OR GO. WILL ALSO BE A TEST FOR WALL STREET HISTORICAL DESIRE TO CALL EVEN IN BAD TIMES -- CULL EVEN IN BAD TIMES. ROMAINE: WE SUPPORT OUR PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC THERE WAS A HUGE AMOUNT OF HIRING, PEOPLE FOUND HOMES IN REAL ESTATE, CRYPTO, AND OTHER ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS. I DO NOT THINK THEY ARE HIRING THEIR RIGHT NOW. I'M CURIOUS ABOUT OTHER AREAS IF THERE ARE JOB OPPORTUNITIES THERE. > > TO YOUR POINT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SEGMENT, WALL STREET IS REALLY FEELING IT THIS YEAR. I DO NOT THINK THERE IS A LOT OF HOMES FOR THESE REALLY WELL-PAID AND WELL HEELED BANKERS AND TRADERS. THAT IS THE BET THEY ARE TAKING, THEY CAN TAKE COMPENSATION DOWN THIS YEAR AND NOT LOSE THE TOP PEOPLE BECAUSE THERE IS NOT MUCH ELSE. ROMAINE: A LOT OF IT HAS TO DO WITH INVESTMENT BANK ACTIVITY, DROP IN M & A, IPO'S, ETC.. IS THERE ANY ITS DICTATION IT CAN PICK UP TO LEVELS WE SAW A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO? > > THE HOPE IS THEY WANT TO KEEP THE STAFF FOR WHEN THERE IS A COMEBACK AND THEY DO NOT WANT TO BE SCRAMBLING. THEY ARE TELLING UNDERPERFORMERS THAT IS A BAD YEAR AND YOU WILL FEEL THE BRUNT OF THAT, BUT I THINK THEY WILL TAKE CARE OF THE STARS. > > WE TALK ABOUT INVESTMENT BANKING, M & A, AND IT HAS BEEN A SLUGGISH YEAR, DOES THAT WASTE TRUMP THE TRADING SIDE? > > NO I THINK WE ARE SEEING A BIT OF A DIVERGENCE THERE. AT THE BIGGEST THREE U.S. BANKS, BANK OF AMERICA, CITY, JP MORGAN WE ARE EXPECTING A FLATTISH POOL FOR TRADING DESKS. INVESTMENT BAKERS ARE DEALING WITH SOMETHING DOWN 30%, THE GUYS WHO HAVE HAD A STELLAR YEAR, THEY SHOULD BE WELL TAKEN CARE OF. ROMAINE: THAT IS SORT OF THE OVERALL FALL NET EFFECT YEAR. I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE DIRECTION OF SOME OF THESE BANKS. WE TALK ABOUT THE LEADERSHIP THEMSELVES, IS THERE A SENSE HERE THAT SOME OF THE CONSOLIDATION WE SAW, AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT -- IN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, AND THE EXPANSION IN SOME AREAS. IS THAT ON TRACK OR DISRUPTED BY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK? GUEST: I THINK A LOT OF IT IS ON PAUSE. THESE GUYS HAVE EXPRESSED REALLY AGGRESSIVE HIRING PLANS IN WEALTH MANAGEMENT. ROMAINE: THEY'RE NOT SCRAPPY YET. JP MORGAN A STILL BUILDING THE BUILDING THEY WILL NOT TERRA DOWN. -- TEAR IT DOWN. > > IT IS STILL A NICE MONUMENT. ROMAINE: TO SUNK COSTS. > > WE SAW THE FEES DROP JUST LIKE WE DID IN INVESTMENT BANKING, WHEN MOM KURTZ -- WHEN MARKETS ARE DOWN. IT MAY BE GOOD FOR INVESTMENT TRADERS A LOVE