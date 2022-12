00:00

KAILEY YORK. YOU LOOK ACROSS THE ASIAN MARKETS GIVING UP SOME OF THE GAINS AFTER WHAT WAS A VERY STRONG WEEK FOR ASIA. KAILEY: IT WAS A STRONG WEEK BUT YOU SAW RISK SENTIMENT BEING TONED DOWN AHEAD OF THE JOBS REPORT. IT WAS A DOWN DAY FOR EQUITIES BUT BONDS WERE BID IN ASIA OVERNIGHT. THE MSCI ASIA PACIFIC DOWN ABOUT .5% AFTER A THREE-DAY WINNING STREAK. AND THEN THE BOND MARKET, AS WE SAW TREASURY YIELDS MOVING LOWER, FOLLOW-THROUGH IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC OVERNIGHT. IN AUSTRALIA, THE 10-YEAR YIELD DOWN NINE BASIS POINTS. IN FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WE TALK ABOUT A GOOD WEEK, WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE CHINESE YUAN. IT IS THE OFFSHORE YUAN HAVING ITS BEST WEEK AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR GOING BACK TO 2005. RIGHT NOW TRADING AT 7.022 SEVEN. IT ALSO WAS A GOOD WEEK FOR IRON ORE, THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK FOR THOSE COMMODITY FUTURES. THE LONGEST STREAK GOING BACK TO DECEMBER 2021, IRON ORE TRADING AROUND 05, THE HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE MID AUGUST. IT COMES BACK TO THE OPTIMISM ABOUT THE CHINA REOPENING STORY. MATT: IN TERMS OF HERE, AND A LOT. S & P FUTURES PRETTY MUCH UNCHANGED. TRADERS ARE WAITING FOR THIS DATA TO COME OUT BEFORE THEY MAKE MOVES. WE'RE LOOKING FOR 188,000 JOBS TO 200,000 JOBS, I CAN'T REMEMBER WHICH ONE IS THE WHISPER NUMBER. YOU CAN SEE WHAT OTHER BLOOMBERG PLANS ARE BETTING ON ON THE TERMINAL. THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX TO POINT DOWN. THIS IS ACTUALLY A LOW YIELD AND LOW DOLLAR, KIND OF A TAILWIND FOR STOCKS. NOW WE HAVE TO WAIT TO SEE WITH THE NONFARM'S PAYROLL NUMBER IS. IT USED TO BE THE GRANDDADDY OF ECONOMIC STATISTICS. I WOULD SAY THE CPI NOW. MAYBE JUST FOR THE SHOCK FACTOR IS A LITTLE MORE CLOSELY WATCHED. BITCOIN STILL AT 7,000, IT WAS YESTERDAY ECLIPSING 17,000. IT'S AMAZING AFTER WE CRASH DOWN TO 16 IN THE WAKE OF THE FTX IMPLOSION, WE HAVE STEADILY CLIMBED BACK UP. EVEN THOUGH IT WAS A BAD MONTH FOR SAM BANKMAN-FRIED, AND FOR BITCOIN, HORRIBLE FOR A LOT OF FTX CLIENTS, THE UNDERLYING ASSET HAS RETAINED STABILITY AND ACTUALLY BEGAN TO CLIMB. TOM, WHAT YOU SEE IN EUROPE? TOM: THAT STABILITY AROUND BITCOIN IS A HEAD SCRATCHER. CATHIE WOOD STICKING TO HER MILLION DOLLAR COIN CALL FOR 2030. ACROSS EUROPE, THE SENTIMENT MORE BROADLY SINCE OCTOBER HAS BEEN UPSIDE. YOU SHOULD DATE DOWN ABOUT 9% -- YEAR-TO-DATE