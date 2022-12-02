Live on Bloomberg TV

'Treacherous' Q1 Ahead for Stocks: iCapital's Amoroso

The November jobs report "flies right into the face of what the Fed is trying to accomplish," Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital's chief investment strategist says. Speaking with Jonathan Ferro on "Bloomberg The Open," Amoroso also says the first quarter of 2023 will be "treacherous" for stocks but that will likely be the entry point into risk assets. (Source: Bloomberg)