THAT VOLATILITY. ROMAINE: IT IS AMAZING AS HE JP MORGAN DOWN 15%, WHICH IS TO SOME DEGREE OF PERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO OTHER MARKETS. > > AN INTEREST RATES ARE UP. ROMAINE: NONE OF THE EARNINGS ARE AWFUL, THEY MAY NOT HAVE MET THE GROWTH STORY TRADERS WANTED BUT THEY ARE STILL PRETTY SOLID. > > PROFITS ARE UP, THE CONSUMER GUYS ARE POWERING THINGS THROUGH, IT IS INTERESTING TO SEE THIS DIVERGENCE. > > IS LIKE EVERYONE IS WINNING FOR THE OTHER SHOE TO DROP. ROMAINE: THE OTHER? I FEEL LIKE I AM WAITING FOR EVERY SHOE TO DROP. THANKS TO THEM FOR HELPING US BREAK DOWN SOME OF WHAT IS HAPPENING ON WALL STREET, THE WALL STREET BE CONTINUES COME AFTER THE BREAK WE WILL TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE BIG NAMES UNDER PRESSURE. WILL BE JOINED BY THE COLUMBIA GRADUATE SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AT A PROFESSOR, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > WHAT WE SAW, WAS TO COME AT THREE WEEKS IN OCTOBER, BOOM, AND THEN AFTER FLATTENING OUT THEY CAME BACK IN SWITZERLAND. ROMAINE: SPEAKING EARLIER ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION COME THE VERY TECHNICAL TERM, BOOM, A LOT OF THE OUTFLOWS GOING TO THEIR CREDITORS. CREDIT SUISSE IS A BIG FINANCIAL COMPANY, THEY WERE HANDS-DOWN THE WORST PERFORMER THIS YEAR. THERE WAS A 13 DAY SLIDE ON THE STOCK, THE COMMENTS WE GOT OUT OF HIM LEAD TO A 9% RALLY. SCARLET: THIS MAY NOT BE AN INFLECTION POINT, IT COULD BE A PAUSE. WE ENDED THE 13 DAY RALLY, YOU MENTIONED THEY PULLED A LOT OF MONEY OUT OF THE BANK. 10% OF THE ASSETS IS A HUGE AMOUNT. ROMAINE: HUGE. SCARLET: IF THEY SEE IT NOT HAPPEN ANYMORE, THE THAT IS NOT THE SAME THING AS MONEY COMING BACK. CREDIT OUTFLOWS IS TIED TO CREDIT SUISSE BANKERS. THAT GOES BACK TO THE CONVERSATION OF PAYING BANKERS AND PAYING TALENT, HOW DO THEY DEAL WITH THAT? ROMAINE: WITH THESE BANKERS, IT IS ABOUT THE PAY AND THE PRESTIGE OF BEING -- REPUTATIONAL DAMAGE THERE IS A LOT TO FIX IN ORDER TO GET THE SHIP BACK ON TRACK. I DO THINK IT IS INTERESTING. WHAT AILS CREDIT SUISSE IS VERY SPECIFIC. THERE IS BROADER ISSUES IN THE WORLD OF FINANCE GLOBALLY. A LOT OF BIG FINANCE COMPANIES, BIG INKS, BIG HEDGE FUNDS ARE MAKING HARD DECISIONS RIGHT NOW -- BANKS, HEDGE FUNDS ARE MAKING HARD DECISIONS RIGHT NOW BERHOW THE STAFF WHAT THEY CHARGE -- ABOUT HOW THEY STAFF AND WHAT THEY CHARGE. SCARLET: THE BANKERS GET PAID QUITE A BIT OF MONEY THIS IS A EXISTENTIAL CRISIS FOR THE INDUSTRY. SPEAKING OF, LET'S TALK ABOUT BLACKSTONE, IT IS LIMITING REDEMPTION REQUEST FROM A $69 BILLION REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO STEM OUTFLOWS. YOU HAVE BRIDGEWATER'S FUND CALLING 13% IN THIRD QUARTER ERASING MOST OF THIS YEAR'S GAINS. WE WANT TALK ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE FIRMS, WITH A HEDGE FUND OR BLACK FIRM -- LIKE STONE. FABIENNE, FORMAL -- FORMER CIO AT MERRILL LYNCH. SO GOOD TO SPEAK WITH YOU. THE HEADLINE WHAT COMES TO BLACKSTONE SEEMS REALLY CONCERNING. IT IS ANOTHER NEGATIVE HEADLINE WHEN IT COMES TO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE. HOW DO YOU READ THE HEADLINE? GUEST: REALLY NOW WE CAN SUMMARIZE IT IN ONE WORD. WOOPF. SCARLET: CAN WE BANNER THAT, PLEASE? GUEST: BLACKSTONE FINDS ITSELF IN A TOUGH SPOT. THEY ARE THE POSTER CHILD FOR BRINGING IN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT. IT IS STRUCTURED DIFFERENTLY. WHAT DO RETAIL INVESTORS HAVE? YOU ARE TARGETING RETAIL INVESTORS, WHAT TO THEY HAVE? ONE, THE FEAR OF COVID, TOO, THE FEAR OF WORK FROM HOME OCCURRING FOREVER. BUILDINGS WILL BE EMPTY. THREE, YOU WALK DOWN ANY STREET IN AMERICA THERE ARE FIVE EMPTY STORES FOR EVERY THREE THAT ARE FULL. RATES ARE GOING UP, WHY WOULD I WANT TO BE IN REAL ESTATE? ROMAINE: TALK ABOUT PERCEPTION. IF YOU ARE IN A MAJOR CITY YOU SEE THE VACANCIES. IT IS VERY UPFRONT AND OUT THERE HERE. I WONDER IF THE DATA ACCEPT THE IDEA OF MATERIAL SOFTNESS IN THE COMMERCIAL REAL TAKE -- REAL ESTATE SPACE. GUEST: IT DOES NOT. IT IS VERY REGIONAL. FOCUSING ON BLACKSTONE, FIRST, THEY ARE MOSTLY IN THE SOUTH AND WEST, AREAS THAT HAVE SEEN GROWTH. THE TOTAL OFFICE SPACE IS LESS THAN 2% OF THE ALLOCATION. -- 3% OF THE ALLOCATION. EVERYONE KNOWS SCARLETT'S HOME AWAY FROM HOME IS THE BLAS YOU. IS AFFECTED -- THE BELLAGIO. IS EFFECTIVELY OWNED BY THE TRUST. ALL THE LEISURE STUFF, IS EXPOSURE TO COVID. THE REALITY, THAT IS LESS THAN 3%, AND RETAILERS LESS THAN 3%. THIS IS BORING INDUSTRIAL AND THEY HAVE 28,000 RENTAL UNITS. YOU CANNOT NAME ONE OF THEM, NOBODY CARES. TO SOME DEGREE THEY SUFFER FROM A DESIRE TO GET OUT OF REAL ESTATE IN GENERAL. AND THE MISPERCEPTION OF IT. SCARLET: THIS IS WHERE I WANT TO GO TOO, WHEN YOU RESTRICT WITHDRAWALS THAT SENDS A MESSAGE. IT DOES NOT MATTER WHAT IS IN THE FUND AT THAT POINT. WE ARE KNOCKING TO HONOR THE FACT THAT YOU WANT TO TAKE YOUR MONEY OUT -- WE ARE NOT GOING TO HONOR THE FACT THAT YOU WANT TO TAKE YOUR MONEY OUT. HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH IT WHEN IN THE HEADLINE IS KNEE-JERK REACTION NEGATIVE? GUEST: THEY HAD THIS PERIOD WHERE THEY IMPOSED GATES, IS A GATE CLAUSE, THEY RESERVE THE RIGHT TO NOT GIVE YOUR MONEY BACK, IN WHICH CASE IT IS PRO RATIFIED 2%. IF EVERYONE GATED, YOU