DOWN ABOUT 9%, BUT SINCE OCTOBER GAINS OF AROUND 14%. APART FROM GERMANY, THE DAX IS UP JUST .2%. THERE IS THAT HOLDING PATTERN AHEAD OF THE NONFARM PAYROLLS. THE BENCHMARK IS DOWN .8%. WE ARE FOCUSED ON THE JOBS MARKET IN THE U.S. AND WHAT IT SAYS ABOUT THE FED'S DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. THE POUND UP .1%, IT'S BEEN A GOOD WEEK FOR STERLING, 1.22. I COUPLE OF CORPORATE STORIES, THERE HAS BEEN AN UPGRADE FOR AB FOODS, IT'S THE OWNER OF PRIMARK, CURRENTLY UP 30%. CREDIT SUISSE, THAT EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW BETWEEN THE CHAIRMAN AND FRANCINE LACQUA, THE CHAIRMAN SAYING OUTFLOWS HAVE ESSENTIALLY STOPPED AND HE HAS STARTED TO SEE SOME INFLOWS AS WELL. THERE IS GOING TO BE VOLATILITY DURING THE CAPITAL RAISE, BUT HE EXPECTS STABILITY AROUND THE PRICE. I GAIN OF 6% FOR'S CREDIT SUISSE. MATT: WE ARE PAYING ATTENTION TO BANKS TODAY. INVESTORS ARE AWAITING THE U.S. JOBS REPORT TO SEE IF IT PROVIDES CLUES ON THE FED'S NEXT MOVE. MIKE, WHAT WE EXPECT FROM THE NUMBER? > > THIS NUMBER HASN'T MOVED AROUND A WHOLE LOT IN TERMS OF EXPECTATIONS, EVEN THOUGH WE HAD THAT WEEK ADP REPORT. AND WEAK UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS IN THE ISM. 200,000 HAS BEEN THE FORECAST FROM ECONOMISTS WE SURVEYED FOR ABOUT TWO WEEKS NOW, AND NOTHING HAS MOVE THEM OFF OF THAT. 3.7% IS THE FORECAST ON EMPLOYMENT RATE. IT WAS THOUGHT IT MIGHT GO UP A LITTLE BIT, AND IT'S NOT GOING TO AT LEAST ACCORDING TO THE LATEST CONSENSUS. AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO DECELERATE. AND THE PARTICIPATION RATE MOVE UP JUST A LITTLE BIT. THAT'S THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE. THAT'S GOING TO BE AN INTERESTING QUESTION. WHAT HAPPENS TO UNEMPLOYMENT BECAUSE IT HASN'T BEEN GOING UP, BUT AS YOU CAN SEE, AT THIS POINT, THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DOESN'T GENERALLY START TO MOVE HIGHER UNTIL THE FED HAS STOPPED RAISING RATES. AND EVEN STARTED CUTTING THEM. WHILE UNEMPLOYMENT MAY BE FAIRLY STABLE TODAY, OVER THE LONGER RUN IT IS PROBABLY GOING TO RISE. KAILEY: AND THE QUESTION IS, HOW MUCH DOES IT RISE, AND HOW MUCH OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE TOLERATE? IS THERE ANY PART OF THESE NUMBERS THAT COULD FLIP THE NARRATIVE ON 50 BASIS POINTS THIS MONTH? > > I THINK IT IS PRETTY MUCH SET IN STONE. THE QUESTION IS, WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO DO AT THE LATE JANUARY-EARLY FEBRUARY MEETING BECAUSE WE ARE ALWAYS LOOKING AHEAD. THAT MAY DEPEND AT LEAST ACCORDING TO WHAT POWELL SAID TODAY ON AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS. HIS VIEW ON INFLATION HAS MOVED INTO THE SERVICE SECTOR CATEGORY, THEY CAN'T FIND WORKERS, THEY ARE PAYING MORE AND THAT IS CONTRIBUTING TO INFLATION. WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS OUTLOOK, WE HAVE A BASE EFFECT THAT DROVE IT UP EARLIER, AND IS DRIVING IT DOWN NOW, BUT THE FED WANTS TO SEE EARNINGS IN THE THREE-THREE .5% RANGE TO BE COMPATIBLE WITH A 2% INFLATION RATE. KEEP AN EYE ON MOVEMENT TOWARDS THAT DIRECTION. TOM: THOSE WAGES STILL WELL ABOVE PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS. MIKE MCKEE PREVIEWING THAT NONFARM PAYROLL NUMBER. STAY WITH BLOOMBERG FOR FULL COVERAGE OF THE U.S. JOBS REPORT, PLUS, AN INTERVIEW WITH LABOR SECRETARY MARTY WALSH. THAT IS AT 9:45 A.M. NEW YORK TIME, THAT'S 2:45 P.M. HERE IN LONDON. THE CHAIRMAN OF CREDIT SUISSE SAYS THE BANK HAS MOSTLY STAND THE HUGE OUTFLOW OF CLIENT ASSETS THAT HAVE HELPED SEND SHARES TO A RECORD LOW. > > THE OUTFLOWS BASICALLY HAVE STOPPED. WE SAW IN TWO OR THREE WEEKS OF OCTOBER VOOM. TOM: WE ARE JOINED BY BLOOMBERG FINANCE REPORTER TOM METCALF. WHAT IS THE LATEST WITH CREDIT SUISSE? HOW IMPORTANT WERE THESE COMMENTS FROM THE CHAIRMAN AROUND OUTFLOWS AND SENTIMENT FROM CLIENTS? > > ABSOLUTELY VITAL. AND I ENJOYED HIS DESCRIPTION OF THE OCTOBER OUTFLOWS AS VOOMPH, APPROPRIATE. HE SAID, OUTFLOWS HAVE BEEN STAND AND IN SWITZERLAND SEEING INFLOWS IS GOING TO BE CHAIRED BY INVESTORS. YOU CAN SEE IT IN THE SHARE PRICE UP A COUPLE OF PERCENTAGE POINTS TODAY AFTER LONG WEEKS OF A DOWNTURN. THIS IS WHAT SHAREHOLDERS NEEDED TO HEAR. THE QUESTION IS, CAN THEY CONTINUE TO DO THIS, AND WRESTLE THESE PROBLEMS TO THE GROUND. MATT: THAT'S WHAT SHAREHOLDERS WANT TO HEAR. IN TERMS OF BANK EMPLOYEES, I'M SURE AT CREDIT SUISSE BUT ALSO AT GOLDMAN SACHS AND AT JEFFERIES, THEY ARE STARTING TO WORRY ABOUT BONUSES. HOW HARD A COMPENSATION SEASON IS THIS GOING TO BE FOR BANKERS? > > LOOKING PRETTY UNPLEASANT. IT'S BEEN WORRYING FOR INVESTMENT BANKS WHO ARE ALREADY HAVING A PRETTY TORRID TIME. M & A ACTIVITY IS DOWN, SO THEY NEED BIG PROFITS FOR THEIR BONUSES. BLOOMBERG'S CREW IN NEW YORK WROTE HOW GOLDMAN WILL CUT BONUSES FOR TRADERS TO THE LOW DOUBLE DIGITS. IS NOT REALLY ABOUT PERFORMANCE, IT'S MORE OF A COST STORY AND INVESTORS LOOKING AHEAD TO THE ECONOMY. WE MIGHT HAVE A ROUGH RIDE SO WE HAVE TO START CUTTING COSTS NOW. KAILEY: TOM, THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE WILL HAVE MORE FROM THE CREDIT SUISSE CHAIRMAN INTERVIEW LATER THIS HOUR. FIRST, WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT CRYPTO. DELUSIONAL. THAT IS HOW GALAXY CEO MIKE NOVOGRATZ DESCRIBE THE INTERVIEW WITH SAM BANKMAN-FRIED EARLIER THIS WEEK. HE JOINED BLOOMBERG TELEVISION YESTERDAY AND SAID, COLLAPSE OF FTX ASIDE, HE IS STILL BULLISH ON CRYPTO. TAKE A LISTEN. > > THIS IS A SETBACK FOR CRYPTO. BUT THERE IS AN INEVITABILITY THAT DIGITAL ASSETS WILL BE PART OF OUR FUTURE, AND WE WILL MAKE THAT BET. WE WILL LEAN INTO THE OPPORTUNITIES THAT WE SEE. THERE ARE A LOT OF CHEAP ASSETS, THERE WILL BE A LOT OF DISTRESSED ASSETS. WE WILL BUILD FOR WHERE WE THINK THE POT WILL BE IN TWO YEARS. KAILEY: JOINING US FOR MORE IS BLOOMBERG CRYPTO REPORTER ANNA IRRERA, DOES MIKE NOVOGRATZ HAVE GOOD REASON TO BE BULLISH? > > HE RUNS A CRYPTO FIRM, SO WE HOPE HE WOULD NOT SAY ANYTHING NEGATIVE FOR HIS INVESTORS. TO BE FAIR, BITCOIN HAS NOT FALLEN AS MUCH IS EXPECTED GIVEN THE CATASTROPHE AT FTX. THERE MIGHT BE AN ARGUMENT THERE. WE ARE SEEING SAM BANKMAN-FRIED WORKING ON OFFERING SECURITIES ON BLOCKCHAIN. THERE MIGHT BE SOMETHING THERE, BUT AS I SAID, YOU HAVE SOMEONE WHO RUNS A CRYPTO FIRM SAYING WE BELIEVE IN CRYPTO. MATT: WE HAVE REPORTING THAT SHOWS AUTHORITIES ARE ASKING INVESTORS AND TRADING FIRMS THAT HAVE AN RELATIONSHIP WITH FTX WHAT WAS HAPPENING THERE. YOU CAN FIND THAT ON NISS ON THE TERMINAL. WHY HAVEN'T THEY GONE TO GET SAM BANKMAN-FRIED? HOW COME HE IS STILL IN THE BAHAMAS, HOW COME THE DOJ HASN'T PICKED HIM UP? > > AND BEHAVE HAS A VERY BUSY SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT. I DON'T HAVE THE ANSWER TO THAT. WE HAVE REPORTED THAT THEY ARE -- WE'VE BEEN HEARING SAM BANKMAN-FRIED SPEAK A LOT, WE HAD A BIG STORY TODAY IN BUSINESSWEEK. BUT IT'S STILL UNCLEAR WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED. HE ADMITTED TO A LARGE MARGIN POSITION ALAMEDA HAD ON THE EXCHANGE. WHAT'S UNCLEAR IS IF THEY USED CUSTOMER FUNDS OR NOT TO COVER THAT. KAILEY: ANOTHER STORY WE ARE WATCHING THIS MORNING. APPLE'S IPHONE 14 PRODUCTION MAY FALL 16 MILLION UNITS SHY OF EXPECTATION THIS YEAR, ACCORDING TO UBS. ANALYSTS SLASHED THEIR FORECAST FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2022, DOWN FROM 19 MILLION, A 21% DROP. THEY ATTRIBUTE IT THE MANUFACTURING DISRUPTIONS FACED BY FOXCONN, AND SOFTENING DEMAND FOR LOWER END IPHONE 14 MODELS. DESPITE THAT BEARISH ANALYST OUTLOOK, APPLE SHARES ARE VERY LITTLE CHANGE IN PREMARKET TRADE THIS MORNING. TRADING AROUND 48 A SHARE. IT IS A MUCH LARGER CHANGE FOR INVESTORS AT ZSCALER, AT THE MIDPOINT OF ANALYST EXPECTATIONS, ANALYSTS BLAMING THAT ON MACRO HEADWINDS. THAT STOCK IS DOWN 9%. AND MARVELL, A CHIPSET MAKER