'Treacherous' Q1 Ahead for Stocks: iCapital's Amoroso

First of all, just your reaction to the nut jobs number, which is 60 minutes old now, and a state first to you. Well, it still shows a solid labor market. And John, as you know, it flies right into the face of what the Fed is trying to accomplish, which is to see the cracks forming in the labor market. And there just are not the point at this moment. And there's there's two particular concerning things within the payrolls report, which is the fact that the labor force participation rate has declined and also wages are still growing at 5.1 percent. And again, that's a step up from a prior month. So the Fed, of course, is trying to break this wage price spiraling. You know, is just takes time. So the bottom line and the reason why the stocks are in the red here is that the Fed has to get to a restrictive levels and they have to stay there for longer. And what we saw is a repricing in the bond market where rates are now below 5 percent. If you look at the projected Fed funds and that's just not justified. So that's the repricing that we have to have because of the payrolls report today. So I think it's I think it's fair it needed to happen. And clearly it's just going to take longer to see the cracks form in the labor market. The resiliency of this economy out of states will surprise many. You've got the front half at twenty three as this part of the calendar. What you said is going to be a better entry point for equities next year and a slice of what is it about the front half of twenty three, because we keep hearing the same thing from a lot of people about the same time. Right, John? As I think about these markets, I mean, we've been in this sitting and waiting and wishing mode and we've been wishing for inflation to fall down. We've sort of but also wishing for the slowdown that we've all been anticipating to finally happen. And I do think that is very likely to happen in the first two quarters of next year. I mean, typically, you think the yield curve birds and, you know, the Fed and the rate hiking cycle and there's still some time before the onset of a recession. But what's different this time is typically the Fed doesn't hike into a slowdown. But they've been doing this all along since June of this year. So, Jonathan, I think this recipe for recession has been in the making for quite some time now. It is really kind of ready to be fully baked here. So if you look at the economic projections, we're expecting slightly negative GDP growth in Q1 and Q2. And so Q1 in particular could be problematic because, you know, you could still have you can have the economy that's notably weakening. I mean, we already had the manufacturing gauge slipped below 50. So an economy that's weakening. But the Fed, to Mike's point, they're not going to stop hiking rates just yet because of service inflation. I absolutely think 5 percent is going to be in the dot plot in December. So we're going to get to 5 percent rates and the economy is weakening. That is not a good mix of outcomes for the market. So that's why I think it's very likely that we'll retest this thirty six hundred, if not below. But as I think we move further into Q2, that's when this gap is likely to open up between where the Fed funds rate is, which should be at 5 percent or maybe north of that by June of next year. But the inflation, the core inflation, I suspect does begin to come down and projections are for three point eight percent. So we finally go to have this gap where the Fed is actually well ahead of the inflation curve. So when that gap opens up, I think that's when they will eventually pivot. So that's why the first half in the first quarter in particular is likely to be treacherous. But that is likely to be the entry point into risk assets, because once the Fed has the gap, that's when they'll be ready to pivot and that's when risk assets can finally catch a break.