NEVER DO IT BECAUSE IT IS THE END OF YOUR CAREER. WHAT HAPPENED, SO MAY PEOPLE DID IT, IT ENDED UP BEING NORMAL AND IT HAS NOT HARMED PEOPLE THAT GATEED. THERE IS A CHANCE THIS COULD BECOME THE NEW NORMAL. THE ALTERNATIVE IS, RATES ARE VERY TRADABLE ITEM. YOU COULD GO TO A DISCOUNTED ASSET, BUT IN A BLACKSTONE VEHICLE YOU CANNOT DO THAT WITHOUT SAYING -- SELLING AT FIRE SALE PRICES. YOU DO A FAVOR TO THE INVESTOR BY KEEPING THEM FROM SELLING AT THAT POINT. BELIEVE ME, I HAVE BEEN IN ROOMS WHERE PEOPLE EXPLAIN I AM DOING YOU A FAVOR BY NOT GIVING YOU YOUR MONEY BACK AND WHAT YOU HEAR IS WOOF. IS NOT A GOOD PLACE TO BE. ROMAINE: WE ARE FOCUSING ON BLACKSTONE BECAUSE AS THE HEADLINE THIS WEEK, I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE COMPETITORS, NOT JUST ROASTED, BUT THE SAME BUSINESS MODEL. ARE THEY FACING THE SAME ISSUES OR WHAT WE SAW WITH LIKE STONE AND REAL ESTATE REDEMPTION VERY MUCH SPECIFIC -- LIKE STONE AND REAL ESTATE REDEMPTION IS THAT SPECIFIC TO REAL ESTATE ITSELF AND POCKET STATE? GUEST: CERTAINLY IF YOU LOOK THE -- IF YOU LOOK AT THE RE INDEX IT IS DOWN 26% YEAR-TO-DATE, AS OPPOSED TO BLACKSTONE, THAT COMES FROM NOT BEING IN OFFICE SPACE OR RETAIL, BUT INDUSTRIAL. THE COST FOR BUILDING NEW INDUSTRIAL IS 114% THAN IT WAS A YEAR AGO. THERE IS A THREE-YEAR DEMAND FOR RENTAL HOUSING. THERE IS NOT ENOUGH HOUSING STOCK OUT THERE. THEY OWN WHAT YOU WANT TO OWN. THEY ARE THE NICEST HOUSED IN A BAD NEIGHBORHOOD. THERE ARE A LOT MORE VEHICLES LIKE THAT ARE IN MUCH MUCH MORE BAD SHAPE IN A RELATIVE BASIS AND THEY WILL SEE THE OUTFLOWS AND THEY WILL TRADE AT DISCOUNTS. SCARLET: I WANT TO ASK ABOUT BRIDGEWATER, THEY DID WELL FOR MOST OF THIS YEAR, THE BEST ANNUAL PERFORMANCE IN A DECADE. THEN IT ERASED MOST OF IT WOULD LOSSES. HOW WOULD YOU READ THIS? WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR IN BRIDGEWATER FUNDS? GUEST: OCTOBER 13 WAS THIS MASSIVE REVERSAL DATE. SINCE, 83 THERE HAVE BEEN ONLY NINE INSTANCES OF THE STOCK MARKET GOING DOWN MORE THAN TWO ENCLOSING UP MORE THAN TWO. IT WENT DOWN FOR AND CLOSED UP FIVE. SINCE THEN IT HAS GONE UP, GREG JENSEN HAS TAKEN THE RAIN -- REINS. TO HIS CREDIT, HE STEPPED UP TO THE PLATE AND SAID THE INFLATION WAS NOT TRANSITORY. YOU PRINT THIS AMOUNT OF MONEY AND YOU WILL HAVE REAL CONSEQUENCES. AS YOU KNOW, IF SOMETHING IS SUPPLY RATED, YOU INCREASE SUPPLY AND SUPPLY GOES DOWN. IF IT IS DEMAND RELATED, THE WAY YOU INCREASE THAT IS -- THE WAY YOU DEAL WITH THAT IS WITH INCREASED INTEREST RATES. GREG WAS TOTALLY PUBLIC ABOUT. WHAT THIS TEST WILL BE FOR HIM IS ANCHORING. ONCE YOU SAID THE WORLD IS GOING TO