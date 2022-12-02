Blackstone's $69 Billion Property Fund Signals Pain Ahead

00:00

Fabio, so good to speak with you. So that is headline when it comes to Blackstone, seems really concerning because it's kind of another negative headline when it comes to real estate, commercial real estate in particular. How do you read the headline? Well, you know, really now we can just summarize it in one word roof. I think with the term DAX is that the Internet has made a lot of money going away. But the you know, I think I think blacks Blackstone finds itself in a tough spot because they're the poster child for sort of bringing institutional investments. It's not a read. It's, you know, it's structured differently. And I think that what are retail investors have? You're targeting retail investors and what do they have is their fears. One is their fear of Covid, too. Is their fear of work from home occurring forever? Yeah. So buildings will be empty. You know, three as they walk down any street you want to name in America, you show I've empty stores for every three that are full. Know they're worried. Why don't why? And rates are going up. Why would I want to be in real estate? But fabulous. Talk about that. The about perception. Right. Sure. Because if you're in a major city in New York, San Francisco, you see the vacancy. It's very up front and out there here. But I'm wondering if the data itself backs up this idea of material softness in the commercial real estate estate space. Well, it doesn't. Yeah. And and and it's very, very regional. And in fact, you know, it's focusing on the Blackstone question first there, mostly in the south and west, which are areas that have seen growth and actually their total office space is less than 3 percent of the allocation. It's only got 3 percent of allocation. Everybody knows, you know, Scarlett's home away from home is the biological and ISE is owned by is is effectively owned by by the trust. But all of their leisure stuff, you know, which is exposure to Covid. And people know that that's the only thing that they know that they own. But the reality is that, too, is less than 3 percent and retail is less than 3 percent. This is a boring industrial and about 28000 rental units. And you couldn't name one of them. Right. Because nobody cares. So I think that the also, to some degree, they suffer from just a desire to get out of real estate in general. And and the misperception of it. So misperception is where I want to go to, because when you restrict withdrawals, that sends a message. It doesn't matter what's inside the fund at that point. It's just like, wait a minute. We're not going to honor the fact that you want to take your money out. How do you how do you navigate that? How do you nuance that when the headline is so obviously a knee jerk reaction? Negative. It's absolutely right. And that's like the hedge funds had this period where they all imposed gates. And it was always said, sure, I have a gate clause. A gate clause is the same thing. You know, we reserve the right to not give you your money back. And in this case, they gave it back to you, pro rata 5 percent of quarter, 2 percent a month. And what ended up, you know, what everyone thought was anyone who gated you would never do it because you'd be the end of your career. And then what happened is so many people did it, that so many people did it, that they ended up it ended up being normal and it hasn't harmed people who gave it. So there's a chance that this could become the new normal. And the alternative is, you know, reeds are a very popular are very tradable item. And you can go to a discount to net asset value, I suppose. Right. In the in in the Blackstone kind of vehicle, you really can't do that without selling at fire sale prices. And if everybody knows you have to sell, you're in a weird way doing a favor to the investor by keeping them from selling, you know, at that point. But believe me, I've been in rooms where people have explained I'm doing you a favor to an investor by not giving you your money back. Nobody buys it. Yeah. What you hear is roof again. No, it's not it's not a good place to be. It's really, isn't it? We're focusing in on Blackstone mainly because that was the headline of this week. But I'm curious as to whether some of its competitors, not necessarily just in real estate, but overall and with that same business model. Are they also facing the same issues or is what we saw with Blackstone and the real estate redemptions is that's very much specific to just real estate itself and particularly this pocket of real estate that that that those particular funds were invested in. I think actually there are funds out there. There were real estate. Well, certainly, you know, if you look at the read index and it's down some 23 percent year to date, you know, versus versus Blackstone, which is still up small, small part. So it's a tremendous outperformance. And that comes from being in office space and sorry, not being in office space, not being a retail, but being in industrial right now. The cost to build a new building for industrial speed, a hundred and fourteen percent of what it was a year ago. There's about a three year demand for rental housing. There isn't enough housing stock out there. So what they own, they own what you want to own. There's sort of the nicest house in a bad neighborhood. Yeah, but there's a lot more real estate REITs and vehicles like that that are in much, much, much worse shape. They're in much, much, much worse shape on a relative basis. And they're the guys who are going to see the outflows and they're going to. Discounts. Before we let you go, I got to ask you about Bridgewater as Shery Ahn, because it did very well for most of this year. It's gonna look like it's going to be the best annual performance in about a decade and then it erased most of the losses. How do you read this? How concerned would you be if you were an investor in Bridgewater Funds? October the 13th of October the 13th was this massive reversal date. You know, since since I think 83, there's been only nine instances of the stock market going down more than two and then closing up more than two on that day. CLO went down for it, closed up five. And since then, it's been going back up. Greg Jensen really has taken the reins. He's 48 years old. Yes. Bob Prince is out there at 63. But great. To his credit, was one of the first guys to step up to the plate and say, you don't want this. Inflation is not transitory. He was saying that a year ago. You did. And you print this amount of money, you're going to have consequences, real consequences. And as you know, if it's something if something is supply related, you increase supply and the price goes back down. But if it's demand related, the way you cure that is interest rates. That's a whole different vehicle, whole different vector to slow it down. Prints was out there sort of saying this, but Greg Johnson just took it and ran with it and was totally public about it. And I think with tested what this test is going to be for him, he's going to be anchoring. Because once you've said the world is going to heck, it's really hard to turn around and say, OK, I was wrong or the worst is behind me. He positioned his portfolio perfectly for what was coming up. You know, the question is, was October the 13th actually a bottom? And if it was, can he sit there and say, yeah, I've got to turn it around? Once you've publicly said something, it's a heck of a lot harder to turn around. And you see this on the show all the time, people hanging on to like three shreds of a call that they made that they should just say, I got it wrong. Yeah. And he's got he's going to find himself in that question. This is a real test, I think, for for Greg. I think I'll pass because he's tremendously smart man. But it's a test.