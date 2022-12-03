Live on Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg Market's The Close(12/02/2022)

Romaine Bostick & Scarlet Fu bring you the latest news and analysis leading up to the final minutes and seconds before and after the closing bell on Wall Street and tackles the jobs report, the EU oil cap and Wall St. bonuses Guests Today: John Taylor of Stanford University, Rebecca Babin of CIBC Private Wealth, Siran Cao of Mizra, Bess Freedman of Brown Harris Stevens, Kathryn Rooney Vera of Bulltick Capital Markets, Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth, Neil Thomas of Eurasia Group, Fabio Savoldelli of Columbia Graduate School of Business (Source: Bloomberg)