HECK, IT IS HARD TO TURN AROUND AND SAY YOU ARE WRONG, OR IT IS BEHIND ME. HE POSITIONED THE PORTFOLIO PERFECTLY FOR WHAT IT WAS COMING UP. THE QUESTION IS, WAS OCTOBER 13 THE BOTTOM. IF IT WAS, CAN HE SIT HERE AND SAY HE HAS TO TURN IT AROUND? ONCE YOU PROBABLY SAY SOMETHING IT IS HARDER TO TURN IT AROUND. YOU SEE ON THE SHOW ALL THE TIME, PEOPLE HANGING ONTO THE SHREDS OF A CALL THEY MADE. HE WILL FIND HIMSELF IN THE QUESTION. THIS IS A REAL TEST FOR GREG. I THINK YOU'LL PASS BECAUSE HE IS A TREMENDOUSLY SMART MAN, BUT IT IS A TEST. ROMAINE: I HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE, GREAT CONVERSATION WITH BOBBIO -- BOBBIO -- A LOT MORE COMING UP INCLUDING WHAT TO WATCH NEXT WEEK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: IT WAS CHINA PROTEST, U.S. JOBS REPORT AND JAY POWELL THAT DRIED WHAT THE MARKETS DID THIS WEEK -- DRIVE WHAT THE MARKETS DID. WE HAVE OK -- OPEC-PLUS SCHEDULE TO HAVE A MEETING ABOUT OUTPUT. SCARLET: WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THIS FOR SO LONG THEY WILL MAKE PRODUCTION CUTS. AT THIS POINT BUT WILL MOVE THE MARKET? ROMAINE: THIS IS NOT A SUPPLY STORY IS A DEMAND STORY WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THEY ADJUST THEIR PRODUCTION LEVELS TO MATCH THAT. THEN THERE'S IS THE BIG QUESTION ABOUT THE EUROPEAN PRICE CAP, GLOBAL PRICE CAP OUT OF -- ON RUSSIAN OIL. SCARLET: $60. ROMAINE: STILL NEEDS TO BE APPROVED BY THE G7. MOST PEOPLE SAY IS THE DIFFERENTIAL BETWEEN WHAT RUSSIA NEEDS TO PUMP AND WHAT WOULD BE PAID FOR, IT WILL NOT HAVE MUCH IMPACT. SCARLET: IT WILL NOT HAVE MUCH IMPACT ON MARKET PRICES AND WE DID NOT SEE MUCH IMPACT ON OIL. I DO NOT THINK FINAL RATIFICATION WILL HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH OIL GOING FORWARD. DO WE HAVE EARNINGS? ROMAINE: PEOPLE BE FOCUSED ON ECONOMIC DATA COMING OUT OF CHINA WE HAVE THE IMPORT EXPORT DATA TUESDAY NIGHT. WORLD'S -- IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE IF THE TREND CONTINUES IN NOVEMBER. SCARLET: WE HAVE TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR EVENT IN ARIZONA. JOE BIDEN WILL BE GOING OVER, WE WONDER OF ANY OTHER CEOS WILL BE GOING THERE. ROMAINE: THIS IS A BIG DEAL, NOT ONLY WILL JOE BIDEN BE THERE, THE APPLES TIM COOK WILL BE THERE AS WELL. THEY HAVE A FACILITY THEY ARE OPENING IN 2024. BLOOMBERG SAYS THIS PLANT WILL PRODUCE MORE SOPHISTICATED CHIPS. ORIGINALLY THEY SAID IT WAS THE LOWER TIER CHIPS, I THINK THE IDEA THAT BIDEN WANTS TO PRODUCE THE HIGHER TIER CHIPS. SCARLET: IS ABOUT RE-SHORING. PAUL: PPI, DO YOU CARE ABOUT PPI? [CROSSTALK] ROMAINE: A LOT GOING ON NEXT WEEK, THANK